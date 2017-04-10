Trong thời đại “tin giả” và “sự kiện thay thế,” tạo lý do các nhà Cộng Hòa và Dân Chủ nhìn truyền thông một cách khác, nhưng một thăm dò mới từ Berkeley IGS cho thấy lỗ hổng lớn cỡ nào trong các cử tri California.
"Tôi gần như tới bờ vực vô gia cư," theo Nash, 26 tuổi ở Chicago phải nuôi 1 vợ và con gái 7 tuổi, cho biết. Nhưng, ông nói tiếp rằng, "không có xe, thì tôi không thể đi làm, và rồi tôi không thể trả tiền thuê nhà."
Trong thời đại “tin giả” và “sự kiện thay thế,” tạo lý do các nhà Cộng Hòa và Dân Chủ nhìn truyền thông một cách khác, nhưng một thăm dò mới từ Berkeley IGS cho thấy lỗ hổng lớn cỡ nào trong các cử tri California.
“Tôi gần như tới bờ vực vô gia cư,” theo Nash, 26 tuổi ở Chicago phải nuôi 1 vợ và con gái 7 tuổi, cho biết. Nhưng, ông nói tiếp rằng, “không có xe, thì tôi không thể đi làm, và rồi tôi không thể trả tiền thuê nhà.”
SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.—Một cuộc nghiên cứu mới cho thấy các sinh viên quốc tế xin vào học ở University of California trong năm ngoái ít hơn nhiều so với 12 năm trước đó,
Mai Hồng Thu là tên Việt của tác giả Donna Nguyễn/ Donna Nguyen. Cô đã từng đóng góp khoảng 16 bài Viết Về Nước Mỹ dưới ba bút danh trên. Sanh tại Sài Gòn, sang Mỹ năm 1985, cô từng sống ở vài tiểu bang như Indiana,
Tác giả đã dự Viết Về Nước Mỹ ngay từ năm đầu tiên. Là con một gia đình H.O., đến Mỹ năm 1995, khi đã 27 tuổi, Nguyễn Khánh Vũ hiện là kỹ sư điện toán cho một công ty tại Arizona và đã góp nhiều bài viết xúc động.
Hồi tháng 06/2016, Brian Olsavsky, giám đốc tài chính của Amazon cho biết rằng công ty sẽ tăng gấp đôi khoản tiền đầu tư vào mảng video và gấp 3 lần số lượng video hiện có trên Prime Video trong khoảng cuối của 2016.
Nhà thơ Thường Quán vừa ấn hành thi tập “Hải đảo, trở lại”… Như thế, đây là tác phẩm thứ ba của nhà thơ Thường Quán, người đã sáng tác từ nhiều thập niên, cả tiếng Việt và tiếng Anh, có thơ đăng trên nhiều tập san văn học hải ngoại.
Gia tăng chi phí chăm sóc sức khoẻ đã và đang là một trong những mối quan tâm quan trọng nhất đối với người Mỹ; nợ nần chăm sóc sức khoẻ là một trong những lý do chính khiến nhiều người phải tuyên bố phá sản
Anh chị hỏi rằng liệu nước Mỹ có còn là nơi đáng sống không và giấc mơ Mỹ còn khả thi không?
FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif.- Hội nhân đạo bất vụ lợi Medical, Educational Missions and Outreach (M.E.M.O.) xin kính mời các quý vị thân hữu và đồng hương đến tham dự buổi tiệc gây quỹ “Mở Rộng Con Tim” lần thứ mười của chúng em.
FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif.- Hội nhân đạo bất vụ lợi Medical, Educational Missions and Outreach (M.E.M.O.) xin kính mời các quý vị thân hữu và đồng hương đến tham dự buổi tiệc gây quỹ “Mở Rộng Con Tim” lần thứ mười của chúng em.
Năm nay là năm Đinh Dậu, và Tết vừa qua là Tết con gà nên đi đâu em cũn (cũng) nhìn thấy hình vẽ con gà. Con Gà in trên lịch, trên báo, con gà được phón (phóng) thật to ở các buổi trình diễn đón Xuân, ở hội chợ tết.
Nam California có một di tích lịch sử nổi bật: Tu viện Thiên chúa giáo có tên là Mission Santa Barbara, có khi viết là Santa Barbara Mission, nguyên khởi là từ một dòng tu Tây Ban Nha thiết lập năm 1786. Tu viện này nằm trong một loạt tu viện thiết lập bởi Tây Ban Nha nhằm cải đaạ thổ dân da đỏ tại California.