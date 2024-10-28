"Sách bỏ túi" cho người cao tuổi

Con Đường An Lạc



Bài 5:

Thực hành 10 Hạnh Nguyện Phổ Hiền



Con đường “thay đổi hành vi” từ biết đến muốn, rồi từ muốn đến làm không dễ chút nào (KAP = Knowledge/ Attitude/ Practice), rồi từ làm đến… duy trì… quả là gian khó. Mà tu thì phải hành, chớ không thì chỉ là cái “đãy sách”.



Nhưng, hành cách nào?

Phần lớn các chùa hiện nay thường thấy nơi chánh điện có tượng Phật Thích-ca đặt ở giữa, bên trái có Bồ Tát Văn-thù-sư-lợi, cưỡi sư tử, tay cầm kiếm; bên phải có Bồ Tát Phổ Hiền, cưỡi voi sáu ngà, tay cầm đóa hoa sen.



Ai đã nghĩ ra các hình tượng tượng trưng này thật là hay để nhắc học Phật là con đường của từ bi và trí tuệ. Văn-thù (Manjusri) là Bồ Tát của trí tuệ, tay cầm kiếm chặt đứt phiền não, tiếng rống sư tử làm tắt ngấm vô minh. Phổ Hiền (Samantabhadra) là Bồ Tát của từ bi, cưỡi voi sáu ngà, chở bao nặng nhọc của bước đường thực hành và hoằng pháp. Tại sao voi 6 ngà? Tượng trưng cho Lục Ba-la-mật: Bố thí, Trì giới, Nhẫn nhục, Tinh tấn, Thiền định, Trí tuệ. Thú vị là tượng Văn-thù luôn ở bên trái còn Phổ Hiền thì luôn ở bên phải Phật Thích-ca. Khoa học bây giờ cũng thấy não trái là não của trí tuệ, não phải là não của từ bi. Hồi xa xưa đó không ngờ đã phát triển nền Khoa học não bộ (Neuro- sciences) đến vậy!



Phổ là rộng, phổ quát (universal) còn Hiền là đức hạnh (great conduct, virtue, goodness). Bồ tát Phổ Hiền đã làm một bảng Hướng dẫn thưc hành (Guideline in Practising Buddhism) gọi là Mười Hạnh Phổ Hiền rất cụ thể. Học 10 hạnh này, mỗi ngày một chút thôi cũng đủ rồi vậy.

1. Lễ kính Chư Phật. (To pay homage and respect to all Buddhas)

“Chư” Phật, chớ chẳng phải chỉ có một vị Phật duy nhất. Phật nhiều vô kể. Phật khắp mười phương. Khắp tam thiên đại thiên thế giới, cả 3 thời quá khứ hiện tại vị lai. Thời nào cũng có Phật, ở đâu cũng có Phật. Bởi ở đâu cũng có kẻ giác ngộ, lúc nào cũng có kẻ giác ngộ. Nhưng Phật Thích-ca vẫn là vị Phật lịch sử, vị đạo sư, kẻ dẫn đường, “bổn sư” của ta… Phật Thích-ca chẳng từng nói “Ta là Phật đã thành, chúng sanh là Phật sẽ thành” đó sao? Phật Thích-ca cũng đã… không quên giới thiệu cho chúng ta các vị Phật khác ở khắp đông tây nam bắc để ta lễ kính.



Kinh Pháp Hoa có Bồ Tát Thường Bất Khinh là vị Bồ Tát rất dễ thương, ông luôn vái lạy mọi người và nói với họ rằng: “Xin kính lễ Ngài, vị Phật tương lai.” Mặc cho người ta đánh mắng xua đuổi, ông cũng cứ lễ kính trân trọng chân thành như vậy, cho đến một hôm người ta giật mình nhìn lại, ừ đúng, sao không nhỉ?

Nếu ta tu tập đúng con đường Phật dạy, ta cũng có thể trở thành Phật lắm chứ?



2. Xưng tán Như Lai (To praise the Thus Come One- Tathagata).

Rất thú vị ở đây là không có chuyện “lễ kính” Như Lai mà chỉ “xưng tán” (khen ngợi) Như Lai mà thôi. Nói khác đi, với Như Lai không việc gì phải lễ kính! Phật thì “lễ kính” còn Như Lai chỉ “xưng tán”. Lý do? Như Lai là Như Lai, không phải Phật. Như Lai “vô sở tùng lai diệc vô sở khứ” (chẳng từ đâu đến, chẳng đi về đâu!): Thus come one-Tathagata. Nó vậy là nó vậy. Nhiều khi ta lầm tưởng Phật với Như Lai. Nhìn con chim đầy màu sắc kia xem. Nhìn thiên nga và bầy vịt kia xem. Nhìn mây trôi nước chảy kia xem. Như Lai đó. Con ong cái kiến là Như Lai. Đóa hoa muôn màu muôn sắc là Như Lai. Và Phật cũng là… Như Lai khi đã giác ngộ, đã “thấy biết” và từ đó sống trong Như Lai, sống cùng Như Lai, sống với Như Lai. Ta vẫn gọi Phật bằng nhiều danh xưng với lòng tôn kính: Như Lai, Bậc Ứng cúng, Thế gian giải, Thiên Nhân sư…



Kinh nói “vào nhà Như Lai, mặc áo Như Lai, ngồi tòa Như Lai” chớ không nói “vào nhà Phật, mặc áo Phật…”, cũng nói “Như Lai thọ lượng” chớ không nói “Phật thọ lượng” (Pháp Hoa).

Nhớ lễ kính chư Phật mà xưng tán Như Lai nhé.



3. Quảng tu cúng dường (To make abundant offerings. - e.g. give generously)

Quảng tu là rộng tu. Tu mà bó hẹp, bịt mắt chỉ thấy một góc, một phía thì uổng lắm. Phật dạy lúc trước, lúc sau hay lúc giữa cũng chỉ có một, nhưng tùy theo “căn cơ” của đối tượng mà ứng biến, gia giảm cho phù hợp, nên đôi khi dễ tưởng là khác, là “mâu thuẫn”. Có lần trong một buổi thuyết giảng của Phật cả mấy ngàn người đã bỏ đi. Trước khi nhập Niết-bàn, Phật còn dặn dò “xưa nay ta chưa hề giảng dạy điều gì cả, chưa hề giảng dạy cho ai cả”. Hình như Phật biết trước, thời đại Internet, AI, đầy những deepfakes. Cái thấy biết của Phật thì như cánh rừng Simsapa kia mà điều nói ra chỉ là nhúm lá trong tay. Phần không nói ra, rồi sẽ tự biết. Phật gợi ý để rồi tự ta phát hiện, tự chứng, tự nội.



“Nhất thiết chủng trí” rồi thì đã có Bình đẳng tánh trí, Diệu quán sát trí. Cúng dường là bố thí. Quảng tu cúng dường là bố thí rộng lớn. Bố thí là hàng đầu trong Lục độ (Bố thí, Trì giới…). Bố thí có tài thí, pháp thí và vô úy thí. “Bố thí thân mạng” (Thiền) mỗi ngày nhiều như cát sông Hằng… là tốt nhất. Dược Vương Bồ Tát tự đốt cả thân mình, đốt cả hai cánh tay (đốt ở đây là dập tắt tham sân si, mạn, nghi, kiến… để có thân vô ngã, pháp vô ngã) được các vị Phật khen là “món thí hạng nhứt!”



4. Sám hối nghiệp chướng (To repent misdeeds and evil karmas).

Chướng là trở ngại, gây phiền phức, gây rắc rối, không trơn tru. Cái gì gây trở ngại, gây chướng vậy? Nghiệp!

Nghiệp là gì? Phật dạy nghiệp là “tài sản” của ta. Ta là kẻ “thừa tự” của nghiệp. Nói khác đi, ta “lãnh đủ” nếu ta tạo nghiệp. Dĩ nhiên đó là ác nghiệp. Thiện nghiệp thì sao? Thì ta không bị chướng, gì cũng thành tựu, tốt đẹp. Nhìn hôm nay biết nghiệp ngày xưa. Nhân hôm nay biết quả ngày sau. Nói khác đi, nó là kết quả, là nguyên nhân của đời sống ta, là hạnh phúc, là khổ đau của kiếp sống ta. Cải nghiệp được không? Được. Nghiệp do thân khẩu ý mà sinh. Hành vi chỉ là thân và khẩu. Có Thân nghiệp, Khẩu nghiệp, nguồn gốc của sanh sự. Nhưng Ý nghiệp mới thật là ghê gớm. Ý dẫn đầu các pháp. Nhưng Ý thường làm bộ vô can. “Tác ý” là yếu tố chính xác định nghiệp. Người ta có thể tha thứ cho một sự vô tình, nhưng cố ý thì rắc rối to. “Như lý tác ý”, nghĩa là theo “lý” mà làm. Lý đây là cái thấy biết như thực, cái chánh kiến, chánh tư duy, từ đó mà có chánh ngữ, chánh nghiệp. Còn sám hối là hối lỗi, thấy biết chỗ sai quấy mà “từ nay xin chừa”. Ta là chủ nhân của nghiệp. Sám hối cái sai quấy thì không đi vào ác nghiệp và từ đó, nghiệp hết… chướng!

5. Tùy hỷ công đức (To rejoice in others’ merits and virtues).

Là công đức do tùy hỷ mà có. Tùy hỷ là cái “vui theo người”. Người có chuyện vui thì mình vui theo. Dĩ nhiên chuyện vui đó phải là chuyện thiện. Nếu là chuyện xấu ác mà vui theo thì nguy. Tùy hỷ thực chất là để chữa trị bệnh đố kỵ, ghen ghét, là một trong những “bản năng” gốc của con người. Đố kỵ ghen ghét cũng vì tham, vì thấy thua sút người ta. Khi không còn tham sân si, khi biết vô ngã rồi thì không còn ganh ghét đố kỵ nữa. Tùy hỷ mà giả đò, tùy hỷ mà không thực lòng, tùy hỷ mà hùa theo thì không phải là tùy hỷ. Sẽ chẳng có “công đức” gì ở đây! Thứ tùy hỷ giả, nói theo, làm vui lòng người, khen bừa cho người vui thì chưa gọi là tùy hỷ. “Nịnh” càng không phải là tùy hỷ. Cho nên phải coi chừng tùy hỷ. Coi chừng lời tùy hỷ, kẻ tùy hỷ. Ái ngữ không phải là tùy hỷ. Chánh ngữ mới đúng. Có chánh kiến, chánh tư duy thì mới có chánh ngữ.



6. Thỉnh Phật chuyển pháp luân (To request theBuddhas to continue teaching).

Pháp luân là “Bánh xe pháp”. Bánh xe pháp vẫn phải luôn chuyển không ngừng bởi đời sống như dòng sông vẫn trôi chảy. Cũng vẫn tham, sân, si, mạn, nghi, tà kiến đó thôi, cũng vẫn thất tình lục dục đó thôi, nhưng đã mỗi thời mỗi khác. Xưa cung tên giáo mác, nay hỏa tiễn hạt nhân… Xưa bệnh tật khu trú từng vùng, nay lan tràn trong nháy mắt… Thế giới trong lòng bàn tay. Trái đất nóng lên. Môi trường chết ngạt. Thức ăn đầy độc chất. Tin tức đầy fake news, deepfakes… Xưa, lên núi cao tìm thầy, vào hang sâu tìm kinh sách, chỉ một câu một chữ thôi đủ ngộ. Nay bấm cái nút, thiên kinh vạn quyển, tẩu hỏa nhập ma! Sinh học tạo con người từ ADN, công nghệ gắn thêm AI (trí thông mình nhân tạo), robot điều khiển con người từ xa…

Duy-ma-cật nói: Phải nắm bắt thật đúng đối tượng thì “thuyết pháp” mới có hiệu quả. Phật dạy “Ta chẳng có pháp gì để thuyết cả!”, vì “Pháp thuận với không, tùy theo vô tướng, ứng với vô tác. Pháp lìa khỏi tốt và xấu, thêm và bớt, sinh và diệt… há thuyết diễn được sao?”.

Lục tổ Huệ Năng nói: “Thiện tri thức, đạo cần phải linh động, chớ nên làm cho ngăn trệ. Tâm chẳng trụ pháp thì đạo được linh động, tâm nếu trụ pháp, gọi là tự trói.”

Cho nên vẫn phải thỉnh Phật chuyển pháp luân thôi.

7. Thỉnh Phật trụ thế (To request the Buddhas to remain in the world).

Người có “chứng ngộ” thường dễ thấy “phạm hạnh đã tròn đầy”, muốn “đặt gánh nặng xuống, bước vào cõi vô sanh, niết-bàn tịch diệt…”. Nhưng, thế thì còn ai để lặn lội trong cõi Ta-bà đầy ô trược này mà “hóa độ” chúng sanh? Cho nên phải thỉnh Phật trụ thế.

Bồ Tát thì phải “bất tận hữu vi, bất trụ vô vi”. Hữu vi thì vô thường, như mộng huyễn bào ảnh, như lộ như điển, giả tạm, hư vọng, dẫn đến nhàm chán, buông bỏ. Nhưng Bồ Tát thì không. Phải chịu khó ở lại giúp đời giúp người “hộ trì chánh pháp”. “Vào sinh tử luân hồi như vào vườn cảnh, đức tánh vô niệm, trí huệ thực tướng, nhưng chẳng bỏ pháp thế gian. Từ bi hỷ xả mà không phóng dật, tu học lẽ Không mà không chấp Không, quán vô thường mà không chán cội lành, quán phiền não mà không đoạn phiền não.”



8. Thường tùy Phật học (To follow the teachings of the Buddhas at all times).

Phật không dạy nhiều và thậm chí còn nói “Ta chẳng có pháp gì để thuyết cả!” Nhưng chư Phật đều nhắc nhở “Chư ác mạc tác, chúng thiện phụng hành,tự tịnh kỳ ý, thị chư Phật giáo”. Nghĩa là việc ác đừng làm, việc thiện thì làm. Quan trọng nhất là phải “tự tịnh kỳ ý”. Cái mới khó! Thanh tịnh bổn nhiên, tùy chúng sanh tâm, chu biến pháp giới, tòng nghiệp phát hiện. Ấy chẳng qua vì nghiệp mà thấy vậy, ra vậy. Phải làm cho tâm được trở về với cái “thanh tịnh bổn nhiên” ấy của mình vốn sẵn. Cái khó ở chỗ phải tự mình làm, tự mình “tịnh cái ý” của mình chớ không thể nhờ ai giúp được. Chỉ có thể quay về nương tựa chính mình thôi. Tuệ giác, insight, là cái thấy bên trong. Tìm kiếm đâu xa. Gia trung hữu bảo hưu tầm mích. Tóm lại, thường tùy Phật học là học chính mình, quay về bên trong mình. Luôn tự hỏi mình đang tham đó ư? Đang sân (giận) rồi sao? Mê muội đến vậy hả? Thôi nhé.

“Có bốn thứ ma, tám vạn bốn ngàn thứ phiền não làm cho chúng sanh nhọc nhằn, mỏi mệt, chư Phật dùng chính những thứ ấy mà làm Phật sự.” (kinh Duy-ma-cật).

Học Phật được vậy thì “sự sự vô ngại”.

Thiện Tài đồng tử trải qua 53 “cửa ải”, ở đâu cũng học, cũng hành đúng pháp, sau cùng thì mới “thõng tay vào chợ” được vậy!



9. Hằng thuận chúng sanh (To accommodate and benefit all living beings).

Chúng sanh bệnh thì mình cũng bệnh như Duy-ma- cật. Đồng bệnh tương lân, mới thấu cảm nhau. Bồ-đề-đạt-ma đã vội xua đuổi, bỏ rơi Lương Võ Đế cũng đáng tiếc.

Huệ Năng khi đã giác ngộ: “Bổn lai vô nhất vật” rồi, đã thấy Pháp thân rồi mà cũng mất 15 năm theo cùng nhóm thợ săn, săn thú, uống rượu, bán buôn… Hay là… ông cố tình xâm nhập để quan sát, học hỏi, tu tập? Nghe nói tuy sống chung với nhóm thợ săn 15 năm như vậy, ông chưa từng săn thú, ăn thịt, uống rượu? Biết đâu ông cũng đã “độ” được năm ba. Huệ Năng nói: “Ngoài không dính mắc là thiền, trong không lay động là định…”

Chúng sanh nào thì Bồ Tát đó. Chúng sanh ở trong Bồ Tát, Bồ Tát ở trong chúng sanh. “Hòa nhi bất đồng.” Quán Thế Âm có 32 ứng hóa thân để biến hiện tùy cơ. Gặp vua quan thì vua quan. Gặp ốm đau bệnh hoạn thì ốm đau bệnh hoạn… Mà bên trong vẫn là Bồ Tát Quán Thế Âm như như bất động, với bình cam lồ, với nhành dương liễu, với “vô úy thí”…

Tham vấn viên trong công tác xã hội ngày nay đóng vai kẻ mại dâm, người nghiện ma túy để hòa nhập với đối tượng, giúp họ giải thoát, bằng kỹ năng tham vấn với tôn trọng, chân thành, thấu cảm, lắng nghe…

10. Phổ giai hồi hướng (To transfer all merits and virtues to benefit all beings).

“Hồi hướng” là chia sẻ. “Phổ” là cùng khắp, rộng lớn. Chia sẻ cái gì? Cái công đức. Phước đức cũng chia sẻ được, nhưng phước đức thì hữu lậu, như Lương Võ Đế đúc chuông lớn, xây chùa to, nuôi tăng đoàn… cũng chẳng có tí “công đức” nào, bị Bồ-đề-đạt-ma quở. Có thể ông vua còn vênh váo, tự mãn, với cái ngã to đùng của mình thì càng đáng trách, trong khi công đức là cái tu bên trong, để có tuệ giác, và thấy biết vô ngã.

A pocketbook for the elderly

A PATH TO PEACE & JOY



Chapter 5

Practicing the Ten Universal Vows of Samantabhadra



The journey of transforming behavior from knowledge to motivation, and then from motivation to action, is quite challenging. Furthermore, progressing from action to maintenance is particularly difficult. To truly practice, you must translate your learning into action; otherwise, you risk becoming merely a bag of books.

But how to practice?

Most temples today typically feature a statue of Shakyamuni Buddha in the center of the main hall, with Manjushri Bodhisattva riding a lion and wielding a sword on the left, and Samantabhadra Bodhisattva riding a six-tusked elephant and holding a lotus flower on the right.

Whoever created these symbolic images has done an excellent job of reminding us that studying Buddhism is a path of compassion and wisdom. Manjushri, the Bodhisattva of wisdom, wields a sword to sever afflictions and roars like a lion to dispel ignorance. Samantabhadra, the Bodhisattva of compassion, rides a six-tusked elephant, symbolizing the weighty responsibility of practicing and propagating the Dharma. Why the six-tusked elephant? It represents the Six Paramitas: Generosity, Precepts, Patience, Diligence, Meditation, and Wisdom. Interestingly, the statue of Manjushri is always positioned on the left side, while Samantabhadra is consistently on the right side of Shakyamuni Buddha. Modern science also recognizes that the left brain is associated with wisdom, while the right brain is linked to compassion. Who would have imagined that neuroscience would advance to such an extent?

Samantabhadra is known as Phổ Hiền in Vietnamese. Phổ means broad or universal, while Hiền means great conduct, virtue, and goodness. The Bodhisattva Phổ Hiền has established a specific guideline for practicing Buddhism known as the Ten Conducts of Phổ Hiền. Learning these ten conducts, even just a little each day, is sufficient.



1. To pay homage and respect to all Buddhas

There are not just one, but countless Buddhas present in every direction, across the three thousand worlds, and throughout the past, present, and future. Enlightened beings can be found everywhere and at all times. However, Shakyamuni Buddha remains the historical Buddha—our teacher, guide, and master. He once stated that he is the Buddha who has attained enlightenment, while sentient beings are the Buddhas who are yet to realize their potential. Shakyamuni Buddha also took the time to introduce us to other Buddhas in the east, west, south, and north, encouraging us to pay homage to them.

In the Lotus Sutra, there is a beloved Bodhisattva named Never Disparaging. He consistently bows to everyone and tells them, “I respectfully pay homage to you, the future Buddha.” Despite being beaten, scolded, and chased away by some, he continued to pay homage to them with sincerity and respect. One day, they suddenly looked back and said, “Yes, that’s right, why not?”

If we follow the path taught by the Buddha, can we also attain Buddhahood? Is that correct?

2. To Praise the Tathagata

What is interesting here is that there is no need to bow to or show respect to Tathagata; one only needs to praise Tathagata. In other words, while one bows to and respects Buddha, one only praises Tathagata. The reason for this distinction is that Tathagata is Tathagata, not Buddha. Tathagata does not originate from anywhere and does not go anywhere. It simply is what it is.

Sometimes, you may mistake Buddha for Tathagata. Observe that colorful bird, the swan, and the flock of ducks. Notice the drifting clouds and flowing water—these are Tathagata. The bee and the ant embody Tathagata, as does the vibrant flower. Buddha is also Tathagata when he attains enlightenment, having seen and understood the truth. From that moment on, he lives in Tathagata, with Tathagata, and as Tathagata. We continue to honor Buddha with many names: Tathagata, Worthy One, World-knower, Teacher of Gods and Humans…

Therefore, the Sutra instructs us to enter the Tathagata's house, don the Tathagata's robe, and sit on the Tathagata's throne; however, it does not mention entering the Buddha's house or wearing the Buddha's robe. Similarly, the Lotus Sutra discusses the Tathagata's lifespan but does not refer to the Buddha's lifespan.

It is important to pay homage and show respect to the Buddhas while praising the Tathagata.

3. To practice broadly the virtue of making immeasurable offerings

Broad practice encompasses practice without limitations. In contrast, narrow practice, which is blindfolded and only perceives one corner or one side, is a waste of effort. The Buddha taught that there is only one Dharma, whether before, after, or in the middle. However, depending on the circumstances of the individual, the teachings are adapted and adjusted to suit their needs. This can sometimes lead to the misconception that the teachings are different or contradictory.

Once, during a sermon by the Buddha, thousands of people departed. Before entering Nirvana, the Buddha advised that he had never taught anything in the past and had never instructed anyone. It seems that the Buddha foresaw that the age of the Internet and artificial intelligence is rife with misinformation and deepfakes. His vision and knowledge resemble the vast Simsapa forest, while what is spoken is merely a handful of leaves in one's hand. The unspoken truths must be discovered by ourselves. The Buddha encouraged us to explore, understand, and experience these truths within our hearts.

When you possess the wisdom that understands everything, you also attain the insight that perceives all dharmas as equal, along with the wisdom that observes magnificently. Offering is the act of giving. Extensive offering refers to giving widely. Giving is the first of the Six Paramitas (which include Giving, Keeping Precepts, etc.). It encompasses the giving of wealth, the giving of Dharma, and the giving of fearlessness. As Zen teaches, you have as many lives each day as there are grains of sand in the Ganges River, and it is best to give all of them away. The Bodhisattva Medicine King is celebrated for having burned his own body, including both arms. In this context, extinguishing of greed, anger, ignorance, arrogance, doubt, and misguided views, leading to the realization that both the body and dharmas are not-self. This selfless act is praised by the Buddhas as a supreme offering.

4. To repent misdeeds and evil karmas

Obstacles are challenges that create difficulties and disrupt smooth progress. What causes obstacles? Karma!

What is karma? The Buddha taught that karma is our inheritance; we are the heirs of our actions. In other words, we encounter numerous obstacles when we have generated negative karma. Conversely, if we cultivate positive karma, we will not face hindrances; instead, everything will flourish and prosper. Reflecting on our current circumstances, we can recognize the karma we have created in the past. Our actions today will yield results in the days to come. In simple terms, karma encompasses the outcomes, the causes of our existence, as well as the happiness and suffering we experience in life.

Can karma be changed? Yes. Karma arises from our body, speech, and mind. Actions primarily stem from the body and speech, and when these create karma, corresponding effects inevitably follow. However, karma in consciousness can be quite profound. The mind governs all dharmas, yet it often pretends to be innocent. Ultimately, it is intention that determines karma. While one can forgive an unintentional act, the involvement of intention can lead to significant consequences. The adage that one should follow the reason to guide the mind emphasizes the importance of adhering to principles. Understanding reality as it truly is encompasses right view and right thinking, which in turn lead to right speech and right action. Repentance involves acknowledging the mistakes we have made. By recognizing these errors, we can commit to avoiding them in the future. We are the architects of our own karma. Repentance for wrongdoing can help us steer clear of negative karma, allowing us to navigate our karmic path without obstacles as we move forward.

5. To rejoice in others’ merits and virtues

There are significant benefits to rejoicing. Rejoicing involves feeling joy in response to the good deeds of others. When someone experiences happiness, it is natural to share in that joy. However, it is important that this happiness stems from positive actions; finding joy in negative circumstances can be harmful. Rejoicing serves as a remedy for jealousy and envy, which are fundamental human instincts. These feelings often arise from a greedy mindset, where an individual perceives themselves as inferior to others. When one overcomes greed, anger, and ignorance, and comes to understand the concept of non-self, the mind can be liberated from jealousy and envy.

If you pretend to rejoice, it means you are expressing joy insincerely; you are merely going along with the situation, which does not constitute true rejoicing. There is no merit in this! Fake rejoicing—saying the same things, pleasing others, and offering random praise to make people happy—is not genuine rejoicing. Flattery, in particular, is even further removed from true joy. Therefore, you must be cautious about what it means to rejoice. Be mindful of the words associated with rejoicing and the individuals who claim to rejoice. Loving words do not equate to true rejoicing. Right speech is essential. Only with right views and right thoughts can one achieve right speech.

6. To request the Buddhas to turn the Wheel of Dharma

The Wheel of Dharma must always be turned because life is like a flowing river. Living beings continue to experience greed, anger, ignorance, arrogance, doubt, misguided beliefs, and the seven emotions alongside six desires, but these manifestations change over time, each instance differing from the last. In the past, conflicts were fought with bows and arrows, swords, and spears; today, they are waged with missiles and nuclear weapons. Epidemics that once remained confined to specific regions can now spread in the blink of an eye. The world is at our fingertips. The Earth is warming, the environment is suffocating, and our food is laden with toxins. Furthermore, the news is rife with misinformation and deepfakes.

In the past, one had to scale high mountains to seek out teachers and venture into deep caves to discover scriptures. During that time, simply hearing a sentence or reading a word was sufficient to attain enlightenment. Today, with the press of a button, one can access thousands of scriptures and countless books, easily witnessing the flames of temptation burning in the heart. Biology creates humans from DNA, while technology introduces artificial intelligence (AI), and robots are operated remotely.

Vimalakirti emphasized the importance of selecting the appropriate listener for the Dharma to be truly effective. The Buddha stated, "I have no Dharma to preach, for the Dharma is inherently aligned with emptiness, devoid of form, and responding to non-action. It is impossible to discuss the Dharma that separates it from good and bad, as it is inherently free from increase or decrease and devoid of birth and death."

The Sixth Patriarch Hui Neng stated, “Good friends, when you embark on the Way, your mind must remain flexible; do not allow it to become stagnant. If your mind does not cling to the dharmas, then the Way will be adaptable. However, if your mind remains attached to the dharmas, it is referred to as self-binding.”

Therefore, we must still request the Buddhas to turn the Wheel of the Dharma.

7. To request the Buddhas to Remain in the World

Those who have attained enlightenment can easily recognize that their pure conduct is complete. They desire to relinquish their burdens and enter the realm of nirvana and extinction. However, who remains to wander in this impure world of Samsara to assist sentient beings? Therefore, we must request the Buddhas to remain in this world.

Bodhisattvas must neither abandon the conditioned world nor remain solely in the unconditioned realm. Everything in the conditioned world is impermanent—like a dream, an illusion, a bubble, a shadow, dew, or lightning—temporary and illusory, ultimately leading to feelings of boredom and abandonment. However, Bodhisattvas must exercise patience, remaining present to assist the world and help people protect the Dharma. They enter the cycle of birth and death as one would enter a garden, embodying the virtue of non-thought and possessing the wisdom to perceive true nature, all while engaging with worldly affairs. Bodhisattvas must diligently practice the Dharma of compassion, kindness, joy, and equanimity without negligence. They should learn the principle of Emptiness without clinging to it, contemplate impermanence without growing weary of cultivating good roots, and reflect on afflictions without severing their connection to them.

8. To follow the teachings of the Buddhas at all times

The Buddha did not teach extensively and even stated that he had nothing to preach. However, all Buddhas convey the essential message: “Do not commit evil; do good; purify your mind; this is the teaching of the Buddhas.” This means that one should refrain from wrongdoing and engage in virtuous actions. The most crucial aspect is to purify the mind, which can be quite challenging. This innate purity, which is dependent on the minds of living beings, permeates the Dharma realm and is revealed through karma. It is only due to karma that one perceives reality in this manner and appears in this way. One must strive to return the mind to that inherent purity that resides within oneself.

The challenge lies in the necessity of self-reliance; you must purify your own mind without seeking assistance from others. You can only turn inward and depend on yourself. Wisdom and insight are the abilities to see clearly within. Do not search outside your mind any longer, for there is a treasure within your own being. In essence, adhering to the teachings of the Buddhas at all times means learning from yourself and turning inward. Always observe whether your mind is generating thoughts of greed, anger, or ignorance. If that is the case, then direct those thoughts into the realm of non-existence.

The Vimalakirti Sutra states, “There are four types of demons and eighty-four thousand varieties of afflictions that cause living beings to feel tired and exhausted; however, Buddhas use these very challenges to accomplish their Buddhist actions.”

If you study Buddhism in this way, you will no longer perceive any obstacles.

The young Thiện Tài skillfully navigated 53 gates of obstacles, diligently studying and practicing the Dharma correctly at every turn. Ultimately, he attained a state of enlightenment, where his hands grasped nothing as he entered the marketplace.

9. To accommodate and benefit all living beings

Similar to Vimalakirti, when a practitioner encounters a sick person, he too feels a sense of illness. Only by sharing in the same suffering can one truly cultivate compassion and empathy for one another. It is unfortunate that Emperor Liang Wu did not grasp the essence of the conversation, leading to Bodhidharma's departure.

After Hui Neng attained enlightenment, he realized that originally there was nothing and perceived the Dharmakaya. However, he spent 15 years living among a group of hunters who engaged in hunting animals, drinking alcohol, and trading. Did he intentionally immerse himself in their lifestyle to observe, learn, and practice? It is said that despite living with the hunters for those 15 years, he never participated in hunting, consuming meat, or drinking alcohol. Perhaps he even saved a few individuals during that time. Hui Neng stated, “Outwardly unattached is meditation; inwardly unmoving is concentration.”

As sentient beings are, so is the Bodhisattva. Sentient beings exist within the Bodhisattva, and the Bodhisattva exists within sentient beings. Although he is in harmony with sentient beings, he does not allow himself to be assimilated. Bodhisattva Avalokiteshvara has 32 incarnations that adapt to various situations. When he encounters a king or a mandarin, the Bodhisattva manifests as a king or a mandarin. When he meets a sick person, he also takes on the form of a sick person. However, deep within, he remains Bodhisattva Avalokiteshvara—steadfast and unchanging, holding a vase of nectar and a willow branch while bestowing fearlessness.

Similarly, a social worker may need to adopt the perspective of a prostitute or a drug addict in order to connect with their clients effectively. This approach can facilitate the process of helping individuals escape their circumstances by employing counseling skills such as respect, sincerity, empathy, and active listening.

10. To dedicate one's merits to benefit all sentient beings

This concept refers to sharing in a vast and infinite manner. What is being shared? Merit. While worldly merit can also be shared, it is conditioned—much like Emperor Liang Wu, who cast a large bell, built an impressive temple, and supported a sangha. However, he lacked any unconditioned merit and was reprimanded by Bodhidharma. Perhaps the king remained arrogant and complacent, burdened by his inflated ego, which is even more blameworthy. In contrast, unconditioned merit involves internal cultivation, fostering wisdom, and recognizing the principle of non-self.



Đỗ Hồng Ngọc

Translated by Nguyên GIác

.

