

Video Song Ngữ: Thiền Tánh Không- Sunyata Meditation

.

Thiền ĐỊNH là một chủ trương cốt lõi của Thiền Tánh Không.

Tất cả phương pháp của Thiền Tánh Không dù thấp hay cao cũng sẽ đưa Thiền sinh đến Thiền Định.

Dùng phương pháp PHÉP THỞ của Đức Phật hay KHÔNG NÓI của Thiền sư Thông Triệt. Hai phương pháp này sẽ dẫn Thiền sinh đến THẦM NHẬN BIẾT và cuối cùng sẽ đến NHẬN THỨC KHÔNG LỜI.

.

Video:

https://youtu.be/kfod7-NN3FI

.

Samādhi Meditation is the core of Sunyata Meditation teachings.

Method of Application is Awareness of Breath and No-Talk

The two techniques use “inner talk to silence inner dialogue” to progress to wordless awareness and finally to achieve wordless cognitive awareness.

.

Video composed by Laura Thuy-Loan Nguyen, Ph.D. /Wisdom Today

.

More information at:



Thiền Tánh Không

https://www.tanhkhong.org/

.

or English version:

.

Sunyata Meditation

http://www.sunyatameditation.org/ or English version:

.