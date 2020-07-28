Dân Biểu Rouda Quan Ngại Ảnh Hưởng Covid-19 Đến Những Người Làm Việc Ở Tuyến Đầu





Vào ngày 27/07, Dân Biểu Harley Rouda đã cùng một số các Dân Biểu Liên Bang khác tại California gởi một lá thư đến Thống Đốc Gavin Newsom, bày tỏ sự lo ngại vì COVID-19 đang ảnh hưởng mạnh đến những người làm việc tại tuyến đầu của tiểu bang.





Trong lá thư, các vị Dân Biểu Harley Rouda (CA-48), Cisneros (CA-39), Correa (CA-46), Levin (CA-49), and Lowenthal (CA-47) đã viết rằng những nhân viên tuyến đầu thường xuyên phải tiếp xúc trực tiếp với những người có nguy cơ lây nhiễm cao do phải đáp ứng các yêu cầu phục vụ, vì vậy họ đã bị ảnh hưởng mạnh trong những tuần qua khi dịch COVID-19 tăng cao trở lại. Nhiều nhân viên tuyến đầu đã xét nghiệm dương tính với COVID-19. Vào ngày Thứ Sáu tuần rồi, 10 nhân viên cứu hỏa và 11 nhân viên cấp cứu ở Newport Beach đã xét nghiệm dương tính với coronavirus. Các vị Dân Biểu đã nhắc nhở thống đốc phải làm việc để bảo vệ và ủng hộ những nhân viên tuyến đầu này, vì cộng đồng cần họ hơn bao giờ hết. Nếu thiếu vắng họ, sức khỏe cộng đồng sẽ bị ảnh hưởng nghiêm trọng.





Sau đây là nguyên văn thông cáo báo chí bằng tiếng Anh.

Rouda Leads Letter Focused on COVID-19's Impact on Orange County First Responders

WASHINGTON - Congressman Harley Rouda (CA-48), along with Representatives Cisneros (CA-39), Correa (CA-46), Levin (CA-49), and Lowenthal (CA-47) sent a letter to Governor Gavin Newsom and the Orange County Board of Supervisors expressing concerns regarding the impact of COVID-19 on our first responders.





"First responders are routinely in physical contact with potentially infected persons as they respond to calls for service – and this is of heightened concern during the surge of COVID-19 cases in recent weeks. We have heard concerns from first responders that this most recent surge has been even more exasperating for some departments than the initial growth period, with more personnel having recently testing positive for this dangerous disease," wrote the Representatives.





On Friday, 10 firefighters and 11 lifeguards in Newport Beach tested positive for the coronavirus, highlighting concerns from the Representatives.





"If there are staffing shortages due to active COVID-19 cases, we are concerned that this could have serious implications on public health and safety. Therefore, we believe we must work to protect and support our first responders when we need them the most," wrote the Representatives.

