Khi Cư Sĩ Thắc Mắc Về Giới / When Laypeople Question Someone About Precepts

Một người cư sĩ có nên chất vấn một Phật tử, dù là nhà sư hay cư sĩ, rằng vị này có thuộc toàn bộ các giới hay không, và vị này có đang giữ trọn vẹn các giới hay không? Bài này sẽ viết trong cương vị một cư sĩ về thái độ của người cư sĩ khí có những nghi vấn về giới đối với bất kỳ một người tu học theo Phật giáo nào.

Lý do có bài viết này, vì trong khi một đoàn người Phật tử Việt Nam đang bộ hành đường xa trên đất Thái Lan tuần qua, có một vị cư sĩ nêu câu hỏi trực tiếp với vị lãnh đạo tâm linh của đoàn bộ hành này rằng vị này có thuộc 250 giới chưa và có giữ trọn vẹn 250 giới hay không. Hình ảnh cuộc đối thoại này được ghi lại trên nhiều video quay bởi nhiều người, và được xem trên YouTube và Facebook có lẽ cả triệu lượt xem. Bài viết này sẽ nêu chủ đề về thái độ của một cư sĩ khi có thắc mắc về một người tu, dù là nhà sư hay cư sĩ, rằng người kia có thuộc hết giới hay không, và có giữ giới trọn vẹn hay không. Bài viết sẽ không kể tên bất kỳ ai, để sẽ phổ quát hóa thành một vấn đề chung cho bất kỳ cư sĩ nào tại bất kỳ nơi nào trên thế giới.

Có một điều hiển nhiên rằng, người cư sĩ có quyền nghi vấn và hoải nghi bất cứ điều gì, kể cả có quyền chất vấn các vị sư về chuyện họ có thuộc đủ giới luật hay không và họ có giữ giới nghiêm túc hay không. Nên ghi nhận rằng, các tu sĩ Phât giáo Nam Tông có 227 giới, trong khi các tu sĩ Phật Giáo Bắc Tông có thế có 250 giới hoặc nhiều hơn tùy tông phái. Tuy nhiên, trong tinh thần tôn kính Tam Bảo, người hỏi nên có thái độ từ ái, biết tôn trọng một cộng đồng nơi có tứ chúng đồng tu.

Thái độ đẹp nhất, xin đề nghị, thay vì hỏi trực tiếp vị tu sĩ rằng thầy có giữ đủ 250 giới hay không, người cư sĩ nên hỏi khéo léo rằng có phải tất cả các nhà sư phải thuộc lòng 250 giới và phải giữ nghiêm ngặt 250 giới đó hay không. Người cư sĩ có thể hỏi thêm vị tu sĩ đó rằng giữ trọn 250 giới có khó lắm không, và có khi nào có giới nào không giữ được. Người cư sĩ có thể hỏi những câu phức tạp hơn, rằng tại sao giới là nền tảng của định. Và những câu phức tạp hơn.

Nên nhớ rằng, câu hỏi trực tiếp rằng thầy có giữ đủ 250 giới hay không có thể sẽ đẩy một nhà sư vào vị trí phạm giới. Nếu nhà sư trả lời rằng nhà sư này giữ trọn vẹn 250 giới, cho dú đó là sự thật, cũng là một sự khoe khoang, vi phạm điều 8 trong Luật tạng Vinaya Pitaka (Pācittiya 8 in Suttavibhanga). Nếu bị người cư sĩ hỏi như thế, vị sư thường không trả lời khẳng định để tránh lỗi khoe khoang giữ trọn giới.

Chúng ta nên ghi nhận rằng giữ giới cho nghiêm túc rất là khó. Như trong Kinh SN 9.14 Sutta, một vị cõi thiên đã rầy một vị sư rằng tại sao lại phạm giới trộm, vì đã trộm mùi hương, khi vị sư thưởng thức mùi hương của hoa, khi ngửi hương sen trong hồ nước. Lần đầu có thể suy đoán là vị sư không có lỗi, nhưng sau khi bị nhắc nhở, những lần sau hiển nhiên là đã phạm giới trộm mùi hương rồi.

Thêm nữa, Đức Phật dạy rằng người Phật tử, dù là cư sĩ hay nhà sư, đều cần ưu tiên tự xét lỗi mình, và chuyện người khác có lỗi hay không thì không hề có tầm quan trọng trong việc bản thân mình tu học. Trong Kinh Pháp Cú, bài Kệ 50, Đức Phật dạy, theo bản dịch của Thầy Minh Châu như sau:

Bây giờ, xin thêm về lời Phật dạy trong Kinh Pháp Cú với hai bài kệ 252, và 253, theo bản dịch của Thầy Minh Châu.

Do vậy, khi thắc mắc về một người tu nào về mức độ người này có học thuộc đầy đủ các giới, hay có khả năng giữ giới trọn vẹn hay không, chúng ta nên có những thái độ tế nhị, trong khi hỏi, đặc biệt là khi hỏi trước mắt nhìn của hàng chục người đang quay các videos. Thêm nữa, chúng ta cũng nên nghĩ rằng giữ giới là chuyện khó. Cuối cùng, Đức Phật dạy rằng nên ưu tiên tự xét bản thân mình xem có lỗi hay không, còn chuyện lỗi của người thì không nên xem là quan trọng.

Should a layperson question a Buddhist, whether a monk or a layperson, about whether they have memorized all the precepts and if they are adhering to them perfectly? This article will explore the perspective of a layperson who harbors doubts about the precepts in relation to any Buddhist practitioner.

The purpose of this article is to discuss an incident that occurred last week in Thailand, where a group of Vietnamese Buddhists was walking a considerable distance. During their journey, a layperson directly asked the group's spiritual leader whether he had learned all 250 precepts and if he adhered to them. YouTubers captured this conversation in numerous videos, which have garnered millions of views on platforms like YouTube and Facebook. This article will explore the implications of a layperson's inquiries regarding a practitioner's understanding and adherence to the precepts, whether the practitioner is a monk or another layperson. To maintain a general perspective, the article will refrain from mentioning specific names, allowing the discussion to apply to any layperson worldwide.

It is evident that laypeople have the right to question and express doubts about anything, including the right to inquire whether monks have memorized all the precepts and whether they adhere to them strictly. It is important to note that Southern Buddhist monks typically follow 227 precepts, while Northern Buddhist monks may observe 250 precepts or more, depending on their sect. However, in the spirit of honoring the Triple Gem, the questioner should approach these inquiries with compassion, demonstrating respect for a community where the four groups practice together.

The best approach, I would suggest, is for the layperson to tactfully inquire whether all monks are required to memorize and strictly adhere to all 250 precepts rather than directly ask the monk if he follows them all. The layperson could also ask the monk if staying true to all 250 precepts is difficult and if any are unattainable. Additionally, the layperson might pose more complex questions, such as why precepts serve as the foundation for concentration, along with other intricate inquiries.

It is important to remember that a direct question asking whether a monk has perfectly adhered to the 250 precepts can place the monk in a position where he may inadvertently break them. If a monk responds affirmatively, even if his statement is true, it can be perceived as boastful, thereby violating Pācittiya 8 in the Vinaya Pitaka. When posed this question by a layperson, a monk typically refrains from answering affirmatively to avoid the offense of boasting about his adherence to the precepts.

We should note that it is very challenging to adhere strictly to the precepts. In the SN 9.14 Sutta, a deva reprimanded a monk for violating the precept against stealing by taking in the fragrance of a flower, specifically the scent of a lotus in a pond. Initially, it could be inferred that the monk was not at fault; however, after being reminded, it became clear that he had indeed broken the precept by enjoying the scent a second time.

Furthermore, the Buddha taught that Buddhists, whether lay practitioners or monastics, should prioritize examining their own faults. The faults of others are of no significance in their personal practice. In the Dhammapada, Verse 50, the Buddha stated, according to Ācāriya Buddharakkhita's translation:

Verse 50:

Next, here is some additional advice from the Buddha's teachings in the Dhammapada, specifically verses 252 and 253, according to the translation by Ācāriya Buddharakkhita.

Verse 252:

Verse 253:

Therefore, when we inquire of a monk whether he has memorized all the precepts or is able to adhere to them fully, we should approach our questioning with tact, particularly when we are in the presence of numerous individuals filming videos. Additionally, we must recognize that adhering to the precepts can be challenging. Ultimately, the Buddha taught that we should prioritize self-examination to identify our own faults rather than focusing on others' shortcomings.

