Song ngữ: Angulimala: từ kẻ sát nhân hàng loạt trờ thành vị thánh

Angulimala: từ kẻ sát nhân hàng loạt trờ thành vị thánh

Vào thời Đức Phật, tại triều đình của Vua Pasenadi xứ Kosala, có một vị Bà la môn tên là Bhaggava Gagga, giữ chức Tuyên úy Hoàng gia, một trong những chức cao nhất của vương quốc. Một đêm, vợ ông, Mantani, sinh một đứa con trai. Người cha xem tử vi cho đứa trẻ và thấy rằng con trai mình được sinh ra dưới chòm sao của sự cướp bóc.

Khi đứa trẻ chào đời, tất cả vũ khí trong thành phố Savatthi đột nhiên lấp lánh. Vào buổi sáng, vị Bà-la-môn đến cung điện như thường lệ. Nhà vua nói đêm qua vua mất ngủ, vì thấy vũ khí lấp lánh sáng. Vị Bà La Môn nói có lẽ đứa con mới sinh của ông đã ảnh hưởng, làm vũ khí lấp lánh, nhưng tử vi cho thấy đứa trẻ sẽ sống đơn độc. Vua nói, hãy nuôi giáo dục đứa trẻ đúng cách để thiện hóa đứa trẻ.

Cậu bé được đặt tên là Ahimsaka, nghĩa là Vô hại. Lớn lên, cậu bé có cơ thể khỏe mạnh khác thường, ham học và thông minh. Cậu được gửi đến Takkasila, trường đại học nổi tiếng của Ấn Độ để học theo truyền thống. Ahimsaka siêng học, giỏi hơn các bạn, cư xử dễ chịu, được thầy yêu thích nhất.

Các bạn học đố kỵ, tới gặp riêng thầy, nói rằng Ahimsaka có âm mưu giết thầy. Vị thầy sinh tâm nghi ngờ, sợ sức mạnh thể chất và tinh thần của Ahimsaka, nên cuối khóa học đã gọi Ahimsaka ra và nói rằng, "Truyền thống là có lễ tôn vinh Thầy sau khóa học. Ahimsaka hãy mang tới tặng Thầy một nghìn ngón tay nhỏ cắt từ một ngàn người."

Có lẽ người thầy tin rằng Ahimsaka, làm như thế, sẽ bị nhà vua bắt và xử tử. Ahimsaka nói rằng truyền thống gia đình không cho bạo lực, nhưng vì tôn kính thầy nên sẽ thực hiện như lời dạy. Ahimsaka đi vào khu rừng Jalini, sống trên một vách đá cao, khi thấy những người lữ hành đến gần, liền xuống, giết họ và lấy một ngón tay của nạn nhân. Hắn treo ngón tay cho chim ăn thịt, làm rơi xương ngón tay rồi xâu lại, đeo chúng như một vòng hoa. Từ đó, hắn có tên là Angulimala, "Người có vòng hoa ngón tay."

Từ từ, mọi người tránh xa khu rừng đó. Angulimala bây giờ phải tới gần các ngôi làng, tấn công người đi qua, cắt đứt ngón tay của họ. Mọi người phải rời bỏ nhà cửa, và các ngôi làng trở nên hoang vắng. Vua ra lệnh lập đội binh để bắt Angulimala.

Mẹ của Angulimala cảm thấy Angulimala là con trai bà. Bà đã một mình lên đường đến khu rừng nơi Angulimala ẩn náu để sẽ cầu xin con từ bỏ cuộc sống tội lỗi và quay về với bà. Lúc đó, Angulimala đã kiếm được 999 ngón tay, và chỉ cần thêm một ngón nữa là đủ 1.000 ngón như ý định. Do vậy, rất có thể Angulimala sẽ giết mẹ mình khi nhìn thấy bà tới gần. Giết mẹ là một trọng tội, dẫn đến sự tái sinh vào địa ngục thấp nhất.

Đức Phật, khi quan sát thế giới, đã nhận ra Angulimala, nhớ lại có một kiếp Angulimala là chú của Bồ tát. Đức Phật liền đi bộ ba mươi dặm để gặp và sẽ cứu y.

Angulimala thấy mẹ tiến đến trước tiên, nảy sinh ý định giết mẹ để có đủ một ngàn ngón tay. Lúc đó, Đức Phật trong hình dáng một nhà sư hiện ra trên đường, giữa Angulimala và mẹ của y. Thấy Phật, Angulimala suy nghĩ rằng cần giết nhà sư thay vì mẹ.

Bấy giờ Angulimala cầm gươm, rượt theo Đức Phật. Angulimala chạy nhanh nhất ở mức có thể, vẫn không thể bắt kịp Đức Phật, người đang đi với tốc độ bình thường. Angulimala nghĩ rằng y từng đuổi kịp một con voi, một con ngựa, một con nai đang phi nước đại và tóm lấy chúng, trong khi không đuổi kịp nhà sư đang đi bộ.

Angulimala gọi lớn, xin nhà sư dừng lại. Đức Phật đáp rằng Phật đã dừng lại, trong khi Angulimala bây giờ hãy nên dừng lai.

Angulimala nói rằng nhà sư đang đi, sao nói đã dừng lại, trong khi bây giờ Angulimala đã dừng lại vì đuổi không kịp, sao nói là y chưa dừng lại.

Đức Phật trả lời rằng ngài đã dừng lại mãi mãi, đã từ bỏ bạo lực với mọi chúng sinh, trong khi Angulimala chưa dừng như thế.

Angulimala xúc động, nói rằng bây giờ y mới gặp một bậc đáng tôn kính, và xin sẽ từ bỏ mọi điều ác, để học Pháp từ Phật. Angulimala ném vũ khí vào một hố sâu, quý lạy Đức Phật, xin xuất gia, và trở thành một nhà sư.

Một lần, khi đi khất thực, Angulimala biết một phụ nữ đang chuyển dạ, gặp khó khăn trong việc sinh con. Lúc đó, lòng từ bi nảy sinh, ngài về thưa với Đức Phật và được Đức Phật dạy rằng, "Angulimala, hãy vào Savatthi và nói với phụ nữ đó: 'Chị ơi, từ khi sinh ra trong dòng cao quý, tôi chưa bao giờ cố ý tước đoạt mạng sống của một sinh vật nào. Nhờ sự thật đó, chị và đứa bé được an toàn!'"

Sự ra đời cao quý của Angulimala, nghĩa là xuất gia làm tu sĩ và cao điểm là đắc quả A la hán. Angulimala đã báo cho phụ nữ đó biết rằng sư sẽ đến. Mọi người ở đó đã dựng một tấm rèm trong phòng của người phụ nữ, và ở phía bên kia tấm rèm, một chiếc ghế được đặt để nhà sư ngồi. Bây giờ, Angulimala, sau khi đến nhà của người phụ nữ, đã khẳng định sự thật như Đức Phật đã dạy, và chẳng mấy chốc, cả mẹ và con đều được sinh ra an toàn.

Video dài 6:12 phút:

https://youtu.be/TZT96NCS15k

.... o ....

Angulimala: The Serial Killer Who Became a Saint

During the time of the Buddha, in the court of King Pasenadi of Kosala, there was a Brahmin named Bhaggava Gagga, who served as the Royal Chaplain, one of the highest positions in the kingdom. One night, his wife, Mantani, gave birth to a son. The father examined the child's horoscope and discovered that his son was born under the star sign associated with robbers.

At the moment the child was born, all the weapons in the city of Savatthi began to sparkle. The next morning, the Brahmin visited the palace. The king mentioned that he had not slept the previous night because the weapons sparkled. The Brahmin suggested that his newborn son may have caused the weapons to shine, but the horoscope indicated the child would live a solitary life. The king responded that they should educate the child properly to enhance his future.

The boy was named Ahimsaka, which means harmless. As he grew, he exhibited remarkable strength, diligence, and intelligence. According to tradition, he was sent to Takkasila, a renowned university in India, to pursue his studies. Ahimsaka worked diligently, surpassed his classmates, and maintained exemplary behavior, earning him the title of the teacher's favorite.

Envious students approached the teacher privately, claiming Ahimsaka was conspiring to kill him. Suspicious and fearful of Ahimsaka's prowess, the teacher called him aside at the end of the course. He said, "It is a tradition to honor the teacher after the course. Ahimsaka, bring me a thousand small fingers, each cut from a different person."

Perhaps the teacher believed Ahimsaka would be caught and executed by the king. Although Ahimsaka's family tradition forbade violence, he chose to comply out of respect. He ventured into the Jalini forest, living on a high cliff. When he spotted travelers, he would descend, kill them, and take a finger. He hung the fingers for birds to eat, discarded the bones, and strung them together as a garland. He became known as Angulimala, meaning "the one with the finger garland."

Slowly, people moved away from the forest. Angulimala now approached villages, attacking passersby and severing their fingers. Families abandoned their homes, leaving villages desolate. In response, the king ordered a posse to capture Angulimala.

Angulimala's mother believed her son could still be saved. She ventured alone into the forest where Angulimala was hiding, pleading with him to abandon his sinful ways and return home. At that time, Angulimala had already collected 999 fingers and needed just one more to reach his grim goal of 1,000. It was highly probable that he would kill his mother upon seeing her approach. Such an act is considered a grave sin, resulting in rebirth in the lowest hell.

The Buddha, while observing the world, recognized Angulimala, recalling that in a previous life, Angulimala had been the Bodhisattva's uncle. The Buddha immediately walked thirty miles to meet him with the intention of saving him.

Angulimala first saw his mother approaching and decided to kill her to obtain the thousand fingers. At that moment, the Buddha appeared as a monk on the road, positioned between Angulimala and his mother. Upon seeing the Buddha, Angulimala thought it would be better to kill the monk instead of his mother.

Angulimala then took his sword and pursued the Buddha. He ran as fast as he could, but he was unable to catch up with the Buddha, who was walking at a steady pace. Angulimala believed he had overtaken an elephant, a horse, and a galloping deer, yet he could not catch the monk who was simply walking.

Angulimala called out loudly, urging the monk to halt. The Buddha responded that he had already stopped, while Angulimala should cease his actions now.

Angulimala remarked that the monk was walking. Why did he claim that he had stopped, when in fact Angulimala had stopped because he could not catch up? Why did he insist that he had not yet stopped?

The Buddha replied that he had permanently ceased all violence against living beings, while Angulimala had not yet done so.

Angulimala was deeply moved, realizing that he had encountered a venerable being. He resolved to abandon all evil and learn the Dharma from the Buddha. Angulimala cast his weapons into a deep pit, bowed before the Buddha, requested ordination, and became a monk.

Once, while on his alms round, Angulimala learned of a woman in labor who was experiencing difficulties during childbirth. Out of compassion, he returned to inform the Buddha, who instructed him, "Angulimala, go to Savatthi and tell that woman: 'Sister, since I was born into a noble family, I have never intentionally taken the life of any living being. By that truth, you and your child are safe!'"

Angulimala's noble birth refers to his renunciation as a monk and the culmination of his attainment of Arahantship.

Angulimala had informed the woman in advance that he would come to her aid. The people present had set up a curtain in the woman's room, with a chair placed on the other side for the monk to sit. Upon arriving at the woman's house, Angulimala affirmed the truths taught by the Buddha, and soon both mother and child were safely delivered.

Video 6:04 minutes long:

https://youtu.be/-SaunGYbR38

.

Reference:

Angulimala: A Murderer's Road to Sainthood - by Hellmuth Hecker