Thôi, Đừng Tìm Em Nữa
Em muốn lợp lại đời mình
như giáo đường lợp lại những viên ngói
con chim bồ câu mẹ sẽ tìm đến
ôm ấp trái tim em
một sáng
nỗi buồn em mọc cánh
bay đi
Em là con Chim nhỏ
bỏ lại mẹ và những viên ngói
lần đầu tiên biết đến bầu trời
Em muốn trườn lại đời mình
như con Giun nằm ngủ dưới phiến đá mùa Đông
một sáng thức dậy
trườn vào mùa Xuân vừa tới
Em muốn say lại đời mình
như chai rượu Mận
ủ từ mùa hè năm đó
một mùaThu, ai về gõ cửa
chén rượu nào rót giữa thâm ân
Em muốn như hoa Báo Xuân
thản nhiên chết đi sống lại
giữa hai mùa,
một sáng đầu năm,
nở tung bên cửa nhà ai báo… Em đã tới
Em muốn như Ve Sầu nằm im dưới lòng đất
nhiều năm
bỗng một ngày giữa Hạ nóng râm ran
rung cánh trên thân cây
hát vang bài ca tình ái
Em muốn như con Chuồn Chuồn Kim
trên ao bèo ngày đó
ai với bắt cho ai
trượt chân
ngã cái ngã đầu đời.
Em một đời quanh quẩn giữa bông hoa Báo Xuân, con Chim non, con Ve Sầu,
con Chuồn Chuồn Kim con Giun đất… và ngất ngây rượu Mận
Em không tìm ra em
Thôi anh,
đừng tìm em nữa.
tmt – Sinh Nhật 2024
***
Seek Me Not
I yearn to re-shingle my life, like a cathedral replacing its weathered roof tiles
A mother dove will come to embrace my heart
my sorrow will sprout wings
and take flight
one morning
I’m the young bird soaring upwards, knowing the sky for the very first time
leaving my mother and the tiled roof behind
I yearn to crawl back into my life
like an earthworm slumbering beneath a stone during Winter
which emerges one morning when Spring arrives
I yearn for a life steeped in plum liquor
aged since Summer
Then Autumn comes with a gentle knock
and a glass is poured with deep gratitude
I long to be like the Spring Herald flower
serenely transitioning between seasons of life and death
On a new year’s dawn, I will blossom
announcing my presence at some unknown doorstep
I want to be like the cicadas,
silent in earth for years,
on one hot summer day buzzing their wings in trees,
filling the air with love symphonies
I want to be like the damselfly
on a water-hyacinth pond that day,
when someone reached out to catch it for another,
slipped and had their first fall in life.
A lifetime I have wandered, among the Spring Herald flower, the young bird,
the cicadas, the damselfly, the earthworm, and the intoxicating embrace
of plum liquor, yet I remain elusive to myself.
So, my love, don't look for me anymore.
tmt - (on my birthday in 2024)
Translation - Đặng Thơ Thơ