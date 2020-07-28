Hôm nay,  
Dân Biểu Rouda Quan Ngại Ảnh Hưởng Covid-19 Đến Những Người Làm Việc Ở Tuyến Đầu

28/07/2020

Harley Rouda

Vào ngày 27/07, Dân Biểu Harley Rouda đã cùng một số các Dân Biểu Liên Bang khác tại California gởi một lá thư đến Thống Đốc Gavin Newsom, bày tỏ sự lo ngại vì COVID-19 đang ảnh hưởng mạnh đến những người làm việc tại tuyến đầu của tiểu bang.

Trong lá thư, các vị Dân Biểu Harley Rouda (CA-48), Cisneros (CA-39), Correa (CA-46), Levin (CA-49), and Lowenthal (CA-47)  đã viết rằng những nhân viên tuyến đầu thường xuyên phải tiếp xúc trực tiếp với những người có nguy cơ lây nhiễm cao do phải đáp ứng các yêu cầu phục vụ, vì vậy họ đã bị ảnh hưởng mạnh trong những tuần qua khi dịch COVID-19 tăng cao trở lại. Nhiều nhân viên tuyến đầu đã xét nghiệm dương tính với COVID-19. Vào ngày Thứ Sáu tuần rồi, 10 nhân viên cứu hỏa và 11 nhân viên cấp cứu ở Newport Beach đã xét nghiệm dương tính với coronavirus. Các vị Dân Biểu đã nhắc nhở thống đốc phải làm việc để bảo vệ và ủng hộ những nhân viên tuyến đầu này, vì cộng đồng cần họ hơn  bao giờ hết. Nếu thiếu vắng họ, sức khỏe cộng đồng sẽ bị ảnh hưởng nghiêm trọng.

Sau đây là nguyên văn thông cáo báo chí bằng tiếng Anh.


Rouda Leads Letter Focused on COVID-19's Impact on Orange County First Responders

WASHINGTON - Congressman Harley Rouda (CA-48), along with Representatives Cisneros (CA-39), Correa (CA-46), Levin (CA-49), and Lowenthal (CA-47) sent a letter to Governor Gavin Newsom and the Orange County Board of Supervisors expressing concerns regarding the impact of COVID-19 on our first responders.

"First responders are routinely in physical contact with potentially infected persons as they respond to calls for service – and this is of heightened concern during the surge of COVID-19 cases in recent weeks. We have heard concerns from first responders that this most recent surge has been even more exasperating for some departments than the initial growth period, with more personnel having recently testing positive for this dangerous disease," wrote the Representatives.

On Friday, 10 firefighters and 11 lifeguards in Newport Beach tested positive for the coronavirus, highlighting concerns from the Representatives.

"If there are staffing shortages due to active COVID-19 cases, we are concerned that this could have serious implications on public health and safety. Therefore, we believe we must work to protect and support our first responders when we need them the most," wrote the Representatives.

###

2300 Rayburn House Office Building | 202-225-2415 | rouda.house.gov

Vào mùa hè, bạn thường có dự định đi leo núi, cắm trại, thăm bà con hoặc đi du lịch nước ngoài. Tuy vậy, hè này thì khác với hầu hết các hè trước bởi sự bùng phát của vi rút corona. Trong khi một vài tiểu bang đã bỏ lệnh trú ẩn tại gia, nhiều cơ sở thương mại địa phương vẫn chưa mở cửa hoạt động trở lại. Điều này có nghĩa là khó để có kỳ nghỉ hè bình thường. Đại dịch này làm chúng ta nhận thấy rằng, chúng ta cần phải tiếp nhận một lối sinh hoạt mới với ý thức về việc lây lan.

Vào lúc 5 giờ chiều Thứ Bảy, ngày 25 tháng 7 năm 2020 trước bãi cỏ đối diện khu Thương Xá Phước Lộc Thọ (Trong khuôn viên khu chợ Á Đông) Thành phố Westminster, hơn 200 đồng hương đã tham dự cuộc Biểu Tình Tuần Hành Tự Phát Ủng Hộ Tổng Thống Trump, Yêu Cầu Mở Cửa Trường Học, các cơ sở Tôn Giáo, cơ sở thương mại, chống Tàu Cộng… Dọc theo bãi cỏ, một hàng cờ Mỹ-Việt và những tấm bảng nhự: “Communist China get out the USA,” “Covid-19 Made in China (CCP Virus)," “Recall Newsom,” “Open School,” ”Open Business,” “Open Church,” “Trump 2020.”

Do dịch COVID-19 và tuân thủ những quy định về các cuộc tụ họp do Thống đốc Gavin Newsom ban hành, Sở Cảnh sát Garden Grove (GGPD) sẽ tổ chức buổi lễ ‘National Night Out’ như thông lệ hàng năm qua mạng (virtually), với một video được sản xuất bởi đài Garden Grove TV3 (GGTV3). Vào Thứ Ba, ngày 4 tháng Tám, lúc 12:00 giờ trưa, cộng đồng được mời xem video đặc biệt trên GGPD Facebook tại facebook.com/gardengrovepd và kênh YouTube GGTV3, tại youtube.com/gardengrovetv3.

Kính bạch chư Tôn Hòa thượng, Thượng Tọa, Đại Đức Tăng Ni Kính thưa quý đạo hữu, thân hữu, văn thi hữu, thân bằng quyến thuộc nội-ngoại, trong và ngoài nước, Thân mẫu của chúng con/chúng tôi, là bà quả phụ Nguyễn Phước Bửu Đáo, nhũ danh Nguyễn Thị Nuôi, pháp danh Tâm Tấn, bút hiệu Trinh Tiên, đã mãn phần, thượng thọ bách tuế vào ngày 13 tháng 7 năm 2020 (nhằm ngày 23 tháng 5 năm Canh Tý).

Đúng là Mỹ khác với Âu Châu nhiều lắm. Riêng ở Mỹ ngoài vài đạo luật khác, nhiều tiểu bang của Hoa Kỳ đã thông qua Luật được phép chính thức treo Cờ Vàng (Cờ Việt Nam Cộng Hoà), điều mà ở Đức hay Châu Âu người Việt tỵ nạn dù có mơ ước cũng khó xin được, nếu không muốn nói chẳng có cơ hội nào cả.

Để đáp ứng với nhu cầu tối thiểu trong việc sinh hoạt từ một ngôi nhà nhỏ trở thành ngôi chùa, chi phí tốn kém khá lớn, do vậy nên Ni Sư cùng một số Phật tử trong chùa đã cố gắng tổ chức buổi tiệc chay gây quỹ vào ngày 31 tháng 5 năm 2020 nhưng phải tạm ngưng vì bệnh dịch Covid-19, mặc dù vậy, công trình xây dựng chùa vẫn phải tiến hành. Để có phương tiện tiếp tục công trình, Ni Sư Nguyên Bổn đã cho phổ biến tâm thư với nội dung như sau:

Để giúp đỡ một phần cho những người gặp khó khăn trong kỳ đại dịch Covid-19, Cơ Quan Southland do cô Vicky Ngô làm Giám Đốc Điều Hành đã tổ chức ngày phát thực phẩm. Buổi phát thực phẩm được tổ chức vào lúc 12 giờ trưa đến 2 giờ chiều ngày Thứ Tư 22 tháng 7 năm 2020, tại số 9862 Chapman Ave, Garden Grove, CA 92841.

Vào ngày 17 tháng 7, tiểu bang và Thống Đốc đã cập nhật chỉ thị về việc mở trường lại, trong đó nêu rõ các khu học chính không thể trở lại việc giảng dạy ở trường cho đến khi các hạt trong vùng không còn danh sách giám sát về sự gia tăng lây nhiễm Covid-19 của tiểu bang trong 14 ngày liên tiếp. Thứ Hai, ngày 24 tháng 8 là ngày dự định khai giảng tại các trường trong GGUSD. Hiện tại với tình trạng Hạt Orange đang trong danh sách giám sát và gần đây đã gia tăng các ca nhiễm coronavirus, học khu nhận thấy cần phải khởi đầu niên học 2020-2021 chỉ với cách giảng dạy qua mạng. Học khu trưởng và các viên chức điều hành học khu đã đề ra kế hoạch dự phòng này và sẵn sàng để chuyển sang việc học hoàn toàn trên mạng.

Chiến dịch ‘Bỏ Phiếu Có cho Đề Xuất 16’ vừa công bố đội ngũ lãnh đạo mang tính lịch sử, có các nhà chiến lược và những người ủng hộ cho quyền công dân nổi tiếng, bao gồm một đồng chủ tịch chiến dịch và quản lý chiến dịch người Mỹ gốc châu Á. Đồng chủ tịch của chiến dịch là Vincent Pan, Đồng Tổng Giám Đốc của Tổ Chức Người Trung Hoa Ủng Hộ Chính Sách Đặc Cách. Ông Pan là một nhà lãnh đạo trong vấn đề công lý chủng tộc với kinh nghiệm phát triển phương thức chữa trị HIV/AIDS với Quỹ William Jefferson Clinton, ủng hộ cho sự công bằng trong vấn đề tiếp cận ngôn ngữ, quyền người nhập cư, và chính sách đặc cách.

41 năm trước vào ngày 20-7-1979, tại thủ đô Geneva, Thụy Sĩ, 65 quốc gia họp bàn cứu vớt thuyền nhân Việt Nam đang lênh đênh biển cả và khốn khó các trại tị nạn Đông Nam Á. Kết quả từ hội nghị quốc tế này là có hơn 1 triệu người Tị Nạn Cộng Sản Việt Nam được định cư khắp thế giới.Từ lớp người đông đảo này, họ bảo lãnh thân nhân từ quê nhà sang, sinh con đẻ cái và sau mấy chục năm tạo nên Cộng đồng Việt Nam Hải Ngoại lớn mạnh.
Không còn nghi ngờ gì nữa, khẩu trang đã đóng một vai trò trung tâm trong các chiến lược đối đầu với dịch bệnh COVID-19 của chúng ta. Nó không chỉ giúp ngăn ngừa SARS-CoV-2 mà còn nhiều loại virus và vi khuẩn khác.

Hôm thứ Hai (06/07/2020), chính quyền Mỹ thông báo sinh viên quốc tế sẽ không được phép ở lại nếu trường chỉ tổ chức học online vào học kỳ mùa thu.

Đeo khẩu trang đã trở thành một vấn đề đặc biệt nóng bỏng ở Mỹ, nơi mà cuộc khủng hoảng Covid-19 dường như đã vượt khỏi tầm kiểm soát.

Trong khi thế giới đang đổ dồn tập trung vào những căng thẳng giữa Mỹ với Trung Quốc, thì căng thẳng tại khu vực biên giới Himalaya giữa Trung Quốc và Ấn Độ vào tháng 05/2020 đã gây ra nhiều thương vong nhất trong hơn 50 năm.

Ủy ban Tư pháp Hạ viện Mỹ cho biết các CEO của 4 tập đoàn công nghệ lớn Amazon, Apple, Facebook và Google đã đồng ý trả lời chất vấn từ các nghị sĩ Quốc hội về vấn đề cạnh tranh trong ngành công nghệ.