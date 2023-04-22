Song Ngữ: Chẳng Phải Sướng Sao / Isn’t That So Happy?

CHẲNG PHẢI SƯỚNG SAO

Tiểu Lục Thần Phong

Kim Thánh Thán là một văn nhân nổi tiếng vào cuối đời Minh đầu đời Thanh, trong gia tài văn chương của ông có một bài tản văn nổi tiếng mà người yêu thích văn chương xưa nay đều biết. Bài ấy viết về ba mươi ba cái sướng, liệt kê những việc rất quen thuộc của đời thường, những việc thậm chí tưởng như như rất tầm thường nhưng lại bất ngờ đem đến sự vui sướng hạnh phúc. Chúng ta vì bận bịu trong cuộc mưu sinh, vì mưu cầu những cái gì cao xa, đeo đuổi những việc lớn mà quên đi cái hạnh phúc thực tại “ Bây giờ và tại đây”. Trong những việc ông liệt kê có một việc như sau:

“ Nhà có món đồ cổ sứt bể không sao hàn gắn được, để thì thấy tiếc nhưng bực vì chẳng đượcc việc gì, bèn giao cho nhà bếp đựng mắn muối, thế chẳng phải sướng sao?”

Sướng, sướng thật đấy! Nhẹ cả người, món đồ cổ tuy có quý nhưng sứt mẻ rồi, cất giữ ngày đêm lâu nay đã mệt, giờ hư hỏng nhìn thì tiếc, giữ lại chẳng được gì, mỗi lần nhìn thấy lại thêm khó chịu trong lòng. Giao quách cho nhà bếp đựng mắn muối, hóa ra món đồ sứt mẻ cũng còn hữu dụng, đã thế dứt đi cái lòng tiếc bấy lâu nay, thật sướng làm sao.

Sự việc là thế, có thể hiểu và lý luận nhiều kiểu nhưng theo cái nhìn Phật học thì đây chính là sự buông xả, buông bỏ, buông xuống ( let it go, let it down). Mọi người chúng ta ai ai cũng có một món “ Đồ cổ”đeo nặng trong tâm, giữ thì chẳng được việc gì mà bỏ thì tiếc, thật sự thì không phải chỉ một món “ Đồ cổ” như ông Kim đâu. Trong tâm chúng ta có rất nhiều món “Đồ cổ sứt bể” vô dụng lắm! Thôi thì học theo họ Kim, đem cái vật ấy giao cho nhà bếp đựng mắm muối, chẳng còn lo hay tính toán quý hay tiện, sang hay hèn, cao hay thấp mà chi! Người đời chỉ vì cái “Vật cổ” vô lý ấy mà khổ, ngày nay mình học Phật, cứ bắt chước ông Kim làm một phát thử xem sao:

- Mặc kệ tông môn, pháp phái, truyền thừa, đàm luận, học thuyết đúng sai… Ta cứ một việc niệm Phật, há chẳng sướng sao?

- Mặc kệ sự bài bác, chê bai cao thấp, không phải chánh pháp… ta cứ nhất tâm niệm Phật, há chẳng sướng sao?

- Mặc kê sự phân tích, chia chẻ, triết thuyết… Ta cứ hết lòng niệm Phật, há chẳng sướng sao?

- Mặc kệ Nam truyền, Bắc truyền, Tạng truyền… ta dốc chí niệm Phật, há chẳng sướng sao?

- Mặc kệ thiền, tịnh, tạng, thông, biệt, viên… ta chỉ biết niệm Phật, há chẳng sướng sao?

- Mặc kệ sắc với không, hữu với phi, tánh không bát nhã...Ta chỉ trụ vào câu Phật hiệu, há chẳng sướng sao?

- Mặc kệ thanh trần hay thanh tịnh, tịnh hay uế âm… Ta chỉ niệm và nghe Phật hiệu, há chẳng sướng sao?

- Mặc kệ cho hương phàm hay hương thánh, hương như ý hay bất như ý… Ta chỉ trụ vào danh hiệu Phật, há chẳng sướng sao?

- Mặc cho vị đời hay vị xuất thế, vị ngọt bùi hay vị đắng cay… Ta chỉ trụ vào câu phật hiệu, há chẳng sướng sao?

- Mặc cho xúc chạm thân với tâm, xúc thích hay xúc bất như ý… Ta vẫn trụ vào câu Phật hiệu, há chẳng sướng sao?

- Mặc cho pháp trần vây lấy, pháp sanh diệt diễn ra… Ta chỉ trụ vào hồng danh Phật, há chẳng sướng sao?

- Mặc cho tài tác oai tác quái, điều khiển người thế gian… Ta quay về niệm Phật, há chẳng sướng sao?

- Mặc cho sắc dục lẫy lừng, sắc mê hoặc thế gian….Ta quay vào niệm Phật, há chẳng sướn g sao?

- Mặc cho danh thơm ca tụng, danh xấu ố chê bai, danh cao vọng cái tôi… Ta chỉ có hồng danh Phật, há chẳng sướng sao?

- Mặc cho thực lôi cuốn, ăn uống làm đầu, miếng ngon đầu lưỡi…. Ta chỉ dùng miệng lưỡi niệm Phật, há chẳng sướng sao?

- Mặc cho thùy miên theo thói thường hay quá độ… Ta chỉ chú tâm vào Phật hiệu, há chẳng sướng sao?

- Mặc cho đời thị phi bất tận, hắc bạch bất phân… Ta cứ một lòng trụ trong hiệu Phật, há chẳng sướng sao?

- Mặc cho đông tây cách biệt, bắc nam bất đồng, cao thấp tương tranh…. Ta chỉ bình đẳng trong danh hiệu Phật, há chẳng sướng sao?

…

Là phật tử chắc mọi người ai cũng biết đến câu kinh nổi tiếng trong Kim Cang:” Ưng vô sở trụ nhi sanh kỳ tâm”. Hàng Phật tử sơ cơ như chúng ta chưa thể, chưa làm được, thậm chí làm không nổi việc:” Ưng vô sở trụ” đâu! Biết thì biết trên mặt văn tự, chữ nghĩa thế thôi, nhìn vào thực tế đời sống là biết ngay, hễ mất tí tiền, thua thiệt một chút vật chất là lập tức lồng lộn tranh đấu cho bằng hoặc cho hơn, ấy là tâm trụ vào vật chất chứ đâu có “ Vô sở trụ”. Hễ được khen một lời thì sướng rần rật, còn khi bị chê bai hay phê bình thì giận cành hông, tìm cách trả đũa, thanh minh, thậm chí ôm hận... rõ ràng tâm trụ vào danh chứ đâu có “ Vô sở trụ”. Sắc thì càng tệ hơn nữa, thấy sắc là bập vào ngay, tham luyến đắm đuối và không bao giờ thõa mãn, chính sắc dục và tham ái sắc dục là nhiên liệu bất tận của tái sanh luân hồi, sáu căn chấp chặt sáu trần là đầu mối của luân hồi, rõ ràng tâm trụ vào sắc chứ đâu có “ Vô sở trụ”. Ăn uống càng không phải nói nữa, phần lớn ai cũng tham ăn, muốn ăn ngon, ăn nhiều, ăn sang, ăn bổ dưỡng cho chí cường dương, chỉ vì chút ngon đầu lưỡi mà gây nên sự thống khổ và chết thảm của vạn vật muôn loài, kể cả côn trùng cũng ăn nốt. Ngủ nghỉ và chơi bời thì thế gian này hiếm có người bỏ qua được. Tóm lại cái tâm chúng ta trụ vào ngũ dục lục trần chứ làm gì có “ Vô sở trụ”. Mình là hạng sơ cơ mà nói chuyện “ Ưng vô sở trụ”thì chỉ là chót lưỡi đầu môi, là con vẹt dối người và dối cả chính mình.

Ngũ dục, lục trần chấp chặt, dính mắc, đắm sâu. Sáu căn chỉ thích những gì vừa ý và ghét những gì không vừa ý. Mắt, tai, mũi, lưỡi, thân, ý cứ trụ vào sắc, thanh, hương, vị, xúc, pháp theo cảm tính, theo thói quen, theo tập quán chứ không hề nhận biết bản chất thật của sáu trần.

“Ưng vô sở trụ nhi sanh kỳ tâm” là việc của các bậc thượng thừa, hành giả tinh chuyên, các vị hòa thượng, cao tăng, đại đức… Hàng Phật tử sơ cơ như chúng ta thì vốn trụ ở ngũ dục lục trần, giờ học đạo, hiểu đạo thì tập tành để giảm bớt sự lệ thuộc vào ngũ dục và lục trần bằng cách rút nhè nhẹ, rút từng tí một để chuyển cái tâm mình trụ vào Phật hiệu, trụ vào hồng danh Phật. Đây là cách làm tương đối dễ dàng, nhẹ nhàng, vững vàng và an toàn. Ngày xưa trụ vào ngũ dục lục trần, giờ từng bước trụ vào câu Phật hiệu, trụ sâu hay cạn tùy thuộc vào khả năng của mỗi người. Trụ vào Phật hiệu có thể áp dụng cho tất cả mọi người, mọi giới, thực hành được ở mọi nơi, mọi thời… thế thì niệm Phật há chẳng phải sướng sao!

Tiểu Lục Thần Phong

Ất Lăng thành, 2022

Isn’t that so happy?

Author: Tiểu Lục Thần Phong

Translated by Nguyên Giác

Lời giới thiệu (Nguyên Giác): Trong bài viết này, tác giả Tiểu Lục Thần Phong kêu gọi nhất tâm niệm Phật. Đáng chú ý, trong bài viết, tác giả nhiều lần kêu gọi buông xả tất cả... Và tác giả cũng nhiều lần viết rằng chúng ta nên dùng niệm Phật để đoạn trừ ái dục từng chút một. Đặc biệt, tác giả viết rằng chúng ta nên vừa niệm Phật vừa xa lìa vạn pháp, xa lìa tất cả các tông phái Phật giáo, xa lìa cả Thiền tông và cả Tịnh độ. Như vậy, niệm Phật là một phương cách giúp hành giả vào sơ thiền. Kinh MN 64 ghi lời Đức Phật dạy rằng những ai vào sơ thiền và từ đó nhận ra vô thường trong vạn pháp sẽ đắc quả A-la-hán. Thêm nữa, kinh AN 4.123 ghi lời Đức Phật dạy rằng những ai vào sơ thiền thường trực sẽ được tái sinh vào cõi trời và sau đó sẽ đạt được Niết bàn. Khi bạn chú tâm vào một âm thanh, dù là tiếng chim kêu hay tiếng niệm Phật, không một chút gì của ba độc có thể khởi lên được. Theo cách này, niệm Phật có năng lực giải thoát. Cũng như trong Phật giáo Thái Lan, nhiều hành giả niệm chữ "Buddho." Cũng như một câu chuyện trong Thiền, một bà cụ chú tâm vào công án “Tùy tha khứ.”

Introduction by Nguyên Giác: In this essay, author Tiểu Lục Thần Phong calls for reciting the Buddha's name with one mind, whole heart, and full strength. Notably, in the article, the author many times calls to let go of everything... And he also writes many times that we should use recitation of the Buddha's name to get rid of craving bit by bit. Particularly, the author writes that we should chant the Buddha’s name while throwing away all things, casting away all the Buddhist sects, and dropping all the Zen and the Pure Land schools. Thus, chanting the Buddha's name is a way to help practitioners to enter the first immersion. The MN 64 Sutta records the Buddha's words that those who enter the first immersion and then realize the impermanence in all things will attain Arahantship. Moreover, the AN 4.123 Sutta records the Buddha's words that those who enter the first immersion constantly will be reborn in the heavenly world and later will attain Nirvana. When you focus on a sound, be it the chirping of a bird or the recitation of the Buddha's name, not a trace of the three poisons could arise. In this way, chanting the Buddha's name has a liberating power. Just like in Thai Buddhism, many practitioners chant the word "Buddho." Just like a story in Zen, an old lady focused on the koan “Drop all other things.”

.

Jin Shengtan was a famous writer in the late Ming and early Qing dynasties. In his literary legacy, there is a famous prose that all lovers of literature know. That article was about thirty-three pleasures, listing the very familiar things of everyday life, the things that even seem to be very ordinary but suddenly bring joy and happiness. We are so busy in our lives. We are pursuing lofty things, pursuing great things, that we forget the real happiness of the Here and Now.

Among the things he listed, there was one thing like this: "The house has a broken antique that can't be repaired, so you feel sorry and angry because you can't do anything, so you give it to the kitchen to store salt and fish sauce. Isn’t that so happy?"

Happy, really happy! That's a relief. The antique is precious but chipped. It's been tiring to keep it for a long time. Now it's damaged. It's useless to keep it. Every time I see it, I feel more uncomfortable in my heart. Giving that chipped thing to the kitchen to store fish sauce and salt will make it useful again. That also will end my long-standing regret. Isn’t that so happy?

That's the way it is. It can be understood and reasoned in many ways. But from the point of view of Buddhism, this is letting go, letting go, letting go. We all have an "antique" that weighs heavily in our hearts. If we keep it, we will regret it. It's really not just one "antique" like Mr. Jin said. In our minds, there are many useless “broken antiques”! Well, then you should learn from Mr. Jin, give that thing to the kitchen to store fish sauce and salt. Thus, you no longer have to worry or figure out if it is precious or cheap, elegant or humble, high or low! So, this absurd 'antique' causes people to suffer. Today, we study Buddhism and just try to imitate Mr. Jin.

- Regardless of sects, lineages, discussions, and doctrines of right and wrong... we just recite the Buddha's name with one heart. Isn’t that so happy?

- Regardless of the rejection, high and low criticism, not the right Dharma... we just keep reciting Buddha's name with one heart. Isn’t that so happy?

- Regardless of the analysis, scrutiny, and philosophies... we keep reciting the Buddha's name wholeheartedly. Isn’t that so happy?

- Regardless of the Southern tradition, the Northern tradition, or the Tibetan tradition... we dedicate ourselves to reciting the Buddha's name. Isn't that happy?

- Regardless of Zen Buddhism, the Pure Land, the Tantra, or any other sects... we just recite the Buddha's name. Isn't that so happy?

- Regardless of the form and emptiness, of the existence and non-existence, or of the essential emptiness of wisdom... we just recite the Buddha's name. Isn't that so happy?

- Regardless of the sound which is pure or unpure, we just focus on the Buddha's name. Isn't that so happy?

- Regardless of the smell which is worldly or saintly, pleasant or unpleasant... we just focus on the Buddha's name. Isn't that so happy?

- Regardless of the taste which is secular or holy, sweet or bitter... we just focus on the Buddha's name. Isn't that so happy?

- Regardless of whether the sensation that the body or mind feels is pleasure or displeasure... we just focus on the Buddha's name. Isn't that so happy?

- Regardless of all things around us are impermanently changing, we just focus on the Buddha's name. Isn't that so happy?

- Regardless of the power we would have to control humanity, we just go back to reciting the Buddha's name. Isn't that so happy?

- Regardless of all the beautiful that are deluding the worldly, we just go back to reciting the Buddha's name. Isn't that so happy?

- Regardless of the fame that praises us, or the notoriety that hurts us, we just go back to reciting the Buddha's name. Isn't that so happy?

- Regardless of the good food and drink that savors us, we just use our tongues to chant the Buddha's name. Isn't that so happy?

- Regardless of the good sleep that we would enjoy normally or excessively, we just focus on the Buddha's name. Isn't that so happy?

- Regardless of the endless right or wrong arguments in life, we just focus on the Buddha's name. Isn't that so happy?

- Regardless of the East and West distance, the North and South difference, we just focus equally on the Buddha's name. Isn't that so happy?

As a Buddhist, everyone would know the famous verse in the Kim Cang Sutra: "When your mind does not cling to anything, the Nirvana mind will arise." Beginner Buddhists like us can not and have not the ability to fulfill the advice "Do not cling to anything." We understand the practice just in terms of words, not in the reality of life. When we lose money or a few material things, we get angry and try to earn back or even more; hence, we still cling to worldly things and still can not "cling to nothing."

Whenever we receive a word of praise, we feel very happy, and whenever we are criticized, we get angry, seek revenge, justify, or even hold a grudge. This shows we still cling to fame, unable to cling to nothing.

Beauty is the bigger pitfall. Seeing beautiful people, most of us would feel attached, infatuated, and never satisfied. Nevertheless, the desire for beauty and lust is the fuel for endless reincarnation. The six senses that cling to the six sense-objects are the source of samsara: in this way, we cling to the forms, and cannot follow the advice "Cling to nothing."

Food is also a danger. Most of us are gluttonous. We want to eat well, eat a lot, eat luxuriously, and eat nutritiously despite the deliciousness on the tips of our tongues causing suffering and tragic death of living things. We also eat insects.

Sleeping, resting, and playing are activities that trap most of us. In short, we cling to the five pleasures and six sense objects, and feel it's hard to cling to nothing. Most of us are beginner Buddhists, and see the advice of "Have the mind of clinging to nothing" is just impractical words. If we just repeat that motto like macaws, we would become liars, telling lies to others and to ourselves.

Grasping the five kinds of pleasures and the six sense objects, we dive deep into the ocean of samsara. The six senses only like what is pleasing and hate what is not. The eyes, ears, nose, tongue, body, and mind dwell on form, sound, smell, taste, touch, and dharmas according to sensations, and habits, but do not perceive the true nature of the six sense objects.

"Having the mind that clings to nothing" is the work of the superior persons, the professional practitioners, and the high-ranking monastics. Surrounded by the five kinds of pleasures and the six sense objects, beginner Buddhists like us who understand and practice the Dharma should gradually seclude from sensual pleasures and gently seclude from unwholesome states by focusing on the Buddha's name. This is a relatively easy, gentle, stable, and safe way to do it.

In the past, we dwelled on the five kinds of pleasures and the six sense objects. Now we step by step focus on the Buddha's name, deep or shallow depending on each person's ability. Focusing on the Buddha's name can be practiced by all people or all levels, at any time or any place. So, just chant the Buddha's name. Isn't that so happy?

Tiểu Lục Thần Phong

Atlanta City, 2022

