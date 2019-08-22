Hôm nay,  
Việt Báo Online

BOAT PEOPLE

22/08/201910:14:00(Xem: 589)
BOAT PEOPLE

                                         

Xin gởi đến các bạn  bài viết của con gái chúng tôi là Ngyễn Ngọc Lan Châu viết tại Montréal năm 1989. lúc cháu được 14 tuổi và đang học high school 4 trường trung học Lemoyne d'Iberville, Longueuil., Quebec, Canada.Bài viết ESSAY được nhà trường chọn đăng trong quyển REFLECTION 89. A LITERARY ANTHOLOGY của trường nói trên. Cháu tốt nghiệp ưu hạng (cum laude) ngành vật lý trị liệu.(physiotherapy) tại Univ Of Ottawa. Lan Châu làm việc một năm tại bệnh viện Saint Luc, Montreal và năm sau được nhận vào học Medecine tại Univ de Montreal- Cháu tốt nghiệp y khoa năm 2005.

                                                                     blank

                                                      GRADUATION FACULTÉ DE MÉDECINE-UNIV DE MONTRÉAL 2005

blank

                                                                   ***
We lived in a lovely house in Saigon, made from wood and brick. Tropical plants surrounded it
The war had ended but the misery and pain still  lived. 

I was only 4 and my brother 2  when we left our native land with my parents and other people on a simple boat. We abandoned everything we constructed, everything we dreamed to build, for freedom and happiness

On the night of March 20th 1980, the boat left the shore of Viet Nam . Although my parents knew what danger we could face we were the first ones in our family to  attempt this trip with no return ticket. Farewell to Viet Nam...... 

Waves crashed on the boat. My mother held tightly the baby and father 's arms were wrapped around me. There were so many people but not enough food to feed the starving ones. We sat and slept all day long in the boat's hold. It was far from comfortable. Everybody had to do their toilet at their sitting place. The sea sickness entered inside us and occasionally we had to vomit. Soon, the cave was covered with an unpleasant slimy water on which we sat. The captain gave each of the passengers some pills to avoid a sickness that we might catch during the journey. The crew  didn't see any line of earth at the horizon for days. Above us....the sky. Under us....the sea. 

We were short of food and fresh water. The usual meal we had was some rice , mixed with water. Our faces were pale, our bodies were thin.  The boat navigated at the mercy of the sea, trying to cut through the strong waves.  We were worried and  terrified but hung on tightly to the rope of hope.  The mothers caressed their children, saying that it will soon be over.


 A few  miles ahead , the captain saw a boat's silhouette. As we approached, we recognized that it was a pirate's boat  !  Too late to escape....  Thailandian pirates armed with weapons could shoot us at any moment. Our boat was about 7 meters from theirs . Since my father knew how to speakThailandian, he translated what the pirates demanded.: jewelry, money.... We gave whatever we had left, but the bag was barely filled. Some hid their jewelry because it was the only souvenir they had from their family, their country.  Finally , after a few minutes of hesitation, they dropped their precious valuables in the bag. Their eyes were wet. 

We didn't park our tiny boat next to theirs. The shock would have been so violent that it would probably make a hole in ours.  We looked to each other, searching for a brave one who would swim across the green water to the pirates, not knowing how deep the sea was, not knowing if there were any sharks in the neighbourhood .  Our impatient opponents were ready to shoot.  They cried  some words.  Suddenly, my father declared, " I'll swim " .

 

He looked at my mother , my brother and me with tender eyes. He took the bag, attached it around his shoulder  and dived into the cold water. Mother  didn't let him out of  her sight, for she worried that her husband would never return. 

Father  was pulled violently on board the pirate' boat. Guns and knives were pointed at him. The captain quickly opened the bag and seemed satisfied .  Soon, my father was surrounded by people , with a used blanket covering his body. Mother sat next to  him. She was relieved.

 

Land ahead !  Land ahead !   On the last day of April ,the boat approached nearer to the shore of the new land as we were cajoled by the warm sun on the bridge. Other wooden boat boats were lined up; therefore, we knew we weren't the only ones to survive and cross the line to freedom. No words could describe what our spirits felt on that glorious day . 

When we stepped on the solid ground of Thailand, we were dizzy as we walked to the refugee camp. The black and white film was transforming into a multicoloured fairy tale. 

Three months later, a Canadian family sponsored us . On the 22nd of June 1980, the plane flew above the white clouds. I had traveled almost the half of the earth to learn and know what life and freedom meant to us.  I had witnessed the pain  men could do to their fellow men and the love they could offer.  We cannot erase the terrible nightmare  we had lived : ;  it is printed in the book of our lives.  It's time  to turn to the next page.....
 
 We relaxed comfortably on the plane seat. I saw an unusual gleam  in mother's eyes  as if they wanted to say that I could keep on dreaming .....

Lan-Châu Nguyên
Sec.  I  ( Anglais )
LIHS-1989

A holder of a Doctorate in General Medicine from the University of Montreal, Dr. Lan Chau Nguyen has been a general practitioner since 2005. She is a member of the Collège des Médecins du Québec and of the Medical Council of Canada. 

blank

Dre Lan C Nguyen m.d  Montreal- Nov 2018


Dr. Nguyen also received specific training in aesthetic medicine in Paris, Orlando and Toronto, and obtained her Bachelor of Science in Physiotherapy from the University of Ottawa.
Her expertise and passion are a perfect fit with our team. Thanks to her particular attention to detail, her dedication and a light touch of humor, she easily wins the trust of her patients and helps them feel at ease. She is respected and appreciated for her professional skills, finesse and rigor in assuring the comfort and complete satisfaction of her clients.

Membre du Collège des médecins du Québec et du Conseil médical du Canada, Dre Lan Chau Nguyen possède un doctorat en médecine générale de l’Université de Montréal et exerce sa profession d’omnipraticienne depuis 2005. 

Elle a également suivi plusieurs formations en médecine esthétique à Paris, à Orlando puis à Toronto. Elle détient par ailleurs un baccalauréat en physiothérapie de l’Université d’Ottawa    

                                                                                 FIN                                                 

 

In Trang

22/08/2019(Xem: 179)
Đại Hội Đồng Liên Hiệp Quốc đã tuyên bố năm 2011 là năm quốc tế về rừng để báo động về sự tàn phá rừng một cách đại quy mô với trung bình 350km2 rừng bị mất đi mỗi ngày, làm tổn thương sự đa dạng sinh học và làm tăng thêm sự sưởi nóng toàn cầu.

22/08/2019(Xem: 737)
Các nhà hiền triết Hi Lạp cổ đại, từ Platon đến Socrate xem Nước là nguồn gốc của mọi nguồn gốc.Theo Phật giáo thì vũ trụ do bốn cái lớn trong vũ trụ: đất, nước, gió, lửa, còn gọi là Tứ Đại. Triết học Trung Hoa cho rằng nước là một trong năm yếu tố gọi chung là Ngũ hành: Kim, Mộc, Thuỷ, Hoả, Thổ.

22/08/2019(Xem: 702)
Trái đất ta ở có sông ngòi, có biển cả, có núi non, có thung lũng; nhưng trên hết có đất . Đất giúp cây cối có thể bám rễ vào, đất giữ được nước đủ thời gian để rễ cây có thể hút được nước nuôi thân, nuôi lá, nuôi hoa.

22/08/2019(Xem: 184)
Chiều xuống lần bằng ánh nắng hắt hiu từng phút trùm phủ dãy nhà trước mặt. Thẫn thờ tôi ngó bâng quơ ra đường. Bỏ ăn. Ba nói kệ nó, nó làm nư đó thôi.

22/08/2019(Xem: 489)
Hàng ngày chúng ta vẫn thường nghe: “Mắt bồ câu”, “Mắt hạnh nhân”, “Đôi mắt là cửa sổ tâm hồn”…

21/08/2019(Xem: 237)
Bài phát biểu trong chiều "Thơ, Họa Du Tử Lê" ngày 18 tháng 8 - 2019, San Jose -- Tôi thấy ra rằng ông nhốt 3 kỹ thuật làm thơ là vần, âm, điệu chung thành một kỹ thuật

21/08/2019(Xem: 595)
Rõ ràng chả cần đến lúc rổ tép đổ, cả đám quan chức vẫn cứ (nháo) nhào vào giật tới tấp và giật tự nhiên như chốn không người.

21/08/2019(Xem: 1103)
Nhìn thấy một Trung Cộng nổi lên một cách hung hăng dưới thời của ông Tập Cận Bình, Hoa Kỳ, đặc biệt là Tổng Thống Trump, đã có những chính sách làm suy yếu Trung Cộng.

21/08/2019(Xem: 1908)
Khóa tôi lúc mới ở trại tập trung cải tạo ra, được một anh bạn nhà văn đọc cho nghe một bài thơ của Hồ Chí Minh. Khóa tôi nghe xong bài thơ mà tay chân bủn rủn cổ họng tắc nghẹn, vì nó thuộc loại cực mất dạy

21/08/2019(Xem: 826)
Chợ nổi Cái Bè họp dọc theo cù lao Tân Phong ở đoạn sông Tiền ( Tỉnh Tiền Giang ) giáp ranh giữa 3 tỉnh : Tiền Giang , Vĩnh Long và Bến Tre

21/08/2019(Xem: 1100)
Bên rạch Bà Bướm có hai vợ chồng ông Tư Cậy thui thủi sống với nhau bao nhiêu năm nay.

20/08/2019(Xem: 1248)
Đảng CS Trung Hoa đã áp đặt một chế độ độc tài toàn trị, có thể gọi là ‘khát máu” vì đã làm đổ máu cho hàng chục triệu người dân Trung Hoa vô tội cho đến ngày hôm nay.

20/08/2019(Xem: 440)
“Với tới vì sao không vươn tới được.” – Don Quixote Buổi sáng hôm sinh nhật tôi dậy sớm hơn thường ngày, lúc đó vợ tôi đã đi làm.

19/08/2019(Xem: 1225)
Kể từ khi tỷ phú Donald Trump lên nhậm chức Tổng Thống Hoa Kỳ thứ 45, thế giới như bước vào một cục diện hoàn toàn mới, sau 8 năm chính trường thật im ắng dưới thời Tổng Thống Barrack Obama.

19/08/2019(Xem: 1075)
Tối thứ sáu 16/8/2019, tại hai thành phố Melbourne và Sydney, Úc, những người ủng hộ Bắc Kinh đã tấn công người ủng hộ tự do cho Hồng Kông.
Tin công nghệ

Khoảng giữa tháng 08/2019, một số nguồn tin cho biết, Singapore bắt đầu triển khai xe buýt tự lái trong tháng 08/2019. Được biết, đây chỉ mới là giai đoạn thử nghiệm dịch vụ mới và thời gian hết thử nghiệm sẽ kéo dài đến ngày 15/11/2019.

Dù mất quá nhiều thời gian để chứng minh, nhưng cuối cùng nhân loại cũng nhận ra rằng quả thực tầm ảnh hưởng của nhựa là rất lớn. Hiện nay, nhựa tồn tại ở khắp mọi nơi: trong bầu không khí chúng ta hít thở, trong những gì chúng ta ăn, và trong nước chúng ta vẫn uống hàng ngày.

Khoảng giữa tháng 08/2019, theo một nghiên cứu mới được đăng tải trên trang Energy Policy, Châu Âu đủ chỗ lắp turbine gió để sản xuất điện cho cả thế giới đến năm 2050

Khoảng giữa tháng 08/2019, theo nguồn tin từ Nikkei, Apple đang trong giai đoạn cuối của việc chứng nhận các màn hình từ BOE Technology Group cho các iPhone vào năm 2020 trong nỗ lực nhằm làm giảm chi phí và sự phụ thuộc vào công ty Hàn Quốc, Samsung Electronics.

Khoảng giữa tháng 08/2019, Intel ra mắt bộ vi xử lý mới nhất, và cũng là bộ vi xử lý trí tuệ nhân tạo đầu tiên của hãng, được thiết kế để sử dụng tại các trung tâm điện toán đám mây lớn. Con chip mới có tên là Nervana NNP-I hay Springhill, được phát triển tại cơ sở Haifa, Israel.

Khoảng giữa tháng 08/2019, Apple Card, chiếc thẻ tín dụng Apple hợp tác cùng ngân hàng Goldman Sachs, đã chính thức được phát hành tại Mỹ.

Khoảng giữa tháng 08/2019, Walmart đã kiện Tesla sau khi các tấm pin Mặt Trời tại 7 cửa hàng của nhà bán lẻ bốc cháy mà nguyên nhân được quy cho các biện pháp bảo vệ an toàn kém. Tesla được cho là đã không phát triển hệ thống điện và năng lượng Mặt Trời đúng cách.

Vi khuẩn kháng kháng sinh đã xuất hiện trên Trái Đất từ hàng tỷ năm trước. Khi các loài vi khuẩn hoặc nấm cạnh tranh không gian sống, chúng sẽ tiết ra chất kháng sinh để tiêu diệt lẫn nhau

Quý vị có nhận ra chòm sao trong ảnh?

Khoảng giữa tháng 08/2019, Apple công bố đã tạo ra được khoảng 325,000 việc làm tại Hàn Quốc, gây ảnh hưởng lớn đến ngành công nghiệp tại đây cũng như nguồn nhân công Hàn Quốc đã giúp Apple rất nhiều ở nhiều lĩnh vực như kỹ thuật, sản xuất, lập trình, ...

Giấc mơ chinh phục vũ trụ, trước mắt là sao Hỏa của NASA có thể sẽ tiêu tốn hàng nghìn tỷ USD của Mỹ. Jeff DeWit, CFO của NASA, khẳng định nước Mỹ muốn thấy cờ của mình ở trên sao Hỏa đầu tiên chứ không phải là 1 nước nào khác.

Khoảng giữa tháng 08/2019, theo một báo cáo mới từ trang Financial Times, Apple đã chi hơn 6 tỷ USD cho các chương trình truyền hình và phim truyện gốc dành cho dịch vụ stream Apple TV+ sắp ra mắt vào cuối năm 2019.

Khoảng giữa tháng 08/2019, một số nguồn tin cho biết, Câu lạc bộ Manchester City đang muốn áp dụng công nghệ, sử dụng tính năng nhận diện gương mặt để xác định một người có sở hữu tấm vé vào xem một trận bóng hay không, qua đó giải quyết được vấn đề những hàng dài cổ động viên xếp hàng check vé để vào sân vận động. Tuy nhiên, quyết định ngay lập tức vấp phải nhiều sự phản đối và chỉ trích, vì cho rằng câu lạc bộ sẽ can thiệp quá mức vào riêng tư của các fan bóng đá.

Khoảng giữa tháng 08/2019, một số nguồn tin cho biết, Christopher Brady, một người chuyên lợi dụng DMCA, Đạo luật Bản quyền Kỹ thuật số để report những video clip được nhiều người tải lên YouTube đang bị chính nền tảng chia sẻ video khởi kiện. Qua vụ kiện, YouTube có thể đòi tiền bồi thường cho những tổn thất mà họ phải chịu khi những đoạn clip của người dùng bị report một cách sai trái, cũng như tạo tiền đề để cải thiện hệ thống bảo vệ bản quyền trên YouTube.

Tính đến tháng 08/2019, Samsung vẫn là một trong những nhà sản xuất TV hàng đầu thế giới, với công nghệ màn hình QLED. Khác với các nhà sản xuất khác, Samsung không sử dụng tấm nền OLED trên TV, mà sử dụng tấm nền LCD/LED kết hợp với công nghệ chấm lượng tử (Quantum Dot). Do đó, nó được gọi là màn hình QLED, trong khi đó màn hình OLED chỉ được Samsung sử dụng trên những thiết bị di động như smartphone.
Copyright © 2019 vietbao.com All rights reserved VNVN System