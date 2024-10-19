---- Chương 3: Song ngữ: Thả lỏng toàn thân thả lỏng chưa?

«Thả lỏng toàn thân thả lỏng chưa?»



Đỗ Hồng Ngọc

Đó là một câu chú, một “đà-la-ni” của riêng tôi mỗi buổi sáng sớm khi ngồi xuống… “diện bích”! Tôi nói diện bích vì chỗ tôi ngồi… thiền cách vách tường chưa tới một mét do nhà chật hẹp quá. Dĩ nhiên thiền không cứ phải là ngồi. Đi đứng nằm ngồi gì cũng thiền được. Nhưng ngồi thì… vui hơn, có lý hơn ! Tôi không ngồi được kiết già, bán già như truyền thống thì ngồi kiểu của… tôi, cũng như có kiểu ngồi của Tây Tạng, kiểu ngồi của Nhật bổn và kiểu ngồi của người Tây phương… Kiểu nào cũng tốt cả ! Từ hơn 25 năm nay, sáng nào tôi cũng ngồi cái gọi là thiền định của mình – vì không theo một trường phái nào cả, mà chỉ nắm nguyên tắc thiền Anapanasati mà Phật đã dạy từ thuở ban đầu, trong đó đã bao gồm cả thiền chỉ và thiền quán- chừng 30-40 phút, sau đó kết hợp với các động tác thể dục nhẹ chừng 30 phút nữa mà tôi cũng coi là một thứ thiền « động », một cách « xả thiền » đó vậy. Mỗi động tác thể dục đều tác động trên từng « cơ, xương, khớp » của thân, sau thời gian tĩnh lặng, lắng nghe cái tâm mình lằng nhằng cỡ nào, và làm sao cho nó chịu yên tịnh. Tôi thấy sức khỏe mình có tốt hơn lên, sức làm việc bền bĩ hơn, trí nhớ có phần tốt hơn… Hôm nào không ngồi thiền và tập thể dục như vậy thì thấy uể oải. Lâu ngày tôi thấy mình như « ghiền » vậy. Tôi viết một bài vè để giúp trí nhớ và giấu kỹ, luôn bắt đầu bằng với «đàlani»: Thả lòng toàn thân thả lỏng chưa ?



Bài vè đó thế này:

Thả lỏng toàn thân

Như treo móc áo

Ngồi xếp bằng tròn

Vai ngang lưng sổ

Dõi theo hơi thở

Như mượn từ xa

Khi vào khi ra

Khi sâu khi cạn

Chú tâm quãng lăng

Pranasati

Hơi thở xẹp xì

Thân tâm an tịnh

Không còn ý tưởng

Chẳng có thời gian

Hạt bụi lang thang

Dính vào hơi thở

Duyên sinh vô ngã

Ngũ uẩn giai không

Từ đó thong dong

Thõng tay vào chợ…

(Đỗ Hồng Ngọc)

Thả lỏng toàn thân/ Như treo móc áo

Động tác thả lỏng toàn thân rất quyết định trước khi vào thiền. Vào thiền mà còn căng cứng thì hỏng bét. Cho nên tự hỏi mình thả lỏng toàn thân thả lỏng chưa là hết sức cần thiết. Khi thả lỏng toàn thân như vậy, ta đã bềnh bồng trôi đi, không còn có ta có người có chúng sanh có thọ giả gì nữa thì được. Nếu thực sự thả lỏng được thì tức khắc ta đã giảm tiêu thụ năng lượng một cách đáng kể. Chim không cần vỗ cánh bay mà chỉ lượn nhẹ nhàng.

Nhưng thả lỏng cách nào?

Có người nói thả lỏng toàn thân như xác trôi trên sông bồng bềnh. Coi thân như cái túi da hôi, coi thân như xác trôi sông…Theo tôi, tốt hơn nên coi thân là cái áo, móc lên cái móc áo, lùng nhùng rủ xuống. “Thay như thay áo” bởi cái áo thì không vĩnh cửu, nó “vô thường”, nó cần được thay. Coi thân như cái áo móc trên móc áo thì thân sẽ tòng teng buông xả hoàn toàn, thả lòng hoàn toàn tấm thân tứ đại ngũ uẩn rồi vậy. Chỉ cần vậy, đã đủ vào thiền. Thả lỏng, không còn cơ nào nào căng nữa, không còn dây thần kinh nào phải hoạt hóa nữa. Biết rằng sự căng cơ, tonus musculaire là cần thiết để giữ vững bộ xương, cho cơ thể hoạt động, đã tiêu tốn gần 40% năng lượng của cơ thể. Khi thả lỏng, khi treo lên “móc áo” thì năng lượng căng cơ không cần phải tiêu tốn nữa. Người đã nhẹ hẫng đi: thân nhẹ nhàng như mây (TCS)!

Ngồi xếp bằng tròn/ Vai ngang lưng sổ

Ngồi kiểu nào cũng được, ngồi trên ghế cũng được, nhưng nếu xếp bằng tròn được càng hay. Nó vững. Nó như kiềng ba chân. Mặc ai nói ngữa nói nghiêng. Cho nên cần có tinh tấn và nhẫn nhục là vậy. Không nhẫn nhục thì dễ bỏ cuộc. Bị chê cười mai mỉa thì bỏ cuộc. Ai cười mặc, cứ “lì” là xong! Ngồi xếp bằng còn giống cái tháp. Tháp báu. Ở trong tháp báu đó có Như Lai Đa Bảo tủm tỉm cười. Người ngồi thiền kiểu này dễ thấy Như Lai Đa Bảo của mình hơn. Đó là một cái xác khô, toàn là đất nước gió lửa C,H,O,N và các nguyên tố đồng chì sắt kẽm, Mangan, Ma nhê, Phospho, vôi vữa các thứ… Nó là báu, vì nó dùng để tạo dựng nên một sinh vật khác, có thể là cỏ cây hoa lá, có thể là sinh vật muôn loài và có thể là cái ta tái sinh. Ngồi trong tháp báu là “nhập thất” vào chính thân xác mình. Vai ngang lưng sổ để nhắc mình giữ thẳng lưng, ngang vai, nếu không thì ngôi nhà sẽ khụy, sẽ vẹo.

Yếu tố ‘thẳng lưng’ rất quan trọng.

Dõi theo hơi thở/ Như mượn từ xa

Dõi theo không phải là theo dõi. Dõi theo thì nhẹ nhàng sảng khoái. Nó sao thì thấy nó vậy, không phê phán. Còn theo dõi thì căng thẳng, dò xét, lo âu, hồi hộp. Tại sao không dõi theo gì khác mà dõi theo hơi thở? Vì hơi thở dễ thấy nhất, dễ dõi theo nhất. Nó nằm ngay dưới mắt, nó nằm ngay ở mũi. Mà lúc nào cũng có nó, bất cứ ở đâu, bởi ở đâu và chỗ nào mà chẳng thở? Chọn một đối tượng khác để “quán sát” cũng được, nhưng chọn hơi thở thì tiện hơn. Nó gắn liền với thân. Mệt bỡ hơi tai, mệt gần tắt thở. Nó lại gắn liên với tâm, lúc hồi hộp lo sợ thì thở khác với lúc an vui. Nó vô thường. Hơi thở là sợi dây nối kết thân với tâm. Nó lại quyết định sự sống. Đời sống chỉ là một hơi thở không hơn không kém. Hết thở, ngưng thở là chết. Nó ở ngoài ta. Nó cóc cần ta. Cho nên dõi theo nó cũng thấy ra nhiều điều ngộ nghĩnh. Đầu tiên là nó chẳng phải của ta. Nó ở đâu đó trong không gian, trong vũ trụ. Nó chứa Nitrogen và Oxygèn cùng một số khi linh tinh khác. Ta cần Oxy để oxyt hóa thức ăn mà tạo ra năng lượng cho sự sống. Không thở thì chết. Thế nhưng có những sinh vật sống chẳng cần O2 như cỏ cây, lại có những sinh vật sống đời sống yếm khi, thí dụ loại vi trùng clostridium, khi thiếu O2 nó sống trong một vỏ bọc dày gọi là “bào tử”, co cụm lại và không chết. Đợi đủ điều kiện thì bung ra. Người ở trong thiền định, phải chăng đã sống như trong một “bào tử”? Chữ “mượn’ cho thấy là tạm bợ, đến lúc nào đó thì phải trả lại thôi.

Khi vào khi ra/ Khi sâu khi cạn

Hơi thở vào thì biết vào, ra thì biết ra, sâu thì biết sâu, cạn thì biết cạn… Tóm lại, dõi theo để « biết » nó vậy. Nó vào nó ra nó sâu nó cạn. Không cần giượng cầu, không cần ép uổng, nào phải hít cho thiệt sâu, nào phải thở cho thiệt chậm, thiệt đều. Còn lâu ! Cứ thong dong. Nó sao kệ nó. Cứ tự nhiên, Cứ thong thả. Cứ bình thường. Không cần phải ráng sức. Vấn đề chính là “dõi theo” nó. Cho đến một lúc, cũng chẳng cần biết nó vào nó ra nó sâu nó cạn ra sao. Nó mặc nó. Ta mặc ta. Ta đã hòa tan, đã tan biến với nó. Ta còn « không ta » làm sao thấy nó nữa cơ chứ? Ta chỉ mượn tạm ở giai đoạn đầu để dẫn ta vào « định ». Trong định, vượt cả tầm cả tứ, cả hỷ cả lạc, cả xả niệm lạc trú, vào thẳng xả niệm thanh tịnh nếu có thể. Và vượt qua nữa. Gaté, Gaté, Para gaté… Trong kinh Tứ niệm xứ (Satipathana) Phật đã nói rõ. Đây là con đường trực tiếp dẫn tới thanh tịnh cho chúng sanh, diệt trừ khổ ưu, thành tựu chánh trí, chứng đắc Niết bàn… Từ Tứ niệm xứ, giản đơn thành thân hành niệm và từ thân hành niệm, giản đơn hơn nữa thành Anapanasati, An-ban thủ ý, thở chánh niệm, quán niệm hơi thở. Con đường càng lúc càng giản đơn mà tuyệt diệu của bậc Y vương.

Chú tâm quãng lặng/ Pranasati

Như trong bản nhạc có những quãng lặng cần thiết, hai nhịp, bốn nhịp… Thở cũng vậy. Giữa thở vào và thở ra có một quãng lặng ngắn. Giữa thở ra và thở vào có một quãng lặng dài hơn. Đó là giai đoạn ngưng nghỉ. Những người tập khí công có thể điều khiển nhịp thở thành ba thì hoặc bốn thì. Ở đây chỉ nói người bình thường thì cần đặc biệt chú ý thì thở ra. Thở ra không cần năng lượng. Thở vào thì cần năng lượng. Cho nên trước khi thở vào cần một chút ngưng nghỉ để tập trung năng lượng. Trên thực tế, khi áp suất ở phổi bằng 0 (bằng không) thì khí bên trong phổi và bên ngoài phổi hoàn toàn không phân biệt, ở đó đã có sự hòa nhâp làm một với không gian và thời gian cũng không còn. Chỉ có sự tĩnh lặng. Người thiện xảo trong thiền có thể kéo dài quãng lặng này dài ra, nối các quãng lặng với nhau thành một quãng dừng. Quãng dừng này chính là giai đoạn người ta đã sống trong bào thai, trở về bào thai Như Lai, Như Lai tạng. Dĩ nhiên vẫn có những nhịp thở rất nhẹ nhưng không hề có sự nhích lên xuống của cơ hoành. Hình như người ta thở qua da (trong Phôi thai học – Embryology- thì da và phổi có cùng nguồn gốc). Những bậc thiền sư ở giai đoạn tứ thiền (xả niệm thanh tịnh) có lẽ đã ở trạng thái này.



Prana chính là quãng lặng đó. Pra là trước, ana là thở vào. Prana là « trước khi thở vào », hay nói đúng hơn, trước khi thở. Nó chính là bào thai trong bụng mẹ, không cần phải thở. Các tài liệu cổ xưa gọi Prana là nguồn sống. Sati là niệm, là nhớ nghĩ, là chiêm nghiệm, là quán chiếu. Nhớ nghĩ, quán chiếu giai đoạn « Prana » đó, ta thấy hóa ra nguồn sống là cõi không thở, cõi ngưng thở, cõi trước khi thở…

Anapanasati thi Ana là thở vào, Apana là thở ra, Sati là niệm, nhớ, nghĩ. Phật không nói đến Prana, nhưng trong Yoga có Pranayama, « kiểm soát prana ». Không nói đến là để mỗi người tự phát hiện, tự điều chỉnh, tự kiểm soát.

Chữ OM (trong Om Mani Padme Hum) thì theo nguyên ngữ, chữ OM viết là AUM : A thở vào, U thở ra, M quãng lặng đó vậy!

Hơi thở xẹp xì/ Thân tâm an tịnh

“Xẹp xì” là đúng. Cơ thể vốn lúc nào cũng căng cứng, căng phồng, ( tonus musculaire, sự căng cơ thường trực để giữ tư thế) gây mệt mỏi và tốn hao năng lượng nhiều lắm. Bây giờ ở quãng lặng… ta được nghỉ ngơi. Cũng giống như khi làm việc mệt mỏi, căng thẳng, ta kêu « nào, xả hơi một chút đi » thì thấy khỏe ra. Xả, xẹp, xì, xọp… chính là tạo nên trạng thái tĩnh lặng, an tịnh. An tịnh cả thân và tâm. Còn lăng xăng, còn « trạo cử » thì không thể ngồi yên. Còn ngủ gà ngủ gật (thụy miên) cũng không xong, vì phải luôn «chánh niệm, tỉnh giác ». Tham nổi lên, sân nổi lên, nghi nổi lên, cùng với thụy miên, trạo cử vốn là năm thứ cản ngại trong thiền! Thực tế, khi ngủ, cơ thể ta cũng đã giảm tiêu hao năng lượng đáng kể, giảm được 50%, chỉ còn chuyển hoá cơ bản. Thế nhưng, ngủ vẫn tốn năng lượng khi chiêm bao, cũng mệt mỏi toát mồ hôi hột như thường, không kể còn trằn trọc, lăn qua, lộn lại hoài không ngủ được. Thiền nếu đúng, giảm đến 40% năng lượng dành cho căng cơ và gần 30% năng lượng dành cho hoạt động não bộ, nói khác đi, thiền đúng cách đã tiết giảm đến 70% năng lượng cho cơ thể, do đó, tốt hơn so với giấc ngủ. Phật chẳng cần ngủ và các thiền sư rất ít khi phải ngủ!

Không còn ý tưởng/ Chẳng có thời gian

Ở trạng thái xẹp xì, thân tâm an tịnh đó thì thân đã an, tâm đã tịnh. Một trạng thái “vô ngã” tràn ngập, đâu còn ý tưởng lăng xăng nào nữa. Khi còn ý, khi còn tưởng thì tức khắc còn sanh sự. Và tức khắc có sự nhộn nhạo. Nhưng coi vậy mà rất khó để dứt ý tưởng lăng xăng. Phật mà còn bị Ma vương quấy nhiễu, bao nhiều hình bóng chập chờn, xua đi không dễ ! Cho nên khi thấy những ý tưởng nọ kia xuất hiện cũng là chuyện bình thường thôi. Cứ để tự nhiên. Nó đến rồi nó đi. Đừng có ráng xua đuổi. Càng xua đuổi càng dính mắc, phan duyên. “Chẳng trừ vọng tưởng chẳng cầu chân”. Mặt hồ tĩnh lặng thì không cần ghi bóng hạc bay qua, không cần biết hạc vàng hay hạc đỏ, hạc trống hay hạc mái… Chánh niệm vào hơi thở là cách tốt nhất cắt đứt dòng ý, tưởng lăng xăng, nhộn nhạo. Lúc đầu, ý tưởng tràn ngập, dính mắc triền miên, lâu dần sẽ giảm bớt, đừng ráng xua đuổi, đứng « tham » muốn đạt kết quả này nọ. Trở lại với hơi thở càng nhanh càng có sự tiến bộ.

Khi thân tâm an tịnh, có thể cảm nhận một sự nhẹ nhàng, sảng khoái (thiền duyệt), cũng không cần bám víu. Có thể trong một sát na, cảm nhận trạng thái vô ngã, không thời gian, không không gian, không « ngã nhân chúng sanh thọ giả… ».

Hạt bụi lang thang/ Dính vào hơi thở

Trạng thái đó không dễ, không phải lúc nào cũng có được (có lẽ trừ các vị thiền sư thiện xảo). Còn thì… dễ thấy hơn là hạt bụi « lang thang » rồi dính vào hơi thở mà… sinh sự bấy nay. Thiệt ra không có chuyện tự nhiên mà « dính vào » một cách tình cờ chi đâu. Tất cả đều có « duyên sinh » của nó, có nhân quả của nó. Nó chằng chịt, nó quấn quít với nhau đó. Nó « hẹn nhau từ muôn kiếp trước » cả đó thôi ! Dù là cát bụi tuyệt vời hay cát bụi mệt nhoài gì đi nữa thì nó vẫn phải có nghiệp báo nhơn quả. Tin không tin, tùy. Cứ hỏi tại sao ta có mặt trên cõi đời này ? Cha ta mà không gặp mẹ ta thì ta là ai ? Lúc đó mới thấy cái quấn quít cái chằng chịt, cái duyên sanh, cái này có cái kia có cái này không cái kia không. Tưởng là tình cờ mà chẳng tình cờ tí nào. Người đâu gặp gỡ làm chi đều có cái lý của nó. Nhưng không phải thuyết định mệnh. Mọi thứ vừa chặt chẽ vừa lỏng lẻo. Vậy mới khoái. Vậy mới tự do. Tuyệt đối Tự do. Tự chịu trách nhiệm. « Cũng đừng trách lẫn trời gần trời xa ». Ta chọn nghiệp, cải nghiệp, chuyển nghiệp.

Duyên sinh vô ngã/ Ngũ uẩn giai không

Hiểu được duyên sinh, thấy được vô ngã thì đã « ngộ » phần nào. Vô ngã không thể nói bằng ngôn từ, khái niệm, biện luận. Phải cảm nhận vì nó là một trạng thái tâm. Đến để mà thấy. Tam giác cân Giới Định Huệ, tùy mỗi người tiếp cận tùy căn cơ nhưng nó vốn là một tam giác cân hai chiều tương tác. Cái này sinh cái kia, cái kia sinh cái nọ, hỗ trợ lẫn nhau. Anh chàng bán thịt buông dao mà đến, anh chàng trí thức suy gẫm mà tới, nhưng cả hai đều bước qua Giới, qua Định. Chánh định (Samadhi= Tam muội, Tam-ma-địa ) sẽ dẫn tới Chánh kiến, chánh Tư duy… trên con đường « Bát chánh đạo ». Để có Chánh định thì phải đi từ Thiền chỉ (Samatha), Thiền quán (Vipassana)… để thấy thực tướng vô tướng, thấy Như Lai.

Từ đó thong dong/ Thỏng tay vào chợ

Đó là nhập. Ngộ rồi phải nhập chứ. Là phải học phải hành. Tri hành hợp nhất. Vào “chợ” một cách thong dong đâu có dễ. Không bị cuốn hút vào bao nỗi lo toan, phiền não đâu có dễ. Cho nên có tám vạn bốn ngàn pháp môn để tùy cơ ứng biến, để giúp mình giúp người. Học được một chút hạnh của Thường Bất Khinh (tôn trọng), của Dược Vương (chân thành), của Diệu Âm. Quán Thế Âm (thấu cảm), của Phổ Hiền, từ bi hỷ xả… đâu có dễ. Rồi còn phải học Duy-ma-cật, huệ phương tiện với phương tiện huệ, phải làm quen với Bất Nhị, với cơm Hương Tích, với trà Tào Khê …

Cõi người ta vốn là nơi hành xứ, thân cận xứ. Không trốn chạy, không buông xuôi. Đâu có dễ mà buông bỏ, mà lạnh lùng.

Đỗ Hồng Ngọc



Have you relaxed your entire body?

That is my personal mantra, my own dharani, which I recite every morning when I sit down… facing the wall! I mention facing the wall because the space where I meditate is less than a meter away from it, as my house is quite small. Of course, meditation does not have to be done while sitting; it can also be practiced while walking, standing, or lying down. However, I find sitting to be more enjoyable and logical! I cannot sit in the traditional full lotus or half lotus position, so I adapt my own sitting style, just as there are Tibetan, Japanese, and Western approaches to meditation… Any method is valid!

For over 25 years, I have engaged in my personal meditation practice every morning. I do not adhere to any specific school; instead, I focus on the principles of Anapanasati meditation as taught by the Buddha, which encompasses both samatha and vipassana meditation. I typically meditate for about 30 to 40 minutes, followed by approximately 30 minutes of light physical exercises, which I also view as a form of moving meditation, a means to allow meditation to fade away.



Every movement during exercise impacts every muscle, bone, and joint in the body. After a period of silence, I listen to my mind as it rambles and attempt to calm it. I find that my health improves, my work capacity becomes more resilient, and my memory is enhanced somewhat. When I neglect to meditate and exercise in this way, I feel lethargic. Over time, I have come to feel somewhat addicted to these practices. To aid my memory, I wrote a poem and concealed it carefully, always beginning with the dhāranī: Is your whole body relaxed?

The rhyme goes as follows:

Relax your whole body,

like hanging a coat hanger.

Sit cross-legged,

keep your shoulders level, your back straight,

and follow your breath,

as if borrowing air from afar.

Breathe in, then out,

sometimes deep, sometimes shallow.

Pay attention to the gaps between breaths.

Pranasati

The breath shrinks and deflates;

the body and mind are peaceful and pure.

No thoughts arise.

Time seems to vanish.

A speck of dust drifts,

clinging to the breath.

Because of dependent origination, there is no self.

And therefore, the five aggregates are all Empty.

Once you realize this truth, you will feel at ease

and be able to walk into the market with open arms.

(Verse by Đỗ Hồng Ngọc)

Relax your whole body, like hanging a coat hanger

The act of relaxing the entire body is crucial before entering meditation. If you begin meditation while still tense, it can lead to a negative experience. Therefore, it is essential to ask yourself whether you have fully relaxed your body. When you achieve this state of relaxation, you begin to drift away; there is no longer a sense of self, no other individuals, no living beings, and no concept of a lifespan. If you can genuinely relax, you will significantly reduce your energy consumption. Just as birds do not need to flap their wings to fly, they simply glide effortlessly.



How can I relax?

Some people suggest relaxing the entire body as if it were a lifeless corpse floating down a river. They encourage viewing the body as a decaying skin bag or a floating cadaver. However, I believe it is more beneficial to perceive the body as a shirt hanging on a hanger. Just as a shirt is not eternal and requires changing, so too does the body. By considering the body as a shirt on a hanger, one can fully release attachment to the physical form and the four elements and five aggregates. This perspective is sufficient to facilitate entry into meditation.

Relax; no more muscles are tense, and no more nerves need to be activated. Understanding that muscle tension, or tonus musculaire, is essential for maintaining skeletal stability and overall bodily function has consumed nearly 40% of the body's energy. When relaxed, as if hanging on a hanger, the energy expended on muscle tension is no longer necessary. When one achieves a state of lightness, the body feels as light as a cloud (TCS)!

Sit cross-legged, keep your shoulders level, your back straight

Sitting in any position is acceptable, even on a chair; however, crossing your legs in a circle is even better. This position provides stability, much like a tripod. Regardless of what others may say, it is important to remain diligent and patient. Without patience, it is easy to give up, especially if you face ridicule or mockery. No matter who laughs, stay patient, and you will succeed! Sitting cross-legged resembles a tower—a treasure tower. Within this treasure tower resides Tathagata Prabhutaratna, who smiles upon those who meditate in this manner. Practitioners can easily connect with Tathagata Prabhutaratna. This connection is akin to recognizing the physical body, which is composed entirely of earth, water, wind, fire, and the elements: carbon, hydrogen, oxygen, nitrogen, as well as copper, lead, iron, zinc, manganese, magnesium, phosphorus, lime, and others.

It is a treasure because it is used to create another living being, whether that be grass, trees, flowers, or even ourselves being reborn. Sitting in the treasure tower is akin to “entering seclusion” within your own body. Your shoulders should be level, and your back straight, serving as a reminder to maintain proper posture; otherwise, the structure will become unstable and crooked.

The concept of a ‘straight back’ is crucial.

Follow your breath, as if borrowing air from afar

Following is not spying; it is light and refreshing. It involves observing things as they are, without judgment. In contrast, spying is tense, probing, anxious, and nervous. Why not focus on something else instead of the breath? Because the breath is the easiest thing to observe and follow. It is right under our noses, always present, as we cannot escape the necessity of breathing. While you can choose another object to observe, focusing on the breath is more convenient since it is intrinsically linked to the body. When you are tired and exhausted, you may feel almost out of breath. The breath is also connected to the mind; when you are nervous or afraid, your breathing differs from when you are happy. It is impermanent. The breath serves as the thread that connects the body to the mind and is essential to life. Life is merely a breath—nothing more, nothing less. When you stop breathing, you cease to live. The breath exists independently of us; it does not rely on us. Thus, following it can reveal many intriguing insights.



First of all, breath is not inherently ours; it exists somewhere in space, within the universe. It consists of nitrogen and oxygen, along with various other gases. We require oxygen to oxidize food and generate energy essential for life. Without breathing, we cannot survive. However, some living organisms do not need oxygen, such as plants, and there are also anaerobic organisms, like Clostridium bacteria, which can thrive without oxygen. These bacteria form a thick protective shell called a spore, allowing them to clump together and remain dormant. When conditions become favorable, they can emerge from this state. Are people in meditation experiencing a state similar to that of a spore? When we say that breathing borrows air, it indicates that this process is temporary and that, at some point, the air must be returned.

Breathe in, then out, sometimes deep, sometimes shallow

When you breathe in, you are aware of inhaling; when you breathe out, you recognize exhaling. When you breathe deeply, you know it is deep; when you breathe shallowly, you are aware of its shallowness. In essence, simply observe your breath: it comes in, it goes out, it is deep, and it is shallow. There is no need to force it, to inhale deeply, or to breathe slowly or evenly. Don’t rush! Just take it easy. Whatever it is, allow it to be. Be natural, be relaxed, and be yourself. There is no need to exert effort. The key is to follow your breath. For a time, you need not concern yourself with how it enters, how it exits, or how deep or shallow it is. Let it be. Let me be. I have dissolved and disappeared into it. If I am not even myself, how can I perceive it? I only temporarily borrow this awareness in the initial stage to guide me into concentration.

In concentration, if possible, you will pass through placing the mind, passing through keeping it connected, passing through rapture, passing through bliss, passing through ‘equanimous and mindful, one meditates in bliss’ and entering the place of ‘pure equanimity and mindfulness.’ And passing through more. Gate Gate Pāragate...



In the Sutra on the Four Foundations of Mindfulness, the Buddha clearly said that this is the direct path leading to the purity of living beings, the elimination of suffering and sorrow, the attainment of right wisdom, and the realization of Nirvana. The Four Foundations of Mindfulness can be distilled into mindfulness of the body, and further simplifying this leads to Anapanasati, the practice of mindful breathing and contemplation of the breath. The path becomes increasingly simple and profound, as taught by the King of Medicine.

Pay attention to the gaps between breaths / Pranasati

In music, there are essential pauses—two beats, four beats, and so on. The same principle applies to breathing. Between inhaling and exhaling, there is a brief pause, while the interval between exhaling and inhaling is longer; this is known as the resting period. Qigong practitioners can control their breathing in three or four phases. However, here we are focusing on the average person, who should pay particular attention to exhaling. Exhaling does not require energy, whereas inhaling does. Therefore, before inhaling, it is important to pause briefly to concentrate our energy.



In fact, when the pressure in the lungs is zero, the air inside and outside the lungs becomes indistinguishable, resulting in a fusion with space and time. In this state, there is only silence. A skilled meditator can extend this silence, connecting the moments of stillness into a pause. This pause represents a return to the womb, akin to the Tathagata womb, or Tathagata-garbha. While there may still be very light breaths, there is no movement of the diaphragm. It feels as though one breathes through the skin, as both the skin and lungs share the same embryonic origin according to Embryology. Meditation masters who reach the fourth absorption, characterized by pure equanimity and mindfulness, likely experience this state.



Prana represents silence. The word Pra means before, and the word ana means to breathe in. Prana is the state preceding inhalation, or more precisely, the stage before breathing. It is akin to the fetus in the mother's womb, which does not require breathing. Ancient texts describe Prana as the source of life. Sati encompasses mindfulness, remembrance, contemplation, and observation. When we remember and contemplate the state of Prana, we recognize that the source of life exists in the realm of no breathing, the realm of apnea, the stage before inhalation.



In the word Anapanasati, Ana is breathing in, Apana is breathing out, and Sati is mindfulness, remembering, and thinking. Buddha did not mention Prana, but in Yoga there is Pranayama, controlling Prana. Not mentioning is for each person to discover, adjust, and control themselves.

The letter OM (as found in the phrase Om Mani Padme Hum) is represented as AUM according to the original terminology: A signifies inhalation, U represents exhalation, and M denotes silence.

The breath shrinks and deflates; the body and mind are peaceful and pure.

The breath shrinks and deflates. The body remains tense and bloated (muscle tone: constant muscle tension to maintain posture), which leads to fatigue and depletes energy. Now, during this pause, we can rest. Just as we often say, when we feel tired and stressed from work, we can experience relief. Letting go, deflating, and releasing tension creates a state of stillness and tranquility—peace for both body and mind. If there is lingering agitation and restlessness, we cannot sit still. Similarly, if we are drowsy and dozing, we cannot achieve this state either, as we must remain mindful and alert. Greed, anger, doubt, drowsiness, and restlessness are the five obstacles to meditation!



In fact, when we sleep, our bodies consume significantly less energy—reducing energy expenditure by 50%—leaving only the energy required for basic metabolism. However, sleep still consumes energy during dreaming, and it can be just as exhausting and sweaty as being awake, especially when tossing and turning and struggling to fall asleep. When practiced correctly, meditation can reduce energy expenditure by up to 40% related to muscle tension and nearly 30% related to brain activity. In other words, proper meditation can save up to 70% of the body's energy, making it more efficient than sleep. The Buddha is said to have transcended the need for sleep, and meditation masters often require very little sleep.

No thoughts arise; Time seems to vanish.

In a state where you feel shrunk and deflated, both the body and mind can find peace; the body is at rest, and the mind is quiet. A sense of egolessness prevails and wandering thoughts dissipate. When thoughts linger and perceptions arise, something is inevitably happening, leading to disturbance. However, it is challenging to halt these wandering thoughts. Buddha was once harassed by the Devil, surrounded by many flickering shadows that were difficult to dispel. Therefore, when you notice these thoughts surfacing, it is entirely normal. Allow them to exist without resistance; they will come and go. Do not attempt to chase them away. The more you pursue them, the more you become attached and confused. There is no need to eliminate delusions or to seek the truth.



The tranquil surface of a lake does not need to cling to the reflection of a crane flying by, whether it is a yellow crane or a red crane, a male crane or a female crane. Practicing mindfulness through breathing is the most effective way to interrupt the flow of wandering, restless thoughts. Initially, these thoughts may feel overwhelming and persistent, but with time, they will diminish. Avoid the temptation to chase them away or to become fixated on achieving specific results. The quicker you return your focus to your breath, the more progress you will make.

When the body and mind are calm and tranquil, you may experience a sense of lightness and comfort through the enjoyment of meditation. However, it is important not to cling to that feeling. In that moment, you might encounter a state of selflessness—where there is no time, no space, no self, no others, no living beings, and no lifespan.

A speck of dust drifts, clinging to the breath

The state just mentioned is not easy to achieve and is not always possible, except perhaps for skilled meditators. Otherwise, it is easier to observe how a speck of dust drifts and clings to the breath, leading to the emergence of various phenomena. In reality, there is no such thing as a natural or accidental attachment; everything has its own causes and effects. It is entangled and intertwined, shaped by countless previous lives. Whether it is delightful dust or burdensome dust, it still carries karmic consequences.

Believe it or not, the choice is yours. Consider asking why we exist in this world. If our father had never met our mother, who would we be? Only then can we perceive the entanglement, the intertwining, and the principle of dependent origination: this exists, that exists; this does not appear, that does not appear. It may seem like a coincidence, but it is not a coincidence at all. People meet for a reason, yet this is not fatalism. Everything is both interconnected and fluid. That is remarkable. That is freedom—absolute freedom. It entails self-responsibility. Do not blame the heavens above or the heavens beyond. We choose our karma, correct our karma, and transform our karma.

Because of dependent origination, there is no self.

And therefore, the five aggregates are all Empty.

When you comprehend the law of dependent origination and perceive selflessness, you attain a state of partial enlightenment. Non-self cannot be adequately expressed through words, concepts, or arguments; it must be experienced, as it represents a state of mind. Come and see. The balanced triangle of Precepts, Concentration, and Wisdom, which varies according to each individual's approach and capacity, forms an inherently balanced structure with two interdependent directions. This interplay gives rise to one aspect, which in turn leads to another, with each element supporting the other.

The butcher set down his knife and approached, while the intellectual contemplated and came. However, both had to navigate through the Precepts and Concentration. Right Concentration will lead to Right View and Right Thinking on the path of the Noble Eightfold Path. To achieve Right Concentration, one must progress from Samatha Meditation to Vipassana Meditation in order to perceive the true nature, which is formless, and to recognize the Tathagata.

Once you realize this truth, you will feel at ease

and be able to walk into the market with open arms.

That is the process of entering. Once enlightened, one must take the step to enter. It is essential to learn and practice, as knowledge and practice are interconnected. Approaching the market with ease is challenging. Remaining free from worries and troubles is also difficult. Therefore, there are eighty-four thousand methods available to adapt to various situations and to assist oneself and others.



Learning about the virtues of Bodhisattva Never Disparaging (respect), Bodhisattva Medicine King (sincerity), Bodhisattva Wonderful Sound, Bodhisattva Avalokiteshvara (empathy), Bodhisattva Samantabhadra, as well as compassion, kindness, joy, and equanimity, is not an easy task. Additionally, one must also explore Vimalakirti’s skillful wisdom, become accustomed to the concept of non-duality, and appreciate Hương Tích rice and Tào Khê tea.

The human world is fundamentally a realm of practice and affection. Do not flee; do not surrender. It is not easy to relinquish this world so coldly.



Đỗ Hồng Ngọc

Translated by Nguyên Giác

