Song ngữ: “Con vào dạ Mạ đi tu” / When a child enters the mother’s womb, the mother becomes a practitioner



Đỗ Hồng Ngọc



“Mạ” là Mẹ. Con vào dạ, mạ đi tu là khi “cấn thai” vào lòng tự nhiên người mẹ nào cũng … “đi tu”! “Đi tu” đây không có nghĩa là xuống tóc, vào chùa gõ mõ tụng kinh mà chỉ có nghĩa là sửa mình, thay đổi mình, từ ngoài vào trong, từ trong ra ngoài. Mọi thứ ở người mẹ phải sửa sang, phải “tu chỉnh”, nên mới có câu “con vào dạ mạ đi tu”!



Sửa mình không dễ. Nhưng một khi có “con vào dạ” rồi thì tự dưng phải sửa thôi. Bởi có “sửa” thì mọi thứ mới tốt đẹp cho con, cho mẹ, và cho cả gia đình.

Thực ra, không chỉ “mạ đi tu”, mà người cha cùng cả nhà cũng đi tu với mạ!

“Con vào dạ” ấy là lúc mang vào lòng cả một thế giới, cả một kiếp người. Cái sinh linh bé bỏng này nó đến từ đâu? Nó đi về đâu? Nó sẽ ra sao? Nó đến cách nào nó đi cách nào? Người mẹ bỗng trở thành triết gia một sớm một chiều!



Cái gọi là tử cung– “dạ con”- kia chính là nơi trú ngụ của đứa con, chẳng khác chi hoàng cung là nơi trú ngụ của nhà vua- cho nên kể từ lúc này bé đã là một… vì vua loi nhoi trong bụng mẹ, làm mọi thứ trong người mẹ chuyển động, đổi thay. Mẹ bấy giờ đã là một người phụ nữ khác. Một người sắp là mẹ, sắp làm mẹ. Sinh con rồi mới sinh cha/ sinh cháu giữ nhà rồi mới sinh ông. Cũng vậy, “sinh con rồi mới sinh mẹ”. Không có con thì sao là mẹ được! Và khi cái thai nhú lên từ trong bụng mẹ thì đó cũng là lúc “mẹ sinh”. Mẹ từ từ sinh ra theo sự lớn lên từng ngày của thai nhi. Và để… sinh ra một người mẹ thực sự thì mẹ phải “tu” thôi. Kẻ giúp mẹ tu… thành mẹ chính là đứa con trong bào thai, ngay từ khi còn trong trứng nước.



Nó có quyền năng rất lớn. Nó làm thay đổi cả “vũ trụ quan” và “nhân sinh quan” của mẹ. Nói đơn giản hơn, nó thay đổi một cách nhìn. Lúc bấy giờ, người phụ nữ vừa “cấn thai” kia đã nhìn mẹ mình cách khác, nhìn cha mình cách khác! Rồi nhìn chồng mình cũng khác, nhìn bạn bè mình cũng khác. Thậm chí nhìn hàng xóm láng giềng cũng khác đi rồi. Trước kia có khi hục hặc với cha, có lúc bực dọc với mẹ, tranh hơn tranh thua với đồng nghiệp với hàng xóm láng giềng bây giờ tự dưng thấy mênh mông lòng từ. Thấy thương thấy quý, thấy biết ơn tất cả. Cái sinh linh này, tấm hình hài này từ đâu mà đến, sẽ ra sao ngày sau? Phải làm gì đây cho nó hạnh phúc nhất, cho tương lai nó tốt đẹp nhất. Mãi nghĩ về nó mà không còn thấy cái tôi của mình nữa. Nó trở thành cái rún của vũ trụ chớ không phải cái tôi là rún của vũ trụ như xưa. Lòng bi mẫn cũng từ đó mà tràn đầy. Thương người hơn, thấy rõ nỗi khổ đau của mình của người hơn và từ đó muốn giúp đỡ, muốn nâng niu. “Từ năng dữ lạc, bi năng bạt khổ”. Hóa ra đã “tu” lúc nào không hay! Rồi còn biết vui theo cái vui của người, thấy dễ tha thứ, dễ buông bỏ. Lòng đã rộng mở. “Hỷ xả” lúc nào đó vậy? Chưa biết là trai hay gái đây, nhưng không thành vấn đề. Có đứa con vào bụng, bỗng thấy mình không là mình nữa. Mà hai mình. Hai mà một. Mới hiểu thế nào là “nhất như”. Mắt nhìn khác đi, tai nghe khác đi, mũi ngửi khác đi, lưỡi nếm khác đi, và toàn cơ thể nữa, đã bày biện khác đi nên xúc tiếp cũng khác đi. Và đặc biệt, ý nghĩ, tư tưởng cũng đã khác đi nhiều lắm. Từ đó, những lời ăn tiếng nói dấm dẳng, đanh đá xưa kia bỗng trở nên từ ái, khoan dung; những cử chỉ vụt chạc, hấp tấp lúc trước đã trở nên điềm đạm, từ tốn… Hóa ra “lục căn” đã dần thanh tịnh. Mắt tránh xa những hình ảnh bạo lực, kích dục… trong phim ảnh, sách báo, kịch nghệ. Tai tránh xa những âm thanh dậm dật loạn động hay áo não sầu thương. Từ bỏ những món ăn kích thích, nào rượu nào bia; lánh xa những nơi có mùi thuốc lá, tránh bớt những món cay nồng… Mặc rộng, thoáng mát, đi lại khoai thai. Ăn biết mình ăn, ăn gì, tại sao; đi đứng nằm ngồi thế nào… Mọi thứ cứ như chánh niệm. Tránh cả những chuyện cà kê dễ ngỗng, tránh các «bà tám» thị phi. Cái sinh linh bé bỏng kia, hoàng tử công chúa kia, không biết từ cát bụi nào đã đến, lỡ nó nghe được, nó bình phẩm, nó bắt chước thì sao?



“ Ăn cơm có canh, tu hành có bạn ». Bạn tu đầu tiên gần gũi nhất phải là “thằng cha nó”. Từ ngày biết mình sắp làm cha “thiên hạ », ông đã âm thầm tự động bỏ thuốc lá, giảm bia rượu, thôi đàn đúm, la cà. Đi làm xong vội về… xoa đầu con, coi nó lớn tới đâu trong bụng mẹ. Ông chăm chú, nghiền ngẫm xem nó đã biết dòm ngó phê phán gì chưa. Tự dưng có một kẻ lạ hoắc tự trên trời rơi xuống, lọt tõm vào nhà mình, dòm dõi mình, nghe ngóng mình… cũng làm mình bối rối không ít chứ ! Cái gì bây giờ cũng len lén, ngó trước dòm sau. Nó cười chăng ? Nó nhăn chăng ? Nó đau chăng ? Nó giận chăng ? Hóa ra không phải « con vào dạ mạ đi tu » mà bố cũng phải tu.



Lạ thay, rồi bà nội bà ngoại, ông nội ông ngoại tương lai cũng tu luôn. Ai cũng sửa mình, cũng tự thay đổi cả. Bà nội bà ngoại đâm ra dễ thương hết sức, chăm lo từng chút, dặn dò từng ly, bày đặt đủ trò, gây phiền hà không ít, nhưng tất cả chỉ vì cái sinh linh bé bỏng này thôi.



Tu, nói cho cùng, cũng tu từ khóm cây bụi cỏ, từ tiếng mõ tiếng chuông. Cho nên, nhà cửa giờ cũng trở nên ngăn nắp, sạch sẻ, sáng sủa hơn. Sách đọc đã khác. Phim ảnh đã khác. Âm nhạc đã khác. Chắc chắn cái cảm xúc sảng khoái, lâng lâng của mẹ khi được nghe một điệu hát ru quen thuộc thuở nằm nôi sẽ làm sản sinh các kích thích tố hạnh phúc truyền qua thai nhi. Mấy bức tranh treo trên tường cũng đã kịp thay. Trong sáng hơn, tươi vui hơn. Nhớ chuyện kể ông bố người Mỹ da trắng nọ ngạc nhiên thấy đứa con sơ sinh của mình sao da đen tóc quíu khác thường thì bà vợ đã giải thích là do suốt thời gian mang thai bà đã ngắm mãi cái hình anh cầu thủ bóng đá da đen treo trên tường! Phải cảnh giác !



Rõ ràng, không chỉ tu mà còn phải học. Chỉ có hiểu biết một cách khoa học mới hết nỗi lo âu. Làm sao nuôi bé lớn lên từng ngày trong bụng đây? Làm sao cho mắt nó sáng, da nó đẹp, môi nó hồng đây? Nó chui ra bằng đường nào? Có đau lắm không? Có phải “đi biển mồ côi một mình” như người ta nói không? Có cần « ông già » nó cùng “đi biển” cho có đôi không? Có cho nó bú ngay không? Bú có hư không?… Ôi biết bao điều phải học. Học để biết « cơ chế » của hoài thai, mang thai, của sanh nở để không còn phải sợ hãi, lo âu. Chắc chắn một điều là mẹ tròn con vuông, bởi sanh nở là chuyện sinh lý bình thường của bất kỳ bà mẹ nào. Có người khuyên mổ đẻ cho khỏi đau, nhưng đau… cũng hay chứ, mới biết « mang nặng đẻ đau » là thế nào, mới biết « cha sinh mẹ dưỡng/ đức cù lao/ lấy lượng nào đong… » là thế nào! Làm gì có chuyện chọn giờ hoàng đạo để sanh thì sau này bé sẽ… làm vua, làm tể tướng ! Làm vua, làm tể tướng đâu không thấy chỉ thấy thiếu dưỡng khí não vì sinh non, sinh sớm, dễ mắc bệnh tâm thần về sau. Cứ sanh đẻ tự nhiên thôi để được là người đầu tiên đón bé vào đời, rồi cho nó bú ngay…. để được làm mẹ, là mẹ, sớm chừng nào hay chừng nấy.

Nhiều người đi tu muốn mau thành “chánh quả”. « Mạ đi tu » nhiều khi cũng vậy. Cũng muốn “gíáo dục » sớm cái sinh linh bé bỏng này ngay khi còn trong trứng nước để mong sau này nó thành thần đồng, thành siêu nhân, anh hùng, vô địch… Nhưng « quả » mà chín mau quá chỉ có cách « giú ép ». Mà giú ép thì không ngon. Cái gì gượng quá đều không hay. Mạ mà căng thẳng quá để « tu » cũng sẽ tạo nên stress, sản sinh nhiều chất độc hại cho cơ thể, cho cả mẹ lẫn con.



Cảm ơn chút sinh linh bé bỏng sắp bước vào « cõi người ta ».

Và cảm ơn tất cả vì những yêu thương trìu mến!

.... o ....

When a child enters the mother’s womb, the mother becomes a practitioner



By Đỗ Hồng Ngọc

Translated by Nguyên Giác

When a woman becomes pregnant, she naturally becomes a Dhamma practitioner. Becoming a practitioner does not necessarily mean shaving her head or going to a temple to chant sutras; rather, it involves self-correction and personal transformation, both externally and internally. Everything within the mother must be aligned and made right, which is why there is a saying: “When a child enters the mother’s womb, the mother becomes a practitioner.”

It is not easy to change oneself. However, once you are expecting a child, you will naturally need to adapt. By making these changes, you can create a better environment for the child, the mother, and the entire family. In fact, not only does the mother become a practitioner, but the father and the whole family often join her in this journey of growth and development.



When a child enters the mother's womb, it carries an entire world—an entire human life. Where does this tiny creature originate? Where does it go? What will it become? How does it arrive, and how does it depart? The mother suddenly transforms into a philosopher overnight!



The so-called palace of a child—“womb”—is the place where the child resides, much like a palace is the residence of a king. From this moment on, the baby is akin to a king wriggling in the mother’s womb, causing everything within her to move and change. The mother is now transformed; she is no longer just a woman but a person on the brink of motherhood. Giving birth to a child first brings forth a father, while giving birth to a grandchild first creates a grandfather.



Likewise, the act of giving birth to a child is accompanied by the birth of a mother. Without a child, how can one truly be a mother? When the fetus emerges from the mother’s womb, it marks the moment the mother is born. The mother gradually comes into her own as the fetus develops each day. To fully give birth to a genuine mother, the mother must engage in a process of self-cultivation. The child in the womb, even from the time it is still an egg, plays a crucial role in helping the mother evolve into her maternal identity.



The baby possesses remarkable power. It transforms the mother's perspective on the universe and her outlook on life. In essence, it alters her way of perceiving the world. At that moment, the woman who had just conceived viewed her mother, father, husband, friends, and even her neighbors in a new light. Previously, she had experienced conflicts with her father, felt upset with her mother, and argued with her colleagues and neighbors. However, she now felt an overwhelming sense of compassion. She experienced love, respect, and gratitude for everything around her.



Where does this creature, this body, come from, and what will it be like in the future? What must a mother do to ensure her baby is happiest and to create the best possible future for it? As she contemplates these questions constantly, she begins to lose sight of her own ego. The fetus becomes the center of the universe, rather than her ego occupying that position as it once did. From this perspective, compassion flourishes. She finds herself loving others more deeply, gaining a clearer understanding of her own suffering and that of others, which inspires her desire to help and cherish. A compassionate heart can bring happiness to sentient beings, while a kind heart can alleviate suffering. It turns out that she has been practicing compassion and kindness without even realizing it! She also learns to find joy in the happiness of others, discovering that it is easy to forgive and to let go. Her heart has opened. When did this joy and ability to let go emerge?



It is not yet known whether the fetus is a boy or a girl, but this is inconsequential. With a child growing in her womb, the pregnant woman suddenly finds herself transformed; she is no longer just herself but two beings in one. She begins to grasp the essence of oneness. Her eyes perceive the world differently, her ears hear in a new way, her nose detects scents anew, her tongue experiences flavors differently, and her entire body, now altered, engages with the world in a distinct manner. Most notably, her thoughts and ideas undergo a profound change. From that moment on, the pregnant woman realizes that the harsh words of her past have transformed into expressions of love and tolerance; the hurried gestures she once exhibited have become calm and deliberate. It becomes evident that her senses have gradually been refined. Her eyes turn away from violent and erotic images found in movies, books, and plays. Her ears avoid chaotic, pounding sounds and sorrowful melodies.



She began to eliminate stimulating foods, such as alcohol and beer, and avoided places with the smell of cigarettes, as well as spicy foods. She wore loose, breathable clothing and moved at a slow pace. She practiced mindful eating, being aware of what she consumed and the reasons behind her choices. Every action—standing, walking, sitting, and lying down—was approached with mindfulness. She steered clear of gossip and gossipy groups. That little creature, that prince or princess, who knows where it came from? What if it heard, commented on, or imitated her actions?



Eating rice is best enjoyed with soup, just as practicing religion is enriched by the presence of friends. The first and most important companion on this journey of personal growth must be the father of the unborn child. Upon learning that he was going to become a father, he instinctively and quietly quit smoking, reduced his alcohol intake, and curtailed his social activities. After work, the expectant father hurried home to gently caress the baby’s head, eager to see how much it had grown in the mother’s womb. He paid close attention, pondering whether the baby could already observe and critique its surroundings. Suddenly, a stranger seemed to fall from the sky, slipping into his home, watching him, and listening to him, which left him quite bewildered! Everything felt secretive; he found himself looking around anxiously. Was the baby smiling? Frowning? In pain? Angry? It became clear that the baby enters the womb, the mother becomes a practitioner, but the father also had to engage in this practice.



Strangely enough, the future paternal grandmother, maternal grandmother, paternal grandfather, and maternal grandfather also engaged in this practice. Everyone made corrections and underwent changes. The paternal and maternal grandmothers became exceptionally nurturing, attending to every detail, providing guidance, and devising various strategies, which sometimes led to complications, all for the sake of this little one.



Cultivation encompasses not only the caring for plants and grasses but also the soothing sounds of wooden fish and bells. As a result, the home has become tidier, cleaner, and brighter. The books, movies, and music have all changed. Surely, the joy and elation a mother feels when hearing a familiar lullaby from the cradle release happy hormones that are transmitted to the fetus. The pictures hanging on the walls have also been updated to be brighter and more cheerful. This reminds me of a story about a white American father who was astonished to see his newborn baby with unusually curly black skin and hair. His wife explained that throughout her pregnancy, she had been gazing at a picture of a black soccer player hanging on the wall. It serves as a reminder to be mindful of our surroundings.



Clearly, one must not only practice but also study. Only by understanding the scientific principles can one alleviate their worries. How can a pregnant woman nurture her baby as it grows day by day in her womb? How can she make her baby's eyes bright, skin radiant, and lips pink? What will the birthing process be like? Will it be painful? Is giving birth truly akin to embarking on a solitary journey at sea, as some people suggest? Does the father-to-be need to accompany her on this journey to fulfill their roles as a couple? Should breastfeeding begin immediately? Is breastfeeding harmful? There are so many aspects to learn. It is essential to understand the mechanisms of conception, pregnancy, and childbirth to eliminate fear and anxiety. One thing is certain: both mother and child are safe, as giving birth is a normal physiological process for any mother.



Some people recommend a cesarean section to avoid pain, but pain can also be beneficial. It allows you to understand the experience of carrying a heavy burden and giving birth. This is why the ancients believed that the father contributes to the mother's journey and raises the child; the parents' love and sacrifice are immeasurable. There is no such thing as selecting an auspicious time to give birth in hopes that the child will become a king or a prime minister. If you attempt to time the birth, the baby may be born prematurely and could suffer from oxygen deprivation, leading to potential mental health issues later in life. It is best to give birth naturally, so you can be the first to welcome your baby into the world and immediately begin breastfeeding. This way, you can embrace your role as a mother as soon as possible.



Many individuals who choose the monastic path aspire to attain enlightenment swiftly. A mother who practices spirituality while pregnant often sets very high expectations for her unborn child. She hopes to nurture her little one from the womb, aiming for them to become a genius, a superhero, a hero, or a champion. However, if the fruit ripens too quickly, it must be forced, and forcing it will yield an unpleasant result. Anything that is overly forced is detrimental. If the mother experiences excessive stress while cultivating her practice, it can lead to further stress, producing harmful substances for both herself and her child.



Be grateful for the small creature that is about to enter the human realm.

Be grateful for all the love and affection you are experiencing.



