Hôm nay,  
Việt Báo Văn Học Nghệ Thuật
Việt Báo Văn Học Nghệ Thuật

Cảnh Báo Nghiên Cứu Mới Cho Biết Biến Chứng Ở Nam Phi Có Thể 'Phá Vỡ” Pfizer Vaccine

12/04/202119:27:00(Xem: 219)
blank
 

CẢNH BÁO NGHIÊN CỨU MỚI CHO BIẾT 

BIẾN CHỨNG Ở NAM PHI CÓ THỂ 'PHÁ VỠ” PFIZER VACCINE 
 

Bởi Adam Barnes | Ngày 12 tháng 4 năm 2021

  

Các nhà nghiên cứu Israel đã phát hiện ra trong một nghiên cứu được công bố hôm thứ Bảy rằng đột biến COVID-19 được phát hiện lần đầu tiên ở Nam Phi có nhiều khả năng “phá vỡ” vắc-xin Pfizer-BioNTech hơn các biến thể nổi bật khác.
 

Nghiên cứu do Đại học Tel Aviv và Clalit thực hiện, đã xem xét kết quả xét nghiệm của 800 người - 400 người trong số họ có kết quả dương tính với vi rút hơn 14 ngày sau khi nhận ít nhất một liều vắc xin. Một nửa còn lại bao gồm những người chưa được tiêm chủng cũng có kết quả dương tính, theo Reuters. Mặc dù biến thể Nam Phi chiếm khoảng 1% các xét nghiệm COVID-19 dương tính giữa các nhóm, nhưng nó có khả năng xuất hiện ở bệnh nhân đã tiêm cả hai liều vắc-xin Pfizer cao gấp 8 lần.
 

Các phát hiện đã bất chấp kỳ vọng ban đầu của các nhà nghiên cứu, mặc dù họ kết luận rằng với kích thước mẫu tương đối nhỏ thì cần phải nghiên cứu thêm.
 

Giáo sư Adi Stern, trưởng nhóm nghiên cứu, nói với tờ Times of Israel: “Dựa trên các kiểu mẫu trong dân số nói chung, chúng tôi chỉ mong đợi một trường hợp của biến thể Nam Phi, nhưng chúng tôi đã thấy tám trường hợp. “Rõ ràng, kết quả này không làm tôi hài lòng.”
 

Stern nói: “Chúng tôi có thể nói rằng nó kém hiệu quả hơn, nhưng cần phải nghiên cứu thêm để xác định chính xác mức độ hiệu quả.

Ran Balicer, giám đốc nghiên cứu tại Clalit, nói với Times rằng nghiên cứu “đầu tiên trên thế giới” này cho thấy cả khả năng phục hồi của biến thể Nam Phi và cần phải giữ khoảng cách xã hội và các biện pháp phòng ngừa khác.
 

Ông nói: “Những phát hiện sơ bộ này đòi hỏi sự chú ý liên tục đến việc phổ biến chủng này ở Israel, nhấn mạnh sự cần thiết phải theo dõi dịch tễ học và giải trình tự có hệ thống, để ngăn chặn sự lây lan thêm của biến thể Nam Phi ở Israel,” ông nói.
 

Giám đốc Y tế Tal Zaks của công ty dược phẩm Moderna cho biết hôm thứ Tư rằng các mũi tiêm tăng cường được thiết kế để bảo vệ chống lại các biến thể mới nổi sẽ sẵn sàng vào cuối năm 2021. Viện Dị ứng và Bệnh truyền nhiễm Quốc gia đang làm việc với công ty.
 

Anthony Fauci, giám đốc Viện Quốc gia về Dị ứng và Bệnh truyền nhiễm (NIAID) kiêm cố vấn y tế của Nhà Trắng, cho biết vào cuối tháng 3 rằng ông tin tưởng rằng các loại vắc-xin có sẵn cho người Mỹ cung cấp đủ khả năng bảo vệ chống lại các đột biến của virus. Tuy nhiên, ông lưu ý rằng tổ chức của ông sẽ làm việc với Moderna để đánh giá nhu cầu trong tương lai về một cảnh quay cập nhật.
 

Fauci cho biết: “Dữ liệu sơ bộ cho thấy vắc-xin COVID-19 hiện có ở Hoa Kỳ sẽ cung cấp mức độ bảo vệ thích hợp chống lại các biến thể SARS-CoV-2”.

“Tuy nhiên, NIAID đã tiếp tục hợp tác với Moderna để đánh giá ứng cử viên vắc xin biến thể này nếu có nhu cầu về vắc xin cập nhật,” Fauci nói.

Trung tâm Kiểm soát và Phòng ngừa Dịch bệnh đã ghi nhận hơn 450 trường hợp mắc biến thể B.1.351.

  

   

ALARMING NEW STUDY SHOWS 

SOUTH AFRICAN VARIANT CAN 'BREAK THROUGH' PFIZER VACCINE
 

By Adam Barnes | April 12, 2021
 

Israeli researchers found in a study released Saturday that the COVID-19 mutation first discovered in South Africa has a greater likelihood of “breaking through” the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine than other prominent variants. 

The study, which was conducted by Tel Aviv University and Clalit, reviewed the test results of 800 people — 400 of whom tested positive for the virus more than 14 days after receiving at least one vaccine dose. The other half was composed of unvaccinated individuals who also tested positive, Reuters reported. Although the South African variant made up around 1 percent of positive COVID-19 tests among the groups, it was eight times more likely to show up in a patient who had received both doses of the Pfizer vaccine. 

The findings defied researchers initial expectations, although they concluded that given the relatively small sample size more research is needed. 

“Based on patterns in the general population, we would have expected just one case of the South African variant, but we saw eight,” Prof. Adi Stern, lead research in the group, told The Times of Israel. “Obviously, this result didn’t make me happy.”

“We can say it’s less effective, but more research is needed to establish exactly how much,” Stern said.

Ran Balicer, director of research at Clalit, told the Times that this “first in the world” research shows both resilience of the South African variant and need to keep up social distancing and other preventative measures. 

“These preliminary findings necessitates close continued attention to the dissemination of this strain in Israel, emphasizing the need for epidemiological monitoring and systematic sequencing, in order to contain further spread of the South African variant in Israel,” he said.

Pharmaceutical company Moderna’s Chief Medical Officer Tal Zaks said Wednesday that booster shots designed to protect against emerging variants should be ready by the end of 2021. The National Institute of Allergies and Infectious Diseases is working with the company. 

Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) and White House chief medical advisor, said at the end of March that he is confident the vaccines available to Americans offer sufficient protection against viral mutations. Yet he noted his organization would work with Moderna to evaluate a future need for an updated shot. 

“Preliminary data show that the COVID-19 vaccines currently available in the United States should provide an adequate degree of protection against SARS-CoV-2 variants,” Fauci said in a statement.

“However, out of an abundance of caution, NIAID has continued its partnership with Moderna to evaluate this variant vaccine candidate should there be a need for an updated vaccine,” Fauci said.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has recorded more than 450 cases of the B.1.351 variant. 

  

https://thehill.com/changing-america/well-being/prevention-cures/547636-alarming-new-study-shows-south-african-variant

In Trang
Gửi ý kiến của bạn
Vui lòng nhập tiếng Việt có dấu. Cách gõ tiếng Việt có dấu ==> https://youtu.be/ngEjjyOByH4
Tên của bạn
Email của bạn
1234567Trang sauTrang cuối

Không có cách nào để bọc đường tin này: Một nửa người Mỹ lớn tuổi sẽ béo phì rất nghiêm trọng trong vòng hơn 12 năm nữa, theo một phúc trình mới tiên đoán.

QUẬN CAM (VB-12/4/2021) --- Mục sư Jeff Jansen -- đồng sáng lập hội tháng Global Fire Ministries International tại thị trấn Murfreesboro, Tennessee, cũng từng tự nhận là một "nhà tiên tri Ky Tô Giáo" --- trong bài giảng hôm cuối tuần tại một thánh lễ ở Oregon nói rằng các lãnh đạo Ky Tô Giáo hiện đại bây giờ đa số là "trung tính" và "gần như đồng tính luyến ái."

QUẬN CAM (VB- 11/4/2021) --- Thống Đốc Ron DeSantis (Cộng Hòa - Florida) trở thành một người được suy đoán đứng hàng đầu sẽ mang lá cờ của Trump tranh cử Tổng Thống 2024, theo phân tích của báo New York Times.

QUẬN CAM (VB-10/4/2021) --- Các công tố Quận Cam đã cáo buộc Chris Vo tội giết người để tránh lộ ra chuyện biển thủ tiền bạc, và sau nhiều trì hoãn phiên điều trần đầu tiên trước tòa đã thực hiện hôm Thứ Năm 8/4/2021 nơi trước tòa, luật sư T. Edward Welbourn nói rằng Chris Vo vô tội và không có chuyện tài chánh là động cơ để tội ác xảy ra.

QUẬN CAM (VB-9/4/2021) --- Bản tin trên báo BJPENN chuyên về võ tổng hợp hôm 8/4/2021 cho biết võ sĩ Úc Martin Nguyen, cựu vô địch thế giới giải ONE Championship, dự kiến sẽ đấu với võ sĩ Kim Jae Woong vào ngày 14/4/2021 tại Singapore nhưng chính phủ Singapore ra lệnh cách ly Martin Nguyen vì trong chuyến bay tới Singapore, một người ngồi ghế trước Nguyen xét nghiệm dương tính COVID-19.

QUẬN CAM (VB-8/4/2021) --- Hơn 3,600 nhân viên y tế Hoa Kỳ đã chết trong năm đầu tiên đại dịch, theo “Lost on the Frontline” (Hy sinh ở mặt trận), cuộc điều tra dài 12 tháng của báo The Guardian và trang tin y tế KHN theo dõi các tử vong như thế.

QUẬN CAM (VB-7/4/2021) --- Cảnh sát đã bắt 2 người --Tuvorius Mencer, 34 tuổi, và Terrell Plaines, 31 tuổi, cùng là cư dân thị trấn Hemet -- vì tình nghi tấn công một cặp vợ chồng gốc Á vào lúc 5:15 p.m. ngày 4/4/2021 tại thương xá Ontario Mills, quận San Bernadino, một quận giáp biên Quận Cam.

Quý vị nên mua nhà, nhà nhỏ nhà lớn gì cũng là nhà của mình, nhà mình mình ở thoải mái hơn đi thuê nhà. Có tiền nhiều thì mua nhà, còn tiền ít thì mua mobile home, hay condo cũng là nhà của mình. Một mình mua nhà không nổi thì anh chị em hùn lại mua nhà, giúp đỡ lẫn nhau, sống chung với nhau vui hơn, đỡ tốn kém hơn là đi ở nhà thuê.

QUẬN CAM (VB-6/4/2021) --- Bản tin từ NBC Dallas-Fort Worth cho biết 6 người trong một gia đình ở ngoại ô Dallas đã chết trong một vụ sắp xết giết những người thân rồi tự sát, theo lời cảnh sát. Chủ mưu sắp xếp để giết và tự sát là 2 anh em trong gia đình này.

QUẬN CAM (VB-5/4/2021) --- Theo bản tin từ thông tấn Bloomberg, các phụ tá thân cận của Donald Trump nói rằng kế hoạch xây Thư viện Tổng Thống cho TRump hoãn vì nhiều lý do, phần chính là khi tuyên bố bắt đầu quyên tiền xây thư viện cũng có nghĩa là tự chấp nhận thất cử đối với Joe Biden, và hàm nghĩa Trump sẽ không ứng cử năm 2024, và sự nghiệp chính trị là vào bóng tối.
1234567Trang sauTrang cuối
TIN TỨC
NHẬN TIN QUA EMAIL
Vui lòng nhập địa chỉ email muốn nhận.