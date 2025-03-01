Ai có thể làm chói sáng cõi này? / Who can illuminate this world?
Ai có thể làm chói sáng cõi này?
Nguyên Giác
Khi chúng ta đọc Kinh Phật, thường gặp những hình ảnh nói về sự chói sáng. Có Kinh nói rằng, nguồn của ánh sáng là Đức Phật, sáng hơn cả mặt trời và mặt trăng. Đó là Kinh SN 1.26 Sutta. Trong khi đó, Kinh AN 1.41-50 Sutta nói rằng nguồn của ánh sáng là tâm vốn có sẵn tánh sáng chói, nhưng bị bụi cấu uế bám vào, và tâm này sẽ chói sáng sau khi gột rửa bụi.
Trong một hình ảnh khác, chúng ta đọc thấy Kinh AN 4.7 Sutta ghi rằng, ngay cả người nam cữ sĩ và nữ cư sĩ, giữ năm giới và hành trì Chánh pháp là cũng đủ để hiển lộ ánh sáng trong tứ chúng. Nghĩa là, chưa phải là bậc giải thoát, chúng ta cũng có thể làm chói sáng những nơi chúng ta bước vào. Thực vậy, rất nhiều Kinh ghi rằng, một vị cõi thiên khi hiện ra đều làm chói sáng một góc rừng. Chúng ta đều biết rằng, các vị thiên chủ yếu là có phước đức, nhưng chưa hẳn là họ có đủ trí tuệ giải thoát.
Có một kinh rất đặc biệt nói về ánh sáng: Kinh MN 32 Sutta ghi câu hỏi của ngài Sāriputta rằng hạng Tỷ-kheo nào có thể làm chói sáng khu rừng Gosinga. Điều lý thú là, có nhiều câu trả lời.
. Ngài Ananda trả lời rằng nhà sư học nhiều sẽ có thể làm chói sáng khu rừng Gosinga.
. Ngài Revata trả lời rằng nhà sư ưa nơi u tịch, thiền định thường trực trong chỉ và quán sẽ có thể làm chói sáng khu rừng Gosinga.
. Ngài Anuruddha nói rằng nhà sư nào đắc thiên nhãn thần thông sẽ có thể làm chói sáng khu rừng Gosinga.
. Ngài Kassapa nói rằng vị sư nào sống hạnh đầu đà, giới hạnh viên mãn, sẽ có thể làm chói sáng khu rừng Gosinga. Điều chú ý: hạnh đầu đà mà Ngài Kassapa nói nơi đây là ẩn cư trong núi rừng, không nói về du hành đường xa.
Who can illuminate this world?
Written and translated by Nguyên Giác
When we read the Buddhist scriptures, we frequently encounter imagery of radiance. One sutra states that the source of light is the Buddha, who is brighter than both the sun and the moon; this statement is found in the SN 1.26 Sutta. In contrast, the AN 1.41-50 Sutta asserts that the source of light is the mind, which is inherently luminous but obscured by defilements. This mind will shine once it has been purified of those impurities.
In another image, we read in the AN 4.7 Sutta that even male and female lay followers who observe the five precepts and practice the Dharma are capable of manifesting light within the four groups. This means that even if we have not yet attained liberation, we can still illuminate the spaces we enter. Indeed, many Suttas document that when a deva appears, he illuminates a corner of the forest. We all understand that devas are primarily endowed with virtue, but they do not necessarily possess liberating wisdom.
There is an exceptional sutta that discusses radiance: the MN 32 Sutta records Sāriputta's inquiry regarding what type of bhikkhu could illuminate the Gosinga forest. Interestingly, there are numerous answers provided.
. Venerable Ananda replied that a knowledgeable monk would be able to illuminate the Gosinga Forest.
. Venerable Revata replied that a monk who embraces solitude and consistently meditates in both samatha and vipassana would be able to illuminate the Gosinga forest.
. Venerable Anuruddha stated that a monk who has attained the supernatural power of the divine eye would be able to illuminate the Gosinga Forest.
. Kassapa stated that any monk who embraces the Dhutanga life—a life of asceticism and perfect morality—will be able to illuminate the Gosinga forest. It is important to note that the Dhutanga life Kassapa refers to involves living in seclusion in the mountains and forests rather than traveling great distances.
. Venerable Moggallāna stated that monks who excel in argumentation, are skilled in debate, and possess a profound understanding of the Abhidharma will be able to illuminate the Gosinga forest.
. Venerable Sāriputta stated that monks who can easily control their minds throughout the morning, noon, afternoon, and night will be able to illuminate the Gosinga forest.
These were the six responses from the six esteemed monks of the Buddha. The monks were perplexed, so they approached the Buddha to seek clarification. The Buddha's response was straightforward: all six answers were correct, as these six tendencies of diligent practice could illuminate the Gosinga forest. He then provided a seventh insight, stating that any monk who meditates diligently could also illuminate the Gosinga forest.
Here, we will sequentially quote from the previously cited Suttas.
In the SN 1.26 Sutta, the Buddha states that he is the supreme light, brighter than the sun, the moon, and fire. The SN 1.26 Sutta is presented as follows, according to Bhikkhu Bodhi's translation.
“There are four sources of light in the world;
A fifth one is not found here.
The sun shines by day,
The moon glows at night,
And fire flares up here and there
Both by day and at night.
But the Buddha is the best of those that shine:
He is the light unsurpassed.”
In the AN 1.41-50 Sutta, the Buddha spoke of the mind being clear and bright when it is free from defilements. The AN 1.41-50 Sutta reads as follows, according to Thanissaro Bhikkhu's translation.
“Luminous, monks, is the mind. And it is defiled by incoming defilements.”
“Luminous, monks, is the mind. And it is freed from incoming defilements.”
Meanwhile, the AN 4.7 Sutta records the Buddha's teaching that any monk, nun, male lay follower, or female lay follower can shine. The AN 4.7 Sutta states the following, according to Bhikkhu Bodhi's translation.
“Bhikkhus, these four kinds of persons who are competent, disciplined, self-confident, learned, experts on the Dhamma, practicing in accordance with the Dhamma, adorn the Saṅgha. What four?
(1) “A bhikkhu who is competent, disciplined, self-confident, learned, an expert on the Dhamma, practicing in accordance with the Dhamma, adorns the Saṅgha. (2) A bhikkhunī who is competent … (3) A male lay follower who is competent … (4) A female lay follower who is competent, disciplined, self-confident, learned, an expert on the Dhamma, practicing in accordance with the Dhamma, adorns the Saṅgha."
Meanwhile, in the MN 32 Sutta, Venerable Sāriputta asks, "What kind of monastic can illuminate the Gosinga forest?" The following answers are according to the translation by I.B. Horner.
Venerable Ananda replied: “In this case, reverend Sāriputta, a monk comes to be one who has heard much, who masters what he has heard, who stores what he has heard; those teachings which are lovely at the beginning, lovely in the middle, lovely at the end, which with the spirit and the letter declare the Brahma-faring which is completely fulfilled, utterly pure-such teachings come to be much heard by him, borne in mind, repeated out loud, pondered over in the mind, well comprehended by view; he teaches Dhamma to the four assemblies with correct and fluent lines and sentences for the rooting out of (latent) propensities. By a monk of such a type, reverend Sāriputta, would the Gosiṅga sāl-wood be illumined.”
Venerable Revata replied: “In this connection, reverend Sāriputta, a monk delights in solitary meditation, he is delighted by solitary meditation, he is intent on mental tranquillity within, his meditation is uninterrupted, he is endowed with vision, a cultivator of empty places. By a monk of such a type, reverend Sāriputta, would the Gosiṅga sāl-wood be illumined.”
Venerable Anuruddha replied: “In this connection, reverend Sāriputta, a monk surveys the thousand worlds with purified deva-vision surpassing that of men. Reverend Sāriputta, as a man with vision might survey a thousand concentric circles from the top of a long house, so, reverend Sāriputta, does a monk survey the thousand worlds with purified deva-vision, surpassing that of men. By a monk of such a type, reverend Sāriputta, would the Gosiṅga sāl-wood be illumined.”
Venerable Kassapa replied: “In this connection, reverend Sāriputta, a monk is both a forest-dweller himself and one who praises forest-dwelling; he is an almsman himself and one who praises being an almsman; he is a rag-robe wearer himself and one who praises the wearing of rag-robes; he wears three robes himself and is one who praises the wearing of three robes; he is of few wishes himself and is one who praises being of few wishes; he is contented himself and is one who praises contentment; he is aloof himself and is one who praises aloofness; he is ungregarious himself and is one who praises ungregariousness; he is of stirred up energy himself and is one who praises stirring up energy; he is possessed of moral habit himself and is one who praises success in moral habit; he is possessed of concentration himself and is one who praises success in concentration; he is possessed of intuitive wisdom himself and is one who praises success in intuitive wisdom; he is possessed of freedom himself and is one who praises success in freedom; he is possessed of the knowledge and vision of freedom himself and is one who praises success in the knowledge and vision of freedom. By a monk of such a type, reverend Sāriputta, would the Gosiṅga sāl-wood be illumined.”
Venerable Moggallāna replied: “In this connection, reverend Sāriputta, two monks are talking on Further Dhamma; they ask one another questions; in answering one another's questions they respond and do not fail, and their talk on Dhamma goes forward. By a monk of such a type, reverend Sāriputta, would the Gosiṅga sāl-wood be illumined.”
Venerable Sāriputta replied: "Reverend Moggallāna, as a king or a king's chief minister might have a chest for clothes filled with differently dyed cloths, so that no matter which pair of cloths he wished to put on in the morning, he could put on that self-same pair of cloths in the morning; no matter which pair of cloths he wished to put on at midday, he could put on that self-same pair of cloths at midday; no matter which pair of cloths he wished to put on in the evening, he could put on that self-same pair of cloths in the evening-even so, reverend Moggallāna, a monk rules over mind, is not under mind's rule; whatever attainment of abiding he wishes to abide in in the morning, in that attainment of abiding he abides in the morning; whatever attainment of abiding he wishes to abide in at midday, in that attainment of abiding he abides at midday; whatever attainment of abiding he wishes to abide in in the evening, in that attainment of abiding he abides in the evening. By a monk of such a type, reverend Moggallāna, would the Gosiṅga sāl-wood be illumined.”
Then the monks approached the Buddha and received the following response: “It was well spoken by you all in turn, Sāriputta. But now hear from me by what type of monk the Gosiṅga sāl-wood would be illumined. In this connection, Sāriputta, a monk, returning from alms-gathering after the meal, sits down cross-legged, the back erect, having raised up mindfulness in front of him, and thinking: ‘I will not quit this cross-legged (position) until my mind is freed from the cankers without any residuum (for rebirth) remaining.’ By such a type of monk, Sāriputta, would the Gosiṅga sāl-wood be illumined.”
All the aforementioned Suttas demonstrate that any Buddhist, whether a monastic or a layperson, can illuminate a forest by adhering to the precepts and practicing diligently. We can interpret this image of the forest as both a natural forest and a mental forest.
