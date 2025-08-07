Trí Với Ngu



Tác giả: Sa môn Tố Liên

Dịch giả: Nguyên Giác

Lời dịch giả: Bài viết sau đây ký tên tác giả là Sa Môn Tố Liên, đăng trên Báo Đuốc Tuệ, ấn bản tháng 7 năm 1936. Hòa thượng Thích Tố Liên (1903 – 1977), thế danh Nguyễn Thanh Lai, sinh năm Quí Mão (1903), tại tỉnh Hà Đông. Xuất thân trong một gia đình Nho giáo. Ngài xuất gia năm 13 tuổi tại chùa Hương Tích, là đệ tử của Tổ Thanh Tích. Với tính cương trực, năng động, mặc dù được chọn làm trưởng pháp tử kế vị chùa Hương Tích, song Ngài quyết tâm du phương tham học nơi các đạo tràng danh tiếng như Đào Xuyên, Tế Xuyên, Bằng Sở, Vĩnh Nghiêm… và đã từng trú trì ở chùa Côn Sơn, Thanh Mai.





Năm 1935, sau phong trào chấn hưng Phật Giáo toàn quốc, sẵn có giới đức trang nghiêm và trí tuệ minh mẫn, sở học uyên thâm, Ngài được hội Bắc Kỳ Phật Giáo cung thỉnh ra chùa Quán Sứ, Hà Nội để chung lo Phật sự. Ngoài việc phụng sự chung cho đại cuộc Phật giáo, Ngài đã đóng góp rất nhiều cho Phật học đường Quán Sứ như giảng dạy, chủ sám và giới sư các đại giới đàn, cùng tham gia tích cực cho những hoạt động về văn hóa và xã hội của Phật giáo miền Bắc.





Năm 1945, sau một thời gian dài dưỡng bệnh tại Côn Sơn, Ngài lại trở về Quán Sứ. Vận dụng kiến thức và trí tuệ vốn có, Ngài cùng với Hòa thượng Trí Hải xuất bản báo Tinh Tiến (ở Bắc Việt) để truyền bá Phật pháp trong hoàn cảnh mới của đất nước đã giành lại chủ quyền. Ý thức trách nhiệm trước sứ mệnh lịch sử của dân tộc và đạo pháp, Ngài khắc phục mọi trở ngại, đề cao chủ trương: Thống nhất Phật giáo, đoàn kết Tăng Già. Và cuối cùng, năm 1949, nguyện vọng ấy đã đạt được qua việc thành lập Hội Tăng Ni Chỉnh Lý Bắc Việt với tạp chí Phương Tiện do Ngài làm chủ bút kiêm chủ nhiệm, hội này là tiền thân của Hội Phật Giáo Tăng Già Bắc Việt (năm 1950) vẫn do Ngài làm Chủ tịch, đồng thời giữ chức Phó Hội trưởng Hội Việt Nam Phật Giáo.

Tháng 5-1950, Ngài đại diện cho Phật giáo Việt Nam đi dự Hội nghị thành lập Hội Thế Giới Phật Giáo Liên Hữu tại Tích Lan. Phật giáo Việt nam là một sáng lập viên. Tại hội nghị này lá cờ 5 sắc được công nhận là Phật kỳ và Ngài được Đại Hội suy cử làm đệ nhất Phó Hội Trưởng. Ngài là đại diện Ban Chấp Hành Thế Giới Phật Giáo Liên Hữu Việt Nam, trụ sở đặt tại chùa Quán Sứ, Hà Nội.



Năm 1951, Ngài là một sáng lập viên Tổng Hội Phật Giáo Việt Nam, tổ chức thống nhất Phật giáo toàn quốc, gồm cả Tăng Già và cư sĩ thuộc Bắc, Trung, Nam để phù hợp với đà tiến hóa chung của Phật giáo thế giới.



Năm 1952, tháng 9, Ngài lại đi tham dự Đại hội Phật giáo Thế giới tại Nhật, nhằm tăng cường Phật sự trên cơ sở Phật giáo thế giới, như phổ biến giáo lý Phật Đà trong các tổ chức giáo dục thuộc mỗi quốc gia, từ tiểu học đến đại học, thực hiện các công tác nhân đạo, từ thiện, xã hội, thành lập đoàn Thanh niên Phật tử Thế giới. Trong Phật sự đó từ năm 1950 đến 1954, Ngài hướng dẫn thành lập các tổ chức Gia Đình Phật Tử ở khắp miền Bắc một cách nhanh chóng.





Từ những năm 1949 đến 1954, Ngài tích cực đi vận động các vị Tôn Túc lãnh đạo Phật giáo khắp miền Bắc Trung Nam, để xây dựng cơ sở vững chắc cho một Giáo Hội tương lai. Kết quả Giáo Hội Tăng Già Toàn Quốc được thành lập năm 1952 và Ngài được cử làm Tổng thư ký.





Về xã hội, suốt khoảng thời gian từ 1945-1954, Ngài là vị trụ trì chùa Quán Sứ – Hà Nội, một trung tâm đào tạo Tăng tài và điều hành toàn bộ Phật sự ở miền Bắc. Ngài đã lập nên các tổ chức cứu trợ đồng bào gặp hiểm nghèo vì thiên tai hoặc chiến tranh, và các cô nhi viện Quán Sứ, Tế Sinh, góp phần tích cực hàn gắn vết thương chiến tranh xoa dịu nỗi đau trong xã hội.





Về văn hóa, Ngài cho khắc in rất nhiều bản và phổ biến trong cả nước bộ “Việt Nam Phật Điển Tùng San”. Ngài cùng với Hòa thượng Trí Hải xuất bản tạp chí Tinh Tiến, và còn là chủ nhiệm và chủ bút tờ nguyệt san Phương Tiện, hậu thân của báo Đuốc Tuệ. Ngài chuyên viết các bài giảng phổ thông về Phật học để báo Đuốc Tuệ ấn hành.





Về giáo dục, Ngài có công thành lập trường Tiểu học Khuông Việt tại chùa Quán Sứ; trường Trung học Vạn Hạnh tại Hàm Long, Hà Nội. Và đặc biệt quan tâm rất nhiều đến việc đào tạo Tăng tài bằng cách gởi các Tăng sĩ Việt Nam du học ở nước ngoài, nhằm phát triển kiến thức, trao đổi văn hóa, tăng cường hữu nghị và đào tạo Như Lai sứ giả giữa các quốc gia Phật giáo trên qui mô quốc tế.





Năm 1954, đất nước bị chia cắt, Ngài cùng với các Hòa thượng đồng chí hướng như Tuệ Tạng, Trí Hải, Vĩnh Tường… kiên quyết lưu lại Hà Nội để làm cột trụ vững chắc trong việc truyền thừa Phật sở đã có từ năm 1949. Đến năm 1958, Hội Phật Giáo Thống Nhất ra đời, với nội dung và nhân sự mới, kế thừa sự nghiệp của Ngài trong giai đoạn mới. Vì bệnh duyên và tuổi ngày một thêm cao, Ngài phải nghỉ dưỡng bệnh và tĩnh tu ở chùa Quán Sứ và các nơi khác ở miền Bắc.





Tháng 3 năm 1977, Ngài chống thiền trượng đi gặp và đàm đạo cùng chư Tăng tại chùa Quán Sứ để tạ từ. Thế rồi chiều ngày 13 tháng 2 năm Đinh Tỵ, tức ngày 1.4.1977, Ngài an nhiên viên tịch tại chùa Quán Sứ, trụ thế 75 năm, và hoằng pháp độ sinh 45 năm. Bảo tháp của Ngài được tôn xây tại chùa Sùng Phúc, thôn Huỳnh Cung, xã Tam Hiệp, huyện Thanh Trì, tỉnh Hà Tây (nay là Hà Nội). Bảo hiệu là Chân Không Tháp.





Về trước tác, Hòa Thượng còn để lại những tác phẩm:

– Tấm gương quy y.

– Sự lý lễ tụng.

– Ký sự phái đoàn Phật giáo Việt Nam đi Ấn Độ và Tích Lan…





Sự nghiệp và đạo hạnh của Ngài đã đi vào lịch sử Phật giáo Việt Nam và dân tộc như một tinh đẩu giữa thế kỷ XX. Với công lao cao cả trong cuộc chấn hưng Phật giáo nước nhà và đưa đạo Phật Việt Nam góp mặt với Phật giáo thế giới. Ngài là tấm gương sáng cho các thế hệ Tăng Ni, Phật Tử vì đã cống hiến trọn đời cho đạo pháp và dân tộc. Tiểu sử trên dựa vào link: https://thuvienphatviet.com/tieu-su-hoa-thuong-thich-to-lien/

TRÍ VỚI NGU





Người ta bất cứ Thượng-trí hay Hạ-ngu, đã sinh ra làm người ai cũng có cái bản tinh thiên-nhiên rất tôn rất quý. Phật nói là Phật-tính, Nho nói là Thiên-tính.

Đãn hiềm khi mới đầu thai, dù Thượng-trí, Hạ-ngu đi nữa, cũng đều phải cảm nhiễm cái nghiệp-phong thì mới thành thai được. Bực Thượng-trí thì cảm được cái nghiệp-phong thuần-thiện tinh-anh, hóa nên nguyên-tính vẫn y nhiên sáng suốt như gương không bụi, như nước không sóng, tới khi trưởng thành, không phải dùng công học tập lắm mà vạn sự vạn vật tới mắt là thông biểu.





Chẳng những thông hiểu những sự vật hiện tưởng mà thôi, thông biểu cả đến huyền-cơ bí mật của Tạo-hóa và ngoài Tạo-hóa nữa. Những bực này ở thế-gian là thánh Sinh-tri, xuất thế-gian là vị Vô-học, La-Hán. Các ngài tuy nhiên cũng hình hài cốt vóc như người, nhưng chính là một mảnh Phật-tinh, bay là một khối thiên-lý hiện thành nên những sự ngữ-mắc, cử-chỉ, tạo-lác, hành-vi, đều thung dung hợp đạo lý; lại hay suy rộng cái nguồn gốc đạo lý, bày ra phẩm-tiết tỏ tường, để dạy cho trăm nghìn muôn đời, đều biết phép tu thân lập mệnh.





Còn chúng-nhân thi đời trước đã vụng đường tu, hóa nên ít phúc-đức, cái khi mới dầu thai, dã pbải luồng gió hắc-nghiệp nó cảm nhiễm với cái nguyên tính rồi, tới khi sinh ra, thì cái mãm nghiệp đã sẵn đấy nó cùng với minh cùng lớn nên, lại phải cái vật dục ở ngoài nó dụ đi nữa, bấy giờ tự cái nguyên-tính hóa ra tâm tham, sân, si, hóa ra tình điên-đảo mê-hoặc.





Nguyên-tính tuy rằng đã biến thiên như thế, nhưng cũng chưa biến được hết, trong tâm người nào cũng vẫn có thiên-lý cùng nhân dục bỗn tạp với nhau. Dù bực Thượng-trí cũng có nhân dục như đói muốn ăn, khát muốn uống v. v. Người hạ-ngu cũng còn thiên-lý như kính cha yêu mẹ v. v.





Nhưng bực Thượng-trí biết đem tâm thiên-lý làm quan tướng-súy, bắt tâm nhân dục làm quân tốt đò. Tướng-súy có dinh-chính thì mới sử linh được tốt-đồ. Người Hạ-ngu lại tự đem quân tốt-đồ để sử linh quan tướng-súy. Cho nên sách Hán-Thư nói: Tứ mã khả điều, chí bất khả điều. Bàn thủy khả phúng, chí bất khả ngự. Nghĩa là bốn ngựa còn dễ luyện thuần, chí khó luyện thuần. Mâm nước đầy còn dễ bưng, chí khó ngăn giữ. Than ôi, thương thay ! Cái chí dông càn ấy nó cướp mất cả danh nghĩa tiết hạnh, đến nỗi thương luân, bại lý, tệ tục, đồi phong, đến nỗi thất hiếu, thất trung, vô liêm, vô sỉ, thực đúng như lời ông Mạnh-Tử nói: người mà vô giáo thì cùng với loài cầm thủ không xa.





Tuy vậy, như trên đã nói, cái bản-tinh thiên-nhiên rất tôn rất quý không người nào không có, ở người ngu không phải có kém, ở người trí cũng không phải có hơn; mê đi thì là ngu, mà tỉnh ra thì lại trở thành người trí. Ông Mạnh- Tử lại có nói: «Người ta ai cũng làm được vua Nghiêu, vua Thuấn cả». Vua Nghiêu vua Thuấn là hai vị đại thánh, mà người ta chịu khó tu tỉnh thì cũng làm được như vậy không khó gì.

Cũng tức như lời Phật nói: «Chúng-sinh nào cũng có dức tính từ-bi diệu dụng như Phật, và chúng-sinh đều tu được thành Phật cả.» Mà không tu không niệm, có phải tự phí tự hoại đời người không?





Chẳng hóa ra minh ngây dại lắm ru! Cho nên dù nho hay Phật cũng vậy, lập ra Tôn-giảo để dạy người, tuy có khác nhau về những việc hình thức bề ngoài, chử còn đến đàm tâm, luận tính, thì hợp nhau như so ấn.





Như Phật nói: Minh tâm kiến tính thành Phật.

Nho nói：Tồn tâm dưỡng tính thành thánh, hiền.





Mà cái phương châm tu tiến nên địa vị Phật Thánh thì Phật dạy phải dụng công Lục bế (1) cũng như nho dạy tứ vật. Phi lễ vật thị. Phi lễ vật thính. Phi lễ vật ngôn. Phi lễ vật động, nghĩa là: mắt cốt xem phải lễ, trái lễ chở xem. Tai cốt để nghe phải lễ, trái lễ chớ nghe. Miệng cốt để nói phải lễ, trái lễ chớ nói. Thân cốt để làm phải lễ, trài lễ chớ làm. Bọn ta ai có chí cầu đạo, phải nên biết bốn câu ãy là bốn cái kiểu mẫu đề đào luyện đức-tính. Chớ nên để sai lạc chốc lát, mà càng những khi vội vàng hấp tấp, lại càng phải giữ gìn cần thận, hình như mình bê một vật gì rất qui báu, chỉ sợ sẩy chân buột tay rơi vỡ mất thì quan ra.





Xét cho cùng thì bao nhiêu Tôn-giáo, chỉ là phương-pháp dễ chữa bệnh tâm, nếu người có bệnh tâm mà không biết tìm phương thuốc chữa đi, thì về sau tự cái bệnh tâm của minh hóa ra địa ngục, quỷ, súc, hóa ra sông mê bể khổ, chứ có phải những cảnh thú ấy ở ngoài mà có đâu.





Mà ngàn giác, bè từ cũng tự ở trong tâm mà ra cả. Nếu bệnh tâm đã khỏi thi tự nhiên thấy có cái cảnh thường vui. Phật nói: "Ba giới cbỉ ở tâm mình tự tạo ra" muốn lành được lành, muốn dữ được dữ, tùy người ta chọn lấy đấy.

Sa-môn TỐ-LIÊN

(1) Lục-bế, là đóng sáu căn, nhãn nhĩ tị thiệt thân ý, đóng lại không cho sa đắm vào sáu trần.

The Wise and the Ignorant



Author: Sa môn Tố Liên

Translator: Nguyên Giác



Translator's note: The following article is signed by the author, Monk Tố Liên, and was published in the July 1936 edition of Đuốc Tuệ Magazine. Venerable Thích Tố Liên (1903–1977), born Nguyễn Thanh Lai in the Year of the Cat (1903) in Hà Đông province, came from a Confucian family. He became a monk at the age of 13 at Hương Tích Pagoda, where he was a disciple of Patriarch Thanh Tích. Venerable Thích Tố Liên, known for his upright and dynamic nature, was chosen to be the head dharma heir to succeed at Hương Tích Pagoda, but he was determined to travel and study at renowned monasteries such as Đào Xuyên, Tế Xuyên, Bằng Sở, and Vĩnh Nghiêm. He also served as the abbot of Côn Sơn Pagoda in Thanh Mai.





In 1935, following the national Buddhist revival movement, Venerable Tố Liên—renowned for his dignified morality, clear intelligence, and profound knowledge—was invited by the Northern Buddhist Association (Hội Bắc Kỳ Phật Giáo) to Quán Sứ Pagoda in Hanoi to join the Buddhist movement. In addition to serving the noble cause of Buddhism, he made significant contributions to Quán Sứ Buddhist School (Phật học đường Quán Sứ) as a lecturer, preceptor, and precept master of the major ordination platforms. He also actively participated in the cultural and social activities of Buddhism in Northern Vietnam.





In 1945, after a prolonged period of recuperation in Côn Sơn, he returned to Quán Sứ. Drawing on his knowledge and wisdom, he and Venerable Trí Hải published the Tinh Tiến newspaper in North Vietnam to promote Buddhism amid the country's renewed sovereignty. Aware of his responsibility toward the historical mission of the nation and religion, he overcame numerous obstacles to advance the policy of unifying Buddhism and uniting the Sangha. Ultimately, in 1949, this aspiration was realized with the establishment of the Northern Vietnam Righteous Buddhist Sangha Association (Hội Tăng Ni Chỉnh Lý Bắc Việt) and the Phương Tiện magazine, for which he served as editor-in-chief and director. This association was the predecessor of the Northern Vietnam Buddhist Sangha Association, founded in 1950, where he continued to serve as president while concurrently holding the position of vice president of the Vietnam Buddhist Association (Hội Việt Nam Phật Giáo).





In May 1950, he represented Vietnamese Buddhism at the conference to establish the World Buddhist Fellowship in Sri Lanka. Vietnamese Buddhism was a founding member. During this conference, the Congress officially recognized the five-color flag as the Buddhist flag and elected him as the first vice president. He also served as the representative of the Executive Committee of the World Buddhist Fellowship of Vietnam, headquartered at Quán Sứ Pagoda in Hanoi.





In 1951, he was a founder of the Vietnam Buddhist Sangha, an organization that unified Buddhism nationwide by bringing together both the Sangha and laypeople from the North, Central, and South regions to align with the general development of global Buddhism.





In September 1952, he once again attended the World Buddhist Congress in Japan, aiming to strengthen Buddhist activities worldwide. His goals included disseminating Buddha's teachings in educational institutions across all levels—from elementary schools to universities—carrying out humanitarian, charitable, and social work, and establishing the World Buddhist Youth Association. Between 1950 and 1954, he played a leading role in the rapid establishment of Buddhist Youth Associations throughout the northern region.





From 1949 to 1954, he actively mobilized Buddhist leaders across the northern, central, and southern regions to build a solid foundation for a future Buddhist Church. As a result, the National Sangha Church was established in 1952, and he was appointed its General Secretary.





Regarding social activities, from 1945 to 1954, he served as the abbot of Quán Sứ Pagoda in Hanoi, a center for training talented monks and overseeing all Buddhist activities in the North. He established organizations to assist people affected by natural disasters or war, as well as the Quán Sứ and Tế Sinh orphanages, actively contributing to healing the wounds of war and alleviating societal suffering.





Regarding cultural activities, he published many copies of the Vietnamese Buddhist Canonical Series and distributed them throughout the country. He and Venerable Trí Hải published Tinh Tiến magazine, and he also served as the editor-in-chief of Phương Tiện monthly magazine, the successor to Đuốc Tuệ magazine. Additionally, he specialized in writing popular lectures on Buddhism for Đuốc Tuệ to publish.





Regarding educational activities, he notably established Khuông Việt Primary School at Quán Sứ Pagoda and Vạn Hạnh High School in Hàm Long, Hanoi. He also placed special emphasis on training talented monks by sending Vietnamese monks to study abroad, with the goals of expanding knowledge, promoting cultural exchange, strengthening friendships, and training Tathagata messengers to foster international cooperation among Buddhist countries.

In 1954, Vietnam was divided. He resolutely remained in Hanoi, along with other like-minded monks such as Tuệ Tạng, Trí Hải, and Vĩnh Tường, to serve as a steadfast pillar in the transmission of the Buddha's teachings, which had been ongoing since 1949. In 1958, the Unified Buddhist Association was established, featuring new content and personnel, continuing his work into a new era. Due to illness and advancing age, he was compelled to rest and meditate at Quán Sứ Pagoda and other locations in the North.





In March 1977, he met with the monks of Quán Sứ Pagoda to say goodbye. Then, on the afternoon of February 13 in the Year of the Snake according to the lunar calendar—corresponding to April 1, 1977, in the solar calendar—he peacefully passed away at Quán Sứ Pagoda. He had lived for 75 years and preached the Dharma for 45 years. His stupa was constructed at Sùng Phúc Pagoda in Hà Tây Province, which is now part of Hanoi. He left behind several published works.





His career and virtues have become a significant part of the history of Vietnamese Buddhism and the nation, shining like a star in the mid-20th century. He made great contributions to the revival of Buddhism in the country and helped bring Vietnamese Buddhism to the global stage. He serves as a shining example for generations of monks, nuns, and Buddhists, having devoted his entire life to the Dharma and the nation. The above biography is based on the following link: https://thuvienphatviet.com/tieu-su-hoa-thuong-thich-to-lien/

The Wise and the Ignorant





Regardless of whether one is intelligent or not, every human being is born with a noble and precious innate essence. Buddhism refers to this as Buddha-nature, while Confucianism calls it Heavenly Nature.





Even the smartest and dumbest people must be influenced by karmic energy before they can conceive. Those with the highest intelligence are affected by pure and excellent karmic energy, allowing their original nature to remain as clear as a mirror without dust or as water without ripples. As adults, they do not need to study extensively; they can immediately comprehend everything they encounter.





Not only do they understand the visible world, but the wise also comprehend the secret mysteries of creation and what lies beyond it. These individuals are the true sages, born with innate knowledge; among them are the Arhats and the Unlearned. Although they share the same physical form as ordinary humans, they embody a fragment of Buddha's essence—a manifestation of divine principles. Consequently, their speech, gestures, actions, and behaviors are calm and aligned with these principles. They often contemplate the origins of these principles deeply, demonstrating their virtues to guide countless generations, helping them learn the path of self-cultivation and the establishment of their destiny.





In their previous lives, these individuals were not diligent in cultivation, resulting in few blessings. Upon their first reincarnation, the influence of dark karma corrupted their original nature. From birth, this evil karma was present and grew alongside their enlightenment. They were also tempted by external material desires. Consequently, their original nature transformed into a mind dominated by greed, anger, and ignorance, leading to chaotic and deluded emotions.





Although the original nature has changed in this way, it has not changed completely. In everyone's heart, natural principles and human desires remain intertwined. Even the wisest sages experience human desires such as hunger and thirst. Likewise, the most ignorant people still possess natural principles, such as respecting their father and loving their mother.





But the wisest man knows how to harness the mind of heaven to guide his generals and to transform the human mind into his soldiers. Only when a general has a strong foundation can he effectively control his troops. The foolish man, however, uses his troops to control his generals. Therefore, the Book of Han says, “Four horses are easy to tame, but the will of a man is difficult to tame. A full tray of water is easy to hold with one's hand, but it is difficult to restrain the will of a man.”





Alas, what a pity! That arrogance robs us of the name of virtue, to the point of destroying morality, corrupting customs, and leading to a lack of filial piety, disloyalty, dishonesty, and shamelessness. Mencius once remarked that an individual lacking education bears similarities to both birds and animals.

However, as mentioned above, the natural essence is highly respected and very precious, and everyone possesses it. It is neither inferior to the foolish nor superior to the wise. If the mind is deluded, it is foolish; but if the mind is awakened, it becomes wise. Mencius also said, “Everyone can become King Yao and King Shun.” King Yao and King Shun were two great sages, and if people diligently cultivate themselves, they can achieve the same without difficulty.





As the Buddha said, “All sentient beings possess the virtue of compassion and miraculous powers like the Buddha, and all sentient beings can cultivate themselves to become Buddhas.” However, if they do not cultivate or contemplate, are they not wasting and ruining their lives? Would this not mean they are being very foolish? Therefore, whether it is Confucianism or Buddhism, both are established religions to teach people. Although they differ in external forms, when it comes to discussing the mind and nature, they are in agreement, much like matching seals.





As Buddha said, Enlighten your mind and see your nature, and you will become a Buddha. Confucianism said, Preserve your mind and cultivate your nature, and you will become either a saint or a sage.





The Buddha taught that the six senses must be guarded to attain the state of a Buddha, an Arahant, or a noble person. Similarly, Confucianism teaches that there are four things one should avoid: the eyes should only see what is proper, not what is improper; the ears should only hear what is proper, not what is improper; the mouth should only speak what is proper, not what is improper; and the body should only perform what is proper, not what is improper.





Those of us who have the will to seek the Way should understand that these four sentences serve as models for cultivating virtue. We must avoid making mistakes even for a moment, and especially when we are in a hurry, we should be even more careful—treating it as if we were carrying something very precious, fearful that if we accidentally drop and break it, the authorities will come after us.





After all, religions can be seen as methods to address mental illness. If individuals struggling with mental illness do not find a way to heal, their condition may manifest as visions of hell, ghosts, animals, rivers of delusion, and seas of suffering. These experiences are not external realities.

But the thousand awakenings and the thousand rafts of compassion all arise from within the mind. If mental illness is cured, a state of constant joy will naturally follow.





The Buddha taught that the three realms are created by one's own mind. Therefore, whether one chooses to be good or evil is entirely a matter of personal choice.

Sa-môn TỐ-LIÊN





(1) Guarding the six senses—eyes, ears, nose, tongue, body, and mind—is essential to prevent attachment to their corresponding sense objects.

.