Hôm nay,  
Việt Báo Văn Học Nghệ Thuật
Việt Báo Văn Học Nghệ Thuật

Giới thiệu Video: Thiền Tập với Tâm Từ (Metta)/Practice Meditation with Loving Kindness

19/05/202112:02:00(Xem: 157)
blank  

Giới thiệu Video:
Thiền Tập với Tâm Từ (Metta)/Practice Meditation with Loving Kindness
   

Từ là tình thương ước muốn tất cả chúng sanh được hạnh phúc và Bi là tâm nguyện muốn làm vơi đi khổ đau nơi người khác.

Quán Từ Bi là một phép quán để nuôi dưỡng và phát triển tâm từ và tâm bi,

nhưng cũng là một phép quán để đối trị tâm sân hận và căm thù.

Tâm từ bi trong Phật Giáo là tình thương rộng lớn vô biên, dành cho tất cả chúng sinh.
.
Loving-Kindness (Metta) is the wish that all sentient beings be happy, and Compassion (Karuna) is a wish for all beings to be free from suffering.

Contemplation of Compassion is a type of meditation that cultivates loving-kindness and compassion, and serves as a remedy for anger and hatred.

Compassion in Buddhism is boundless love for all sentient beings.
 

https://youtu.be/FX5HVuYzo0o 

-----
Laura Thuy-Loan Nguyen, Ph.D.
Wisdom Today
YouTube Channel: Wisdom Today
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCHpbh-7zYhomhyI1rWM99ng 

In Trang
Gửi ý kiến của bạn
Vui lòng nhập tiếng Việt có dấu. Cách gõ tiếng Việt có dấu ==> https://youtu.be/ngEjjyOByH4
Tên của bạn
Email của bạn
1234567Trang sauTrang cuối

Không có cách nào để bọc đường tin này: Một nửa người Mỹ lớn tuổi sẽ béo phì rất nghiêm trọng trong vòng hơn 12 năm nữa, theo một phúc trình mới tiên đoán.

Nhiều tay súng đã bắn khoảng 70 phát đạn vào một xe buýt mừng tiệc đang chở một tá phụ nữ cho một tiệc mừng sinh nhật 21 tuổi tại thành phố Oakland, Calif., sáng Thứ Ba, làm 2 người chết và 5 bị thương.

Chuyện lạ chỉ xảy ra theo lệnh Trump: Cộng Hòa dọa xử bắn Cộng Hòa. Geoff Duncan, Phó Thống Đốc Georgia, nói rằng ông sẽ không ra tái ứng cử vào năm 2022. Duncan nói rằng ông rất buồn và lo sợ khi bị các bạn Cộng Hòa hăm dọa từ khi ông từ chối lời Trump yêu cầu lật ngược kết quả bầu cử 2020 tại tiểu bang Georgia.

Hoa Hậu Miến Điện đã dùng cơ hội chung kết Hoa Hậu Hoàn Vũ (Miss Universe) đêm Chủ Nhật 16/5/2021 kêu gọi hỗ trợ cuộc chiến vì dân chủ của dân tộc Miến Điện, chống lại nhà nước quân sự lên nắm quyền sau cuộc đảo chánh hồi tháng 2/2021.

Báo Coast Mountains News hôm 15/5/2021 loan tin rằng cảnh sát thành phố Vancouver (Canada) đưa ra bản báo cáo rằng các tội thù ghét người gốc Á trong năm 2020 đã tăng 717% so với năm 2019, và các lãnh đạo cộng đồng gốc Á đã kêu gọi có những biện pháp cụ thể để ngăn chận trong cuộc thảo luận bàn tròn do Hội Đồng Cảnh Sát Vanocuver thực hiện.

Trong cuộc nghiên cứu của hội bất vụ lợi Leading Asian Americans to Unite for Change, cho thấy 42% dân Mỹ không thể gọi tên được 1 người Mỹ gốc Á nổi danh nào, trong khi một số lại kể tên các tài tử gốc Á nổi tiếng hay người đã chết.

Tại Phật Quan Âm Thiền Tự, 7922 Santa Catalina Ave., Stanton, CA 90680. Kính mời chư vị Phật Tử hoan hỷ nhín chút thời gian quý báu, quang lâm tham dự Lễ Phật Đản. Để chúng ta có dịp ôn lại lời vàng ngọc của Ngài. Sau buổi Thuyết Giảng ngắn sẽ là Lễ Chính Thức, Lễ Tắm Phật.

Amazon Inc. cho biết đang tiến hành tuyển dụng 75,000 nhân viên cho các mạng lưới kho bãi và dây chuyền gửi hàng tại Mỹ và Canada. Các việc khởi đầu này sẽ có lương hơn 17$/giờ cũng như sẽ tặng thưởng khi mới vào tại nhiều trung tâm lên tới $1,000, trong khi cũng có bảo hiểm y tế, được nghỉ khi chăm sóc con nhỏ và các chương trình khác trong công ty. Nếu nhân viên mới vào đã chích ngừa, trong ngày đầu nhận việc sẽ được thưởng 100$/người.

Cộng Hòa Hạ Viện đã tẩy trắng lịch sử, nhằm làm giảm tầm nguy hiểm của trận bạo loạn ngày 6/1/2021 trong buổi điều trần hôm Thứ Tư 12/5/2021, trong khi Dân Chủ chất vấn các cựu viên chức chính phủ TRump về cách đáp ứng để đối phó trận tân công vào tòa nhà Quốc Hội.

Giáo sư Nguyễn Văn Sâm trong tuần qua đã bắt đầu phát hành tác phẩm "Nữ Tắc Diễn Âm" (Lời Dạy Đàn Bà - Con Gái), bản gốc là do học giả Trương Vĩnh Ký phiên âm và chú giải năm 1911, và bản mới do GS Nguyễn Văn Sâm giới thiệu và chú giải thêm trong năm 2021.
1234567Trang sauTrang cuối
TIN TỨC
NHẬN TIN QUA EMAIL
Vui lòng nhập địa chỉ email muốn nhận.