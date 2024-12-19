Thôi, Đừng Tìm Em Nữa

Minh họa Đinh Trường Chinh

Em muốn lợp lại đời mình

như giáo đường lợp lại những viên ngói

con chim bồ câu mẹ sẽ tìm đến

ôm ấp trái tim em

một sáng

nỗi buồn em mọc cánh

bay đi

Em là con Chim nhỏ

bỏ lại mẹ và những viên ngói

lần đầu tiên biết đến bầu trời

Em muốn trườn lại đời mình

như con Giun nằm ngủ dưới phiến đá mùa Đông

một sáng thức dậy

trườn vào mùa Xuân vừa tới

Em muốn say lại đời mình

như chai rượu Mận

ủ từ mùa hè năm đó

một mùaThu, ai về gõ cửa

chén rượu nào rót giữa thâm ân

Em muốn như hoa Báo Xuân

thản nhiên chết đi sống lại

giữa hai mùa,

một sáng đầu năm,

nở tung bên cửa nhà ai báo… Em đã tới

Em muốn như Ve Sầu nằm im dưới lòng đất

nhiều năm

bỗng một ngày giữa Hạ nóng râm ran

rung cánh trên thân cây

hát vang bài ca tình ái

Em muốn như con Chuồn Chuồn Kim

trên ao bèo ngày đó

ai với bắt cho ai

trượt chân

ngã cái ngã đầu đời.

Em một đời quanh quẩn giữa bông hoa Báo Xuân, con Chim non, con Ve Sầu,

con Chuồn Chuồn Kim con Giun đất… và ngất ngây rượu Mận

Em không tìm ra em

Thôi anh,

đừng tìm em nữa.

tmt – Sinh Nhật 2024

***



Seek Me Not

I yearn to re-shingle my life, like a cathedral replacing its weathered roof tiles

A mother dove will come to embrace my heart

my sorrow will sprout wings

and take flight

one morning

I’m the young bird soaring upwards, knowing the sky for the very first time

leaving my mother and the tiled roof behind

I yearn to crawl back into my life

like an earthworm slumbering beneath a stone during Winter

which emerges one morning when Spring arrives

I yearn for a life steeped in plum liquor

aged since Summer

Then Autumn comes with a gentle knock

and a glass is poured with deep gratitude

I long to be like the Spring Herald flower

serenely transitioning between seasons of life and death

On a new year’s dawn, I will blossom

announcing my presence at some unknown doorstep

I want to be like the cicadas,

silent in earth for years,

on one hot summer day buzzing their wings in trees,

filling the air with love symphonies

I want to be like the damselfly

on a water-hyacinth pond that day,

when someone reached out to catch it for another,

slipped and had their first fall in life.

A lifetime I have wandered, among the Spring Herald flower, the young bird,

the cicadas, the damselfly, the earthworm, and the intoxicating embrace

of plum liquor, yet I remain elusive to myself.

So, my love, don't look for me anymore.

tmt - (on my birthday in 2024)

Translation - Đặng Thơ Thơ