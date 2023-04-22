Song ngữ: Con muốn trở thành một Cư Sĩ tại gia, mong các vị thiện tri thức giúp đỡ / I would like to ask for help to live as a layperson.

Con muốn trở thành một Cư Sĩ tại gia,

mong các vị thiện tri thức giúp đỡ

Question (Tea Soul): Mở đầu bài viết, con xin mạn phép gửi thắc mắc của bản thân đến các vị Sư Thầy, Sư Cô và những vị Cư Sĩ, mong các vị có thể giải đáp giúp con.

Con sinh năm 1991, từ thời điểm viết bài này bản thân đã 27 tuổi. Cuộc đời từ đó đến nay đã trải qua một số thăng trầm nên bản thân ngộ ra Vô Thường của cuộc sống. Cách đây vài năm, bản thân đã có duyên được một số vị thiện tri thức khai mở con đường đến với Đạo và cảm nhận đây luôn là điều mà trong thâm tâm luôn tìm kiếm. Con đã Quy Y Tam Bảo vào năm ngoái, đến gần đây thì con đã muốn quyết tâm con đường sau này của mình sẽ là Cư Sĩ tại gia. Vì vậy ngày hôm nay, nếu có vị nào đọc được những dòng này của con, xin hãy cho con biết ngoài báo hiếu cho Cha Mẹ, giữ Giới, thực hành mười nghiệp lành,... thì bản thân người muốn trở thành Cư Sĩ có phải thông qua những nghi thức nào không ạ? Và nếu có thì con sẽ phải gặp những vị nào, hoặc đi đến nơi nào để thực hiện ạ.

Thành tâm chân thành cảm ơn các vị đã đọc những dòng này của con. Chúc các vị luôn tinh tấn và an lạc trên con đường thành đạo

Trân trọng

.

Xin trả lời thư em:

Hỏi: Làm sao để trở thành một Phật tử?

Trong kinh Tăng Chi, đức Phật dạy: "Ai nguyện nương tựa Phật, Pháp, Tăng, thì người ấy được gọi là Phật tử". Nguyên văn lời nguyện thành một Phật tử là:

Buddham saranam gacchàmi, (Con nay đi theo Phật)

Dhammam saranam gacchàmi, (Con nay đi theo Pháp)

Sangham saranam gacchàmi, (Con nay đi theo Tăng)

(Saranam = sự che chở, chổ ẩn trú, ngôi nhà ở, nơi nương tựa)

Đi theo Phật là đi theo con đường mà Phật đã đi qua và đã giảng dạy lại cho đời. Ngài đã chứng kiến nổi khổ của sinh, già, bịnh, chết và đã từ bỏ đời sống thế tục để tu tập và chứng ngộ sự thật của duyên khởi-vô ngã.

Đi theo Pháp hay thực hành Pháp là thực hành Bốn Chân Lý Nhiệm Mầu tức Tứ diệu đế, thực hành Giới, Định, Tuệ, là đi ra khỏi dục vọng hay đi vào sự ly dục để thoát khỏi khổ đau.

Đi theo Tăng là đoàn thể sống theo tinh thần lục hòa (thân hòa đồng trú, khẩu hòa vô tránh, ý hòa đồng duyệt, lợi hòa đồng quân, giới hòa đồng tu và kiến hòa đồng giải) và đang tích cực thực hành Pháp ly dục.

Hỏi: Đó là lời dạy của Đức Phật nhưng tôi muốn chính thức là một Phật tử, một Phật tử đúng nghĩa, thì tôi phải làm những việc gì?

Vì đạo Phật chủ yếu là tự nguyện chuyển tâm nên không có sự áp đặt và lôi kéo. Người từ đạo khác chuyển qua đạo Phật thường là do nghiên cứu kinh sách Phật giáo, hiểu được cái tinh hoa thâm thúy của đạo Phật mà quay về đường Giác.

Người Phật tử đúng nghĩa là người có tham dự một lễ truyền thọ Tam Quy là Quy y Phật, Quy Y Pháp và Quy Y Tăng, gọi là Quy Y Tam Bảo. Quy y nghĩa là trở về và nương tựa, nhưng chúng ta trở về đâu và nương tựa cái gì? Chúng ta trở về với Phật giáo và nương tựa vào Tam Bảo, Phật, Pháp, và Tăng. Sau lễ quy y, người Phật tử được thầy truyền thọ Tam Quy đặt cho một pháp danh (Dharma name). Pháp danh này là tên chính thức của người Phật tử, nói lên sự chấp nhận nương tựa vào Tam Bảo về mặt tinh thần.

Quy y như thế có nghĩa là hoan hỷ chấp nhận sự hướng dẫn của Phật Bảo, Pháp Bảo và Tăng Bảo. Phật Bảo là chư Phật, Pháp Bảo là giáo pháp, cụ thể là Tam Tạng Kinh Điển, Tăng Bảo là Tăng đoàn, đoàn thể của những người đã ly gia cắt ái, đang tu hành thanh tịnh, đại diện Chư Hiền Thánh Tăng cả ba thời để hướng dẫn Phật tử trên con đường đến bờ Giác. Khi quy y Tam Bảo là chúng ta quy y Chư Phật, Chư Phápvà Chư Tăng. Thật ra, Đức Phật không nói chúng ta quy y là phải quy y với Phật, mà Ngài dạy chúng ta quy y là quy y với tự tính giác của mình. Giác là Phật Bảo, Phật có nghĩa là giác ngộ, quy y Phật là quy y với bậc giác ngộ. Như thế quy y Tam Bảo chính là Quy Y Tự Tính Tam Bảo [06], tức là quay về tự tính giác ngộ sẵn có của chính mình: Phật tức là Giác, Pháp tức là Chính, Tăng tức là Tịnh.

“Tự tâm quy y Giác thì tà mê chẳng sanh, thiểu dục tri túc, hay lià tài sắc, gọi là Lưỡng Túc Tôn.

“Tự tâm quy y Chính, niệm niệm chẳng tà kiến, vì chẳng tà kiến nên chẳng có nhân ngã, cống cao, tham ái, chấp trước, gọi là Ly Dục Tôn.

“Tự tâm quy y Tịnh, tự tính đối với tất cả cảnh giới trần lao ái dục đều chẳng nhiễm trước, gọi là Chúng Trung Tôn…”[07]

Quy y Phật Bảo là quay lưng với trạng thái tâm vô minh và nương tựa vào tâm giác ngộ. Quy y Pháp Bảo là quay lưng với trạng thái tâm tà kiến và nương tựa vào chính tri chính kiến, có nghĩa là nương tựa vào giáo nghĩa trong kinh điển để tự thực hành thanh tịnh hoá tâm ý, tức sửa đổi những hành vi thân, khẩu, ý sai lầm. Quy y Tăng Bảo, tức là thoát ra khỏi tâm nhiễm ô và bất hoà để nương tựa vào tâm thanh tịnh và sáu hoà hợp (six principles of harmony) của một đoàn thể Tăng. Vì thế, điều kiện cơ bản của người học Phật, là phải quay đầu với si mê tà kiến mà trở về nương tựa nơi Giác, Chính và Tịnh. Đó chính là quy y với tự tánh Tam bảo.

Nơi nương tựa thực sự là Pháp, vì nhờ sự nhận thức về Pháp, người Phật tử sẽ trở nên tự do và được giải thoát khỏi đau khổ. Pháp gồm có sự chấm dứt đau khổ và con đường đi tới sự chấm dứt.

Hỏi: Đã được truyền thọ Tam Quy để trở thành Phật tử vậy có cần thiết phải thọ giới không?

Ngoài Quy Y Tam Bảo, mỗi người Phật tử cũng cần phải biết và cố gắng tiến tới thọ từ một tới cả Năm Giới của giới Phật tử tại gia, đó là: (1) không sát sinh, (2) không trộm cắp, (3) không tà dâm, (4) không nói dối, nói vu cáo, nói thêm bớt thêu dệt, nói lời xấu ác, (5) không dùng các chất say làm mê mờ trí tuệ.

Kinh Phật nói: "Giới như đất bằng, muôn điều lành từ đó sanh. Giới như thuốc hay, chữa lành các bệnh. Giới như hòn ngọc sáng, hay phá mờ tăm tối. Giới như chiếc thuyền, hay đưa người qua biển. Giới như chuỗi anh lạc, trang nghiêm pháp thân". Cho nên việc thọ giới là điều cần thiết. Nếu nhận thấy giữ được giới nào thị xin thọ giới đó. Tuy nhiên, vì đạo Phật là đạo tâm, hứa thọ giới thì phải giữ lời hứa. Cũng vì thế mà nhà Phật không áp đặt các em còn nhỏ tuổi phải quy y và thọ giới, vì các em chưa đủ trí khôn để nhận thức được tầm quan trọng của lời hứa, mà người thọ Giớiphải trưởng thành, đã biết suy nghĩ chín chắn, thì mới có thể giữ Giới mà không vi phạm.

Hỏi: Đã được truyền thọ Tam Quy và Năm giới vậy có phải ăn chay không?

Người mới học Phật không nhất thiết là phải ăn chay. Tuy nhiên, các nghiên cứu khoa học cho biết việc ăn uống có quan hệ và ảnh hưởng đến tâm vật lý con người. Họ cho rằng ăn chay rất tốt cho sức khoẻ cả thân thể lẫn tánh tình.

Đối với đạo Phật, ăn chay có ba lợi ích. Một là nuôi dưỡng tâm từ bi. Dù là một con vật, nó cũng có cha, có mẹ như chúng ta, sao ta có thể nỡ lòng cướp đi sự sống của nó mà nuôi dưỡng sự sống cho mình. Thứ hai là tránh quả báo do không tạo nhân giết hại chúng sinh vì nhân quả đều đi theo như bóng theo hình. Thứ ba là nuôi dưỡng tâm bình đẳng. Đức Phật dạy chúng ta không những không sát hại mà còn khuyên chúng ta nên tôn trọng và bảo vệ loài vật vì chúng cũng đồng thể tánh, chúng cũng có quyền sống, có quyền được chia sẻ một phần môi sinh trên trái đất, nơi mà con người đang ở.

Trong một buổi giảng pháp, Hoà Thượng Thích Trí Tịnh, khi được hỏi về vấn đề này đã giảng rất cụ thể rằng: “Đại chúng nên biết, nếu muốn có thịt để ăn, thì phải sát sanh. Không tự giết thì cũng bảo người giết, cho nên ăn thịt là nguyên nhơn cho sựsát hại sanh mạng của các loài vật. Tất cả các thứ thịt, không luận là thịt gì, từ thịt heo, bò cho đến tôm ốc v.v... thuộc về loài thịt của chúng sanh đều không được ăn”.[08]

Như vậy, người Phật tử đã quy y và thọ năm giới được khuyến khích là nên ăn chay. Nhưng nếu có gặp trở ngại trong gia đạo hay vì một hoàn cảnh đặc biệt khó khăn nào đó mà không ăn chay trường được cũng nên tập ăn chay một tháng hai lần hoặc bốn lần. Thế nhưng, không được tự mình sát sinh hay là yêu cầu người khác sát sinh.

.

Hỏi: Xin cho biết tiến trình tu tập của người Phật tử

Tất cả ngàn kinh muôn luận của nhà Phật đều cùng có một mục tiêu khuyên nhủ người đời: Không làm các điều ác. Siêng làm các điều lành. Tự thanh tịnh hoá tâm ý, chấm dứt sự chạy nhẩy liên miên của ý thức. (Chư ác mạc tác,Chúng thiện phụng hành, Tự tịnh kỳ ý).

Không làm các điều ác và siêng làm các điều lành là mục tiêu chung của hầu hết các tôn giáo và các bài học công dân giáo dục của các nước trên thế giới. Duy có điều thứ ba, tự thanh tịnh hoá tâm ý, chấm dứt sự suy nghĩ miên man của ý thức, là cốt tủy của đạo Phật, là mục tiêu tối thượng của hành giả tu Phật. Giai đoạn này thường chỉ dành riêng cho những người quyết tâm tu hành để giải thoát, chấm dứt vòng luân hồi ngay trong kiếp sống hiện tại. Đó là những vị Sư cắt ái ly gia hay có thể là bất cứ ai tự mình tới những nơi thanh vắng, xa lánh sự ồn ào náo nhiệt của thế nhân. Các vị này ẩn tu như vậy nhiều khi hàng chục năm ròng rã, rất ít tiếp xúc với người đời.

Ngoài ra, cũng có những khóa tu theo phương pháp này, nhưng chỉ kéo dài khoảng một vài tuần, để thiền giả tập cho quen dần với nếp sống xuất gia, sống trong chính niệm, tỉnh thức, không để cho tâm đuổi theo tư tưởng lưu chuyển. Đây là những khóa tu ngắn hạn, hay còn gọi là những khoá tĩnh tâm (retreat) dành cho những người bận rộn với đời sống có cơ hội thư giãn tâm trí. (xem chương 12 để biết một số trung tâm tu học)

.

Giáo lý nhà Phật quy ra thành năm bước đường tu tập như sau:

Thứ nhất - Nhân Thừa: là bước đầu, để chuyển hóa từ người xấu trở thành người tốt. Người tu Nhân Thừa phải thọ Tam Quy Y (là ba nơi nương tựa về tinh thần tức Phật, Pháp và Tăng), và giữ gìn Năm Giới Cấm. (1) Cấm sát sinh (2) Cấm trộm cắp(3) Cấm tà dâm (4) Cấm nói dối trá, cấm nói những lời độc ác (5) Cấm uống rượu và những chất làm cho say sưa, mất lý trí.

Thứ hai -Thiên Thừa: là bước tu tập cao hơn, phải thực hành mười điều thiện: (1) Không giết hại chúng sinh mà phóng sinh, đồng thời không ăn thịt để tránh gián tiếplàm cho chúng sinh phải chết. (2) Không trộm cắp mà còn đem của cải của mình bố thí cho người nghèo khốn. (3) Không dâm đãng, trụy lạc. (4) Không dối trá (5) Không thêu dệt, bịa chuyện, đặt điều, chỉ nói đúng những điều có thật. (6) Không nói những lời độc ác, thô tục, lăng mạ người khác. (7) Không thêu dệt để gây mâu thuẫn giữa những người khác. (8) Không tham lam mà sống trong sự tri túc (biết đủ) (9) Không giận dữ mà luôn luôn hoà nhã, bình tĩnh (10) Không si mê mà hành động hợp đạo lý.

Hai giai đoạn tu theo Nhân Thừa và Thiên Thừa kể trên có mục đích chuyển hóa dòng nghiệp lực, sẽ được hưởng thiện báo trong thế giới tương đối.

Thứ ba -Thanh Văn Thừa: là những người thấu hiểu giáo lý nhà Phật qua sự lãnh hội được ý nghĩa của Tứ Diệu Đế, nghĩa là Bốn Chân Lý Cao Quý, do đức Phậtthuyết. Hành giả thành công trong giai đoạn tu tập này chứng được cảnh giới Niết Bàn tịch tĩnh.

Thứ tư - Duyên Giác Thừa, là hành giả tự tu theo phương pháp quán chiếu Thập Nhị Nhân Duyên, là mười hai giai đoạn liên hệ với nhau mà sinh khởi trong dòng sinh mệnh mà khởi đầu là Vô Minh. Do quán chiếu sâu xa, cuối cùng hành giả bừng tỉnh, Ngộ ra rằng tất cả thế giới hiện tượng này chỉ tồn tại tương đối, do tương tác với nhau, bản chất của nó là Không, là Vô Ngã. Từ sự giác ngộ này, hành giả chấm dứtđược những suy tư mê lầm về một thế giới tưởng như là có thật, buông xả được những dính mắc vào cái xưa nay vẫn cho là Tự Ngã, giải thoát khỏi tham sân và si, chứng được cảnh giới Niết Bàn tịch tĩnh.

Thứ năm - Bồ Tát Thừa, cũng là những người tu với mục đích giải thoát nhưng khác với Thanh Văn và Duyên Giác Thừa. Hành giả Thanh Văn và Duyên Giác Thừa thì mục tiêu là đạt được cảnh giới tâm Niết Bàn tịch tĩnh. Hành giả Bồ Tát Thừa có nhận thức rằng tất cả chúng sinh và bản thân mình vốn đồng Thể Tánh, cho nên hành giảBồ Tát Thừa lập hạnh nguyện tu hành để mình giác ngộ, nhưng không an trú trong cảnh giới Niết Bàn tịch tĩnh, mà tiếp tục vì Nguyện Lực mà trở lại thế gian để cứu độ tất cả chúng sinh, vốn đồng Thể với mình, gọi là Đồng Thể Đại Bi. Bồ Tát Thừa đi trên con đường Lục Độ Ba La Mật, tiếng Phạn là paramita, nghĩa là rốt ráo, qua luôn. Tất cả những pháp môn tu như Bố Thí, Trì Giới, Nhẫn Nhục, Tinh Tấn, Thiền Định và Trí Tuệ đều được người tu theo hạnh nguyện Bồ Tát hành trì với tâm nguyện Tam Luân Thể Không, có nghĩa làm xong là buông xả ngay, không còn vướng trong tâm, thí dụBố Thí Ba La Mật thì người bố thí không thấy rằng có mình đang bố thí (sợ sinh tâm kiêu ngạo), không thấy có vật bố thí là nhiều hay ít (sợ sinh tâm khoe khoang) và không thấy có người nhận của bố thí (sợ sinh tâm ơn nghĩa).

Tóm lại, nhà Phật có tới bốn vạn tám ngàn pháp môn tu, để tương ưng với rất nhiều tâm thức, căn cơ khác nhau. Không phải là tất cả mọi người đều có thể vào nơi vắng vẻ tu giải thoát. Trên con đường tu tập để đến đích, có những bước gần gũi, thiết thựcvới đời sống hằng ngày hơn. Con đường Bồ Tát Đạo là cánh cửa để những người có tấm lòng vị tha hành đạo. Vua A Dục bên xứ Ấn hay các vị vua đời Lý, Trần của Việt Nam khi xưa trong khi vẫn đang làm vua mà vẫn hành đạo tuyệt vời. Rất nhiều công trình hộ pháp của nhà vua còn được tuyên dương cho tới ngày nay. Vua Lương Võ Đế, thái tử Lương Chiêu Minh bên Trung Hoa và vua Trần Nhân Tông Việt Nam cũng là những bậc hộ pháp tận tụy và thâm hiểu kinh điển. Nhà Phật tin rằng có rất nhiều vị Bồ Tát đã chứng đạo, nhưng vì lập hạnh nguyện Đại Bi, các vị ấy xuất hiện trong thế giới tương đối này, làm đủ mọi ngành nghề, hoặc sinh sống trong những môi trường khó khăn, để hóa độ và giúp đỡ chúng sinh.

Đức Phật cũng có những kinh dạy Phật tử trong đời sống hằng ngày, vừa sinh sống trong gia đình với cha mẹ con cái, vừa thực hành giáo pháp. Do thực hành Bát Chánh Đạo, người Phật tử làm ăn buôn bán chăm chỉ, có một đời sống lành mạnh sung túc, dành bớt tiền của ra làm những việc tốt đẹp như ấn tống kinh sách để hoằng truyền, hộ trì chánh pháp là pháp thí, cúng dường tam bảo, giúp đỡ mọi người, là tài thí.

Cho hỏi thêm một câu nữa:

.

Hỏi: Cái gì là cốt tuỷ của đạo Phật?

Mục đích của đạo Phật là giúp chúng sinh giải thoát ra khỏi phiền não khổ đau để có cuộc sống an vui tự tại mà muốn đạt đến mục đích này thì chúng sinh phải biết buông xả. Vì thế trong Kinh Trung Bộ(Majjhima Nikaya), Đức Phật đã tóm gọn cốt tủy của đạo Phật trong một câu thật ngắn gọn cho những ai muốn đi trên con đường giải thoát giác ngộ, đó là “Không được bám víu vào bất cứ gì cả - Sabba dhamma nalam abhinivesaya.” Tiếng Anh là “Nothing whatsoever should be clung to” mà Kinh Kim Cang gọi là “Ưng vô sở trụ nhi sanh kỳ tâm” nghĩa là một khi sáu căn (mắt, tai, mũi, lưỡi, thân và ý) tiếp xúcvới sáu trần (sắc, thanh, hương, vị, xúc, pháp) phát sinh sáu thức (nhãn thức, nhĩ thức, tị thức, thiệt thức, thân thức, ý thức) mà tâm không bám víu, không dính mắc, không chấp thủ, không khởi tâm phân biệt, tức là buông xả mọi vọng tưởng. Khi hết vọng tưởng, thì an trụ được tâm.

.

Hỏi: Vậy, tu tập như thế nào để đừng để dính mắc vào bất cứ gì cả

Bởi vì dính mắc vào bất cứ gì đều là sự trói buộc và đem lại đau khổ. Đức Phật là người chẳng hề dính mắc vào bất cứ gì. Ngài chỉ dạy sự thực hành buông xả. Tăng đoàn của Ngài từ thời xưa cho đến thời nay đều thực hành sự chẳng để dính mắc. Để thực hành điều này, Ngài chỉ dạy như sau:

"Khi mắt thấy một vật, chỉ thấy vật ấy. Khi tai nghe một tiếng, chỉ nghe tiếng ấy. Khi mũi ngủi một mùi, chỉ ngửi mùi ấy. Khi lưỡi nếm món gì, chỉ nếm món đó. Khi có cảm xúc trên da hay trên thân, chỉ biết đến cảm xúc ấy. Và khi một ý nghĩ, một đối tượng tâm linh, khởi lên trong tâm, như một tư tưởng xấu chẳng hạn, chỉ biết tư tưởng ấy."

Điều này có nghĩa là không nên để cho tư tưởng phân biệt xấu, tốt, ưa thích hay ghét bỏ sanh khởi. Ưa thích cái gì có nghĩa là ham muốn cái ấy, không ưa thích cái gì có nghĩa là ghét bỏ cái ấy. Ham muốnhay ghét bỏ đều là ô nhiễm phát sinh từ tham, sân và si. Không để các ô nhiễm này trong tâm dấy lên, tức là không dính mắc. Không khai sinh thêm “người thương” hay “kẻ ghét” đấy là không dính mắc.Thực hành được điều này sẽ mang lại an lạc và hạnh phúc.

Đây là một pháp hành rất gọn và thẳng tắp, được cho là tuyệt hảo. Nếu còn dính mắc, ngay cả vào điều lành, ngay cả vào ý niệm “đừng dính mắc” này là trong tâm sẽ dấy lên tư tưởng nhiễm ô và tâm liền trở nên bất tịnh. Dính mắc vào bất cứ gì là mang gánh nặng trên mình. Dù gánh bên vai hay đội trên đầu một bao vàng bạc kim cương đá quý cũng nặng y như đang vác một bao cát đá. Vậy thì, theo lời Phật dạy, đừng mang cát đá, cũng đừng mang vàng bạc. Hãy buông chúng xuống. Đừng để bất cứ vật gì dù nặng hay nhẹ trên đầu (đầu, ở đây, có nghĩa là tâm thức). Hãy vô sở trụ. Thanh lọc tâm ý cũng chính là nghĩa đó. Thứ nhứt tránh việc ác, thứ hai siêng làm lành, còn thứ ba là thanh lọc tâm ý, đó là lời dạy của chư Phật.

Trích từ: Cẩm Nang Cư Sĩ

Source:

https://thuvienhoasen.org/a29588/con-muon-tro-thanh-mot-cu-si-tai-gia-mong-cac-vi-thien-tri-thuc-giup-do

.

---- o ----

I would like to ask for help to live as a layperson.

Tea Soul asked, and Tâm Diệu answered.

Translated by Nguyên Giác

Inquiry

I would like to ask the monastics and lay followers, hoping that you can answer them for me.

I was born in 1991. As of this writing, I am 27 years old. My life has gone through some ups and downs, so I realized the impermanence of life. Just a few years ago, after some good and knowledgeable people showed me the path of Dharma, I felt that Buddhism is always what I have always been looking for in my heart. I took refuge in the Three Jewels last year. Recently I wanted to resolve my future path to live as a layperson. Today, any dignitary who reads these lines of mine, please tell me besides paying filial piety to my parents, keeping the Precepts, and practicing ten good karmas... what rituals should I have to live like a layperson? And if so, who will I have to meet, or where do I have to go to do it? Sincerely thank you for reading these lines of mine. May you always be diligent and peaceful on the path to enlightenment.

Sincerely.

Response

I would like to answer your questions.

Question: How do I become a Buddhist?

Answer: In the Numbered Discourses, the Buddha taught: "Whoever vows to take refuge in the Buddha, the Dharma, and the Sangha, that person is called a Buddhist."

The original vow to become a Buddhist is: "I now follow the Buddha, I now follow the Dharma, I now follow the Sangha." It also means one seeks protection in the shelter of the Three Jewels.

To follow the Buddha is to follow the path that the Buddha completed and taught to the world. He witnessed the sufferings of birth, old age, sickness, and death and gave up worldly life to practice and realize the truth of dependent origination, non-self.

To follow the Dharma is to learn the Four Noble Truths, to practice the Precepts, Concentration, and Wisdom, to seclude from the desire, and hence to get rid of suffering.

To follow the Sangha is to follow the living way of the community of the Buddha's noble disciples who seclude from the desire and live in the spirit of six principles of harmony, i.e., precept concord, living concord, idea concord, beneficial concord, speech concord, and thinking concord.

Question: Those are the Buddha's words; however, I want to be officially a Buddhist, a true Buddhist. What should I have to do?

Answer: Since Buddhism is primarily a voluntary change of mind, there is no coercion or manipulation. People from other religions convert to Buddhism often by studying Buddhist scriptures, understanding the profound essence of Buddhism, and practicing the Way of Enlightenment.

A Buddhist is literally someone who attends a ceremony to receive the Three Refuges. A Buddhist is a person who already took refuge in the Buddha, the Dharma, and the Sangha. Taking refuge means going back and taking refuge; but where do we return to, and what do we take refuge in? We return to Buddhism and rely on The Three Jewels, i.e. the Buddha, the Dharma, and the Sangha. This Dharma name is the official name of that new Buddhist, expressing his or her acceptance of spiritual dependence on the Three Jewels.

Taking such refuge means joyfully accepting the guidance of the precious Buddha, Dharma, and Sangha. The precious Buddha means all the Buddhas. The precious Dharma means the Buddha's teachings, the Three Baskets of Scriptures. The precious Sangha means the community of monastics who go forth, seclude from the desire, become pure practitioners, and represent the holy monastics of the three periods of time to lead the Buddhists on the path to Enlightenment.

Taking refuge in the Three Jewels is that we take refuge in the Buddhas, Dharma, and Sangha. In fact, the Buddha did not say that we should take refuge in the Buddha, but he taught that we should take refuge in our own self-awareness. Enlightenment is the Buddha's Treasure. The Buddha means Enlightenment.

Taking refuge in the Buddha means taking refuge in one who attains Enlightenment. Thus, taking refuge in the Three Jewels means taking refuge in the inner Three Jewels, that is, returning to one's own inherent self-enlightenment: the Buddha means Enlightenment, the Dharma means Righteousness, and the Sangha means Purity.

Taking refuge in Enlightenment with your inner mind, you will see that delusion could not arise, that you will live with contentment and without craving, that you will easily seclude from material possessions and beauty, and that you will be called an honorable being in the human and heavenly realms.

Taking refuge in Righteousness with your inner mind, you will see that the wrong views could not arise in your thoughts; hence, you will see the non-self in you and others, will seclude from haughtiness, craving, and attachment, and will be called an honorable being of desirelessness.

Taking refuge in Purity with your inner mind, you will not cling to anything in the three realms and will be called an honorable being among all beings.

Taking refuge in the precious Buddha means that you turn away from the ignorant mind state and rely on the enlightened mind.

Taking refuge in the precious Dharma means that you turn away from the state of mind with wrong views and rely on the right knowledge and right views. It also means you rely on the teachings in the scriptures to purify your mind and to correct wrong activities in body, speech, and mind.

Taking refuge in the precious Sangha means that you turn away from the polluted and discordant mind to rely on the pure mind and the six principles of harmony for Sangha.

Therefore, the basic condition of Buddhist learners is to turn away from delusion and wrong views and to return to taking refuge in Enlightenment, Righteousness, and Purity. Thus, take refuge with the self-nature of the Three Jewels.

The real refuge is the Dharma because, through the realization of the Dharma, Buddhists will become free and be liberated from suffering. The Dharma includes the cessation of suffering and the path to cessation.

Question: I have been given the Three Refuges to become a Buddhist. Is it necessary to receive the precepts?

Answer: Besides taking refuge in the Three Jewels, every Buddhist also needs to know and strive to live from one to the whole Five Precepts of lay Buddhists. These are: (1) do not kill, (2) do not steal, (3) do not commit sexual misconduct, (4) do not lie, slander, talk more or less deviously, speak bad words, (5) do not use intoxicants to dull the mind.

The Buddhist scriptures say: "The precepts are like the flat ground, from which all good things arise. Precepts are like good medicine, curing diseases. Precepts are like bright pearls, wiping out the darkness. Precepts are like boats, carrying people across the sea. Precepts are like a necklace of precious stones, adorning the Dharma body." Therefore, receiving precepts is necessary. If you think that you can keep any precept, just ask to receive that precept. Buddhism is the path of purifying the mind. Thus if you receive a precept, you ought to keep it properly. That is why Buddhism does not force young children to take refuge and receive the precepts because they are not wise enough to realize the importance of the promise. People who receive the Precepts must be mature and have thought carefully, then they can keep the Precepts without breaking them.

Question: If a person has received the Three Refuges and Five Precepts, should he or she be a vegetarian?

Answer: New Buddhists do not necessarily have to be vegetarian. However, scientific studies show that eating affects humans psychologically and physically. They believe that vegetarianism is very good for both physical and mental health.

For Buddhism, vegetarianism has three benefits. First, it is cultivating compassion. An animal also has a father and mother like us; how can we be willing to take its life and nourish it for ourselves? Second, vegetarianism helps us to avoid retribution by not creating causes killing sentient beings. Remember that cause and effect all follow like a shadow. Third, vegetarianism cultivates the mind of equanimity. The Buddha taught us not to kill living beings and asked us to respect and protect animals because all sentient beings have the same nature. They also have the right to live, the right to share a part of the environment on earth, where humans are living.

During a Dharma lecture, the Most Venerable Thích Trí Tịnh, when asked about this issue, explained very specifically: "Buddhists should know that if you want to have the meat to eat, you must kill. If you don't directly kill, you will have meat by asking someone to kill. So eating meat is the cause of killing the lives of animals. Buddhists should not eat all kinds of meat, no matter what kind of meat, from pork, beef to shrimp, snails, etc., because they are the flesh of living beings."

Thus, Buddhists who have taken refuge and taken the five precepts are encouraged to be vegetarian. But if you can't be a vegetarian because of a problem in the family or of a particularly difficult situation, you should eat a vegetarian diet twice or four times a month. However, do not directly kill, and do not ask others to kill living beings.

Question: Please tell us about the steps of Buddhist practice.

Answer: All the Buddhist scriptures have the same goal of advising people: avoid all evil, diligently cultivate the wholesome, purify your mind, and stop your mind from wandering.

Not doing evil and diligently doing good is the common goal of most religions and civic education lessons in many countries. However the advice of "purify your mind, and stop your mind from wandering" is the core of Buddhism, the ultimate goal of Buddhist practitioners. This stage is usually reserved only for those who are determined to practice for liberation, ending the cycle of reincarnation right in the present life. Those are the monastics who have cut the worldly attachment and gone forth or anyone who goes to secluded places to diligently practice the Buddha's teachings. They often practice in their secluded hermitages for many decades, with very little contact with people outside.

Most of the retreats following this method last about one or a few weeks so that meditators get used to the monastic lifestyle, live in mindfulness, stay awake, and stop the mind from wandering. They are short retreats, or quiet mind courses, which give busy people a chance to relax their minds.

Buddhist teachings are divided into five steps of practice as follows.

---- First, Human Vehicle. It is the first step in transforming a bad person into a good person. People who practice the Human Vehicle must take the Three Refuges (taking refuge in the Buddha, Dharma, and Sangha), and keep the Five Precepts, which are (1) do not kill, (2) do not steal, (3) do not commit sexual misconduct, (4) do not lie, slander, talk more or less deviously, speak bad words, (5) do not use intoxicants to dull the mind.

---- Second, Heavenly Vehicle. This higher practice requires one to do Ten Good Deeds: (1) Refrain from killing living beings, release caught beings, and do not eat meat to avoid indirectly causing sentient beings to die; (2) Refrain from stealing, make gifts of mercy to needy people; (3) Refrain from committing sexual misconduct or indecent behavior; (4) Refrain from lying; (5) Refrain from fabricating false information, and just tell the truth; (6) Refrain from saying cruel, vulgar or abusive words to others; (7) Refrain from fabricating to cause conflicts among others; (8) Live in contentment, and refrain from craving; (9) Behave gently and calmly, and refrain from anger; (10) Refrain from delusion, always act mindfully and ethically.

The two stages of cultivation according to the Human Vehicle and the Heavenly Vehicle above have the purpose of transforming the karmic stream and will give Buddhists good retribution in the relative world.

Third, Sravaka Vehicle. Those who understand the Four Noble Truths and practice successfully the Noble Eightfold Path taught by the Buddha will realize the peaceful and quiet Nirvana.

Fourth, Pratyekabuddha Vehicle. It is the practitioner who cultivates himself according to the method of contemplating the Twelve Dependent Originations, which are twelve interrelated stages that arise in the stream of life that begins with ignorance. Due to deep contemplation, the meditator finally awakens, realizing that this phenomenal world exists only in relative terms and in interacting with each other and that its nature is emptiness, not self. From this enlightenment, the meditator is able to put an end to delusional thoughts about a world that seems to be real, let go of attachments to what has been thought of as Self, be liberated from greed, hatred, and delusion, and will realize the peaceful and calm Nirvana.

Fifth, Bodhisattva Vehicle. They are practitioners with the aim of liberation, but they are different from those in Sravaka Vehicle and in Pratyekabuddha Vehicle. Practitioners of the Sravaka and Pratyekabuddha Vehicles have the goal of attaining the peaceful and calm Nirvana. Practitioners of the Bodhisattva Vehicle realize that all sentient beings, including themselves, are of the same nature, so they make a vow to attain enlightenment, refrain from staying in secluded Nirvana, and continuously return to the world to help save all beings. Called the Great Compassion, this vow arises from the realization that all sentient beings, including themselves, are of the same nature. Practitioners of the Bodhisattva Vehicle walk on the path of the Six Paramitas, crossing the sea of samsara to the shore of complete liberation. All the spiritual practices such as Generosity, Precepts, Patience, Effort, Meditation, and Wisdom are practiced by followers of Bodhisattva vows with the intention of realizing the Three Wheels of Emptiness and Stillness. That is, after doing a good deed, you see all things are let go of immediately and see nothing cling in the mind. To give an example of the Perfection of Giving, the giver does not see that he or she is giving (fear of giving rise to pride), does not see how much or little the giving is (fear of generating boastfulness), and does not see anyone who receives gifts (fear of generating gratitude).

In short, Buddhism has 84,000 methods of cultivation, to be compatible with different mentalities and conditions. Not everyone can enter a secluded place to practice Buddha's teachings. On the path of the Way to reach the other shore, there are steps that are closer and more practical to daily life. The Bodhisattva Path is the door for those with altruistic hearts to practice the Way. King Asoka in India and several kings of the Ly and Tran dynasties in Vietnam centuries ago were great practitioners while ruling their kingdoms. Many Dharma protection works by those kings are still honored to this day. King Lương Võ Đế (Emperor Wu of Liang), Crown Prince Lương Chiêu Minh (Crown Prince Zhaoming) in China and King Trần Nhân Tông of Vietnam were also dedicated and knowledgeable Dharma protectors. Buddhism believes that many bodhisattvas who have attained enlightenment are reappearing in this relative world by their great compassion. They work in all sorts of jobs and live in tough environments to convert and help sentient beings.

In many sutras, the Buddha taught Buddhists about daily life, living in a family with parents and children, and practicing the Dharma. Practicing the Noble Eightfold Path, Buddhists work hard in business, have a healthy and prosperous life, and save money to do good things such as publishing sutras to propagate and uphold the Dharma. To protect Dharma is to offer gifts to the Three Jewels and to give others the Buddha's teachings. To help others is to provide others with the gifts of mercy.

Question: What is the essence of Buddhism?

Answer: Buddhism aims to help sentient beings overcome their afflictions and suffering in order to have a peaceful and free life. But sentient beings must learn how to let go to reach this goal. In the Collections of Middle Discourses, the Buddha summed up the essence of Buddhism in a very brief sentence for those who want to walk on the path to liberation and enlightenment, which is "Nothing whatsoever should be clung to." (Pali: "Sabba dhamma nalam abhinivesaya".)

The Diamond Sutra says, "When your mind clings to nothing, the mind of Nirvana appears." Thus, your mind should not cling to anything and should not give rise to any discriminating thoughts when the six senses (eyes, ears, nose, tongue, body, and mind) come into contact with the six sense objects (form, sound, smell, taste, touch, and dharmas), and bring about the six consciousnesses (visual consciousness, auditory consciousness, olfactory consciousness, gustatory consciousness, tactile consciousness, and mental consciousness). That is, letting go of all delusions.

Question: How to practice not clinging to anything?

Answer: If your mind is attached to anything, you will be caught in this realm, and suffering will come. The Buddha was not attached to anything. The Buddha only taught the practice of letting go. All members of the Buddhist Sangha from ancient times to the present day have practiced non-attachment.

The Buddha taught about non-attachment as follows: "When your eyes perceive an object, there is only what is seen. When your ears perceive a sound, there is only what is heard. When your nose perceives a smell, there is only what is smelled. When your tongue perceives a taste, there is only what is tasted. When your body or skin perceives a feeling, there is only what is felt. When your mind perceives a thought or a mental object arising, there is only what is thought."

This means that the thought of discriminating between good or bad, like or dislike should not arise. Liking something is a condition to desire it; disliking something is a condition to hate it. Desire or aversion are defilements arising from greed, hatred, and delusion. Not letting these defilements arise in the mind, that is, not clinging. Not giving birth to more "lovers" or "haters" is non-attachment. Practicing this will bring peace and happiness.

This is a very concise and straightforward practice that is said to be excellent. If your mind still clings to something, even to the good or even to this idea of "no clinging," defilement will arise, and your mind will become impure. Clinging to anything is carrying a burden on you. Whether carrying a bag of gold, silver, diamonds, or gems on your shoulder or on your head, it is as heavy as carrying a bag of sand and stones. According to the Buddha's teaching, don't carry sand or stones, gold or silver. Let's put them down. Do not place anything heavy or light on your head (head, here, means mind). Remember, nothing whatsoever should be clung to. Purifying the mind has that same meaning. First, avoid evil deeds; Second, do good deeds diligently; Third, purify your mind. That is the Buddha's teaching.

.

Excerpt from: The Layman's Handbook.

Source:

https://thuvienhoasen.org/a29588/con-muon-tro-thanh-mot-cu-si-tai-gia-mong-cac-vi-thien-tri-thuc-giup-do

.