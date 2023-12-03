Song ngữ: Making offerings to the stars to ward off bad luck / Cúng sao giải hạn

Cúng sao giải hạn

Tâm Diệu

Hằng năm, cứ vào dịp đầu năm Âm Lịch, nhất là tuần lễ thứ hai trong tháng Giêng mà cao điểm là ngày Rằm, người Phật tử Việt Nam và Trung Hoa thường có lệ đi chùa dâng sớ cầu an cúng sao giải hạn. Vì là ngày Rằm đầu năm nên các chùa ở trong nước cũng như hải ngọai thường tổ chức lễ rất trọng thể nhằm đáp ứng nhu cầu của quần chúng Phật tử. Hầu như chùa nào cũng có chương trình cầu an đầu năm. Tuy nhiên vẫn còn một số chùa nhận ghi danh Phật tử cúng sao giải hạn vào ngày Rằm tháng Giêng.

Đến thăm một ngôi chùa khá lớn và nổi tiếng tại Hà Nội vào dịp đầu năm vừa qua, chúng tôi cũng thấy chương trình cầu an đầu năm từ ngày mồng tám đến ngày Rằm, có cúng sao giải hạn. Lễ Phật xong, chúng tôi vào phòng khách thăm thầy trú trì. Trong phòng cũng khá đông Phật tử đến nhờ thầy xem tuổi, xem sao hạn và ghi danh vào danh sách cần cúng sao giải hạn. Chúng tôi nghe thầy nói với một Phật tử: “Phật tử năm nay sao Thái Bạch, vào hạn khánh tận, thái bạch là sạch cửa nhà, phải dùng tám ngọn đèn hay tám ngọn nến làm lễ hướng Tây, mỗi tháng cúng vào ngày Rằm, khấn đức Thái Bạch Tinh Quân”. Tới lượt Phật tử khác và cứ như thế, người vào người ra mang trong lòng nỗi buồn vui đầu năm theo những vì sao đã an bài cho đời mình trong năm.

Tôi rời chùa mà lòng như không vui, tự hỏi ai đã đem tập tục cúng sao giải hạn vào nơi già lam, biến chốn thiền môn nghiêm tịnh thành nơi thờ cúng Thần Tiên, cầu hên xui may rủi cho con người và cũng thương thay cho những ai đặt lòng tin không đúng chỗ, trao phận mình cho người khác sử lý qua việc khấn sao xin giải trừ hạn xấu.

Thật ra, lễ Rằm Tháng Giêng, còn gọi là lễ Thượng Nguyên là lễ hội dân gian ở Việt Nam, được du nhập từ nước láng giềng Trung Hoa phương Bắc. Gọi thượng nguyên là cách phân chia theo Âm lịch: thượng nguyên (Rằm tháng Giêng), trung nguyên (Rằm tháng Bảy) và hạ nguyên (Rằm tháng Mười) của hệ thống lịch tính theo mặt trăng. Theo một số sách Trung Hoa, như Đường Thư Lịch Chí, quyển 18 thì có chín ngôi sao phát sáng trên trời. Có sách nói là bảy sao, rồi về sau có sách thêm vào hai sao La Hầu và Kế Đô. Chín vì sao đó là Nhật Diệu, Nguyệt Diệu, Hỏa Diệu, Thủy Diệu, Mộc Diệu, Kim Diệu, Thổ Diệu, La Hầu và Kế Đô. Có sách thêm sao Thái Bạch nữa thành mười sao. Chín vì sao này hay còn gọi là Cửu Diệu là các sao phối trí theo các phương, sắp xếp theo mười hai chi và ngũ hành. Theo sách này cho rằng thì hàng năm mỗi tuổi âm lịch chịu ảnh hưởng của một vì sao gọi nôm na là sao chiếu mạng. Do đó có năm gặp sao tốt, có năm gặp sao xấu. Hai sao La Hầu và Kế Đô là sao xấu, là loại ám hư tinh vì hai sao này chẳng thấy được mặt trời.

Đó là theo tập tục dân gian vốn có từ thời xa xưa mông muội, khi mà con người cảm thấy quá bé nhỏ trước thiên nhiên, bị đủ loại bệnh hoạn mà chưa tìm ra thuốc chữa, cho là vì các vị Thần trừng phạt, nên sợ sệt trước đủ mọi loại Thần mà họ có thể tưởng tượng ra được, từ thần Sấm, thần Sét, thần Cây Đa, cây Đề, thần Hổ, thần Rắn, thần Núi, thần Sông (Hà Bá) v.v…

Nhưng căn cứ vào kinh sách liễu nghĩa của nhà Phật thì chúng tôi thấy không có ngôi sao nào chiếu vào con người mà nhờ đó được phúc lợi hay mang tai họa và cũng không có một nghi lễ nào gọi là cúng sao giải hạn cho Phật tử cả. Tuy vậy, vẫn có một số ít chùa, ở những vùng địa dư còn chịu nhiều ảnh hưởng truyền thống tín ngưỡng dân gian đa thần, thì các vị tu sĩ Phật giáo cũng đành phải, gọi là tùy duyên hóa độ, tùy theo niềm tin của đa số quần chúng sơ cơ học đạo giải thoát, mà tổ chức các buổi lễ lạc, bên cạnh những nghi thức thuần túy Phật giáo, mục tiêu cũng vẫn là dùng phương tiện để hóa độ chúng sinh, từ từ chuyển tâm họ quay về bờ Giác. Ngoài ra, cũng có một số chùa ở chốn thị thành, mặc dầu biết việc cúng sao giải hạn là không phù hợp với chánh pháp nhưng vẫn duy trì, hoặc do nhu cầu phát triển chùa cần sự trợ giúp của thí chủ, hoặc vì lo ngại Phật tử sẽ đi nơi khác hay theo thầy bùa, thầy cúng mà tội nghiệp cho họ phải xa dần Phật đạo.

Tại sao chúng tôi nói là không có ngôi sao nào chiếu vào con người mà nhờ đó được phúc lợi hay mang tai họa và cũng không có một nghi lễ nào gọi là cúng sao giải hạn cho Phật tử cả. Bởi vì tất cả họa và phước mà con người có được đều là do nhân quả của chính người ấy làm nên. Bảy ngôi sao, chín ngôi sao hay mười ngôi sao nói ở trên là do chính con người đặt tên và vẽ cho mỗi ngôi sao mang một đặc tính, chứ đức Phật không hề nói về chúng. Ngài dạy chúng ta về nhân quả. Ngài dạy rằng không có quả nào từ trên trời rơi xuống, hoặc dưới đất hiện lên, mà đều do các hành động qua thân, khẩu và ý của con người tạo ra. Con người tạo nhân tốt lành thì quả tốt lành nhất định đến. Thí dụ như chúng ta muốn có cam ngọt thì chúng ta phải chọn giống hay chiết cành từ cây cam ngọt. Thêm vào đó chúng ta phải chăm sóc, bón phân, tưới nước đúng thời kỳ, thì thế nào chúng ta cũng sẽ hái được cam ngọt.

Tương tự như vậy, mọi sự thành công hay thất bại trong đời của mỗi người không phải do ai ban phát cho, mà do những cái nhân chúng ta tạo nên từ trước, khi nhân duyên đầy đủ thì quả thành. Những nhân duyên xấu do chúng ta tạo tác sẽ trổ quả xấu, những nhân duyên tốt sẽ trổ qủa tốt. Nhà Phật có câu “muốn biết thời quá khứ chúng ta đã gieo nhân gì thì cứ nhìn cái quả mà chúng ta đang lãnh. Muốn biết tương lai chúng ta ra sao thì cứ nhìn cái nhân chúng ta đang gieo trồng trong hiện tại”; Tuy nhiên, nhân quả không đơn thuần mà rất đa dạng, trùng trùng, chẳng phải chỉ do trực tiếp ở đời hiện tại mà lại có thể do ảnh hưởng từ nhiều đời trong quá khứ, ngoại trừ những người tu hành liễu đạo, tới được trạng thái "Tâm Không" thì: "Liễu tức nghiệp chướng bổn lai không"(Vĩnh Gia Huyền Giác).

Cầu xin quả tốt lành mà không chịu gieo nhân tốt lành, sợ hãi quả xấu, sợ hãi tai họa xảy đến, mà không dừng tay tạo nhân xấu, sự cầu xin ấy chỉ là việc hoang tưởng. Phật giáo dạy rằng bất luận việc gì xảy đến cho chúng ta, đều do một hay nhiều nguyên nhân, chớ không do ngẫu nhiên, thời vận hên xui hay số mạng an bài.

Đối với Phật giáo, không có ngày nào xấu, mà cũng không có ngày nào tốt, mà cũng không có sao hạn xấu tốt. Nếu ta đi coi xăm, bói quẻ, coi sao, coi hạn, thầy nói ngày ấy tốt mà lại đi làm những chuyện không tốt lành, như ăn trộm, gây gỗ, đánh nhau, giết người, chắc chắn chúng ta sẽ bị pháp luật trừng trị và ngày tốt do ông thầy nói ấy trở thành ngày xấu ngay. Như vậy ngày tốt, ngày xấu không có cơ sở, chỉ là do con người bày ra mà thôi. Lại thí dụ có hai đạo quân giao tranh, đều chọn ngày tốt và giờ hoàng đạo ra quân, vậy mà chỉ có một bên thắng, và cả hai bên, dù thắng dù thua, cũng đều có tử sĩ và thương binh. Chọn ngày tốt mà làm việc giết người thì quả trổ ra sẽ có chết chóc là vậy.

Đối với sự cúng sao giải hạn, nếu chỉ mua sắm lễ vật mang lên chùa để xin thầy cúng sao La Hầu, Kế Đô hay Thái Bạch gì đó để giải hạn xấu giùm thì nghịch lại lý Nhân Qủa. Nếu vị thầy cầu xin đức Thái Bạch Tinh Quân, đức La Hầu Tinh Quân, … tha tội, giải hạn xấu nổi thì những người giầu có cứ tạo ác rồi sau đó xin thầy cúng sao giải hạn cho tai qua nạn khỏi, cho khỏi bị tù tội, tạo nhân ác mà hưởng được quả thiện, thì toàn bộ nền đạo lý xây dựng trên quan điểm về lý Nhân Quả mà nhà Phật rao giảng phải sụp đổ sao?

Có người hỏi rằng, nếu chỉ tin vào quy luật Nhân Quả thì có nên cúng bái Cầu Siêu, Cầu An không?

Xin thưa, cúng bái Cầu Siêu, Cầu An khác với cúng Sao giải hạn.

Trường hợp Cầu Siêu, đó là một hình thức tưởng niệm người đã qua đời, với tâm thành ước mong thần thức người quá vãng được sanh về nơi tốt đẹp. Chuyện lời cầu có được đáp ứng hay không thì chưa ai chứng minh bằng khoa học được. Nhưng lòng thương nhớ mà thân nhân dành cho người quá vãng nếu được biểu lộ bằng những buổi lễ trang nghiêm, với niềm tin tưởng thành kính, chí tâm cầu nguyện cho người quá vãng, thì nếu như thần thức người quá vãng còn trong trạng thái thân trung ấm, sẽ có thể có cảm ứng tốt mà vơi đi nỗi buồn rầu, lo sợ, sân hận, có thể tạo được cơ hội cho nghiệp lành dẫn dắt mà tái sanh.

Ngay như những buổi cúng giỗ, nếu gia đình người quá vãng có thể thiết lễ trên chùa, cùng nhau vì người quá vãng mà tụng một thời kinh, dùng một bữa cơm chay tịnh, thì ngoài việc biểu tượng của lòng hiếu thảo từ con cái hướng lên cha mẹ, hoặc tình thương mến đối với người thân nhân đã qua đời, cũng còn là một duyên lành của những người tham dự với nhà Phật khởi lên từ kỷ niệm đối với người quá vãng.

Còn trường hợp lễ Cầu An thì chúng tôi thiết nghĩ, nếu muốn có được kết quả tốt thì chính người bệnh phải cùng với thân nhân và những bạn đồng tu tham dự buổi lễ với tâm niệm chí thành. Người bệnh và tất cả thân nhân đều đồng tâm chí thành tụng niệm, thì ngay trong những giây phút chí thành đó, tâm họ đã thanh tịnh. Còn như chỉ đưa tiền cho vị thầy để nhờ thầy tụng niệm giùm, rồi xoa tay hoan hỉ về nhà chờ kết quả thì trái quy luật nhân quả. Vị thầy tụng niệm thì Tâm của thầy tịnh, người bệnh không được ảnh hưởng, ngoại trừ chút hy vọng.

Nhà Phật quan niệm rằng tất cả Thân và Tâm đều vô thường, cho nên khi Tâm chuyển thì nghiệp chuyển, nghiệp chuyển thì bệnh chuyển. Bệnh là do Thân, Khẩu, Ý Nghiệp xấu tạo nên.

Có câu: "Tâm được tịnh rồi, tội (nghiệp) liền tiêu".

Đức Phật là vị đạo sư, Ngài không làm chuyện bất công là ban phước hoặc giáng họa cho ai, đã dạy chúng ta rằng phải tạo nhân lành để hưởng quả tốt trong Nhân Thừa. Rồi Ngài dạy chúng ta con đường để thăng tiến trong năm Thừa của nhà Phật, từ Nhân Thừa, Thiên Thừa, Thanh Văn Thừa, Duyên Giác Thừa và Bồ Tát Thừa, rồi đi tới giải thoát khỏi luân hồi sinh tử.

Quý vị tu sĩ trong đạo Phật là Trưởng Tử Như Lai, hiển nhiên là phải nối tiếp bước chân của Đức Phật mà soi chiếu Ánh Đạo Vàng cho Phật tử, dạy Phật tử những điều Phật dạy trong kinh. Quý vị tu sĩ Phật giáo không phải là những người môi giới giữa Thần Thánh và tín đồ như tu sĩ của một số tôn giáo khác, tự nhận là có thể cầu xin Thần Thánh ban ơn giáng họa được. Chúng ta cần dùng trí tuệ để hiểu rõ con đường Giải Thoát của nhà Phật.

Trong kinh Phật Giáo Nguyên Thuỷ (Kinh Trường Bộ/Kinh số 2 Sa Môn Quả) Đức Phật đã khuyên các thầy Tỳ Kheo, những người đã thọ dụng sự cúng dường của tín thí Phật tử, không nên thực hành những tà hạnh như: “chiêm tinh, chiêm tướng, đoán số mạng, xem địa lý, xem mặt trăng, mặt trời, các sao mọc lặn, sáng mờ, … sắp đặt ngày lành để đưa (rước) dâu hay rể về nhà, lựa ngày giờ tốt để hòa giải, lựa ngày giờ tốt để chia rẽ, lựa ngày giờ tốt để đòi nợ, lựa ngày giờ tốt để cho mượn hay tiêu tiền, dùng bùa chú để giúp người được may mắn, dùng bùa chú để khiến người bị rủi ro, dùng bùa chú để phá thai, dùng bùa chú làm cóng lưỡi, dùng bùa chú khiến quai hàm không cử động, dùng bùa chú khiến người phải bỏ tay xuống, dùng bùa chú khiến tai bị điếc, hỏi gương soi, hỏi phù đồng thiếu nữ, hỏi thiên thần để biết họa phước, …”

Ngoài ra, cũng trong kinh Nguyên Thuỷ (Giải Thoát Kinh), Đức Phật đã dạy về giáo pháp của chư Phật. Ngài dạy rằng:

“Ai hành trì chánh Pháp

Là cúng dường Đức Phật

Bằng cách cao quí nhất

Trong các sự cúng dường…”

Pháp mà Ngài dạy có thể tóm lược trong ba điều, đã trở thành quen thuộc với mọi người Phật tử:

“Không làm các việc ác

Siêng làm các việc lành

Tự thanh tịnh tâm ý…”

Như vậy, nếu mỗi Phật tử đều hành trì ba điều Đức Phật dạy kể trên thì giờ nào, ngày nào, tháng nào hay năm nào cũng đều là giờ hoàng đạo, là ngày tốt, tháng tốt và năm tốt cả; đâu cần phải đi nhờ thầy cúng sao giải hạn nữa. Và hành trì như thế mới là cách cúng dường cao quý nhất trong các cách cúng dường Đức Phật.

(Trích từ sách Phật Pháp Trong Đời Sống, Nhà xuất bản Hồng Đức 2014)

Nguồn:

https://thuvienhoasen.org/p22a21699/05-cung-sao-giai-han

.... o ....

Making offerings to the stars to ward off bad luck

Author: Tâm Diệu

Translated by Nguyên Giác

At the beginning of each lunar year, typically during the second week of the first month, with the peak being on the Full Moon day, Vietnamese and Chinese Buddhists have a customary practice of visiting the pagoda. They offer prayers for peace and make offerings to the stars in order to ward off bad luck. Because it is the first full moon of the lunar year, temples both in the country and abroad often hold solemn ceremonies to cater to the needs of the Buddhist community. Almost every temple has a program to pray for peace at the beginning of the year. However, there are still some temples that invite Buddhists to register and make offerings to the stars in order to ward off bad luck on the full moon day of the first lunar month.

When visiting a rather large and renowned pagoda in Hanoi at the beginning of the year, we also witnessed a New Year's prayer program from the eighth day to the full moon day. The program included offerings to the stars in order to ward off bad luck. After paying homage to Buddha, we entered the living room to visit the abbot. There were also several Buddhists in the room who approached the monk to verify their age, examine the stars for predictions of luck or misfortune for the entire year, and add their names to the list of Buddhists who were required to make offerings to the stars in order to ward off bad luck. We heard the monk say to a Buddhist, "Your star in this lunar year is the Thai Bach Star, which means that your house will experience significant losses. So, you must use eight lamps or eight candles to worship towards the west direction monthly on the full moon day, asking the Thai Bach Star Deity to help your family." Then it is the turn of other Buddhists, and so on. Those who enter and those who leave carry in their hearts the sadness and joy of the new year, influenced by the stars that have determined their destinies for the year.

I left the temple with a heavy heart, pondering who introduced the practice of worshiping stars to ward off misfortune. This transformed the serene and sacred meditation center into a place of worship, where people sought blessings and protection from bad luck. And I also feel sorry for those who place their trust in misguided beliefs and relinquish control of their destiny to others by making offerings to the stars in an attempt to ward off misfortune.

The Full Moon Festival of January, also known as the Thuong Nguyen Festival, is a folk festival in Vietnam that originated from northern neighboring China. The division of the lunar calendar in the upper period is based on three periods: the upper period (full moon in January), central period (full moon in July), and lower period (full moon in October). This calendar system is based on the moon. According to some Chinese books, such as Duong Thu Lich Chi, volume 18, there are nine stars shining in the sky. Some books initially mention seven stars, but later, two additional stars, La Hau and Ke Do, are included. Those nine stars are Nhat Dieu, Nguyen Dieu, Hoa Dieu, Thuy Dieu, Moc Dieu, Kim Dieu, Tho Dieu, La Hau, and Ke Do. There are books that add the Thai Bach star to make it ten stars. These nine stars, also known as the Nine Wonders, are stars arranged in all directions, according to the twelve branches and five elements. According to this book, every lunar year is influenced by a star, commonly referred to as the personal shining star. Therefore, in some years, you will encounter good luck, and in other years, you will encounter bad luck. The two stars, La Hau and Ke Do, are considered unlucky stars. They are classified as dark stars because they are unable to see the sun.

According to ancient folk customs, people believed that they were insignificant in the face of nature and suffered from various illnesses for which no cure could be found. They attributed these ailments to punishment from the gods. They believed that people should be afraid of various gods they could imagine, including the Thunder God, the Lightning God, the Banyan Tree God, the De Tree God, the Tiger God, the Snake God, the Mountain God, and the River God (Ha Ba).

However, we do not find any Buddhist scriptures discussing whether a star shining on someone will bring good luck or bad luck to that person. The Buddha also did not teach any rituals for worshiping the stars to ward off bad luck. However, in some temples, particularly in regions influenced by polytheistic folk traditions, Buddhist monks are required to accommodate the beliefs of the majority of laypeople who are not well-versed in the path to enlightenment. This often involves organizing folk ceremonies alongside the traditional Buddhist rituals. The goal is still to employ methods that will help save sentient beings, gradually guiding their minds towards the shore of Enlightenment. In addition, there are also some temples in urban areas that, despite knowing that making offerings to ward off bad luck is not in accordance with the Dharma, still maintain them. This could be due to the need to develop the temple and the reliance on donors for support. Or, they may worry that Buddhists will seek alternative practices or turn to amulets or shamans. Pity them for the gradual process of distancing themselves from Buddhism.

Why do we say that there are no stars that shine on a person and bring them fortune or disaster, and that there is also no Buddhist ritual called making offerings to the stars to ward off bad luck? Because all the misfortunes and blessings that a person experiences are the result of their own actions and the law of cause and effect. The story about the 7 stars, 9 stars, or 10 stars mentioned above is not real; it was created by some people who mistakenly believed that stars must have some influence. The Buddha never said that. He taught us about the law of cause and effect. He taught that no fruit falls from the sky or sprouts from the ground, but that all things that happen are created by human actions through the body, speech, and mind. If a person does good deeds, positive outcomes will definitely follow. For example, if we want to grow sweet oranges, we must select seeds or branches from sweet orange trees. In addition, we must take care of the orange tree, fertilize it, and water it at the appropriate time. By doing so, we will undoubtedly be able to harvest sweet oranges.

Similarly, every success or failure in a person's life is not bestowed upon them by anyone, but rather determined by the causes they have created beforehand. When the causes and conditions are complete, the results will be achieved. The negative causes and conditions created by us will yield negative results, while the positive causes and conditions will yield positive results. Buddhism has a saying: "If you want to know the causes we sowed in the past, just look at the results we are receiving. If you want to know what our future holds, just look at the seeds we are planting in the present." The law of cause and effect, however, is not simple but rather diverse and overlapping. It is not only directly influenced by the present life but also by the cumulative effects of many past lives. Except for those who walk the path of enlightenment and reach the state of "emptiness of mind," then: "After attaining complete enlightenment, one realizes that karma is essentially empty." (Poem by Vinh Gia Huyen Giac)

It will be a mere delusion if you pray for good results without sowing good causes, and if you are afraid of disaster but still engage in bad behavior. Buddhism teaches that whatever happens to us is due to one or more causes, not by chance, luck, bad luck, or fate.

In Buddhism, there are no bad or good days, and there are no stars that bring prosperity or disaster. If you visit a fortune teller to have a fortune told or have a hexagram drawn, consult the stars, or predict bad luck, and the fortune teller declares that the day is auspicious, but you engage in immoral activities such as stealing, arguing, fighting, or harming others, you will undoubtedly face legal consequences. At that time, the promising day that the fortune teller had predicted suddenly turned into a disastrous one. So, good and bad days have no basis in reality; they are simply created by people. For example, imagine two armies engaged in battle. Both sides carefully select an opportune day and time to march into battle. However, despite their preparations, only one side emerges victorious. Regardless of the outcome, both armies suffer casualties, with soldiers being killed or wounded. Choosing any day to commit murder can have fatal consequences.

As for worshiping stars to alleviate bad luck, if you purchase offerings and take them to a temple to ask a monk to worship the stars La Hau, Ke Do, or Thai Bach in order to remove bad luck, it will contradict the law of cause and effect. If a monk prays to Lord Thai Bach Tinh Quan and Lord La Hau Tinh Quan, seeking forgiveness for his sins and relief from calamities, wealthy individuals will persist in their wrongdoing and subsequently request the monks to make offerings to the stars in order to ward off misfortune and prevent disasters. If someone engages in immoral actions and achieves positive outcomes without facing legal consequences, would the foundation of Buddhist morality, which is rooted in the law of cause and effect, crumble?

Someone asked, "If we only believe in the law of cause and effect, should we engage in rituals of requiem and peace praying?"

It should be known that offering prayers for the repose of the dead (Cau Sieu) and peace for the living (Cau An) is different from making offerings to the stars to ward off misfortune.

In the case of praying for the repose of the dead (Cau Sieu), it is a form of commemorating the deceased with a sincere wish for the deceased's consciousness to be reborn in a better place. Whether the prayer is answered or not, no one has been able to prove it scientifically. But if the love and remembrance that relatives have for the deceased is expressed through solemn ceremonies with respectful trust and heartfelt prayers, it can bring comfort and solace. These acts can help alleviate sadness, fear, and anger, and create opportunities for positive karma to guide the deceased's consciousness towards rebirth.

Just like death anniversary offerings, if the family of the deceased can hold a ceremony at the pagoda, recite a sutra together for the deceased, and share a vegetarian meal, it not only symbolizes filial piety and respect for their parents, but also fosters a strong connection to Buddhism through the memories of the deceased.

In the case of praying for a patient's illness to be cured (Cau An), we believe that for optimal results, the patient should attend the ceremony with sincerity, along with their relatives and fellow practitioners. If the patient and all of his relatives recite the sutras with genuine faith and sincerity, their minds will be filled with pure joy in those moments. If one believes that giving money to a monk to recite sutras for a patient, and then happily going home to wait for the results, is against the law of cause and effect. If the monk chants the sutras, his mind will be filled with joyful purity, and the patient will remain unaffected by anything except for a glimmer of hope.

Buddhism teaches that both the body and mind are impermanent. Therefore, when the mind changes, karma changes, and when karma changes, illness changes. Illness is caused by negative karma in the body, speech, and mind.

In Buddhism, there is a saying: "Once the mind is pure, the karmic sins are immediately eliminated."

Buddha was a teacher who showed the path to liberation. He did not do injustice by blessing or bringing disaster to anyone. He taught us that we must create positive actions in order to experience favorable outcomes in the Human Vehicle. Then he taught us the path to advance in the five Vehicles of Buddhism: the Human Vehicle, Heavenly Vehicle, Sravaka Vehicle, Pratyekabuddha Vehicle, and Bodhisattva Vehicle. The ultimate goal of following these vehicles is to break free from the cycle of birth and death and attain liberation.

The monastics in Buddhism are considered the spiritual heirs of the Tathagata, and as such, they have the responsibility to follow in the footsteps of the Buddha. Their role is to illuminate the Dharma for Buddhists and teach them the teachings of the Buddha as found in the sutras. Buddhist monks are not intermediaries between gods and believers, like priests of some other religions, and cannot claim to have the ability to request grace or disaster from gods. We need to employ wisdom in order to gain a clear understanding of the Buddhist path to liberation.

In the early Buddhist suttas (DN 2: Sāmaññaphala sutta), the Buddha advised Bhikkhus, who had received offerings from Buddhist believers, not to engage in the following unethical practices: "This includes making predictions that there will be an eclipse of the moon, or sun, or stars; that the sun, moon, and stars will be in conjunction or in opposition; that there will be a meteor shower, a fiery sky, an earthquake, thunder; that there will be a rising, a setting, a darkening, a brightening of the moon, sun, and stars... This includes making arrangements for giving and taking in marriage; for engagement and divorce; and for scattering rice inwards or outwards at the wedding ceremony. It also includes casting spells for good or bad luck, treating impacted fetuses, binding the tongue, or locking the jaws; charms for the hands and ears; questioning a mirror, a girl, or a god as an oracle..." (Translated by Bhikkhu Sujato)

In addition, the early Buddhist sutras (Sutta of Liberation) contain teachings by the Buddha about the teachings of the Buddhas. "Those who practice the Dharma make offerings to the Buddha in the most noble way."

The Dharma that the Buddha taught can be summarized in three principles, which have become familiar to all Buddhists: "Abstain from doing evil deeds, diligently engage in good deeds, and purify your mind."

Thus, if all Buddhists practice the aforementioned three teachings of the Buddha, then every hour, every day, every month, and every year will be filled with goodness. At that time, Buddhists will no longer need to rely on anyone to make offerings in order to ward off bad luck. Practicing in such a manner is the most noble way of offering to the Buddha.

(Excerpted from the book Live The Buddhist Teachings, Hồng Đức Publishing House, 2014)

.... o ....





