WASHINGTON - Hôm Chủ nhật, TT Trump phóng twitter cho biết sẽ quyết định về hiệp ước khí hậu Paris trong 1 tuần – trong lúc tranh cử TT, tỉ phú địa ốc đã tỏ ý hoài nghi về biến đổi khí hậu do con người gây ra,
Tình hình Biển Đông sẽ không yên trong những ngày tháng tới, trong khi Trung Quốc tiếp tục quân sự hóa và Mỹ thì quyết bảo vệ quyền tự do hàng hải và vị thế cường quốc số một ở Thái Bình Dương từ lâu nay,
BEIJING - Trung Cộng tố cáo Nhật đe dọa ổn định toàn cầu bằng việc hợp tác phát triển kỹ thuật radar phòng thủ với Hoa Kỳ – giới chuyên môn của Nhật lên án Beijing mưu đồ cản trở kế hoạch tự vệ của Nhật.
WASHINGTON - Trong kế hoạch thay đổi Bạch Ốc thích ứng với tình thế, giám đốc giao tiếp Mike Dubke từ chức và tham vụ Sean Spicer đuợc lệnh giảm họp báo tiếp theo các báo cáo về thiếu phối hợp.
SEOUL - Lãnh tụ Kim Jong-un chứng kiến vụ phóng phi đạn hôm Thứ Hai và ra lệnh phát triển phi đạn chiến lược mạnh hơn, theo tường thuật của thông tấn chính thức KCNA. DAMASCUS - Hoa Kỳ và đồng minh tăng cung cấp vũ khí cho quân nổi dậy Syria để đẩy lui nỗ lực mới của dân quân có hậu thuân từ Iran trong việc thiết lập hành lang tiếp vận giữa Iraq và Syria. BAGHDAD - Lực luợng Iraq đang tiến đánh ISIS trong giai đoạn cuối cuả chiến dịch giải phóng thành phố Mosul, là thủ phủ của ISIS từ 2014. Việt Nam chỉ nói là có Phái đoàn Việt Nam tại Liên Hợp Quốc đón Thủ tướng tại sân bay quốc tế John F. Tác giả từng sống ở trại tỵ nạn PFAC, Phi Luật Tân, gần mười một năm. Ông tên thật Trần Phương Ngôn, hiện hành nghề Nail tại tiểu bang South Carolina và cũng đang theo học ở trường Trident Technical College.
Tác giả đã nhận Giải Vinh Danh Tác Phẩm Viết Về Nước Mỹ, 2003 với bài viết “Cái Chăn Mỹ và Con Gái Họ Đinh”, thể hiện nhiều thao thức của người phụ nữ Việt sống qua thời di cư, chiến tranh, di tản, làm vợ, làm mẹ trên đất Mỹ.
Một trong những tính năng chính của chiếc smartphone mới là hệ thống phụ kiện dạng mô-đun (module). Andy Rubin từng hứa hẹn rằng thiết kế module sẽ giúp cho thiết bị không bị lỗi thời và luôn được cập nhật.
sách Ngô Thế Vinh về sông Mekong, Biển Hồ và ĐBSCL đang chết dần.Ánh Nguyệt đọc, nhạc đệm Đoàn Văn nghệ Dân tộc Lạc Hồng, hoà âm Tuấn Thảo
