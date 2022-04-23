Ngoại Cảm Và Thần Thông Trong Đạo Phật / Extrasensory Perception (ESP) and Supernatural Powers in Buddhism

Extrasensory Perception (ESP) and Supernatural Powers in Buddhism
Ngoại Cảm Và Thần Thông Trong Đạo Phật
What is ESP?
ESP is a special ability of humans, which until now has not been scientifically proven. Some call it the sixth sense.
ESP ESP is related to Buddhism’s Divine Eye and Divine Ear, which means boundless seeing and hearing.
Ngoại cảm là gì?
https://youtu.be/KMwiDf9FuK4
