

Ann Phong: Làm Hòa Với Trái Đất

Triển lãm: Making Peace with the Earth

Thời gian: 15 tháng Giêng – 8 tháng Ba, 2026

Địa điểm: Casa Romantica Cultural Center and Gardens

415 Avenida Granada, San Clemente, CA 92672

Trong thế giới nhiễu động hôm nay, khi nhịp tiện nghi càng tăng thì khoảng cách giữa con người và thiên nhiên dường như càng xa, tranh của Ann Phong như một nốt lặng giữa biến tấu thời đại, đưa người xem tìm lại chính mình giữa cơn quay cuồng của văn minh.

Sinh ở Việt Nam, lớn lên và sáng tác qua nhiều xứ sở, Ann Phong đem vào tranh hơi thở của sự lưu lạc – vừa là chứng nhân của những thành phố rực sáng, vừa là người nhận ra những mảng tối bị nuốt bởi tham vọng con người. Ở đó, mặt đất, rác thải, dòng nước, khối màu dày lên thành ký ức – vừa cụ thể, vừa như đang tan chảy giữa cảm thông và cảnh tỉnh.

Họa sĩ chọn chất liệu mạnh tay, khi đắp sơn dày, khi mỏng như sương khói, để tạo nên nhịp đối thoại giữa người và đất. Mỗi lớp sơn là một lớp ký ức: hiện tại chồng lên quá khứ, nhưng đâu đó vẫn còn hòa điệu dịu dàng với thiên nhiên – thứ bao dung mà con người đang dần lãng quên.

“Muốn sống trong an bình, trước hết phải làm hòa với Mẹ Đất,” Ann Phong viết trong lời tuyên ngôn nghệ thuật của mình. Câu nói giản dị ấy chính là trục dọc của toàn triển lãm. Mọi bức tranh đều khởi từ ý niệm ấy — như để nhắc rằng, thiên nhiên không cần chúng ta tôn sùng, chỉ cần được đối xử bằng lòng biết ơn và hơi thở trân trọng.

Triển lãm lần này giới thiệu loạt sáng tác mới nhất của bà — nối dài hành trình đã được ghi nhận qua hơn hai trăm cuộc trưng bày tại Mỹ, Canada, Nhật Bản, Hàn Quốc và Thái Lan. Là một trong mười họa sĩ được chương trình “In The Paint” của Los Angeles Lakers trao giải năm 2024, Ann Phong hôm nay trở lại với một thông điệp bình dị mà lớn lao: Làm hòa với Trái Đất — cũng là làm hòa với chính mình.

Khai mạc triển lãm: tối thứ Năm, 15 tháng Giêng, 6–8 giờ.

Phòng tranh: Casa Romantica Cultural Center and Gardens

415 Avenida Granada, San Clemente, CA 92672

Giờ mở cửa: Thứ Hai: đóng cửa. Thứ Ba – Thứ Năm: 10 AM – 4 PM. Thứ Sáu – Chủ Nhật: 10 AM – 2 PM.

Về họa sĩ Ann Phong





“Ann Phong là nữ họa sĩ Việt tài hoa với lối kể chuyện tinh tế nhưng đầy ý nhị phê phán. Tranh của bà chồng chất những lớp sơn dày impasto bên cạnh những lớp mỏng trong suốt, cùng hình ảnh mờ ảo để diễn tả sự phức tạp của cảm xúc.”

(Trích Daniela Walsh, Visual Art Source)

Ann Phong nhận bằng MFA tại Đại học CSU Fullerton (1995). Bà đã tham gia hơn 200 cuộc triển lãm cá nhân và tập thể tại các phòng tranh và bảo tàng ở Hoa Kỳ, Canada, Nhật Bản, Hàn Quốc và Thái Lan — như Watts Towers Art Center (Los Angeles), Laguna Art Museum (California), Palm Springs Art Museum, Kitakyushu Municipal Museum of Art (Nhật), Center Art Gallery (Vancouver), Gandong Art Center (Seoul), Gangneung Museum (Hàn Quốc) và Andaman Museum (Thái Lan).

Tác phẩm của Ann Phong từng được giới thiệu trên LA Times (Zan Dubin, tháng 3/1995), OC Register (Jeannie Denholm, tháng 12/2019) và Voice of OC (Richard Chang, 2018). BBC International News cũng từng ghi nhận hành trình vượt khó của bà — một người tị nạn Việt–Mỹ trở thành nghệ sĩ (tháng 4/2020).

Ann Phong giảng dạy Hội họa và Vẽ tại khoa Mỹ thuật, Đại học Cal Poly Pomona, cho đến khi nghỉ hưu vào mùa hè năm 2025. Năm 2024, bà được chọn vào danh sách mười họa sĩ nhận giải từ chương trình “In The Paint” của Los Angeles Lakers, hợp tác cùng BAND OF VICES tổ chức triển lãm cho các nghệ sĩ được tài trợ tại Los Angeles năm 2025.

Lời tuyên ngôn nghệ thuật

Tôi đã từng thấy có những thành phố biết trân trọng và bảo vệ thiên nhiên, nhưng cũng có những nơi thì không. Thật đau lòng khi phải chứng kiến sự tàn phá do lòng tham của con người gây ra. Có vẻ như cuộc sống của chúng ta càng tiện nghi bao nhiêu, thì chúng ta lại tạo ra càng nhiều ô nhiễm và càng phung phí tài nguyên của Trái Đất bấy nhiêu.

Trong nghệ thuật, luôn có một khoảnh khắc ngập ngừng khi ta dừng lại để tìm ý nghĩa của một tác phẩm — ta tự hỏi ý người nghệ sĩ là gì, và điều đó gợi lên điều gì trong ta. Nghệ thuật không phải được đo bằng công dụng của nó, mà bởi điều nó khơi dậy trong tâm trí chúng ta. Trái ngược hoàn toàn, rác thải là thứ vô dụng — ta không muốn nó, cũng chẳng muốn ý nghĩ về nó vương lại. Càng sớm loại bỏ được nó, ta càng thấy nhẹ nhõm.

Tôi tìm cách đối diện với những quan niệm ấy qua các tác phẩm của mình. Bằng cách mời người xem thưởng thức vẻ bề mặt của bức tranh — từ màu sắc, chất liệu cho đến bố cục — tôi sử dụng chính những yếu tố đó để khơi gợi nơi họ những câu hỏi: họ cảm thấy thế nào trước hiện trạng của môi trường, và họ có thể làm gì cho nó?

***





Ann Phong: Making Peace with the Earth

Exhibition: ‘Làm Hòa Với Trái Đất’

Dates: January 15 – March 8, 2026

Venue: Casa Romantica Cultural Center and Gardens

415 Avenida Granada, San Clemente, CA 92672

In today’s restless world, where comfort grows as our bond with nature fades, Ann Phong’s paintings offer a moment of quiet — a pause that invites viewers to breathe, reflect, and rediscover themselves amid the dizzying pace of modern life.

Born in Vietnam, her artistic journey has carried her across many cultures and continents. Through this movement, her work gathers the breath of displacement — witness to radiant cities and to the shadows consumed by human ambition. In her paintings, the earth, discarded waste, and water converge into layered memories — tangible yet dissolving, caught between empathy and awakening.

Phong’s materials speak with physical presence. Sometimes she piles paint into thick impasto; other times, she lets color drift into vapor and light. Each layer opens a dialogue between humanity and the land — the present pressing upon the past, yet still echoing with the faint harmony of nature’s forgiveness, the tenderness we have nearly forgotten.

“To live in peace, one must first make peace with Mother Earth,” Phong writes in her artist statement. That simple conviction forms the spine of this exhibition. Every canvas begins from that awareness — a reminder that nature does not seek our praise, only our gratitude and care.

This exhibition presents Phong’s newest body of work, continuing a journey marked by more than two hundred exhibitions across the United States, Canada, Japan, Korea, and Thailand. Named one of ten artists honored by the Los Angeles Lakers’ In The Paint program in 2024, Ann Phong returns with a message at once humble and profound: to make peace with the Earth is to make peace with oneself.

Opening Reception: Thursday, January 15, 6–8 PM

Gallery: Casa Romantica Cultural Center and Gardens

415 Avenida Granada, San Clemente, CA 92672

Gallery Hours:

Monday: Closed

Tuesday – Thursday: 10 AM – 4 PM

Friday – Sunday: 10 AM – 2 PM

About the Artist





“Ann Phong is a gifted Vietnamese painter whose storytelling combines subtle empathy with gentle critique. Her work layers bold impasto beside translucent washes and hazy imagery to reveal the complexity of human feeling.”

(Excerpt from Daniela Walsh, Visual Art Source)

Ann Phong received her MFA from California State University, Fullerton, in 1995. She has exhibited in more than 200 solo and group shows at galleries and museums worldwide, including Watts Towers Art Center (Los Angeles), Laguna Art Museum (California), Palm Springs Art Museum, Kitakyushu Municipal Museum of Art (Japan), Center Art Gallery (Vancouver), Gandong Art Center (Seoul), Gangneung Museum (Korea), and Andaman Museum (Thailand).

Her work has been featured in The Los Angeles Times (Zan Dubin, March 1995), OC Register (Jeannie Denholm, December 2019), and Voice of OC (Richard Chang, 2018). BBC International News profiled her in April 2020, tracing her journey from Vietnamese refugee to established American artist.

Ann Phong taught Painting and Drawing in the Department of Art at Cal Poly Pomona until her retirement in the summer of 2025. In 2024, she was selected among ten artists recognized by the Los Angeles Lakers’ In The Paint program, in collaboration with Band of Vices, which will host the grantees’ exhibition in Los Angeles in 2025.

Artist Statement





I have seen cities that embrace and protect nature, and others that do not. It is painful to witness such destruction driven by human greed. The more convenient we make our lives, the more pollution we create and the more carelessly we exhaust the Earth’s resources.

Art, however, allows a pause — that moment when we search for meaning and ask what a work says to us. Its value lies not in its function, but in what it awakens in the mind. Garbage, by contrast, is useless; we want it gone, along with the thought of it. The sooner it disappears, the better.

My paintings seek to confront these ideas. By inviting viewers to linger on the surface — to explore color, texture, and composition — I hope to stir awareness: how do we feel about the state of our environment, and what can we do about it?