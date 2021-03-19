Hôm nay,  
Việt Báo Văn Học Nghệ Thuật
Việt Báo Văn Học Nghệ Thuật

Video Song Ngữ: Thiền Tánh Không- Sunyata Meditation

19/03/202115:43:00(Xem: 130)
blank


Video Song Ngữ: Thiền Tánh Không- Sunyata Meditation
.

Thiền ĐỊNH là một chủ trương cốt lõi của Thiền Tánh Không.
Tất cả phương pháp của Thiền Tánh Không dù thấp hay cao cũng sẽ đưa Thiền sinh đến Thiền Định.
Dùng phương pháp PHÉP THỞ của Đức Phật hay KHÔNG NÓI của Thiền sư Thông Triệt. Hai phương pháp này sẽ dẫn Thiền sinh đến THẦM NHẬN BIẾT và cuối cùng sẽ đến NHẬN THỨC KHÔNG LỜI.
.
Video:

https://youtu.be/kfod7-NN3FI 
.
Samādhi Meditation is the core of Sunyata Meditation teachings.
Method of Application is Awareness of Breath and No-Talk
The two techniques use “inner talk to silence inner dialogue” to progress to wordless awareness and finally to achieve wordless cognitive awareness.
.
Video composed by Laura Thuy-Loan Nguyen, Ph.D. /Wisdom Today
.
More information at:
blank

Thiền Tánh Không
https://www.tanhkhong.org/ 
.
or English version:
.
Sunyata Meditation
http://www.sunyatameditation.org/ 
.

In Trang
Gửi ý kiến của bạn
Vui lòng nhập tiếng Việt có dấu. Cách gõ tiếng Việt có dấu ==> https://youtu.be/ngEjjyOByH4
Tên của bạn
Email của bạn
1234567Trang sauTrang cuối

Không có cách nào để bọc đường tin này: Một nửa người Mỹ lớn tuổi sẽ béo phì rất nghiêm trọng trong vòng hơn 12 năm nữa, theo một phúc trình mới tiên đoán.

QUẬN CAM (VB - 19/3/2021) --- Quốc gia nào hạnh phúc nhất thế giới? Bản báo cáo The World Happiness Report 2021 cho biết Finland (Phần Lan) là nước hạnh phúc nhất, như thế là 4 năm liền ở vị trí này trong bản khảo sát 149 quốc gia. Nghiên cứu thực hiện bởi cơ quan Liên Hiệp Quốc "U.N. Sustainable Development Solutions Network" sẽ khác một chút với các năm trước vì ảnh hưởng đại dịch.

QUẬN CAM (VB-18/3/2021) --- Một bà cụ tên là Xiao Zhen Xie, 76 tuổi, cư dân San Francisco đã bị một người đàn ông vô cớ tấn công hôm Thứ Tư, khi bà cụ đứng chờ đèn ở một ngã tư. Hung thủ đấm vào mặt bà cu, làm mắt trái tóe máu.

QUẬN CAM (VB-17/3/2021) --- Một bản nghiên cứu mới do Public Citizen phổ biến cho thấy 1/3 cái chết vì COVID-19 tại Hoa kỳ là liên hệ tới thiếu bảo hiểm y tế. Gần 537,000 người Mỹ chết liên hệ tới dịch kể từ khởi đầu đại dịch. Nhiều triệu người lây nhiễm lẽ ra ngăn được nếu có hệ thống Medicare Cho Toàn Dân, theo lời Public Citizen.

QUẬN CAM (VB-16/3/2021) --- Khoảng 1/4 Dân biểu Hoa Kỳ chưa chích ngừa COVID-19, tính vào thời điểm đầu tháng 3/2021, bất kể họ có thể chích ngừa kể từ tháng 12/2020, thời điểm mà cựu Tổng Thống Trump và phu nhân Melania chích ngừa bí mật tại Bạch Ốc.

QUẬN CAM (VB-15/3/2021) --- Cử tri California chia rẽ về vấn đề có nên truất phế Thống Đốc Gavin Newsom (Dân Chủ) hay không, trong khi Newsom củng cố được trở lại thế lực và sự tin cậy trước cuộc bầu cử đặc biệt sẽ có năm nay vì đã có hơn 2 triệu chữ ký đòi truất phế, theo cuộc thăm dò của Emerson College cho công ty Nexstar Media, nơi điều hành 6 đài TV tại California.

nhiều quận Nam California đã mở cửa lại... Nhạc sĩ Nghiêm Phú Phát cho biết lớp nhạc sẽ dạy trở lại tại tư gia của nhạc sĩ ở Westminster, và chỉ nhận những người đã chích ngừa 2 mũi.

QUẬN CAM (VB-14/3/2021) --- Theo báo The Guardian, khách sạn Trump International Hotel tại thủ đô Washington D.C. đang trở thành hoang vắng như khách sạn ma ám trong phim "The Shining" trong khi cựu Tổng Thống Donald Trump dọn về ở khu nghỉ dưỡng Mar-a-Lago tại Florida và các đám đông MAGA biến mất.

QUẬN CAM (VB-13/3/2021) --- Hầu hết trong 40 triệu cư dân California -- kể cả các nơi đông dân gốc Việt như tại Quận Cam, Quận San Bernardino, Quận Los Angeles, Quận Santa Clara (bao gồm San Jose) --- bắt đầu nới mở hoạt động, được ăn trong tiệm, xem phim trong rạp hát, tập thể dục trong gym... kể từ Chủ Nhật 14/3/2021, nhưng số người sẽ hạn chế.

Hy vọng người có bệnh ăn cắp vặt phải biết mình có bệnh và phải tìm cách chữa bệnh cho chính mình, nếu không bệnh càng ngày càng tăng. Ăn cắp quen tay, thấy thứ gì cũng ăn cắp thì nhà tù ở ngay trước mắt không đâu xa. Nếu được chữa bệnh thì bệnh sẽ hết. Mong mọi người khỏe mạnh, lành mạnh từ thể xác đến tinh thần.
1234567Trang sauTrang cuối
TIN TỨC
NHẬN TIN QUA EMAIL
Vui lòng nhập địa chỉ email muốn nhận.