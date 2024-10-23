Giao Tiếp Chánh Niệm và Kỷ Luật trong Chánh Niệm cho Phụ Huynh và Thanh Thiếu Niên

Bodhi Academy kính mời:

Tham gia Hội thảo "Giao Tiếp Chánh Niệm Cho Phụ Huynh và Thanh Thiếu Niên"



Bạn mong muốn xây dựng một kết nối vững chắc hơn với con tuổi teen và giao tiếp với sự thấu hiểu và đồng cảm sâu sắc hơn? Hãy đến với Hội thảo Giao Tiếp Chánh Niệm, nơi bạn sẽ học cách giao tiếp một cách bình tĩnh, rõ ràng và trọn vẹn, ngay cả trong những tình huống khó khăn.

Hội Thảo sẽ được tổ chức vào ngày Thứ Bảy, October 26, 2024 from 2PM-4PM tại 12072 Knott Street. Unit A. Garden Grove, CA 92841



Hội thảo sẽ giúp bạn:



Trong suốt 2 giờ, bạn và con em sẽ cùng thực hành các kỹ năng giúp đối thoại cởi mở và giảm thiểu xung đột. Dưới sự dẫn dắt của TS. Bạch Xuân Phẻ, hãy khám phá những kỹ thuật giao tiếp chánh niệm giúp gia đình bạn trở nên hài hòa và gắn kết hơn.

Đăng ký ngay để trải nghiệm những kỹ năng mới trong giao tiếp gia đình và mang về những chiến lược hữu ích cho một cuộc sống gia đình hạnh phúc!



Hãy đăng ký bằng cách email Cô Angela Vu, myhanh.vu@bodhiyouth.org.

Tham gia Hội thảo "Kỷ Luật trong Chánh Niệm cho Phụ Huynh và Thanh Thiếu Niên"

Bạn có đang tìm cách để cân bằng giữa kỷ luật và lòng trắc ẩn trong gia đình? Hãy đến với hội thảo đặc biệt dành cho phụ huynh và thanh thiếu niên, nơi bạn sẽ học cách áp dụng kỷ luật với sự đồng cảm và chánh niệm để duy trì mối quan hệ gia đình bền vững.

Hội Thảo sẽ được tổ chức vào ngày Chủ Nhât, October 27, 2024 from 9AM-11AM tại 12072 Knott Street. Unit A. Garden Grove, CA 92841



Hội thảo sẽ giúp bạn:



Hội thảo kéo dài 2 giờ với các bài tập chánh niệm, đóng vai tình huống thực tế và thảo luận giúp bạn và con em hiểu rõ hơn về kỷ luật chánh niệm. Hãy cùng chuyên gia chánh niệm TS. Bạch Xuân Phẻ khám phá các công cụ hữu ích để xây dựng gia đình hạnh phúc, nơi kỷ luật không còn là sự kiểm soát mà trở thành cơ hội để phát triển và gắn kết.

Đăng ký ngay để trải nghiệm một cách tiếp cận mới, hiệu quả và đầy yêu thương cho kỷ luật gia đình!

Hãy đăng ký bằng cách email Cô Angela Vu, myhanh.vu@bodhiyouth.org.

Bodhi Academy Press Release:

Mindful Communication Workshop for Parents and Teenagers

Are you struggling to build a deeper connection with your teen and communicate with empathy and understanding? Join us for an insightful Mindful Communication Workshop designed to help parents and teenagers foster better communication, mutual respect, and lasting harmony at home.

Date: Saturday, October 26, 2024 from 2:00PM-4PM at 12072 Knott Street. Unit A. Garden Grove, CA 92841

Duration: 2 hours

Facilitator: Dr. Phe Bach, an experienced mindfulness professional



This interactive workshop offers practical, hands-on strategies to help families navigate tough conversations and emotional triggers with compassion and clarity. Parents and teens will explore tools to:

Listen deeply with full attention, promoting mutual respect.

Communicate clearly and kindly , even during challenging discussions.

Manage emotional reactions and respond with calm instead of frustration.

Set healthy boundaries while maintaining supportive, compassionate relationships.

Through engaging activities, mindfulness exercises, and real-life role-playing, participants will practice skills that reduce conflict, encourage open dialogue, and build a more peaceful family environment. Whether dealing with daily disagreements or more serious discipline issues, this workshop provides the essential tools to improve family communication.



Who Should Attend:

Parents and teenagers, who are eager to strengthen their communication and relationships.

Bring an open mind, and leave with practical techniques to enhance the quality of communication within your family. Don't miss this chance to reconnect with your teen and learn strategies for more mindful, meaningful conversations.



Register Now to secure your spot in this transformative workshop!

To register, please email Ms. Angela Vu, myhanh.vu@bodhiyouth.org

Mindful Discipline Workshop for Parents and Teenagers

Are you struggling to strike the right balance between setting boundaries and showing compassion in your family? Join us for the Mindful Discipline Workshop, where parents and teenagers will learn how to cultivate discipline that is rooted in empathy, respect, and mindfulness. This transformative session, led by mindfulness practitioner, Dr. Phe Bach, provides practical tools to help you approach discipline in a way that strengthens family relationships while maintaining healthy boundaries.

During this interactive workshop, participants will explore essential skills to:

Set clear and consistent boundaries with mutual understanding and compassion.

Manage emotional triggers in moments of conflict, allowing for calm and mindful responses.

Encourage responsibility and accountability without relying on harsh punishment.

Foster cooperation and respect through mindful communication and conflict resolution.

Through engaging mindfulness exercises, real-life role-playing, and guided discussions, parents and teens will learn to approach discipline as a collaborative and learning process, shifting from reactive responses to mindful ones. This approach creates an environment where discipline becomes an opportunity for growth and connection rather than tension and conflict.



Workshop Details:

Sunday, October 27, 2024 from 9AM-11AM at 12072 Knott Street. Unit A. Garden Grove, CA 92841



Duration : 2 hours

Who Should Attend : Parents and teenagers seeking to improve discipline strategies and strengthen their relationship.

Facilitator: Dr. Phe Bach, an experienced mindfulness professional

Don't miss this opportunity to empower your family with the skills of mindful discipline—where boundaries are respected, and relationships flourish.



Register now and take the first step toward a more harmonious family life!

To register, please email Ms. Angela Vu, myhanh.vu@bodhiyouth.org

https://academy.bodhiyouth.org/

TEXT US: (657) 549 - 4627 | EMAIL US: academy@bodhiyouth.org

Serving Orange County and Los Angeles South Bay