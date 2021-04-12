CẢNH BÁO NGHIÊN CỨU MỚI CHO BIẾT

BIẾN CHỨNG Ở NAM PHI CÓ THỂ 'PHÁ VỠ” PFIZER VACCINE



Bởi Adam Barnes | Ngày 12 tháng 4 năm 2021

Các nhà nghiên cứu Israel đã phát hiện ra trong một nghiên cứu được công bố hôm thứ Bảy rằng đột biến COVID-19 được phát hiện lần đầu tiên ở Nam Phi có nhiều khả năng “phá vỡ” vắc-xin Pfizer-BioNTech hơn các biến thể nổi bật khác.



Nghiên cứu do Đại học Tel Aviv và Clalit thực hiện, đã xem xét kết quả xét nghiệm của 800 người - 400 người trong số họ có kết quả dương tính với vi rút hơn 14 ngày sau khi nhận ít nhất một liều vắc xin. Một nửa còn lại bao gồm những người chưa được tiêm chủng cũng có kết quả dương tính, theo Reuters. Mặc dù biến thể Nam Phi chiếm khoảng 1% các xét nghiệm COVID-19 dương tính giữa các nhóm, nhưng nó có khả năng xuất hiện ở bệnh nhân đã tiêm cả hai liều vắc-xin Pfizer cao gấp 8 lần.



Các phát hiện đã bất chấp kỳ vọng ban đầu của các nhà nghiên cứu, mặc dù họ kết luận rằng với kích thước mẫu tương đối nhỏ thì cần phải nghiên cứu thêm.



Giáo sư Adi Stern, trưởng nhóm nghiên cứu, nói với tờ Times of Israel: “Dựa trên các kiểu mẫu trong dân số nói chung, chúng tôi chỉ mong đợi một trường hợp của biến thể Nam Phi, nhưng chúng tôi đã thấy tám trường hợp. “Rõ ràng, kết quả này không làm tôi hài lòng.”



Stern nói: “Chúng tôi có thể nói rằng nó kém hiệu quả hơn, nhưng cần phải nghiên cứu thêm để xác định chính xác mức độ hiệu quả.

Ran Balicer, giám đốc nghiên cứu tại Clalit, nói với Times rằng nghiên cứu “đầu tiên trên thế giới” này cho thấy cả khả năng phục hồi của biến thể Nam Phi và cần phải giữ khoảng cách xã hội và các biện pháp phòng ngừa khác.



Ông nói: “Những phát hiện sơ bộ này đòi hỏi sự chú ý liên tục đến việc phổ biến chủng này ở Israel, nhấn mạnh sự cần thiết phải theo dõi dịch tễ học và giải trình tự có hệ thống, để ngăn chặn sự lây lan thêm của biến thể Nam Phi ở Israel,” ông nói.



Giám đốc Y tế Tal Zaks của công ty dược phẩm Moderna cho biết hôm thứ Tư rằng các mũi tiêm tăng cường được thiết kế để bảo vệ chống lại các biến thể mới nổi sẽ sẵn sàng vào cuối năm 2021. Viện Dị ứng và Bệnh truyền nhiễm Quốc gia đang làm việc với công ty.



Anthony Fauci, giám đốc Viện Quốc gia về Dị ứng và Bệnh truyền nhiễm (NIAID) kiêm cố vấn y tế của Nhà Trắng, cho biết vào cuối tháng 3 rằng ông tin tưởng rằng các loại vắc-xin có sẵn cho người Mỹ cung cấp đủ khả năng bảo vệ chống lại các đột biến của virus. Tuy nhiên, ông lưu ý rằng tổ chức của ông sẽ làm việc với Moderna để đánh giá nhu cầu trong tương lai về một cảnh quay cập nhật.



Fauci cho biết: “Dữ liệu sơ bộ cho thấy vắc-xin COVID-19 hiện có ở Hoa Kỳ sẽ cung cấp mức độ bảo vệ thích hợp chống lại các biến thể SARS-CoV-2”.





“Tuy nhiên, NIAID đã tiếp tục hợp tác với Moderna để đánh giá ứng cử viên vắc xin biến thể này nếu có nhu cầu về vắc xin cập nhật,” Fauci nói.





Trung tâm Kiểm soát và Phòng ngừa Dịch bệnh đã ghi nhận hơn 450 trường hợp mắc biến thể B.1.351.

ALARMING NEW STUDY SHOWS

SOUTH AFRICAN VARIANT CAN 'BREAK THROUGH' PFIZER VACCINE



By Adam Barnes | April 12, 2021



Israeli researchers found in a study released Saturday that the COVID-19 mutation first discovered in South Africa has a greater likelihood of “breaking through” the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine than other prominent variants.

The study, which was conducted by Tel Aviv University and Clalit, reviewed the test results of 800 people — 400 of whom tested positive for the virus more than 14 days after receiving at least one vaccine dose. The other half was composed of unvaccinated individuals who also tested positive, Reuters reported. Although the South African variant made up around 1 percent of positive COVID-19 tests among the groups, it was eight times more likely to show up in a patient who had received both doses of the Pfizer vaccine.

The findings defied researchers initial expectations, although they concluded that given the relatively small sample size more research is needed.

“Based on patterns in the general population, we would have expected just one case of the South African variant, but we saw eight,” Prof. Adi Stern, lead research in the group, told The Times of Israel. “Obviously, this result didn’t make me happy.”

“We can say it’s less effective, but more research is needed to establish exactly how much,” Stern said.

Ran Balicer, director of research at Clalit, told the Times that this “first in the world” research shows both resilience of the South African variant and need to keep up social distancing and other preventative measures.

“These preliminary findings necessitates close continued attention to the dissemination of this strain in Israel, emphasizing the need for epidemiological monitoring and systematic sequencing, in order to contain further spread of the South African variant in Israel,” he said.

Pharmaceutical company Moderna’s Chief Medical Officer Tal Zaks said Wednesday that booster shots designed to protect against emerging variants should be ready by the end of 2021. The National Institute of Allergies and Infectious Diseases is working with the company.

Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) and White House chief medical advisor, said at the end of March that he is confident the vaccines available to Americans offer sufficient protection against viral mutations. Yet he noted his organization would work with Moderna to evaluate a future need for an updated shot.

“Preliminary data show that the COVID-19 vaccines currently available in the United States should provide an adequate degree of protection against SARS-CoV-2 variants,” Fauci said in a statement.

“However, out of an abundance of caution, NIAID has continued its partnership with Moderna to evaluate this variant vaccine candidate should there be a need for an updated vaccine,” Fauci said.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has recorded more than 450 cases of the B.1.351 variant.

https://thehill.com/changing-america/well-being/prevention-cures/547636-alarming-new-study-shows-south-african-variant