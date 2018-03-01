Hôm nay,  
Việt Báo Online
Learning from the Hue Massacre

01/03/2018
Learning from the Hue Massacre

 

   

Dân Huế về nhà sau khi cộng quân bị lính VNCH và Hoa Kỳ đẩy lui trong trận Tết Mậu Thân 1968. (Photo by Central Press/Getty Images)

 

Learning from the Hue Massacre

 

 

 

Olga Dror

 

Olga Dror / The NewYork Times - VIETNAM '67 - FEB. 20, 2018

 

(link: https://www.nytimes.com/2018/02/20/opinion/hue-massacre-vietnam-war.html)  

 

The Battle for Hue, part of the Tet offensive, started with an assault by communist forces in the wee hours of Jan. 30, 1968. The former imperial capital of Vietnam, Hue was defended by the Army of the Republic of (South) Vietnam, local militia units, the United States Marines and the United States Air Force. The core of the communist forces in Hue was the North Vietnamese Army with support from southern communist forces — the National Liberation Front, also known as Viet Cong, and from communist sympathizers, many of whom were former members of the defunct Struggle Movement, organized in Hue in 1965 by Buddhist monks and students, which had led the Buddhist Uprising that was suppressed by the ARVN in 1966. Many Struggle Movement activists fled to the mountains and joined the communists; during the Tet Offensive, they returned to Hue with the communists.

 

Học Hỏi từ Trận Thảm Sát Huế

 

Tác giả: Olga Dror

 

Bài trên báo New York Times – Mục nhận định VIETNAM '67 - ngày 20 tháng 2/2018

 

Bản Việt dịch: Phan Tấn Hải

 

Trận đánh ở Huế, một phần trong Cuộc Tổng Công Kích Tết Mậu Thân, khởi đầu bằng lực lượng cộng quân tấn công vào những giờ khi trời chưa sáng của ngày 30/1/1968. Huế, nơi từng là thủ đô của thời phong kiến, được bảo vệ bởi quân lực VNCH, các đơn vị địa phương quân, Thủy quân Lục chiến Hoa Kỳ và Không quân Hoa Kỳ. Nòng cốt của cộng quân tại Huế là quân lực Bắc Việt, với hỗ trợ từ lực lượng cộng quân Miền Nam – Mặt Trận Giải Phóng Quốc Gia, còn gọi là Việt Cộng, và những người cộng sản nằm vùng, trong đó có nhiều người là cựu thành viên của Phong Trào Tranh Đấu, một tổ chức đã biến mất, nguyên tổ chức ở Huế năm 1965 bởi các vị sư và sinh viên, những người đã lãnh đạo cuộc Nổi Dậy Phật Giáo bị quân lực VNCH trấn áp năm 1966. Nhiều nhà hoạt động trong Phong Trào Tranh Đấu đã chạy vào vùng núi và gia nhập cộng quân; trong Cuộc Tổng Công Kích, họ trở về Huế cùng với người cộng sản.

 

The fighting, which lasted until Feb. 24, was the largest urban engagement of the war. The communists lost an estimated 5,000 combatants, ARVN losses stood at around 400, and the Americans had 216 killed in action. Some 80 percent of the city of Hue was destroyed. But the battle toll also included the sufferings and deaths of civilians.

 

During the communist takeover, the southern communists and the N.V.A. forces organized so-called liberated zones, conducted indoctrination sessions, rationed food, conscripted youth for labor and combat, and identified enemies, and sometimes their family members, in the local population for denunciation and death. Former members of the Struggle Movement who had fled Hue in 1966 and returned with the communists in 1968 were intimately familiar with the city and became instrumental in marking people for execution.

 

Giao chiến, kéo dài cho tới ngày 24/2/1968, là những cuộc giao tranh lớn nhất trong thành phố của cuộc chiến. Cộng quân chết khoảng 5,000 lính, quân lực VNCH mất khoảng 400, và phía Hoa Kỳ có 216 lính tử trận. Khoảng 80% thành phố Huế bị phá hủy. Nhưng trận đánh cũng gây ra đau khổ và chết chóc cho thường dân.

 

Trong thời gian cộng quân chiếm thành phố, Việt Cộng và quân Bắc Việt đã tổ chức các khu vực gọi là vùng giải phóng, mở các khóa tuyên truyền, thực phẩm chia khẩu phần, trưng tập tuổi trẻ đi lao động và tác chiến, và nhận diện các kẻ thù, và đôi khi [nhận diện] thành viên gia đình [kẻ thù], trong khối dân số địa phương để xử án và xử tử. Các cựu đoàn viên Phong Trào Tranh Đấu, những người đã trốn khỏi Huế năm 1966 và trở lại với cộng quân năm 1968, rất quen thuộc với thành phố và đã đóng vai chỉ điểm người để lôi ra xử tử.

 

Not only were government and military officials massacred, but so were innocent civilians, including women and children, who were tortured, executed or buried alive. After the battle, thousands of people were missing. People did not know where their loved ones were; they roamed the streets, searching, digging and finding bodies. The people of Hue even found corpses in the Citadel and around the emperors’ mausoleums outside of the city.

 

Within a few months, people started to find mass graves. The body count continued to rise with the discovery of more graves through the fall of 1969. By then, the total number of bodies unearthed around the city had risen to some 2,800. The massacre of unarmed civilians on such a scale left a deep scar in the memories of survivors.

 

Bị thảm sát không chỉ quân nhân và công chức, mà còn có các thường dân vô tội, bao gồm cả phụ nữ và trẻ em, những người bị tra tấn, xử tử hay chôn sống. Sau trận đánh, nhiều ngàn người mất tích. Dân chúng không biết người thân của họ ở đâu; họ lùng trên đường phố, tìm kiếm, đào bới và tìm các xác người. Dân Huế cũng thấy có xác người trong Thành Nội     và quanh các lăng tẩm các nhà vua quá cố bên ngoài thành phố.

 

Trong vòng vài tháng, người ta bắt đầu khám phá các mồ tập thể. Đếm xác nhiều thêm cùng với việc phát hiện thêm các mồ tập thể vào mùa thu năm 1969. Vào lúc đó, tổng số xác chết đào lên quanh thành phố tăng tới khoảng 2,800 xác. Thảm sát thường dân không vũ khí trong mức độ lớn như thế đã để lại một vết sẹo khắc sâu vào trí nhớ người sống sót.

 

In the decades since, the massacre at Hue has become a touchstone and a flash point for debates about the war, both within Vietnam and in the United States. It began a few months after the battle when Nha Ca, a well-known South Vietnamese writer, wrote an account of the battle, “Mourning Headband for Hue.” It was first serialized in a newspaper and then published as a book in 1969. On the eve of the Tet offensive, Nha Ca had come to her hometown Hue from Saigon for the burial of her father, and she remained there during the battle.

 

In the book, she described the atrocities committed by the communists, but also gave examples of their humanity. She showed the dark and bright sides of American and ARVN soldiers, creating a vivid picture of the terrible plight of the civilians. Describing the atrocities committed by the communists, she lamented the plight of her country, the fate of all Vietnamese who found themselves pawns in the power play between the communist and anti-communist blocs. This book was translated and published in English in 2014 (I provided the translation).

 

Trong nhiều thập niên từ đó, thảm sát Huế đã trở thành một thước đo và là một điểm nhạy cảm cho các cuộc tranh luận về cuộc chiến, cả trong Việt Nam và tại Hoa Kỳ. Nó khởi sự như thế vài tháng sau trận đánh, khi Nhã Ca, một nhà văn Miền Nam VN nổi tiếng, đã viết một hồi tưởng về trận đánh, “Giải khăn sô cho Huế.” Trước tiên là đăng nhiều kỳ trên một tờ báo và rồi in thành sách năm 1969. Một ngày trước Cuộc Tổng Công Kích, nhà văn Nhã Ca đã từ Sài Gòn về quê nhà ở Huế để an táng cha của bà, và bà kẹt lại trong trận đánh đó.

 

Trong sách, bà kể lại các hành vi tàn bạo của cộng quân, nhưng cũng kể ra các hành vi nhân đạo của họ. Bà cho thấy mặt tối và mặt sáng của chiến binh Mỹ và chiến binh VNCH, viết ra một bức tranh sinh động về thảm cảnh kinh hoàng của thường dân. Trong khi kể về sự hung bạo của cộng quân, bà than thở cho hoàn cảnh đất nước, định mệnh của tất cả những người Việt tự thấy trở thành quân cờ trong trò chơi quyền lực giữa khối cộng sản và khối chống cộng. Sách này được dịch và ấn hành trong tiếng Anh hồi năm 2014 (tôi là người dịch ra tiếng Anh).

 

For many Vietnamese, “Mourning Headband for Hue” remains one of the key commemorations of the massacre and their loved ones. But not everyone sees it this way. When she wrote in 1969, Nha Ca called on her readers to share responsibility for the destruction of their country. But many former South Vietnamese disagree with her willingness to attribute to her compatriots a shared responsibility for the war, which they see as a result of communist aggression by the former North Vietnam.

 

While the discoveries of mass graves unfolded in Hue, the attention of Americans was diverted to the shocking domestic events of 1968: On March 31, President Johnson announced that he would not run for reelection; on April 4, the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. was assassinated, an event that provoked days of rioting in American cities; on June 6, Robert F. Kennedy was assassinated; in August, violent clashes between police and protesters accompanied the national convention of the Democratic Party in Chicago; finally, the presidential campaign resulted in the election of Richard Nixon. The fate of the Hue victims did not break through these headlines.

 

Đối với nhiều người Việt, sách “Giải khăn sô cho Huế” vẫn là một trong những bản tưởng niệm chủ yếu cho trận thảm sát và những người thân thương của họ.   Nhưng không phải ai cũng nhìn như thế. Khi bà viết năm 1969, Nhã Ca mời gọi độc giả của bà chia sẻ trách nhiệm đối với những hủy diệt đối với đất nước của họ. Nhưng nhiều người miền Nam VN cũ bất đồng với thiện ý của bà về mời gọi chia sẻ trách nhiệm chung về cuộc chiến, mà họ xem là hậu quả  của cộng sản xâm lăng do Bắc Việt thực hiện.

 

Khi các những nấm mồ tập thể  ở Huế được tìm thấy, người dân Mỹ còn đang chú tâm vào các sự kiện nội địa chấn động trong năm 1968: Vào ngày 31/3/1968, Tổng Thống Johnson loan báo ông sẽ không tái ứng cử; vào ngày 4/4/1968, Mục sư Martin Luther King Jr. bị ám sát, một sự kiện làm bộc khởi nhiều ngày biểu tình ở nhiều thành phố Hoa Kỳ; vào ngày 6/6/1968, Robert F. Kennedy bị ám sát; vào tháng 8/1968, xảy ra xô xát bạo lực giữa cảnh sát và người biểu tình ở đại hội toàn quốc của Đảng Dân Chủ ở Chicago; sau cùng, kết quả là Richard Nixon thắng cử Tổng Thống. Số phận của các nạn nhân ở Huế không chen qua nổi các nhan đề tin tức nêu trên.

 

Then, even though in Hue local people continued to unearth corpses of missing people and the number of uncovered bodies was rising into the thousands, the news of another tragedy overshadowed Hue again. On March 16, 1968, less than a month after the events in Hue, American soldiers entered the hamlet of My Lai and killed between 300 and 400 of its inhabitants, including children, old men and women. When they found out, Americans were rightly appalled by the actions of their countrymen in Vietnam, and the My Lai victims and the American perpetrators pushed the Hue victims and the communist perpetrators out of the American media and, by extension, out of the attention of the American public and of world opinion.

 

To the extent that Americans paid any attention to the massacre, it was through a partisan, politicized lens. Douglas Pike, a journalist who joined the U.S. Information Agency in Vietnam and later as a State Department employee, was one of the first Americans to call attention to the massacre, and cited it as evidence of the dangers of a communist takeover of South Vietnam. Pike’s view was adopted by President Nixon and hawkish members of Congress to justify avoiding a sudden withdrawal from the war.

 

Kế tiếp, mặc dù cư dân Huế tiếp tục đào thấy xác người mất tích, và số lượng thi thể tìm ra tăng lên nhiều ngàn, tin tức về một thảm kịch khác lại che phủ Huế một lần nữa. Vào ngày 16/3/1968, chưa tới một tháng sau các sự kiện ở Huế, chiến binh Hoa Kỳ tiến vào ngôi làng Mỹ Lai và giết khoảng từ 300 tới 400 cư dân, kể cả trẻ em, người già và phụ nữ. Khi biết chuyện này, người dân Hoa Kỳ một cách chính đáng cảm thấy kinh hoàng vì hành vi của đồng hương của họ tại Việt Nam, và  các nạn nhân ở Mỹ Lai và các hung thủ người Mỹ đã đẩy lùi các nạn nhân ở Huế và các hung thủ cộng sản ra khỏi ánh sáng truyền thông Hoa Kỳ, và do vậy ra khỏi sự chú ý của dư luận Mỹ và thế giới.

 

Trong khi đó, mức độ người Mỹ chú ý tới trận thảm sát Huế lại bị chiếu xuyên qua các lăng kính đảng phái, chính trị hóa. Douglas Pike, một phóng viên vào làm việc ở Sở Thông Tin Hoa Kỳ tại Việt Nam và sau đó là một nhân viên Bộ Ngoại Giao Hoa Kỳ, là một trong những người Mỹ đầu tiên kêu gọi chú ý tới trận thảm sát Huế, và nêu lên như một chứng cớ về sự nguy hiểm nếu cộng sản chiếm toàn bộ Nam VN. Quan điểm của Pike được Tổng Thống Nixon và các vị dân cử Quốc hội diều hâu sử dụng để giải thích cần tránh rút đột ngột ra khỏi cuộc chiến.

 

Antiwar politicians, in contrast, drew on the work of Gareth Porter, a political scientist and journalist, who argued that the killings in Hue were committed on a smaller scale than reported, merely acts of revenge by an army in retreat. Drawing on Porter’s work, Senator George McGovern accused the Nixon administration of using the events in Hue as a pretext to continue American involvement there. He went as far as to refer to the killings in Hue as the “so-called Hue massacre.”

 

Lack of attention to events in Hue continued after the war. Unlike the My Lai massacre, which is mentioned in most general books about the war and is analyzed in dozens of specialized books published from the 1970s to the present, the events in Hue have not received any serious study and have largely, if not completely, faded from American memory and scholarship.

 

The politicization of the Hue massacre extends beyond Vietnam and the United States. No mention of the massacre occurred in the Soviet press or in any other public forum in 1968 or in later years. The only concerned voice on the Soviet side came from Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn, the Soviet dissident. The situation has not changed in the Soviet Union’s successor state of Russia.

 

Ngược lại, các chính khách phản chiến dẫn ra công trình của Gareth Porter, một nhà báo và là nhà khoa học chính trị, người lý luận rằng thảm sát ở Huế nhỏ hơn mức độ được báo cáo, chỉ là hành vi trả thù khi cộng quân rút lui. Dẫn ra Porter, Thượng nghị sĩ Geprge McGovern tố cáo chính phủ Nixon sử dụng các sự kiện ở Huế như bước dạo đầu để Hoa Kỳ tiếp tục tham chiến. Ông còn đi xa tới mức nói về giết chóc ở Huế bằng nhóm chữ “cái gọi là thảm sát ở Huế.”

 

Sau cuộc chiến, vẫn thiếu sự chú ý về các sự kiện ở Huế. Không giống như trận thảm sát Mỹ Lai, được nhắc tới trong hầu hết các sách tổng quan về cuộc chiến và được phân tích trong hàng chục sách chuyên đề ấn hành từ thập niên 1970s tới bây giờ, các sự kiện ở Huế không được nghiên cứu nghiêm túc và phần lớn, nếu không phải hoàn toàn, đã phai nhạt ra khỏi ký ức và học thuật Hoa Kỳ.

 

Phân cực chính trị về thảm sát Huế mở rộng xa hơn Việt Nam và Hoa Kỳ. Không nhắc nhở gì về trận thảm sát trong truyền thông Xô viết hay trong bất kỳ diễn đàn công cộng nào trong năm 1968 hay các năm sau. Tiếng nói quan tâm duy nhất về phía Xô viết tới từ Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn, một nhà bất đồng chính kiến Xô viết. Tình hình vẫn không thay đổi trong nước Nga, một quốc gia hình thành sau khi Liên Xô sụp đổ.

 

In 2012, while giving a presentation on the Hue Massacre and Nha Ca’s account of it at an academic conference in Moscow, I was told that we must focus on the atrocities committed by Americans and by their South Vietnamese “puppets.” I expressed agreement that we must and will discuss American atrocities, but that we should not overlook what the other side did. No, I was told, the communists fought for the right cause and we must focus on the American perpetrators, an exchange that was reported in the conference’s proceedings. Out of 50 or so people in the room, no one voiced support for my view; later, it was related to me that there was no need for my “Western objectivity.”

 

As a historian, I’ve seen an odd confluence of American and Soviet/Russian academic perspectives on the massacres and a Soviet/Russian-American alliance, if not intentional, in accepting Hanoi’s version of the war. American scholarship has focused largely on either the American side of the war or the North Vietnamese perspective; either way, America’s erstwhile ally has been largely ignored. South Vietnam, whose many citizens fled Vietnam and found a new home in the United States, was pushed to the margins, if not completely off the pages, of postwar narratives, and meanwhile the former enemy was romanticized.

 

Năm 2012, trong khi tôi trình bày về Thảm Sát Huế và tường thuật của Nhã Ca về thảm sát đó trong một hội nghị học thuật ở Moscow, người ta nói rằng chúng ta phải tập trung vào các hành vi tàn bạo thực hiện bởi người Mỹ và “các búp bê” Nam Việt Nam của họ. Tôi nói rằng đồng ý là chúng ta phải và sẽ thảo luận về các hành vi tàn bạo của Mỹ, nhưng chúng ta không nên bỏ qua những gì phía bên kia đã làm. Người ta nói với tôi rằng Không, rằng người cộng sản chiến đấu vì chính nghĩa và chúng ta phải tập trung về các hung thủ người Mỹ, một đối thoại như thế đã được ghi lại trong báo cáo hội thảo. Khoảng 50 người trong phòng lúc đó, không ai lên tiếng ủng hộ quan điểm của tôi; sau đó, tôi bị xếp loại rằng không cần tới “quan điểm khách quan Tây phương” của tôi.

 

Trong cương vị sử gia, tôi đã thấy một giao điểm kỳ dị của các quan điểm học thuật Hoa Kỳ và Xô viết/Nga về các trận thảm sát, và một liên minh Hoa Kỳ-Xô viết/Nga, nếu không phải là cố ý, trong việc chấp nhận cách giải thích của Hà Nội về cuộc chiến. Học thuật Hoa Kỳ đã tập trung phần lớn hoặc về phía Hoa Kỳ trong cuộc chiến hoặc quan điểm Bắc VN; dù cách nào đi nữa, người cựu đồng minh của Mỹ đã phần lớn bị bỏ quên. Nam Việt Nam, nhiều công dân từ đó đã trốn khỏi VN và tìm một nơi cư trú mới tại Hoa Kỳ, đã bị đẩy ra bên lề, nếu không phải là bị đẩy hoàn toàn ra ngoài các trang giấy, của các truyện kể hậu chiến, và trong khi đó cựu thù lại được lãng mạn hóa.

 

Putting the United States front and center as the only perpetrator of the war denies agency to the South Vietnamese who did not want to live under communists and who fought for this cause, and it simultaneously conceals the fact that expelling Americans was only the first step of bringing the South under the sway of the North. Hanoi always insisted that the unified Vietnam would be a socialist country. Thus, even in the context of the Cold War, it was a civil war between North and South Vietnam for the future of their states.

 

The American appropriation of the war translated even to the analysis and representation of atrocities and other wrongdoings. But without discussing the wrongs committed by all sides, no true reconciliation or study of history is possible. To be fair, the situation in the United States has started to change, however slowly, as a new generation of scholars trained in the Vietnamese language and having genuine interest in all sides of the conflict are developing the field beyond the America-centric focus.

 

Việc đặt Hoa Kỳ ra phía trước và chính giữa như hung thủ duy nhất của cuộc chiến đã bác bỏ chức năng của Nam Việt Nam, những người không muốn sống dưới cai trị của cộng sản và những người chiến đấu cho chính nghĩa [chống cộng], và như thế đồng thời che giấu sự kiện rằng đầy lui người Mỹ chỉ là bước đầu tiên mang Miền Nam vào vòng cai trị của Miền Bắc. Hà Nội luôn luôn nói rằng một Việt Nam thống nhất phải là một quốc gia xã hội chủ nghĩa. Như thế, ngay cả trong khung cảnh Chiến Tranh Lạnh, đây là một cuộc nội chiến giữa Nam và Bắc Việt Nam về tương lai các chế độ của họ.

 

Việc Hoa Kỳ tài trợ cho cuộc chiến được diễn dịch ngay cả cho việc phân tích và thể hiện của các hành vi tàn bạo vá các sai lầm khác. Nhưng không thảo luận về các sai trái từ mọi phía, sẽ không thể có hòa giải thực sự hay nghiên cứu lịch sử thực sự. Để công bằng, tình hình tại Hoa Kỳ đã bắt đầu thay đổi, cho dù là chậm, khi một thế hệ mới các học giả được học tiếng Việt và có quan tâm thực sự từ mọi phía của cuộc chiến đang phát triển lĩnh vực [nghiên cứu] vượt qua cái nhìn tập trung về Hoa Kỳ.

 

This is a much-needed change for the Vietnamese sides as well. As the United States and Vietnam pursue their reconciliation agenda, it is incumbent on American scholars to probe more deeply the experience of southern Vietnamese during the war. Nor can reconciliation come from the victor’s syndrome as currently practiced by the Socialist Republic of Vietnam — namely, we won, so let’s celebrate our victory and forget about the losers. It can come only through a dialogue and discussion of crimes committed by both sides.

 

Many Vietnamese in Vietnam and in the Vietnamese diaspora still want and need to mourn their loved ones lost in the Hue massacre. They cannot do it in Vietnam. During the war, North Vietnam and the communist forces in the South did not recognize the massacre and did not punish any of the perpetrators. Neither has postwar Vietnam recognized the massacre, preferring to ignore it or call it a fabrication. During commemorative events of the Tet offensive in Vietnam, the Hue massacre does not appear.

 

Đây cũng là một thay đổi rất cần thiết cho mọi phía của người Việt. Trong khi Hoa Kỳ và Việt Nam theo đuổi nghị trình hòa giải, các học giả Hoa Kỳ có trách nhiệm nghiên cứu sâu hơn về kinh nghiệm của người Miền Nam VN trong cuộc chiến. Cũng thế, sẽ không thể có hòa giải từ hội chứng người chiến thắng như kiểu nhà nước Cộng hòa Xã hội Chủ nghĩa Việt Nam hiện nay – kiểu là, chúng ta thắng, vậy hãy ăn mừng chiến thắng của chúng ta và quên những kẻ thua trận đi. Hòa giải có thể chỉ tới xuyên qua đối thoại và thảo luận về các tội ác thực hiện ở cả hai phía.

 

Nhiều người Việt tại Việt Nam và ở hải ngoại vẫn còn muốn và cần thương khóc người thân của họ đã mất trong trận thảm sát Huế. Họ không thể làm như thế tại Việt Nam. Trong thời chiến, Bắc Việt và cộng quân ở Miền Nam không công nhận có thảm sát Huế và đã không trừng trị bất kỳ ai trong các hung thủ. Chính phủ Việt Nam hậu chiến cũng không công nhận có thảm sát, chỉ muốn lờ đi và gọi đó là bịa đặt. Trong các sự kiện kỷ niệm cuộc Tổng Công Kích Tết Mậu Thân ở Việt Nam, không hề nói gì về thảm sát Huế.

 

The monopolization of the “crime zone” by the United States contributes to modern Vietnam’s obliteration of the communists’ own wrongdoings. A sense of history is an important factor in forming a country and maintaining one’s identity, but many students in Vietnam dismiss the study of their own history, at least in part because they understand how limited they are in their access to documents and other resources and how constrained they are in their interpretations of it. This encourages distrust of the government, which will grow as more materials challenging the party-line version of history appear. I grew up in the Soviet Union, and I know firsthand how damaging it was for us to maintain a mandatory veneer in which we could not believe. Given technological advancements, Vietnam faces a more formidable task than did the Soviet Union in keeping its population at bay.

 

Reconciliation and inclusive historical narratives are also necessary for Americans. Many Vietnamese who lost their relatives in Hue and then lost their country are now an integral part of American society. Mourning what happened in Hue reminds us Americans of our self-absorption in how we think about our role in the war and our unwillingness to learn more about “others,” which even today haunts American policies toward other countries.

 

Olga Dror, an associate professor at Texas A&M University, has published a study and translation of Nha Ca’s “Mourning Headband for Hue.” She is the author of the forthcoming monograph “Making Two Vietnams: War and Youth Identities, 1965-1975.”

 

Tình hình Hoa Kỳ đơn cực hóa “vùng tội ác” đã góp sức cho chính phủ Việt Nam hiện đại xóa trắng các sai trái của người cộng sản. Cảm nhận về lịch sử là một yếu tố quan trọng trong việc hình thành một đất nước và duy trì căn cước quốc gia đó, nhưng nhiều sinh viên tại Việt Nam đã dẹp bỏ việc học lịch sử của chính họ, ít nhất một phần vì họ hiểu rằng họ bị hạn chế trong việc tiếp cận các hồ sơ và các tài liệu khác, và về thực tế họ bị thu hẹp  trong việc diễn giải lịch sử. Như thế đã làm họ không tin cậy vào chính phủ, và cảm xúc bất tín này sẽ tăng thêm khi các tài liệu lịch sử chệch ra ngoài quan điểm CSVN xuất hiện. Tôi trưởng thành trong đất nước Liên Xô, và tôi kinh nghiệm trực tiếp những thiệt hại cho chúng ta khi phải giữ một lớp sơn bóng bắt buộc mà chúng ta không thể tin nổi. Với các tiến bộ khoa học kỹ thuật, Việt Nam đối diện một công tác lớn lao hơn những gì Liên Xô Liên Xô đã gặp trong việc kềm giữ người dân.

 

Hòa giải và những ghi chép lịch sử đầy đủ cũng quan trọng cho người Hoa Kỳ. Nhiều người Việt – những người mất thân nhân tại Huế và rồi mất đất nước của họ -- bây giờ là một phần tích hợp của xã hội Hoa Kỳ. Thương khóc những gì đã xảy ra ở Huế nhắc người Mỹ chúng ta tự chiêm niệm về cách chúng ta suy nghĩ về vai trò chúng ta trong cuộc chiến và về thiện chí của chúng ta muốn học hỏi thêm về “những người khác,” mà ngay cả bây giờ vẫn ám ảnh chính sách Hoa Kỳ đối với các nước khác.

 

Olga Dror, một phó giáo sư tại Texas A&M University, đã xuất bản một cuộc nghiên cứu và bản Anh dịch cuốn “Giải khăn sô cho Huế” (“Mourning Headband for Hue”) của Nhã Ca. Bà là tác giả một chuyên khảo sắp ấn hành nhan đề “Making Two Vietnams: War and Youth Identities, 1965-1975”(Hình Thành Hai Việt Nam: Chiến Tranh và Căn Cước Tuổi Trẻ, 1965-1975).

 

 

 

 

