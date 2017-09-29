

PIVOT đòi công lý cho Tommy Lê



Vào ngày 13/6/2017, vài tiếng trước khi làm lễ tốt nghiệp trung học, Tommy Lê đã bị cảnh sát ở Burien (Greater Seattle) bắn chết với hai phát đạn vào lưng. Sau đó các dữ kiện về sự việc này được đưa ra ánh sáng ngày càng nhiều và mâu thuẫn với thông báo của sở cảnh sát hạt King County (King County Sherriff Office).



Sự việc xảy ra làm nhớ đến vụ cảnh sát nổ súng ở Ferguson làm thiệt mạng Michael Brown, một thanh niên da màu sửa soạn vào đại học với tương lai trước mặt. Cái chết của Michael Brown làm bùng lên “phong trào Black Lives,” nhưng tấm màn im lặng che đậy tính bạo lực của cơ quan công lực đối với dân thiểu số vẫn còn nguyên. Cái chết của Tommy Lê cho thấy mọi người da màu đều gặp phải hiểm hoạ đối diện với hành vi bạo lực của cảnh sát. Đó là lời nhắc nhở nghiêm trọng cho người Mỹ gốc Việt và gốc Á châu rằng mạng sống của họ sẽ không được bảo vệ khi “tâm lý da trắng là thượng đẳng” ngày càng tăng và công khai. Người Mỹ gốc Việt và gốc Á châu phải lên tiếng chống lại bạo lực đối với tất cả mọi người da màu.



Ngày 2/6/2017, Mai Đỗ, một thành viên trong tổ chức Người Mỹ gốc Việt Cấp Tiến - Progressive Vietnamese American Organization (PIVOT) viết: "thật nguy hiểm và vô dụng nếu lầm tưởng hành vi bạo lực cảnh sát chỉ là vấn nạn riêng cho cộng đồng người da đen.”

Sự bất nhất trong báo cáo của cảnh sát về việc phải dùng vũ lực đối với một thanh niên được biết là có cá tính “sôi nổi” trên tay cầm cây viết mực, và lời yêu cầu của cha của Tommy muốn biết chuyện gì thực sự xảy ra đã cho thấy phải minh bạch hơn. Chuyện gì xảy ra cho Tommy Lê tối hôm đó? Chúng ta có thể làm gì để cuộc đời và cái chết bi thảm của anh không bị quên lãng?



Cộng đồng vùng Seattle đã vận động và lên tiếng. Tham dự vào việc tổ chức một diễn đàn công chúng với sở cảnh sát về vụ bắn chết người và gây quỹ giúp gia đình Tommy lo đám tang và trả chi phí pháp lý, Jefferey Vu nói, “Gia đình, nhất là bà nội/ngoại của anh, không muốn nhận tiền. Sau khi chúng tôi giải thích rằng việc tranh đấu này là để bảo vệ người Mỹ gốc Á châu và các cộng đồng khác, gia đình Tommy Lê đã đến tham gia nói chuyện ở diễn đàn công chúng vì họ muốn những gì đã xảy ra cho Tommy sẽ không lập lại cho những người khác.”



Các thành viên trong cộng đồng đã yêu cầu công tố viên, sở cảnh sát hạt King County, và các viên chức dân cử hãy thúc đẩy cuộc điều tra vụ việc này.

Trong lúc viết bài này, hơn ba tháng sau khi Tommy bị bắn chết, cuộc điều tra vẫn chưa được sắp xếp tiến hành. Gia đình Tommy Lê phải được biết sự thật về cái chết của con cháu mình, và các hành vi phạm pháp phải được công bố và xử theo luật pháp. Tuy nhiên, sự trì hoãn liên tục khiến người ta nghĩ rằng có thể có một nỗ lực có tổ chức nhằm làm giảm bớt tầm quan trọng của thảm kịch này. Ngoài ra, mặc dù đại diện sở cảnh sát hạt King County nói ông ủng hộ một chương trình tốt hơn nhằm huấn luyện cảnh sát giảm dùng vũ lực có thể gây ra chết người và ông có ý định giao cuộc điều tra cho FBI, nhưng ông lại đề nghị Washington State Patrol thực hiện các cuộc điều tra trong tương lai. Việc sử dụng các cơ quan pháp quyền khác thay vì dùng một cơ quan dân sự độc lập để điều tra những vụ như vậy sẽ không ngăn chặn được hành vi hung bạo của cảnh sát trong tương lai.



PIVOT yêu cầu sở cảnh sát và các viên chức khác hãy làm tròn lời hứa bảo vệ và phục vụ mọi người bằng cách mở một cuộc điều tra triệt để và kịp thời về cái chết của Tommy, bằng cách quy trách nhiệm cho những ai đã gây nên cái chết vô cớ của anh, và bằng cách thực hiện chính sách huấn luyện và giám sát, nhằm ngăn ngừa sự việc này xảy ra với những người Mỹ gốc Việt và người da màu khác.



PIVOT Demands Justice for Tommy Le



On June 13, 2017, hours before his high school graduation, Tommy Le was shot twice in the back and killed by police officers in Burien (Greater Seattle). As more facts come to light about the circumstances of his killing, they contradict the King County Sheriff Office’s press release of the event.

What happened here recalls the fatal police shooting three years ago in Ferguson of Michael Brown, another young man of color heading to college with his future ahead of him. Michael Brown’s death sparked the new movement for Black Lives, yet there remains a blanket of silence about institutional violence to other minorities. Tommy Le’s death shows that all people of color face the threat of police violence. It is a sobering reminder to Vietnamese and Asian Americans that in the context of increased overt forms of white supremacy their lives will not be spared. Vietnamese and Asian American must speak out against violence towards all people of color.

As Mai Do, a member of the Progressive Vietnamese American Organization (PIVOT), wrote on July 2, 2017: “It is ineffective and dangerous to pretend that negligent, violent policing is not an issue that affects more than just African Americans.”

The inconsistencies of the police narrative about the necessary use of force against a young man known for his “bubbly” personality who was holding a pen and Le’s father’s demand to know what really happened warrants greater transparency. What happened that night to Tommy Le? How can we make sure his life and tragic death are not forgotten?

The local community of Seattle has mobilized. Involved with organizing a public forum with the Sheriff about the deadly shooting and fundraiser to assist Tommy’s family with funeral and legal expenses, Jeffrey Vu said, “The family, especially his grandmother, did not want to take any money. After we explained that this fight was to protect Asian Americans and other marginalized communities, the family came and spoke at the public forum because they wanted to be there for the community and to make sure that what happened to Tommy will not happen to others like him.”

Community members have asked the prosecutor, King County Sheriff Office, and elected officials to push for expediting the inquest process for the case. At the time of this writing, more than 3 months after Tommy’s murder, an inquest still has not been scheduled. Tommy Le’s family deserves to know the facts about his death and to receive justice against any wrongdoing. However, the continuing delay raises the possibility of an institutional effort to de-emphasize the importance of this tragedy. In addition, although the Sheriff indicated his support for an initiative for better police training in de-escalation and use of deadly force and intends to hand over the investigation to the FBI, he suggested that Washington State Patrol would carry out future investigations. The use of other law enforcement agencies rather than an independent civilian body investigating such cases will not be an effective deterrent against further police brutality.

PIVOT calls for the Sheriff and other officials to fulfill their pledge to protect and serve all people by conducting a thorough and timely investigation of Tommy Le’s killing, by holding those who are responsible for his unnecessary death accountable, and by implementing training and oversight policies to prevent this from happening to other Vietnamese Americans and people of color.



About PIVOT:

The mission of PIVOT-The Progressive Vietnamese American Organization is to engage and empower Vietnamese Americans for a just and diverse America. Our vision is to be a collective voice for progressive Vietnamese Americans, to engage and empower Vietnamese Americans through civic engagement and leadership development, and to support policies and candidates that are aligned with our values. For more information, please visit https://www.pivotnetwork.org/