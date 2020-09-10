Thư ngỏ: 794 Các nhà kinh tế phản đối Trump

LƯU Ý: Các tổ chức được liệt kê cho mục đích nhận dạng và không nên được xem như các bên ký kết bức thư.

Chúng tôi, những nhà kinh tế ký tên dưới đây, đại diện cho nhiều lĩnh vực chuyên môn và đoàn kết trong việc phản đối Donald Trump. Chúng tôi khuyến nghị cử tri chọn một ứng cử viên khác dựa trên các lý do sau:

1. Ông ta làm suy giảm lòng tin vào các tổ chức thu thập và phổ biến thông tin quan trọng về nền kinh tế, chẳng hạn như Cục Thống kê Lao động, bằng cách truyền bá thông tin sai lệch về tính liêm chính trong công việc của họ.

2. Ông ta đã đánh lừa cử tri ở các bang như Ohio và Michigan khi khẳng định rằng việc đàm phán lại NAFTA hoặc áp đặt thuế quan đối với Trung Quốc sẽ làm tăng đáng kể việc làm trong lĩnh vực sản xuất. Trên thực tế, tỷ trọng việc làm của ngành sản xuất đã giảm từ những năm 1970 và chủ yếu liên quan đến tự động hóa, không phải thương mại.

3. Ông tuyên bố ủng hộ các cựu công nhân sản xuất, nhưng không có kế hoạch hỗ trợ họ chuyển sang các vị trí trong lĩnh vực dịch vụ được trả lương cao. Thay vào đó, ông đã chuyển hướng cuộc thảo luận chính sách sang các lựa chọn bỏ qua cả thực tế của tiến bộ công nghệ và lợi ích của thương mại quốc tế.

4. Ông ta đã đánh lừa công chúng khi khẳng định rằng sản xuất của Hoa Kỳ đã giảm sút. Vị trí và thành phần sản phẩm của ngành sản xuất đã thay đổi, nhưng mức sản lượng đã tăng hơn gấp đôi ở Mỹ kể từ những năm 1980.

5. Ông đã gợi ý một cách sai lầm rằng thương mại có tổng bằng 0 và “sự cứng rắn” của các nhà đàm phán chủ yếu dẫn đến thâm hụt thương mại.

6. Ông đã đánh lừa công chúng bằng những tuyên bố sai lệch về các hiệp định thương mại làm xói mòn thu nhập và của cải quốc gia. Mặc dù lợi nhuận thu được không được phân bổ đồng đều - và bản thân đây là một cuộc thảo luận quan trọng - cả thu nhập trung bình và tài sản trung bình đều đã tăng đáng kể ở Hoa Kỳ kể từ những năm 1980.

7. Ông đã hạ thấp mức độ nghiêm túc của đối thoại quốc gia bằng cách đề xuất rằng việc loại bỏ Cơ quan Bảo vệ Môi trường hoặc Bộ Giáo dục sẽ làm giảm đáng kể thâm hụt tài chính. Một giải pháp đáng tin cậy sẽ yêu cầu tăng doanh thu thuế và / hoặc giảm chi tiêu cho An sinh Xã hội, Medicare, Medicaid hoặc Quốc phòng.

8. Ông tuyên bố sẽ loại bỏ thâm hụt tài chính, nhưng đã đề xuất một kế hoạch có thể làm giảm doanh thu thuế từ 2,6 đô la xuống 5,9 nghìn tỷ đô la trong thập kỷ tới theo Quỹ thuế phi đảng phái.

10. Ông tuyên bố rằng ông sẽ giảm thâm hụt thương mại, nhưng đã đề xuất giảm tiết kiệm công có khả năng làm tăng thâm hụt.

11. Ông sử dụng nhập cư như một con cá trích đỏ để đánh lừa cử tri về các vấn đề quan trọng về kinh tế, chẳng hạn như tình trạng trì trệ tiền lương của các hộ gia đình có trình độ học vấn thấp. Một số lực lượng chịu trách nhiệm về điều này, nhưng nhập cư dường như chỉ đóng một vai trò khiêm tốn. Tập trung đối thoại vào kênh này, thay vì các kênh thực chất hơn, chẳng hạn như tự động hóa, chuyển hướng cuộc tranh luận của công chúng sang các lựa chọn chính sách không hiệu quả.

12. Ông ta đã đánh lừa cử tri khi khẳng định rằng Hoa Kỳ là một trong những quốc gia bị đánh thuế nặng nề nhất. Mặc dù Hoa Kỳ có mức thuế doanh nghiệp cao nhất theo luật định, nhưng tỷ lệ hiệu quả trung bình thấp hơn nhiều và thuế đánh vào thu nhập và tiêu dùng tương đối thấp. Nhìn chung, Hoa Kỳ có một trong những tỷ lệ thu nhập từ thuế trên GDP thấp nhất trong OECD.

13. Những tuyên bố của ông cho thấy sự thiếu hiểu biết sâu sắc về kinh tế học và không có khả năng lắng nghe các chuyên gia đáng tin cậy. Ông lặp lại các số liệu thống kê kinh tế giả mạo và gây hiểu lầm, đồng thời đưa ra những ngụy biện về thuế VAT và tính cạnh tranh thương mại.

14. Ông đề cao tư duy ma thuật và lý thuyết âm mưu thay vì những đánh giá tỉnh táo về các lựa chọn chính sách kinh tế khả thi.

Donald Trump là một lựa chọn nguy hiểm, mang tính hủy diệt đối với đất nước. Ông ta thông tin sai về cử tri, làm suy giảm lòng tin vào các tổ chức công bằng các thuyết âm mưu, và thúc đẩy ảo tưởng cố ý về việc gắn bó với thực tế. Nếu được bầu, ông ta gây ra một mối nguy hiểm duy nhất đối với hoạt động của các thể chế dân chủ và kinh tế, cũng như sự thịnh vượng của đất nước. Vì những lý do này, chúng tôi đặc biệt khuyên bạn không nên bỏ phiếu cho Donald Trump.

Đã ký,

Jason Abaluck, Yale University

David S. Abrams, University of Pennsylvania

Joelle Abramowitz, University of Michigan

Dilip J. Abreu, Princeton University

Jason Abrevaya, University of Texas, Austin

Daron Acemoglu, Massachusetts Institute of Technology

Achyuta Adhvaryu, University of Michigan

James Andreoni, University of California, San Diego

Amanda Agan, Rutgers University

Leila Agha, Dartmouth College

Yamin Ahmad, University of Wisconsin, Whitewater

Amir Ali Ahmadi, Princeton University

Dennis J. Aigner, University of California, Irvine

Mohammad Akbarpour, Stanford University

Stefania Albanesi, University of Pittsburgh

David Albouy, University of Illinois

Jim Albrecht, Georgetown University

Harold Alderman, International Food Policy Research Institute

S. Nageeb Ali, Pennsylvania State University

Alberto Alesina, Harvard University

Jennifer Alix-Garcia, University of Wisconsin, Madison

Hunt Allcott, New York University

Treb Allen, Dartmouth College

Douglas Almond, Columbia University

Daniel Altman, New York University

Axel Anderson, Georgetown University

James E. Anderson, Boston College

Donald Andrews, Yale University

Isaiah Andrews, Massachusetts Institute of Technology

Manuela Angelucci, University of Michigan

Pol Antràs, Harvard University

Kate Antonovics, University of California, San Diego

S. Anukriti, Boston College

Andres Aradillas-Lopez, Pennsylvania State University

Luis F. Arbelaez

Robert B. Archibald, College of William & Mary

Kenneth Ardon, Salem State University

Alina Arefeva, Johns Hopkins University

Costas Arkolakis, Yale University​

Timothy Armstrong, Yale University

Nick Arnosti, Columbia University

Kenneth J. Arrow, Stanford University

Gaurab Aryal, University of Virginia

Arash Asadpour, New York University

Susan Athey, Stanford University

Andrew Atkeson, University of California, Los Angeles

Adrien Auclert, Stanford University

Maximilian Auffhammer, University of California, Berkeley

Eduardo Azevedo, University of Pennsylvania

Linda Babcock, Carnegie Mellon University

Mariagiovanna Baccara, Washington University, St. Louis

Michael Bailey, Facebook

Jonathan B. Baker, American University

Malcolm Baker, Harvard Business School

Laurence Ball, Johns Hopkins University

Abhijit Banerjee, Massachusetts Institute of Technology

James Bang, St. Ambrose University

Karna Basu, City University of New York

Victoria Baranov, The University of Melbourne

Chris Barrett, Cornell University

William A. Barnett, University of Kansas

Jean-Noel Barrot, Massachusetts Institute of Technology

Natalie Bau, University of Toronto

Christopher F. Baum, Boston College

Emily Beam, University of Vermont

John C. Beghin, Iowa State University

Jere Behrman University of Pennsylvania

Jess Benhabib, New York University

Lanier Benkard, Stanford University

Alan Benson, University of Minnesota

Anil Kumar Bera, University of Illinois

Ronald Berenbeim, New York University

Dirk Bergemann, Yale University

David Berger, Northwestern University

Peter Bergman, Columbia University

Daniel Bergstresser, Brandeis University

Steven Berry, Yale University

Daniel Beunza, London School of Economics

Saurabh Bhargava, Carnegie Mellon University

V. Bhaskar, University of Texas, Austin

Joydeep Bhattacharya, Iowa State University

Herman J. Bierens, Pennsylvania State University

Volodymyr Bilotkach, Newcastle University

Alberto Bisin, New York University

David Bjerk, Claremont McKenna College

Douglas H. Blair, Rutgers University

Emily Blanchard, Dartmouth College

Emily Blank, Howard University

Francine D. Blau, Cornell University

Steven Block, Tufts University

Nicholas Bloom, Stanford University

Andreas Blume, University of Arizona

Simon Board, University of California, Los Angeles

Luigi Bocola, Northwestern University

Elizabeth Bogan, Princeton University

Aislinn Bohren, University of Pennsylvania

Michele Boldrin, Washington University, St. Louis

Patrick Bolton, Columbia University

Carl Bonham, University of Hawaii, Manoa

John P. Bonin, Wesleyan University

Severin Borenstein, University of California, Berkeley

Luca Bossi, University of Pennsylvania

Tilman Borgers, University of Michigan

Svetlana Boyarchenko, University of Texas, Austin

Nicole M. Boyson, Northeastern University

Serguey Braguinsky, University of Maryland

William C. Brainard, Yale University

Timothy Bresnahan, Stanford University

Erin Todd Bronchetti, Swarthmore College

David Brownstone, University of California, Irvine

Jan Brueckner, University of California, Irvine

Barbara Bruns

Kevin Bryan, University of Toronto

Erik Brynjolfsson, Massachusetts Institute of Technology

Sandro Brusco, Stony Brook University

Moshe Buchinsky, University of California, Los Angeles

Eric Budish, University of Chicago

Marshall Burke, Stanford University

Ariel Burstein, University of California, Los Angeles

Kristin F. Butcher, Wellesley College

Daniel D. Butler, Auburn University

Sebastien Buttet, City University of New York

Kristy Buzard, Syracuse University

Ricardo Caballero, Massachusetts Institute of Technology

Marika Cabral, University of Texas at Austin

Michael Callen, University of California, San Diego

Filipe Campante, Harvard University

Donald E. Campbell, College of William & Mary

John Y. Campbell, Harvard University

Art Carden, Samford Universtiy

Christopher D. Carroll, Johns Hopkins University

Gabriel Carroll, Stanford University

Michael R. Carter, University of California, Davis

Leandro S. Carvalho, University of Southern California

Elizabeth Caucutt, University of Western Ontario

Frank Chaloupka, University of Illinois, Chicago

Sewin Chan, New York University

Arun G. Chandrasekhar, Stanford University

David A. Chapman, University of Virginia

Gary Charness, University of California, Santa Barbara

Kalyan Chatterjee, Pennsylvania State University

Larry Chavis, University of North Carolina

Howard Chernick, Hunter College

Victor Chernozhukov, Massachusetts Institute of Technology

Judith A. Chevalier, Yale University

John B. Chilton, Virginia Commonwealth University

Menzie D. Chinn, University of Wisconsin, Madison

Gabriel Chodorow-Reich, Harvard University

Bhagwan Chowdhry, University of California, Los Angeles

Lawrence Christiano, Northwestern University

Sean Chu, Facebook

Michael Chwe, University of California, Los Angeles

Tim Classen, Loyola University Chicago

Karen Clay, Carnegie Mellon University

Michael A. Clemens

Gian Luca Clementi, New York University

Paola Conconi, Université Libre de Bruxelles and London School of Economics

Hope Corman, Rider University

Chad D. Cotti, University of Wisconsin, Oshkosh

Victor Couture, University of California, Berkeley

Donald Cox, Boston College

Ian Coxhead, University of Wisconsin

Eric W. Crawford, Michigan State University

Vincent Crawford, University of California, San Diego

Sean Crockett, City University of New York, Baruch College

Barbara Crockett, City University of New York, Baruch College

Ron Cronovich, Carthage College

Samuel Culbert, University of California, Los Angeles

J. David Cummins, Temple University

Scott Cunningham, Baylor University

David Cutler, Harvard University

Jaksa Cvitanic, California Institute of Technology

James Dana, Northeastern University

Chetan Dave, New York University

Dhaval M. Dave, Bentley University and National Bureau of Economic Research

Paul A. David, Stanford University

Thomas Davidoff, University of British Columbia

Donald R. Davis, Columbia University

Angela C. M. de Oliveira, University of Massachusetts, Amherst

Robert T. Deacon, University of California, Santa Barbara

Angus Deaton, Princeton University

Joyee Deb, Yale University

Partha Deb, Hunter College

Rajeev Dehejia, New York University

Stefano DellaVigna, University of California, Berkeley

Hazel Denton, Georgetown University

Tatyana Deryugina, University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign

Wouter Dessein, Columbia University

Ravi Dhar, Yale University

Marco Di Maggio, Harvard Business School

Dimitrios Diamantaras, Temple University

Peter Diamond, Massachusetts Institute of Technology

Eleanor Wiske Dillon, Arizona State University

Avinash K. Dixit, Princeton University

Rebecca Dizon-Ross, University of Chicago

Matthias Doepke, Northwestern University

Javier Donna, Ohio State University

Laura Doval, California Institute of Technology and Yale University

Esther Duflo, Massachusetts Institute of Technology

Steven Durlauf, University of Wisconsin

Susan Dynarski, University of Michigan

Richard A. Easterlin, University of Southern California

William Easterly, New York University

Jonathan Eaton, Pennsylvania State University

Federico Echenique, California Institute of Technology

Florian Ederer, Yale University

Aaron S. Edlin, University of California, Berkeley

Lena Edlund, Columbia University

Sebastian Edwards, University of California, Los Angeles

J.P. Eggers, New York University

Sara Fisher Ellison, Massachusetts Institute of Technology

Jeffrey Ely, Northwestern University

Can Erbil, Boston College

Isil Erel, Ohio State University

Bilge Erten, Northeastern University

Ryan Fang, University of Chicago

Emmanuel Farhi, Harvard University

David H. Feldman, College of William & Mary

Daniel Fetter, Wellesley College

Raquel Fernandez, New York University

Ricardo Fernholz, Claremont McKenna College

David Figlio, Northwestern University

Stefanie Fischer, California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo

Diana Fletschner

Jeffrey Flory, Claremont McKenna College

Frederick Floss, State University of New York at Buffalo

Dana Foarta, Stanford University

Eliza Forsythe, University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign

Mark Fontana, University of Southern California

Meredith Fowlie, University of California, Berkeley

Jeffrey Frankel, Harvard University

Guillaume Frechette, New York University

Mira Frick, Yale University

Amanda Friedenberg, Arizona State University

Ezra Friedman, Northwestern University

Roman Frydman, New York University

Victor R. Fuchs, Stanford University

Thomas Fujiwara, Princeton University

Stuart A. Gabriel, University of California, Los Angeles

Ian Gale, Georgetown University

David W. Galenson, University of Chicago

Sebastián Gallegos, Princeton University

Michael Gallmeyer, University of Virginia

David Gamarnik, Massachusetts Institute of Technology

Bernhard Ganglmair, University of Texas at Dallas

Pedro Gardete, Stanford University

Steve Gardner, Baylor University

Michelle Garfinkel, University of California, Irvine

Robert Garlick, Duke University

Peter Garrod, University of Hawaii, Manoa

Claudine Gartenberg, New York University

Robert Gazzale, University of Toronto

Laura K. Gee, Tufts University

François Geerolf, University of California, Los Angeles

Garance Genicot, Georgetown University

Matthew L. Gentry, London School of Economics

Christophre Georges, Hamilton College

George Georgiadis, Northwestern University

François Gerard, Columbia University

Dalia Ghanem, University of California, Davis

Tarek Ghani, Washington University, St. Louis

Andra Ghent, University of Wisconsin, Madison

Suman Ghosh, Florida Atlantic University

Marco Giansoldati, University of Birmingham

Stefano Giglio, University of Chicago

Kenneth Gillingham, Yale University

Paola Giuliano, University of California, Los Angeles

Gopi Shah Goda, Stanford University

Chuan Goh, University of Wisconsin, Milwaukee

Devra Golbe, Hunter College and the Graduate Center, City University of New York

Joe Golden, Collage.com

Matt Goldman, Microsoft Research

Ben Golub, Harvard University

Gita Gopinath, Harvard University

Daniel Gottlieb, Washington University, St Louis

Lawrence H. Goulder, Stanford University

Corbett Grainger, University of Wisconsin

​Alan Grant, Baker University

Laura Grant, Claremont McKenna College

Jerry R. Green, Harvard University

Adam Eric Greenberg, University of California, Los Angeles

William Greene, New York University

Dan Greenwald, Massachusetts Institute of Technology

Matthew Grennan, University of Pennsylvania

Therese Grijalva, Weber State University

Daniel P. Gross, Harvard University

Gene Grossman, Princeton University

Jean Grossman, Princeton University

Michael Grossman, City University of New York Graduate Center

Michael Grubb, Boston College

Jonathan Gruber, Massachusetts Institute of Technology

Martin J. Gruber, New York University

Isabel Guerrero, Harvard University

Veronica Guerrieri, University of Chicago

Patrik Guggenberger, Pennsylvania State University

Aaron Gunn

Adam Guren, Boston University

Fatih Guvenen, University of Minnesota

Aboozar Hadavand, Columbia University

Guillaume Haeringer, Baruch College

Isa Hafalir, Carnegie Mellon University

Kareem Haggag, Carnegie Mellon University

Nima Haghpanah, Pennsylvania State University

Phil Haile, Yale University

Jens Hainmueller, Stanford University

Marina Halac, Columbia University

Bronwyn H. Hall, University of California, Berkeley

Rema Hanna, Harvard University

Daniel S. Hamermesh, University of Texas at Austin

Sarah Hamersma, Syracuse University

Jeffrey Hammer, Princeton University

Ben Handel, University of California, Berkeley

Benjamin Hansen, University of Oregon

Bruce Hansen, University of Wisconsin

Gordon Hanson, University of California, San Diego

Matthew Harding, University of California, Irvine

Oliver D. Hart, Harvard University

Tarek Alexander Hassan, University of Chicago

Johannes Haushofer, Princeton University

Andreas Hauskrecht, Indiana University

Robert Haveman, University of Wisconsin, Madison

Carolyn J. Heinrich, Vanderbilt University

Benjamin E. Hermalin, University of California, Berkeley

Brent Hickman, University of Chicago

Keisuke Hirano, Pennsylvania State University

Lesley Hirsch, City University of New York

Benjamin Ho, Vassar College

Kate Ho, Columbia University

Peter Ho, University of Denver

Yael Hochberg, Rice University

John Hoddinott, Cornell University

Saul D. Hoffman, University of Delaware

Stephen Holland, University of North Carolina, Greensboro

Thomas J. Holmes, University of Minnesota

Adam Honig, Amherst College

Jeremy Horpedahl, University of Central Arkansas

Roozbeh Hosseini, University of Georgia

Sabrina Howell, New York University

Peter Howitt, Brown University

Hilary Hoynes, University of California, Berkeley

Yasheng Huang, Massachusetts Institute of Technology

Isaiah Hull, Sveriges Riksbank

Jennifer Hunt, Rutgers University

Barry W. Ickes, Pennsylvania State University

Ryota Iijima, Yale University

Alex Imas, Carnegie Mellon University

Scott Imberman, Michigan State University

Nicolas Inostroza, Northwestern University

Oleg Itskhoki, Princeton University

Billy Jack, Georgetown University

Kelsey Jack, Tufts University

Sarah Jacobson, Williams College

Tor Jacobson, Sveriges Riksbank

Sanford M. Jacoby, University of California, Los Angeles

David A. Jaeger, City University of New York, Graduate Center

Pamela Jakiela, University of Maryland

Paul Jakus, Utah State University

Seema Jayachandran, Northwestern University

Gerald Jaynes, Yale University

Geoffrey Jehle, Vassar College

Elizabeth J. Jensen, Hamilton College

Paul Johnson, Vassar College

Barbara A.P. Jones, Alabama A&M University

Damon Jones, University of Chicago

Derek C. Jones, Hamilton College

Joseph P. Joyce, Wellesley College

Ted Joyce, Baruch College and Graduate Center

Sung Jae Jun, Pennsylvania State University

John H. Kagel, Ohio State University

Lisa B. Kahn, Yale University

Yuichiro Kamada, University of California, Berkeley

Ethan Kaplan, University of Maryland, College Park

Dean Karlan, Yale University

Edi Karni, Johns Hopkins University

Navin Kartik, Columbia University

Jakub Kastl, Princeton University

Barbara G. Katz, New York University

Timothy J. Kehoe, University of Minnesota

Todd Keister, Rutgers University

Inas Kelly, Queens College, City University of New York

John Kennan, University of Wisconsin, Madison

Haider A. Khan, University of Denver

Hyuncheol Bryant Kim, Cornell University

Kyoo il Kim, Michigan State University

Marieke Kleemans, University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign

Michael Klein, Tufts University

Kenneth Kletzer, University of California, Santa Cruz

Christopher R. Knittel, Massachusetts Institute of Technology

Melissa Knox, University of Washington

Yilmaz Kocer, University of Southern California

Thomas Kochan, Massachusetts Institute of Technology

Michal Kolesár, Princeton University

Charles Kolstad, Stanford University

Gerald F. Kominski, University of California, Los Angeles

Hideo Konishi, Boston College

Andrew Kosenko, Columbia University

Matthew Kotchen, Yale University

Matthew Kovach, ITAM

Dan Kovenock, Chapman University

Rachel Kranton, Duke University

Marvin Kraus, Boston College

Kate Krause, University of New Mexico

Kathie Krumm, Stanford University

Adriana Kugler, Georgetown University

Michael Kuhn, University of Oregon

Mark Kuperberg, Swarthmore College

Mordecai Kurz, Stanford University

Sajal Lahiri, Southern Illinois University, Carbondale

David Laibson, Harvard University

David Laitin, Stanford University

Farrokh Langdana, Rutgers University

Fabian Lange, McGill University

Ashley Langer, University of Arizona

Joe Langsam, University of Maryland and Massachusetts Institute of Technology

Vincent Leah-Martin, University of California, San Diego

Dan Leeds

Michael A. Leeds, Temple University

William H. Lehr, Massachusetts Institute of Technology

Margaret Leighton, University of St Andrews

Mark A. Lemley, Stanford University

Sergio H. Lence, Iowa State University

Jonathan Leonard, University of California, Berkeley

Jacob Leshno, Columbia University

Dan Levin, Ohio State University

David Levine, University of California, Berkeley

David K. Levine, Washington University, St. Louis

Arik Levinson, Georgetown University

Steve Levkoff, University of California, San Diego

Arthur Lewbel, Boston College

Greg Lewis, Microsoft Research

Danielle Li, Harvard University

Jin Li, Northwestern University

Shengwu Li, Harvard University

Annie Liang, University of Pennsylvania

Marc Lieberman, New York University

Ethan Ligon, University of California, Berkeley

David L. Lindauer, Wellesley College

Benjamin Linkow, University of Chicago

Dennis B. Liotta, New York University

Elliot Lipnowski, University of Chicago

Zachary Liscow, Yale University

Adriana Lleras-Muney, University of California, Los Angeles

Benjamin Lockwood, University of Pennsylvania

George Loewenstein, Carnegie Mellon University

Trevon D. Logan, Ohio State University

Bridget Terry Long, Harvard University

Kristian Lopez Vargas, University of California, Santa Cruz

Guido Lorenzoni, Northwestern University

Michael F. Lovenheim, Cornell University

Corinne Low, University of Pennsylvania

Jay Lu, University of California, Los Angeles

Rodney D. Ludema, Georgetown University

Sydney C. Ludvigson, New York University

Louis Maccini, Johns Hopkins University

Mario Macis, Johns Hopkins University

Catherine Maclean, Temple University

Ellen Magenheim, Swarthmore College

Matteo Maggiori, Harvard University

Michael D. Makowsky, Clemson University

Sara Elana Adler Mandelbaum, Lindenwood University

Mihai Manea, Massachusetts Institute of Technology

Elena Manresa, Massachusetts Institute of Technology

Sara Markowitz, Emory University

Eric Maskin, Harvard University

Nicole M. Mason, Michigan State University

Niko Matouschek, Northwestern University

Jordan Matsudaira, Cornell University

Eric Mayefsky

John W. Mayo, Georgetown University

Deirdre Nansen McCloskey, University of Illinois at Chicago

Jacob Meerman

Costas Meghir, Yale University

Marc Melitz, Harvard University

Konrad Menzel, New York University

Robert C. Merton, Massachusetts Institute of Technology

Andrew Metrick, Yale University

Jacob Meyer, California State University, Long Beach

Atif Mian, Princeton University

Edward Miguel, University of California, Berkeley

Ronald Miller, Columbia University

Alan Miller, University of Haifa

Lawrence Mishel, Economic Policy Institute

Kurt Mitman, Stockholm University

Naci Mocan, Louisiana State University

Rakesh Mohan, Yale University

Manoj Mohanan, Duke University

Benjamin Moll, Princeton University

Juan Carlos Montoy, University of California, San Francisco

Dilip Mookherjee, Boston University

Jonathan Morduch, New York University

Alan Moreira, Yale University

Edward R. Morey, University of Colorado

Barbara Morgan, Johns Hopkins University

John Morgan, University of California, Berkeley

Peter Morrow, University of Toronto

Julie Holland Mortimer, Boston College

Giuseppe Moscarini, Yale University

Petra Moser, New York University

Stephen E. Morris, Princeton University

Tracy Mott, University of Denver

Tyler Muir, University of California, Los Angeles

Priya Mukherjee, College of William & Mary

Alicia H. Munnell, Boston College

Karthik Muralidharan, University of California, San Diego

Robert G. Murphy, Boston College

Sheila Murray, Economic Consultant

Aldo Musacchio, Brandeis University

Roger Myerson, University of Chicago

Michael R. Myler, University of Mount Union

John Nachbar, Washington University, St. Louis

Barry Nalebuff, Yale University

Paulo Natenzon, Washington University, St. Louis

Roz Naylor, Stanford University

Jack Needleman, University of California, Los Angeles

Christopher A. Neilson, Princeton University

Brent Neiman, University of Chicago

David Neumark, University of California, Irvine

Peter Newberry, Pennsylvania State University

Paul Niehaus, University of California, San Diego

Marina Niessner, Yale University

Andrew Nigrinis Valderrama, Stanford University

Roger G. Noll, Stanford University

Nathan Nunn, Harvard University

Ingmar Nyman, City University of New York, Hunter College

Anant Nyshadham, Boston College

Stephen A. O'Connell, Swarthmore College

John O'Trakoun, Ford Motor Company

Ezra Oberfield, Princeton University

Eric Ohrn, Grinnell College

Paulina Oliva, University of California, Irvine

James Orlin, Massachusetts Institute of Technology

David L. Ortega, Michigan State University

Pietro Ortoleva, Columbia University

Aniko Öry, Yale University

Adam Osman, University of Illinois, Urbana Champaign

Sharon Oster, Yale University

Emily Oster, Brown University

Mead Over, College of William & Mary

Ann Owen, Hamilton College

Erkut Ozbay, University of Maryland

Thomas Palfrey, California Institute of Technology

Leslie E. Papke, Michigan State University

Giri Parameswaran, Haverford College

Susan W. Parker, Center for Research and Teaching in Economics CIDE

Sahar Parsa, Tufts University

David Pearce, New York University

Denis Pelletier, North Carolina State University

Lynne Pepall, Tufts University

Ricardo Perez-Truglia, University of California, Los Angeles

Michael Peters, Yale University

Toan Phan, University of North Carolina

Monika Piazzesi, Stanford University

Robert S. Pindyck, Massachusetts Institute of Technology

Joris Pinkse, Pennsylvania State University

Laetitia Placido, City University of New York

Jeffrey Pliskin, Hamilton College

Steve Polasky, University of Minnesota

Dina Pomeranz, Harvard Business School

Cristian Pop-Eleches, Columbia University

Claus C Pörtner, Seattle University

Alex Poterack, Wellesley College

Michael L. Powell, Northwestern University

Nick Powers

Eswar Prasad, Cornell University

Anita Prasad, Temple University

Sangeeta Pratap, City University of New York

Drazen Prelec, Massachusetts Institute of Technology

Steven Pressman, Monmouth University

Thomas Prusa, Rutgers University

Thomas Pugel, New York University

Melissa Pumphrey

Richard E. Quandt, Princeton University

Elena Quercioli, University of Texas, Rio Grande Valley

Agnes R. Quisumbing, International Food Policy Research Institute

Hazhir Rahmandad, Massachusetts Institute of Technology

Priya Ranjan, University of California, Irvine

Gautam Rao, Harvard University

Vijayendra Rao

David S. Rapson, University of California, Davis

James Rauch, University of California, San Diego

Martin Ravallion, Georgetown University

Debraj Ray, New York University

Thomas Reardon, Michigan State University

Sarah Reber, University of California, Los Angeles

Nancy Reichman, Rutgers University

Julian Reif, University of Illinois

David Reiley, Pandora Media, Inc., and University of California, Berkeley

Cordelia Reimers, Hunter College

Imke Reimers, Northeastern University

Philip Reny, University of Chicago

Gary Richardson, University of California, Irvine

Sam Richardson, Boston College

Mary Rigdon, Rutgers University

John Riley, University of California, Los Angeles

Mario Rizzo, New York University

John Roberts, Stanford University

Jonathan Robinson, University of California, Santa Cruz

Guillaume Rocheteau, University of California, Irvine

Yana Rodgers, Rutgers University

Andrés Rodríguez-Clare, University of California, Berkeley

Antonio Rodriguez-Lopez, University of California, Irvine

Brian W. Rogers, Washington University, St. Louis

Carol Rogers, Georgetown University

Paul M. Romer, New York University

B. Peter Rosendorff, New York University

Donald B. Rosenfield, Massachusetts Institute of Technology

Esteban Rossi-Hansberg, Princeton University

Maya Rossin-Slater, University of California, Santa Barbara

Gregory L. Rosston, Stanford University

Elyce Rotella, University of Michigan

Alvin E. Roth, Stanford University

Philip Rothman, East Carolina University

Heather Royer, University of California, Santa Barbara

Christopher J. Ruhm, University of Virginia

John Rust, Georgetown University

Adam Sacarny, Columbia University

Silvia Saccardo, Carnegie Mellon University

Dan Sacks, Indiana University

Maryam Saeedi, Carnegie Mellon University

Henry Saffer, National Bureau of Economic Research, Inc.

Maher Said, New York University

Andres Santos, University of California, San Diego

Tano Santos, Columbia University

Paola Sapienza, Northwestern University

Sarada Sarada, University of Wisconsin, Madison

Christine Sauer, University of New Mexico

Anja Sautmann, Brown University

Laura Schechter, University of Wisconsin, Madison

Jose A. Scheinkman, Columbia University and Princeton University

Frank Schilbach, Massachusetts Institute of Technology

Lawrence Schmidt, University of Chicago

Martin B. Schmidt, College of William & Mary

Markus P. A. Schneider, University of Denver

Kevin T. Schnepel, University of Sydney

Andrew Schotter, New York University

Jesse Schreger, Harvard University

William Schulze, Cornell University

Amy Ellen Schwartz, Syracuse University

Stuart O. Schweitzer, University of California, Los Angeles

Julia Schwenkenberg, Rutgers University, Newark

Paul Scott, New York University

Fiona M. Scott Morton, Yale University

Ricardo Serrano-Padial, Drexel University

Rajiv Sethi, Columbia University

Purvi Sevak, Hunter College

Brad Shapiro, University of Chicago

Kartini Shastry, Wellesley College

Douglas Shaw, Economist

Ajay Shenoy, University of California, Santa Cruz

Mark Shepard, Harvard University

Itai Sher, University of California

Guanming Shi, University of Wisconsin, Madison

Gerald Shively, Purdue University

Ali Shourideh, Carnegie Mellon University

Olga Shurchkov, Wellesley College

Dan Sichel, Wellesley College

Paolo Siconolfi, Columbia University

David Silver, Princeton University

Tara M. Sinclair, The George Washington University

Nirvikar Singh, University of California, Santa Cruz

Perry Singleton, Syracuse University

Marciano Siniscalchi, Northwestern University

Anthony A. Smith, Jr., Yale University

Lones Smith, University of Wisconsin, Madison

Eugene Smolensky, University of California, Berkeley

Joel Sobel, University of California, San Diego

John Solow, University of Iowa

Robert Solow, Massachusetts Institute of Technology

Tayfun Sonmez, Boston College

Stephen E. Spear, Carnegie Mellon University

Alan Spearot, University of California, Santa Cruz

Dean Spears, University of Texas, Austin

Evan Starr, University of Maryland

Jack Stecher, Carnegie Mellon University

John Sterman, Massachusetts Institute of Technology

Scott Stern, Massachusetts Institute of Technology

Steven Stern, Stony Brook University

Kyle W. Stiegert, University of Wisconsin, Madison

Maxwell B. Stinchcombe, University of Texas, Austin

Noah Stoffman, Indiana University

Adam Storeygard, Tufts University

Jörg Stoye, Cornell University

René M. Stulz, Ohio State University

Sandip Sukhtankar, University of Virginia

Scott Sumner, Bentley University

Ashley Swanson, University of Pennsylvania

Nichole Szembrot, Trinity College

Steve Tadelis, University of California, Berkeley

Alireza Tahbaz-Salehi, Columbia University

Yuya Takahashi, Johns Hopkins University

Elie Tamer, Harvard University

Joshua Tasoff, Claremont Graduate University

Dmitry Taubinsky, Dartmouth College

J. Edward Taylor, University of California, Davis

Lowell Taylor, Carnegie Mellon University

Pietro Tebaldi, University of Chicago

Nathan Tefft, Bates College

Richard Thaler, University of Chicago

Caroline Thomas, University of Texas, Austin

Mallika Thomas, Cornell University

Felix Tintelnot, University of Chicago

Oana Tocoian, Claremont McKenna College

Dan Tortorice, Brandeis University

Isabel Trevino, University of California, San Diego

Nikos Trichakis, Massachusetts Institute of Technology

David Tschirley, Michigan State University

Robert W. Turner, Colgate University

Stephen Turnovsky, University of Washington

James Tybout, Pennsylvania State University

Christopher Udry, Yale University

Kosuke Uetake, Yale University

Utku Unver, Boston College

Robert Valdez, University of New Mexico

Paola Valenti, Columbia University

John Van Reenen, Massachusetts Institute of Technology

Richard Van Weelden, University of Chicago

Kerry D. Vandell, University of California, Irvine

Ramaa Vasudevan, Colorado State University

Joe Vavra, University of Chicago

Laura Veldkamp, New York University

Venky Venkateswaran, New York University

Gregory Veramendi, Arizona State University

Eric Verhoogen, Columbia University

Emanuel Vespa, University of California, Santa Barbara

Michael S. Visser, Sonoma State University

Gianluca Violante, New York University

Eva Vivalt, Australian National University

Tom Vogl, Princeton University

Rajiv Vohra, Brown University

Nico Voigtländer, University of California, Los Angeles

Susan Vroman, Georgetown University

Edward Vytlacil, Yale University

Paul Wachtel, New York University

Romain Wacziarg, University of California, Los Angeles

Glen Waddell, University of Oregon

Joel Waldfogel, University of Minnesota

Andreas Waldkirch, Colby College

Don Waldman, Colgate University

Scott Wallsten, Technology Policy Institute

Carl Walsh, University of California, Santa Cruz

Jue (Jessie) Wang, University of California, San Diego

Tao Wang, Swarthmore College

Xiao Yu Wang, Duke University

Leonard Wantchekon, Princeton University

Patrick Ward, IFPRI

Patrick L. Warren, Clemson University

Mark Watson, Princeton University

Douglas Webber, Temple University

Jonathan Weinstein, Washington University, St. Louis

Joann M. Weiner, George Washington University

Michael Weisbach, Ohio State University

Ingrid M. Werner, Ohio State University

Birger Wernerfelt, Massachusetts Institute of Technology

Nils Wernerfelt, Facebook

Ivan Werning, Massachusetts Institute of Technology

Silvia Weyerbrock, Princeton University

E. Glen Weyl, Yale University

Johannes Wieland, University of California, San Diego

Jeffrey G. Williamson, Harvard University and University of Wisconsin

Roger White, Whittier College

Toni Whited, University of Michigan

Joshua Wilde, University of South Florida

James E. Wilen, University of California, Davis

Ben Williams, George Washington University

Kevin Williams, Yale University

Alistair Wilson, University of Pittsburgh

Andrea Wilson, Georgetown University

Larry Wimmer, Brigham Young University

Barbara Wolfe, University of Wisconsin, Madison

Justin Wolfers, University of Michigan

Hendrik Wolff, University of Washington

Catherine Wolfram, University of California, Berkeley

Richard Woodward, Texas A&M University

Jeffrey Wooldridge, Michigan State University

Tomasz Woźniak, University of Melbourne

Jonathan Wright, Johns Hopkins University

Bruce Wydick, University of San Francisco

Dean Yang, University of Michigan

Sevin Yeltekin, Carnegie Mellon University

Muhamet Yildiz, Massachusetts Institute of Technology

Pai-Ling Yin, University of Southern California

Wesley Yin, University of California, Los Angeles

Gary Yohe, Wesleyan University

Thomas C. Youle, Dartmouth College

Sevgi Yuksel, University of California, Santa Barbara

Juan Pablo Xandri, Princeton University

Eduardo Zambrano, California Polytechnic State University

Albert Zevelev, Baruch College

Lu Zhang, Ohio State University

Frederick Zimmerman, University of California, Los Angeles

Seth Zimmerman, University of Chicago

Oren Ziv, Michigan State University

Eric Zivot, University of Washington