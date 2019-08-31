Vào lúc 2:00 chiều ngày Thứ Năm 29/08/2019, tại hội trường tòa soạn Việt Báo thành phố Westminster Nam Cali, dân biểu liên bang địa hạt 48 Harley Rouda đã có buổi hội luận bàn tròn với một số cá nhân, tổ chức trong cộng đồng gốc Việt.
Hẻm số 498 Lê Quang Định (phường 1, Q. Gò Vấp) chỉ là một ngõ nhỏ nhưng vào những ngày hội lớn như Phật đản (rằm tháng Tư) hay lúc này chính là mùa Vu lan (rằm tháng Bảy)..., lại rộn ràng hẳn lên bởi trong hẻm có đến bốn ngôi chùa, theo báo Pháp Luật online (PLO).
WASHINGTON - CBS đưa tin vào ngày 30/08: trong cuộc phỏng vấn đầu tiên từ ngày thôi việc tại Bạch Ốc, sẽ được phát hình trân CBS vào ngày 1 tháng 9, cựu bộ trưởng quốc phòng James Mattis mô tả TT Trump là 1 TT bất thường.
BEIJING - Chưa tới 48 giờ trước khi Washington cưỡng chế thuế suất phạt với 125 tỉ MK hàng xuất cảng từ Hoa Lục, Bộ ngoại giao Trung Cộng loan báo: 2 đoàn thương thuyết mậu dịch Hoa-Mỹ duy trì liên lạc thông suốt.
BEIRUT - Nguồn tin an ninh và kênh tin tức của Hizbollah báo tin: tổ chức vũ trang Hizbollah đã giao nộp chính quyền Lebanon xác 2 phi cơ không người lái (drone) rơi tại địa phận thủ đô Beirut hôm Chủ Nhật 25/08.
Tháng tám, trời tây ! Với những thằng ở xứ tây lâu như thằng tui, tháng 8 tây là đang còn trong Hè nóng bức. Nhưng tại sao, trong tuần qua, khi nhìn lịch thấy tháng 8 tuy tây – en plein mois d’Août- nhưng vì thấy ngày 23 … bổng sực nhớ đến bài ca bắt đầu bằng « Mùa Thu rồi, ngày 23... » từng nghe thời còn nhỏ, khi cùng cha mẹ đi tản cư ở vùng Tân trụ ? …
WASHINGTON - Vào ngày 30/08, Bộ Thương Mại loan báo: sức mua của công chúng trong Tháng 7 tăng 0.6%, ám chỉ người tiêu thụ tiếp sức tăng trưởng kinh tế trong nước.
Tác giả tên thật Trần Năng Khiếu. Trước 1975 là Công Chức Bộ Ngoại Giao VNCH. Đến Mỹ năm 1994 theo diện HO. Đã đi làm cho đến năm 2012. Hiện là công dân hưu trí tại Westminster. Tham dự Viết Về Nước Mỹ từ tháng 8/2015. Đã nhận giải Đặc Biệt 2016. Giải Danh Dự 2017. Giải Vinh Danh Tác Phẩm 2018.
Tác giả dự Viết Về Nước Mỹ từ năm đầu, đã nhận giải bán kết 2002 với bài "Tiểu Hợp Chủng Quốc" kể về nơi cô làm việc, khi khủng bố tấn công nước Mỹ ngày 9 tháng 11 năm 2001. bài viết mới đăng 2 kỳ. Tiếp theo và hết.
Nhưng gần hai thế kỷ trước, Phật Giáo đã có ảnh hưởng lớn trong nền văn học Mỹ qua phong trào triết lý và văn học American Transcendentalism (Phong Trào Siêu Việt Mỹ), với các văn thi sĩ lừng danh như Ralph Waldo Emerson (1803-1882), Henry David Thoreau (1817-1862), Walt Whitman (1819-1892).
Từ lâu rồi, tôi vẫn ước mơ được đi du lịch Bhutan, hay “Thiên Đường Hạ Giới Cuối Cùng” (The Last Shangri-la), thăm viếng một nơi chốn được mệnh danh là “Xứ Sở Hạnh Phúc” vì sự phát triển của đất nước này được đo bằng hạnh phúc toàn diện của người dân chứ không dựa trên tổng sản phẩm trong nước.
Đọc Kundera, chúng ta cũng dễ dàng mắc phải ngộ nhận cho là tiểu thuyết ông chịu ảnh hưởng triết học hiện sinh. Ý tưởng phê phán nghệ thuật chẳng qua chỉ là cái gì rút ra từ các trào lưu triết học và lí thuyết bị ông đem ra phản bác gay gắt.
Khoảng cuối tháng 08/2019, Flipkart tuyên bố tiến tới loại bỏ nhựa dùng 1 lần trong gói hàng trước tháng 03/2021. Hãng cũng cam kết chuyển sang “100% nhựa tái chế” trong chuỗi cung ứng nguồn. Công ty sẽ thay thế túi nilon bằng túi giấy và cuộn bóng khí làm từ carton.
Khoảng cuối tháng 08/2019, Apple cho biết sẽ cung cấp cho bên thứ ba cùng một “bộ phận chính hãng, các công cụ, sự đào tạo, hướng dẫn sửa chữa và chẩn đoán lỗi” như những nhà cung cấp được ủy quyền của mình. Theo lý thuyết, những cửa hàng bên thứ ba được Apple xác minh sẽ có thể thay thế linh kiện và sửa chữa thiết bị Apple một cách chính xác và chính hãng
Khoảng cuối tháng 08/2019, theo một nguồn tin tham dự buổi họp giữa Tổng thống Mỹ và các quan chức chịu trách nhiệm an ninh quốc gia, ông Donald Trump nêu ý kiến sử dụng bom hạt nhân để đánh tan cơn bão. Gần như ngay lập tức, mọi người nhận ra ý kiến này tệ tới mức nào, nó tệ đến mức ông Trump khẳng định ngay mình chưa bao giờ nói thế. Dù vậy, trang Axios cho biết có cả băng ghi âm.
Tháng tám, trời tây ! Với những thằng ở xứ tây lâu như thằng tui, tháng 8 tây là đang còn trong Hè nóng bức. Nhưng tại sao, trong tuần qua, khi nhìn lịch thấy tháng 8 tuy tây – en plein mois d’Août- nhưng vì thấy ngày 23 … bổng sực nhớ đến bài ca bắt đầu bằng « Mùa Thu rồi, ngày 23... » từng nghe thời còn nhỏ, khi cùng cha mẹ đi tản cư ở vùng Tân trụ ? …
Lần đầu tiên, kể từ sau ngày bị “đột qụy nhẹ” (minor stroke) trong chuyến thăm Kiên Giang 13-14/04 (2019),Tổng Bí thư, Chủ tịch nước Nguyễn Phú Trọng đã có buổi nói chuyện “trung bình dài” với 392 đảng viên trẻ
Việt Nam đã phạm một sai lầm chiến lược là từ bỏ quyền phủ quyết / Veto Power, một điều khoản hết sức quan trọng đã có trong Hiệp Định Ùy Ban Sông Mekong 1957 (Mekong River Committee) vì Việt Nam là một quốc gia cuối nguồn
Mùa Vu Lan này, có chút thời gian thư thả, tôi lại kệ sách lấy xuống hai cuốn sách cũ ngồi đọc. Đó là hai cuốn hồi ký tù: Ánh sáng và bóng tối của nhà văn Hoàng Liên và Đại học máu của nhà văn Hà Thúc Sinh.
Tay súng giết người ở El Paso chẳng hạn, đã ra một tuyên ngôn kêu gọi người Mỹ trắng chống lại sự “xâm lăng” của người Mễ. Hẳn không phải là sự tình cờ khi một vài nhà chính trị, điển hình nhất là Tổng thống Trump, luôn mồm phỉ báng các nhóm dân thiểu số như người Mễ và Mỹ La-tinh, và thậm chí từng kêu gọi bạo động với những nhóm này
Tối 26 tháng 7 năm 2019, tại Văn phòng Liên Phật Hội (United Buddhist Foundation) số 9831 Cheshire Ave, Westminster, CA 92683, Ban Điều Hành Liên Phật Hội đã chính thức công bố và đưa vào hoạt động Trang hỗ trợ người dùng website với tên miền pgvn.org (Viết tắt 4 chữ Phật giáo Việt Nam).
Vào lúc 2:00 chiều ngày Thứ Năm 29/08/2019, tại hội trường tòa soạn Việt Báo thành phố Westminster Nam Cali, dân biểu liên bang địa hạt 48 Harley Rouda đã có buổi hội luận bàn tròn với một số cá nhân, tổ chức trong cộng đồng gốc Việt.
Hội Văn Học Nghệ Thuật Việt Mỹ (VAALA) sẽ tổ chức tiếp tân khai mạc cuộc triển lãm “IIlluminated Recipes” vào ngày thứ Bảy, 17 tháng 8, năm 2019 từ 5 giờ chiều đến 8 giờ tối tại Black Umbrella Gallery, số 12951 Main Street, Garden Grove, CA 92840.
Hằng năm, cứ vào tháng tư âm lịch, phật tử khắp nơi nô nức chào đón ngày Đức Phật Đản Sanh. Lễ Phật Khánh Đản là một mùa lễ rất vui, nhất là ở các chùa. Vào tháng tư âm lịch vừa qua, mỗi cuối tuần em được cùng bố mẹ đi lễ các chùa dâng hương cúng Phật.
Con xin kính chào các thầy cô, ban giám hiệu, các phụ huynh, các vị quan khách và tất cả các học sinh trường Hồng Bàng. Con tên là Hồ Nhã Uyên Mina, con xin chào mừng tất cả mọi người đến dự lễ bế giảng và lễ tốt nghiệp năm học 2018-2019 của trường Hồng Bàng.
