Trung Quốc trong kế hoạch đã lập xong 11 khu vực tự do thương mại (FTZ), trong đó 7 khu vực FTZ bắt đầu hoạt động từ tuần qua.

Trong năm 2016, xuất cảng dệt may chỉ đạt mức tăng trưởng 9,2%, nhưng theo ước tính của VITAS xuất cảng năm 2017 sẽ khả quan hơn, với mức tăng trưởng từ 13-14%.

Bombardier, công ty Canada chuyên sản xuất phi cơ và xe lửa của Canada, cho biết sẽ hoãn chi trả hơn phân nửa tiền thưởng năm nay cho 6 viên chức cao cấp nhất, cho tới năm 2020.

Kinh tế Ấn Độ dự kiến sẽ tăng 7.2% trong năm 2017, theo lời Bộ Trưởng Tài Chánh Arun Jaitley. Sức tăng kinh tế Ấn Độ trong năm 2016 là 6.6%,

Một chiến binh Iraq trong Sư Đoàn Phản Ứng Khẩn Cấp đang tác chiến từng góc phòng trong các tòa nhà ở phía Tây Mosul hôm 7/4/2017.

Công ty chi nhánh ở Ấn Độ của công ty Trung quốc chuyên sản xuất sản phẩm ngành xe lửa CRRC Corporation đã nhận một đơn đặt hàng cho xe điện ngầm từ thành phố Nagpur, Ấn Độ.

Chủ nhật 26 tháng Ba năm 2017 vừa qua, người thân và các bạn bè thương mến nhạc sĩ Lam Phương đã tụ hội lại chúc mừng sinh nhật ông vừa bước qua năm 80

xây cất các kiến trúc như chùa Một Cột, Chùa Thiên Mụ, chợ Bến Thành, Lăng Ông, Tưởng Niệm Thuyền Nhân, Tượng Đài Chiến Sĩ VNCH...

NGUYỄN VĂN SÂM phiên âm 2000, NGUYỄN KHẮC KHAM đọc và hiệu đính 2002 - Bản Nôm in năm Quý Mùi (1883)

Đầu tháng Tư Đen đối với người dân Việt, Đại sứ Mỹ Ted Osius tại VN có đến báo cho Chủ Tịch Nước CSVN Trần đại Quang biết Ông được tái nhiệm làm đại sứ đặc mệnh toàn quyền tại VN.

Không chỉ họ không tham gia vào thị trường lao động, mà họ còn không tham gia vào tình trạng khó khăn bình thường và trong dòng chảy của đời sống xã hội.

“Đừng lẫn lộn với tỉ lệ thuế, khác biệt rất lơn dựa trên hoàn cảnh của người tham dự, gánh nặng thuế đo lường tỉ lệ chính xác tất cả lợi tức cá nhân mà cư dân trả thuế cho tiểu bang và địa phương.

Trung bình các bác sĩ lãnh lương khoảng 425 nhiều hơn họ đã lãnh trong năm 2011, theo thăm dò lương bác sĩ trên toàn quốc mới nhất từ báo chăm sóc sức khỏe Medscape cho biết.

Trong thời đại “tin giả” và “sự kiện thay thế,” tạo lý do các nhà Cộng Hòa và Dân Chủ nhìn truyền thông một cách khác, nhưng một thăm dò mới từ Berkeley IGS cho thấy lỗ hổng lớn cỡ nào trong các cử tri California.

“Tôi gần như tới bờ vực vô gia cư,” theo Nash, 26 tuổi ở Chicago phải nuôi 1 vợ và con gái 7 tuổi, cho biết. Nhưng, ông nói tiếp rằng, “không có xe, thì tôi không thể đi làm, và rồi tôi không thể trả tiền thuê nhà.”

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.—Một cuộc nghiên cứu mới cho thấy các sinh viên quốc tế xin vào học ở University of California trong năm ngoái ít hơn nhiều so với 12 năm trước đó,

Một phụ nữ làm việc toàn thời gian tại California có mức lương trung bình là 43,335 USD, trong khi một người đàn ông có lương trung bình 50,562 USD/năm,

Đó là con số được Tổng cục Thống kê đưa ra liên quan đến số người thất nghiệp quý 1/2017, tổng con số thất nghiệp là khoảng 1,14 triệu người.

SAIGON -- Vừa qua, UBND TP Sài Gòn đã đồng ý cho đồng ý để UBND Quận 1 mở thử 2 khu bán hàng rong theo giờ ở vỉa hè đường Nguyễn Văn Chiêm và công viên Bách Tùng Diệp, theo Thanh Niên (TNO).

Người dân làng trồng lác dệt chiếu Long Can (thuộc huyện Cần Đước, tỉnh Long An), với diện tích trồng hiện khoảng 100 hecta đã kiếm sống bẳng loại cây này từ hơn 50 năm Nếu mưa nắng thuận hòa,

Các nhà nghiên cứu tại Đại Học Oregon State University cho thấy rằng hợp chất rapamycin có đặc tính có thể giúp trị liệu tổn thương thần kinh trong các bệnh như Alzheimers.

Trang mạng 24/7 Wall St. trắc nghiệm 170 quốc gia với dân số trên 250,000 người, dùng nhiều đo lường từ các tài liệu của Ngân Hàng Thế Giới như các tỉ lệ tử vong của em bé và người mẹ,

Trong 2 thập niên tới, số lượng em bé sinh trong gia đình Hồi giáo sẽ nhiều hơn các bé sơ sinh trong gia đình Thiên chúa giáo, theo ước tính của viện nghiên cứu Pew Research Center.

Theo tổ chức Nông Lương của Liên hợp quốc (FAO) côn trùng có thể ăn được là một nguồn protein bổ dưỡng có thể giúp giải quyết vấn đề an ninh lương thực toàn cầu.

Ập vào trường gà tại khu rẫy ở xã Phước Đồng TP Nha Trang, công an đã tạm giữ 50 người cùng tang vật tiền mặt hơn 360 triệu đồng, 3 ôtô, 82 xe máy cùng nhiều phơi ghi tiền cược....

khoảng 300 người dân thuộc xã Kỳ Hà, Kỳ Anh đã tuần hành đòi nhà cầm quyền phải bồi thường thoat đáng sau thảm họa Formosa

Thiền tập đang trở thành một phương thuốc đa năng tại Hoa Kỳ… Đối với nhiều bác sĩ, thiền tập là chìa khóa để giúp phụ nữ đẹp hơn, trẻ hơn, hạnh phúc hơn…

Tập truyện “Cậu Bé và Hoa Mai” in năm nay là lần thứ nhất tái bản. Lần đầu in cuốn này là do nhà xuất bản Nhân Văn ấn hành từ hơn ba thập niên trước.
Mai Hồng Thu là tên Việt của tác giả Donna Nguyễn/ Donna Nguyen. Cô đã từng đóng góp khoảng 16 bài Viết Về Nước Mỹ dưới ba bút danh trên. Sanh tại Sài Gòn, sang Mỹ năm 1985, cô từng sống ở vài tiểu bang như Indiana,

Chắc hẳn chúng ta khi nghe ai nói: "Có muốn đi chơi không? " là lòng chúng ta rộn ràng vui thích vì sắp được thoát cái nhà tù túng và bay nhảy tự do với khung cảnh bên ngoài.

Tác giả đã dự Viết Về Nước Mỹ ngay từ năm đầu tiên. Là con một gia đình H.O., đến Mỹ năm 1995, khi đã 27 tuổi, Nguyễn Khánh Vũ hiện là kỹ sư điện toán cho một công ty tại Arizona và đã góp nhiều bài viết xúc động.

Tác giả là nhà báo trong nhóm chủ biên một số tuần báo, tạp chí tại Dallas. Ông cũng là tác giả Viết Về Về Nước Mỹ đầu tiên có bài đạt số lượng trên một triệu người đọc

Tác giả đã nhận giải Danh Dự Viết Về Nước Mỹ 2012, với những bài viết linh hoạt về đời sống tại Mỹ. Nhiều bài và hình ảnh của ông hiện được phổ biến trên mạng internet,

Tác giả cho biết Dương Thiện Tâm là tên thật, đang sống bên Canada; Nghề nghiệp: Cán sự điện. Ông viết, “Tôi rất thích đọc những bài Viết Về Nước Mỹ.”
K bỏ ống nghe xuống, hình như cố nín thở. Không bận tâm quay lại phía tôi, cô nhìn đăm đăm ra ngoài cửa sổ, búi tóc to sau gáy treo lửng lơ, cũng tựa như kiểu cô đang lơ lửng đâu đó.

Cùng với bánh trái ngày Xuân, tờ báo Xuân là món quà Tết không thể thiếu trong mọi gia đình.

cảm ơn người cho tôi: - một cuối đời an lạc.
Hồi tháng 06/2016, Brian Olsavsky, giám đốc tài chính của Amazon cho biết rằng công ty sẽ tăng gấp đôi khoản tiền đầu tư vào mảng video và gấp 3 lần số lượng video hiện có trên Prime Video trong khoảng cuối của 2016.

Khoảng giữa tháng 04/2017, một số nguồn tin cho biết, theo dự kiến, Na Uy sẽ xây dựng một đường hầm xuyên núi dành cho tàu thủy tại vùng biển Stadhavet.

Khoảng giữa tháng 04/2017, Google cho biết, các bài báo xuất hiện trong mục News của Google đều sẽ có những thông báo "Fact Check" bên cạnh.

Khoảng đầu tháng 04/2017, mọi sự chú ý dường như đang đổ dồn về Windows 10 Creators, Mehedi Hassan của trang công nghệ MSPoweruser đã đăng tải lên tài khoản Twitte
Người dân Việt gọi quốc nạn 30 tháng Tư năm 1975, ngày CS Bắc Việt cưỡng chiếm được Miền Nam, gồm thâu được cả nước - là Tháng Tư Đen, hay Ngày Quốc Hận.

Đã vào tháng Tư, không còn bao lâu nữa là tới Ngầy Quốc Hận 30 tháng Tư, 1975. Quốc Hận là Quốc Hận. Quốc Hận là sự kiện lịch sử Ông Trời cũng không đổi được.

Hai anh siêu cường Hoa Kỳ, Trung Quốc sẽ trao đổi gì? Hội nghị thượng đỉnh giữa Tổng Thống Hoa Kỳ Donald Trump và Chủ tịch nước CSTQ Tập Cận Bình sẽ dẫn tới thỏa thuận gì,

Trước cuộc hội nghị với Chủ Tịch TC Tập cận Bình, chánh quyền Mỹ với TT Trump đã làm bàn, tiên hạ thủ vi cường để đi kèo trên TC, giành thế thượng phong.

Philippines hiện thời ưu tiên lo xuất cảng trái cây, đầu tư hạ tầng và có thể sẽ vay 500 triệu đôla để mau vũ khí vì lo ngại TQ lấn chiếm biển,
Nhạc sĩ Đặng Nho là một trong những người hoạt động văn nghệ thuộc hàng cựu trào, vang bóng một thời của thành phố Huế.

Là một người làm thơ không ngừng nghỉ, và cũng vì trong lòng có lời muốn nói, thi sĩ Lê Giang Trần lại vừa ấn hành thi tập Trái Bôm Tình Yêu.

Nhà thơ Thường Quán vừa ấn hành thi tập “Hải đảo, trở lại”… Như thế, đây là tác phẩm thứ ba của nhà thơ Thường Quán, người đã sáng tác từ nhiều thập niên, cả tiếng Việt và tiếng Anh, có thơ đăng trên nhiều tập san văn học hải ngoại.
trong ba ngày, từ ngày 5 đến 7 tháng Năm, năm 2017 tại Việt Báo Gallery, số 14841 đường Moran, thành phố Westminster

Trong loạt tranh về biển của Ann Phong trước đây những người từng vượt biên bằng thuyền có cái tên chung “thuyền nhân”

Nguyệt san Tình Thương số đầu tiên được ra đời vào đầu năm 1964, sau một cuộc hội thảo sôi nổi của khoảng 50 sinh viên y khoa

Gia tăng chi phí chăm sóc sức khoẻ đã và đang là một trong những mối quan tâm quan trọng nhất đối với người Mỹ; nợ nần chăm sóc sức khoẻ là một trong những lý do chính khiến nhiều người phải tuyên bố phá sản

Các tham dự viên tuổi từ 15 đến 90, cả Việt lẫn Mỹ. Mỗi người đều tuần tự theo chiều kim đồng hồ mà phát biểu (tiếng Việt hay tiếng Anh tùy thích)

Tài lực và thế lực nào đã chống lưng giúp Lào gạt qua phản đối của Cam Bốt và Việt Nam; bất chấp khuyến cáo của các chuyên gia quốc tế về các tác động nặng nề cho môi sinh và kinh tế

Anh chị hỏi rằng liệu nước Mỹ có còn là nơi đáng sống không và giấc mơ Mỹ còn khả thi không?
Ập vào trường gà tại khu rẫy ở xã Phước Đồng TP Nha Trang, công an đã tạm giữ 50 người cùng tang vật tiền mặt hơn 360 triệu đồng, 3 ôtô, 82 xe máy cùng nhiều phơi ghi tiền cược....

Bản tin VTC News ghi nhận chuyện ở Nam Định: Đang chở con nhỏ, bố bị nhóm giang hồ đi ô tô đâm chết...

Làm sao cho hết nạn nữ sinh đánh nhau? Câu hỏi này hình như chính phủ Ba Đình không có câu trả lời...

Chuyện ở Bạc Liêu, chìm tàu ở lễ hội Nghinh Ông... Lễ hội Nghinh Ông là lễ hội văn hóa dân gian của ngư dân vùng biển, nhằm tưởng nhớ công ơn của loài cá voi được cho đã cứu giúp người đi biển

Giỗ Tổ Hùng Vương vẫn là điểm thu hút đồng bào miền Bắc... trong khi con gái Hà Nội lại ưa túm tóc nhau, đánh giữa phố... và sinh viên Tây nguyên vốn dòng hào hiệp, nhào xuống hồ cứu người,

Người dân biết hết… bởi vậy, mới có con số từ báo Lao Động: 54% người dân cho rằng phải hối lộ mới xin được việc làm khu vực nhà nước…
FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif.- Hội nhân đạo bất vụ lợi Medical, Educational Missions and Outreach (M.E.M.O.) xin kính mời các quý vị thân hữu và đồng hương đến tham dự buổi tiệc gây quỹ “Mở Rộng Con Tim” lần thứ mười của chúng em.

Chùa Thiên Ân tổ chức Đại Lễ Phật Đản lúc 10:30am, Chủ Nhật 23/4 tại Chùa Thiên Ân, 10989 Buena Vista Rd, Lucerne Valley CA 92356.
Giám đốc của Wells Fargo Foundation ông Jack Toàn và giáo sư Đại Học California, Irvine (UCI) bà Linda Trịnh Võ thường gặp nhau ở cộng đồng Little Saigon khi họ làm việc để ghi lại các trải nghiệm

Hôm Chủ Nhật 5 tháng 3 2017 vừa qua, người dân Việt Nam khắp nơi trên thế giới đã xuống đường, với ước mong tiếng nói, lời than van,

Lễ phát giải Oscar trở thành kịch tính khi đôi xướng ngôn dẫn chương trình Warren Beatty và Faye Dunaway loan báo giải phim xuất sắc nhất (Best Picture) tặng phim La La Land, thay vì phim Moonlight.
Thường thường khi đi học về nhà con gặp người phát thư lái xe đến mỗi nhà và bỏ thư vào hộp đựng cạnh lề đường.

Ông ngoại có gương mặt hiền hậu. Ông con cao ráo và rất đẹp trai. Nhưng năm nay ông đã 79 tuổi rồi. Tóc ông bạc phơ, chân bước đi chậm chạp.

Nhân dịp em được giải nhất trong kỳ thi chính tả, mẹ em đã tặng cho em một con cá vàng. Em nuôi nó trong một chậu thủy tinh đầy nước và đặt nó trên bàn cạnh giường ngủ của em.

Gia đình Thiếu Nhi Việt Báo rất hân hạnh được sự đóng góp các bài luận văn tiếng Việt của Trung Tâm Văn Hóa Hồng Bàng tại địa chỉ 13200 Newhope St, Garden Grove, CA 92843.

Năm nay là năm Đinh Dậu, và Tết vừa qua là Tết con gà nên đi đâu em cũn (cũng) nhìn thấy hình vẽ con gà. Con Gà in trên lịch, trên báo, con gà được phón (phóng) thật to ở các buổi trình diễn đón Xuân, ở hội chợ tết.

Ở trườn (trường) học tiếng Mỹ thì em có cô giáo người Mỹ. Nhưn (nhưng) em muốn kể chiện (chuyện) về cô giáo dại (dạy) em tiếng Việt mỗi sáng ngày Chủ Nhật hàn (hàng) tuần.

Hôm nay, bà ngoại đang ở trong nhà thương vì hôm qua bà bị đột quỵ. Vì bị đột quỵ, bà không cảm thấy tay phải của bà hoạt động được, chân phải của bà rât yếu.

Tết Nguyên Đán xong, thì đang giữ mùa Xuân. Năm nay có nhiều ngày mưa, nên khí hậu thay đổi nóng lạnh bấc (bất) thường, trời đang nắng ấm hôm nay thì ngày mai mưa và rất lạnh.
Tiểu bang Washington của chúng ta, tiểu bang của “Ngàn Thông Mãi Xanh”, có nhiều nguồn hải sản độc đáo.

Một cụ già đã nghỉ hưu ở thành phố Thái Nguyên đã gọt giũa câu chữ thành những câu thành ngữ thời hiện đại có ý nghĩa giáo dục rất sâu sắc.

Cách làm món Bánh Xèo Chay

Nam California có một di tích lịch sử nổi bật: Tu viện Thiên chúa giáo có tên là Mission Santa Barbara, có khi viết là Santa Barbara Mission, nguyên khởi là từ một dòng tu Tây Ban Nha thiết lập năm 1786. Tu viện này nằm trong một loạt tu viện thiết lập bởi Tây Ban Nha nhằm cải đaạ thổ dân da đỏ tại California.

Chiều thứ Bảy là một buổi chiều thoải mái, đầm ấm nhất trong tuần. Với mục đích góp phần làm cho đời sống gia đình thêm vui vẻ, hạnh phúc, ngoài các chuyên mục quen thuộc,

Các hãng xe Nhật khi bán xe cho người Việt có thể bớt đến $1000.00 để khỏi gắn đèn signal vì người Việt lái xe khu Bolsa không bao giờ xài đèn signals khi quẹo hoặc sang lane.

Bún riêu có hai loại, riêu cua hay riêu tôm khô. Nấu bằng loại nào thì thịt cua hay tôm cũng sẽ nổi thành tảng phía trên thành. Nếu nấu vụng, thịt cua hay tôm sẽ vỡ hay chìm, không ngon.
Các nhà khoa học đã tả và đặt tên cho hơn hai chục ngàn loại cá. Phần mềm của các động vật này được dùng làm thực phẩm, mà ta thường gọi chung là cá.

Được tinh chế vào khoảng từ thế kỷ thứ IV tới thế kỷ thứ VII ở Cận Đông, đường là món ăn hiếm quý chỉ dành riêng cho hàng vương giả thời đó.

(UPI) Nghiên cứu mới nhất của Viện Đại học Tufts đã bác bỏ giả thuyết cho rằng việc tiêu thụ đậu nành làm tăng mức estrogen và có thể dẫn đến ung thư vú ở phụ nữ.

Cá là những động vật máu lạnh, sống dưới nước, thở bằng mang, hình thon dài, trên mình có vẩy, di chuyển bằng vây và đuôi.

Nhiều tay đầu bếp chuyên nghiệp thường khoe rằng, khi mổ một con lợn, anh ta không bỏ một thứ gì ngoại trừ tiếng lợn kêu eng éc. Thực vậy, toàn thể bộ phận con lợn,

Trong phạm vi dinh dưỡng, thịt là chất đạm do động vật có vú, gia súc, chim thú trên rừng cung cấp. Đấy là phần mềm nằm giữa da và xương cũng như ở các bộ phận cơ thể.

Nước là chất lỏng không mầu, không mùi có ở trạng thái tự nhiên trong lòng đất, ao hồ, sông, biển. Thực phẩm như rau trái, thịt cá cũng có một lượng nước đáng kể.

Hàng năm, cùng với đại lễ Giáng Sinh rồi sửa soạn đón Tết, mừng Xuân thì những lời chúc tụng, những cánh thiệp nhiều màu xinh xinh được gửi cho nhau. Để chúc nhau khang an thịnh vượng và hạnh phúc.

Lễ Giáng Sinh là ngày Christmas khá trọng đại. Trọng đại vì đây là ngày đã được mọi quốc gia, mọi tôn giáo coi như ngày vui chung của nhân loại, chứ không riêng gì đối với tín đồ Thiên Chúa Giáo.
