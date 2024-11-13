Song Ngữ: “Sách bỏ túi” Chương 8 Ăn là chuyện của tâm hồn

“Sách bỏ túi” cho người cao tuổi

CON ĐƯỜNG AN LẠC

Chương 8

Ăn là chuyện của tâm hồn

Lý Lạp Ông, một triết gia Trung quốc thế kỷ thứ 16 viết trong Nhàn tình ngẫu ký: “Xét cơ thể con người, chỉ có hai cơ quan không cần thiết chút nào cả mà Trời phú cho là cái miệng và cái bao tử, nguồn gốc tất cả những cái lụy của con người từ xưa tới nay. Có cái miệng với cái bao tử nên sinh kế mới hóa ra phiền phức, sinh kế phiền phức mới sinh ra những mưu mô gian trá; mưu mô gian trá mới phải đặt ra hình pháp…”



Rồi ông ao ước: phải chi con người có cái diều như diều chim, có cái dạ dày như loài nhai lại! Loài người mà có cái diều như diều chim thì tất hiền lành, hòa bình, vì loài ăn hạt, trái cây, rau cỏ thì ít hiếu chiến, tàn ác.

Gà trống cũng thường đá nhau nhưng không phải vì thức ăn mà vì gà mái. Nếu loài người mà có cái diều…thì chỉ còn những cuộc chiến nho nhỏ để…giành gà mái thôi!

Tại sao phải ăn? Áy là bởi vì chúng ta cần năng lượng để tồn tại và để hoạt động. Thức ăn cung cấp năng lượng. Tuổi mới lớn, cần năng lượng nhiều để vừa xây dựng cơ thể, vừa đáp ứng nhu cầu họat động của tuổi này. Cho nên tuổi “teen” mau đói và thường ăn “không biết no”.



Nhớ rằng ngồi bàn viết, đánh vi tính mỗi giờ chỉ tiêu tốn 100-200 calo, hát karaoke mỗi giờ tốn 120 calo, đi nhanh, đạp xe đạp, bơi lội mỗi giờ 300 calo; cử tạ, tennis, cầu lông 400 calo, đá banh 600 calo… Trong khi đó, ăn một tô hủ tiếu, phở, đã “nhập” vào 500-600 calo; bún bò huế, cơm tấm bì cũng vậy; bánh lọt, chè bắp… 400 calo; ly sinh tố 250 calo và nước chanh đường… hơn 100 calo! Biết đại khái vậy ta sẽ tính toán “thu-chi” sao cho hợp lý để cơ thể được cân đối, không bị béo phì hoặc ngược lại bị suy dinh dưỡng.



Ăn uống là chuyện của “tâm hồn”. Ta vẫn thường nghe nói có những “tâm hồn ăn uống” đó thôi. Ăn uống là một cái khoái nhưng cũng có khi là một “cực hình”. Có những tình huống “nuốt không trôi”, chẳng hạn bị ép ăn! Không gì khổ bằng ăn trong sự cưỡng bức, ép uổng…



Ở một trường mẫu giáo bên Hà Lan, người ta đã làm thí nghiệm đặt những đứa bé 3 tuổi vào một phòng kín, dọn sẵn thức ăn thịt cá, trứng sữa, rau đậu, trái cây các thứ đầy đủ, rồi quan sát từ bên ngoài cửa kính xem sao. Trẻ chơi đùa một lúc đói bụng. tự động đi tìm thức ăn… phù hợp mà mình đang cần. Có đứa bốc món này, đứa bốc món kia… Có đứa ăn hoài một thứ, có đứa đổi từ món này qua món khác. Người ta theo dõi và cân đo trẻ trong một tuần lễ, thấy trẻ khỏe mạnh, lên cân đầy đủ. Điều đó chứng tỏ ăn… không cần phải ép. Ép dầu ép mỡ ai nỡ ép…ăn!



Tản Đà, một thi sĩ nổi tiếng trong nghệ thuật ẩm thực, đã có câu “triết lý” về chuyện ăn sao cho ngon như sau:

“Đồ ăn ngon/ chỗ ngồi ăn không ngon/ người ngồi ăn không ngon/ không ngon!

Đồ ăn ngon, chỗ ngồi ăn ngon/ người ngồi ăn không ngon/ không ngon!

Đồ ăn ngon/ người ngồi ăn ngon/ chỗ ngồi ăn không ngon/ không ngon!…”

Nghĩa là để ăn cho ngon cần đủ cả 3 yếu tố: đồ ăn ngon/ chỗ ngồi ăn ngon/ và người ngồi ăn cùng cũng… phải ngon! Người ngồi ăn mà không ngon – dễ ghét – thì nuốt không trôi! Và dĩ nhiên muốn ăn ngon thì phải có sự thèm ăn, tức phải đói. Đói thì ăn gì cũng thấy ngon! Lâu nay ta quen ăn theo giờ mà không ăn theo… bụng. Một điều đáng tiếc.



“Chỗ ngồi ăn ngon” thì ba trăm năm trước, Trương Trào đã viết: Trà như ẩn sĩ, rượu như hào sĩ. Rượu để kết bạn, trà để hưởng tĩnh. Trong cuộc lễ, uống nên khoan thai. Trong cuộc họp bạn, uống nên nhã. Mùa xuân nên uống ở sân. Mùa hè nên uống ở ngoại ô. Mùa thu nên uống ở trong thuyền. Mùa đông nên uống ở trong nhà. Ban đêm nên uống dưới bóng nguyệt ..(U mộng ảnh, bản dịch Huỳnh Ngọc Chiến).



Đồ ăn ngon, chỗ ngồi ăn ngon, người ngồi ăn ngon vẫn… chưa đủ. Còn phải có cách ăn ngon nữa. Ăn là văn hóa. Có nơi phải ăn trong im lặng, không được rào rạo, không được nhóp nhép, hít hà, không được ừng ực và tuyệt đối không được khua muỗng nĩa, nhưng có những nơi ngược lại, phải nhóp nhép, phải rào rạo, ợ hơi cho rõ to, khua chén muỗng ầm ỉ mới là đúng điệu!



Nhưng cách ăn ngon nhất có lẽ là ăn trong “chánh niệm”. Ý thức về chuyện đang ăn. Quan tâm nó. Để ý nó. Biết ơn nó. Bốn nhóm thức ăn cùng với nước uống chẳng phải cũng là “ngũ uẩn” đó sao? Chúng kết tập lại một cách nhuần nhuyễn để giúp ta tinh tấn trong tu tập của mình.

Cho nên mới nói rằng ăn là chuyện của tâm hồn!



Ăn uống rất quan trọng đối với người cao tuổi. Một trong những lý do người già dễ bị uể oải, lừ đừ… là do thiếu năng lượng. Ở người cao tuổi, còn thêm nỗi khổ vì “hàm răng chiếc rụng chiếc lung lay”, dạ dày teo nhỏ, dịch vị tiết ra không đủ, dễ bị bón, dễ bị rối loạn tiêu hóa. Con cháu thương tình, tìm món ngon vật lạ ép ăn, tìm thuốc bổ vitamin các thứ ép uống… thì tình trạng càng bi đát hơn vì càng làm cho ăn mất ngon, không còn thấy thèm ăn!



Người già thiếu ăn, thiếu năng lượng phần lớn là do sợ bệnh, do kiêng khem quá đáng. Bác sĩ lại hay hù dọa. Khám bệnh xong bác sĩ dặn phải kiêng món này cử món kia… và không quên cho một đống thuốc bổ trong khi người già uống đầy bụng thuốc bổ đâu cần ăn chi nữa! Không kể bạn bè hàng xóm bày vẻ, không kể nghe lời quảng cáo bùi tai… ra rả suốt ngày! Nhưng khi bác sĩ thật thà tốt bụng khuyên nên ăn uống thoải mái, “muốn ăn gì cứ ăn”, thì hiểu ngay là bệnh đã “hết thuốc chữa rồi”! Ông nọ đi khám bác sĩ về cứ bần thần buồn bực, bà vợ gặng hỏi, ông nói bác sĩ nói bệnh anh phải uống thuốc suốt đời mà ông ta chỉ cho có… 10 viên!



Cách ăn ngon nhất có lẽ là ăn trong “chánh niệm”. Ý thức về chuyện đang ăn. Quan tâm nó. Để ý nó. Biết ơn nó. Không phải vô cớ mà người ta đọc lời tạ ơn trước mỗi bữa ăn!



Bây giờ có nhiều người ăn chay với những món “rất mặn” dù được làm bằng chất liệu chay mà tên gọi chẳng chay chút nào: heo giả cầy, gà hầm, bò bóp thấu, tôm, cua, cá… và được chế biến hết sức phức tạp và đầy béo bổ! “Ăn chay” như vậy một thời gian thấy người béo phì ra, tiểu đường, tăng huyết áp, bệnh tim mạch các thứ!…



Chuyện ăn uống của người cao tuổi nói chung nên nghe theo mệnh lệnh của… bao tử. “Listen to your body”. Hãy lắng nghe sự mách bảo của cơ thể mình! Cơ thể nói… thèm ăn thức gì thì nó đang cần thức đó! Cũng đừng quên ăn uống là chuyện của văn hóa ! Món ăn gắn với kỷ niệm, gắn với thói quen, gắn với mùi vị từ thuở còn thơ! Người già có thể thích những món ăn…kỳ cục, không sao. Miễn đủ bốn nhóm: bột (glucid), đạm (protid), dầu (lipid), rau (Vitamin, khoáng)… Mắm nêm, mắm ruốc, tương chao, các thứ gia vị… đều tốt cả. Miễn đừng quá mặn, quá ngọt… Hãy “tự tại” đến mức có thể, miễn là món ăn vệ sinh, an toàn. Đừng ép ăn, đừng đút ăn, đừng làm “hư” các cụ! Nhưng khi các cụ đột ngột gầy ốm, sụt cân nhanh thì đã có vấn đề. Suy dinh dưỡng chăng ? Trầm cảm chăng ? Có triệu chứng khởi đầu của Alzheimer chăng ? Hay đang mắc một thứ bệnh nặng nào đó?



Những bữa ăn gia đình có cha mẹ già cần tránh tất cả những sự căng thẳng, những lời nói đắng cay, tranh chấp, không vui…

Men tiêu hoá được tiết ra từ tâm hồn chớ không chỉ từ cái bao tử là vậy.



Đỗ Hồng Ngọc.

…. o ….







A pocketbook for the elderly

A PATH TO PEACE & JOY

Chapter 8

Eating is a matter of the heart

Lý Lạp Ông, a 16th-century Chinese philosopher, wrote in his book Nhàn Tình Ngẫu Ký, “Considering the human body, there are only two organs that Heaven has given that are completely unnecessary: the mouth and the stomach, both of which are the source of all human suffering from ancient times to the present. Having a mouth and a stomach complicates livelihood, and from these complications arise deceitful schemes; and from deceitful schemes come the creation of punishments…”



Then he wished that humans had a crop like a bird's and a stomach like a ruminant's! If humans possessed a crop similar to that of birds, they would be gentler and more peaceful, as species that consume seeds, fruits, and vegetables tend to be less aggressive and cruel.

Roosters often engage in fights with one another, not for food, but for the opportunity to mate with hens. If humans had a similar instinct, there would likely be only minor skirmishes to win over partners!



Why do we need to eat? The answer is simple: we require energy to survive and function effectively. Food serves as our primary source of energy. Teenagers, in particular, need a substantial amount of energy to support their growth and engage in various activities. As a result, they often feel hungry quickly and may eat without recognizing when they are full.



Remember that sitting at a desk and typing on a computer burns only 100 to 200 calories per hour. In contrast, singing karaoke burns approximately 120 calories per hour, while activities such as fast walking, cycling, and swimming can burn around 300 calories per hour. Weightlifting, tennis, and badminton can burn about 400 calories, and playing soccer can burn up to 600 calories. On the other hand, consuming a bowl of hủ tiếu or phở provides around 500 to 600 calories. A bowl of bún bò Huế or a plate of broken rice contains a similar caloric value, while dishes like bánh lọt and corn sweet soup have about 400 calories. A smoothie typically contains around 250 calories, and lemon juice with sugar can add more than 100 calories. By understanding these estimates, we can better calculate our caloric intake and expenditure to maintain a balanced diet, avoiding both obesity and malnutrition.



Eating is a matter of the heart. We often hear people say that they have a passionate heart for food. While eating can be a source of pleasure, it can also become a form of torture. There are times when swallowing becomes difficult, especially when one is compelled to eat against their will. There is nothing more painful than eating under duress.



In a kindergarten in the Netherlands, an experiment was conducted involving 3-year-old children placed in a closed room filled with various foods, including meat, fish, eggs, milk, vegetables, beans, and fruits. The children were observed from outside a glass door. After playing for a while, they became hungry and instinctively sought out the food they needed. Some children chose specific items, while others selected different foods. Some consistently ate the same items, while others varied their choices. Over the course of a week, the children were monitored and weighed, and the results indicated that they remained healthy and gained weight appropriately. This demonstrates that eating does not need to be coerced. While humans apply pressure to seeds to extract oil, who would impose pressure on children to eat?



Tản Đà, a renowned poet in the culinary arts, expressed a philosophical perspective on how to enjoy delicious food as follows.

Delicious food, poor dining environment, and unpleasant company make for an unappetizing experience!

Delicious food and a pleasant dining atmosphere can be overshadowed by unpleasant company!

Delicious food, good company, and a poor dining environment do not make for a delightful experience!



To enjoy a truly delicious meal, you need three essential elements: delectable food, an inviting place to dine, and delightful company. If your dining companion is unpleasant, it can be difficult to enjoy your meal! Additionally, to savor your food, you must have an appetite; in other words, you need to be hungry. When you are hungry, even the simplest dishes can taste exquisite! For a long time, we have become accustomed to eating at specific times rather than listening to our bodies. What a pity!



Speaking of a good place to eat, three hundred years ago, Trương Trào wrote: "Tea is akin to a hermit, while liquor resembles a hero. Liquor fosters camaraderie, whereas tea is best enjoyed in solitude. During ceremonies, sip slowly. In gatherings with friends, drink with elegance. In spring, enjoy your tea in the garden. In summer, savor it in the countryside. In autumn, drink while on a boat. In winter, indulge indoors. At night, relish your tea beneath the moonlight." (U mộng ảnh, translated by Huỳnh Ngọc Chiến).



Delicious food, a great place to dine, and suitable companions are not enough; there must also be an appropriate way to eat. Eating is a cultural practice. In some cultures, one must eat in silence, avoiding any noise such as slurping, sniffing, or gulping, and absolutely refraining from making sounds with utensils. Conversely, in other cultures, slurping, burping, and making noise with your spoon or fork are considered acceptable and even encouraged!



However, the best way to eat is likely to do so mindfully. Be aware of what you are consuming. Pay attention to each bite and express gratitude for your meal. Aren't the four groups of food and drink also akin to the five aggregates? They come together harmoniously to support our diligence in practice. This is why it is often said that eating is a matter of the heart!



Eating is crucial for the elderly. One reason they often experience lethargy and sluggishness is a lack of energy. Additionally, older adults may suffer from loose teeth, a shrunken stomach, insufficient gastric juice secretion, constipation, and various digestive disorders. While children and grandchildren may feel sympathy for their elders and attempt to encourage them to eat by offering delicious and unusual foods or vitamin supplements, these efforts can backfire, leading to a further loss of appetite.



Elderly individuals often experience a lack of food and energy, primarily due to a fear of illness and excessive dietary restrictions. Many doctors inadvertently contribute to this fear. After conducting examinations, they frequently advise patients to avoid certain foods and prescribe numerous supplements, leading the elderly to feel they no longer need to eat after taking these supplements. Additionally, friends and neighbors may exacerbate their concerns, while enticing advertisements bombard them throughout the day. However, when a compassionate doctor encourages them to eat freely and enjoy their meals, they may interpret this advice as a sign that their illness is incurable. For instance, one man returned home from a doctor's appointment feeling depressed and disheartened. When his wife inquired about his visit, he revealed that the doctor informed him his condition would require lifelong medication, yet he was only prescribed ten pills.



The best way to eat is likely to do so mindfully. Be aware of what you are consuming. Pay attention to your food. Notice its flavors and textures. Express gratitude for it. There is a reason why people often say words of thanks before every meal!



Nowadays, many people consume vegetarian food that includes imitation meat dishes, despite these items being made from plant-based ingredients and bearing names that are not vegetarian at all, such as thịt-heo-giả-cầy, stewed chicken, beef jerky, shrimp, crab, and fish. These products are often processed in complex ways and can be quite nutritious. However, over time, individuals may experience obesity, diabetes, high blood pressure, heart disease, and other health issues.



In general, elderly individuals should heed their body's signals when it comes to eating. Listen to your body. It is important to listen to your body's cues! When you crave something, it often indicates a need. Additionally, eating is deeply rooted in culture; food is tied to memories, habits, and flavors from childhood. Older adults may have preferences for unconventional foods, and that is perfectly acceptable, as long as their diet includes all four essential food groups: carbohydrates (starches), proteins, fats (oils), and vegetables (which provide vitamins and minerals). Ingredients such as fish sauce, shrimp paste, fermented bean sauce, and various spices can be beneficial, provided they are not excessively salty or sweet. It is crucial to maintain a relaxed approach to mealtime, ensuring that the food is hygienic and safe. Avoid forcing them to eat, spoon-feeding them, or indulging them excessively. However, if an elderly person suddenly loses weight and appears to be becoming thin, it may indicate a problem. Possible concerns could include malnutrition, depression, early symptoms of Alzheimer's disease, or a more serious illness.



Family meals with elderly parents should be free of tension, harsh words, disputes, and negativity.

Digestive enzymes are secreted from the heart, not just from the stomach.



Đỗ Hồng Ngọc

Translated by Nguyên Giác





