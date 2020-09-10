Thư ngỏ: 794 Các nhà kinh tế phản đối Trump

LƯU Ý: Các tổ chức được liệt kê cho mục đích nhận dạng và không nên được xem như các bên ký kết bức thư.
Chúng tôi, những nhà kinh tế ký tên dưới đây, đại diện cho nhiều lĩnh vực chuyên môn và đoàn kết trong việc phản đối Donald Trump. Chúng tôi khuyến nghị cử tri chọn một ứng cử viên khác dựa trên các lý do sau:
1. Ông ta làm suy giảm lòng tin vào các tổ chức thu thập và phổ biến thông tin quan trọng về nền kinh tế, chẳng hạn như Cục Thống kê Lao động, bằng cách truyền bá thông tin sai lệch về tính liêm chính trong công việc của họ.
2. Ông ta đã đánh lừa cử tri ở các bang như Ohio và Michigan khi khẳng định rằng việc đàm phán lại NAFTA hoặc áp đặt thuế quan đối với Trung Quốc sẽ làm tăng đáng kể việc làm trong lĩnh vực sản xuất. Trên thực tế, tỷ trọng việc làm của ngành sản xuất đã giảm từ những năm 1970 và chủ yếu liên quan đến tự động hóa, không phải thương mại.
3. Ông tuyên bố ủng hộ các cựu công nhân sản xuất, nhưng không có kế hoạch hỗ trợ họ chuyển sang các vị trí trong lĩnh vực dịch vụ được trả lương cao. Thay vào đó, ông đã chuyển hướng cuộc thảo luận chính sách sang các lựa chọn bỏ qua cả thực tế của tiến bộ công nghệ và lợi ích của thương mại quốc tế.
4. Ông ta đã đánh lừa công chúng khi khẳng định rằng sản xuất của Hoa Kỳ đã giảm sút. Vị trí và thành phần sản phẩm của ngành sản xuất đã thay đổi, nhưng mức sản lượng đã tăng hơn gấp đôi ở Mỹ kể từ những năm 1980.
5. Ông đã gợi ý một cách sai lầm rằng thương mại có tổng bằng 0 và “sự cứng rắn” của các nhà đàm phán chủ yếu dẫn đến thâm hụt thương mại.
6. Ông đã đánh lừa công chúng bằng những tuyên bố sai lệch về các hiệp định thương mại làm xói mòn thu nhập và của cải quốc gia. Mặc dù lợi nhuận thu được không được phân bổ đồng đều - và bản thân đây là một cuộc thảo luận quan trọng - cả thu nhập trung bình và tài sản trung bình đều đã tăng đáng kể ở Hoa Kỳ kể từ những năm 1980.
7. Ông đã hạ thấp mức độ nghiêm túc của đối thoại quốc gia bằng cách đề xuất rằng việc loại bỏ Cơ quan Bảo vệ Môi trường hoặc Bộ Giáo dục sẽ làm giảm đáng kể thâm hụt tài chính. Một giải pháp đáng tin cậy sẽ yêu cầu tăng doanh thu thuế và / hoặc giảm chi tiêu cho An sinh Xã hội, Medicare, Medicaid hoặc Quốc phòng.
8. Ông tuyên bố sẽ loại bỏ thâm hụt tài chính, nhưng đã đề xuất một kế hoạch có thể làm giảm doanh thu thuế từ 2,6 đô la xuống 5,9 nghìn tỷ đô la trong thập kỷ tới theo Quỹ thuế phi đảng phái.
10. Ông tuyên bố rằng ông sẽ giảm thâm hụt thương mại, nhưng đã đề xuất giảm tiết kiệm công có khả năng làm tăng thâm hụt.
11. Ông sử dụng nhập cư như một con cá trích đỏ để đánh lừa cử tri về các vấn đề quan trọng về kinh tế, chẳng hạn như tình trạng trì trệ tiền lương của các hộ gia đình có trình độ học vấn thấp. Một số lực lượng chịu trách nhiệm về điều này, nhưng nhập cư dường như chỉ đóng một vai trò khiêm tốn. Tập trung đối thoại vào kênh này, thay vì các kênh thực chất hơn, chẳng hạn như tự động hóa, chuyển hướng cuộc tranh luận của công chúng sang các lựa chọn chính sách không hiệu quả.
12. Ông ta đã đánh lừa cử tri khi khẳng định rằng Hoa Kỳ là một trong những quốc gia bị đánh thuế nặng nề nhất. Mặc dù Hoa Kỳ có mức thuế doanh nghiệp cao nhất theo luật định, nhưng tỷ lệ hiệu quả trung bình thấp hơn nhiều và thuế đánh vào thu nhập và tiêu dùng tương đối thấp. Nhìn chung, Hoa Kỳ có một trong những tỷ lệ thu nhập từ thuế trên GDP thấp nhất trong OECD.
13. Những tuyên bố của ông cho thấy sự thiếu hiểu biết sâu sắc về kinh tế học và không có khả năng lắng nghe các chuyên gia đáng tin cậy. Ông lặp lại các số liệu thống kê kinh tế giả mạo và gây hiểu lầm, đồng thời đưa ra những ngụy biện về thuế VAT và tính cạnh tranh thương mại.
14. Ông đề cao tư duy ma thuật và lý thuyết âm mưu thay vì những đánh giá tỉnh táo về các lựa chọn chính sách kinh tế khả thi.
Donald Trump là một lựa chọn nguy hiểm, mang tính hủy diệt đối với đất nước. Ông ta thông tin sai về cử tri, làm suy giảm lòng tin vào các tổ chức công bằng các thuyết âm mưu, và thúc đẩy ảo tưởng cố ý về việc gắn bó với thực tế. Nếu được bầu, ông ta gây ra một mối nguy hiểm duy nhất đối với hoạt động của các thể chế dân chủ và kinh tế, cũng như sự thịnh vượng của đất nước. Vì những lý do này, chúng tôi đặc biệt khuyên bạn không nên bỏ phiếu cho Donald Trump.
