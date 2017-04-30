April 30th - Ngày 30 Tháng 4

Bài viết của bà Kathy Tran (ứng cử viên Dân Chủ Dân biểu Hạ Viện tiểu bang Virginia):



April 30th is a painful day in our history. Like many Vietnamese, after the fall of Saigon my father was sent to a so-called “reeducation camp” where he was subjected to forced labor and attempted brainwashing for more than two years. When he was finally released, my parents were determined to not raise their family under such tyranny. They left behind family and dear friends, and risked our lives to escape Vietnam as boat refugees.

As you know, the journey was extremely perilous. We were pirated several times. I was not even seven months old and became gravely ill on the boat. My parents prepared to bury me at sea.

After days of floating on the water, our boat was able to reach a Malaysian refugee camp. As a dentist, my father worked for the hospital servicing the refugee community while my mother provided interpretation services for the consulate offices there - the French, the British, the Canadians, the Australians, and the Americans. Those other countries offered our family asylum early. But my parents refused. They waited for 13 months, longer than anyone else on our boat, for the United States to finish processing our application. To them, this country represented hope, opportunity, and freedom, and they were willing to risk everything to make sure they could come here.

My family has never forgotten that America stepped up to accept refugees at that time, and we have spent our lives working to give back to this country that has given us so much. It motivated me to be a public servant, my brother to serve in the United States Marine Corps, including two tours in Iraq and one in Afghanistan, and my father to offer dental services at no charge for his patients who couldn't afford to pay.

On this day, my family takes the opportunity to reflect on our past and the tremendous loss we experienced in 1975 and the years following. We will always honor the Vietnamese servicemen and women of the Army Republic of Vietnam and the American men and women who served and sacrificed during the war. We also take the opportunity to renew our focus on how far we still have to go in our continuing fight to advance human rights in Vietnam. We must stand with the people of Vietnam and with the Vietnamese diaspora around the world in their continuing fight for freedom, hope and opportunity.



~~~~~~~~~~~~



NGÀY 30 THÁNG 4 LÀ MỘT NGÀY ĐAU BUỒN CỦA LỊCH SỬ MIỀN NAM VIÊT NAM.

GIỐNG NHƯ NHỮNG QUÂN NHÂN, CÔNG CHỨC KHÁC ĐÃ PHỤC VỤ TRONG CHÍNH PHỦ VIỆT NAM CỘNG HÒA, SAU KHI SAIGON THẤT THỦ VÀO TAY CỘNG SẢN MIỀN BẮC, BA TÔI ĐÃ BỊ GIAM VÀO CÁI GỌI LÀ “TRẠI HỌC TẬP CẢI TẠO”, NƠI MÀ ÔNG ĐÃ BỊ BẮT LÀM LAO ĐỘNG CỰC NHỌC VÀ BỊ TẨY NẢO HƠN HAI (2) NĂM. SAU KHI BA TÔI ĐƯỢC THẢ RA KHỎI TRẠI GIAM, BA MẸ TÔI ĐÃ XÁC ĐỊNH RẰNG HỌ KHÔNG THỂ SỐNG DƯỚI MỘT CHẾ ĐỘ TÀN ÁC NHƯ CHẾ ĐỘ CỘNG SẢN. HỌ ĐÃ QUYẾT ĐỊNH BỎ LẠI SAU LƯNG TẤT CẢ GIA ĐÌNH VÀ BẠN BÈ THÂN THIẾT ĐỂ LIỀU MẠNG LÀM THUYỀN NHÂN TRỐN THOÁT RA ĐI.

NHƯ QUÝ VỊ CŨNG BIẾT, CUỘC HÀNH TRÌNH BẰNG ĐƯỜNG BIỂN VÔ VÙNG GIAN NAN, NGUY HIỂM. GHE CHÚNG TÔI ĐÃ BỐN (4) LẦN BỊ CƯỚP BIỂN. LÚC ĐÓ, TÔI VẪN CHƯA ĐƯỢC BẢY (7) THÁNG TUỔI, ĐÃ BỊ BỊNH QÚA NẶNG SUỐT CUỘC HÀNH TRÌNH. BA MẸ TÔI ĐÃ CHUẨN BỊ THỦY TÁNG TÔI.

SAU NHỮNG NGÀY LÊNH ĐÊNH, GIAN NAN TRÊN BIỂN, GHE VƯỢT BIÊN CỦA CHÚNG TÔI CŨNG ĐÃ CẶP BẾN ĐƯỢC MỘT TRẠI TỊ NẠN Ở MALAYSIA. TRONG THỜI GIAN CHỜ ĐỢI ĐỂ ĐƯỢC ĐI ĐỊNH CƯ, BA TÔI, LÀ MỘT NHA SĨ, PHỤC VỤ CHO BỆNH VIỆN CỦA TRẠI TỊ NẠN; MẸ TÔI THÌ LÀM THÔNG DỊCH VIÊN CHO CÁC PHÁI ĐOÀN QUỐC TẾ NHƯ PHÁP, ANH, CANADA, ÚC HAY HOA KỲ ĐẾN TRẠI ĐỂ PHỎNG VẤN VÀ NHẬN NGƯỜI. MẶC DẦU ĐÃ CÓ RẤT NHIỀU QUỐC GIA CHẤP THUẬN CHO GIA ĐÌNH CHÚNG TÔI SỚM ĐƯỢC ĐI ĐỊNH CƯ Ở XỨ CỦA HỌ, NHƯNG CHA MẸ TÔI ĐÃ TỪ CHỐI. GIA ĐÌNH TÔI ĐÃ PHẢI CHỜ MƯỜI BA (13) THÁNG, MỘT THỜI GIAN LÂU DÀI HƠN NHỮNG NGƯỜI KHÁC ĐI CÙNG GHE, ĐỂ LÀM THỦ TỤC ĐI ĐỊNH CƯ Ở HOA KỲ.

VỚI CHA MẸ TÔI, HOA KỲ LÀ QUỐC GIA TIÊU BIỂU CHO TỰ DO, HY VỌNG VÀ CƠ HỘI, VÀ HỌ SẲN SÀNG ĐÁNH ĐỔI MỌI THỨ ĐỂ CHỜ ĐƯỢC ĐI ĐỊNH CƯ Ở QUỐC GIA NÀY.

GIA ĐÌNH CHÚNG TÔI CHƯA BAO GIỜ QUÊN ƠN VIỆC CHÍNH PHỦ HOA KỲ ĐÃ SỐT SẮN TRONG VẤN ĐỀ TIẾP NHẬN NGƯỜI TỊ NẠN TRONG THỜI GIAN ĐÓ. ĐỂ TRẢ ƠN, CHÚNG TÔI ĐÃ VÀ ĐANG ĐÓNG GÓP CÔNG SỨC NHỎ NHOI CỦA MÌNH PHỤC VỤ CHO XỨ SỞ NÀY. ĐÓ LÀ ĐIỀU ĐÃ THÚC ĐẨY TÔI TRỞ THÀNH MỘT NGƯỜI CÔNG CHỨC TỪ BẤY LÂU NAY. EM TRAI TÔI HIỆN TẠI LÀ MỘT SĨ QUAN CỦA BINH CHỦNG THUỶ QUÂN LỤC CHIẾN HOA KỲ, TỪNG THAM GIA CHIẾN ĐẤU HAI (2) LẦN TRONG CHIẾN TRƯỜNG IRAQ VÀ MỘT LẦN TRONG CHIẾN TRƯỜNG AFGHANISTAN. BA TÔI, NGƯỜI ĐÃ TỐT NGHIỆP NHA SĨ TRƯỚC NGÀY MẤT MIỀN NAM VIỆT NAM, NAY CŨNG ĐÃ PHỤC HỒI LẠI ĐƯỢC VĂN BẰNG VÀ HÀNH NGHỀ BÊN CALIFORNIA. ÔNG ĐÃ THƯỜNG XUYÊN KHÁM VÀ CHỬA RĂNG MIỄN PHÍ CHO CÁC BỆNH NHÂN NGHÈO CỦA ÔNG.

NGÀY 30 THÁNG TƯ GỢI CHO GIA ĐÌNH CHÚNG TÔI NHỚ LẠI CÁI QÚA KHỨ ĐAU BUỒN VÀ SỰ MẤT MÁT LỚN LAO CỦA NĂM 1975 VÀ NHỮNG NĂM KẾ TIẾP, CHÚNG TÔI LUÔN TRI ÂN NHỮNG NAM VÀ NỬ QUÂN NHÂN QUÂN LỰC VIỆT NAM CỘNG HÒA, QUÂN ĐỘI HOA KỲ VÀ CÁC QUÂN ĐỘI ĐỒNG MINH KHÁC ĐÃ PHỤC VỤ VÀ HY SINH TRONG CHIẾN TRANH VIỆT NAM.

NGÀY 30 THÁNG TƯ CŨNG LÀ DỊP ĐỂ CHÚNG TÔI KIỂM ĐIỂM LẠỊ HIỆU QỦA CỦA SỰ TRANH ĐẤU CHO NHÂN QUYỀN CHO NHÂN DÂN VIỆT NAM, VÀ TIẾP TỤC TRANH ĐẤU CHO ĐẾN KHI DÂN TỘC VIỆT NAM THỰC SỰ CÓ NHÂN QUYỀN.

CHÚNG TÔI CÙNG ĐỨNG LÊN VỚI DÂN TỘC VIỆT NAM VÀ TẤT CẢ NHỮNG NGƯỜI VIỆT HIỆN ĐANG SỐNG LƯU VONG KHẮP NƠI TRÊN THẾ GIỚI TRONG CÔNG CUỘC TRANH ĐẤU CHO MỘT NƯỚC VIỆT NAM TỰ DO, HY VỌNG VÀ CƠ HỘI.

Source: http://kathyfordelegate.com/