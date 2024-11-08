Nhà sư uống trà. (Hình: generated by Bing AI)

“Sách bỏ túi” cho người cao tuổi

CON ĐƯỜNG AN LẠC



SÁNG, TRƯA, CHIỀU, TỐI



Đỗ Hồng Ngọc



Kinh sách khuyên học Phật dù một câu một chữ cũng… quý!

Lục tổ Huệ Năng lúc còn gánh cũi trên rừng chỉ nghe người ta tụng câu “Ưng vô sở trụ nhi sanh kỳ tâm” mà hoát nhiên đại ngộ. Lại nhớ chuyện một thiền sư cho đệ tử mỗi một chữ “Vô” để làm “thoại đầu” mà thiền tập…

Các bậc tôn túc tự xưa đã đúc kết những câu những chữ chẳng đáng cho ta ngẫm ngợi đó sao?

Chẳng hạn “trà Tào Khê”, “cơm Hương Tích”, “thuyền Bát Nhã”, “ trăng Lăng Già” !

SÁNG: Trà Tào Khê

Huệ Năng từ phương Nam lặn lội đến Huỳnh Mai bái Ngũ tổ Hoàng Nhẫn. Tổ hỏi: “Ngươi từ phương nào đến, muốn cầu vật chi ?” Huệ Năng đáp: “Đệ tử là dân Lãnh Nam, từ xa đến lễ Thầy, chỉ cầu làm Phật, không cầu gì khác !” Tổ bảo: “Ông người Lãnh Nam quê mùa, ít chữ, làm sao kham làm Phật ?” Huệ Năng đáp: “Người có Bắc Nam chớ Phật tánh đâu có Nam Bắc. Kẻ quê mùa này cùng với Hòa thượng chẳng đồng, nhưng Phật tánh đâu có sai khác!” Hoàng Nhẫn giật mình. Cho xuống bếp… bửa củi, nấu cơm, giã gạo!

Không lâu sau đó, Ngũ Tổ gọi riêng truyền dạy cho, rồi trao y bát, lẻn đưa Huệ Năng xuống thuyền trốn về phương Nam xa xôi nơi có dòng suối mát Tào Khê tu tập. Huệ Năng trở thành Lục Tổ từ đó, ngày ngày uống ngụm trà Tào Khê, bắt đầu truyền thụ dòng Thiền “đốn ngộ”. Tâm truyền tâm. Bất lập văn tự. Kiến tánh thành Phật. Lấy Vô niệm làm tông, Vô tướng làm thể, Vô trụ làm gốc.

Huệ Năng dạy học trò nghiêm khắc. Đệ tử từ xa tìm đến tham vấn, xin ấn chứng mà chưa tỏ ngộ, chưa thấy “bổn lai vô nhất vật”, chưa nhận ra “Thức tự tâm chúng sanh/ Kiến tự tâm Phật tánh”, còn loay hoay dính mắc mãi những đâu đâu thì thường bị quở phạt, trách mắng, cảnh tỉnh.

Một hôm có người học trò Vĩnh Gia Huyền Giác đến Tào Khê. Huyền Giác xuất gia từ nhỏ, tinh thâm Thiên Thai tông, nhờ xem Duy Ma Cật Sở Thuyết mà tâm địa bừng ngộ.

Gặp Huệ Năng, ông đi quanh ba vòng rồi chống tích trượng đứng yên.

Huệ Năng trách :

– Phàm làm Sa môn phải đủ ba ngàn oai nghi, tám muôn tế hạnh, Đại đức từ đâu đến mà lớn lối ngạo mạn vậy?

Huyền Giác trả lời: Sinh tử sự đại/ Vô thường tấn tốc (sinh tử việc lớn, vô thường mau chóng, lễ nghĩa làm chi!).

Huệ Năng đáp :

Sao không nhận cái lý (thể) “Vô sinh” và thấu rõ (liễu) cái nghĩa “không chóng”.

Huyền Giác đáp: “Thể” tức vô sinh, “liễu” vốn không chóng.

Huệ Năng khen: Đúng vậy! Đúng vậy!

Thế rồi Huệ Năng cùng Huyền Giác đối đáp, càng lúc càng sôi nổi.

Đoạn, Huyền Giác xin kiếu về, Huệ Năng hỏi.

Về chóng thế sao?

Rồi, mời Huyền Giác ở lại Tào Khê với mình một đêm để cùng uống trà… mà đàm đạo!

Về sau, Huyền Giác viết Chứng đạo ca:

Tuyệt học vô vi nhàn đạo nhân,

Bất trừ vọng tưởng bất cầu chân ?

Vô minh thực tánh tức Phật tánh,

Ảo hoá không thân tức Pháp thân.

(…)

TRƯA: Cơm Hương Tích

Hôm đó Duy Ma Cật tiếp Bảo Tích và năm trăm vị vương tôn công tử, thiếu gia, con nhà viên ngoại- là những Bồ-tát tại gia tương lai- tại cái thất trống trơn của ông ở thành Tỳ-da-ly.

Giữa lúc mọi người đang sôi nổi hào hứng bàn những chuyện cao xa như hữu lậu với vô lậu, hữu vi và vô vi, sinh tử và niết bàn… thì Xá-lợi-phất, vị đệ tử trí tuệ bậc nhất của Phật, lên tiếng đưa mọi người về “mặt đất”: “Sắp đến giờ ăn rồi. Các vị Bồ Tát này sẽ ăn thức gì đây?”.

Duy-ma-cật: “ Xin đợi cho giây lát, tôi sẽ khiến quý vị được thứ thức ăn chưa từng có”.

Thức ăn chưa từng có ư? Với các vị vương tôn công tử, thiếu gia, con nhà trưởng giả này thì cao lương mỹ vị có gì là lạ, tổ yến hồng sâm, nem công chả phượng có gì là lạ.

Họ háo hức chờ đợi Duy-ma-cật mang đến thứ thức ăn “chưa từng có”!

Thì ra… Duy-ma-cật mang đến một mùi hương! Một mùi hương thơm. Thứ “thức ăn” xin được từ cõi Chúng Hương của Phật Hương Tích! Đó là một thứ “thức ăn” chưa từng có.

Duy-ma-cật liền nhập vào Tam-muội, dùng sức thần thông khiến cho đại chúng nhìn thấy về hướng trên, cách đây nhiều cõi Phật liên tiếp nhau như số cát của bốn mươi hai con sông Hằng, có một cõi nước tên là Chúng Hương, hiện có đức Phật hiệu là Hương Tích ngự tại đó. Nước ấy có mùi thơm bậc nhất đối với các mùi thơm của người ta và chư thiên ở các thế giới chư Phật mười phương. Khắp cõi ấy, mùi thơm tạo ra lầu gác. Người ta đi trên đất bằng mùi thơm. Các cảnh hoa viên và vườn tược đều bằng mùi thơm. Từ nơi thức ăn, mùi thơm bay tỏa ra khắp vô lượng thế giới mười phương.

Duy-ma-cật chỉ xin “chút xíu thức ăn thừa” của Phật Hương Tích để đãi các vương tôn công tử tại Tỳ-da-ly hôm ấy. Chỉ một chút xíu thức ăn thừa thôi nhé. Một chút thức ăn thừa thôi cũng đã là quá đủ, bởi thứ « thức ăn chưa từng có” đó là một thứ « vô tận hương » đến từ bên trong của người có giới đức. Chính là hương giới đức. Một thứ hương có thể “bay cao, bay xa, bay ngược chiều gió”!

Hương thơm giới đức không thể có trong một ngày một buổi. “Hương” thơm đó phải được “Tích” chứa từ từ mới đầy dần lên được, mới sung mãn, mới tràn trề… mới “ngát hương”!

Nhờ giới đức, cõi Chúng hương đó của Phật Hương Tích chẳng cần phải thuyết pháp bằng văn tự mà chỉ dùng các mùi hương là đủ. Mọi chúng sanh nhờ hương giới đức mà đắc nhập luật hạnh. Bồ-tát ở cõi đó mỗi vị đều ngồi nơi cội cây thơm, nghe mùi thơm vi diệu kia mà thành tựu hết thảy các phép Tam-muội Đức tạng. Chẳng cần phải nói năng cho phiền hà, gây tranh cãi, hí luận. Bởi Giới là gốc. Có Giới thì có Định, có Huệ đó vậy.

CHIỀU: Thuyền Bát Nhã

“Bát Nhã” lúc nào cũng phải có… “thuyền”! Nhưng có lúc “bè” cũng được… Có lần Phật bảo các đệ tử: Qua sông rồi còn vát bè theo chi cho nặng!

Quán Tự tại Bồ tát hành thâm Bát Nhã ba-la-mật-đa (Prajna Paramita) thời chiếu kiến ngũ uẩn giai không, độ nhất thiết khổ ách.

Bát Nhã luôn là Bát Nhã “Ba-la-mật”. Prajna paramita. Para: bờ kia, bên kia. Mita: đến. Paramita: là đến bờ kia, là “đáo bỉ ngạn”. Từ bờ mê qua bến giác.

Qua bờ kia thì “Độ nhất thiết khổ ách” được ư? Được. Với điều kiện hành thâm Bát Nhã. Thấy rõ năm uẩn đều Không. Chẳng những vậy, khi đã thấy không tướng, thực tướng vô tướng, đã sống với Bát Nhã, sống trong Bát Nhã thì… cái núi Tu Di to đùng kia có thể nhét vào hột cải, nước bốn biển mênh mông nọ có thể cho vào một lỗ chân lông… !

Một khi lý đã vô ngại thì sự vô ngại. Lý sự đã vô ngại thì sự sự vô ngại…

Nhưng, thuyền có đi thì có về, có qua thì có lại. Các vị Bồ-tát theo nguyện vì người mà nấn ná cõi Ta-bà, qua qua lại lại giữa đôi bờ. Thuyền thong dong qua lại mà cũng chỉ quanh quẩn ở lòng ta, tâm ta.

Con thuyền vẫn đi có khi trên dòng nước xuôi, có khi trên dòng nước ngược. Phải chèo phải chống. Không dễ mà lõng buông tay lái. Bố thí. Trì giới. Nhẫn nhục. Tinh tấn. Thiền định. Trí huệ.

Bát Nhã, Prajna, là cái Biết trước cái Biết. Pra là trước, Jna là biết. Cái biết trước cái biết là cái biết hiện tiền, biết “như thực”, không qua suy luận, phê phán, biện biệt. Cho nên nó đã là Trí chớ không còn là Thức nữa. Hay nói cách khác Thức đã chuyển thành Trí.

TỐI: Trăng Lăng Già

Chưa có khi nào Phật cười to như thế, cười sảng khoái, “cười hùng mạnh như vua sư tử…” giữa đêm trăng Lăng Già cùng với chúa đảo Ravana và thần dân của ông, với sự có mặt của hàng ngàn Bồ tát.

Ấy bởi Phật đã thuyết giảng chân lý giúp cho mọi người chuyển hóa tâm thức, vượt ngoài tri thức lý luận, vượt cả tam-ma-địa thông thường để mà an trú trong Bất động địa, Thiện tuệ địa, Pháp vân địa, cảnh giới cao nhất, nhập vào Như lai tạng, bằng tự chứng tự nội…

Giữa đỉnh núi ở trên đảo Lăng Già khi nhìn những ánh trăng bập bềnh trên sóng nước, vỡ tan, vỡ tan theo từng con sóng, Phật đã cất tiếng cười to. Ánh trăng vỡ tan và gom tụ lại. Rồi vỡ tan, rồi gom tụ lại. Hoa đốm hư không. Dấu chân chim ngang trời. Bức tranh vân cẩu. Nó vậy đó. Thế giới muôn hồng ngàn tía cũng chỉ do tâm thức tạo ra. Nó như huyễn, nó như mộng, như bào ảnh, như sương mai, như ánh chớp… Bên dưới đó, là Như Lai tạng, là A-lai-da vẫn im ả, “như như bất động”. Chỉ có cái thức tâm phân biệt của ta quậy phá chính ta. Cái tâm thanh tịnh bổn nhiên kia vẫn im ắng. Không lay động. Vẫn bất sinh bất diệt, bất cấu bất tịnh, bất tăng bất giảm.

Vì thức khởi mà sự sinh. Thế giới chỉ là tâm thức của chính mình. Chúng sanh là ảo vật do ảo thuật gia là ta vẽ bày để rồi tự mình phan duyên, dính mắc, khổ đau…

Bồ tát thấy biết như vậy, thấy biết nhứt thiết duy tâm tạo, thấy chúng sanh là ảo vật do chính mình tạo ra rồi thức tâm phân biệt, chấp trước mà khổ đau bèn nói thẳng cho mọi người cùng biết. Nói thẳng ra như thế mới là “lòng từ chân thật”, không giấu giếm, che đậy, không hù dọa, gạt gẫm nhau chi! Vì như huyễn, mà có lòng Từ. “Trí chẳng đắc có không/ Mà hưng tâm đại bi”.

Tâm bất sinh thì vô sinh. Vô sinh thì vô sự. Dứt mọi phân biệt của thức tâm thì không bị quậy phá nữa. Ở đó là Như Lai tạng. Nhất thiết chủng trí. Đại viên cảnh trí.

Thấy biết Như Lai, thì sống với Như Lai, sống trong Như Lai, sống cùng Như lai vậy.

(ĐHN)

…. o ….

A pocketbook for the elderly

A PATH TO PEACE & JOY

Chapter 7:

MORNING, NOON, AFTERNOON, EVENING

By Đỗ Hồng Ngọc, M.D.

Translated by Nguyên Giác

The scriptures suggest that learning Buddhism, even a single sentence or word, is invaluable.

The Sixth Patriarch, Hui Neng, while carrying firewood in the forest, overheard people chanting the phrase, “Let your mind cling to nothing; then the mind of Nirvana will appear,” and he suddenly attained enlightenment. I also recall the story of a Zen master who instructed his disciple to meditate on just one word: “No.” This practice encouraged the disciple to observe the mind before any thoughts arose.

The esteemed elders of the past have distilled phrases and words that merit our thoughtful reflection. For instance: Tào Khê tea, Hương Tích rice, Bát Nhã boat, and Lăng Già moon.

MORNING: Tào Khê tea

Hui Neng traveled from the South to Huang Mai to pay his respects to the Fifth Patriarch, Huang Ren. The Patriarch asked, “Where do you come from, and what do you seek?”

Hui Neng replied, “I am a native of Lingnan. I have traveled a long distance to pay homage to the Master. My only desire is to become a Buddha; I do not seek anything else!”

The Patriarch said, “You are a rustic from Ling Nan, with little education. How can you become a Buddha?”

Hui Neng replied, “People have North and South, but Buddha nature has neither North nor South. This ordinary person is not the same as the Venerable, yet Buddha nature is not different!”

Huang Ren was taken aback. He instructed Hui Neng to go to the kitchen to chop wood, cook rice, and pound the rice!

Not long after that, the Fifth Patriarch summoned him privately for instruction, then bestowed upon him the dharma robe and bowl. He secretly took Hui Neng onto a boat to journey to the far South, where the cool Tào Khê stream awaited him for practice. Many years later, Hui Neng became the Sixth Patriarch. From that point on, the image of sipping Tào Khê tea each day came to symbolize the transmission of the Zen school of sudden enlightenment. This Zen method emphasizes a wordless transmission from mind to mind, teaching that one who perceives their true nature becomes a Buddha. It upholds No-thought as the central principle, identifies No-form as the true essence of all dharmas, and regards the mind anchored in No-abiding as the root of understanding.

Hui Neng taught his disciples with strictness. Disciples traveled from distant places to seek guidance and confirmation. However, those who had not yet attained enlightenment—who had not recognized that in the true nature there is not a single thing, had not yet realized that consciousness is the sentient beings arising in the mind, and that the direct perception that the original mind is Buddha nature—had not yet realized the way to separate from attachment were often punished, scolded, and warned.

One day, a man named Yongjia Xuanjue arrived in Tào Khê. Xuanjue had become a monk at a young age and was well-versed in the Tiantai sect. He had awakened to his original mind through the study of the Vimalakirti Sutra.

When he met Hui-neng, he circled around him three times and then stood still, holding his staff.

Hui Neng reproached him, "A monk must possess three thousand dignified manners and eighty thousand subtle virtues. From where do you come, Venerable, to be so arrogant?"

Xuan Jue replied, "Birth and death are significant matters, and impermanence is swift; what is the purpose of politeness?"

Hui Neng replied, "Why not accept the truth that nothing is truly born and grasp the meaning that there is nothing known as swift?"

Xuan Jue replied, "In essence, there is no birth, and understanding is not swift."

Hui Neng exclaimed, "That's correct! That's correct!"

Then Hui Neng and Xuan Jue engaged in conversation, growing increasingly interested in each other's thoughts. Eventually, Xuan Jue expressed a desire to leave, to which Hui Neng inquired, "Why are you leaving so soon?"

Hui Neng invited Xuan Jue to spend the night with him at Tào Khê to enjoy tea and discuss the Dharma.

Later, Xuan Jue composed the poem "Song of Enlightenment," which consists of the following four lines.

The supreme learner is a contemplative individual, leading a life of non-action,

neither dispelling delusions nor pursuing the truth.

The essence of ignorance is, in fact, Buddha nature.

Illusions that lack a physical form are also the Dharma body.

NOON: Hương Tích Rice

That day, Vimalakirti welcomed Bảo Tích and five hundred princes, young masters, and sons of noble families—future lay Bodhisattvas—into his empty house in Vaishali.

While everyone eagerly engaged in discussions about profound topics such as the conditioned and the unconditioned, birth and death, and nirvana, Sariputra, the Buddha's most astute disciple, interjected to ground the conversation, "It's almost time to eat. What will these Bodhisattvas have for their meal?"

Vimalakirti said, “Please wait a moment. I will provide you unprecedented food.” Unprecedented food? For these princes, young masters, and sons of affluent families, what is so unusual about delicacies? What is so remarkable about bird’s nest, red ginseng, peacock spring rolls, and phoenix sausage? They eagerly awaited Vimalakirti's arrival with this extraordinary food!

It turns out that Vimalakirti brought a delightful fragrance—a truly aromatic essence. The food was sourced from the Fragrant Land of the Fragrant Accumulation Buddha (Buddha Hương Tích). It was a type of food that had never existed before.

Vimalakirti then entered Samadhi, utilizing his supernatural powers to direct the assembly's gaze upward, beyond countless Buddha lands, as numerous as the grains of sand in forty-two Ganges Rivers. There, he revealed a realm known as Fragrant Accumulation, where Fragrant Accumulation Buddha resided. This land possessed a scent more exquisite than that of any beings or devas in the Buddha worlds across the ten directions. Throughout this realm, the fragrance manifested as towering structures. People walked upon fragrant ground, and the flower gardens and groves were entirely composed of delightful aromas. The scent of the food permeated and spread throughout the countless worlds in the ten directions.

Vimalakirti requested only a small amount of leftover food from Fragrant Accumulation Buddha to entertain the princes and nobles in Vaishali that day. Just a small amount of leftover food was more than sufficient, for that extraordinary food emanated an endless fragrance from the heart of a virtuous person. It was the fragrance of virtue—a scent that could soar high, travel far, and defy the wind.

The fragrance of virtue cannot be acquired in a single day or through a brief session. This fragrance must be cultivated gradually, allowing it to fill, overflow, and become truly aromatic. Thanks to virtue, the Fragrant Accumulation Buddha's Fragrant Land did not require written teachings of the Dharma; instead, it communicated through scents. All living beings, inspired by the fragrance of virtue, embraced the precepts and engaged in righteous conduct. The Bodhisattvas in that realm each sat beneath fragrant trees, inhaling the exquisite aroma, and achieved all the Samādhis of the Treasury of Virtue. There was no need for confusing, controversial, or trivial discourse, for the Precepts serve as the foundation. With the Precepts, one can attain both Samadhi and Wisdom.

AFTERNOON: Bát Nhã Boat

Prajna always requires a boat; however, sometimes a raft suffices. Once, the Buddha told his disciples, "After crossing the river, why carry the raft and make it heavy?

Avalokitesvara, when the Bodhisattva practiced the profound Prajna Paramita, realized that the five aggregates are empty and transcended all suffering and hardship.

Prajna is always Prajna Paramita. Prajna paramita. Para: the other shore, the other side. Mita: to arrive. Paramita: to arrive at the other shore. In this context, the Prajna boat transports practitioners from the shore of delusion to the shore of enlightenment.

Can one reach the other shore and eliminate all suffering? Yes, but only by deeply practicing Prajna. The practitioner comes to clearly understand that the five aggregates are entirely empty. Furthermore, when one perceives the formless—the true essence beyond form—and lives in accordance with Prajna, then even the immense Mount Sumeru can fit into a mustard seed, and the waters of the four vast oceans can be contained within a single pore. Once the principle encounters no obstacles, all things become unobstructed. When both principle and phenomena are free from obstruction, then all things are unobstructed.

But once the boat has departed, it will return, and once it has crossed over, it will come back. The Bodhisattvas, adhering to their vows for the benefit of others, remain in the realm of Samsara, traversing between the two shores. The boat leisurely moves back and forth, yet it also resides solely in our hearts and minds.

The boat continues to move, sometimes downstream and sometimes upstream. The practitioner must row and steer; it is not easy to relinquish control of the rudder. The practitioner must cultivate the qualities of generosity, adherence to precepts, patience, diligence, meditation, and wisdom.

Prajna is the Knowing before the known. Pra is before; Jna is to know. The knowing before the known is the present awareness—an understanding of reality as it truly is, free from reasoning, criticism, or discrimination. Consequently, it embodies wisdom and transcends mere consciousness. In other words, consciousness has evolved into wisdom.

NIGHT: Lăng Già Moon

Never before had the Buddha laughed so loudly, so heartily, and so powerfully, like a lion king in the middle of a full moon night in Lankavatara, surrounded by the lord of the island, Ravana, and his subjects, along with the presence of thousands of Bodhisattvas. The Buddha preached the truth to help people transform their consciousness, transcending theoretical knowledge and the common samadhi to reside in the Immovable Ground, the Good Wisdom Ground, and the Dharma Cloud Ground—the highest realm—entering the Tathagatagarbha through self-realization from within.

In the heart of the mountain peak on the island of Lanka, as he observed the moonlight dancing on the waves—breaking and reforming with each swell, Buddha laughed heartily. The moonlight shattered and coalesced, then shattered again, only to gather once more. All of this resembled flowers in the void, bird footprints tracing the sky, and a picture of clouds forming and dissolving. Such is the nature of existence. The world, with its myriad colors and shades, is solely a creation of the mind. It is akin to an illusion, a dream, a bubble, morning dew, or a flash of lightning. Beneath this surface lies the Tathagatagarbha, the Alaya, which remains serene "as it is, motionless." Only our discerning consciousness disturbs us. That pure and natural mind remains still—unmoved, unborn, undying, unstained, unpure, unincreasing, and undiminishing.

Because consciousness arises, phenomena manifest. The world exists solely within our own consciousness. Living beings are illusions conjured by the magician—ourselves—where we create conditions, cling to them, and ultimately suffer.

Bodhisattvas perceive and understand in this manner: they recognize that everything is a creation of the mind and that living beings are illusions we create ourselves. The mind then discriminates, clings to these illusions, and experiences suffering. Therefore, they communicate this truth directly to everyone. Such direct communication embodies true compassion—free from concealment, deception, or intimidation. When practitioners recognize the illusory nature of existence, compassion naturally arises. Furthermore, because wisdom does not cling to either existence or non-existence, profound compassion emerges.

When the mind is at rest, afflictions cease to exist, and consequently, obstacles are eliminated. When all mental discriminations are halted, disturbances will no longer occur. Within us lies the Tathagatagarbha, the seed of wisdom encompassing all dharmas, and wisdom resembles a round, full, and boundless mirror.

Seeing and understanding the Tathagata in this way, one lives with the Tathagata, lives in the Tathagata, and lives alongside the Tathagata.

.

…. o ….