Four Poems by Tue Sy (Thích Tuệ Sỹ)

Four Poems by Tue Sy

Translated by Phe X. Bach and Edited by Professor Thai V. Nguyen

MỘT THOÁNG CHIÊM BAO

Người mắt biếc ngây thơ ngày hội lớn

Khóe môi cười nắng quái cũng gầy hao

Như cò trắng giữa đồng xanh bất tận

Ta yêu người vì khoảnh khắc chiêm bao.

(Rừng Vạn Giã 1976)

FLEETING GLIMPSE OF A DREAM

.

Your deep innocent eyes on that day of gala

And your graceful smiling lips dim the dazzling rays of the sun

Incarnating the virginal heron in the midst of the endless verdant prairie

In the fleeting glimpse of a dream, I’m in love with thee.

(Vạn Giã Forest, 1976)

QUÁN TRỌ CỦA NGÀN SAO

.

Mắt em quán trọ của ngàn sao

Ngọt ngất hoang sơ ánh rượu đào

Pha loãng nắng tà dâng cát bụi

Ấm lòng khách lữ bước lao đao.

Mắt huyền thăm thẳm mượt đêm nhung

Mưa hạt long lanh rọi nến hồng

Sương lạnh đưa người xanh khói biển

Bình minh quán trọ nắng rưng rưng.

Trại giam Phan Đăng Lưu,

Sài gòn 79

PLACE HOLDER OF THOUSANDS OF STARS

.

Your deep innocent eyes are the place holder of thousands of stars

So sweet that dissolves in the wild peach wine

Diluting in the sun’s ray, blending in the dust

It is heartwarming for travelers with tottering steps.

Those legendary eyes are deep in the silky dark night

The glittering raindrops shine like golden candles

Cold mist escorted frontier, sadden ocean mist

In the dawn of this realm of life, sun shed its tears.

Phan Dang Luu Prison,

Saigon 79



BÌNH MINH

.

Tiếng trẻ khóc ngân vang lời vĩnh cửu

Từ nguyên sơ sông máu thắm đồng xanh

Tôi là cỏ trôi theo dòng thiên cổ

Nghe lời ru nhớ mãi buổi bình minh.

Buổi vô thủy hồn tôi từ đáy mộ

Uống sương khuya tìm sinh lộ viễn trình

Khi nắng sớm hôn nồng lên nụ nhỏ

Tôi yêu ai, trời rực ánh bình minh.

Đôi cò trắng yêu nhau còn bỡ ngỡ

Sao mặt trời thù ghét tóc nàng xinh?

Tôi lên núi tìm nỗi buồn đâu đó

Sao tuổi thơ không khóc buổi bình minh?

DAWN

.

The sound of a crying baby resounds words of eternity

In primeval times rivers of blood bathe the green fields

I am the grass swept along the current of antiquity

Listening to the lullaby that reminds always the time of dawn.

At the unbegining my soul arises from the depths of the grave

Imbibing the wee hours dew in search of a long-journeyed life path

When the aurora sun places its kiss onto the budding petals

No matter whomever I love, dawn breaks out blazingly.

A pair of virginal herons in love still crestfallen

Why must the sun displace hatred to the innocent beautiful haired?

Up the mountain, I go find the sadness here and there

Why don’t the youth cry for the morning dawn?



TÔI VẪN ĐỢI

.

Tôi vẫn đợi những đêm xanh khắc khoải

Màu xanh xao trong tiếng khóc ven rừng

Trong bóng tối hận thù, tha thiết mãi

Một vì sao bên khóe miệng rưng rưng.

Tôi vẫn đợi những đêm đen lặng gió

Màu đen huyền ánh mắt tự ngàn xưa

Nhìn hun hút cho dài thêm lịch sử

Dài con sông tràn máu lệ quê cha.

Tôi vẫn đợi suốt đời quên sóng vỗ

Quên những người xuôi ngược Thái Bình Dương

Người ở lại giữa lòng tay bạo chúa

Cọng lau gầy trĩu nặng ánh tà dương .

Rồi trước mắt ngục tù thân bé bỏng

Ngón tay nào gõ nhịp xuống tường rêu

Rồi nhắm mắt ta đi vào cõi mộng

Như sương mai, như ánh chớp, mây chiều.

Sài gòn 78



I AM STILL WAITING

.

In the deep silent nights with agony, I am still waiting

The pale color, crying on the edge of the forest

In the darkness of hatred, forever earnest

A star shedding salty tears on the mouth’s corner

In the dark night with calm wind, I am still waiting

The black mystical eyes—

the soul of eyes from the ancient past

Looking deeply for history to prolong its courses

Endless rivers of blood spilled on the fatherland

In this lifetime, forgetting the wave’s crashes, I am still waiting

Forgetting those palindromic motions of the Pacific Ocean

Those who stay behind are in the hand of the tyrant

The thin reeds are heavier—the sunset ray

And immediately, the little body resides in the prison

Which fingers are tapping into the mossed wall

Then, closing the eyes---into the realm of dreams

As morning dew, as lightning, as afternoon cloud.

Saigon 78

Poem by Thích Tuệ Sỹ / Thơ Tuệ Sỹ

Translated by / Bạch X. Phẻ dịch

Edited by Professor Nguyễn Văn Thái hiệu đính

Link: http://phebach.blogspot.com/2018/01/four-poems-by-tue-sy-thich-tue-sy.html