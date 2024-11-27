Song Ngữ: Con Đường An Lạc Chương 9 “học Phật Lõm Bõm”

“Sách bỏ túi” cho người cao tuổi

CON ĐƯỜNG AN LẠC

Chương 9

“Học Phật lõm bõm”

Sen

Trong đầm gì đẹp bằng sen

Lá xanh bông trắng lại chen nhị vàng

Nhị vàng bông trắng lá xanh

Gần bùn mà chẳng hôi tanh mùi bùn.

Thế rồi khi dấn bước vào đời ta đã quên bài học ngày xưa đó, mãi mê tìm kiếm một búp sen vàng sen bạc rực rỡ hào quang ở tận chân trời góc biển giữa muôn hồng ngàn tía... Cho đến một hôm giật mình ngó lại: thì ra cái “Lá xanh bông trắng lại chen nhị vàng” của đoá sen kia rốt cuộc cũng chỉ là « Nhị vàng bông trắng lá xanh » đó thôi. Chẳng thêm chẳng bớt!

Trong đầm sen thoảng mùi bùn đất quê hương đó, đóa sen vẫn xòe ra rồi khép lại. Khép lại rồi xòe ra. Từ nghìn xưa cũ. Chẳng sinh chẳng diệt!

Đóa sen của thiên thu vẫn lung linh giữa gió và nước, như tủm tỉm cười, tỏa ngát hương thơm… Chẳng cấu chẳng tịnh!

Mà chợt ngộ một điều cốt lõi: Gần bùn mà chẳng hôi tanh mùi bùn!

Thiền là gì ?

Một hôm nhân cùng Sư phụ bơi thuyền dạo chơi trên hồ nước mênh mông trước thiền viện, thấy Thầy có vẻ vui tươi, người đệ tử đánh bạo hỏi:

– Thưa sư phụ, thiền là gì ạ?

Thầy chưa kịp trả lời thì thuyền bỗng lắc lư rồi lật úp xuống! Người đệ tử không biết bơi, vùng vẫy sắp chết đuối. Thầy vớt đệ tử lên thuyền, vổ vai nói:

– Thiền là vậy đó con !

Người đệ tử ướt như chuột lột, run rẩy, mặt mày tái mét và bỗng nở một nụ cười.

Thì ra thiền không phải “là gì” mà thiền là “vậy đó”.

Người đệ tử loi ngoi suýt chết đuối, tìm cách vùng vẩy, trồi lên mặt nước để lấy hơi thở. Thầy vội vớt lên thuyền.

“Vậy đó” là giây phút không còn thấy thời gian, không gian… gì nữa, chỉ còn hớp lấy một hơi thở. Thì ra thiền là… Thở. Hít vào thở ra. Thiền đó. Chỉ có vậy mà vô vàn, mà “nói không được” (bất khả thuyết). Không ai có thể thở giùm ai được.

Có sư phụ mà sư phụ cũng không thể thở giùm được.

Núi vẫn cứ là núi…

“…30 năm trước khi chưa tu thấy núi là núi, sông là sông. Sau nhân được thiện tri thức chỉ cho chỗ vào thì thấy núi chẳng phải núi, sông chẳng phải sông. Rồi nay thể nhập chốn yên vui tịch tĩnh lại thấy núi là núi, sông là sông…”

Núi vẫn cứ là núi. Sông vẫn cứ là sông. Chẳng qua do cái thấy của ta điên đảo mộng tưởng.

Cái thấy của 30 năm trước khi chưa tu là cái thấy của lo âu vì nỗi vô thường:

Sông kia rày đã nên đồng

Chỗ làm nhà cửa chỗ trồng ngô khoai…

(Tú Xương)

Cái thấy của 30 năm trước khi chưa tu là cái thấy của sợ hãi vì niềm chấp ngã:

Ta còn để lại gì không?

Kìa non đá lở, này sông cát bồi…

(Vũ Hoàng Chương)

Ta sống trong vô thường vô ngã mỗi phút giây mà chẳng biết.

Mỗi ngày trái đất bay vòng quanh mặt trời 2,5 triệu cây số; mỗi giây hàng trăm triệu tế bào hồng cầu tự hủy để hàng trăm triệu tế bào hồng cầu mới sanh ra…

Ta vẫn ngồi lại bên cầu cho đến lúc tóc mây bạc trắng…

Người thiện tri thức đã chỉ cho chỗ vào? Vào đâu? Vào cái thấy “như thực”: thấy mọi thứ và cả cái ta nữa, luôn biến dịch, luôn đổi thay, bởi nó từ duyên sinh mà có. Thấy cái “thực tướng vô tướng”.

Rồi mừng rỡ reo lên: À, thì ra là không. Tất cả là không. Núi chẳng phải núi. Sông chẳng phải sông!…

Rồi ôm lấy cái không đó. Duy Ma Cật nhắc: đó là một thứ bệnh nặng!

Chấp không còn tệ hơn chấp có. Thà chấp có vui hơn.

May thay, khi thể nhập vào chốn yên vui tịch tĩnh thì rõ ràng núi vẫn cứ là núi, sông vẫn cứ là sông. Núi là núi mà còn đẹp hơn xưa. Sông là sông mà còn đẹp hơn xưa. Bấy giờ đã là làn thu thủy, nét xuân sơn… Chân Không mà Diệu hữu/ Diệu hữu mà chân Không.

Tiếng vổ của một bàn tay

Phật bảo Anan đánh một tiếng chuông. Hỏi có nghe không, Anan ? Dạ, có nghe. Nghe gì? Nghe tiếng chuông. Tiếng chuông dứt, Phật hỏi có nghe không Anan ? Dạ, không. Không nghe gì? Dạ không nghe tiếng chuông. Phật cho đánh lại tiếng chuông lần nữa. Nghe không? Dạ có nghe. Nghe gì? Nghe tiếng chuông.

Phật cười: Tôi hỏi ông có nghe không chớ đâu có hỏi ông có nghe tiếng chuông không? Giữa hai lần giộng chuông ông vẫn nghe đó chứ, ông nghe sự im lặng, nghe sự “không – có – tiếng” đó chứ. Vậy cái sự “nghe” của ông đâu có mất dù cái tiếng chuông kia khi có khi không.

Tiếng là thanh trần, từ bên ngoài, luôn thay đổi. Còn nghe – “tánh nghe” – là tự bên trong, không hề thay đổi, luôn có đó. Nếu không có bệnh lý gì về nhĩ căn (thính giác) thì cái sự nghe luôn thường hằng, luôn trong sáng, thanh tịnh đó chớ!

Một bàn tay thì không thể tạo ra tiếng vổ. Nhưng câu hỏi không nằm ở tiếng. Câu hỏi đặt ở chỗ khác: chỗ “nghe”. Câu trả lời sẽ là không có tiếng nhưng vẫn có nghe. Nghe cái gì? Nghe cái không – có – tiếng vổ của một bàn tay!

Không để dính mắc với tướng (cái trình hiện, cái biểu kiến, hình thức) bên ngoài, luôn thay đổi, do điều kiện mà có, như mắt với sắc, tai với thanh, mũi với hương, lưỡi với vị…), trong khi cái tánh thấy, tánh nghe… bên trong vẫn không thay đổi, vẫn bất biến vậy!

(ĐHN)

A pocketbook for the elderly

A PATH TO PEACE & JOY

Chapter 9

Learning Buddhism messily

Lotus

In the pond, nothing is more beautiful than the lotus flower.

Green leaves, white flowers, and yellow stamens create a vibrant display.

Yellow stamens, white petals, and green leaves.

Close to the mud yet not carrying its odor.

Then, when we step into life, we forget that old lesson and become absorbed in searching for a golden lotus bud or a silver lotus, shining brightly at the horizon among the myriad colors of pink and purple. Until one day, we suddenly look back and realize that the 'green leaves, white flowers, and yellow stamens' of that lotus flower are, after all, just 'yellow stamens, white flowers, and green leaves.' Nothing more, nothing less!

In the lotus pond, where the faint scent of the homeland's mud lingers, the lotus continues to bloom and wither. It closes, then opens again, a cycle that has persisted since ancient times. Neither born nor destroyed, the eternal lotus shimmers in the wind and water, smiling as it spreads its fragrance. It exists in a state that is neither dirty nor clean.

In this moment, we come to a profound realization: it is near the mud yet untouched by its odor!

What is Zen?

One day, while rowing a boat with the Master on the expansive lake in front of the Zen monastery, the disciple, noticing the Master's cheerful demeanor, boldly asked, "Master, what is Zen?"

Before the Master could respond, the boat suddenly shook and capsized! The disciple, unable to swim, struggled desperately and was on the verge of drowning. The Master pulled the disciple back onto the boat, patted his shoulder, and said, "That's what Zen is, my child!"

The disciple was soaked to the skin, trembling, and his face was pale. Suddenly, he smiled. It became clear that Zen is not simply 'what is,' but rather 'that is what Zen is.'

The disciple struggled to the surface to catch his breath, and the Master quickly pulled him onto the boat.

That is the moment when time and space dissolve, leaving only the simple act of taking a breath. Thus, meditation is breathing: inhale and exhale. This is meditation—just that—but it is infinite and cannot be fully expressed. No one can breathe for another person. Even in the presence of a master, the master cannot breathe for you.

Mountains remain mountains.

“Thirty years ago, before I began my practice, I perceived mountains as mere mountains and rivers as mere rivers. After a good friend guided me on the path, I began to see mountains as not mountains and rivers as not rivers. Now, having entered a state of peace and tranquility, I once again see mountains as mountains and rivers as rivers.”

Mountains are still mountains, and rivers are still rivers. Our perception of these constants is distorted by our chaotic, inverted perspective.

The vision from 30 years ago, prior to practice, was one of anxiety due to concerns about impermanence.

That river has now transformed into a field,

a site for constructing houses, and a location for cultivating corn and potatoes.

(Verse by Tù Xương)

The vision from 30 years ago, prior to practice, was one of fear stemming from an attachment to the self.

What have we left behind?

Over there, rocks crumble, while here, sand accumulates along the river.

(Verse by Vũ Hoàng Chương)

We exist in a state of impermanence and non-self every moment, often without realizing it. Each day, the Earth travels around the Sun at a distance of 2.5 million kilometers; every second, hundreds of millions of red blood cells undergo self-destruction, making way for the birth of an equal number of new red blood cells. Yet, we continue to sit by the bridge until our hair turns into a white cloud.

The wise man has shown us where to enter. Where do we enter? We enter into perceiving reality as it truly is. This means recognizing that everything, including ourselves, is in a constant state of change and transformation, arising from dependent origination. We come to understand that the true form is formless.

Then we joyfully proclaim that it is merely emptiness. All is emptiness. Mountains are not mountains. Rivers are not rivers. We then embrace that emptiness. Vimalakirti stated that it is a serious illness!

Clinging to emptiness is worse than clinging to existence. It is better to hold on to existence, as the heart will find greater happiness.

Fortunately, upon entering a realm of serene and tranquil joy, it becomes evident that the mountains remain mountains, and the rivers remain rivers. The mountains are indeed mountains, yet they possess a beauty that surpasses their former visions. The rivers are still rivers, but they too are more beautiful than ever. Now, we witness the autumn waters and the spring mountains. This is True Emptiness, yet it embodies Wonderful Existence. Wonderful Existence, yet it reflects True Emptiness.

The sound of one hand clapping

The Buddha instructed Ananda to ring a bell.

The Buddha asked Ananda if he had heard it.

Ananda stated that he heard it.

What did you hear?

I heard the bell.

The bell ceased ringing, and the Buddha asked Ananda if he had heard anything.

No.

Really, didn't you hear anything?

No, I did not hear the bell.

The Buddha had the bell struck once more.

Have you heard it?

Yes, I heard it.

What did you hear?

I heard the bell.

The Buddha smiled and told Ananda that he had asked whether Ananda heard it, not whether he heard the sound of the bell. The Buddha explained that between the two strikes of the bell, Ananda still heard it; at that moment, he experienced silence and soundlessness. The Buddha emphasized that, in this way, Ananda's hearing was always present, unlike the sound of the bell, which was sometimes audible and sometimes not.

Sound is perceived through the ears, originating from the external environment and constantly changing. In contrast, hearing—the essence of hearing—comes from within, remaining constant and ever-present. As long as there are no pathological issues with the ear, hearing is consistently available, clear, and pure.

One hand cannot produce a sound. However, the question is not about sound itself; it is about hearing. The answer is that while there is no sound, there is still hearing. Hearing what? Hearing the soundless echo of one hand clapping.

Don't become attached to external appearances—such as form, sound, smell, taste, touch, and the mental objects perceived through the eyes, ears, nose, tongue, body, and mind—because they are always changing and arise due to various conditions. In contrast, the essence of seeing, hearing, and other perceptions from within remains constant and immutable.

Đỗ Hồng Ngọc