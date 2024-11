Về Bài Thơ Hai Mùa Thu Của Masaoka Shiki

[iv] Graceguts. Buson or Shiki: The True Authorship of the “Two Autumns” Poem.

TWO AUTUMNS

After attending the funeral of a fellow alumnus who passed away at a young age, I was reminded of Masaoka Shiki’s poignant haiku, "Two Autumns." This poem beautifully contrasts two distinct autumns occurring simultaneously -- one experienced in solitude at home and the other unfolding in the vibrant world outside.

While many attribute this haiku to Yosa Buson, the renowned poet of the Edo period, it is Shiki (1867-1902) who crafted this masterpiece. The literary circles in Europe and America have long admired the depth and imagery of "Two Autumns," leading to numerous translations in English, French, and other languages. This sometimes causes confusion, with translators like Reginald H. Blyth[iv] being mistaken for Shiki himself, given his skillful renditions of classical haiku.

Reflecting on autumn, particularly in Japan, evokes a rich tapestry of colors, scents, and experiences. The imagery of red maple leaves, yellow chrysanthemums[iv], and purple morning glories paints a landscape where the beauty of nature inspires countless poems, enriched by the essence of Japanese literature.

Masaoka Shiki's "Two Autumns" (二つの秋) encapsulates a profound meditation on nature and the personal struggle of illness. As one of the modernizers of haiku and tanka, his work is characterized by an honest intimacy that reveals life's subtle intricacies. The poem, beyond the limits of its classical form, conveys a deep sense of parting and solitude:

行く我にとゞまる汝に秋二つ [iv]

While translating this haiku risks losing its depth, it can be loosely interpreted as, "I leave, you stay, and we have two different autumns." This reflects the separation not only of physical spaces but also of emotional landscapes -- the contrasting autumns of one's heart. Written during the final years of Shiki's life as he battled tuberculosis, the poem vividly captures his feeling of detachment from the lively world around him, juxtaposed with his quiet experience of the season.

Shiki’s style avoids overt sentimentality, instead relying on clear imagery and straightforward language to evoke deep emotions, leaving much to the reader’s interpretation. "Two Autumns" poignantly encapsulates his dual experience of beauty and isolation -- one autumn extending just beyond his reach, while the other embodies the quieter reality of his immediate surroundings. This juxtaposition is a hallmark of Shiki’s contemplative style, earning him lasting recognition.

Numerous poets have translated this haiku poem by Shiki, all under the title "Two Autumns":

Two Autumns

For me going

for you staying

two autumns.

[R. H. Blyth]

For me who goes

for you who stays

two autumns.

[Harold G. Henderson]

I go

You stay

Two autumns.

[Robert Hass]

Wherever one goes, the feelings of those who leave and those who stay are always distinct, even in the same moment.

Tran Viet Long

San Jose, September 2024