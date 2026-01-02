Hôm nay,  

Ann Phong: Làm Hòa Với Trái Đất

02/01/202619:51:00(Xem: 270)
Ann Phong
Ann Phong: Làm Hòa Với Trái Đất
Triển lãm: Making Peace with the Earth
Thời gian: 15 tháng Giêng – 8 tháng Ba, 2026
Địa điểm: Casa Romantica Cultural Center and Gardens
415 Avenida Granada, San Clemente, CA 92672

 

Trong thế giới nhiễu động hôm nay, khi nhịp tiện nghi càng tăng thì khoảng cách giữa con người và thiên nhiên dường như càng xa, tranh của Ann Phong như một nốt lặng giữa biến tấu thời đại, đưa người xem tìm lại chính mình giữa cơn quay cuồng của văn minh.

 

Sinh ở Việt Nam, lớn lên và sáng tác qua nhiều xứ sở, Ann Phong đem vào tranh hơi thở của sự lưu lạc – vừa là chứng nhân của những thành phố rực sáng, vừa là người nhận ra những mảng tối bị nuốt bởi tham vọng con người. Ở đó, mặt đất, rác thải, dòng nước, khối màu dày lên thành ký ức – vừa cụ thể, vừa như đang tan chảy giữa cảm thông và cảnh tỉnh.

 

Họa sĩ chọn chất liệu mạnh tay, khi đắp sơn dày, khi mỏng như sương khói, để tạo nên nhịp đối thoại giữa người và đất. Mỗi lớp sơn là một lớp ký ức: hiện tại chồng lên quá khứ, nhưng đâu đó vẫn còn hòa điệu dịu dàng với thiên nhiên – thứ bao dung mà con người đang dần lãng quên.

 

“Muốn sống trong an bình, trước hết phải làm hòa với Mẹ Đất,” Ann Phong viết trong lời tuyên ngôn nghệ thuật của mình. Câu nói giản dị ấy chính là trục dọc của toàn triển lãm. Mọi bức tranh đều khởi từ ý niệm ấy — như để nhắc rằng, thiên nhiên không cần chúng ta tôn sùng, chỉ cần được đối xử bằng lòng biết ơn và hơi thở trân trọng.

 

Triển lãm lần này giới thiệu loạt sáng tác mới nhất của bà — nối dài hành trình đã được ghi nhận qua hơn hai trăm cuộc trưng bày tại Mỹ, Canada, Nhật Bản, Hàn Quốc và Thái Lan. Là một trong mười họa sĩ được chương trình “In The Paint” của Los Angeles Lakers trao giải năm 2024, Ann Phong hôm nay trở lại với một thông điệp bình dị mà lớn lao: Làm hòa với Trái Đất — cũng là làm hòa với chính mình.

 

Khai mạc triển lãm: tối thứ Năm, 15 tháng Giêng, 6–8 giờ.

Phòng tranh: Casa Romantica Cultural Center and Gardens

415 Avenida Granada, San Clemente, CA 92672

Giờ mở cửa:  Thứ Hai: đóng cửa. Thứ Ba – Thứ Năm: 10 AM – 4 PM. Thứ Sáu – Chủ Nhật: 10 AM – 2 PM.

 

Về họa sĩ Ann Phong

“Ann Phong là nữ họa sĩ Việt tài hoa với lối kể chuyện tinh tế nhưng đầy ý nhị phê phán. Tranh của bà chồng chất những lớp sơn dày impasto bên cạnh những lớp mỏng trong suốt, cùng hình ảnh mờ ảo để diễn tả sự phức tạp của cảm xúc.”

(Trích Daniela Walsh, Visual Art Source)

 

Ann Phong nhận bằng MFA tại Đại học CSU Fullerton (1995). Bà đã tham gia hơn 200 cuộc triển lãm cá nhân và tập thể tại các phòng tranh và bảo tàng ở Hoa Kỳ, Canada, Nhật Bản, Hàn Quốc và Thái Lan — như Watts Towers Art Center (Los Angeles), Laguna Art Museum (California), Palm Springs Art Museum, Kitakyushu Municipal Museum of Art (Nhật), Center Art Gallery (Vancouver), Gandong Art Center (Seoul), Gangneung Museum (Hàn Quốc) và Andaman Museum (Thái Lan).

 

Tác phẩm của Ann Phong từng được giới thiệu trên LA Times (Zan Dubin, tháng 3/1995), OC Register (Jeannie Denholm, tháng 12/2019) và Voice of OC (Richard Chang, 2018). BBC International News cũng từng ghi nhận hành trình vượt khó của bà — một người tị nạn Việt–Mỹ trở thành nghệ sĩ (tháng 4/2020).

 

Ann Phong giảng dạy Hội họa và Vẽ tại khoa Mỹ thuật, Đại học Cal Poly Pomona, cho đến khi nghỉ hưu vào mùa hè năm 2025. Năm 2024, bà được chọn vào danh sách mười họa sĩ nhận giải từ chương trình “In The Paint” của Los Angeles Lakers, hợp tác cùng BAND OF VICES tổ chức triển lãm cho các nghệ sĩ được tài trợ tại Los Angeles năm 2025.

 

Lời tuyên ngôn nghệ thuật

 

Tôi đã từng thấy có những thành phố biết trân trọng và bảo vệ thiên nhiên, nhưng cũng có những nơi thì không. Thật đau lòng khi phải chứng kiến sự tàn phá do lòng tham của con người gây ra. Có vẻ như cuộc sống của chúng ta càng tiện nghi bao nhiêu, thì chúng ta lại tạo ra càng nhiều ô nhiễm và càng phung phí tài nguyên của Trái Đất bấy nhiêu.

 

Trong nghệ thuật, luôn có một khoảnh khắc ngập ngừng khi ta dừng lại để tìm ý nghĩa của một tác phẩm — ta tự hỏi ý người nghệ sĩ là gì, và điều đó gợi lên điều gì trong ta. Nghệ thuật không phải được đo bằng công dụng của nó, mà bởi điều nó khơi dậy trong tâm trí chúng ta. Trái ngược hoàn toàn, rác thải là thứ vô dụng — ta không muốn nó, cũng chẳng muốn ý nghĩ về nó vương lại. Càng sớm loại bỏ được nó, ta càng thấy nhẹ nhõm.

 

Tôi tìm cách đối diện với những quan niệm ấy qua các tác phẩm của mình. Bằng cách mời người xem thưởng thức vẻ bề mặt của bức tranh — từ màu sắc, chất liệu cho đến bố cục — tôi sử dụng chính những yếu tố đó để khơi gợi nơi họ những câu hỏi: họ cảm thấy thế nào trước hiện trạng của môi trường, và họ có thể làm gì cho nó?

 

***

casa romantica ann phong

 

Ann Phong: Making Peace with the Earth

Exhibition: ‘Làm Hòa Với Trái Đất’

Dates: January 15 – March 8, 2026

Venue: Casa Romantica Cultural Center and Gardens

415 Avenida Granada, San Clemente, CA 92672

 

In today’s restless world, where comfort grows as our bond with nature fades, Ann Phong’s paintings offer a moment of quiet — a pause that invites viewers to breathe, reflect, and rediscover themselves amid the dizzying pace of modern life.

 

Born in Vietnam, her artistic journey has carried her across many cultures and continents. Through this movement, her work gathers the breath of displacement — witness to radiant cities and to the shadows consumed by human ambition. In her paintings, the earth, discarded waste, and water converge into layered memories — tangible yet dissolving, caught between empathy and awakening.

 

Phong’s materials speak with physical presence. Sometimes she piles paint into thick impasto; other times, she lets color drift into vapor and light. Each layer opens a dialogue between humanity and the land — the present pressing upon the past, yet still echoing with the faint harmony of nature’s forgiveness, the tenderness we have nearly forgotten.

 

“To live in peace, one must first make peace with Mother Earth,” Phong writes in her artist statement. That simple conviction forms the spine of this exhibition. Every canvas begins from that awareness — a reminder that nature does not seek our praise, only our gratitude and care.

 

This exhibition presents Phong’s newest body of work, continuing a journey marked by more than two hundred exhibitions across the United States, Canada, Japan, Korea, and Thailand. Named one of ten artists honored by the Los Angeles Lakers’ In The Paint program in 2024, Ann Phong returns with a message at once humble and profound: to make peace with the Earth is to make peace with oneself.

 

Opening Reception: Thursday, January 15, 6–8 PM

Gallery: Casa Romantica Cultural Center and Gardens

415 Avenida Granada, San Clemente, CA 92672

Gallery Hours:

Monday: Closed

Tuesday – Thursday: 10 AM – 4 PM

Friday – Sunday: 10 AM – 2 PM

 

About the Artist

“Ann Phong is a gifted Vietnamese painter whose storytelling combines subtle empathy with gentle critique. Her work layers bold impasto beside translucent washes and hazy imagery to reveal the complexity of human feeling.”

(Excerpt from Daniela Walsh, Visual Art Source)

 

Ann Phong received her MFA from California State University, Fullerton, in 1995. She has exhibited in more than 200 solo and group shows at galleries and museums worldwide, including Watts Towers Art Center (Los Angeles), Laguna Art Museum (California), Palm Springs Art Museum, Kitakyushu Municipal Museum of Art (Japan), Center Art Gallery (Vancouver), Gandong Art Center (Seoul), Gangneung Museum (Korea), and Andaman Museum (Thailand).

 

Her work has been featured in The Los Angeles Times (Zan Dubin, March 1995), OC Register (Jeannie Denholm, December 2019), and Voice of OC (Richard Chang, 2018). BBC International News profiled her in April 2020, tracing her journey from Vietnamese refugee to established American artist.

 

Ann Phong taught Painting and Drawing in the Department of Art at Cal Poly Pomona until her retirement in the summer of 2025. In 2024, she was selected among ten artists recognized by the Los Angeles Lakers’ In The Paint program, in collaboration with Band of Vices, which will host the grantees’ exhibition in Los Angeles in 2025.

 

Artist Statement

I have seen cities that embrace and protect nature, and others that do not. It is painful to witness such destruction driven by human greed. The more convenient we make our lives, the more pollution we create and the more carelessly we exhaust the Earth’s resources.

 

Art, however, allows a pause — that moment when we search for meaning and ask what a work says to us. Its value lies not in its function, but in what it awakens in the mind. Garbage, by contrast, is useless; we want it gone, along with the thought of it. The sooner it disappears, the better.

 

My paintings seek to confront these ideas. By inviting viewers to linger on the surface — to explore color, texture, and composition — I hope to stir awareness: how do we feel about the state of our environment, and what can we do about it?

 

Người họa sĩ ấy đã đi xa mười năm. Nhưng qua cuốn sách này với những tranh ảnh cùng phụ chú, cho tôi cảm giác như anh vẫn đâu đây, bên bạn bè và người thân, ấm áp.

Tôi có một số kỷ niệm với Miền Đông Hoa Kỳ. Nhớ những ngày cùng theo nhà thơ Giang Hữu Tuyên ôm báo dưới mưa tuyết lất phất. Nhớ những buổi chiều ngồi tới khuya ở nhà anh Ngô Vương Toại, một nhà báo nổi tiếng từ thơi sinh viên ở Sài Gòn vì bị bắn trên một sân khấu nhạc ngoài trời và cuối đời trở thành một nhà truyền thông nổi tiếng trên đài Á Châu Tự Do RFA. Tôi nhớ giáo sư Nguyễn Ngọc Bích, người cực kỳ uyên bác với vốn học và nghiên cứu, và cũng là người cực kỳ thơ mộng với các phân tích về thơ Việt Nam và quốc tế. Và nhớ tới họa sĩ Đinh Cường, người khi vừa mới tới định cư ở Hoa Kỳ là đã có những cuộc triển lãm sôi nổi.

Biết cụ từ lâu, nhưng chúng tôi không được vào lớp học của cụ, tuy vậy có nhiều lần thầy Nguyễn Đăng Thục, mời cụ thỉnh giảng ở đại học văn khoa Saïgon, chúng tôi đã được nghe những lời giảng giải, , những lời vàng ngọc của cụ, hôm đấy cụ nói về vấn đề “dinh tê”, là chỉ dậy cho thanh niên sinh viên tại sao lại có vấn đề dinh tê, là việc đi kháng chiến, rồi lại đổi ý về thành phố… đã lâu rồi, tôi vẫn nhớ lơ mơ là thầy giảng cặn kẽ từ đầu, từ ngôn từ… dinh là đi, là đi về (như trong câu: anh đưa nàng về dinh, vậy đó, vậy đó, phải đúng không, anh Nguyễn Viết Sơn?) còn tê là nhại theo chữ tây thời Pháp thuộc, ý nghĩa của chữ rentrée! Nếu tôi nhớ lơ mơ thì xin một chữ đại xá! Tại vì lâu quá lâu rồi.

William Shakespeare và Anne Hathaway thành vợ chồng vào năm 1582. Chàng mới mười tám tuổi, nàng hai mươi sáu và đang mang thai. Một năm sau, Susanna ra đời. Đến năm 1585, cặp song sinh Judith và Hamnet xuất hiện, khiến căn nhà nhỏ ở Stratford-upon-Avon đầy thêm tiếng trẻ. Trong khi Anne ở lại quê chăm con và giữ nếp nhà, Shakespeare phần lớn thời gian sống giữa London—cách Stratford gần trăm dặm—nơi ông theo đuổi sân khấu và chữ nghĩa. Những năm tháng ấy, ông vẫn đều đặn đi về, nhưng cuộc sống gia đình đa phần đặt trên vai Anne.

Nói đến thi ca “một thời” của Thầy thì khả năng nào để nói, chữ nghĩa nào để diễn đạt, và tư tưởng – tình cảm nào để thấu ý thơ. Thôi thì mình nói bằng tấm lòng chân thành, bằng chút ân tình quý kính mà Thầy trò một thời học tập, làm việc bên nhau. Do vậy, xin đừng bông đùa chữ nghĩa mà thất lễ. Tản mạn thi ca, người viết muốn nói đến vài ý thơ của Thầy đã rơi rớt đâu đó, ẩn núp dưới rặng chân mây, bên bờ vực thẳm, hay như là ủ mình nơi “không xứ” vượt thoát tử sinh của bậc Đại sĩ, mà hòa quyện với đời một thứ tình cảm thâm trầm, da diết của thi nhân.

LTS: Hòa Thượng Thích Tuệ Sỹ (1945-2023) là một học giả, nhà văn, nhà thơ, nhà phiên dịch Tam Tạng Kinh điển Phật Giáo của Việt Nam trong thời hiện đại. Thầy đã xuất bản hàng chục tác phẩm về Phật học, văn học và triết học. Thầy viên tịch vào ngày 24/11/2023 tại Chùa Phật Ân, Đồng Nai, Việt Nam. Việt Báo xin dành số báo đặc biệt kỳ này để tưởng niệm hai năm ngày Thầy viên tịch và cũng để tỏ lòng tri ân những đóng góp của Thầy cho nền văn hóa và văn học của Dân Tộc và Phật Giáo Việt Nam.

Với lòng kính cẩn và tri ân, xin được cùng hướng về vị Thầy chung của chúng ta: Hòa Thượng Thích Tuệ Sỹ, người đã một đời cống hiến cho sự nghiệp văn hoá, giáo dục và sự tồn vong của Chánh Pháp. Người là bậc Cao tăng, Thạc đức của Phật giáo Việt Nam. Người là hiện thân của Bồ-đề nguyện và Bồ-đề hành. Người là bậc Đại sĩ, bằng bi nguyện và hùng lực đã giữ vững con thuyền Đạo pháp trong lòng Dân tộc. Từ thuở thiếu thời, Người đã bộc lộ tài hoa, cốt cách và phẩm hạnh cao quý của Sa môn. Tuổi ba mươi đã phải khép lại những trang cảo thơm, lên rừng xuống biển, chịu lênh đênh cùng vận nước thăng trầm. Bản án tử hình không khiến Người dao động tâm tư, chỉ làm sáng thêm tinh thần “uy vũ bất năng khuất”. Tù đày và quản thúc không thể thay đổi được một người đã quyết tâm sống trọn vẹn với những giá trị mình đã lựa chọn.

Quán trọ là cõi tạm thế gian. Nẻo về là Niết-bàn lộ. Từ quán trọ đến Niết-bàn, nói xa thì muôn trùng vạn dặm của ba A-tăng-kỳ kiếp, mà nói gần thì chỉ cách nhau trong đường tơ kẽ tóc của một móng tâm. Tâm khởi động thì ở quán trọ. Tâm tịch lặng thì là Niết-bàn. Khi khởi tâm “nhớ nửa cung đàn” thì đang ở quán trọ. Nhưng hãy để ý chữ “nửa cung đàn” là cách ẩn dụ của nhà thơ Tuệ Sỹ. Nó diễn bày một cách tinh tế cảm thức siêu thoát của nhà thơ. Nhớ trọn cung đàn thì đó là thứ nhớ nhung bị vướng lụy của tình cảm phàm tình. Nhớ “nửa cung đàn” thì đó chỉ là dư âm lướt nhẹ qua tâm hồn rỗng lặng như cánh chim bay qua bầu trời xanh không để lại dấu vết gì. Thầy Tuệ Sỹ là người nghệ sĩ siêu thoát, như có lần nhà bình luận văn học Đặng Tiến đã viết về thơ của Thầy trong bài “Âm trầm Tuệ Sỹ”:“Thơ bao giờ cũng phản ảnh ba tính cách: môi trường xã hội trong lịch sử; ngôn ngữ trong những biến chuyển với thời đại; và tác giả, qua đời sống hàng ngày;

“Cụ tượng” – cái tên nghe vừa vụng, vừa ngang. Vụng, vì nó ngắt gọn một cách bất chấp quy phạm. Ngang, vì nó từ chối cả hệ thống gọi tên vốn dĩ đã quá đông đúc của nghệ thuật: nào “trừu tượng”, nào “biểu hiện”, nào “tối giản”. Bùi Chát không tham gia vào cuộc xếp loại ấy, anh chỉ muốn gọi đúng động tác của mình: cụ thể hóa những mảnh hỗn độn mù mờ bên trong.

Tôi không trừu tượng hóa thế giới hiện thực này. Khi vẽ, tôi chỉ cụ thể hóa những trừu tượng luôn có sẵn trong tôi. “Trừu tượng” đối với tôi không phải sự biến dạng hiện thực. Nó vốn tồn tại từ trước, trong những tầng hỗn độn mù mờ bên trong con người. Thứ đó không tên gọi, không hình dáng, như một khối đá chưa được đẽo gọt, một đám mây cuộn không thể nắm bắt. Khi vẽ, tôi chỉ làm công việc duy nhất: kéo nó ra ngoài, trao cho nó một hình thái bằng màu, bằng nét, bằng bố cục.
Kính chào quý vị,

Tôi là Derek Trần, dân biểu đại diện Địa Hạt 45, và thật là một vinh dự lớn lao khi được đứng nơi đây hôm nay, giữa những tiếng nói, những câu chuyện, và những tâm hồn đã góp phần tạo nên diện mạo văn học của cộng đồng người Mỹ gốc Việt trong suốt một phần tư thế kỷ qua.
Hai mươi lăm năm! Một cột mốc bạc! Một cột mốc không chỉ đánh dấu thời gian trôi qua, mà còn ghi nhận sức bền bỉ của một giấc mơ. Hôm nay, chúng ta kỷ niệm 25 năm Giải Viết Về Nước Mỹ của nhật báo Việt Báo.

Khi những người sáng lập giải thưởng này lần đầu tiên ngồi lại bàn thảo, họ đã hiểu một điều rất căn bản rằng: Kinh nghiệm tỵ nạn, hành trình nhập cư, những phức tạp, gian nan, và sự thành công mỹ mãn trong hành trình trở thành người Mỹ gốc Việt – tất cả cần được ghi lại. Một hành trình ý nghĩa không những cần nhân chứng, mà cần cả những người viết để ghi nhận và bảo tồn. Họ không chỉ tạo ra một cuộc thi; họ đã và đang xây dựng một kho lưu trữ. Họ thắp lên một ngọn hải đăng cho thế hệ sau để chuyển hóa tổn thương thành chứng tích, sự im lặng thành lời ca, và cuộc sống lưu vong thành sự hội nhập.

Trong những ngày đầu ấy, văn học Hoa Kỳ thường chưa phản ánh đầy đủ sự phong phú và đa dạng về kinh nghiệm của chúng ta. Giải thưởng Viết Về Nước Mỹ thực sự đã lấp đầy khoảng trống đó bằng sự ghi nhận và khích lệ vô số tác giả, những người đã cầm bút và cùng viết nên một thông điệp mạnh mẽ: “Chúng ta đang hiện diện nơi đây. Trải nghiệm của chúng ta là quan trọng. Và nước Mỹ của chúng ta là thế đó.”


Suốt 25 năm qua, giải thưởng này không chỉ vinh danh tài năng mà dựng nên một cộng đồng và tạo thành một truyền thống.
Những cây bút được tôn vinh hôm nay không chỉ mô tả nước Mỹ; họ định nghĩa nó. Họ mở rộng giới hạn của nước Mỹ, làm phong phú văn hóa của nước Mỹ, và khắc sâu tâm hồn của nước Mỹ. Qua đôi mắt họ, chúng ta nhìn thấy một nước Mỹ tinh tế hơn, nhân ái hơn, và sau cùng, chân thật hơn.

Xin được nhắn gửi đến các tác giả góp mặt từ bao thế hệ để chia sẻ tấm chân tình trên các bài viết, chúng tôi trân trọng cảm ơn sự can đảm của quý vị. Can đảm không chỉ là vượt qua biến cố của lịch sử; can đảm còn là việc ngồi trước trang giấy trắng, đối diện với chính mình, lục lọi ký ức đau thương sâu đậm, và gửi tặng trải nghiệm đó đến tha nhân. Quý vị là những người gìn giữ ký ức tập thể và là những người dẫn đường cho tương lai văn hóa Việt tại Hoa Kỳ.

Với Việt Báo: Xin trân trọng cảm ơn tầm nhìn, tâm huyết, và sự duy trì bền bỉ giải thưởng này suốt một phần tư thế kỷ.
Khi hướng đến 25 năm tới, chúng ta hãy tiếp tục khích lệ thế hệ kế tiếp—những blogger, thi sĩ, tiểu thuyết gia, nhà phê bình, nhà văn trẻ—để họ tìm thấy tiếng nói của chính mình và kể lại sự thật của họ, dù đó là thử thách hay niềm vui. Bởi văn chương không phải là một thứ xa xỉ; đó là sự cần thiết. Đó là cách chúng ta chữa lành, cách chúng ta ghi nhớ, và là cách chúng ta tìm thấy nơi chốn của mình một cách trọn vẹn.

Xin cảm ơn quý vị.

