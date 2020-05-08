Hôm nay,  
Việt Báo Văn Học Nghệ Thuật
Việt Báo Văn Học Nghệ Thuật

Cám Ơn Mẹ, Ngày Chúng Ta Có Nhau (Song ngữ)

08/05/2020

          

Hue Tran
Khi xưa, có khoảng thời gian tôi yêu hoa tới mức vận dụng khả năng để sở hữu một tiệm hoa. Ở môi trường này, tôi  thường xuyên được thấy những tấm lòng mẫn ái hướng về nhau. Một bông hồng để thay lời xin lỗi, một giỏ lan chúc tụng niềm vui, và ngay cả những vòng hoa tang chia buồn cũng là tình người đẹp đẽ.

Có lần, một cô gái trẻ bước vào khi tôi sắp đóng cửa tiệm. Cô mừng rỡ:

- May quá, em đến trễ chút nữa là hỏng rồi!

- Em cần gì?

- Dạ, cô cắm cho em hai lọ hoa hồng giống nhau và chọn cho em hai tấm thiệp cũng giống nhau.

Tôi hơi lạ, nhưng cũng làm theo khách đặt hàng. Tôi cắm hoa, cô lui cui, nắn nót viết. Hoa cắm xong, cô nghiêng đầu ngắm nghía, khen đẹp, rồi giơ hai tấm thiệp, vừa khoe tôi, vừa đọc: “Ngày Mẹ Có Con. Ngày Con Có Mẹ”.

Cô giải thích thêm:

- Hôm nay là sinh nhật em, nhưng cũng là ngày vui lớn của Mẹ vì ngày này Mẹ đã có em.

Cô gắn hai tấm thiệp vào hai lọ hoa, trả tiền xong, vui vẻ quay đi. Còn tôi, đứng lặng đến quên cả việc khóa cửa!

 

Hue Tran 2Tôi đứng sau quầy, giữa đống hoa lá cắt tỉa còn ngổn ngang. Tôi nghĩ đến “Ngày Mẹ Có Tôi. Ngày Tôi Có Mẹ”.

Trời ơi, thật là đơn giản. Ngày sinh nhật của mỗi đứa con phải là ngày sinh nhật của mỗi bà mẹ vì ngày đó con chào đời bằng Hình Hài, Mẹ chào đời bằng Hạnh Phúc.

Mỗi đứa con ra đời, mẹ có một giấy khai sinh mang tên Hạnh Phúc. Hình hài của con và hạnh phúc của mẹ trộn lẫn nhau, Hai là Một, không gì tách rời được vì chẳng phải Mẹ Con chỉ quyện chặt Tình Yêu vô hình mà còn hữu hình vì, trong tế bào con có tế bào mẹ, trong xương da con có xương da mẹ, trong huyết quản con có huyết quản mẹ. Con hòa lẫn mẹ suốt 9 tháng 10 ngày, làm sao con chẳng là chính mẹ?

Ấy thế mà, trong hơn nửa đời người, phút tình cờ nhất, một cô gái trẻ đã cho tôi cái nhìn hoàn toàn mới mẻ về Ngày Sinh Nhật như thế.

Tôi dám chắc, chẳng riêng gì mình mà thiên hạ mang mang ngoài kia, những bữa tiệc sinh nhật cứ nối tiếp nhau, nhưng mấy ai nghĩ rằng, đó cũng là Ngày Sinh Nhật Của Mẹ.

Có thể, những người mẹ cũng được mời đến dự, nhưng vẫn chỉ là người dự, là khách chứ không phải là Ngày Chúng Ta Có Nhau.

Mẹ và Con không thể chối bỏ nhau, không tìm ai thay thế nhau được, kể cả sự chết. Dù mẹ đã khuất, nhưng trong hình hài con vẫn có máu huyết mẹ luân lưu, nên, ở một nghĩa nào của Tri Kỷ, mẹ và con là những nửa mảnh linh hồn thủy chung nhất, thủy chung hơn tất cả những lời thề non hẹn biển, vàng đá trăm năm, mà chỉ một cơn gió u mê thoảng qua cũng đủ cuốn bay mất tích!

Cám ơn Mẹ, Ngày Chúng Ta Có Nhau.

 

TN Huệ Trân

(Thân kính tặng những ai, có một ngày nào, trong 365 ngày để hưởng hạnh phúc của tinh thần “Ngày Chúng Ta Có Nhau”)

 

 

******* 

 

 

THANK YOU MOM,

THE DAY WE HAVE EACH OTHER

                                              By Bhikkhuni Hue Tran

 

Back in the old days, there was a time I had a deep passion for flowers and a yearning to open my own flower shop. There, daily, I often witnessed various acts of compassion between individuals in many different circumstances. It could be a dozen of roses for an apology, an orchid basket for a joyous event, and even a funeral wreath for condolences but also a celebration of one’s legacy.

One afternoon shortly before closing, a young lady walked into the shop. She cheerfully exclaimed:

-         That was a closed call, it would have been unfortunate if I am a couple minutes late.

-         How can I assist you today?

-         Yes, could you kindly make two identical rose vases with two identical cards, as well.

Her request piqued my curiosity as I completed her orders.  She neatly wrote on the cards while I prepared the flower arrangements. When the arrangements complete, she peaked her head in and complemented me. She then showed me the two cards and read: “The Day Mom Has Me. The Day I Have Mom.”

She explained further:

-         Today is my birthday, but it is also the most joyous day for my mom because it was the day mom first meet me.

She put the cards into the vases, paid, and left cheerfully. I was touched, reflecting on the interaction not even thinking about locking up!

I stood behind the counter, surrounded by cut leaves and branches. I thought of “The Day Mom Has Me. The Day I Have Mom.”

It is so simple. The birthday of each child has to be the birthday of each mother; it is because that day the child is gifted with life, the mother is gifted with happiness.

When each child is born, each mother has a birth certificate of happiness. The life of a child and the happiness of a mother are intertwined together. They are inseparable. Is it because mother and child not only bonded by an invisible love but also the shared physical loins, within the child’s blood cells flowed the mother’s, within the child’s bone and skin immersed with the mother’s, the child’s blood stream intertwined with the mother’s. The child has been bonding with the mother during 9 months and 10 days, how can the child not be a part the mother?

And yet, more than half of my life, at such unexpected moment, a young lady had given me a whole new perspective on birthday.

I have a strong feeling that I am not the only one, but for many others out there, celebrating birthday parties after birthday parties; rarely we would think our birthday is also our mother’s birthday.

Perhaps, the mothers are invited to attend our birthday celebration, but they are just attendees and guests. We do not celebrate the Day We Have Each Other.

Mother and child could not abandon each other, could not find anyone to replace each other, even in death. When a mother passed away, the mother’s blood cells still flow within a child; thus, in the context of Soulmate, mother and child are two halves  of a faithful soul, even more faithful than any century old mountain-and-ocean or a lover’s promises, which can be blown away easily by a dulled wind!

Thank you Mom, the Day We Have Each Other.

 

Bhikkhuni Hue Tran

(Dedicate to whom, in any day of 365 days to cheer up the happiness of “The Day We Have Each Other”)

