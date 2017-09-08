Chung Tình: Còn nhớ hay đã quên, hai chữ Chung tình

Còn nhớ hay đã quên, hai chữ Chung tình.



Giao Chỉ, San Jose.



Trong câu chuyện 35 năm nhìn lại, chúng tôi ghi được biết bao nhiêu sự kiện và nhân vật. Tài liệu thì nhiều, với một chút chủ quan và tình cảm riêng tư, chỉ có thể viết lại một số hết sức hạn chế. Tuy nhiên cũng đủ thể hiện được những câu chuyện tiêu biểu qua nhiều lãnh vực. Những sinh hoạt cộng đồng, gương hy sinh, những giây phút bên nhau trong tình quê hương, trong tình bằng hữu và tình nghĩa đấu tranh.

Nhưng xem đi xem lại, chúng tôi còn thiếu một đề tài rất quan trọng của cả một đoạn trường. Một đề tài vượt thời gian, vượt không gian, vượt biên giới của thù nghịch, ra ngoài khuôn khổ của chính trị. Đó là chuyện tình.

Vì vậy xin kể một chuyện tình rất bình dị, bắt đầu từ sân trường trung học Vũng Tàu qua đến đại học của một thành phố Sài Gòn đổi tên. Chuyện vượt biên bất thành, rồi 10 năm đợi chờ ODP. Câu chuyện một thanh niên xây dựng lại sự nghiệp bằng công việc bán vé số đầu đường ở Việt Nam cho đến lúc đi bỏ báo tại San Jose. Sau cùng, trở thành một chuyên gia có chút công danh và sự nghiệp trên quê hương mới. Nhưng điều quan trọng nhất là trước sau anh chỉ có một mối tình. Một gia đình biết bao nhiêu nghịch cảnh. Một gia đình bất toàn vẫn còn mang nặng khó khăn có thể cho đến lúc mãn chiều xế bóng. Một mối tình học trò đầy thử thách nhưng luôn luôn lạc quan và sau cùng phải được gọi là hết sức chung thủy. Phải chăng trong suốt cuộc chiến Việt Nam hơn 20 năm cộng với 30 năm hậu chiến tù đày, di tản, tỵ nạn, chúng ta thường quên trong văn tự Việt Nam vẫn còn hai chữ Chung tình.

Sau 35 nhìn lại, xin gởi đến quý vị câu chuyện tình:

Em còn nhớ hay em đã quên. Luôn luôn anh vẫn là kẻ chung tình.

Đôi mắt huyền diệu

Chuyện rất giản dị và gần gũi với cuộc sống của chúng ta. Mở trang quảng cáo của một văn phòng nha sĩ trên Việt Tribune chúng ta thường thấy hình màu của một phụ nữ với hàm răng xinh đẹp. Nhưng ai cũng cho rằng đôi mắt của cô mới thật huyền diệu. Chính người chồng bác sĩ nha khoa đã đem hết tài nghề của một thời chụp hình dạo trên bãi biển Vũng Tàu để tô điểm bức hình quảng cáo cho văn phòng của mình. Đôi mắt đẹp đẽ và huyền diệu của người vợ bây giờ thực sự chỉ nhìn thấy những hình ảnh rất mờ nhạt của cuộc đời. Mãi mãi cô chỉ còn ghi nhận được chân dung lần cuối của người chồng vào đầu thập niên 90.

Suốt bao năm qua, từ lúc gia đình đến San Jose, cô chỉ còn nghe mỗi ngày tiếng nói của anh với hình ảnh của người yêu lờ mờ sương khói. Cô không phải là người khiếm thị từ lúc sơ sinh. Phải sau 2 năm đại học, sống với tình yêu rồi mắt cô mờ dần và trong tim không còn hình ảnh của ai khác nữa. Chỉ còn hình ảnh một người. Khi mới bước chân vào đại học, Mai đã cảm thấy đôi mắt mang mầm bệnh, nhưng vẫn còn hy vọng ở nền y khoa tiến bộ. Vẫn cố gắng theo học đồng thời tìm hết cách chữa bệnh. Cô sống trong hy vọng và sống với tình yêu.

Mối tình học trò, mối tình sinh viên

Sinh trưởng ở Vũng Tàu và cùng học một trường trung học, thời kỳ 60-70 lúc đó là trường công duy nhất. Công Huyền Tôn Nữ Quỳnh Mai là nữ sinh xuất sắc nhất trường. Trong khi đó cậu Nguyễn Hoàng Tuấn, trong tuổi thiếu niên suốt ngày ham vui với biển xanh và sân cỏ nhưng vẫn nổi tiếng học giỏi trong phía nam sinh.

Khi lên lớp 10 cho đến lớp 12 thì nam nữ học chung. Tuấn bắt đầu để ý đến Quỳnh Mai. Cô Mai có chiếc xe đạp để đi học. Bài ca tình yêu học trò thường hát ngày nay đã rất hợp với câu chuyện tình ngày xưa. Hoa Phượng nở đầy trời Vũng Tàu. “Chiếc giỏ xe chở đầy hoa Phượng, em chở mùa hè của tôi đi đâu”. Một tấm hình cô học trò bé nhỏ dừng xe trò chuyện với bạn trai ốm yếu tong teo, ngày nay đã trở thành di sản quý báu của tình yêu.

Khi cả hai trưởng thành, qua thời trung học 75 là lúc miền Nam đổi đời.

Năm 1979 là khúc quanh của cuộc đời đôi bạn. Con đường vào đại học Sài Gòn hết sức chông gai, cả miền Nam ai cũng biết câu chuyện học tài, thi lý lịch. Quỳnh Mai thi vào đại học tổng hợp. Tuấn thi vào y khoa. Đối với Tuấn đây là kỳ thi sống chết, vì anh đã có giấy gọi đi nghĩa vụ. Con đường khổ nạn qua Campuchia đã mở rộng. Cả 2 gia đình đều không có liên hệ cách mạng nhưng cũng chỉ là thường dân nên lý lịch vẫn được coi là nhẹ. Vấn đề là bài thi phải hết sức xuất sắc. May mắn, cả hai đều được tuyển.

Trước ngày đôi trẻ lên đường vào đại học, anh Tuấn chính thức tỏ tình với Quỳnh Mai. Dưới mây trời Vũng Tàu 1979, lời hẹn ước đưa ra. Đôi ta thề yêu nhau trọn đời. “Yêu ai, yêu cả một đời.”

Tiếp theo 2 năm đại học, so với tuổi trẻ khác cuộc sống của Quỳnh Mai và Tuấn vẫn còn có thể vượt qua những khó khăn về vật chất và tinh thần trong chế độ mới. Tuy có vất vả nhưng vẫn chưa phải là nỗi đau thương chính của câu chuyện tình.

Khi đôi mắt của Quỳnh Mai cứ mờ dần và cô không còn khả năng học tiếp. Mai không nhìn thấy chữ trên bảng và đi xe đạp thường bị tai nạn. Cặp mắt trong sáng linh động, nhưng thực sự cô không còn nhìn thấy gì nữa, nhất là vào buổi tối. Cuộc sống bắt đầu đi vào con đường chỉ thấy đêm dài một đời.

Cả nhà tìm hết cách chữa bệnh nhưng tại Việt Nam vào thời đó kết quả vô phương. Sau cùng chỉ còn một con đường duy nhất. Tuấn dẫn Quỳnh Mai bỏ học để vượt biên. Mục đích thực sự của chuyến đi không phải là tìm tự do mà là đi tìm ánh sáng cho người yêu. Hy vọng vào nền y khoa tại Hoa Kỳ.

Chuyến vượt biên thất bại. Tất cả đều bị bắt. Quỳnh Mai vì khiếm thị nên được thả. Tuấn bị tù 6 tháng. Cả hai chấm dứt cuộc đời sinh viên. Đặc biệt đối với Tuấn, giấc mơ tốt nghiệp y khoa tan tành. Hai người trở lại Vũng Tàu chật vật với cuộc sống ngày càng khó khăn. Quỳnh Mai cố gắng kèm trẻ học Anh văn với cặp mắt khi tỏ khi mờ. Tuấn bắt đầu đi bán vé số qua ngày.

Mọi người vẫn còn nhớ năm 79 cả Vũng Tàu chỉ có hai người đậu vào y khoa Sài Gòn. Radio đọc tên cậu Tuấn khắp xóm, gia đình hết sức tự hào. Vì vậy khi có tin Tuấn bị tù, gia đình và bạn bè ai cũng cho rằng bỏ trường y khoa đầy hứa hẹn để đưa người yêu khiếm thị vượt biên là một quyết định nhầm lẫn.

Nhưng làm sao cắt nghĩa được tình yêu.



Ông Trời ngó lại

Nhưng Tuấn không phải bán vé số suốt đời. Với số tiền dành dụm, anh mua chịu được 1 máy ảnh và trở thành anh chàng chụp hình dạo ở bãi biển cho các du khách bắt đầu trở lại Việt Nam.

Nghề lại dạy nghề, Tuấn tìm cách làm phòng tối rửa hình và cuộc sống vươn lên từ đó. Khi bắt đầu có đồng ra đồng vào, Tuấn vẫn còn nhớ đến lời hẹn ước với cô Quỳnh Mai và cả hai bắt đầu xây dựng gia đình. Lễ hỏi và lễ cưới của anh chàng chụp hình với bộ hình kỷ niệm còn đầy đủ. Rồi đứa con trai đầu tiên ra đời. Cô vợ trẻ sống bên chồng, nương tựa vào anh đủ cả nghĩa đen và nghĩa bóng.

Vì quá thất vọng với chuyện vượt biên nên cả 2 phía gia đình đều trông cậy vào hồ sơ đoàn tụ do các anh chị bảo lãnh. Sau 10 năm chờ đợi, 1990 anh thợ chụp hình Vũng Tàu đem vợ con qua Mỹ và định cư tại San Jose. Bà con ODP ai mà chẳng biết, diện này là diện mồ côi, chính phủ dứt khoát bắt phải 5 năm tự túc. Gia đình chỉ có thẻ Medicare, bông sữa và một phần Food stamp.

Anh chàng Tuấn lúc đó đã 30 tuổi, Anh ngữ vẫn ở trình độ ESL, giấc mơ học bác sĩ vẫn còn khi ẩn khi hiện. Nhưng đối diện thực tế nên vẫn phải tìm đường lao động nuôi gia đình. Một mặt vẫn tìm cách cho vợ đi chữa bệnh, mặt khác phải tìm cách sinh tồn.

Những ngày đầu tại Cali, Tuấn làm đủ mọi nghề, từ Taco Bell cho đến Assembly. Có những buổi sáng sớm lại còn chạy thêm 1 “Rao” báo Mercury News. Quỳnh Mai vẫn còn nhớ rằng nửa khuya Tuấn đi bỏ báo rồi về ngủ lại một lát, tiếp theo là một ngày dài vừa đi học, vừa đi làm. Cô rất buồn là không giúp gì được cho chồng.

Đứa con gái thứ nhì ra đời, nhưng cháu lại có bệnh chậm phát triển, không được như đứa con trai đầu lòng, hết sức thông minh và chăm chỉ. Với hoàn cảnh khó khăn đủ mọi bề, anh Tuấn cố chịu đựng để tìm đường vươn lên. Sau những năm đầu vất vả, gia đình được chính phủ cho trợ cấp. Các cán sự Việt Nam thông cảm, Nguyễn Hoàng Tuấn quyết tâm theo đuổi con đường đại học. Nhưng biết giới hạn của cá nhân và gia đình, Tuấn theo học nha khoa dù sao cũng đỡ vất vả hơn ngành y.

Vào đại học là anh phải bỏ lại “Rao” báo, từ giã Taco Bell và rất hân hoan khi được tin bị lay off từ hãng điện. Khó khăn mấy rồi cũng xong. Trong thời gian sinh viên, Tuấn vẫn còn sức sinh hoạt với cộng đồng. Anh là chủ tịch hội sinh viên Việt Nam tại Mission nhiệm kỳ 92-94 và đồng chủ tịch sinh viên liên trường 1994. Trong nhiệm vụ này anh đã phối hợp sinh viên tham gia Đi bộ cho thuyền nhân và gây quỹ cho trẻ em khuyết tật. Tuấn rất quen thuộc với sinh hoạt của Liên hội người Việt tại San Jose.

Năm 2001 sinh viên Nguyễn Hoàng Tuấn tốt nghiệp nha khoa bác sĩ tại UCLA và bắt đầu đi tìm việc làm. Xem lại cuộc đời của chàng trai Vũng Tàu, vất vả nhất là kỳ bán vé số ở Việt Nam cùng với những ngày mưa đi bỏ báo ở Hoa Kỳ. Trong đời anh trải qua bao nhiêu dâu bể, nhưng người yêu mãi mãi vẫn tình xưa nghĩa cũ.



Kẻ lông mày cho Triệu Minh

Thuở xưa, đọc chuyện Kim Dung nói đến tình yêu, bao nhiêu độc giả xúc động vì anh chàng Trương vô Kỵ nói rằng, phen nầy ta từ giã chốn giang hồ, về kẻ lông mày cho người yêu bé bỏng Triệu Minh.

Xem ra, đó chỉ là chuyện lãng mạn tô điểm cho tiểu thuyết thêm hương vị. Nhưng ở đây, nha sĩ Tuấn từ lúc đưa vợ qua Mỹ, anh vẫn là người chọn áo cho vợ, và thực sự lo trang điểm cho đến ngày nay. Không cần văn sĩ Kim Dung nhắc nhở, cậu Tuấn vẫn hằng ngày đóng vai Vô Kỵ để kẻ lông mày cho cô Triệu Minh gốc Huế, Công Huyền Tôn Nữ Quỳnh Mai. Sau khi y khoa Mỹ cũng bó tay không giúp được Quỳnh Mai, gia đình có cô con gái trưởng thành, xinh đẹp nhưng sao suốt ngày bi bô nh trẻ thơ, người mẹ buồn cho phần số hẩm hiu nên thương khóc ngày đêm đã làm cho bệnh của đôi mắt càng thêm khép kín.

Đôi khi bà con ta gặp anh chị trong những lần hội họp, nhìn người vợ vẫn tưởng chị thấy được mọi chuyện tinh tường. Nhưng sự thực thế giới đối với chị bây giờ luôn luôn mờ mờ nhân ảnh. Người ngoài không biết, ngạc nhiên khi thấy anh chị luôn luôn cặp kè sát bên nhau. Đâu biết rằng anh mãi mãi là đôi mắt của em. Luôn phải bên nhau từng bước một. Khi Quỳnh Mai mất thị giác, trí nhớ bắt đầu phát triển nên anh giúp cô tiếp tục sống cuộc đời hữu dụng. Bằng một thái độ rất lạc quan, chấp nhận mọi nghịch cảnh, cùng với sự yểm trợ của đại gia đình, và tình sâu nghĩa nặng, Tuấn đã giúp Mai vượt qua mọi thử thách. Cô lên Radio đóng vai quảng bá cho văn phòng nha sĩ. Tiếng nói dịu dàng và thông quán các công việc của nha khoa đã lôi cuốn nhiều thính giả. Tuy nhiên đôi khi cũng có người không biết thấy cô có vẻ lạnh lùng. Quỳnh Mai nói rằng, con có thấy gì đâu mà cười với người ta.

Câu chuyện tình thầm lặng ở San Jose nhưng đã bắt đầu từ sân trường trung học Vũng Tầu, khi đôi bạn cùng chung ban toán. Anh làm lớp trưởng, em làm lớp phó. Mắt em vẫn trong như hồ thu, ghi mãi hình ảnh anh Tuấn gầy gò ốm yếu. Trong khi tâm sự chuyện gia đình, Tuấn luôn luôn nói rằng niềm hạnh phúc là lấy được Quỳnh Mai. Vợ cháu đã giúp chồng vươn tới ý nghĩa Chân Thiện Mỹ của con Người. Khổ hạnh bất toàn của một người là niềm đau chung của cả gia đình. Gia đình phải trở thành một đơn vị để cùng đứng bên nhau trong mọi hoàn cảnh.

Tuy vậy, chính tinh thần lạc quan, pha với tính vui đùa nha sĩ Tuấn đã phàn nàn rằng: “ Bác thấy không, ngày nay con đã khác thuở xưa. Không còn tang thương như lúc mới ở tù ra, đi bán vé số. Nhưng tiếc thay cô vợ không bao giờ thấy con đẹp trai.”

Bác xin nói với anh chị rằng. Chị không cần nhìn thấy rõ cuộc đời. Xin hãy giữ lại mãi mãi hình ảnh của tuổi 18 ở sân trường trung học. Có cậu học trò tên Nguyễn Hoàng Tuấn, ngập ngừng tỏ mối tình đầu. Trải qua bao nhiêu thăng trầm của cuộc sống, mối tình vẫn còn giữ mãi đến hôm nay. Không có điều gì trên thế gian này có thể so sánh được. Đẹp trai hay đẹp lão rồi cũng qua đi. Danh vọng tiền tài cũng không phải là vĩnh cửu. Tình nghĩa chung thủy sẽ ở lại muôn đời.Suốt 35 năm qua, cộng đồng của chúng ta đã có biết bao nhiêu danh từ đao to búa lớn đem ra sử dụng. Nhưng có hai chữ chẳng ai đụng tới. Bây giờ bác đem ra tặng hai cháu. Hai chữ Chung Tình

Giao Chỉ, Vũ Văn Lộc



********************





A True Love Story

Do You Still Remember?





Looking back at the 35 years since the beginning of the Vietnamese community in America, we have had many remarkable people and interesting events. Using public data, my own personal information, view points, and feelings, I have written about a few of them. Though the number of these stories is limited, I believe they are representative of the many aspects of the Vietnamese-American lives, such as community activities, stories of sacrifices, friendships, struggles, and the fights for the common good.

Yet, I still felt that I still miss a very important subject about the growth of our community in that time frame. This subject is a timeless topic, one that transcends the boundary of friends or enemies, or politics. It is the subject of love.

Thus, I would like to tell you about a simple, true love story. The story began more than 30 years ago at Vung Tau high school. The saga included lost opportunities, failed escape attempts, and more than 10 years of waiting to come to America through the Orderly Departure Program. It is the story of a young man who started out his career as a street peddler in Vietnam, struggled to support his family by delivering newspapers in America, then eventually became a successful, well known, and respected dentist in San Jose. Yet, the most important part of the story is that throughout all of this, he loves and stays loyal to only one woman. His family has had and continues to have many difficulties, which perhaps will continue to be with them until the end of their lives. Yet, despite all these difficulties and hardships, this remarkable couple has always remained optimistic, loving, and totally loyal to each other.

Perhaps that having lived through 20 years of war plus 30 post war years filled with suffering, imprisonment, and being displaced from our homeland, we may occasionally forget that in our Vietnamese language, there is still the word “chung tình” (loyal love).

“Do you still remember or have you forgotten?

Always, I will be your loyal love.”



Those Lovely Eyes

If you open a copy of the Viet Tribune newspaper on any given day, you will often see a dental office print ad showing the color picture of a woman with beautiful teeth. Yet, most people would think that her eyes are even more lovely. Her husband, the dentist who designed and paid for the ad, was once an itinerant photographer on the beaches of Vung Tau, Vietnam. He used all of his photography skills to capture the best portrait of his wife and her beautiful eyes for the ad. Tragically, his wife’s lovely eyes now can only see very faint images of everything that goes on around her. The last clear image she can remember was her husband’s face in the early 1990’s.

For the past 20 years since her family came to San Jose, Quỳnh Mai could only hear her husband’s voice and see his very faint image in her failing vision. She did not have this problem in her youth. It was not until after she fell in love with Tuấn and completed 2 years of college in Vietnam that she began to have this incurable eye disease. When she started college, she began to have blurring vision and then was diagnosed with the disease. Back then, she still hoped that her disease could be cured. Mai continued to study hard while trying to find good doctors who can help her, despite being told that the chances were slim. She lived on with hope and Tuấn’s love.





The love story from the student’s days





Both Tuấn and Quỳnh Mai were born in Vũng Tàu and attended Vũng Tàu High School, the city’s only public high school during the 1960’s, 1970’s. Quỳnh Mai was the best student in her class, while Nguyễn Hoàng Tuấn was a fun loving boy who spent a lot of time on the soccer field and the beach. Yet, Tuấn was also a very good student despite not working too hard.

They were in the same class from 10th to 12th grade. Tuấn began to notice Quỳnh Mai and they started dating. In those days, Mai went to school in her bicycles. After school, Tuan often walked with her to talk under the flaming red flower of the royal poinciana trees that dotted the landscape of Vũng Tàu city. Today, the picture of a small, young girl sitting on her bicycle and talking to her rail thin boyfriend still remained with them, a precious memory of the days they fell in love.

At about the time they fell in love, South Vietnam fell to the Communist onslaught in 1975.

The year 1979 marked a turning point of their lives. Under the Communist regime, it was extremely difficult to gain admission to college if you didn’t have the right background. Most South Vietnamese knew well the saying “Học tài, thi lý lịch” (which means that no matter how good or talented you are, your success in examination depends on your background). Mai took the entrance exam to the “Đại Học Tổng Hợp” (Saigon University) while Tuấn tried to gain admission to medical school. For Tuấn, getting admitted to college was a matter of life and death. At that time, Vietnam plunged into another war by invading Cambodia. Tuấn was already served paper for military service. If he was not admitted to college, a perilous fate in the battlefields of Cambodia beckoned. While both Tuấn’s and Mai’s families did not have “revolutionary” background, they also did not have ties to the former South Vietnam Republic government. Thus, they were not discriminated agaisnt too much. Yet, they still had to have excellent scores. Luckily, both Tuấn and Mai were admitted to the college of their choice.

Before they went to college, Tuấn formally professed his love for Quỳnh Mai. Under the Vũng Tàu sky in 1979, they promised to “Love each other until the end of their lives.”







In the following two years, they faced some hard work and difficulties while attending college. Their families were not well off. In addition, everyone was under constant stress from the pressure and surveillance of the new regime. However, these were not the main challenges that they faced.

Then, Mai’s vision began to fade and she couldn’t continue with her study. She could no longer see the words on the board and often got into accidents when riding her bicycle. While her eyes still looked lively and beautiful, she really couldn’t see anything, particularly at night. Her life began to descend into endless darkness.

Mai’s family tried to find any means to cure her eye disease. However, with the state of medical care in Vietnam at that time, it was a hopeless cause. Desperate, Tuấn quit school and took Mai on a trip to escape from Vietnam. The reason for their escape was not to find freedom, but to find a way to bring back Mai’s vision. They pinned their hope on finding a miracle cure for her eyes if they somehow make it to America.

However, the escape attempt failed and everyone involved was arrested. Because of her failing vision, Mai was quickly released. Tuấn, however, was sent to prison for 6 months. Their college days in Vietnam were over. For Tuấn, his dream to become a doctor vanished into thin air. Returning to Vũng Tàu, they struggled to make a living in the increasingly difficult economic environment. Mai became an English tutor for young students, despite seeing the world around her through a shrouded haze. Tuấn became a street peddler, selling lottery tickets to pass the time.

People in Vũng Tàu still remembered that in 1979, only two students in the entire city were admitted to medical school. When the neighborhood radio and loudspeakers read Tuấn’s name as one of the two, his family was filled with pride. When Tuấn’s was arrested and sent to prison, his family and friends all believed that the decision to quit medical school and thus abandoning a promising future to take his girlfriend on an escape attempt was a misguided decision.

But then, how can you explain love?

Changing Fortune –Heaven Looked Back

But Tuấn did not remain a street peddler forever. With a small savings, he bought a camera and became a freelance photographer, taking pictures for tourists who came to Vietnam.

Being a resourceful and entrepreneurial young man, Tuấn found a way to start his own photo development shop. His income started to rise and life became a bit easier.

When he had saved enough money, Tuấn proposed to Mai and the young couple got married soon after. Today, they still have all pictures of their wedding days from more than 25 years ago. A few years after their wedding, their son was born. Mai now had to lean on her husband, both literally and figuratively, in her daily life.

Disappointed with their failed escape attempt earlier, Tuấn’s and Mai’s families now pinned their hope of leaving Vietnam on their relatives in America, who filed paperwork to sponsor them. After 10 years of waiting, the young photographer and his family were allowed to come to United States and settled in San Jose. Since they came to America through the Orderly Departure Program, they received very little governmental financial support in the first five years. The only support they received from the government was Medicare and Food stamp.

When he arrived in America, Tuấn already turned 30. While he still dreamed of someday becoming a doctor, he had to face the harsh reality of finding work to support his family with his rudimentary, ESL level English. Somehow, he had to make enough money to ensure his family survival and to find a way to treat Mai’s eye disease.

In the first few years in California, Tuấn did any odd jobs that he could find, from working at Taco Bell to an assembly line at an electronics company to delivering papers for the San Jose Mercury News. Quỳnh Mai still remembered the days where Tuấn delivered newspapers at midnight, then came home to sleep for a couple of hours, then woke up early the next morning for a full day of school and work. She was very sad that there wasn’t much she could do to help her husband.

Shortly after arriving in America, their daughter was born. It appeared as if God was still testing their heart and love for each other, for their daughter developed very slowly and was later diagnosed with autism. On the other hand, they were blessed with a very intelligent and hard working son. Despite the hardship and challenges, Tuấn worked hard to take care of his family without complaints. After a few years, they finally were given more government assistance. Finally having a little breathing room, Tuấn could afford to take more college classes to pursue his dream. Realizing the financial constraints of his family, he chose to study dentistry instead of medicine, as it would be less demanding.

Within a year of coming to America, Tuấn enrolled at Mission College in Santa Clara to continue his education while working at several jobs. Three years later, he transferred to the University of California at Davis to complete his undergraduate study. When he went to Davis, Tuấn finally left behind the days of delivering newspapers, working at Taco Bell, and working on the assembly line of an electronics company. While in school, he also participated in many community activities. He became the chair person of the Vietnamese Student Association at Mission College from 1992 to 1994, and also was elected to be the co-chairperson of the Vietnamese Student Association in the Bay Area in 1994. During this time, he helped to organize Walkathons for Vietnamese refugees and other fund raising events for handicapped children. From these events, he became a familiar figure in many organizations in the Vietnamese communities.

In 2001, Tuấn graduated from the UCLA dental school and opened his own office. Looking back at his life, the most difficult periods were when he peddled lottery tickets in Vietnam and the days of delivering newspapers in America. In his life, he has overcome many tough challenges while always remaining loving and loyal to his wife.



Painting the eyebrows of his lover

Many Vietnamese are familiar with the fictional martial arts epic “Dragon Saber, Heavenly Sword” by Chinese author Louis Cha (known in Vietnamese as Kim Dung). The story took place in the 14th century, after the Tong dynasty in China was vanquished by Mongolian hordes and China was ruled by the Yuan dynasty of Mongolia for more than 100 years. In this story, the protagonist, Trương Vô Kỵ, became an orphan at an early age. Yet, he overcame numerous challenges in his youth to become the best martial artist and the leader of a Chinese rebellion movement to overthrow the Yuan dynasty. Yet, at the peak of his power and achievements, he gave up everything and withdrew from the endless fightings and killings in the martial art world. Vô Kỵ retired so that in peace, he could finally take care of his lover, Triệu Minh, and paint her eyebrows. Many people considered this ending to the martial arts epic to be nothing more than a romantic touch, adding spices to the story. Yet, our dentist Tuấn can be considered as a real life Vô Kỵ. From the first day of bringing Mai to America til now, daily he chose clothing and did the make up for Mai. He didn’t need the reminder from Louis Cha to be take good care of and paint the eyebrows of the Vietnamese Triệu Minh from Huế, Công Huyền Tôn Nữ Quỳnh Mai.

Today, the challenges that their family face continue. Modern medicine still could not cure Mai’s eyesight. Their daughter has grown up to be a beautiful young lady, but still talked and acted like a child due to her autism. Feeling sorry for her fate, Mai cried many nights and caused her vision to deteriorate further.

When people met them at parties, they would have thought that she could see normally. In reality, she could see only faint outlines of things. People who didn’t know may be surprised to see Tuấn always being next to Mai. How could they know that always he would be her eyes and be next to her? They live with the attitude that they would accept any challenges and tests that God may throw at them and have the loving support of their families. When Mai lost her vision, her memory became much better. Tuấn helped her to regain hope and optimism so that she can continue to live a productive life. He has helped her to successfully overcome her own handicap. She becomes the voice of the radio commercials for their dental office. Her soft voice and her knowledge of the dental business become their asset, attracting many listeners and customers to their practice.

This beautiful love story in San Jose began many years ago in the school yard of Vũng Tầu high school, when they studied together in the same class. Today, her non-seeing eyes are still beautiful and clear as a lake in early autumn, forever holding the image of her skinny boyfriend. To people who are close to them, Tuấn always said that the greatest happiness in his life is to be married to Quỳnh Mai. “My wife has helped me to become a better man, to better understand and strive to reach the true ideal of a human being. The suffering of one person is shared by the entire family. Our family has to become a unified unit to face all that may come.”

Despite all that he has been through, Tuấn is still optimistic and has a sense of humor. He jokingly complained that “Today, my life is not as bad as it was before. I am not as tattered and sorry looking as when I just came out of prison and had to peddle those lottery tickets. The only regret I have is that my wife could never see how handsome her husband is.”

I have told them that “Mai, you really don’t need to clearly see the world. You should always keept the beautiful images of when you were 18 and attending high school. In those days, there was a young boy named Nguyễn Hoàng Tuấn nervously expressing his love to you. After all the ups and downs of life, the love you have still remains whole and beautiful. There is nothing in this world that can compare with that. Youth and beauty will pass. Fame and fortune will not last. Only love is forever.”

In the past 35 years, many big words have been used by people in our community. Yet, no one has used the two words “Chung Tình” (loyal love). I believe that these words most fittingly belong to you.





English Translation by Đỗ Quang Trình





