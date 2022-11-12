Tháng ba, hãy trôi đi

Rải tro Cao Xuân Huy trên biển.

– Viết đêm Cao Xuân Huy trút hơi thở cuối.

Tháng ba đỉnh trời toác máu

lũ kên kên chao chiêng

mùi tử khí trào dâng

tháng ba xác trẻ và người già.

nằm bên nhau thanh thản nghe gió vi vu

bờ lau Cửa Việt sóng bủa lớn

nuốt chửng –

Thành phố lạ, biển đen không đâu là nhà

tên tuổi lãng quên như râu tóc

bản nháp cuộc đời viết mãi chưa xong.

Đêm trổ mưa, đi về như cơn mộng

rượu đỏ máu bầm cũng thế thôi

ngan ngát hoàng lan chờ bên khung cửa.

Chua xót viên đạn cũ còn sưng vết thương

tháng ba trở về bờ cát đỏ

tháng ba trôi đi như ngàn sương.

Lạ thổ ngơi lạ cả tình

bên kia núi còn nghe đồng vọng

u uất đêm trăng –

Chờ ngày hóa thân

cõi lạ vừa nằm xuống đã thấy biển xưa

cát trắng mái nhà nâu hàng dừa.

Hãy trôi đi tháng ba.

*

Surrender to the Waves in March

In March the heights of heaven are the shade of blood,

And vultures strike the knell, a spreading pall of death,

In March the corpses of the young and old

Lie cold and still together listening to the whistling wind,

Along the reedy bank of Cửa Việt, the waves emit a roar;

The city’s unfamiliar; the advancing waves are homeless;

Names and deeds are lost like wisps of hair

Night descends, and rains pour down as in a dream;

The wine is red, the blood adheres, there’s nothing to be done;

A haggard yellow orchid waits my coming by the gate.

The bitter bullets of the past still swell our wounded flesh.

March returns to red and sandy shores,

March drifts off like mountain mist,

The soil strange, the resting place all strange

Beyond the peaks one hears the caves still roaring

Dull and dark at night beneath the moon,

He sees approach the day his flesh will change to ash

He lies in realms all strange and sees the former sea,

the sand all white, the houses browned with coconuts,

Oh carry him away in March.

(English translation by Eric Henry).