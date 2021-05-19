Giới thiệu Video:

Thiền Tập với Tâm Từ (Metta)/Practice Meditation with Loving Kindness



Từ là tình thương ước muốn tất cả chúng sanh được hạnh phúc và Bi là tâm nguyện muốn làm vơi đi khổ đau nơi người khác.

Quán Từ Bi là một phép quán để nuôi dưỡng và phát triển tâm từ và tâm bi,

nhưng cũng là một phép quán để đối trị tâm sân hận và căm thù.

Tâm từ bi trong Phật Giáo là tình thương rộng lớn vô biên, dành cho tất cả chúng sinh.

Loving-Kindness (Metta) is the wish that all sentient beings be happy, and Compassion (Karuna) is a wish for all beings to be free from suffering.

Contemplation of Compassion is a type of meditation that cultivates loving-kindness and compassion, and serves as a remedy for anger and hatred.

Compassion in Buddhism is boundless love for all sentient beings.



https://youtu.be/FX5HVuYzo0o



