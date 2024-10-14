Song ngữ (Bài 1)

“Sách bỏ túi” cho người cao tuổi.

CON ĐƯỜNG AN LẠC

Đỗ Hồng Ngọc

Chuyện thứ nhất: Phật.

Cái hay là ở câu thứ 3: Tự tịnh kỳ ý.

Chuyện thứ hai: Mình.

Chuyện thứ ba: Thở.

Lắng nghe hơi thở của mình…

Mới hay hơi thở của nghìn năm xưa…

Một hôm hơi thở tình cờ

Dính vào hạt bụi thành ra của mình

Của mình chẳng phải của mình

Thì ra hơi thở của nghìn năm sau…

Chuyện thứ tư: Ăn.

Còn “3 điều” là sao?

Một là phải hiểu “thuật ngữ”.

Hai là phải hiểu ẩn dụ, ẩn nghĩa…

Ba là phải Thực hành.

Chỉ cần sử dụng hơi thở của chính mính để thực hành là đủ.

Còn tìm kiếm đâu xa?

An lạc không phải là hạnh phúc, là sảng khoái nhất thời hay hài lòng, vui sướng… nhất thời, trái lại nó như dòng suối mát tưới tẩm ở bên trong. An lạc là một trạng thái hỷ lạc, một cảm nhận an lành, thanh thản tự bên trong mỗi cá nhân, nhẹ nhàng, bền bỉ, mang lại sự bình an cả thân và tâm cho chính mình và lan tỏa đến người khác. An lạc đến từ tuệ giác, đưa đến sự tự tại, ung dung, cân bằng cả về vật chất lẫn tinh thần…Học Phật là cách hiệu quả nhất để mang lại sự an lạc đó. Có “bí quyết” nào để học Phật cho dễ không? Chui vào các “tàng kinh các” thì học đến nhiều đời nhiều kiếp cũng không hết mà còn bị “tẩu hoả nhập ma”, không kể ở thời Internet, AI, với fake news, với deepfakes…Vậy có “bí quyết nào” học Phật cho “dễ” không?Có đó.Đó là “ 3 ĐIỀU 4 CHUYỆN”Phật không phải là một thần linh, một giáo chủ… uy quyền tối thượng, ban bố ơn phước cho loài người. Phật là một người bình thường như ta, cũng trải qua khổ đau bệnh hoạn già nua và chết chóc như chúng sanh. Nhờ tìm được con đường thoát khổ mà chia sẻ với mọi người với lòng từ bi vô hạn, bởi ai cũng có Phật tính, ai cũng sẽ thành Phật mai hậu. Phật không độc quyền làm Phật một mình. Cho nên Phật là một Đạo sư, một nhà giáo dục, một bậc y vương đáng quý đáng trọng.Con đường của vị Đạo sư dạy chỉ có mấy chữ:Chư ác mạc tácChúng thiện phụng hànhTự tịnh kỳ ýThị chư Phật giáo(Cái gì ác thì đừng làm!Cái gì thiện thì làmPhải tự làm cho tâm ý mình được thanh tịnh.Đó là lời dạy của các vị Phật).Tôn giáo nào chẳng khuyên làm lành tránh ác? Có gì hay ở đây?Tự mình làm cho cái tâm ý mình trở nên thanh tịnh. Tâm ý mà thanh tịnh được rồi, thì… hết chuyện!Khó ở chữ TỰ. Tự mình. Có nghĩa là không thể nhờ ai khác, không thể nhờ người nào khác giúp ta thanh tịnh được. Nghĩa là chỉ có mình mới tự giúp được mình mà thôi. Như tự mình phải hít thở, không ai thở giúp mình được. Tự mình phải nhai nuốt, ăn uống, không ai ăn uống giúp mình được…Cái tâm ý của mình vốn tưng bừng quậy phá, “tâm viên ý mã”- tâm như khỉ như vượn, còn lâu mới chịu im ắng, tĩnh lặng. Làm cho nó thanh tịnh quả là một chuyện không dễ.Tóm lại, “tự tịnh kỳ ý” là điều cốt lõi.Cách nào? Có thể được chăng?Được.Phải nương tựa chính mình. Dựa vào chính mình. Không thể nương tựa vào ai khác. Như đã nói không ai thở giùm mình, không ai ăn uống thay mình được. Lục tổ Huệ Năng khuyên phải “Tự quy y” là vậy. Tự quy y mình. Bởi mình cũng có đủ ba thân là Pháp thân, Báo thân và Hoá thân như Phật đó thôi. Phật bảo mọi người ai cũng có Phật tính, ai cũng có thể trở thành Phật, không phân biệt. Khi tìm ra bản đồ gène của con người, các nhà khoa học đã vô cùng kinh ngạc, thấy cái cây ngoài sân kia có 70%, cọng cải có 26%, chuột có 97,5%, tinh tinh có 99% gène giống người. Còn người với người thì có trên 99, 99% gène giống nhau.Vậy thì có cần phải phân biệt người da vàng da đỏ da đen da trắng nữa không. Phật được gọi là bậc “chánh đẳng chánh giác’ vì thấy biết rõ điều đó, việc gì còn phải phân biệt nữa. Có phải là “tỳ-lô-giá- na” cũng là gen đó không? Trong kinh Hoa Nghiêm bảo tất cả các vị Phật đều có thân tỳ- lô- giá- na từ “Như Lai tạng” mà ra cả! Cái gì làm ra hệ gène chưa biết hết, nhưng đều chung từ DNA, từ con virus nhỏ xíu đến con người, con cá voi, con khủng long tiền sử. Ai trộn mấy thứ đó lại với nhau mà sinh ra đủ thứ vậy nhỉ? Phật không trả lời câu đó. Tại nghiệp? Nghiệp là gì cũng không biết.Mọi người đều có đủ “3 thân” như Phật nên ai cũng có khả năng rèn tập để “tự tịnh kỳ ý” của mình mà được hạnh phúc an lạc. Một người hiểu biết 3 thân sẽ không còn phân biệt giàu ghèo, sang hèn, sẽ đối xử với mọi người bằng tấm lòng tôn trọng, vì biết họ cũng như ta, không cần phân biệt, không ngã mạn, tự cao, đưa tới đau khổ cho người và cho chính mình.Hãy nín thở thử… một chút xem sao! Không được. Ngưng thở 4 phút thì chết. Nhịn ăn, nhịn uống mươi ngày mới chết. Thở thiết yếu của đời sống. Cây cỏ cũng thở. Có điều ta cần O2 trong không khí. Còn cây cỏ cần CO2. Ta và cây cỏ nợ nần lẫn nhau. Không thể thiếu nhau. Thử hít vào một hơi thiệt sâu… Không được! Một lúc phải thở ra. Thở ra thiệt lâu… Không được! Một lúc phải hít vào. Hít thở nó tự động, nó không theo ý ta muốn. Hít vào thở ra là do áp suất trong phổi. Nó cóc cần ta. Nó chẳng phải là ta, chẳng phải của ta, chẳng phải là tự ngã của ta. Ta biết mình “vô ngã” chỉ cần nhìn vào hơi thở.Ngàn năm trước, người xưa có thở không? Phật có thở không? Ngàn năm sau, người sau có thở không?(ĐHN)Thì ra cái không khí trong vũ trụ này là chốn hư không, mênh mông, rộng khắp, mà giúp ta tồn tại. Não bộ chỉ chiếm có 2% thể trọng của ta mà tiêu hao đến gần 30% dưỡng khí. Tại sao? Tại vì O2 đó dùng cho hoạt động của não, mà hoạt động của não là chủ yếu dành cho tính toán, hơn thua, ganh ghét, lo sợ, tức giận, tranh giành, đấu đá lẫn nhau không ngớt. Có cách gì làm giảm không? Có. Chỉ cần “tự tịnh kỳ ý”.Đừng quên kẻ thù của ta thở ra thì ta hít vào. Ta thở ra thì kẻ thù ta hít vào, Hai bên thân thiết biết mấy!Thở còn giúp ta thấy biết Khổ. Hồi ỏ trong bụng mẹ, ta không thở, ta khoẻ ru. Sanh ra mới khóc thét lên và khổ sẽ đeo đẳng ta mãi. Cho đến khi ta hết thở, ta ngưng thở, ta mới hết… khổ! Ta chỉ mượn tạm hơi thở trong cuộc đời mình, chẳng lẽ chỉ dành cho khổ đau, cho hận thù cho đấu đá tranh giành sao? Chẳng lẽ không có lúc nào cho tâm được an vui, được hạnh phúc sao? Thiền chính là cách sử dụng hơi thở để chữa trị bệnh âu lo sợ hãi, khổ đau của mình. Nhờ quán niệm hơi thở mà ta thấy biết vô thường, khổ, vô ngả, duyên sinh, thì chẳng phải nhờ thiền mà ta tìm được sự thanh tịnh, tìm được thường lạc ngã tịnh đó sao?Tại sao phải ăn, ăn cái gì, ăn bao nhiêu, ăn cách nào?… Phật mang bình bát đi khất thực vài tiếng đồng hồ mỗi ngày và ai cho cái gì cũng vui nhận, không đòi hỏi, chẳng từ chối. Mang về vo lại thành một cuộn tròn để ăn một cách chánh niệm gọi là “đoàn thực”. Thức ăn có đủ bột đường (glucid), đậu, thịt, cá (protid), mè, bơ (lipid), và dĩ nhiên có rau củ, quả (khoáng, sinh tố)… Có khi thiếu thứ này một chút, thừa thứ khi một chút. Không sao. Thứ này có thể “biến” thành thứ kia không khó. Trong bột đường cũng có đạm, béo… Các thức ăn đó đã đủ cả các thành tố “đất nước gió lửa” của tứ đại, của ngũ uẩn. Thì ra ăn ngũ uẩn là để nuôi thân ngũ uẩn. Khi đi khất thực hàng ngày như vậy ta thấy được tùy duyên, vô thường, vô ngã.Nhưng ăn uống không chỉ để nuôi thân mà còn nuôi tâm. Phật nói có 4 nhóm thức ăn- gồm đoàn thực, xúc thực, tư niệm thực, thức thực. Mỗi ngày ta tiếp xúc với biết bao thông tin từ bên ngoài bao bọc lấy ta. Cái “xúc thực” đó đủ khiến ta vui ta khổ, quay cuồng… Thử một ngày ngắt điện, tắt điện thoại, tắt internet đi coi!Xúc sẽ dẫn tới thọ. Và “ái thủ hữu” tức khắc xuất hiện! Rồi từ thọ mà có tưởng. Hết thọ hết tưởng thì sẽ hết “sinh sự”. Tưởng dẫn đến tư niệm thực, thức thực. “Chúng sinh” đã thành lớp lang, đã thành “tri kiến” sai lạc, thành kiến, khái niệm, định nghĩa vây chặt lấy ta. Nếu xúc thực dễ dẫn đến stress, thì tư niệm thực lại dẫn đến Anxiety, lo âu, sợ hãi, và thức thực sẽ dẫn đến Depresion, trầm cảm…Không hiểu thuật ngữ Phật học thì sẽ bối rối, hiểu lầm, dễ dẫn tới dị đoan mê tín. Khi phải giảng về Phật pháp, tốt nhất là ”vô ngôn”, vì ngôn ngữ tự nó đầy rẫy những cạm bẫy. Nhớ rằng Phật không giảng dạy gì, chỉ tuỳ từng trường hợp cụ thể, Phật dạy riêng cho người nào đó là đủ. Gặp người thợ rèn, Phật nói về rèn sắt, gặp người thợ giặt Phật nói về giặt giũ, gặp người chơi đàn Phật nói về dây dàn căng hay dãn… Ngay cả tiếng Pali cũng chỉ có sau khi Phật nhập Niết bàn 300 năm! Những từ Hán việt, phiên âm, dễ gây nhầm lẫn nhất. Phật luôn căn dặn “đừng tin ai cả, kể cả tôi”. “Đến thử đi rồi biết”…“Tam- ma- địa” mới nghe tưởng là vùng đất của ba con ma! Thực ra Tam-ma-địa là phiên âm chữ Samadhi, nghĩa là Chánh định. Niết-bàn chẳng hạn không phải là cái nơi thiên đàng, cực lạc, mà là phiên âm của Nirvana. Ngay cả “chúng sanh” cũng vậy. “Chúng” là nhiều, “Sanh” là sanh ra. Cái gì do nhiều thành tố tạo nên thì gọi là “chúng sanh”… “Chúng sanh không phải là chúng sanh, chỉ tạm gọi là chúng sanh” (chúng sanh tức phi chúng sanh, thị danh chúng sanh- kinh Kim Cang). Có một ông Bồ- tát thệ nguyện ngày nào còn một chúng sanh, tôi nguyện không thành Phật. Nghĩa là phải diệt sạch hết chúng sanh thì mới chịu làm Phật. Ông sẽ chế bom nguyên tử, bom khinh khí và các thứ vũ khí ghê gớm khác để tận diệt hết muôn loài trên cõi Ta-bà này ư?Không. Ông thệ nguyện vậy vì ông biết chúng sanh ở trong đầu ông chớ không ở ngoài. Mấy cái xúc thực, tư niệm thực, thức thực… là “chúng sanh” do vô số thành tố tạo ra. Huệ Năng dạy: “Dứt bặt trần duyên. Chớ sanh một niệm!”.Kinh Pháp Hoa nói đến hóa thành, cùng tử, viên ngọc trong chéo áo, xe dê xe trâu… Niệm Quán Thế Âm thì gặp lửa lửa tắt, gặp nước cuốn trôi thì nước cạn, muốn sanh con trai có con trai, con gái có con gái… Lửa ở đây là để chỉ lòng sân hận. Sân hận đưa ta vào chín tầng địa ngục. Đỏ mặt tía tai. Bầm gan tím ruột. Nước ở đây là để chỉ lòng tham cuồn cuộn cuốn ta vào hố thẳm, “lòng tham không đáy”… Con trai muốn nói là Trí tuệ, con gái muốn nói là Từ bi…Học Phật phải thực hành. Tu phải đi với hành. Nhưng không được nóng vội. Nóng vội sẽ dẫn tới “tẩu hỏa nhập ma”. Thực hành trong cách thở, cách ăn, cách nghĩ, cách làm. Học Bồ-tát Thường Bất Khinh để luôn kính trọng mọi người, không phân biệt. Học Bồ-tát Dược Vương để luôn chân thành, ai thấy cũng vui ai gặp cũng mừng (nhất thiết chúng sanh hỷ kiến). Học Bồ-tát Quán Thế Âm để biết thấu cảm, nghìn mắt nghìn tay, hóa thân đủ hình dạng tùy cơ ứng biến. Đó chính là sự tôn trọng (respect), sự chân thành (genuine), sự thấu cảm (empathy) giúp cho cuộc sống ta luôn an lạc, hạnh phúc.Tôn giáo nào, đạo nào cũng dạy làm lành tránh ác. Nhưng Phật giáo nêu cao “Tự tịnh kỳ ý” là điều cốt lõi và đòi hỏi sự thực hành trong đời sống hàng ngày. Tự mình, làm cho tâm ý mình trở nên thanh tịnh. Tâm ý mà thanh tịnh rồi thì cái “thấy” cái “biết” đã khác, cách nghĩ, cách làm đã khác. Con đường An Lạc mở ra từ đó.Lòng sân hận đang nổi lên như lửa đốt, lòng tham đắm đang nổi lên như nước cuốn, nếu biết thực hành hít thở, chú ý đến hơi vào hơi ra… một lúc thì thoát.Thở bụng, tức thở cơ hoành. Lâu nay ta quen thở ngực. Thở ngực thì không sâu, không đưa hơi đến “huyệt đan điền” được. Tập thở cơ hoành (diaphagmatic breathing hay abdominal breathing) thì ta dễ ổn định được tâm ta. Thở bụng là giai đoạn đầu. Phải tập vài tháng sẽ quen. Không nóng vôi.Sau đó ta tập chú ý tới hơi thở vào và hơi thở ra. Có nghĩa là ta dõi theo luồng hơi thở vào và hơi thở ra đó, hơi vào hơi ra tới đâu ta biết tới đó. Dõi theo như vậy một lúc, ta “quên” hết mọi thứ chuyện trên đời! Đây là “Thở chánh niệm”, tức Thiền chỉ (Samatha). “Chỉ” là dừng, là ngưng, dừng ngưng ý nghĩ lăng xăng trong tâm ta. Ngưng ý nghĩ là ta đã vô tâm, vô niệm. Hết mệt, hết căng thẳng.Rồi thử ngẫm nghĩ một chút về chuyện Thở của ta. Tại sao ta phải thở? Thở để làm gì? Không thở được không? Hơi này từ đâu ra? Nó thay đổi thế nào lúc ta mệt, lúc ta căng thằng, lúc ta sợ hãi… và lúc ta thảnh thơi, thoải mái, vui vẻ? Thì ra nó thay đổi liên tục theo tâm cảnh ta. Ta thấy biết “vô thường”. Ta muốn hít vào thiệt lâu, thở ra thiệt dài không được. Tại sao ta không có quyền kiểm soát hơi thở “của ta” ? Hoá ra nó không phải của ta, không phải là ta. Ta thấy biết “vô ngã”.Mọi thứ có vẻ chẳng tuỳ thuộc vào ta chút nào! Ờ, còn cái hồi ta ở trong bụng mẹ, ta cũng không ăn không thở mà vẫn sống nhăng đó thôi, lại còn rất mau lớn nữa. Lúc đẻ ra ta mới vất vả, phải thở, phải ăn, phải tranh giành, đấu đá… ! “Khổ” là từ đó.Chỉ cần quán niệm hơi thở, ta thấy “tam pháp ấn” vô thường, khổ, vô ngã rồi vậy.(ĐHN).... o ....

Đỗ Hồng Ngọc, M.D.



Translated by Nguyên Giác Phan Tấn Hải

A pocketbook for the elderly

A PATH TO PEACE & JOY

Peace and joy are not merely fleeting happiness or temporary pleasure; rather, they resemble a cool stream that nourishes from within. They represent a profound state of contentment, characterized by a sense of well-being and serenity that emanates from each individual. This gentle and enduring state brings tranquility to both the mind and body, radiating outward to others. Peace and joy arise from wisdom, fostering freedom, ease, and balance in both physical and mental dimensions.

Learning Buddhism is the most effective way to cultivate peace and joy. Is there a secret to learning Buddhism easily? If you delve into the repositories of Buddhist scriptures, you will find that it is impossible to learn everything in multiple lifetimes. Furthermore, you may become consumed by inner turmoil, akin to a ghostly fire. This challenge is exacerbated in the age of the Internet, where AI, fake news, and deepfakes abound.

So, is there a secret to learning Buddhism easily?

Yes, there is a secret.

This secret comprises Three things and Four stories.

Three Things and Four Stories

The first story: The Buddha

Buddha was neither a god nor a religious leader with supreme authority capable of bestowing blessings upon humanity. He was an ordinary person, much like us, who experienced suffering, illness, old age, and death, just as all living beings do. Through his discovery of the path to liberation from suffering, he shared his insights with boundless compassion, as everyone possesses Buddha nature and has the potential to become a Buddha in the future. Buddha did not hold the exclusive right to be a Buddha alone; rather, he served as a Dharma teacher, an educator, and a revered physician.

The path taught by the Dharma Master can be summarized in just a few words:

Don't do anything evil!

Do what is good.

You must purify your mind and thoughts yourself.

That is the teaching of the Buddhas.

Which religion does not encourage doing good and avoiding evil? What is commendable about it?

The intriguing aspect lies in the third sentence: You must purify your mind and thoughts on your own. When your mind and consciousness are pure, there is nothing more you need to accomplish.

The challenge lies in accomplishing it on your own. By yourself. This means you cannot seek assistance from anyone else. Only you can facilitate your own healing. Just as you must breathe independently—no one can breathe for you—you must also chew, swallow, eat, and drink by yourself. No one can perform these essential actions on your behalf.

Your mind is often restless and agitated. The mind resembles a monkey that enjoys constant movement, while consciousness is akin to a horse that yearns to run freely. It can be quite challenging to maintain a still and quiet mind. Achieving a state of peace and calm within the mind is no simple endeavor.

In summary, the essential step is to cleanse your mind.

How is it possible?

Yes, it is possible.

The second story: Yourself.

You must rely on yourself. Depend on yourself, as you cannot rely on anyone else. Just as no one can breathe for you, no one can eat for you. The Sixth Patriarch, Hui Neng, advised us to take refuge in ourselves. Everyone possesses three bodies: the Dharma body, the Reward body, and the Transformation body, similar to the Buddha. The Buddha taught that everyone has Buddha nature and that anyone can attain Buddhahood without distinction. When scientists mapped the human genome, they were astonished to discover that humans share 70% of their genes with trees, 26% with mustard greens, 97.5% with mice, and 99% with chimpanzees. In fact, humans share more than 99.99% of their genes with one another.

There is no need to differentiate between yellow, red, black, and white skin. Buddha is referred to as the one who is fully enlightened because he perceives this truth; so why should we make distinctions? Is it true that the ancient Buddha Vairocana embodies that gene? In the Avatamsaka Sutra, it is stated that all Buddhas possess the body of Vairocana from the Tathagatagarbha. The composition of the genetic system remains unknown, but all living beings share the same DNA, from the tiniest virus to humans, whales, and prehistoric dinosaurs. Who combined all these elements to create the diversity of life we see today? Buddha did not provide an answer to that question. Is it due to karma? The nature of that karma remains a mystery.

Everyone possesses three bodies, similar to Buddha, which means that each individual can practice mindfulness and purify their own mind to attain happiness and peace. A person who comprehends the concept of the three bodies will no longer differentiate between the rich and the poor, or the noble and the humble. They will treat everyone with respect, recognizing that we are all fundamentally alike. There is no need for discrimination, arrogance, or pride, as these attitudes only lead to suffering for oneself and others.

The Third Story: Breathing.

Try holding your breath… for a moment! You can’t do it. If you stop breathing for four minutes, you will die. Meanwhile, if you don’t eat or drink for ten days, you will also die. Breathing is essential to life. Interestingly, plants also breathe, but they require carbon dioxide (CO2) while we need oxygen (O2). We are interdependent; we cannot survive without each other. Now, try taking a deep breath… No! You must exhale at some point. Exhale for a long time… No! You must inhale eventually. Breathing is an automatic process; it does not adhere to our will. Inhaling and exhaling occur due to pressure changes in the lungs. It operates independently of us. It is not ours; it is not our self. We can recognize our “selflessness” simply by observing our breath.

Thousands of years ago, did ancient people breathe? Did Buddha breathe? Thousands of years from now, will future humans still breathe?



When you listen to your breath,

you realize that it has existed for thousands of years.

One day, it accidentally became your breath

after getting caught in a speck of dust.

While this breath is yours, it is not entirely yours;

it will continue to belong to thousands of years in the future.

(ĐHN)

It turns out that the air in this universe is a vast, pervasive void that enables our survival. The brain accounts for only 2% of our body weight but consumes nearly 30% of the oxygen we breathe. Why is this the case? Because that oxygen is essential for brain activity, which primarily involves processes such as calculation, competition, jealousy, fear, anger, and conflict with one another. Is there a way to reduce this consumption? Yes, by simply “purifying your own mind.”



Don’t forget that when our enemy exhales, we inhale. Conversely, when we exhale, our enemy inhales; this illustrates just how close the two sides are!

Breathing also allows us to recognize suffering. While we were in our mother's womb, we did not breathe and had no worries. Upon our birth, we cried and experienced suffering, which would follow us throughout our lives. When we can no longer breathe, we cease to suffer. Do we only borrow breath in our lives for the purpose of suffering, hatred, conflict, and competition? Is there no time for our minds to find peace and happiness? Meditation offers a way to utilize our breath to alleviate anxiety, fear, and suffering. Through mindful breathing, we can perceive impermanence, suffering, non-self, and dependent origination. Is it not through meditation that we discover purity and witness the unchanging, the blissful, the essence of self, and true purity?

The Fourth Story: Eating

Why do we need to eat? What do we eat? How much do we eat? How do we eat? The Buddha carried his alms bowl and spent some hours each day begging for food, happily accepting whatever was offered to him without asking for specific items or refusing any contributions. He would return and roll the food into a ball to eat mindfully, a practice referred to as “eating solid food.” This food typically includes a balance of starches (carbohydrates), beans, meat, fish (proteins), sesame, butter (fats), and, of course, vegetables and fruits (which provide minerals and vitamins). Food can sometimes lack certain elements or have an excess of others. However, this is not a significant issue. This component in food can be easily converted into another component. For example, flour and sugar also contain proteins, fats, and other nutrients. These foods encompass all the elements of “earth, water, wind, and fire,” representing the four elements and the five aggregates. Ultimately, consuming the five aggregates serves to nourish the body composed of the same five aggregates. When we engage in the daily practice of begging for food, we come to understand that all phenomena are interdependent, impermanent, and devoid of a permanent self.



Eating and drinking serve not only to nourish the body but also to enrich the mind. Buddha identified four categories of food: solid food, sensory food, volitional food, and consciousness food. Each day, we are inundated with a vast amount of information from our surroundings. That sensory food can evoke a range of emotions, from happiness to sadness to dizziness. Consider disconnecting from electricity, silencing your phone, and turning off the internet for a day!



Contact leads to feelings, which then give rise to love, attachment, and existence. From feelings, perception emerges. When feeling disappears, and when perception ceases, there will be no more arising of dharmas. Perception leads to volitional food and consciousness food. When sentient beings have formed, it leads to wrong knowledge and views, and then prejudices, concepts, and definitions will besiege us. Then sensory food easily leads to stress, volitional food leads to anxiety and fear, and consciousness food leads to depression.

What about the three things?

First, it is essential to understand the terminology.

A lack of comprehension regarding Buddhist terminology can result in confusion, misunderstanding, and may easily lead to superstition. When it comes to teaching the Dharma, it is often best to avoid using words, as language can be fraught with misunderstandings. It is important to remember that the Buddha did not adhere to a rigid teaching method; rather, he tailored his lessons to suit each individual's unique circumstances. For instance, when he encountered a blacksmith, he spoke about forging iron; when he met a washerman, he discussed the art of washing; and when he came across a zither player, he talked about the tension of strings. Furthermore, the Pali language was developed approximately 300 years after the Buddha attained Nirvana. Meanwhile, Sino-Vietnamese characters and phonetic transcriptions can be particularly perplexing. The Buddha consistently advised against placing blind trust in anyone, including himself. He emphasized the importance of personal experience, encouraging individuals to explore and discover the truth for themselves.

The same is true of the word “chúng sanh.” The word “chúng” means many, and “sanh” means to arise. Anything composed of multiple elements is referred to as a living being. The Diamond Sutra states that beings are not truly living beings; they are merely temporarily designated as such. There was a Bodhisattva who vowed that as long as even one living being remained, he would not attain Buddhahood. In other words, he must eliminate all living beings before he could become a Buddha. Would he resort to creating atomic bombs, hydrogen bombs, and other devastating weapons to annihilate all living beings in this samsaric world?

No, he made that vow because he understood that sentient beings resided within his mind, not outside of it. Sensory food, volitional food, and consciousness food are all “sentient beings” formed by countless elements. Hui Neng taught, “Cut off all worldly conditions. Do not give rise to a single thought!”

Second, we must understand metaphors and hidden meanings.

The Lotus Sutra discusses the illusory city, the prodigal son, the pearl hidden in the corner of a robe, a goat cart, and a buffalo cart. If you chant the name of Quan Âm, fire will be extinguished when you encounter it; floods will recede when you face them; if you desire a son, you will have one; if you wish for a daughter, you will have one as well.

Fire symbolizes anger, which can lead one to the nine levels of hell. In such moments, your face may flush red, and your ears may take on a purplish hue. This intense anger can feel as if your liver and intestines are being torn apart. Flooding represents greed, which surges forth and pulls you into the abyss—a realm of insatiable desire. The image of the son embodies Wisdom, while the image of the daughter signifies Compassion.

Third, you must practice.

Learning Buddhism requires dedicated practice, which must be accompanied by cultivation. However, it is important not to rush. Haste can lead one astray, and the fires of confusion may ignite in the mind. Practice mindfulness in your breathing, eating, thinking, and actions. Learn from Bodhisattva Never Disparagingto always show respect to everyone, without discrimination. Take inspiration from Bodhisattva Medicine King to cultivate sincerity, allowing you to find joy in every encounter. Learn from Bodhisattva Avalokiteshvara to cultivate empathy, embodying the spirit of one who can manifest a thousand eyes, a thousand hands, and a thousand forms to assist humanity. These qualities of respect, sincerity, and empathy contribute to a life that is peaceful, joyful, and fulfilling.

Every religion and belief system teaches the importance of doing good and avoiding evil. However, Buddhism emphasizes the principle that one must purify one's mind by oneself, which requires consistent practice in daily life. By yourself, you have to make your mind pure. When your mind is pure, anything you see and know will be different; the way that you think and act becomes different. The path of peace and joy opens up from there.

The moment anger rises like a blazing fire or when greed surges like a rushing tide, if you know how to practice mindful breathing—paying attention to your inhalation and exhalation—you can break free from these emotions.





With consistent practice, simply using your breath can be sufficient to overcome anger and greed.

You should practice belly breathing, which means breathing with your diaphragm. You've been used to breathing from your chest for a long time. Breathing only in the chest means that the breath is shallow and does not reach the "dantian point." Practicing diaphragmatic breathing (or abdominal breathing) helps you stabilize your mind more easily. Belly breathing is the initial stage. It takes a few months of practice to get used to it. Be patient and do not rush the process.





Then, practice focusing on your in-breath and out-breath. This involves following the natural rhythm of your breathing, and becoming aware of each inhalation and exhalation. As you engage in this practice for a while, you may find that you forget everything else in the world! This technique is known as “Mindful breathing” or Samatha meditation. “Samatha” means stopping, seeing the thoughts disappear in your mind. When you are fully present and recognize that your thoughts have dissipated, you experience a state of mindlessness and thoughtlessness. In this state, you are letting go of fatigue and stress.



Take a moment to reflect on your breathing. Why is it necessary to breathe? What is the purpose of respiration? Is it possible to stop breathing? Where does your breath originate? How does your breathing change when you are tired, stressed, or afraid, compared to when you are relaxed, comfortable, or happy? It becomes evident that your breath fluctuates in response to your mental state. You observe and recognize the concept of impermanence. You may wish to inhale deeply and exhale slowly, yet you find it difficult to do so. Why do you lack control over "your breath"? So, it does not belong to you; it is not a part of your identity. By understanding this, you begin to perceive the notion of non-self.



It may seem like everything is beyond your control! However, when you were in your mother's womb, you neither ate nor breathed, yet you were still alive and grew rapidly. Once you were born, you faced challenges: you had to breathe, eat, struggle, and compete. This is where suffering originates.

By simply contemplating your breath, you can observe the three marks of the Dharma: impermanence, suffering, and non-self. Why search any further?

