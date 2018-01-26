Four Poems by Tue Sy (Thích Tuệ Sỹ)

.
MỘT THOÁNG CHIÊM BAO
.
Người mắt biếc ngây thơ ngày hội lớn
Khóe môi cười nắng quái cũng gầy hao
Như cò trắng giữa đồng xanh bất tận
Ta yêu người vì khoảnh khắc chiêm bao.
(Rừng Vạn Giã 1976)
.
.
.
FLEETING GLIMPSE OF A DREAM
.
Your deep innocent eyes on that day of gala
And your graceful smiling lips dim the dazzling rays of the sun
Incarnating the virginal heron in the midst of the endless verdant prairie
In the fleeting glimpse of a dream, I’m in love with thee.
(Vạn Giã Forest, 1976)
.
.
.
QUÁN TRỌ CỦA NGÀN SAO
.
Mắt em quán trọ của ngàn sao
Ngọt ngất hoang sơ ánh rượu đào
Pha loãng nắng tà dâng cát bụi
Ấm lòng khách lữ bước lao đao.
Mắt huyền thăm thẳm mượt đêm nhung
Mưa hạt long lanh rọi nến hồng
Sương lạnh đưa người xanh khói biển
Bình minh quán trọ nắng rưng rưng.
Trại giam Phan Đăng Lưu,
Sài gòn 79
.
.
.
PLACE HOLDER OF THOUSANDS OF STARS
.
Your deep innocent eyes are the place holder of thousands of stars
So sweet that dissolves in the wild peach wine
Diluting in the sun’s ray, blending in the dust
It is heartwarming for travelers with tottering steps.
Those legendary eyes are deep in the silky dark night
The glittering raindrops shine like golden candles
Cold mist escorted frontier, sadden ocean mist
In the dawn of this realm of life, sun shed its tears.
Phan Dang Luu Prison,
Saigon 79
.
.
BÌNH MINH
.
Tiếng trẻ khóc ngân vang lời vĩnh cửu
Từ nguyên sơ sông máu thắm đồng xanh
Tôi là cỏ trôi theo dòng thiên cổ
Nghe lời ru nhớ mãi buổi bình minh.
Buổi vô thủy hồn tôi từ đáy mộ
Uống sương khuya tìm sinh lộ viễn trình
Khi nắng sớm hôn nồng lên nụ nhỏ
Tôi yêu ai, trời rực ánh bình minh.
Đôi cò trắng yêu nhau còn bỡ ngỡ
Sao mặt trời thù ghét tóc nàng xinh?
Tôi lên núi tìm nỗi buồn đâu đó
Sao tuổi thơ không khóc buổi bình minh?
.
.
.
DAWN
.
The sound of a crying baby resounds words of eternity
In primeval times rivers of blood bathe the green fields
I am the grass swept along the current of antiquity
Listening to the lullaby that reminds always the time of dawn.
At the unbegining my soul arises from the depths of the grave
Imbibing the wee hours dew in search of a long-journeyed life path
When the aurora sun places its kiss onto the budding petals
No matter whomever I love, dawn breaks out blazingly.
A pair of virginal herons in love still crestfallen
Why must the sun displace hatred to the innocent beautiful haired?
Up the mountain, I go find the sadness here and there
Why don’t the youth cry for the morning dawn?
.
.
TÔI VẪN ĐỢI
.
Tôi vẫn đợi những đêm xanh khắc khoải
Màu xanh xao trong tiếng khóc ven rừng
Trong bóng tối hận thù, tha thiết mãi
Một vì sao bên khóe miệng rưng rưng.
Tôi vẫn đợi những đêm đen lặng gió
Màu đen huyền ánh mắt tự ngàn xưa
Nhìn hun hút cho dài thêm lịch sử
Dài con sông tràn máu lệ quê cha.
Tôi vẫn đợi suốt đời quên sóng vỗ
Quên những người xuôi ngược Thái Bình Dương
Người ở lại giữa lòng tay bạo chúa
Cọng lau gầy trĩu nặng ánh tà dương .
Rồi trước mắt ngục tù thân bé bỏng
Ngón tay nào gõ nhịp xuống tường rêu
Rồi nhắm mắt ta đi vào cõi mộng
Như sương mai, như ánh chớp, mây chiều.
Sài gòn 78
.
.
I AM STILL WAITING
.
In the deep silent nights with agony, I am still waiting
The pale color, crying on the edge of the forest
In the darkness of hatred, forever earnest
A star shedding salty tears on the mouth’s corner
In the dark night with calm wind, I am still waiting
The black mystical eyes—
the soul of eyes from the ancient past
Looking deeply for history to prolong its courses
Endless rivers of blood spilled on the fatherland
In this lifetime, forgetting the wave’s crashes, I am still waiting
Forgetting those palindromic motions of the Pacific Ocean
Those who stay behind are in the hand of the tyrant
The thin reeds are heavier—the sunset ray
And immediately, the little body resides in the prison
Which fingers are tapping into the mossed wall
Then, closing the eyes---into the realm of dreams
As morning dew, as lightning, as afternoon cloud.
Saigon 78
.
Poem by Thích Tuệ Sỹ / Thơ Tuệ Sỹ
Translated by / Bạch X. Phẻ dịch
Edited by Professor Nguyễn Văn Thái hiệu đính
