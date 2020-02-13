Những người Việt đầu tiên tại Úc

Ở thời điểm 30/4/1975 chỉ có trên 1,000 người Việt tại Úc, gồm những phụ nữ lập gia đình với Úc, sinh viên du học ở lại Úc, sinh viên đang du học, viên chức đang làm việc hay tu nghiệp, tu sĩ công giáo tu học và trẻ mồ côi sang Úc vào tháng 4/1975.

Trừ các trẻ mồ côi chưa hiểu biết, đa số đều lo lắng cho gia đình bị kẹt lại ở Việt Nam.

Các sinh viên đang theo học và viên chức miền Nam còn nhận được thư của Chính phủ Lao Động Gough Whitlam yêu cầu thu xếp hồi hương.





Nữ hoàng Anh và quyết định cho những người Việt đến Úc đầu tiên

Ngay sau 30/4/1975, Nữ hoàng Elizabeth Đệ Nhị, nguyên thủ quốc gia của nhiều nước trong khối Commonwealth, chấp nhận người di tản Việt được tạm cư tại Hong Kong, Singapore, Malaysia và “vận động” Chính phủ Whitlam nhận một số người theo diện nhân đạo.

Ngày 20/6/1975, 201 người từ Hong Kong đến định cư tại Sydney và ngày 9/8/1975, 323 người từ Malaysia và Singapore đến Brisbane theo diện nhân đạo.

Chính phủ Whitlam còn nhận 224 người Việt theo diện đoàn tụ gia đình, tôn giáo và di dân, nâng tổng số người đến Úc trong năm 1975 lên đến 748 người.

Từ đảo Guam đến Melbourne có gia đình Giáo sư Nguyễn ngọc Truyền gồm chừng 40 người theo diện đoàn tụ gia đình.

Từ Guam theo diện di dân có Điêu khắc gia Lê Thành Nhơn cùng vợ và 4 con nhỏ vào tháng 9/1975.

Từ Nhật đến Melbourne, có gia đình Tiến sĩ Nguyễn Triệu Đan, cựu Đại sứ Việt Nam Cộng Hòa tại Nhật, gồm 7 người vào giữa tháng 7/1975. Ông Đan phải ký giấy hứa khi đến Úc “không được làm chính trị”.





“Không làm chính trị là sao?”

Ngày 21/8/1975, Thủ tướng Whitlam bị đảng Tự Do chất vấn, phải thú nhận có 9 người Việt bị buộc phải ký giấy hứa khi đến Úc “không được làm chính trị”.

Ông Whitlam lập luận rằng 9 người này đều hoạt động chính trị hay tham dự vào hoạch định chính sách thời Việt Nam Cộng Hòa, nên họ có thể dùng lãnh thổ Úc làm căn cứ nhằm lật đổ chính phủ một nước đã được Úc công nhận.

Ông Whitlam bị đảng đối lập và truyền thông phản đối là trái với truyền thống tự do chính trị tại Úc, kỳ thị người miền Nam Việt Nam, đòi ông phải hủy bỏ giấy hứa, phải xin lỗi người tị nạn và xin lỗi công chúng Úc.

Theo hồi ký Tiến sĩ Nguyễn Triệu Đan, giới chức Úc cho biết ông giữ nhiều chức vụ quan trọng dưới thời Việt Nam Cộng hòa, đều là những chức vụ mang tính cách chính trị, nên nếu ông muốn đi Úc phải ký giấy hứa.

Ông Đan nghĩ suốt đời ông chỉ làm công chức cho chính phủ không hề làm chính trị, nên chấp nhận ký.

Còn cựu chủ tịch Thượng Viện ông Trần văn Lắm luôn bị dằn vặt chỉ vì rất muốn đoàn tụ với gia đình ở Úc mà phải ký giấy này.

Được biết, Luật sư Lưu Tường Quang và ngay cả ông Đoàn Bá Cang, cựu Đại Sứ Việt Nam Cộng Hòa tại Úc trước ngày mất nước, cũng bị buộc phải ký giấy hứa này.





Bỏ rơi nhân viên Việt Nam

Ngày 20/4/1975, Đại sứ Geoffrey John Price gởi điện tín mật cho Thủ tướng Whitlam thông báo Sài Gòn đang thất thủ và yêu cầu cho lệnh di tản nhân viên tòa đại sứ, công dân Úc và cấp sổ thông hành đặc biệt cho nhân viên Việt làm việc cho tòa đại sứ Úc.

Ngày 21/4/1975, Ngoại Trưởng Úc Dân biểu Don Willesee đề nghị ông Whitlam cấp thẻ thông hành cho 115 người Việt gồm nhân viên làm việc cho tòa đại sứ Úc và gia đình nhằm tránh cho họ bị cộng sản trả thù.

Nhưng trái với tinh thần nhân đạo của người Úc, ngày 25/4/1975, Thủ tướng Whitlam ra lệnh đóng cửa tòa Đại sứ, di tản khỏi miền Nam, không cấp thông hành và bỏ lại hầu hết những người Việt đã làm việc cho Úc.

Theo hồi ký của Bộ trưởng Lao Động và Di Dân, Clyde Cameron, Thủ Tướng Whitlam tin rằng người Việt tị nạn cộng sản sẽ trở thành những cử tri chống cộng ủng hộ đảng Tự Do, tương tự như di dân từ ba nước Bắc Âu, sau Thế chiến Thứ Hai.





Hội sinh viên Việt Nam hải ngoại

Theo Radio Australia từ năm 1963 các sinh viên du học Colombo đã thành lập Hội sinh viên Việt Nam hải ngoại tại Úc.

Năm 1974, Hội có tới 120 hội viên, nhưng sau biến cố 30/4/1975, những người học xong tản mác khắp nơi, không còn người đi học, Hội giảm dần hoạt động đến năm 1977 chính thức giải tán.

Nhiều sinh viên Colombo sau này đã trở thành lãnh đạo hay thành viên sáng lập Cộng đồng Người Việt Tự do.





Hội Đoàn ủng hộ cộng sản

Ngày 26/2/1973, Chính phủ Whitlam chính thức lập quan hệ ngoại giao với nhà cầm quyền Hà Nội, một số cựu sinh viên Colombo trở mặt ủng hộ cộng sản chống lại chính quyền miền Nam.

Theo Radio Australia, ngay sau ngày 30/4/1975, Nguyễn Phạm Điền, một cựu sinh viên Colombo sang Úc từ năm 1962 rồi trốn lại, đã đứng ra thành lập Hội Đoàn Kết người Việt ở Úc.

Số người theo Hội chỉ chừng 20 trong tổng số từ chừng 500 sinh viên và cựu sinh viên. Một số hội viên khi biết được thân nhân ở Việt Nam bị đi tù, biết sự thật vi phạm nhân quyền đang xảy ra cho hằng triệu người miền Nam nên đã bỏ Hội. Một vài người chuyển sang sinh hoạt với Cộng đồng người Việt Tự do.

Năm 1984, Hội Đoàn Kết đổi tên thành Hội Người Việt Nam tại Úc, ông Điền làm hội trưởng.

Những năm đầu thập niên 1990, tôi làm chủ tịch Cộng Đồng Người Việt Tự Do tại Canberra, ông Điền sống tại đây, ngoài ông ra tôi không thấy ai khác công khai nhận là hội viên Hội này. Năm 1996, Hội chính thức giải tán.

Cũng sau 30/4/1975, một số khoa bảng thiên tả đã thành lập Hội Úc Việt, hoạt động chủ yếu trong khuôn viên Đại Học Quốc Gia Úc Đại Lợi (Australian National University) tại Canberra và có phát hành bản tin “Vietnam Today” bằng Anh ngữ và vài cuộc hội thảo “Vietnam Updated”.

Tôi biết một số hội viên Hội này, trong đó có Giáo sư David Marr và ông Trần Hạnh, sinh viên Colombo khóa 1972, cả 2 đều là chủ bút của “Vietnam Today”.

Mặc dù là chủ bút của “Vietnam Today”, ông Trần Hạnh biết rất ít thực tế đang xảy ra tại Việt Nam.

Được Radio Australia phỏng vấn ông Hạnh tự nhận là mãi đến đầu thập niên 1980, ông mới biết cha của ông một sĩ quan cấp tá Quân lực Việt Nam Cộng Hòa bị tù “cải tạo”, mẹ ông bị đuổi đi kinh tế mới và các em ông phải ly tán.

Năm 1992, ông Hạnh về Việt Nam khi cha ông vừa ra tù. Ông Hạnh cho tôi biết cha ông rất buồn vì ở Úc ông theo cộng sản và rất sợ vì ở Việt Nam ông Hạnh luôn bị công an cộng sản quấy nhiễu. Nhờ chuyến đi đó ông mới biết được phần nào thực tế đang xảy ra tại Việt Nam.

Ông Hạnh khi ấy đang học cao học truyền thông có làm một cuộn phim quay video về đời sống ở Việt Nam ông cho tôi biết “lén” mang về Úc và được phát trên đài truyền hình ABC.

Ông Hạnh sau sang Anh làm Trưởng ban Việt Ngữ đài BBC, rồi lại về Úc, làm Giám đốc sản xuất cho Radio Australia.

Cũng khoảng thời gian đó, sử gia Úc, Giáo sư David Marr có cho tôi biết ông vừa từ Việt Nam về, trước khi ông bước lên máy bay, tất cả những tài liệu và cả vở ghi chú của ông đều bị công an cộng sản tịch thu.

Cũng đầu thập niên 1990, khi Hà Nội bắt đầu nối lại quan hệ ngoại giao với Mỹ, nhiều hội viên Hội Úc Việt khi đó “vỡ mộng” biết được cộng sản Việt Nam phản bội niềm tin của họ, Hội quyết định giải tán.





Tị nạn chính trị

Ngày 11/11/1975, Toàn quyền John Kerr sa thải Thủ tướng Whitlam, và chọn lãnh tụ đối lập Malcolm Fraser làm thủ tướng xử lý thường vụ sửa soạn bầu cử.

Ngày 13/12/1975, Liên đảng Tự Do – Quốc Gia thắng cử, Thủ tướng Malcolm Fraser đảo ngược chính sách của Chính phủ Whitlam cho phép các sinh viên được định cư và đón nhận người Việt tị nạn chính trị.

Vào đầu năm 1976, Tiến sĩ Nguyễn triệu Đan nhận được thư của Bộ Trưởng Di trú và Sắc tộc sự vụ, Michael MacKellar, thông báo hủy bỏ giao ước “không được làm chính trị”.

Nhưng dù thất cử, ông Whitlam tiếp tục giữ vai trò thủ lãnh đối lập với đường lối cứng rắn quyết ngăn cản người Việt tị nạn cộng sản được định cư tại Úc.

Đến ngày 10/12/1977 khi Thủ tướng Fraser thắng cử nhiệm kỳ 2 chính sách nhận người Việt tị nạn mới phần nào thay đổi.

Mãi đến 20-21/7/1979, sau Hội nghị Geneva về người tị nạn Đông Dương, Chính phủ Fraser đồng ý Úc sẽ nhận thêm mỗi năm hằng chục ngàn người tị nạn.

Giữa năm 1982, Chính phủ Fraser đạt thỏa thuận với nhà cầm quyền Hà Nội để người Việt tị nạn được bảo lãnh gia đình còn kẹt lại ở Việt Nam.

Theo số thống kê vào tháng 6/1976, có 2,427 người Việt trên toàn nước Úc. Số người Việt tại Úc tăng đến 60,000 người vào cuối năm 1982 và 220,000 người vào năm 2016.

Nếu tính luôn thế hệ tiếp nối sinh ra tại Úc số người Việt tự do có thể đã lên đến trên 300,000 người.





Hai vị ân nhân

Nữ hoàng Elizabeth Đệ Nhị và Thủ tướng Malcolm Fraser quả đã khai sinh cộng đồng người Việt tự do.

Trong tang lễ ông Fraser ngày 27/3/2015, tôi và hằng trăm người Việt khác đã “xuống đường” trước cửa nhà thờ Scots' với ba biểu ngữ lớn biểu lộ tấm lòng tri ân của người Việt tự do dành cho ông.

Ông Nguyễn thế Phong, cựu chủ tịch Cộng đồng, mặc áo dài đen, đội khăn đống, tay ôm bức chân dung của ông Fraser, hai bên là hai lá cờ Úc Việt (cờ vàng ba sọc đỏ), thương tiếc sự ra đi của vị ân nhân đáng kính nhất của người Việt tự do.

Cuộc xuống đường được truyền thông chú ý và đưa tin: người Việt không quên ơn ông Fraser, người Việt không quên ơn nước Úc đã mở rộng bàn tay cưu mang đòan người trốn chạy cộng sản tìm tự do trên đất Úc.





Người Việt tự do

Đảng Tự Do trước đây đã sát cánh với miền Nam chống lại cộng sản, sau 30/4/1975 lại đề ra những chính sách đón nhận người Việt tị nạn cộng sản và gia đình còn kẹt lại ở Việt Nam.

Theo Tiến sĩ Nguyễn Triệu Đan và Tiến sĩ Nguyễn Văn Hưng, ngày 10/2/1976, sau khi Thủ tướng Malcolm Fraser quyết định nhận người tị nạn chính trị, hai ông và một số sinh viên thành lập Hội Ái Hữu Việt Kiều Tự Do dự tính giúp chính quyền tiểu bang Victoria tiếp đón đồng bào sẽ qua Úc định cư.

Hội Ái Hữu Việt Kiều Tự Do chính là tiền thân của Cộng Đồng Người Việt Tự do tại Victoria.

Trải 44 năm, từ ngày thành lập 10/2/1976, các Ban Chấp Hành Cộng Đồng Người Việt Tự do tại Victoria đều luôn giữ đường lối độc lập với các đảng chính trị tại Úc nhưng trong tận đáy lòng không quên ơn Thủ Tướng Malcolm Fraser, một đặc điểm đáng ghi nhận của Cộng Đồng tại Victoria nói riêng và tại Úc châu nói chung.

Đây là bài viết đầu tiên trong loạt bài 45 năm nhìn lại những thử thách từ bước ban đầu thành lập cho đến ngày nay (1975-2020), và duyệt lại nỗ lực trẻ trung hóa thành phần lãnh đạo hầu tiếp nối duy trì truyền thống của người Việt tự do.

Mong nhận những thông tin và ý kiến của bạn đọc để hoàn chỉnh loạt bài.

Nguyễn Quang Duy

Melbourne, Úc Đại Lợi



***



First Vietnamese settled in Australia





Nguyễn Quang Duy





As of April 30, 1975, just over 1,000 Vietnamese lived in Australia including women who married Australians, graduate students remaining in Australia, overseas students, diplomatic officers or trainees, Catholic monastery students and orphans came to Australia during April 1975.

Except for the innocent orphans, the rest were worried about their families trapped in Vietnam.

Overseas students and South Vietnamese officers also received a letter from the Gough Whitlam Labour Government requesting arrangements for repatriation.





First Vietnamese came to Australia…

Immediately after April 30, 1975, Queen Elizabeth II accepted evacuated South Vietnamese to temporarily reside in Hong Kong, Singapore, Malaysia and "persuaded" the Whitlam Government to accept several people for humanitarian purpose.

On June 20, 1975, 201 people from Hong Kong settled in Sydney and on August 9, 1975, 323 people from Malaysia and Singapore arrived in Brisbane on a humanitarian basis.

The Whitlam government also accepted 224 Vietnamese for family reunions, religions and immigrants, bringing the total number of Vietnamese into Australia to 748 in 1975.

From Guam to Melbourne, about 40 family members of Professor Nguyễn Ngọc Truyền arrived under the family reunification classification in June 1975.

From Guam as immigrants, Sculptor Lê Thành Nhơn came with his wife and four small children in September 1975.

From Japan to Melbourne, Dr. Nguyễn Triệu Đan, former Ambassador of the Republic of Vietnam to Japan arrived with 6 other family members in mid-July 1975, Mr. Dan had to sign a document before coming to Australia to declare that he "will not get involved in politics".

"Don't get involved in politics"

On August 21, 1975, Prime Minister Whitlam was questioned by the Liberal party, admitted that nine Vietnamese were forced to sign pledging documents when they arrived in Australia that they "will not get involved in politics".

Whitlam argued that these nine persons had been all political activists or had involvement in policy making during the Republic of Vietnam period, so they could use Australia as a base to overthrow the government of a country that had been officially recognized by Australia.

Prime Minister Whitlam was criticized by the opposition party and media that the government had acted against the tradition of political freedom in Australia, discriminating against South Vietnamese people, and they demanded that he cancelled the Directive Order document, apologized to the refugees, and apologized to the Australian public.

According to Dr. Nguyễn Triệu Đan's memoirs, Australian officials said that he had held many important positions under the Republic of Vietnam, all of which were political, so if he wanted to come to Australia, he must sign the Directive Order.

Mr. Đan thought that he had worked as a South Vietnamese public servant, was not involved in politics, so he agreed to sign.

Former Senate Chairman of the Parliament of the Republic of Vietnam Mr. Trần Văn Lắm was tormented about signing the document but because he badly wanted to reunite with his family in Australia he has reluctantly signed this document.

It is known that Lawyer Lưu Tường Quang, former Director of SBS Radio, and even Mr. Đoàn Bá Cang, former Ambassador of the Republic of Vietnam to Australia before communists took control of South Vietnam, was forced to sign this pledge.

Abandoned Vietnamese staff of the Australian Embassy in Saigon

On April 20, 1975, Ambassador Geoffrey John Price sent a secret telegram to Prime Minister Whitlam informing that Saigon was losing and asked for an order to evacuate the embassy staff, Australian citizens staying in Vietnam and issuing special travel visas for those Vietnamese staff working for the Australian embassy.

On April 21, 1975, Minister for Foreign Affairs the Honourable MP Don Willesee asked Prime Minister Whitlam to issue travel visas for 115 Vietnamese including staff working for the Australian embassy and their families to prevent them from revenge attacks by the Vietnamese communists.

But contrary to the humanitarian spirit of the Australian, on April 25, 1975, Prime Minister Whitlam ordered the closure of the Embassy, evacuated all Australian staff from South Vietnam, but refused to issue travel visas, abandoning all Vietnamese staff who had been working for Australia.

According to the memoirs of Minister for Labour and Immigration Clyde Cameron, Prime Minister Whitlam held firm belief that Vietnamese refugees will become anti-communist voters hence would eventually support the Liberal party, similar to immigrants from the three Baltic States, after World War II.

Overseas Vietnamese Student Association

According to Radio Australia, since 1963, Colombo Plan Vietnamese students had established the Vietnam Overseas Students Association (VOSA).

In 1974, the Association had 120 members, after April 30, 1975, these students finished their study and dispersed everywhere, number of Vietnamese tertiary students fell to zero and the association officially disbanded in 1977.

Many Colombo students later became leaders and/or founding members of the Vietnamese Community in Australia.

Pro-communist associations

On February 26, 1973, the Whitlam Government formally established diplomatic relations with the Hanoi regime. Many former Colombo Plan students who illegally stayed back in Australia turned against the South Vietnamese government and openly supported the Vietnamese communist regime.

According to Radio Australia, right after April 30, 1975; Nguyễn Phạm Điền, a Colombo student who came to Australia in 1962 and illegally stayed back in Australia after finishing his tertiary study, formed the pro-communist association named the Union of Vietnamese in Australia.

The number of members was only about 20 from a total of 500 students and alumni. Later, some members of this association learned that their relatives in Vietnam were imprisoned and knew a lot more about the terrible truth that was happening to millions of innocent people in Vietnam since the Hanoi regime had occupied the whole country, most of them left the “Union”. A number of them have returned back to the mainstream Free Vietnamese and became actively involved with the Vietnamese community.

In 1984, this pro-communist association changed its name to the Vietnamese Association in Australia, and Điền became its first and only president.

In the early 1990s, when I was president of the Vietnamese Community in the ACT, Điền lived there. But apart from him, I did not know anyone else who openly admitted being a member of this pro-communist association. In 1996, this association was disbanded.

Also after April 30, 1975, many leftist Australian academics established the Australia Vietnamese Society, which operated mainly in the campus of the Australian National University in Canberra, published a newsletter "Vietnam Today" in English and organized a few "Vietnam Updated" seminars.

I knew of some members of this leftist Society, including Professor David Marr and Mr. Trần Hạnh, a Colombo student of class 1972, both of whom were the editors of "Vietnam Today".

Despite being the editor of "Vietnam Today", Trần Hạnh knew very little of what was really happening in Vietnam after the war had ended.

In the interview with Radio Australia, Hạnh said it was not until the early 1980s he learned that his father, a military officer of the Republic of Vietnam Army, was imprisoned in "re-education prisons", his mother was forced to leave the city to live in “new economic zones” and his younger siblings were forced to separate from his mother by the communist regime.

In 1992, Hạnh visited Vietnam after his father had just been released from prison. Hạnh told me that his father was very upset knowing that while being sent to Australia to study with the hope that he will do good deeds for the country, he had become a communist collaborator.

Hạnh’s father was scared for Hạnh’s safety as he was constantly followed and harassed by the communist secret police force.

Thanks to that trip, Hạnh has learned a little bit about the true picture of what was happening in Vietnam.

Hạnh, at that time was studying for a Master's Degree in Communications. While visiting Vietnam, he secretly made a video film about life in Vietnam. He told me that he had secretly "sneaked" the video clip out of Vietnam and successfully brought it to Australia. The video clip was broadcasted on ABC television at that time.

Hạnh later got a job as Head of the Vietnamese Section at BBC World Service and then Executive Producer of Radio Australia.

Around the same time, David Marr told me that he had just returned from Vietnam. Before boarding the plane back to Australia, all his documents and notes recording about his trip were forcefully confiscated by the communist police at the airport.

Also in the early 1990s, after the communist Hanoi had begun to resume diplomatic relations with the United States, many members of the Australia Vietnamese Society "became disillusion" with the Vietnamese communist authorities for betraying their anti-American belief. This Society was later disbanded.

Political asylum

On November 11, 1975, General Governor John Kerr fired Prime Minister Whitlam, dissolved both Houses of Parliament and chose opposition leader Mr Malcolm Fraser as the interim Prime Minister to handle the general election preparation.

On December 13, 1975, The Liberal-National Coalition won the election and Prime Minister Malcolm Fraser immediately reversed the Whitlam Government policy to allow South Vietnamese students and officers still stranded in Australia to settle in Australia and accepted Vietnamese asylum seekers.

In early 1976, Dr. Nguyễn Triệu Đan received a letter from Minister for Immigration and Ethnic Affairs, Michael MacKellar, announcing the pledge "Not get involved in politics" was cancelled.

Despite the election’s loss, Whitlam was still the leader of Labor Party and continued to play the leading role of hard-line policy of preventing Vietnamese refugees from resettling in Australia.

Until December 10, 1977, when Prime Minister Fraser won the second term in office, the policy of accepting Vietnamese refugees was somewhat changed for the better.

Until July 20-21, 1979, after the Geneva Conference on Refugees and Displaced Persons in South East Asia, the Fraser Government agreed that Australia would receive tens of thousands more refugees each year.

In 1982, the Fraser Government reached an agreement with Hanoi authorities to allow the Vietnamese refugees already settled in Australia to sponsor their families trapped in Vietnam to reunite with them in Australia.

According to statistics done in June 1976, there were 2,427 Vietnamese people across Australia. The number of Vietnamese in Australia increased to 60,000 by the end of 1982 and 220,000 by 2016.

If counting the successive generations born in Australia, the number of free Vietnamese people may have reached over 300,000.

Two benefactors

Queen Elizabeth II and Prime Minister Malcolm Fraser have indeed given birth to the Vietnamese community in Australia.

At Fraser's funeral on March 27, 2015, I and hundreds of other Vietnamese “demonstrated” in front of the Scots' church with three large banners displaying the gratitude of the Free Vietnamese toward him.

Mr. Nguyễn Thế Phong, former President of the Vietnamese Community, wore a black Vietnamese traditional long dress, with a turban on his head, hugged tight the portrait of Mr. Fraser, flanked by Australian and Vietnamese flags (yellow with three red stripes), mourning the loss of our most respected Vietnamese benefactor.

The showing of griefs of our Vietnamese community was noticed and reported by the media: the Vietnamese refugees were grateful to Mr. Fraser, the Free Vietnamese did not forget the grace of Australia that extended their love and caring hands to the Vietnamese boat people who had risked our lives fleeing the inhuman communist regime to find freedom and arrived in Australia.

Vietnamese Community

The Liberal Party before April 30, 1975, had stood side by side with the South Vietnamese against the communists and then formulated policies to welcome and take care of Vietnamese refugee fleeing from persecution by the communist regime.

According to Dr. Nguyễn Triệu Đan and Dr. Nguyễn Văn Hưng, on February 10, 1976, after Prime Minister Malcolm Fraser had decided to accept political asylum seekers, they and a few students established the Vietnamese Friendly Society.

The Vietnamese Friendly Society was a predecessor of the Vietnamese Community in Victoria. At that time, the Society intended to assist the Victorian government to welcome Vietnamese refugees to settle in Australia.

For 44 years, since the establishment of the Organisation on February 10, 1976, the Executive Committees of the Vietnamese community in Victoria have always been independent of all Australian political parties but have always remembered Prime Minister Malcolm Fraser who has his special place deep in our hearts.

This is a remarkable feature of the Vietnamese community in Victoria in particular and in Australia in general.

Nguyễn Quang Duy

Melbourne, Australia





Ba vị chủ tịch Cộng Đồng dự tang lễ Thủ tướng Malcolm Fraser là ông Nguyễn Thế Phong, ông Nguyễn Văn Bon và bà Nguyễn Phượng Vỹ. Ảnh Nguyễn Nhân.





Người Việt tự do dự tang lễ với biểu ngữ ghi nhận ân đức của Thủ tướng Malcolm Fraser người khai sinh Cộng Đồng. Ảnh Nguyễn Nhân.





Cộng Đồng Người Việt tự do tổ chức lễ tưởng niệm và ghi nhận ân đức Thủ tướng Malcolm Fraser trước Quốc Hội tiểu bang Victoria. Ảnh Nguyễn Nhân.





Người Việt tự do tham dự lễ tưởng niệm và ghi nhận ân đức Thủ tướng Malcolm Fraser trước Quốc Hội tiểu bang Victoria. Ảnh Nguyễn Nhân.