Song ngữ Phần 2 của Con Đường An Lạc: Tuổi già học Phật

Tuổi già học Phật

Song ngữ Phần 2 của Con Đường An Lạc:“Sách bỏ túi” cho người cao tuổi: CON ĐƯỜNG AN LẠCĐỗ Hồng Ngọc(Translated into English by Nguyên Giác)Khi về già, tôi học Phật cách khác. Mỗi kinh sách, bài giảng dài dòng, thêm bớt… tôi chỉ học một câu, một chữ, một bài kệ và tự nghiền ngẫm, đặt câu hỏi, giải đáp và thực hành trong đời sống hàng ngày. Con đường học Phật phải là con đường an lạc, con đường “diệt khổ”, chớ nếu học Phạt mà “khổ thêm” thì chắc học sai!Với Tâm Kinh Bát Nhã, chỉ cần học và hành một câu: “ Quán Tự Tại Bồ-Tát hành thâm Bát Nhã Balamatđa thời chiếu kiến ngũ uẩn giai “KHÔNG”, độ nhất thiết khổ ách.”Bồ-Tát Quán Tự Tại nhờ thực hành thâm sâu Bát Nhã Balamatda mà thoát mọi khổ đau ách nạn!Tôi tự hỏi: Quán Tự Tại là ai? Bồ-tát là gì? Hành thâm là sao? Bát Nhã Balamat là gì? “Độ” tất cả khổ đau ách nạn thiệt không?…Rốt lại chỉ cần học một chữ KHÔNG (Prajna, Bát Nhã) đó là đủ. Khi hiểu chữ Không do “Duyên sinh” thì ta không dễ bị lường gạt nữa bởi những cái hình tướng, danh tự bên ngoài. “Thấy vậy mà không phải vậy!” “Nghe vậy mà không phải vậy!”, tránh được những “biến kế sở chấp” và “y tha khởi” tác động, không còn bị dích mắc và từ đó, có thể “vô sở trụ”. Trong đời sống hàng ngày, ta thường luôn bám chấp, nghe lời đường mật, thấy hình tướng bên ngoài mà tưởng thiệt nên bị gạt gẫm bao phen, tỉnh ngộ thì đã muộn! Thời đại ngày nay càng cần “cảnh giác” nào fake news, deep fake, AI… các thứ!Với Kim Cang, chỉ cần học một câu Ưng vô sở trụ nhi sanh kỳ tâm. Thấy mọi sự do cái tâm mà sinh ra. Nhưng tâm sinh thì cứ sinh, miễn đường “trụ” vao đó, đừng dính mắc vào đó. Dính mắc khổ dài dài ráng chịu! Nếu Tâm sinh kệ nó, đừng thèm trụ vào đâu cả. Cho nên lấy Vô trụ làm Gốc (bản) trong Pháp Bảo Đàn Kinh của Lục tổ Huệ Năng, lấy Vô Niệm làm tông. Tâm không “sinh sự” được nữa. Tâm bất sinh. Tâm trở về với “bổn lai diện mục” của nó. Trở về cái thể “vô tướng” thanh tịnh của nó. Muốn vậy, phải vào Thiền Định. Kim Cang dạy thiền định, dạy ly tướng, ly niệm, để đạt tới cái “Như Như bất động” của Như Lai.Với Kinh Hoa Nghiêm, tôi nghĩ chỉ cần học Hội Thứ Nhất ở Bồ Đề đạo tràng, với các phẩm đầu là đủ. Dĩ nhiên sau đó là phần thực hành, “Nhập pháp giới”, nghĩa là thực hành, là “Vào đời”. Và mỗi chúng ta đều là Thiện Tài đồng tử, lòng rộng mở, khiêm tốn học tập với tất cả mọi người.“Thế Chủ Diệu Nghiêm”- làm chủ thế giới- chắc chắn không phải là một ông thần, ông thánh, vua chúa, hoàng đế nào đó mà phải là một người đạt được “Diệu nghiêm”. Đó là một Bồ tát, ung dung, tự tại vô ngại, đã “hành thâm Bát Nhã, chiếu kiến ngũ uẩn giai Không” mới được.Như Lai vốn “vô tướng” tự nhiên lại “hiện tướng” ra một ông Phật làm chi cho vất vả, thì ra chỉ vì lòng Đại bi. Ta cũng từ “Như Lai tạng” mà được/bị “nặn” ra để chịu bao phiền não chẳng biết do duyên gì, y báo chánh báo gì, nói chung là do cái Nghiệp! Ngày nào trả xong Nghiệp thì trở về với cõi “vô sanh” đó thôi.Để thấy biết “Như lai hiện tướng” ra sao thì phải vào Tam muội Phổ Hiền. Tam muội ấy là Samadhi, thứ Định sâu nhất. Vào định Phổ Hiền mới thấy từ Vô tướng “Một ông Phật hiện ra, Ba con ma biến mất!”. Ma Tham, ma Sân, ma Si không còn quậy phá ta!Thế giới thành tựu đầy “hoa tạng” trước mắt ta, dĩ nhiên đều do từ Tâm ta mà hiện ra. Nào sanh diệt, nào đoạn thường, nào huyễn hoá… tuyệt vời như vậy mà ta không biết, cứ khổ đau, phiền não, chướng ngại, ráng chịu thôi. Cứ “nhập thế” dạo chơi một vòng như Thiện Tài đồng tử thì cuối cùng cũng thấy ra thôi. Thấy gì? Thấy Tỳ- lô- giá- na (vairocana). Thấy “Nhất thiết chư Phật tỳ- lô- giá- na như lai tạng thân” (Kinh Hoa Nghiêm). Bây giờ ta biết vạn vật đều từ ADN mà ra, và ADN thì từ… không có gì mà ra (bổn lai vô nhất vật) đó thôi. Lý vô ngại rồi thì Sự Sự vô ngại. Cái núi Tu Di to đùng kia nhét vào hạt cải, bốn biến mênh mông nọ rót vào một lỗ chân lông…Với Kinh Pháp Hoa thì cái hay là chỉ cách làm thế nào để “mau thành Phật”. Lâu nay ta cứ tưởng thành Phật không dễ, phải tu nhiều đời nhiều kiếp. Hôm đó dưới chân núi Linh Thứu, Phật nói với các đệ tử, ta nay đã già, sắp nhập Niết bàn rồi, các thầy có ai muốn hỏi gì thì hỏi ngay đi! Vị Đại Bồ tát dẫn đầu hỏi ngay: Làm thế nào để “mau” thành Phật? Tưởng Phật sẽ rầy la, ai dè Phật trả lời: Dễ lắm! Chỉ cần học Pháp môn “Vô lượng nghĩa xứ” thì xong ngay. Mà Pháp môn đó lại chỉ có một pháp thôi: “Đó là Vô tướng”. Rồi Phật giải thích thêm: “Vô tướng ở đây là vô tướng mà chẳng phải vô tướng, chẳng phải vô tướng mà vô tướng, nên gọi là Thực tướng”. Hoá ra, vô tướng chính là thực tướng. Thực tướng chính là vô tướng. Chẳng cũng khoái ru? Chìm đắm trong vô tướng là sai. Mà lặn ngụp trong thực tướng cũng sai. Cho nên “thấy như thực” không phải là thấy thực, chỉ là “như” (thực) mà thôi. Ta phải thấy cái “vô tướng” của nó kìa, mới biết nó vô thường, vô ngã, biết nó duyên sinh, duyên khởi, có mà không, không mà có. Thấy biết vậy, ta không còn dính mắc! Bất tận Hữu vi mà bất trụ Vô vi. Chẳng hữu chẳng vô gì cả. Ta cũng học được các đức tính Tôn trọng (Respect) của Thường bất khinh, Chân thành (Genuine) của Dược vương và Thấu cảm (Empathy), biết Lắng nghe (Listening) của Quán Thế Âm.Với Pháp Hoa, tôi tự hỏi mục đích Khai thị chúng sanh ngộ nhập tri kiến Phật là sao? “Tri kiến Phật” có gì hay? Sau khi ngẩm ngợi, nghiền ngẫm rồi mới thấy hay thiệt. Vô thường, vô ngã, khổ, bất tịnh… cũng chính là Thường Lạc Ngã Tịnh đó thôi, chẳng qua vì “điên đảo” mộng tưởng!Với Kinh Duy Ma Cật, học rằng cõi Phật chẳng đâu xa. Cõi Phật trong ta đó thôi. Tâm ta mà thanh tịnh thì cõi Phật thanh tịnh. Tâm ta chưa thanh tịnh thì thấy đâu cũng là gò nỗng, hầm hố, gai góc, thanh tịnh rồi thì cõi đất bỗng nhiên trở nên rộng lớn, nghiêm đẹp, ánh vàng khắp nơi nơi…Học rằng phương tiện mà không trí huệ không xong. Trí độ là mẹ Bồ Tát. Tùy nghi phương tiện là cha. Phải có Trí độ (Bát Nhã) trước đã. Rồi, phương tiện mới tùy nghi được.Học rằng Bồ-tát không đắm mê các tầng thiền để bỏ quên đời, phải thấu cảm cùng nỗi khổ đau vô tận của chúng sanh. Cho nên Bồ-tát “Tu học lẽ không mà chẳng lấy lẽ không làm chứng đắc. Tu học vô tướng, vô tác, mà chẳng lấy vô tướng, vô tác làm chứng đắc”.Học rằng tâm khó mà nhận thấy! Làm sao để tâm an? Chỉ có cách tiếp cận qua thân. Cho nên “giả bệnh” như Duy Ma Cật là cách tốt nhất. Bệnh thì bình đẳng, không phân biệt. Mọi người đều bình đẳng trước… bệnh! Duy-ma-cật nói “Thân này không thể tin cậy được. Nó không phải của ta, không phải là ta, không phải là tự ngã của ta. Phải thấy thân Phật, tức thấy pháp thân.”Học rằng chúng sanh là những ảo vật do nhà ảo thuật là chính ta tạo ra. Mà nhà ảo thuật cũng là một chúng sanh. Chẳng qua là những bóng hình trong gương, mặt trăng đáy nước, dấu chân chim giữa hư không…Học rằng bốn Ma là “thị giả”, luôn ở cạnh ta, giúp ta. Ma phiền não bủa vây và nhắc nhở sẵn có bốn vạn tám ngàn cách thoát ra; Ma ngũ uẩn thì thân thiết, nhắc rằng mấy thứ lăng nhăng nó quấy ta chỉ là những kết hợp tạm bợ, lắp ghép lai rai; Ma trời (thiên ma) là lời cảnh giác, đừng tưởng bở! Còn Ma chết (tử ma) lại là bạn thiết gắn bó với ta từ thuở còn trong bụng mẹ…Học rằng có thứ hương thơm nuôi cả thân và tâm bất tận đó chính là Giới đức. Thứ hương thơm đó mới có thể bay cao, bay xa, bay ngược chiều gió………………………Nhìn lại chặng đường lõm bõm học Phật của mình, tôi thấy có thể tự vẽ một phác đồ để nhắc nhở mình cho đừng quên:Pháp Hoa là cốt lõi, ở trung tâm, vị Đạo sư đã mở tung một bí tạng, một “bí kíp” mà các Đức Phật xưa nay còn giấu nhẹm, không tiện nói ra, nay Phật Thích Ca đã “khai thị” cho ta thấy biết Như Lai, từ đó mà “ngộ nhập”, mà sống cùng, sống với, từ đó mà ung dung, tự tại, thuận với pháp, tùy với duyên, một khi biết tất cả đều cùng từ một Như Lai tạng, một “bào thai Như Lai”. Nó vậy là Nó vậy. Vô thủy vô chung. Tương tác từ Như Lai tạng mà hình thành pháp giới trong vũ trụ vô vàn… Với Trí Bát Nhã được “trang bị” ta không còn bị đắm chìm với những “phân biệt”, những “biến kế”, những “y tha” chằng chịt, quấn quít, khiến ta không thấy được cái Như như…Thấy biết như vậy rồi thì ta mới có đủ Tự tin để Tự tại, hoàn toàn tự do và chịu trách nhiệm về duyên về nghiệp của mình, mà không đổ thừa, không nhờ vả. Ta biết quay về "nương tựa" chính mình và nhận ra một khi đã "tịnh kỳ ý" thì cái tâm ta đã trở về với "Thanh tịnh bổn nhiên" như được Phổ Hiền Bồ-tát dẫn vào lâu các Tỳ-lô-giá-na vốn là Pháp thân của chính mình.Cuối cùng Duy-ma-cật sở thuyết là nỗi hoài vọng của Phật, muốn lan tỏa đến mọi con người, mọi ngóc ngách đời sống, tạo nên một cõi Phật, một pháp giới bình đẳng, an vui, hạnh phúc cho kiếp người!Đỗ Hồng Ngọc

Learning Buddhism in old age



Translated by Nguyên Giác



As I grew older, I began to study Buddhism differently. When I encountered lengthy scriptures and lectures, regardless of how much was added or subtracted, I learned only one sentence, one word, or one verse. I would reflect on it, ask questions, seek answers, and apply it in my daily life. The journey of learning Buddhism should be a path of peace, a path toward the cessation of suffering. If studying the Dharma only increases my suffering, then I must be misunderstanding it!



With the Heart Sutra, I need to learn and practice just one sentence: "Avalokitesvara Bodhisattva practices the profound Prajna Paramita, perceives the five aggregates as fundamentally empty, and transcends all burdens of sorrow."



I asked myself: Who is Avalokiteshvara? What is a Bodhisattva? What constitutes profound practice? What is Prajnaparamita? Is it true that one can overcome all the burdens of suffering?



In the end, just learning the word EMPTINESS (Prajna) is enough. When you understand the word Emptiness due to Dependent Origination, you will not be easily deceived by external forms or names.



What you see with your eyes is not really what it is. What you hear with your ears is not really what it is. Therefore, you are not mistaken by forms, and you are not affected by external forms; from there, your mind is not attached, and you live without clinging to anything.



In our daily lives, we often cling to various things, listen to flattering words, and focus on external appearances, mistakenly believing they are genuine. As a result, we are deceived time and again, and by the time we awaken to the truth, it is often too late. In today's world, we must be increasingly vigilant against misinformation, deepfakes, artificial intelligence, and similar threats.



With the Diamond Sutra, I need to learn just one sentence: when the mind is no longer attached to anything, the liberated mind will emerge. Recognize that everything originates from the mind. However, when thoughts arise, allow them to come and go; as long as you do not cling to those thoughts, you will find peace. If you allow the mind to become attached to anything, suffering will persist! When thoughts arise, let them be; do not dwell on any thought.



Therefore, the Platform Sutra of the Sixth Patriarch Hui Neng states that one should regard the mind of No Abode as the foundation for cultivation and the mind of No Thought as the gateway to enter the Zen house. At that point, the mind will no longer be influenced by worldly conditions. The mind will cease to arise, returning to its true nature from its origin. To achieve this, one must engage in meditation. The Diamond Sutra instructs on meditation, emphasizing the importance of distancing oneself from appearances and thoughts. By doing so, one will arrive at the state where the Tathagata reveals the unmoving mind, the mind that perceives all dharmas as they truly are.



With the Avatamsaka Sutra, I believe it is sufficient to study only the First Part in Bodh Gaya, focusing on the initial chapters. Following this, we move on to the practice aspect, which is Entering the Dharma Realm, signifying our engagement in practice and immersion in the world. Each of us embodies the young man Sudhana—open-minded, humble, and eager to learn alongside others.



The Lord of the World, Diệu Nghiêm—the ruler of the world—is certainly not a god, a saint, a king, or an emperor; rather, he must be an individual who has attained remarkable solemnity. This person must be a Bodhisattva, who is leisurely, free, and unhindered, having practiced the profound wisdom of Prajna and recognized the emptiness of the five aggregates.



Tathagata originally had no form but spontaneously manifested as a Buddha to propagate the Dharma with great difficulty, all out of profound compassion. We, too, are shaped by the Tathagatagarbha to endure numerous afflictions, often unaware of the reasons behind them or the environmental retributions that lead to our current retribution, ultimately resulting from Karma. When the day arrives that we have settled our Karma, we will return to the realm of non-birth.



To understand how the Tathagata manifests, you must enter the Samadhi of Samantabhadra. This Samadhi represents the deepest state of meditation. Only by entering the Samadhi of Samantabhadra can you perceive that when a Buddha appears from formlessness, the three demons vanish. At that moment, the demons of Greed, Anger, and Delusion will no longer disturb you.



The world has unveiled itself as a tapestry of flowers before our eyes, all of which emerge from our minds. Birth and death, the concepts of eternity and annihilation, and the myriad illusions are so captivating that we often remain unaware of their true nature. Consequently, we continue to suffer, face challenges, and encounter obstacles; we must simply endure. If we enter and navigate the world like Sudhana, the youth, we will ultimately gain clarity and understanding.



What do you see? You see Vairocana Buddha. You perceive all Buddhas as embodying the same essence of Vairocana Tathagatagarbha, as stated in the Avatamsaka Sutra. We now understand that all things originate from DNA, which itself emerges from the void of nothingness that encompasses all worlds. Once you grasp this principle, you will no longer be constrained by the material aspects of this world. It is easy to comprehend that the immense Mount Sumeru can fit within a mustard seed or that the four vast oceans can be contained within a single pore.



The remarkable aspect of the Lotus Sutra is that it illustrates how one can swiftly attain Buddhahood. For a long time, many have believed that becoming a Buddha is a challenging endeavor, requiring countless lifetimes of cultivation. On that day at the foot of Linh Thứu Mountain, the Buddha informed his disciples that he was aging and about to enter Nirvana. He encouraged the monks to ask any questions they had without hesitation. The leading Bodhisattva promptly inquired how they could quickly become Buddhas. I anticipated that the Buddha would reprimand the monks, but to my surprise, he replied that it was very easy! Simply learn the Dharma door of 'Infinite Meanings,' and it will be accomplished immediately. The Dharma door encompasses a single principle: No-form. The Buddha elaborated further, stating that signifies no-form; yet it is not merely no-form. It is not no-form, but rather no-form, which is why it is referred to as True-form. Thus, no-form is the true form, and true form is no-form. Isn't that extraordinary?



Being immersed in formlessness is misguided, just as being immersed in true form is also erroneous. Therefore, perceiving reality as it is does not equate to seeing the truth; it merely involves interpreting things as real. We must recognize formlessness to understand that it is impermanent and not a self. This awareness leads us to comprehend that while it exists, it is dependently arisen and ultimately empty. Although it embodies emptiness, it still exists. By seeing and understanding in this manner, we free ourselves from attachment. We do not seek to destroy the conditioned; rather, the mind refrains from fixating on the unconditioned. In this state, there is neither existence nor non-existence. Additionally, we learn the virtues of the Bodhisattva Never Disparaging, the genuineness of the Bodhisattva Medicine King, and the empathy and attentive listening exemplified by the Bodhisattva Avalokiteshvara.



With the Lotus Sutra, I ponder whether its purpose is to guide sentient beings in understanding and penetrating the nature of reality and comprehending what the Buddha truly represents. After reflection and contemplation, I recognize its profound significance. Concepts such as impermanence, non-self, suffering, and impurity are also aspects of the Unchanging, the Blissful, the Essence of self, and True purity, yet they are often misinterpreted due to the delusions we experience in our dreams.



With the Vimalakirti Sutra, I learned that the Buddha realm is not distant; it resides within the mind. When our mind is pure, the Buddha realm is pure. Conversely, if our mind is impure, we perceive obstacles such as hills, pits, and thorns all around us. However, when the mind is pure, the landscape transforms into a vast, majestic, and beautiful expanse, illuminated by golden light everywhere.



I also learned that expedient means must be accompanied by wisdom. Prajnaparamita is the mother of Bodhisattvas, while the appropriate application of expedient means is the father. One must first possess Prajnaparamita; only then can one effectively apply expedient means.

I have learned that Bodhisattvas do not immerse themselves in meditation to the extent of neglecting life; rather, they must empathize with the endless suffering of all living beings. Consequently, Bodhisattvas practice the principle of emptiness without viewing emptiness as an achievement, and they embrace the principles of formlessness and actionlessness without considering formlessness and actionlessness as accomplishments.



I have come to understand that perceiving the mind can be quite challenging. How can one achieve peace of mind? The most effective approach is to connect with it through the body. Therefore, emulating Vimalakirti's experience of illness is a valuable method. In sickness, all individuals are equal; there is no discrimination. Everyone stands on equal ground before sickness! Vimalakirti emphasized that this body cannot be trusted; it is not mine, it is not me, and it is not a self belonging to me. Instead, one must recognize the Buddha body, which refers to the Dharma body.

I have come to understand that living beings are illusions crafted by the magician—ourselves. This magician is also a living being. We are nothing more than reflections in a mirror, like the moon's image on water, or the fleeting footprints of birds in the sky.



I have learned that the four Maras are our constant companions, always by our side to assist us. The Mara of afflictions surrounds us, reminding us that there are forty-eight thousand ways to escape our suffering. The Mara of the five aggregates serves as a friend, reminding us that the trivial distractions that disturb us are merely temporary combinations. The Mara from the heavens acts as a warning: do not be delusional! Finally, the Mara of death is a close companion who has been with us since we were in our mother's womb.

I have discovered a fragrance that endlessly nourishes both the body and mind, and that fragrance is Virtue. Only this scent can soar high, travel far, and defy the wind.

…. () ….

Looking back on my challenging journey of learning Buddhism, I realize that I can create a visual reminder to help me remember my experiences.

The Lotus Sutra is the essence and foundation of Buddhist teachings. The Master has revealed a profound secret, one that the Buddhas of the past have kept hidden until now. It is only in this time that Shakyamuni Buddha has allowed us to perceive and understand the Tathagata. From this understanding, we can realize the Buddha's perspective and learn to live in harmony with it. This realization brings us ease and freedom, aligning us with the Dharma. At that time, we will live according to our circumstances, understanding that all beings originate from the same Tathagata-garbha, sharing the same Tathagata-womb.



It is as it is, without beginning or end. Interacting from the Tathāgatagarbha to form the dharma realm within the infinite universe. With the cultivation of Prajñā wisdom, we are no longer ensnared by distinctions, contrivances, or the intertwined and entangled dependencies that obscure our perception of Suchness.



Only when we recognize and understand this will we gain the confidence to be at ease, completely free, and accountable for our own circumstances and karma, without blaming or depending on others. We learn to turn inward, relying on ourselves, and realize that once we have purified our minds, they return to their original state of purity. It is as if we are being guided by Samantabhadra Bodhisattva into the Vairocana Palace, which represents our own Dharma body.



Finally, the Vimalakirti Sutra embodies the Buddha's aspiration to reach every individual and every aspect of life, aiming to establish a Buddha realm—a dharma realm characterized by equality, joy, and happiness for all of humanity!