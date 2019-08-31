Hôm nay,  
Tóm tắt: Ngày xưa trong gia đình nọ có bảy chị em đều xinh đẹp, nhưng chỉ có cô Út hiền lành và bị mọi người bỏ quên, đến cái ăn cũng không tranh nổi với các chị.

Thơ Thiếu Nhi Và Bé Lớn Nhanh

BÉ VIẾT VĂN VIỆT/ BÀI DỰ THI SỐ 1067

Các bạn thân mến, Năm nay giải “Bé Viết Văn Việt” có hai giải nhất đồng hạn dành cho Nguyễn Ngọc Hân của Trung Tâm Văn Hóa Việt Nam

Tánh Thành Thật Của Người đời

Chữa Bệnh Nói Nhảm

Tóc của em rất xoăn, mà xoăn từ chân tóc.

Muốn chăm sóc sắc đẹp theo lối tự nhiên, bạn cần phải yêu dầu và dùng dầu.

Sản phẩm giả mạo là chuyện bình thường trên thị trường, bắt nhiều rồi cũng sẽ gặp nữa…

Nói Hồ Chí Minh, viết Hồ Chí Minh nhưng nay thử nhìn lại coi Hồ Chí Minh có nghĩa gì? Tại sao chọn tên này? Và từ lúc nào?

Càng lớn nó càng đẹp trai chi lạ, tướng người cao ráo, thanh tú, mặt mũi khôi ngô mà laị có nét Tây rất đậm.

SINH HOẠT CỘNG ĐỒNG:

Vào sáng Chủ Nhật 25/08/2019, tại chùa Cao Đài thuộc thành phố Westminter, trung tâm Việt Ngữ Hồng Bàng đã có buổi tu nghiệp sư phạm hằng năm cho các thầy cô đang dạy tại trung tâm.

WESTMINSTER (VB) -- Hội Viet My Heritage mở triển lãm tại Hội Trường Nhật Báo Việt  Báo trong 2 ngày Thứ Bảy, 31 tháng 8 và Chủ Nhật, 1 tháng 9, với chủ đề “Một Thoáng Quê Mẹ.”

Vào lúc 2:00 chiều ngày Thứ Năm 29/08/2019, tại hội trường tòa soạn Việt Báo thành phố Westminster Nam Cali, dân biểu liên bang địa hạt 48 Harley Rouda đã có buổi hội luận bàn tròn với một số cá nhân, tổ chức trong cộng đồng gốc Việt.

Westminster (Bình Sa)- - Gia Đình Thể Dục Khí Công Hoàng Hạc do Bác Sĩ, Võ Sư Phạm Gia Cổn sáng lập đã tổ chức lễ kỷ niệm 13 năm thành lập

Ý thức và hiểu biết là quan trọng đối với an toàn điện trong và ngoài trường đại học Paul Netter

VIỆT NAM -- Cơn bão số 4 có tên Podul vừa đổ bộ vào miền Trung và miền Bắc Việt Nam làm thiệt mạng ít nhất 1 người và 2 người bị mất tích, theo bản tin hôm Thứ Sáu của Báo Tuổi Trẻ Online.

BIỂN ĐÔNG -- TT Philippines Rodrigo Duterte lần đầu tiên đặt vấn đề phán quyết của Tòa Trọng Tài Quốc Tế La Haye về vụ Phi kiện  TQ và đã bị Tập Cận Bìng thẳng thắng bác bỏ

Hẻm số 498 Lê Quang Định (phường 1, Q. Gò Vấp) chỉ là một ngõ nhỏ nhưng vào những ngày hội lớn như Phật đản (rằm tháng Tư) hay lúc này chính là mùa Vu lan (rằm tháng Bảy)..., lại rộn ràng hẳn lên bởi trong hẻm có đến bốn ngôi chùa, theo báo Pháp Luật online (PLO).

Chỉ trong một tháng đã có tới 600 người chết vì tai nạn xe cộ, v.v... tại Việt Nam, theo bản tin hôm 30 tháng 8 của Đài Á Châu Tự Do (RFA) cho biết.

Một người Úc gốc Việt là nhà đấu tranh cho nhân quyền Việt Nam là ông  Châu Văn Khảm đã bị chính quyền CSVN bắt năm ngoái và nay sắp đem ra truy tố ông về tội “khủng bố”

Khoảng cuối tháng 08/2019, Apple đã gửi thư mời dự sự kiện 10/09/2019 tại rạp hát Steve Jobs trong trụ sở phi thuyền.

Khoảng cuối tháng 08/2019, Tổng thống Donald Trump chính thức ký lệnh thành lập Bộ Chỉ huy Vũ trụ Hoa Kỳ (United States Space Command).

WASHINGTON - Trong lúc bão Dorian di chuyển từ vùng Caribe tới mũi Florida, dự kiến sẽ đổ bộ với sức mạnh của bão cấp 4, TT Trump đã bất ngờ loan báo bãi bỏ chuyến đi Ba Lan cuối tuần.

WASHINGTON - Hàng ngũ ứng viên TT của đảng DC cảm thấy bạo động của độc tôn da trắng phải được ứng phó như là khủng bố nội địa.

WASHINGTON - Tin của báo New York Times ngày 29/08 cho hay: thư ký riêng của TT là Madeleine Westerhiout 27 tuổi đã nghỉ việc, dẫn 2 nguồn ẩn danh.

WASHINGTON - Vào ngày 30/08, Bộ Thương Mại loan báo: sức mua của công chúng trong Tháng 7 tăng 0.6%, ám chỉ người tiêu thụ tiếp sức tăng trưởng kinh tế trong nước.

HAMPTON, Virginia - Vào ngày 30/08, cơ quan công lực mở chiến dịch truy quét ma túy tại 3 tiểu bang, tịch thu 1 số lượng fentanyl đủ sức giết 14 triệu người.

MIAMI - Trung tâm báo bão quốc gia (NHC-Miami) báo tin: bão Dorian tiến đến Florida trong vài ngày tới với sức mạnh của bão cấp 4 là cực kỳ nguy hiểm.

WASHINGTON - Tổ luật sư đại diện cựu Tướng Michael Flynn, cố vấn an ninh quốc gia trong 3 tuần lễ đầu tiên của nội các Trump có liên lạc thân thiết với Nga

WASHINGTON - CBS đưa tin vào ngày 30/08: trong cuộc phỏng vấn đầu tiên từ ngày thôi việc tại Bạch Ốc, sẽ được phát hình trân CBS vào ngày 1 tháng 9, cựu bộ trưởng quốc phòng James Mattis mô tả TT Trump là 1 TT bất thường.

STARKVILLE - Video phát tán bằng mạng cho thấy 1 phụ nữ da trắng mặc sơ mi mang dòng chữ Kampgrounds of Amerca (tên tắt của Hội là KOA) cầm súng ngắn xua đuổi đôi vợ chồng da đen

DENVER - 1 nữ cư dân kiện thành phố và quận Denver, trung tâm y tế Denver và 6 cơ quan về trường hợp đương sự bị buộc sinh con 1 mình trên ghế dài trong phòng giam.

HONG KONG - Nhà lãnh đạo hành pháp Hong Kong đã định rút lại đề luật dẫn độ để xoa dịu phong trào biểu tình đòi dân chủ hóa, nhưng bị Trung Cộng phản đối.

BEIJING - Chưa tới 48 giờ trước khi Washington cưỡng chế thuế suất phạt với 125 tỉ MK hàng xuất cảng từ Hoa Lục, Bộ ngoại giao Trung Cộng loan báo: 2 đoàn thương thuyết mậu dịch Hoa-Mỹ duy trì liên lạc thông suốt.

ISLAMABAD - Thủ Tướng Pakistaon Imran Khan báo động vào ngày 30/08: phần lãnh thổ Kashmir với đa số dân theo đạo Hồi dưới quyền kiểm soát của Ấn Độ đứng trước nguy cơ diệt chủng.

BEIRUT - Nguồn tin an ninh và kênh tin tức của Hizbollah báo tin: tổ chức vũ trang Hizbollah đã giao nộp chính quyền Lebanon xác 2 phi cơ không người lái (drone) rơi tại địa phận thủ đô Beirut hôm Chủ Nhật 25/08.

VIENNA - Vào ngày 30/06, Cơ quan nguyên tử năng quốc tế (hay IAEA) loan báo: Iran mở rộng vi phạm các quy định trong thỏa ước nguyên tử ký kết với Lục Cường, mà Hoa Kỳ đã đơn phương giải kết.

Sự kiện và thời sự. Tin VOA ngày 28/08/2019 “Việt Nam vận động hành lang để ông Trọng thăm Mỹ tháng 10”.

Phân Ưu Phu Nhân Cuả Anh Nguyễn Quốc Hưng

Cáo Phó Ông Giuse Nguyễn Ngọc Hiển

Cáo Phó Cụ Ông MátThêu Lê Thiện Phước

Khắp hành tinh, hơn một tỉ tấn thực phẩm thiết yếu, bổ dưỡng, duy trì sự sống đã bị bỏ phí mỗi năm.

Các viên chức y tế công cộng Hoa Kỳ hôm Thứ Sáu báo cáo sự gia tăng số trường hợp bệnh hô hấp có thể liên quan đến việc sử dụng thuốc lá điện tử từ 25 tiểu bang.

Hôm Thứ Sáu, hãng chế tạo xe hơi Ford đã ra lệnh thu hồi mới bao gồm 10 bảng tên trên khắp nước Mỹ và Canada.

Giới trẻ dẫn đầu cuộc biểu tình trước trụ sở Liên Hiệp Quốc để ủng hộ luật chấm dứt biến đổi khí hậu trong thời gian tập trung hàng tuần vào Thứ Sáu hôm 30 tháng 8 năm 2019 tại Thành Phố New York.

Muốn giải quyết tình trạng Biển Đông, cần có hậu thuẫn của toàn dân và nếu có sức mạnh toàn dân sẽ được thế giới ủng hộ thì TBT Nguyễn Phú Trọng phải vứt cái “kim cô” trên đầu ĐCSVN. Vứt một cách khéo léo và luật quốc tế sẽ giúp VN lấy lại thăng bằng trong quan hệ với TQ, không phải quan hệ anh - em mà là quan hệ giữa hai quốc gia

Tháng tám, trời tây ! Với những thằng ở xứ tây lâu như thằng tui, tháng 8 tây là đang còn trong Hè nóng bức. Nhưng tại sao, trong tuần qua, khi nhìn lịch thấy tháng 8 tuy tây – en plein mois d’Août- nhưng vì thấy ngày 23 … bổng sực nhớ đến bài ca bắt đầu bằng « Mùa Thu rồi, ngày 23... » từng nghe thời còn nhỏ, khi cùng cha mẹ đi tản cư ở vùng Tân trụ ? …
Tác giả tên thật Trần Năng Khiếu. Trước 1975 là Công Chức Bộ Ngoại Giao VNCH. Đến Mỹ năm 1994 theo diện HO. Đã đi làm cho đến năm 2012. Hiện là công dân hưu trí tại Westminster. Tham dự Viết Về Nước Mỹ từ tháng 8/2015. Đã nhận giải Đặc Biệt 2016. Giải Danh Dự 2017. Giải Vinh Danh Tác Phẩm 2018.

Tác giả dự Viết Về Nước Mỹ từ năm đầu, đã nhận giải bán kết 2002 với bài "Tiểu Hợp Chủng Quốc" kể về nơi cô làm việc, khi khủng bố tấn công nước Mỹ ngày 9 tháng 11 năm 2001. bài viết mới đăng 2 kỳ. Tiếp theo và hết.

Tác giả dự Viết Về Nước Mỹ từ năm đầu, đã nhận giải bán kết 2002 với bài "Tiểu Hợp Chủng Quốc" kể về nơi cô làm việc, khi khủng bố tấn công nước Mỹ ngày 9 tháng 11 năm 2001

Tác giả là cư dân miền Bắc California, đã nhận giải Danh Dự Viết Về Nước Mỹ từ 2006 với bút hiệu Huyền Thoại.

Tác giả tên thật Đặng Thống Nhất, là một nhà giáo hồi hưu, sau nhiều năm dạy Song Ngữ và ESL tại Khu Học Chính Minneapolis và Việt Ngữ tại Đại Học Minnesota

Tác giả tên thật Đặng Thống Nhất, là một nhà giáo hồi hưu, sau nhiều năm dạy Song Ngữ và ESL tại Khu Học Chính Minneapolis và Việt Ngữ tại Đại Học Minnesota
Đây là những bài thơ từ tuổi mười bẩy Tuổi của những cơn điên dại đầu đời

Nhưng gần hai thế kỷ trước, Phật Giáo đã có ảnh hưởng lớn trong nền văn học Mỹ qua phong trào triết lý và văn học American Transcendentalism (Phong Trào Siêu Việt Mỹ), với các văn thi sĩ lừng danh như Ralph Waldo Emerson (1803-1882), Henry David Thoreau (1817-1862), Walt Whitman (1819-1892).

Chưa bao giờ không khí sinh hoạt chính trị dòng chính tại Mỹ của cộng đồng người Mỹ gốc Việt lại sôi nổi và đa dạng như trong năm vừa qua, với sự hăng hái và ào ạt tham gia của giới trẻ Mỹ gốc Việt.

Một thời ngồi như tượng đá tóc râu mọc cả rừng cây

Ngươi than lẻ bạn chiều xa xứ Ta sầu lạc lõng giữa quê hương

Từ lâu rồi, tôi vẫn ước mơ được đi du lịch Bhutan, hay “Thiên Đường Hạ Giới Cuối Cùng” (The Last Shangri-la), thăm viếng một nơi chốn được mệnh danh là “Xứ Sở Hạnh Phúc” vì sự phát triển của đất nước này được đo bằng hạnh phúc toàn diện của người dân chứ không dựa trên tổng sản phẩm trong nước.

Từ nhiều thế kỷ rồi, cứ ngỡ toàn cầu là cái đỉnh ba chân. Âu Châu đã thống trị thế giới và khuất phục Á Châu trong vài trăm năm.

Đọc Kundera, chúng ta cũng dễ dàng mắc phải ngộ nhận cho là tiểu thuyết ông chịu ảnh hưởng triết học hiện sinh. Ý tưởng phê phán nghệ thuật chẳng qua chỉ là cái gì rút ra từ các trào lưu triết học và lí thuyết bị ông đem ra phản bác gay gắt.

Hình ý quyền là gì? Là một trong ba hệ thống nội gia quyền có nguồn gốc Thiếu Lâm của võ học Trung Hoa: Thái Cực, Bái Quái và Hình Ý Quyền.

Viết về nước Mỹ, được rồi, đang sống ở Mỹ mà. Viết về người Mỹ, tìm đâu cho xa. Tôi muốn nói về người đi bên cạnh tôi 32 năm qua: David, chồng tôi.”
Khoảng cuối tháng 08/2019, Flipkart tuyên bố tiến tới loại bỏ nhựa dùng 1 lần trong gói hàng trước tháng 03/2021. Hãng cũng cam kết chuyển sang “100% nhựa tái chế” trong chuỗi cung ứng nguồn. Công ty sẽ thay thế túi nilon bằng túi giấy và cuộn bóng khí làm từ carton.

Hình ảnh kính viễn vọng trường rộng đang hướng về phía chòm sao Cepheus và cặp tinh vân phản xạ NGC 7129 (phải) và cụm sao mở NGC 7142.

Khoảng cuối tháng 08/2019, Apple cho biết sẽ cung cấp cho bên thứ ba cùng một “bộ phận chính hãng, các công cụ, sự đào tạo, hướng dẫn sửa chữa và chẩn đoán lỗi” như những nhà cung cấp được ủy quyền của mình. Theo lý thuyết, những cửa hàng bên thứ ba được Apple xác minh sẽ có thể thay thế linh kiện và sửa chữa thiết bị Apple một cách chính xác và chính hãng

Khoảng cuối tháng 08/2019, theo một nguồn tin tham dự buổi họp giữa Tổng thống Mỹ và các quan chức chịu trách nhiệm an ninh quốc gia, ông Donald Trump nêu ý kiến sử dụng bom hạt nhân để đánh tan cơn bão. Gần như ngay lập tức, mọi người nhận ra ý kiến này tệ tới mức nào, nó tệ đến mức ông Trump khẳng định ngay mình chưa bao giờ nói thế. Dù vậy, trang Axios cho biết có cả băng ghi âm.
Sự kiện và thời sự. Tin VOA ngày 28/08/2019 “Việt Nam vận động hành lang để ông Trọng thăm Mỹ tháng 10”.

Tin VOA 22/08/2019, “Tổng thống Mỹ Donald Trump ngày 21/8 tuyên bố chính quyền của ông nghiêm túc cân nhắc tới chuyện chấm dứt quyền có được quốc tịch Mỹ đối với trẻ em sinh ra tại Hoa Kỳ

Cuộc chiến tranh thương mãi giữa Hoa Kỳ và Trung Quốc càng dữ dội, sẽ có một vài quốc gia trong Khối ASEAN hưởng lợi, trong đó có Thái Lan và Việt Nam.

Hôm 20/9/2019 Mỹ hủy bỏ hiệp định giới hạn vũ khí hạt nhân tầm trung gọi tắt là INF mà Mỹ dã ký kết từ thời Ronald Reagan và Mikhail Gorbachev, cách đây 30 năm.

Trong cuộc chiến thương mại giữa Hoa Kỳ và Trung Quốc, quốc gia hưởng lợi nhất vẫn là Đài Loan.

Từ ngày vượt thoát khỏi gông cùm CS, người Việt Hải Ngoại đã liên tục chiến đấu, tranh đấu cho tự do, dân chủ, và nhân quyền cho đồng bào còn kẹt trong nước nhà VN.

Tin RFI của Pháp, “Trung Quốc là mục tiêu tên lửa tầm trung của Mỹ.
Nói Hồ Chí Minh, viết Hồ Chí Minh nhưng nay thử nhìn lại coi Hồ Chí Minh có nghĩa gì? Tại sao chọn tên này? Và từ lúc nào?

Càng lớn nó càng đẹp trai chi lạ, tướng người cao ráo, thanh tú, mặt mũi khôi ngô mà laị có nét Tây rất đậm.

Muốn giải quyết tình trạng Biển Đông, cần có hậu thuẫn của toàn dân và nếu có sức mạnh toàn dân sẽ được thế giới ủng hộ thì TBT Nguyễn Phú Trọng phải vứt cái “kim cô” trên đầu ĐCSVN. Vứt một cách khéo léo và luật quốc tế sẽ giúp VN lấy lại thăng bằng trong quan hệ với TQ, không phải quan hệ anh - em mà là quan hệ giữa hai quốc gia

Tháng tám, trời tây ! Với những thằng ở xứ tây lâu như thằng tui, tháng 8 tây là đang còn trong Hè nóng bức. Nhưng tại sao, trong tuần qua, khi nhìn lịch thấy tháng 8 tuy tây – en plein mois d’Août- nhưng vì thấy ngày 23 … bổng sực nhớ đến bài ca bắt đầu bằng « Mùa Thu rồi, ngày 23... » từng nghe thời còn nhỏ, khi cùng cha mẹ đi tản cư ở vùng Tân trụ ? …

Trong ánh nắng mong manh của một buổi chiều, Bảo-Trân và Phong đều cảm thấy buồn buồn, không nói năng chi nữa, chỉ đi chầm chậm bên nhau, theo triền dốc, về hướng bờ Hồ-Xuân-Hương.

Lần đầu tiên, kể từ sau ngày bị “đột qụy nhẹ” (minor stroke) trong chuyến thăm Kiên Giang 13-14/04 (2019),Tổng Bí thư, Chủ tịch nước Nguyễn Phú Trọng đã có buổi nói chuyện “trung bình dài” với 392 đảng viên trẻ

Ông Hân giáng bạt tai vào mặt Hoa, gằn giọng: - Đồ bất hiếu! mầy phải lấy thằng Hưng con chú Ba, đây là lệnh, không lôi thôi yêu đương gì cả!
UB Xây Dựng

Việt Nam đã phạm một sai lầm chiến lược là từ bỏ quyền phủ quyết / Veto Power, một điều khoản hết sức quan trọng đã có trong Hiệp Định Ùy Ban Sông Mekong 1957 (Mekong River Committee) vì Việt Nam là một quốc gia cuối nguồn

Buổi lễ mùa Vu Lan, Chủ nhật 11 tháng 8 năm 2019, tại chùa Đạo Tràng Nhân Quả, ca khúc Dâng Hoa Cúng Phật đã thánh thót vang lên trong không khí trang nghiêm của thời khắc cầu nguyện

Và vào Tháng 8/2019 vừa qua, cư sĩ Nguyên Giác ở Hoa Kỳ đã cho ấn hành một bản dịch từ tiếng Tây Tạng- tức bản thứ ba ra đời và được tác giả coi như đây là bản đầu tiên dịch từ nguồn gốc Tây Tạng.

Mùa Vu Lan này, có chút thời gian thư thả, tôi lại kệ sách lấy xuống hai cuốn sách cũ ngồi đọc. Đó là hai cuốn hồi ký tù: Ánh sáng và bóng tối của nhà văn Hoàng Liên và Đại học máu của nhà văn Hà Thúc Sinh.

Tay súng giết người ở El Paso chẳng hạn, đã ra một tuyên ngôn kêu gọi người Mỹ trắng chống lại sự “xâm lăng” của người Mễ. Hẳn không phải là sự tình cờ khi một vài nhà chính trị, điển hình nhất là Tổng thống Trump, luôn mồm phỉ báng các nhóm dân thiểu số như người Mễ và Mỹ La-tinh, và thậm chí từng kêu gọi bạo động với những nhóm này

Thư Viện Quốc Hội Hoa Kỳ đã công bố một văn bản có tuổi thọ 2,000 năm về Phật Giáo thời kỳ sớm sủa hôm Thứ Hai, 29 tháng 7 năm 2019

Tối 26 tháng 7 năm 2019, tại Văn phòng Liên Phật Hội (United Buddhist Foundation) số 9831 Cheshire Ave, Westminster, CA 92683, Ban Điều Hành Liên Phật Hội đã chính thức công bố và đưa vào hoạt động Trang hỗ trợ người dùng website với tên miền pgvn.org (Viết tắt 4 chữ Phật giáo Việt Nam).
Sản phẩm giả mạo là chuyện bình thường trên thị trường, bắt nhiều rồi cũng sẽ gặp nữa…

Thành phố Sài Gòn giáo dục giới tính sớm cho trẻ em vì sợ những tên dâm tặc quậy phá trẻ em…

Nhà nước hy vọng sẽ hốt bạc nhờ du lịch năm 2020.

Chạy đua nối mạng 5G nhưng chỉ sợ sập bẫy Hoa Vi…

Mắt thần giám sát… Sài Gòn sẽ có các camera giám sát khắp mọi nơi… Bản tin VOH kể rằng TP.SG sẽ lắp thêm hơn 10.000 camera giám sát đến năm 2025.
SINH HOẠT CỘNG ĐỒNG:

Vào sáng Chủ Nhật 25/08/2019, tại chùa Cao Đài thuộc thành phố Westminter, trung tâm Việt Ngữ Hồng Bàng đã có buổi tu nghiệp sư phạm hằng năm cho các thầy cô đang dạy tại trung tâm.

WESTMINSTER (VB) -- Hội Viet My Heritage mở triển lãm tại Hội Trường Nhật Báo Việt  Báo trong 2 ngày Thứ Bảy, 31 tháng 8 và Chủ Nhật, 1 tháng 9, với chủ đề “Một Thoáng Quê Mẹ.”

Vào lúc 2:00 chiều ngày Thứ Năm 29/08/2019, tại hội trường tòa soạn Việt Báo thành phố Westminster Nam Cali, dân biểu liên bang địa hạt 48 Harley Rouda đã có buổi hội luận bàn tròn với một số cá nhân, tổ chức trong cộng đồng gốc Việt.

Westminster (Bình Sa)- - Gia Đình Thể Dục Khí Công Hoàng Hạc do Bác Sĩ, Võ Sư Phạm Gia Cổn sáng lập đã tổ chức lễ kỷ niệm 13 năm thành lập

Ý thức và hiểu biết là quan trọng đối với an toàn điện trong và ngoài trường đại học Paul Netter
VAALA thân mời quý vị tới dự Tiệc Khởi Động Viet Film Fest 2019, diễn ra từ 3 giờ tới 5 giờ chiều Chủ Nhật, ngày 8 tháng 9, trong khu The Outlets at Orange

Tôi xin tự giới thiệu, tôi là một tiếng đàn guitar.

Hội Văn Học Nghệ Thuật Việt Mỹ (VAALA) sẽ tổ chức tiếp tân khai mạc cuộc triển lãm “IIlluminated Recipes” vào ngày thứ Bảy, 17 tháng 8, năm 2019 từ 5 giờ chiều đến 8 giờ tối tại Black Umbrella Gallery, số 12951 Main Street, Garden Grove, CA 92840.
Phân Ưu Phu Nhân Cuả Anh Nguyễn Quốc Hưng

Cáo Phó Ông Giuse Nguyễn Ngọc Hiển

Cáo Phó Cụ Ông MátThêu Lê Thiện Phước

Phân Ưu Cụ Ông Phê Rô Lê Trung Tài

Phân Ưu Trung Tá Cơ Khí Lê Tấn Đạt

Ban Chấp Hành/Tổng Hội CTSQ Phân Ưu Cụ Bà Nguyễn Văn Ưng
Đi Dự Giải “Bé Viết Văn Việt”

Giải Thưởng “BÉ VIẾT VĂN VIỆT”

Năm học ở trường Việt Ngữ sắp kết thúc.

Tập Làm Câu Với các chữ: khúc gỗ, lực sĩ, đau nhức, thức dậy, sức khỏe, oi bức, tin tức, chim cút, nút áo, ngập lụt, ngón tay út, bút mực, ba đút bé ăn, cá nục, tập thể dục, múc kem.

Với đề tài thầy cô đưa ra: Lớn lên em sẽ chọn nghề gì? Lần trước đã có bạn chọn nghề bác sĩ, luật sư, và hôm nay mục “Bé Viết Văn Việt” sẽ đăng những nghề nghiệp mà các bạn khác chọn.

Hằng năm, cứ vào tháng tư âm lịch, phật tử khắp nơi nô nức chào đón ngày Đức Phật Đản Sanh. Lễ Phật Khánh Đản là một mùa lễ rất vui, nhất là ở các chùa. Vào tháng tư âm lịch vừa qua, mỗi cuối tuần em được cùng bố mẹ đi lễ các chùa dâng hương cúng Phật.

Em Được Làm Phụ Giáo Em tên là Catlin Trần, học sinh của Trung Tâm Việt Ngữ Hồng Bàng từ lớp mẫu giáo đến hết lớp 7. Năm nay em trở lại làm phụ giáo cho lớp 2 của Trung Tâm.

Con xin kính chào các thầy cô, ban giám hiệu, các phụ huynh, các vị quan khách và tất cả các học sinh trường Hồng Bàng. Con tên là Hồ Nhã Uyên Mina, con xin chào mừng tất cả mọi người đến dự lễ bế giảng và lễ tốt nghiệp năm học 2018-2019 của trường Hồng Bàng.
Ngày của Mẹ, Mother's Day với người phương Tây nói chung được tính là ngày chủ nhật thứ 2 trong tháng Năm.

Cơm Gà Hội An

Mời Tham Dự Kể Chuyện Tình, Chuyện Gia Đình, hay Kỷ Niệm, Hồi Ức, Chia Xẻ Kể Chuyện tình, Chuyện Gia Đình, Kỷ Niệm, Hồi Ức, Chia Sẻ …

Người trong hình là Bích Vân đang đi hiking ở Grand Canyon, South Rim.

Một ngày con gái sau buổi làm việc phone về kể

Cuộc đời sẽ xảy ra theo sự lựa chọn của mình

Thực hiện trong vòng 45 phút
Một nghiên cứu mới chỉ ra rằng khi chất lượng không khí giảm, những điều kiện phát triển bịnh tâm lý có thể sẽ gia tăng.

Những nhà khoa học vừa phát triển một loại xét nghiệm máu mới gây chấn động, sẽ tiên đoán với mức độ chính xác cao chừng nào người thử máu sẽ chết

Theo Tổ Chức Y Tế Thế Giới (WHO), mức độ hạt vi nhựa trong nước uống hiện nay là không đáng lo ngại, và cần có thêm những nghiên cứu mới để đánh giá tác động của chúng đến sức khỏe và môi trường.

Khi nghĩ đến nơi chứa nhiều vi trùng nhất trong căn nhà của mình, bạn sẽ nghĩ ngay đến nhà vệ sinh, hoặc là thùng rác.

Thử hỏi ai là người không thích ăn uống kiểu “ăn uống thả giàn” buffet? Nhìn thì vô cùng hấp dẫn.

Chúng ta thường chú trọng đến vitamin để cải thiện sức khỏe. Nhưng thực ra những khoáng chất cũng đóng vai trò rất quan trọng đối với cơ thể con người.
