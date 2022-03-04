Hôm nay,  
Tuyển tập II chân dung văn học nghệ thuật và văn hoá

04/03/2022

 

 

THÔNG CÁO BÁO CHÍ

TUYỂN TẬP II CHÂN DUNG VHNT & VH

 

"Tuyển tập II chân dung văn học nghệ thuật và văn hoá" là một công trình mới của nhà văn Ngô Thế Vinh, giới thiệu 15 văn nghệ sĩ và nhà văn hoá thành danh thời trước 1975 ở miền Nam Việt Nam. Những tác phẩm, chân dung và chứng từ trong tuyển tập này minh chứng cho một nền văn nghệ nhân bản, năng động và đột phá đã bị bức tử sau biến cố 30/4/1975. Do đó, tuyển tập là một nguồn tham khảo quý báu về di sản của nền văn nghệ và giáo dục thời Việt Nam Cộng Hoà. GS Nguyễn Văn Tuấn, Australia

 

Việt Ecology Press

ISBN # 9781990434181

www.amazon.com, các hiệu sách

P.O.Box 3893, Seal Beach, CA 90740

Phát hành tháng 2/2022

 

  

 

PRESS RELEASE

TUYỂN TẬP 2 CHÂN DUNG VHNT & VH


This anthology is a portrait of life and work of 15 accomplished authors, artists and educators who have made lasting contributions to the literature, arts and culture of South Vietnam during the 1954-1975 period. The anthology offers a rich collection of biographies, works, photos and letter-writing materials, illustrating a modern and dynamic community of authors and artists who had thrived under the Republic of Vietnam before it was taken over by communists in 1975. In this anthology, writer Dr. Ngo The Vinh guides readers through a non-linear journey of cultural transformation in South Vietnam, and provides a fresh interpretation of the transformation that has left a rich heritage legacy for the ensuing generations to explore in the future. Prof. Nguyễn Văn Tuấn, Australia  

 

Việt Ecology Press 2022

ISBN # 9781990434181

www.amazon.com, bookstores

P.O.Box 3893, Seal Beach, CA 90740

Coming soon in February 2022

 

  

 

COMMUNIQUÉ DE PRESSE

TUYỂN TẬP II CHÂN DUNG VHNT & VH

  
"L'Anthologie II est une collection de Portraits de littérature, d'art et de culture assemblée par Ngo The Vinh, pour introduire 15 artistes et personnalités culturelles renommés au Sud Viet Nam durant les années avant 1975. Les œuvres, portraits et témoignages dans cette collection sont les preuves de la fondation artistique humaniste, dynamique vibrante et surprenante du Sud Viet Nam qui fut démolie après l' évènement catastrophique du 30 avril 1975. Pour cette raison, cette collection est une source précieuse de recherches pour étudier le patrimoine artistique et culturel de la République du Viet Nam. Prof. Nguyễn Văn Tuấn, Australie

 

Việt Ecology Press

ISBN # 9781990434181

www.amazon.com, librairies

P.O.Box 3893, Seal Beach, CA 90740

Date de parution Février 2022

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 




