Việt Báo Online
Đồng Hương Huế San Jose đã cùng nhau tưởng niệm ngày Chiến Sĩ Trận Vong và đồng thời cũng hướng về quê hương Việt Nam

Hàng chục anh chị em thiện nguyện của chương trình "Học Bổng Lạc Hồng" (HBLH) đã tổ chức buổi tiệc gây quỹ hàng năm

Chàng đàn xong thì xin lui gót, không la lết cớ rằng trống đã điểm canh tuy rằng rất thích người đẹp Phụng Ki ều. Cái hay là ở chỗ đó.

Ôm TQ, bỏ Đông Nam Á...Mỹ sẽ mất hết. Đại Sứ Ted Osius là người lo nhất cho chính sách Mỹ ở Đông Nam Á, đặc biệt VN... Biết đâu Trump đi nước cờ cao? Giả bộ “vui vẻ” với Tập Cận Bình

giới thiệu các tài liệu tham khảo về tiếng Việt khá quan trọng, nhất là cho việc sử dụng tiếng Việt hằng ngày, từ cách nói đến cách viết

tuy ông Trump làm Tổng thống nhưng nước Mỹ còn có lưỡng viện Quốc hội luôn coi vấn đề nhân quyền đối với các quốc gia độc tài như Việt Nam là một trong những điều quan tâm cốt lõi của nước Mỹ.

Ở đông bắc Á châu Thái bình dương, biển Hoa Đông, theo Daily Beast, 3 hàng không mẫu hạm Mỹ áp sát CS Bắc Hàn. Hàng không mẫu hạm nguyên tử USS Nimitz,

Mười ngày sau khi lãnh đạo Bắc Kinh long trọng giới thiệu dự án Con Đường Tơ Lụa Mới, thì công ty tính điểm tín dụng Moodys Investors Service đã hạ điểm trái phiếu của Trung Quốc

Khoảng cuối tháng 05/2017, Apple đã tuyển dụng Esin Terzioglu, cựu Phó chủ tịch mảng kỹ thuật của Qualcomm. Được biết, ông Terzioglu với nhiệm vụ mới tại Apple

Khoảng cuối tháng 05/2017, các chuyên gia bảo mật của Check Point đã phát hiện ra loại mã độc mới, đã và đang lây nhiễm trên hơn 36 triệu thiết bị Android.

Giữa cao điểm quan ngại về mối đe dọa bởi Bắc Hàn, cuộc thử nghiệm hệ thống phòng thủ phi đạn nội địa thành công hôm Thứ Ba của Mỹ, khi một hỏa tiễn phóng đi từ bờ biển Quận Santa Barbara

WASHINGTON - Với TT Trump, hàng loạt ký kết trong chuyến công du vương quốc Ả Rập Saudi của ông, gồm hợp đồng bán vũ khí trị giá 110 tỉ MK, là thắng lợi cụ thể

WASHINGTON - Hôm Chủ nhật, TT Trump phóng twitter cho biết sẽ quyết định về hiệp ước khí hậu Paris trong 1 tuần – trong lúc tranh cử TT, tỉ phú địa ốc đã tỏ ý hoài nghi về biến đổi khí hậu do con người gây ra,

WASHONGTON - Trong lúc các tố giác gọi là “hồ sơ Nga” và các cuộc điều tra liên quan tiếp tục gây chú ý trong dư luận, TT Trump lại đả kích truyền thông.

WASHINGTON - Hệ thống truyền thông thời sự ABC News báo tin hôm Thứ Ba: các cuộc điều tra của QH về âm mưu gây ảnh hưởng với chu kỳ tuyển cử 2016 của viên chức Nga

WASHINGTON - Trong kế hoạch thay đổi Bạch Ốc thích ứng với tình thế, giám đốc giao tiếp Mike Dubke từ chức và tham vụ Sean Spicer đuợc lệnh giảm họp báo tiếp theo các báo cáo về thiếu phối hợp.

Thị trưởng Ted Wheeler nói ông hy vọng thấy thay đổi trong đối thoại chính trị sau vụ bạo động giữa lúc thảo luận về tu chính án số 1 đang mở rộng tại các nơi phóng khoáng như Portland,

ST LOUIS, Missouri - Anh lính trẻ Keaton Tilson vừa trở về đoàn tụ với gia đình ở Illinois sau khi nguời lạ mua tặng vé máy bay trị giá 350 MK.

Tình hình Biển Đông sẽ không yên trong những ngày tháng tới, trong khi Trung Quốc tiếp tục quân sự hóa và Mỹ thì quyết bảo vệ quyền tự do hàng hải và vị thế cường quốc số một ở Thái Bình Dương từ lâu nay,

NEW YORK -- Ngày đầu tiên trong chuyến công du Hoa Kỳ, Thủ Tướng CSVN Nguyễn Xuân Phúc đã đến Trụ Sở Liên Hiệp Quốc dự lễ kỷ niệm 40 năm Việt Nam gia nhập tổ chức LHQ,

Theo bản tin hôm Thứ Ba của Đài Á Châu Tự Do (RFA) trích thuật tin từ báo Zing và Người Đưa Tin trong nước cho biết 1 vụ nổ lớn tại nhà máy thép Formosa, Hà Tỉnh hôm 30 tháng 5.

Trung Quốc có lẽ không bao giờ từ bỏ tham vọng xâm chiếm biển đảo của các nước lân bang trên Biển Đông và Biển Hoa Đông để sống chung hòa bình và phát triển ổn định với cộng đồng quốc tế,

Linh Mục Nguyễn Đình Thục thuộc giáo xứ Song Ngọc tỉnh Nghệ An đã bị nhiều người bao vây chặn đường ông trở về giáo xứ làm cho ông phải kêu cứu vào tối ngày 30 tháng 5 năm 2017,

Số loạn quân ban đầu đuợc ước luợng gồm 100 tay súng tiếp tục chống cự sau 8 ngày ác chiến, khiến giới chức quân sự phát thông điệp báo động như kể trên.

SEOUL - Lãnh tụ Kim Jong-un chứng kiến vụ phóng phi đạn hôm Thứ Hai và ra lệnh phát triển phi đạn chiến lược mạnh hơn, theo tường thuật của thông tấn chính thức KCNA.

BEIJING - Trung Cộng tố cáo Nhật đe dọa ổn định toàn cầu bằng việc hợp tác phát triển kỹ thuật radar phòng thủ với Hoa Kỳ – giới chuyên môn của Nhật lên án Beijing mưu đồ cản trở kế hoạch tự vệ của Nhật.

DAMASCUS - Hoa Kỳ và đồng minh tăng cung cấp vũ khí cho quân nổi dậy Syria để đẩy lui nỗ lực mới của dân quân có hậu thuân từ Iran trong việc thiết lập hành lang tiếp vận giữa Iraq và Syria.

BAGHDAD - Lực luợng Iraq đang tiến đánh ISIS trong giai đoạn cuối cuả chiến dịch giải phóng thành phố Mosul, là thủ phủ của ISIS từ 2014.

MOSCOW - Ông Oleg Deripaska là tỉ phú luyện kim tại Nga đã lên tiếng phản bác tin từ báo New York Times ấn bản ngày 27-5 cho hay ông sẵn sàng tiết lộ bằng chứng về âm mưu của người Nga

CAIRO - Trong chuyến đi Ai Cập để dự hội nghị gọi là 2+2 quy tụ bộ trưởng quốc phòng và bộ trưởng ngoại giao Nga, Ai Cập, ngoại trưởng Sergei Lavrov quy trách nhiệm các chính quyền phương Tây

BERLIN - Thủ Tướng Đức lại vừa nhấn mạnh đến vai trò tích cực hơn của châu Âu trên đấu trường toàn cầu – trong buổi họp báo chung với Thủ Tướng Ấn Độ,

WASHINGTON - Từ sáng sớm Thứ Ba, TT Trump phóng twitter đả kích Đức thủ lợi gây khiếm ngạch mậu dịch cho Hoa Kỳ và đóng góp không đúng mức ngân sách NATO – ông nhấn mạnh: tình trạng này sẽ thay đổi.

Lý do có vẻ như là cạnh tranh trong làng xe ôm, một tài xế bị chém… Bản tin SOHA/Tri Thức Trẻ kể chuyện ở Sài Gòn: Tài xế GrabBike bị chém nhập viện trước bến xe…

LOS ANGELES (Nguyên Giác) -- Vào cuối tuần này, trong những ngày đầu tháng 6/2017, sẽ có nhiều phim mang chủ để Phật giáo trình chiếu tại Nam California.

Westminster (Bình Sa)- - Nhân ngày lễ Chiến Sĩ Trận Vong, Hội Đồng Liên Tôn Hoa Kỳ đã tổ chức lễ cầu nguyện cho các chiến sĩ vị quốc vong thân, cầu nguyện cho quê hương Việt Nam

Westminster (Bình Sa)- - Hội Ái Hữu Hải Quân Cửu Long tổ chức lễ bàn giao chức vụ Hội Trưởng nhiệm kỳ 2017-2019 đã được long rọng tổ chức vào lúc 6 giờ chiều Thứ Sáu ngày 26 tháng 5 năm 2017

Chúng tôi là một trung tâm bảo vệ quyền lợi của những người cao niên Châu Á ở nước Mỹ về sức khỏe để cho sinh hoạt được tốt hơn.

Các tiệm ăn McDonalds tại Los Angeles, Chicago, Phoenix và Columbus nay bắt đầu cung cấp dịch vụ giao thức ăn McDelivery; sẽ có thêm nhiều thành phố trong tương lai

Công ty bán hàng trên mạng Amazon cho biết doanh lợi gia tăng 8 quý liên tiếp. Một tường trình của hãng thông tấn Mỹ AP nói rằng công ty Amazon đã báo báo doanh thu 35.7 tỉ đô la
Tác giả là một chuyên gia từng làm việc tại nhiều vùng tại Hoa Kỳ. Bài Viết Về Nước Mỹ đầu tiên của ông là “Hoa Phượng Florida,” và “Hoa Xoan Bên Thềm Cu.

Tác giả từng sống ở trại tỵ nạn PFAC, Phi Luật Tân, gần mười một năm. Ông tên thật Trần Phương Ngôn, hiện hành nghề Nail tại tiểu bang South Carolina và cũng đang theo học ở trường Trident Technical College.

Chương trình Việt Báo Viết Về Nước Mỹ khởi sự từ Tháng Năm năm 2000. Ngay trong những ngày đầu tiên, có bài “Gia Đình Tôi Tới Mỹ” của Nguyễn Thị Phi Phượng. Tác giả ngày ấy vừa định cư Mỹ 4 tháng.

Sau Lễ Mẹ, ngày Thứ Hai 29 sắp tới sẽ là Lễ Chiến Sĩ Trận Vong. Mời đọc thêm một bài viết mới của Phan. Tác giả là nhà báo trong nhóm chủ biên một số tuần báo, tạp chí tại Dallas.

Tác giả bắt đầu tham dự VVNM năm 2015 và được giải danh dự. Bài viết mới nầy là một bút ký viết về đời sống các sinh viên Việt Nam du học ở Mỹ trong lúc Miền Nam bị sụp đổ năm 1975

Tác giả đã nhận Giải Vinh Danh Tác Phẩm Viết Về Nước Mỹ, 2003 với bài viết “Cái Chăn Mỹ và Con Gái Họ Đinh”, thể hiện nhiều thao thức của người phụ nữ Việt sống qua thời di cư, chiến tranh, di tản, làm vợ, làm mẹ trên đất Mỹ.
Lê Thương, một nhạc sĩ tài ba, một vị thầy giáo tài giỏi, đức độ, một người nặng lòng với nước non, một nghệ sĩ lãng mạn với tâm hồn bay bổng thanh cao.

Từ 1947, Hồ Văn Đồng là nhà báo tài ba của Việt Nam: Giám Đốc sáng lập Việt Nam Thông Tấn Xã ở Hà Nội năm 1951; Tổng Thư Ký Nghiệp Đoàn Ký Giả Nam Việt 1960-1966,

Trước hết là câu hỏi "Con gà có trước hay quả trứng có trước?".
Nhìn chung, Notebook 9 Pro khác với các model laptop thuộc dòng Notebook 9, phiên bản Pro có bản lề 360 độ giống laptop Yoga của Lenovo.

Một trong những tính năng chính của chiếc smartphone mới là hệ thống phụ kiện dạng mô-đun (module). Andy Rubin từng hứa hẹn rằng thiết kế module sẽ giúp cho thiết bị không bị lỗi thời và luôn được cập nhật.

Khoảng cuối tháng 05/2017, các chuyên gia bảo mật của Check Point đã phát hiện ra loại mã độc mới, đã và đang lây nhiễm trên hơn 36 triệu thiết bị Android.

Khoảng cuối tháng 05/2017, Apple đã tuyển dụng Esin Terzioglu, cựu Phó chủ tịch mảng kỹ thuật của Qualcomm. Được biết, ông Terzioglu với nhiệm vụ mới tại Apple
Ở đông bắc Á châu Thái bình dương, biển Hoa Đông, theo Daily Beast, 3 hàng không mẫu hạm Mỹ áp sát CS Bắc Hàn. Hàng không mẫu hạm nguyên tử USS Nimitz,

Tổng Thống Donald Trump đã tới Nghĩa Trang Quốc Gia Arlington National Cemetery hôm Thứ Hai để dự lễ đặt vòng hoa tưởng niệm tử sĩ nơi Mộ Chiến Sĩ Vô Danh.

Memorial Day hay Ngày Chiến sĩ Trận Vong ở Mỹ năm nay 2017 nhằm ngày Thứ Hai 29 tháng 5 năm 2017. Tại Little Saigon là địa danh tại Mỹ, nơi có một cộng đồng người Việt đông nhứt Mỹ,

Những cuộc biểu tình cả triệu người nơi quảng trường Thiên An Môn ở thủ đô Bắc Kinh, Trung Quốc, hồi năm 1989 để đòi tự do, dân chủ và nhân quyền…

Một số truyền thông Mỹ vì lý do phe đảng thường nói TT Trump và nội các tướng lãnh, tỷ phú của Ông không rành về ngoại giao, tỏ ra lo ngại chuyến công du đầu tiên của TT Trump không có lợi cho Mỹ.

Một cuộc bàn luận mới vừa bung ra giữa người Việt trong và ngoài nước quanh đề xướng đảng cầm quyền Cộng sản Việt Nam đang nghiên cứu mở ra đối thoại

Báo Times of India kể rằng Dan Coats, Giám đốc Tổng cục Tình báo Hoa Kỳ (National Intelligence) nói trước Ủy ban Quân vụ Thượng viện hôm Thứ Ba rằng hiểm họa thế giới bây giờ là Trung Quốc
Mười ngày sau khi lãnh đạo Bắc Kinh long trọng giới thiệu dự án Con Đường Tơ Lụa Mới, thì công ty tính điểm tín dụng Moodys Investors Service đã hạ điểm trái phiếu của Trung Quốc
Bữa tiệc thường niên đã vinh danh những cá nhân và tổ chức đã có tác động đáng kể trong cộng đồng Quận Cam

: Tháng Năm là Tháng Mừng Di Sản Của Người Mỹ Châu Á -Thái Bình Dương & Tháng Nhận Thức Về Sức Khỏe Tâm Thần

khắp các đại dương, do đánh cá theo lối lùng và diệt, mà đa phần là các hạm đội tàu cá Trung Quốc, đã ảnh hưởng trực tiếp tới đời sống bao nhiêu triệu ngư dân các quốc gia nghèo

Vũ Hoàng Chương quy thẳng trách nhiệm cuộc chiến huynh đệ tương tàn trước năm 1975 lên những người cầm đầu chế độ CS ở Hà Nội.

Với 45 truyện ngắn từ 26 tác giả, sau nhiều năm được miệt mài gõ chữ kể lại những chuyện đời mình, đời người, và những mảng đời dân tộc... Tuyển Tập Việt Bút 2017 (TTVB 2017) đã được ấn hành,

yêu cầu nhà nước trả tự do lập tức cho anh Hoàng Đức Bình, là Phó chủ tịch của PTLĐV... kêu gọi đồng bào trong và ngoài nước, và các quốc gia tự do, hãy lên tiếng bảo vệ cho những người bị bắt.

sách Ngô Thế Vinh về sông Mekong, Biển Hồ và ĐBSCL đang chết dần.Ánh Nguyệt đọc, nhạc đệm Đoàn Văn nghệ Dân tộc Lạc Hồng, hoà âm Tuấn Thảo
Bản tin BBC cho biết rằng Cơ quan Di trú Đài Loan (National Immigration Agency - NIA) vừa phá vỡ một vụ đưa người nước ngoài nhập cư lậu, trong đó có 11 em nhỏ và trẻ vị thành niên người Việt.

Mấy ngày nữa là tới Ngày thế giới không thuốc lá... Mấy bác y tế đang nói xôn xao đầu ngõ. Thật khó để nói mấy ông cai thuốc... Hút biết là hại, sao khó cai nhỉ?

Dàn máy nặng 2 tấn để ở bệnh viện làm sao mà khiêng, vậy mà cũng mất... Vô lý vẫn xảy ra: Cả ngàn hồ sơ học bạ xin vào THPT Lương Thế Vinh có điểm 10 môn Toán và môn tiếng Việt...
Chúng tôi là một trung tâm bảo vệ quyền lợi của những người cao niên Châu Á ở nước Mỹ về sức khỏe để cho sinh hoạt được tốt hơn.

Các tiệm ăn McDonalds tại Los Angeles, Chicago, Phoenix và Columbus nay bắt đầu cung cấp dịch vụ giao thức ăn McDelivery; sẽ có thêm nhiều thành phố trong tương lai

Khi ánh đèn dịu xuống, phòng triển lãm tranh Việt Báo Gallery trở nên huyền ảo, những bức tranh “Biển Đời” của họa sĩ Ann Phong với màu xanh, hồng, đen,

BUENA PARK, Calif. (Ngày 1 tháng 5, 2017)—Liên Hoan Phim Châu Á Thái Bình Dương và Tuần Lễ Phim Việt sẽ được diễn ra từ ngày 5 tới ngày 11 tháng 5 tại rạp CGV Buena Park,

Hội Văn Học Nghệ Thuật Việt Mỹ (VAALA) sẽ giới thiệu bốn phim Việt Nam tại Đại Hội Điện Ảnh Á Châu Thái Bình Dương
Mẹ là người tốt, hiền và cương quyết. Mẹ đi làm, thường về trễ nên rất là mệt. Nhưng về nhà, mẹ phải làm nhiều việc nhà, không ngừng tay. Con không giúp gì mẹ được nhiều vì con phải học bài.

.Bài này em phải suy nghĩ lâu lắm, vì phải viết đến 10 câu về mẹ. Cô giáo nói phải viết nhiều về mẹ vì là ngày lễ mẹ, nên em tặn (tặng) bài này cho mẹ của em.

Gần một tháng rồi, con chờ mãi tới ngày hôm nay, ngày Hiền Mẫu để viết lá thư này gửi mẹ. Mẹ biết không, vì một lỗi lầm mà con đã ân hận không biết bao nhiêu ngày, bao nhiêu đêm.

Có giấy mực nào có thể kể hết công lao của Mẹ và tình Mẹ yêu con. Nhưng con sẽ cố gắng viết một phần nhỏ về yêu Mẹ, khi con nghĩ và những người đã có ảnh hưởng lớn nhất đến cuộc sống của con.

Gia đình của em có 4 người: ba, mẹ, chị gái của em và em. Chị em và em sinh ra tại California, nhưng ba mẹ của em thì đến Mỹ từ Việt Nam.

Cho nên từ ngàn xưa ông cha ta đã khuyên chúng ta phải luôn luôn cố gắng học tập và không ngừng vươn lên, phải kiên trì nhẫn nại thì mới có ngày thành công.

BN vừa nhận được Thông Báo #1 do Thầy Vũ Hoàng của Ban Đại Diện Các Trung Tâm Việt Ngữ Nam California, về Khóa Tu Nghiệp Sư Phạm kỳ thứ 29 từ ngày 28,29 và 30 tháng 7, 2017 tại địa điểm:

Thường thường khi đi học về nhà con gặp người phát thư lái xe đến mỗi nhà và bỏ thư vào hộp đựng cạnh lề đường.
“You had run the red light, taken by camera on (date and time...). its your responsible to pay the fine or get into further troubles. You must pay it...” (Ô. / Bà vượt đèn đỏ và ngày...giờ...)

Hầu hết các bác sĩ đều khuyên bạn nên hạn chế đường và muối nạp vào cơ thể, nhưng điều đó không đồng nghĩa 2 loại gia vị này không hề có mặt tích cực nào.

Canh khổ qua nhồi thịt là món ăn mang đậm bản sắc văn hóa Việt Nam, đặc biệt là những dịp lễ tết với ý nghĩa sâu sắc là cầu mong những đau khổ, khó nhọc sẽ qua đi.

Kể Chuyện tình, Chuyện Gia Đình, Kỷ Niệm, Hồi Ức, Chia Xẻ… là mảnh sân chung dành cho tất cả quí vị độc giả. Các bạn có thể kể chuyện tình, đời sống hôn nhân, hay chuyện gia đình,

GIA DINH_3 ban hoc nam 2007Ba bạn học cùng trường ở Trung Học La Quinta, thành phố Westminster, chụp hồi năm 2007 ở Laguna Beach, Quận Cam. Bây giờ là năm 2017, cả ba bạn đều lớn cả rồi,

Nhân ngày lễ Hiền Mẫu/Mothers Day sắp đến, tác giả Trương Tấn Thành gởi đến trang Gia Đình truyện ngắn “Tấm Lòng Từ Mẫu” để tưởng nhớ tấm lòng của thân mẫu của tác giả,

Đậu hủ rọc đường nhỏ phía trên rồi dùng muỗng múc phần ruột trắng bên trong. Nấm mèo & nấm đông cô ngâm nở cắt nhỏ. Boa rô bằm nhỏ.
Sâm là món thuốc quý trong y học đông phương mà ngày nay y học thực nghiệm Tây phương cũng phần nào công nhận. Nhưng sâm là dược thảo đắt tiền cho nên dân bạch đinh ít người có cơ hội sử dụng.

Theo các nhà sinh vật học, có đến hơn hai ngàn loài rong biển, từ những mảng rêu trong ao nước tới các loại tảo bẹ (kelp) ngoài biển cả.

Nấm là những thực vật bậc thấp không có hoa, lá. Vì không có diệp lục tố, nấm không lấy năng lượng qua ánh sáng mặt trời được nên phải sống ký sinh trên các cây khác hoặc trên chất mục nát.

Trong phần ăn của mọi người, các nhà dinh dưỡng và y học đều khuyên nên bao gồm sữa, vì đây là thực phẩm có nhiều tác dụng tốt cho cơ thể.

Các nhà khoa học đã tả và đặt tên cho hơn hai chục ngàn loại cá. Phần mềm của các động vật này được dùng làm thực phẩm, mà ta thường gọi chung là cá.

Được tinh chế vào khoảng từ thế kỷ thứ IV tới thế kỷ thứ VII ở Cận Đông, đường là món ăn hiếm quý chỉ dành riêng cho hàng vương giả thời đó.
