"Sách bỏ túi" cho người cao tuổi

Con Đường An Lạc

Bài 6:

Học cách Phật dạy con

Khi Phật thành đạo, có dịp về thăm Vua cha thì La-Hầu-La đã lên bảy tuổi. Và ngay dịp đó, La Hầu La cũng xin theo Phật, xuất gia.

Coi Phật đã dạy La Hầu La những gì và cách nào nhe!

Trước hết, Phật giao La Hầu La cho… ông “thầy dạy kèm” đáng tin cậy là Xá Lợi Phất. Sao lại Xá Lợi Phất mà không phải ai khác như Mục Kiền Liên chẳng hạn? Xá Lợi Phất thì mới đúng là một ông giáo, kiến thức uyên bác, đệ tử trí tuệ bậc nhất của Phật. Phật giao cậu bé La Hầu La cho Xá Lợi Phất dạy dỗ là muốn La Hầu La đi vào con đường tu tập bằng trí tuệ trước hết. Nếu Mục Kiền Liên mà làm thầy có khi La Hầu La mê… thần thông mất! Phật không trực tiếp dạy La Hầu La vì cha mà dạy con không dễ, nhứt là ông con có máu làm vua!

Và bài học đầu tiên Xá Lợi Phất dạy La Hầu La là thở. Tức là dạy kỹ năng đầu tiên của thiền định. Bởi đây cũng chính là con đường khai mở trí huệ. Có chánh định rồi mới mong có chánh kiến, chánh tư duy… chớ phải không? Thở là nhu cầu thiết yếu của cuộc sống.

“Chào đời” bằng một tiếng khóc nên mới có “Khổ, Tập, Diệt, Đạo”!

Cuộc sống càng căng thẳng, càng đam mê, càng nhiều tham sân si nghi mạn tà kiến… thì người ta càng dễ quên thở. Người ta chỉ thoi thóp thở, khò khè thở, hời hợt thở, cà giựt thở, cà hước thở cho qua ngày đoạn tháng! Cho nên phải dạy thở trước hết cho La Hầu La là đúng.

Nhưng thở không chỉ là thở. Thở để thấy một kiếp người. Thở để thấy vô thường, vô ngã. Thở để thấy duyên sinh, thấy thực tướng vô tướng. Dĩ nhiên, Xá Lợi Phật sẽ dạy La Hầu La một cách đúng sư phạm, không sợ “ tẩu hỏa nhập ma”!

Phật… vẫn phải theo dõi sát chuyện học hành của cậu bé La Hầu La. Khi thấy cậu đã biết thở, có chánh niệm, tỉnh giác, tinh cần rồi thì Phật mới bắt đầu dạy… đạo đức, lối sống. Nào không được nói dối - nào phải nghĩ kỹ trước mỗi ý tưởng, cử chỉ, lời nói… xem điều nào nên hay không nên làm, điều nào có hại, xấu ác thì không được làm, điều nào hay phải, lợi mình, lợi người thì làm.

“Trong khi chuẩn bị làm điều chi bằng thân, khẩu, ý, con phải quán chiếu: hành động này có gây tổn hại cho mình hoặc cho kẻ khác không. Nếu, sau khi suy xét, con thấy rằng hành động đó sẽ có hại, thì con hãy đừng làm. Còn nếu con thấy rằng hành động đó có ích lợi cho con và cho kẻ khác, thì con hãy làm.”

Trong các yếu tố thân khẩu ý thì “khẩu” có lẽ là quan trọng nhất để tạo nghiệp mặc dù nó được dẫn dắt bởi ý (ý dẫn các pháp) nhưng ý không bộc lộ ra để dễ nhận biết, chỉ có khẩu mới ầm ỉ, náo nhiệt, là đầu mối sinh sự, gây chiến! “Khẩu” chính là kẻ tạo nghiệp số một vậy. Ngày nay “khẩu” không chỉ là lời nói trực tiếp mà còn là cả hệ truyền thông, cả những “status” trên mạng internet, lan truyền khắp thế giới trong nháy mắt. Cho nên Phật dạy La Hầu La rất kỹ về “khẩu nghiệp”, bắt đầu bằng sự không nói dối. “Thập thiện” dành tới 4 món cho riêng khẩu: Không nói dối, không nói thêu dệt, không nói hai lưỡi, không nói lời hung ác…

Ở tuổi mới lớn, biết mình là con Phật, được mọi người vì nể, quý trọng, chắc không khỏi có lúc La Hầu La làm phiền nhiễu, buồn lòng người khác. Thậm chí, thỉnh thoảng có thể còn chạy vào méc (mách) Phật điều này điều khác… Phật sẽ mỉm cười xoa đầu dạy hạnh Trì giới, Nhẫn nhục, Tinh tấn…

Rồi khi La Hầu La lớn dần lên, Phật dạy những bước tiếp theo.

Hãy học hạnh của Đất. Hãy như đất. Đất ở khắp nơi. Đất trong ta. Đất trong vũ trụ. Không có đất, ta không nên hình nên dạng. Không có đất, nhựa nguyên không thành nhựa luyện. Điều quan trọng: đất không hề phân biệt. Ném một thỏi vàng hay một đống rác xuống đất, đất vẫn “như như bất động”…Chẳng mừng chẳng giận.

Hãy học hạnh của nước. Hãy như nước. Nước ở khắp nơi. Nước ở trong ta chiếm đến ba phần tư thể trọng. Cũng như biển cả sông ngòi chiếm ba phần tư mặt địa cầu. “Nước trôi ra biển lại tuôn về nguồn” (Tản Đà). Chẳng thêm chẳng bớt…

Hãy học hạnh của gió. Hãy như gió. Gió ở khắp nơi. Gió trong ta. Trong bầu khí quyển. “Gió không có nhà/ Gió đi muôn phương…”. Đâu cũng là nhà của gió. “Sống trong đời sống cần có một tấm lòng. Để làm gì em biết không? Để gió cuốn đi!” (TCS).

Hãy học hạnh của lửa. Hãy như lửa. Lửa ở khắp nơi. Lửa trong ta. Lửa trong vũ trụ. Lửa ở mặt trời. Lửa giữa lòng đất. Lửa ở trong cây. Không có lửa sao cọ xát thì cây bốc lửa? Lửa đốt cháy hết tham sân si. Lửa tam muội ngùn ngụt trong chánh định…

Tứ đại “đất, nước, gió, lửa”, chính là những yếu tố cơ bản, Nitrogen (đất) Hydrogen (nước) Oxygen (gió), Carbon (lửa), những nguyên tố C, H, O, N tạo nên pro- tein, chất liệu cuộc sống. Từ đó mà có vạn vật, từ đó mà có ngũ uẩn: sắc, thọ, tưởng, hành, thức…

A pocketbook for the elderly

A PATH TO PEACE & JOY

Chapter 6:

Learning How Buddha Taught His Son

After the Buddha attained enlightenment, he visited his father, King Suddhodana. At that time, the Buddha's son, Rahula, was seven years old. During this visit, Rahula expressed his desire to follow the Buddha and become a monk.

Let us explore what the Buddha taught Rahula and how he imparted this wisdom!

First, the Buddha assigned Rahula to his trusted tutor, Sariputra. Why Sariputra and not someone else, such as Maudgalyayana? Sariputra was a true teacher, possessing profound knowledge and recognized as the Buddha's most intelligent disciple. The Buddha chose Sariputra to instruct the young Rahula because he wanted him to embark on the path of cultivation through wisdom first. If Maudgalyayana had been his teacher, Rahula might have become enamored with supernatural powers! The Buddha did not initially teach Rahula directly, as it can be challenging for a father to teach his son, especially one who is of royal lineage.

The first lesson that Sariputta taught Rahula was focused on breathing, which is the foundational skill of meditation. This practice serves as a pathway to developing wisdom. Only with the right concentration can one aspire to attain the right view and the right thinking, correct? Breathing is an essential aspect of life.

Being born with a cry is the reason for Suffering, Origin, Extinction, and the Path.

The more stressful life becomes, the more passionate it can be. However, this heightened intensity often leads to increased greed, anger, ignorance, doubt, arrogance, and misguided beliefs. As a result, people tend to forget to breathe properly. They may gasp for air, wheeze, or breathe superficially, struggling to get through their days and months. Therefore, it is essential to teach Rahula the importance of proper breathing first.

However, breathing is not merely an act of inhalation and exhalation. Breathing guides us to see the essence of human existence. Breathing allows us to perceive impermanence and the non-self. Breathing reveals the principle of dependent origination and unveils the true nature of reality, which is inherently formless. At that moment, Sariputra would instruct Rahula in a pedagogical manner, undeterred by the fire demon raging in his mind!

The Buddha closely observed the studies of the young boy Rahula. Noticing that Rahula was capable of correct breathing, mindfulness, alertness, and diligence, the Buddha began to instruct him on morality and lifestyle. He emphasized that Rahula should not lie and should carefully consider every thought, gesture, and word. He taught him to distinguish between good and evil actions, avoid those that are evil, and pursue those that are good, right, and beneficial for himself and others.

The Buddha advised Rahula, “Before engaging in any action with your body, speech, or mind, you should reflect: Will this action cause harm to yourself or to others? If, upon reflection, you determine that the action will cause harm, then you should refrain from doing it. However, if you conclude that the action will benefit both yourself and others, then you should proceed with it.”

Among the factors of body, speech, and mind, speech is perhaps the most significant in creating karma, even though it is guided by the mind (the mind leads the dharmas). However, the mind is not easily recognized. In contrast, the mouth is often noisy and bustling, serving as a source of trouble and conflict. The mouth is the primary creator of karma. In today's world, the mouth encompasses not only direct speech but also the entire communication system, including on the internet, which can spread globally in the blink of an eye. Therefore, the Buddha taught Rahula with great care about the karma associated with speech, beginning with the principle of not lying. The ten good deeds include four specific guidelines related to speech: do not lie, do not exaggerate, do not speak with a double tongue, and do not speak harshly.

At a young age, knowing that he was a child of Buddha—respected and honored by all—Rahula sometimes found himself annoying and upsetting others. Occasionally, he would run to tell Buddha about various incidents. Buddha would smile and gently pat his head, teaching him the virtues of Precepts, Patience, and Diligence.

As Rahula grew older, the Buddha taught him the next steps.

Learn the virtues of the Earth: one should embody its qualities. The Earth is omnipresent; it exists within us and throughout the universe. Without the Earth, we cannot take form. Without the Earth, raw resin cannot be transformed into refined resin. The key point is that the Earth does not discriminate. Whether a bar of gold or a pile of trash is placed upon it, the Earth remains unchanged—neither happy nor angry.

Learn the virtue of Water: one should embody its qualities. Water is omnipresent; it constitutes three-quarters of the human body and covers a similar proportion of the Earth's surface through oceans and rivers. The poet Tản Đà once wrote, "Water flows to the ocean and then flows back to its source." This cycle is neither excessive nor insufficient.

Learn the virtue of the Wind: one should embody its qualities. The wind is omnipresent; it exists within the human body and throughout the atmosphere. The wind has no fixed home; it travels in all directions, making every place its dwelling. Musician Trịnh Công Sơn once wrote, “To live in this world, one needs a heart. For what, do you know? To be carried away by the wind!”

Learn the virtue of Fire: one should embody its qualities. Fire exists everywhere: within the body, throughout the universe, in the sun, in the earth, and in the trees. If there is no fire, then why does friction cause the tree to ignite? Fire consumes all greed, anger, and delusion. The fire of samadhi burns brightly when one maintains the right concentration.

The four fundamental elements—earth, water, wind, and fire—are the basic building blocks of life. Nitrogen represents earth, hydrogen symbolizes water, oxygen corresponds to wind, and carbon signifies fire. These elements—carbon (C), hydrogen (H), oxygen (O), and nitrogen (N)—combine to form proteins, which are essential for life. From these elements arise all things, including the five aggregates: form, feeling, perception, mental formations, and consciousness.

Đỗ Hồng Ngọc

Translated by Nguyên Giác

