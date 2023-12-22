Song ngữ: Did the Buddha preach the Dharma, or did he not preach the Dharma? / Đức Phật có thuyết pháp hay không thuyết pháp

Đức Phật có thuyết pháp hay không thuyết pháp

Tâm Diệu

Trong các thuật ngữ của đạo Phật, có lẽ không có từ ngữ nào mà người học Phật cần phải hiểu và cần phải phân biệt rõ ràng, nếu như muốn hiểu giáo lý thâm diệu của đạo Phật như hai thuật ngữ "Chân Đế" và "Tục Đế".

Thật vậy, Đức Phật, vì muốn độ chúng sinh thoát khỏi sinh tử luân hồi nên mới nương vào thế giới Tục đế mà nói pháp, nhằm chỉ bày cho chúng sinh thấy được cái bản chất chân thật tự nhiên của Tâm vốn sẵn có, để chúng sinh, tự nỗ lực tu hành giải thoát khỏi khổ đau sinh tử, lìa khỏi thế giới Tục đế, đến thế giới Chân đế.

Cũng vì thế mà Ngài Long Thọ Bồ tát nói rằng: "... Các Đức Phật vì chúng sinh, y vào Nhị đế mà nói pháp, thứ nhất là Thế tục đế và thứ hai là Đệ nhất nghĩa đế. Nếu người nào không nhận thức được hai chân lý này, thì đối với Phật pháp sâu xa, không thể hiểu được chân nghĩa. Nếu không nương tựa vào tục đế, thì không thể thấy được chân lý; nếu không thấy được chân lý, thì không thể ngộ được Niết bàn..." [1]

Tục đế là một hợp từ: "tục" nghĩa là thế tục, thế gian hay phàm tục, "đế" nghĩa là chân lý. Tục đế có nghĩa là những cái gì mà người thế tục đồng ý với nhau, gọi là chân lý quy ước hay còn gọi là chân lý tương đối, hoặc còn gọi là chân lý thế tục hoặc thực tại tương đối. Nó là tất cả những hiện tượng do duyên khởi tức là pháp sinh diệt trong thế gian nầy.

Còn Chân đế, cũng là một hợp từ, có nghĩa là chân lý chân thật không hư vọng, là chân lý tuyệt đối, là chân lý tối thượng, cũng còn gọi là Đệ nhất nghĩa đế, là chân tâm, là giác tánh, là chân như...

Chân lý tuyệt đối là gì? Không ai biết được ngoại trừ chính chư Phật và chư Tổ đã giác ngộ. Các Ngài cũng không thể nói cho chúng ta biết được. Toàn bộ giáo điển của chư Phật là pháp phương tiện, Ngài "dùng pháp thế gian, (tức thế tục đế) để giảng nói cho chúng sinh" [2], cốt để chúng sinh ngộ được cái chân lý tuyệt đối như Ngài vì Ngài thấy Tâm Phật và Tâm chúng sinh vốn không khác, vốn tự đầy đủ mênh mông khắp không gian và thời gian.

Thật vậy, xuyên qua lời dạy của Phật và chư Tổ, sở dĩ có sự sai khác là vì tâm chúng sinh bị mê mờ ô nhiễm. Cái Tâm bị bao vây bởi tham sân si, bởi vọng tưởng điên đảo, bởi tham nhiễm các pháp có không. Ngài Sogyal Rinpoche, một đại sư Tây tạng, ví Tâm chúng ta bị vây kín trong một cái bình mà "khoảng không trong bình cũng giống như khoảng không bên ngoài. Khi chúng ta giác ngộ, thì cũng như cái bình vỡ tan thành mảnh vụn... Ngay lúc đó và tại chỗ đó, chúng ta trực nhận được rằng chúng chưa từng bao giờ có sự ngăn cách hay sai khác..." [3]

Vì tâm sinh diệt của chúng sinh luôn luôn dính mắc vào các pháp "có không" nơi thế giới hiện tượng tức thế giới tục đế, nên Đức Phật thấy thật là khó nói về cái mà Ngài đã chứng ngộ, chẳng hạn như nói về Phật tánh, chân tâm, vốn không hình tướng, không số lượng. Nếu nói chúng sinh có Phật tánh là chấp trước, nói không có Phật tánh là hư vọng, nói Phật tánh cũng có cũng không là nói trái ngược nhau, nói Phật tánh chẳng có chẳng không là hý luận. Nên Phật mới dùng các pháp thế gian phương tiện, "giả lập kệ pháp, giả lập danh tự, vốn chẳng phải Phật, nói với họ là Phật, vốn chẳng phải Bồ Đề, Niết Bàn, giải thoát, nói với họ là Bồ Đề, Niết Bàn, giải thoát, ... Biết họ gánh trăm tạ chẳng nổi, tạm cho họ gánh một lon, một chén, biết họ khó tin giáo liễu nghĩa, tạm nói với họ giáo bất liễu nghĩa, tạm được pháp lành lưu hành còn hơn là pháp ác..." [4].

Cũng chính vì chân lý tuyệt đối này rất khó hiểu, khó nhận, khó nói nên đôi khi Ngài phải dùng những thí dụ bằng lời nói, như trong Kinh Pháp Hoa, Phật dùng bảy thí dụ, trong đó có hai thí dụ là cái nhà lửa và câu chuyện đứa con cùng tử mà ai cũng biết. Ngoài ra còn nhiều kinh khác như Bách Dụ Kinh, Tạp Thí Dụ Kinh, Bồ Tát Bổn Sanh Kinh, ... Các thí dụ Ngài nói trong kinh thường dùng phương thức ngụ ngôn, hàm chứa những ý nghĩa thâm thúy, ám thị lý tuyệt đối mà chân lý tuyệt đối này không thể dùng lời trực tiếp mà giảng giải vì lời chỉ là khí cụ diễn đạt cái tư tưởng tương đối, cái có hình, có tướng trong thế giới nhị nguyên.

Chư Tổ chứng ngộ cũng vậy, không thể nói cho chúng ta biết được chân lý tuyệt đối là gì, mà quý Ngài chỉ dùng những câu chuyện ngụ ngôn, như câu chuyện con rùa và con cá để làm thí dụ mà thôi. Rằng con rùa từ dưới nước bò lên mặt đất, đi một vòng rồi trở về nước, bơi cạnh con cá, kể chuyện đất liền cho nó nghe. Nhưng con cá, vì chưa bao giờ rời khỏi nước, không thể tưởng tượng nổi lại có một môi trường có thể sống được mà không có nước, không bơi lội. Cho nên con rùa đành chịu mang tiếng là nói chuyện viển vông hoang đường, không có trong thực tế. [5]

Cảnh giới tuyệt đối, chân tâm, giác tánh, chân như, mà Phật đã giác ngộ không thể nói cho người chưa chứng ngộ biết được. Vì lẽ đó mà người đời đôi khi cũng phê bình: "Đạo Phật cao siêu quá, không có trong thực tế". Nhưng chính đó mới là cốt tủy của Phật Giáo.

Kinh Kim Cang là kinh liễu nghĩa, nói về cốt tủy của đạo Phật, về chân lý tuyệt đối, cho nên không có pháp gì để nói. Những lời Phật dạy trong kinh chỉ giúp chúng sinh phá bỏ những hiểu biết tương đối, phá bỏ những kiến chấp sai lầm cố hữu, những vướng mắc lâu đời vốn là nhân kiên cố của vòng xích luân hồi, đã lôi kéo chúng sinh vào vòng trầm luân muôn vạn kiếp. Ngài phá bỏ không còn một kiến chấp nào và Ngài cũng tuyên bố luôn là Ngài không thuyết pháp:

"- Tu Bồ Đề! Ông chớ cho Như Lai có nghĩ rằng: "Ta có nói pháp". Ông chớ nghĩ như vậy. Bởi vì sao?

- Vì nếu người nào nói rằng: Như Lai có nói pháp, tức là chê Phật, không hiểu được lời của ta nói.

- Tu Bồ Đề! Nói pháp, là không có pháp gì nói được, ấy gọi là nói pháp." (6)

Có nghĩa là Phật không nói về cái chân lý tuyệt đối, về cái chân tâm, Phật tánh, Chân Như, vì chân lý tuyệt đối vốn chẳng thể dùng ngôn ngữ tương đối thế tục để biểu thị. Ngài chỉ dùng ngôn ngữ thế gian tức chân lý thế tục để chỉ bảo chúng sinh, mà ngôn ngữ thế tục, là pháp tương đối thì không có tự tánh, chỉ do nhân duyên hòa hợp, và do nhân duyên hòa hợp nên không có thật.

Đức Phật khi giảng pháp, Ngài luôn luôn nói sự thật. Có khi Ngài nói về sự thật tương đối và có khi Ngài nói về sự thật tuyệt đốị Nếu không hiểu điều đó, chúng ta thấy nhiều điều Ngài nói trái ngược nhau và sẽ làm cho chúng ta bối rối, hiểu mập mờ, hỗn độn (confuse). Thí dụ như trong kinh Đại Bát Niết Bàn đức Phật nói:

Chư hành vô thường,

Thị sinh diệt pháp.

Sinh diệt diệt dĩ,

Tịch diệt vi lạc.

Tạm dịch là:

Các hành vô thường

Là pháp sinh diệt

Sinh diệt hết rồi

Tịch diệt là vui.

Hai câu đầu có nghĩa là tất cả các pháp trong thế giới hiện tượng đều vô thường, chúng đều là những pháp sinh diệt. Hai câu sau có nghĩa là khi sinh và diệt không còn sinh diệt nữa thì còn là niềm an lạc. Trong thế giới này, tức thế giới tương đối có sinh và có diệt, còn thế giới kia tức thế giới tuyệt đối thì không sinh không diệt. Nếu chúng ta không hiểu rõ tục đế và chân đế thì cho rằng đức Phật nói trái ngược nhau. Sự thật Ngài luôn luôn nói đúng sự thật. Hai câu đầu là tục đế tức thuộc thế giới hiện tượng tương đối, có sanh và có tử. Hai câu sau thuộc lãnh vực tuyệt đối tức chân đế, không có sinh và không có diệt, là thế giới của pháp tánh hay thế giới của bản thể.

Đến đây, chúng ta trở lại bài kệ của Bồ Tát Long Thọ đã nêu trên phần mở đầu. Bồ Tát dạy chúng ta rằng nếu chúng ta không phân biệt được chân lý tương đối và chân lý tuyệt đối, tức thế tục đế và chân đế, thì chúng ta không thể hiểu được đạo Phật. Do sự không hiểu và không phân biệt rõ này, chúng ta lại nhập nhằng đem lời Đức Phật nói "Không thể nói pháp Tuyệt Đối", mà cho là Đức Phật nói "Không nói pháp Tương Đối" là chúng ta vô tình vướng mắc vào sự hủy báng kinh, chứa đựng những lời tâm huyết của Đức Phật. Ngài đã dùng ngôn ngữ và chân lý thế tục để dạy người thế tục biết cách mà tiến dần trên con đường từ bỏ thế tục, trở về bản thể tuyệt đối. Nếu chúng ta không hiểu được điều đó, mà tưởng rằng Đức Phật không nói pháp, thì chúng ta sẽ mất niềm tin nơi kinh, sẽ mất cơ hội có bản đồ chính xác để tìm đường trở lại bản thể chân tâm tuyệt đối.

----

Ghi Chú

(Trích từ sách Phật Pháp Trong Đời Sống, Nhà xuất bản Hồng Đức 2014)

Did the Buddha preach the Dharma, or did he not preach the Dharma?

Author: Tâm Diệu

Translated by Nguyên Giác

To comprehend the profound teachings of Buddhism, students of Buddhism must understand and clearly distinguish between the two terms "Ultimate Truth" and "Conventional Truth."

The Buddha relied on worldly truth to speak Dharma in order to save sentient beings from the cycle of birth and death. His aim was to reveal the true nature of the existing mind to sentient beings, so that they could make their own efforts to practice and liberate themselves from the suffering of birth and death. This would enable them to leave the world of conventional truths and reach the world of ultimate truth.

That's why Nagarjuna Bodhisattva said, "For the sake of sentient beings, the Buddhas speak the Dharma based on the Two Truths: the first is the conventional truth, and the second is the ultimate truth. Anyone who is unaware of these two truths cannot understand the profound meaning of the Dharma. If one does not rely on conventional truths, one cannot see the truth; if one cannot see the truth, one cannot realize Nirvana."

The conventional truth, also known as secular truth, is a compound word: "secular" refers to worldly, and "truth" denotes truth. Conventional truth refers to the consensus among secular individuals, also known as relative truth or secular reality. All phenomena arise due to conditions, known as dharmas, and they arise and pass away in this world.

As for the ultimate truth, it is a compound word signifying genuine truth, not falsehood. It represents the absolute truth, the supreme truth, the truth of highest significance, the true mind, the nature of awareness, or suchness.

What is the absolute truth? No one knows, except the enlightened Buddhas and Patriarchs. They also cannot inform us. The entire teachings of the Buddhas are expedient methods. The Buddha utilized worldly dharma, the conventional truth, to teach living beings so that they could comprehend the absolute truth, just as he did, perceiving no distinction between the mind of Buddha and the mind of any worldly being. The same mind is inherently self-sufficient and vast across space and time.

Indeed, the teachings of the Buddha and the Patriarchs are often misinterpreted due to the confusion and pollution of the reader's mind. When the mind is consumed by greed, anger, and ignorance, as well as contradictory delusions, and by clinging to attachments of existence or non-existence, that is the moment of turmoil. Sogyal Rinpoche, a renowned Tibetan master, compares our mind to being enclosed in a vase, stating that "the space inside the vase is the same as the space outside. When the practitioner achieves enlightenment, it is akin to seeing a vase shattered into pieces. Right then and there, the practitioner directly perceives that space has never had any separation or difference."

Because the minds of sentient beings are constantly arising and passing away, always attached to the existence or non-existence of the phenomenal world (i.e., the worldly truth), the Buddha found it difficult to articulate the Dharma that he realized, such as Buddha nature or the true mind, which has no form or quantity. If we assert that sentient beings possess Buddha nature, we embrace the mistaken concept of existence. If we deny the existence of Buddha nature, we are holding onto an illusion. If we assert that Buddha nature both exists and does not exist, it leads to a contradiction. If we assert that Buddha nature is neither existent nor nonexistent, it becomes nonsensical. That's why Buddha used the concept of worldly dharma, which refers to half-truths in verses, names, and words. Where there was no Buddha, he still claimed that there was a Buddha. Similarly, even in the absence of Bodhi, Nirvana, or liberation, the Buddha still informed the audience that it was Bodhi, Nirvana, or liberation. Understanding that the listeners were unable to carry a load of hundreds of kilograms, the Buddha temporarily allowed them to carry either one vase or one cup. The Buddha understood that his listeners struggled to believe in teachings with ultimate meanings. Therefore, he temporarily shared teachings that did not have ultimate meanings, allowing beneficial worldly teachings to circulate temporarily, rather than allowing harmful beliefs to arise.

Because this absolute truth is very difficult to understand, live with, and interpret, the Buddha sometimes had to use similes. As in the Lotus Sutra, Buddha used seven examples, two of which are well-known: the house on fire and the story of the wandering son. There are also numerous other sutras, including the Sutra of One Hundred Similes (Bách Dụ Kinh), the Sutra of Multiple Similes (Tạp Thí Dụ Kinh), the Jataka Tales (Bồ Tát Bổn Sanh Kinh), and more. In numerous sutras, the Buddha employed metaphors with profound meanings to illustrate the absolute truth, which cannot be directly conveyed in words because words can only express worldly ideas that have shape and form in the realm of duality.

Similarly, the Enlightened Patriarchs are unable to provide us with the absolute truth; instead, they rely on parables, such as the story of the turtle and the fish, to illustrate their points. The turtle emerged from the water, moved around on land, and then returned to the water. It swam alongside the fish and shared stories about the land. The fish, having never left the water, cannot imagine an environment where it can survive without water and without swimming. Consequently, the turtle had to bear the reputation of speaking about wild nonsense that had no basis in reality.

The absolute realm to which the Buddha was enlightened—such as the true mind, nature of awareness, and suchness—cannot be explained to ignorant people. For that reason, people sometimes criticize Buddhism as being too sublime, too abstract, and disconnected from reality. But that is the essence of Buddhism.

The Diamond Sutra is one of the most profound sutras, delving into the essence of Buddhism and the absolute truth, asserting that there is truly no dharma to speak of. The Buddha's teachings in this sutra assist sentient beings in overcoming their relative understandings, inherent wrong views, and long-standing entanglements that are significant causes of the cycle of reincarnation. These factors have led sentient beings into an almost eternal cycle of birth and death.

The Buddha rejected all attachment to views and stated that he never claimed to preach the Dharma. The Diamond Sutra states: "Subhuti! Do not let the Tathagata think that the Buddha taught the Dharma. Please do not think like that. Why? If anyone claims that the Tathagata spoke the Dharma, it implies that this person is criticizing the Buddha and does not understand my teachings. Subhuti! To speak the Dharma is to say that there is no Dharma to say; that is called speaking the Dharma."

Buddha does not discuss the absolute truth, the true mind, Buddha nature, or True Suchness, as these concepts cannot be expressed in the relative language of the world. He only employs mundane language, or the secular truth, to guide sentient beings. However, mundane language, which is conditioned dharma, is inherently empty. It appears through the combination of causes and conditions and therefore cannot indicate the unconditioned truth.

When preaching the Dharma, the Buddha always spoke the truth. Sometimes the Buddha discussed conventional truth, and at other times, he discussed absolute truth. If we fail to comprehend this, we may perceive many of the Buddha's teachings as contradictory, leading to misunderstanding or confusion.

For example, in the Mahaparinirvana Sutra, the Buddha said,

"All formations are impermanent;

they are the phenomena of birth and death.

When birth and death come to an end,

cessation is bliss."

The first two lines indicate that all phenomena in the secular world are impermanent; they are all subject to birth and death. The last two lines imply that once birth and death cease to exist, what will remain is blissful peace. This world is a realm of relative birth and death. As for the world on the other shore, the absolute world, there will be no birth and no death. If we do not have a clear understanding of the conventional truth and the ultimate truth, we may mistakenly believe that the Buddha made contradictory statements. In fact, Buddha always spoke the truth. The first two lines express the conventional truth, which pertains to the realm of relative phenomena, where birth and death occur. The last two lines pertain to the absolute realm, which represents the ultimate truth. In this realm, there is no birth or death; it is the world of dharma nature, or the world of inherent essence.

At this point, we return to the verse of Bodhisattva Nagarjuna mentioned in the opening of this article. Bodhisattva teaches us that if we cannot distinguish between relative truth and absolute truth, that is, worldly truth and ultimate truth, then we cannot fully comprehend Buddhism. Due to this lack of understanding and lack of distinction, we ambiguously interpret the Buddha's words to mean that the Absolute Dharma cannot be conveyed, and mistakenly believe that the Buddha did not speak about the Relative Dharma. This unintentionally leads to slandering the sutras, which contain the essential words of the Buddha. He employed everyday language and conventional truths to instruct ordinary people on how to gradually advance on the path of renouncing the phenomenal world in order to reconnect with their essential nature. If we fail to comprehend this and believe that the Buddha did not teach the Dharma, we may lose faith in the sutras and miss the chance to possess an accurate guide to rediscover the true nature of the absolute mind.

(Excerpted from the book Live The Buddhist Teachings, Hồng Đức Publishing House, 2014)

