Ngoại Cảm Và Thần Thông Trong Đạo Phật / Extrasensory Perception (ESP) and Supernatural Powers in Buddhism



Extrasensory Perception (ESP) and Supernatural Powers in Buddhism

.

Ngoại Cảm Và Thần Thông Trong Đạo Phật

.

What is ESP?

ESP is a special ability of humans, which until now has not been scientifically proven. Some call it the sixth sense.

ESP ESP is related to Buddhism’s Divine Eye and Divine Ear, which means boundless seeing and hearing.

.

Ngoại cảm là gì?

Ngoại cảm là một khả năng đặc biệt của con người, mà cho tới bây giờ khoa học chưa chứng minh được. Còn gọi là giác quan thứ 6.Ngoại cảm liên hệ đến Thiên Nhãn Thông và Thiên Nhĩ Thông trong Phật Giáo, có thể nhìn và nghe xuyên suốt không giới hạn.



https://youtu.be/KMwiDf9FuK4

.

--

Laura Thuy-Loan Nguyen, Ph.D.

Wisdom Today

Vietnamese-English YouTube Channel

.

Phone: 714-425-9834

YouTube Channel: Wisdom Today