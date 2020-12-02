“Sách bỏ túi” cho người cao tuổi

Con Đường An Lạc

Bài 10:

Ở đây và Bây giờ

Đỗ Hồng Ngọc

Từ năm 1946, Tổ chức Y tế thế giới (WHO) đã định nghĩa: Sức khoẻ là một tình trạng hoàn toàn sảng khoái (well-being; bien-être) về thể chất, tâm thần và xã hội, chớ không phải chỉ là không có bệnh hay tật. Một định nghĩa như thế cho thấy đánh giá sức khỏe của một con người không thể chỉ dựa vào chuyện có hay không có bệnh tật… Cái khó ở đây là làm cách nào đánh giá được “tình trạng sảng khóai” về cả ba mặt, thể chất, tâm thần và xã hội như định nghĩa đã nêu? Đánh giá sự sảng khoái, sự hài lòng cũng chính là đánh giá hạnh phúc. Mà đánh giá hạnh phúc là chuyện không đơn giản chút nào vì nặng tính chủ quan, dễ lệch lạc. Chính vì thế mà mãi nửa thế kỷ sau, WHO mới đưa ra được một bảng “Đánh giá chất lượng cuộc sống” (Quality of Life Assessment, 1996) liên quan đến sức khỏe và chăm sóc sức khỏe để cụ thể hóa định nghĩa đã nêu trên. Theo đó, người thầy thuốc chỉ quan tâm chữa trị bệnh tật là chưa đủ, mà phải quan tâm đến chất lượng cuộc sống của người bệnh. Nói khác đi, người bệnh sống không phải chỉ là “sống sót”, tồn tại, mà phải là sống có ý nghĩa, có hạnh phúc ở một mức độ tốt nhất có thể được. WHO đề ra một bảng chỉ số gọi là WHOQOL-100 ( WHO Quality Of Life, với 100 đề mục để đánh giá) có thể triển khai thực hiện trên nhiều nước khác nhau, nhiều nền văn hóa khác nhau, bao gồm 6 lãnh vực:



1.Sức khỏe thể chất;

2.Tâm lý;

3.Mức độ độc lập;

4.Các mối quan hệ xã hội;

5.Môi trường

6.Niềm tin, tôn giáo, vấn đề tâm linh.



Theo WHO, Chất lượng cuộc sống (CLCS) là cảm nhận của cá nhân về cuộc sống của họ trong bối cảnh văn hóa và các hệ thống giá trị mà họ đang sống và liên quan đến các mục đích, nguyện vọng, tiêu chuẩn và các mối quan tâm của họ.

("an individual's perception of their position in life in the context of the culture and value systems in which they live and in relation to their goals, expectations, standards and concerns").

Điều dễ thấy ở đây là cách đo đạc CLCS đặt trọng tâm lên cảm nhận cá nhân của từng người, cho thấy có cái nhìn khác xưa đối với bệnh tật và sức khỏe lâu nay chủ yếu dựa vào “cảm nhận” của thầy thuốc. Do vậy, đánh giá sức khoẻ hay bệnh tật của một con người sẽ không chỉ dựa trên kết quả các xét nghiệm máy móc mà còn trên những cảm nhận chủ quan, quan điểm riêng của từng cá nhân về sức khoẻ, bệnh tật của họ, về sự “sảng khoái” của họ trong cuộc sống thường ngày, trong bối cảnh văn hóa và môi trường thiên nhiên quen thuộc của họ. Ở đây cho thấy vai trò của mối quan hệ giữa thầy thuốc và bệnh nhân là rất quan trọng. Mối quan hệ thầy thuốc- bệnh nhân mà không tốt thì người bệnh khó có thể duy trì “chất lượng cuộc sống”! Thí dụ gặp một thầy thuốc hay “hù doạ” thì bệnh chỉ sẽ nặng thêm, bởi lo âu, sợ hãi càng dẫn tới stress và trầm cảm! Các bệnh thời đại hiện nay thường gặp là S.A.D (Stress, Anxiety, Depression)… nhất là khi IT, AI, với Fake news, deep fakes… loan truyền tin giả, hù doạ, gạt gẫm. Do đó, câu “dalani” có ích nhất lúc này có lẽ là “Ưng vô sở trụ nhi sanh kỳ tâm” trong Kinh Kim Cang! Đừng vội tin ai cả. Kiểm chứng đi, thử đi rồi biết!



Suy nghĩ từ góc độ đánh giá chất lượng cuộc sống của người bệnh như vậy sẽ làm thay đổi cái nhìn của người thầy thuốc về bệnh nhân trong quá trình điều trị. Cả người bệnh khi hiểu rõ chất lượng cuộc sống là do mình quyết định cũng sẽ không chỉ biết lệ thuộc vào thầy, vào thuốc, vào xét nghiệm mà còn biết tăng cường sức khỏe, nâng cao sức khỏe của chính mình để có chất lượng cuộc sống tốt nhất có thể.





Cần để ý rằng, ở người cao tuổi, định nghĩa sức khoẻ có khác một chút: “Sức khỏe của người cao tuổi là:

phát triển và duy trì được sự sảng khoái và hoạt động chức năng tốt nhất

về tâm thần (mental), rồi mới đến xã hội (social) và thể chất (physical)”.

“Phát triển” và “duy trì” tốt nhất có thể thôi, chớ không thể được “như xưa” nữa! Bởi các hoạt động chức năng xài lâu quá đều rệu rả, “quá date”, do đó người già dễ cảm thấy chán nản, tuyệt vọng, lo âu… nói khác đi là khó mà… “sảng khoái” được. Thể chất thì “ba cao một thấp” (ba cao là cao máu (tăng Huyết Áp); cao đường (Tiểu đường); cao mỡ (Cholesterol xấu); còn một thấp là… Thấp khớp) đã đành mà tâm thần thì có đủ tám vạn bốn ngàn phiền não! Cho nên đưa vấn đề “tâm thần” lên hàng đầu là hoàn toàn hợp lý cho người cao tuổi so với định nghĩa về sức khỏe nói chung.



Các nghiên cứu cho thấy một tuổi “già có chất lượng” là phải:

-- Biết chấp nhận “nó”. Thấy nó là chuyện tất yếu.

-- Người nào có nhiều kinh nghiệm gần gũi với những người già… dễ thương thì sau này hy vọng cũng sẽ dễ thương, bởi họ biết chuẩn bị… tới phiên mình.

-- Hiểu luật vô thường và Từ bi với chính mình.

-- Có một niềm tin tôn giáo.

-- Chấp nhận điều kiện sống hiện tại dù có kém xưa và kém xa với mong ước của mình,

-- Có ký ức tốt đẹp về tuổi thơ và tuổi thanh niên với những thành tựu trong quá khứ,

-- Được tự do sắp xếp cuộc sống riêng của mình, không bị áp đặt từ bên ngoài,

-- Được xã hội và gia đình chấp nhận, tôn trọng.

-- Vẫn tiếp tục tham gia các hoạt động hữu ích cho gia đình, xã hội theo sức mình.

-- Vui vẻ với các cách giải trí của tuổi già, với bạn bè, con cháu,

-- Hài lòng với cuộc sống lứa đôi,

-- Sức khỏe tương đối tốt, không mắc bệnh mạn tính nặng,

-- Tài chính ổn định, đủ để đáp ứng nhu cầu thiết yếu…

.

Và, biết sống “Ở đây và Bây giờ”:

Một nhà báo nằm chiêm bao thấy gặp Thượng Đế bèn mở máy ghi âm xin phép được phỏng vấn vài câu nếu Ngài có thì giờ.

– Cứ tự nhiên. Thì giờ của ta vô lượng!

– Từ khi… tạo ra loài người, Ngài có điều gì băn khoăn thắc mắc về họ không?

– Nhiều lắm.

– Chẳng hạn?

– Loài người rất lạ. Lúc nhỏ thì mong cho mau lớn. Lớn rồi thì mong cho nhỏ lại…

Nhà báo giật mình, thấy hơi nhột. Thượng Đế tiếp:

– Lạ nữa, lúc trẻ khỏe thì họ mang hết sức lực ra đấu đá tranh giành để kiếm cho thật nhiều tiền… Rồi khi có tuổi, họ mang tiền đó ra… phục hồi sức khỏe!

Nhà báo rút khăn lau mồ hôi trán.

– Nhưng lạ nhứt là loài người không sống!

– Nghĩa là họ…

– Không. Họ vẫn tồn tại nhưng không sống. Họ luôn nhớ tiếc dĩ vãng hoặc mơ ước tương lai. Mà dĩ vãng thì qua rồi, tương lai thì chưa tới. Họ luôn ở trong cái đã qua rồi hoặc cái chưa tới… nên nói họ không sống…

– Ý Ngài là phải biết sống trong hiện tại?

– Phải. Ở đây và Bây giờ!

(internet)



Nhà báo tỉnh giấc, toát mồ hôi, đưa tay vò mái tóc… lẩm bẩm: “Đời tôi ngốc dại/ Tự làm khô héo tôi đây/ Nửa đêm thức dậy/ Chập chờn lau trắng trong tay…” (TCS)



Phật dạy rồi đó thôi:

Không than việc đã qua,

Không mong việc sắp tới,

Sống ngay với hiện tại,

Do vậy, sắc thù diệu…

(phẩm “Cây Lau”)

Đỗ Hồng Ngọc

…. o ….

A pocketbook for the elderly

A PATH TO PEACE & JOY

Chapter 10

Here and Now

Since 1946, the World Health Organization (WHO) has defined health as a state of complete physical, mental, and social well-being, rather than merely the absence of disease or infirmity. This definition indicates that evaluating a person's health cannot rely solely on the presence or absence of illness. The challenge lies in how to assess well-being across all three dimensions: physical, mental, and social. Evaluating well-being and satisfaction is intrinsically linked to assessing happiness. However, measuring happiness is complex, as it is subjective and can be easily distorted.

Therefore, half a century later, WHO introduced a "Quality of Life Assessment" in 1996, which further clarifies the aforementioned definition. Consequently, it is insufficient for a physician to focus solely on treating illness; they must also consider the patient's quality of life. In other words, a patient's existence should not merely revolve around survival; it should also encompass a meaningful and happy life at the highest possible level.

WHO has proposed an index known as WHOQOL-100 (WHO Quality of Life, consisting of 100 items for assessment) that can be implemented across various countries and cultures. This index encompasses the following six areas:



1. Physical Health;

2. Psychology;

3. Independence;

4. Social Relationships;

5. Environment;

6. Beliefs, Religion, and Spirituality.

According to WHO, Quality of Life (QOL) refers to an individual's perception of their position in life in the context of the culture and value systems in which they live and in relation to their goals, expectations, standards and concerns.



What is clear here is that the QOL measurement emphasizes the personal feelings of each individual, presenting a perspective on illness and health that differs from traditional views, which have primarily relied on assessments made by medical professionals. Consequently, evaluating a person's health or illness will not solely depend on the results of objective tests; it will also incorporate the subjective feelings and personal perceptions of each individual regarding their health, illness, and overall well-being in daily life in the context of their familiar culture and natural environment.



The relationship between doctor and patient is crucial for effective healthcare. A poor doctor-patient relationship can significantly hinder a patient's quality of life. For instance, encountering a doctor who frequently uses threats can exacerbate a patient's condition, as anxiety and fear contribute to increased stress and depression.



The prevalent diseases of modern times include stress, anxiety, and depression (S.A.D.), particularly in an era marked by an influx of misinformation, threats, and scams perpetrated by individuals who exploit artificial intelligence, fake news, and deepfakes. Consequently, a valuable mantra to embrace is the teaching from the Diamond Sutra: when the mind is unattached to anything, the mind of Nirvana will manifest. Be cautious about believing everything you hear. Verify the information, test it, and you will gain understanding.

Considering the patient's quality of life can significantly alter a doctor's perspective during the treatment process. When patients recognize that they have the power to influence their own quality of life, they become less reliant on their doctors, medications, and tests. Instead, they will be empowered to take proactive steps to enhance their health and achieve the best possible quality of life.



It is important to recognize that the definition of health in older adults differs somewhat from that of younger individuals. For older adults, health encompasses the development and maintenance of well-being and optimal functioning, with a primary focus on mental health, followed by social and physical well-being.



You can only develop and maintain your abilities to the best of your potential, but not to the same level as before. Functional activities that are used for an extended period can become worn out and outdated, leading to feelings of depression, hopelessness, and anxiety among the elderly. In other words, achieving a sense of well-being can be challenging. The physical health of older adults is marked by three high points and one low point. The three high points are high blood pressure (hypertension), high blood sugar (diabetes), and high cholesterol (bad fats), while the low point is arthritis. Additionally, mental health issues can be numerous, with estimates suggesting as many as eighty-four thousand potential concerns. Therefore, prioritizing mental health problems is entirely reasonable for the elderly, especially when considering the broader definition of health.



Research shows that to enjoy a high quality of life in old age, one should:

- Accept "it" and view it as inevitable.

- Prepare for aging gracefully and seek out meaningful experiences with wonderful older individuals (this way, you can aspire to grow old beautifully yourself).

- Understand the law of impermanence and practice self-compassion.

- Hold a religious belief.

- Accept your current living conditions, even if they are not as favorable as they once were and do not align with your desires.

- Have the positive memories of your childhood and youth, including your past achievements.

- Be free to arrange your life without external imposition.

- Find acceptance and respect from society and family.

- Continue to engage in activities that benefit your family and society, in accordance with your abilities.

- Embrace the joy of old age by cherishing the company of friends, children, and grandchildren.

- Be content with your married life.

- Maintain a relatively healthy lifestyle, free from serious chronic diseases.

- Have stable finances, enough to meet basic needs.

And one should know how to live in the “Here and Now.”

There is a story on the Internet about a journalist who dreamed of meeting God. He turned on his tape recorder and asked for permission to interview Him if He had the time.

- Feel free; my time is limitless!

- Have you had any questions or concerns about humans since you created them?

- There are many.

- Could you provide an example?

- Humans exhibit a peculiar paradox: in their youth, they eagerly desire to grow up, yet once they reach adulthood, they often long for the simplicity of childhood.

The journalist was startled, feeling a slight tickle, as he heard God continue speaking.

- Strangely enough, when they were young and healthy, they exerted all their strength to fight and compete in order to earn as much money as possible. Then, when they grew old, they used that money to restore their health.

The journalist took out a handkerchief to wipe the sweat from his forehead as he listened.

- The strangest thing is that humans do not truly live.

- That means they...

- No, they still exist but do not truly live. They are perpetually consumed by regret for the past or by dreams of the future. However, the past is gone, and the future has not yet arrived. They remain trapped in either the past or the future, which is why I assert that they do not live.

- Do you mean we need to learn how to live in the present?

- Yes, Here and Now!



The journalist woke up, sweating. He ran his hand through his hair and muttered, “My life is foolish. It has withered me. I woke up in the middle of the night, and a white reed branch flickered in my hand…” (Lyrics by Trịnh Công Sơn)



Buddha taught long ago:

Do not lament the past.

Do not look forward to the future.

Live in the present.

Therefore, your face appears wonderful.

(Chapter “The Reed”)

THE END