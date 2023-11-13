Song ngữ: Praying For The Deceased / Vấn Đề Cúng Lễ Người Quá Vãng

Vấn đề cúng lễ người quá vãng

Tâm Diệu

Về nghi thức cúng kiếng, cầu nguyện cho người qua đời thì tôn giáo nào cũng có. Không những thế, ngay cả từ thời kỳ mông muội, chưa có tôn giáo, cũng đã có những sự cầu nguyện các đấng mà họ nghĩ là linh thiêng, nhiều quyền phép nào đó, để che chở, cứu vớt người thân đã chết của họ. Họ làm vậy vì trước những tai họa xảy đến, con người cảm thấy quá bé nhỏ trước thiên nhiên, nên nảy sinh nỗi sợ hãi mênh mông đối với bóng tối, sấm chớp, núi cao, sông sâu, dịch bệnh, vân vân, họ tưởng tượng ra nhiều loại thần, nhiều loại ma, và khi người thân chết đi, họ thương xót, thấy là từ nay không còn giúp đỡ, bảo vệ được người thân nữa, họ bèn nghĩ tới các Thánh Thần, đến những nhân vật được tưởng tượng ra từ biết bao nhiêu đời trước mà cho đến nay thì đã được tô đậm thành những hình ảnh huyền bí, đầy quyền năng nơi cõi u linh nào đó chưa ai biết tới, nhưng là nơi mà thân nhân họ có lẽ đang bơ vơ lạc lõng trong đó.

Từ niềm thương xót người thân mà nay mình đã đành chịu bất lực, họ cầu cứu đến các đấng được gọi là khuất mày khuất mặt đầy bí mật, các đấng đã được những kẻ lợi dụng hình ảnh linh thiêng để hù dọa thân nhân người đã chết, khiến cho họ phải biện lễ hậu hĩnh đến xin xỏ Thần Thánh này.

Đạo Phật khi tới các vùng đất mới, thường uyển chuyển hội nhập, gọi là tùy duyên phương tiện, dùng bình của địa phương đựng nước Cam Lồ của nhà Phật, cho nên bên cạnh những nguyên tắc sống Từ Bi Hỉ Xả, tham thiền, nhập định, hành trì tu tập trong khuôn khổ của đạo Giác Ngộ, vẫn tham dự các nghi lễ vốn có từ ngàn xưa của địa phương, chỉ chuyển hóa từ từ. Cho nên, trên con đường Bắc truyền, một số hình thức lễ nghi của những vùng mà đạo Phật đi qua vẫn cùng với đạo Phật chung vai sát cánh ôn hòa.

Một số quốc gia trong trường hợp này vốn sẵn có những nền đạo học rất uyên áo, sâu sắc, thí dụ Khổng giáo, Lão giáo, vân vân. Cúng kiếng là một lễ nghi quan trọng của Khổng giáo, coi như là một nguyên tắc sống của con người. Cúng giỗ là một hình thức báo hiếu. Không có con trai nối dõi tông đường để thờ cúng tổ tiên bị coi như là tội đại bất hiếu. Trong niềm tin ấy, đạo Phật muốn sống hài hòa với đời, tất nhiên là cũng tùy duyên mà áp dụng các nghi thức cúng bái, miễn sao không trở nên quá mê tín, vi phạm vào quy luật nhân quả là niềm tin cốt tủy của Phật tử trong thế giới hiện tượng tương đối mà thôi.

Vậy đạo Phật quan niệm thế nào về sự cúng kiếng cho người chết?





Trước hết, chúng ta cần tìm hiểu xem đạo Phật quan niệm thế nào về sự Sinh và Tử, và theo đạo Phật thì có một linh hồn trường tồn sống mãi trong một cõi giới u linh nào đó để hằng năm trở về nhà con cháu ăn một bữa cơm không?

Để trả lời câu hỏi này chúng tôi xin trích dẫn một bài pháp từ cuốn Đức Phật và Phật Pháp do Hòa Thượng Narada biên soạn theo kinh sách nhà Phật và do cư sĩ Phạm Kim Khánh dịch:

(bắt đầu trích)

“Theo triết học Phật Giáo (Vi Diệu Pháp), ba hiện tượng có thể xuất hiện cho con người thấy trong giai đoạn hấp hối là: Nghiệp, Hiện Tượng Của Nghiệp, và Biểu Hiện Lâm Chung.

Nghiệp là vài hành động tốt hay xấu trong đời sống hoặc ngay trước phút lâm chung. Nếu người hấp hối đã phạm một trong năm tội nặng là các tội giết cha, giết mẹ, giết một vị A La Hán, làm tổn thương Đức Phật và chia rẽ Tăng chúng, hoặc người ấy có một thiện nghiệp lớn như đã đắc một trong các tầng Thiền, thì sẽ chứng nghiệm Hiện Tượng của Nghiệp trước khi chết. Những hành động thiện hay bất thiện đặc biệt ấy có năng lực thật mạnh, chen vào, áp đảo tất cả các hành động khác và biểu hiện thật rõ rệt trước mắt người hấp hối.

Nếu không có Nghiệp xấu hoặc tốt mạnh mẽ như vậy thì có thể tiến trình tư tưởng cuối cùng của người ấy sẽ tùy theo cái Nghiệp vừa tạo liền trước khi chết, gọi là Cận Tử Nghiệp. Cận Tử Nghiệp là hành vi cuối cùng hoặc hành vi nào mà luồng tư tưởng cuối cùng bất chợt nhớ ra ngay lúc lâm chung.

Nếu không phải Cận Tử Nghiệp thì có thể là Thường Nghiệp là những việc mà đương sự thường làm hằng ngày, hoặc thưòng nhớ đến và ưa thích hơn hết. Trong trường hợp này, nếu người hấp hối là một bác sĩ thì thấy đang săn sóc bệnh nhân, một nhà tu thì thấy đang thuyết pháp, một tên trộm thì thấy đang cạy cửa, khoét vách v.v...

Nếu ba trường hợp trên không xảy ra thì Nghiệp Tích Trữ xuất hiện. Nghiệp Tích Trữ gồm tất cả những trường hợp không kể trong ba loại Nghiệp trên, mà là những hành động tốt hoặc xấu thông thường.

Hiện Tượng của Nghiệp là những biểu tượng xuất hiện trong tâm thức của người hấp hối dưới hình thức sắc, thanh, hương, vị, xúc hay pháp, tức là những hình sắc, âm thanh, mùi, vị hay tư tưởng mạnh mẽ, quen thuộc trong nếp sinh hoạt hằng ngày, thí dụ người đồ tể thì thấy con dao hay con thú chết, bác sĩ thì thấy bệnh nhân, người mộ đạo thì thấy các món lễ vật vân vân…

Biểu Hiện Lâm Chung là vài dấu hiệu có liên quan đến cảnh giới mà người hấp hối sắp được tái sanh vào mà do đó, mặt người sắp lâm chung lộ vẻ vui sướng hoặc đau khổ. Khi triệu chứng phát sinh, nếu là xấu thì ta có thể sửa chữa kịp thời bằng cách giảng kinh hay nói pháp để tạo đối tượng tốt đẹp trong tư tưởng người sắp chết. Những Biểu Hiện Lâm Chung thường là lửa, rừng, vùng sơn cước, bào thai người mẹ, thiên cung v.v...

Dầu trong trường hợp bất đắc kỳ tử, tiến trình tư tưởng của người sắp chết vẫn diễn tiến và đối tượng của chập tư tưởng cuối cùng ấy là một trong ba hiện tượng: Nghiệp, Hiện Tượng của Nghiệp và Biểu Hiện Lâm Chung.

Thí dụ một người sắp lâm chung và sẽ tái sanh vào cảnh người thì đối tượng của chập tư tưởng cuối cùng là một vài nghiệp tốt.

Cái chết thật sự đến lúc Tử Tâm tức luồng tâm thức cuối cùng chấm dứt. Kể từ đó tâm và vật thực không còn tạo năng lực vật chất nữa. Chỉ còn một loại năng lực vật chất phát sanh do hơi nóng tiếp tục tồn tại đến khi cơ thể vật chất tan rã.

Sự diệt tắt của tâm trong kiếp vừa qua là cơ hội để cho một tâm mới phát sanh trong kiếp sống kế. Tuy nhiên, không có cái gì vĩnh cửu, nguyên vẹn đơn thuần, không biến đổi, được chuyển từ quá khứ sang hiện tại. Cũng như bánh xe lăn tròn trên đường, mỗi một lúc chỉ có một điểm của bánh xe chạm với đường. Nói một cánh chính xác, chúng ta chỉ sống trong từng chập tư tưởng. Ta chỉ sống trong hiện tại và hiện tại nhất định phải trôi vào dĩ vãng.

Trong tiến trình luôn luôn biến đổi của đời sống, trong một khoảnh khắc, mỗi chập tư tưởng đều trải qua sanh, trụ, rồi diệt, và trong khi diệt, nó chuyển tất cả năng lực và cảm giác đã ghi nhận cho chập tư tưởng kế. Vậy mỗi chập tư tưởng mới gồm những năng lực tiềm tàng của chập trước và thêm vào đó chút gì khác. Đến lúc chết, chập tư tưởng cuối cùng chấm dứt, để nhường chỗ cho chập tư tưởng kế phát sanh trong kiếp sống mới. Vậy, cái Thức mới gồm chứa tất cả những kinh nghiệm trong quá khứ, vì tất cả những cảm giác trong quá khứ đều được ghi nhận trong cái tâm biến đổi, và tất cả tiềm năng đều được chuyển từ kiếp nầy sang kiếp khác, mặc dầu phần vật chất tan rã. Vì lẽ ấy, đôi khi có người còn nhớ được kiếp quá khứ của mình. Nếu trí nhớ chỉ tùy thuộc vào bộ não, tức nhiên không thể có người nhớ được tiền kiếp.

"Chúng sanh mới" là sự biển hiện của luồng nghiệp trong hiện tại, không giống hệt, không phải là một, nhưng cũng không hoàn toàn khác với chúng sanh trước kế đó.

"Những thành phần (ngũ uẩn) tạo nên chúng sanh ấy không giống hệt, không phải là một với thành phần (ngũ uẩn) đã tạo nên chúng sanh trước. Tuy nhiên, cũng không phải hoàn toàn là khác vì cả hai cùng nằm chung trong một luồng nghiệp, mặc dầu biểu hiện dưới hình thức mới, trong thế gian mà ngũ quan ta có thể thâu nhận, và ta cho là có một "chúng sanh mới."

Theo Phật giáo, cái chết là sự chấm dứt của đời sống tâm-vật-lý của cá nhân. Chết là sự diệt tắt của sinh lực, tức là đời sống tâm linh và vật lý, cùng với hơi nóng và thức.

Chết không phải là sự tiêu diệt hoàn toàn của một chúng sanh, mặc dầu kiếp sống chấm dứt. Cái tiềm lực làm sống chúng sanh không bị tiêu diệt.

Cũng như ánh sáng đèn điện là biểu hiện bề ngoài mà ta có thể thấy của luồng điện vô hình, chúng ta là biểu hiện bề ngoài của luồng nghiệp vô hình. Bóng đèn có thể vỡ và ánh sáng có thể tắt, nhưng luồng điện vẫn tồn tại, và ánh sáng có thể phát hiện trở lại nếu ta đặt vào đấy một bóng đèn khác. Cũng như thế, sự tan rã của thể xác không làm xáo trộn luồng nghiệp lực, và sự chấm dứt của thức hiện tại dẫn đến sự phát sanh mới. Tuy nhiên, không có gì trường tồn bất biến, như một thực thể đơn thuần, "chuyển" từ hiện tại sang tương lai.

Trong trường hợp nêu trên, nếu người chết tái sanh trở lại vào cảnh người, chập tư tưởng cuối cùng tất nhiên là một loại tâm thiện. Thức-tái-sanh là từ tâm thiện ấy phát sanh, tự nhiên chuyển đến cái trứng và tinh trùng tương xứng trong cảnh người.

Như thế có nghĩa là cho đến lúc chết, luồng nghiệp lực vẫn luôn luôn trôi chảy, không có một điểm thời gian gián đoạn. Ngay lúc chết những chập tư tưởng vẫn liên tục kế tiếp như trong đời sống.

Hiện tượng chết và tái sanh diễn ra tức khắc, dầu ở bất cứ nơi nào, cũng như làn sóng điện phát ra trong không gian được thâu nhận tức khắc vào bộ máy thâu thanh. Luồng nghiệp lực trực tiếp chuyển từ cái chết ngay đến tái sanh, không trải qua một trạng thái chuyển tiếp nào. Phật giáo thuần túy không chủ trương có linh hồn người chết tạm trú ở một nơi nào, chờ đến khi tìm được một nơi thích hợp để đầu thai.” (hết trích)

Trên đây là quan điểm của Phật giáo Nguyên Thủy, hay còn gọi là Phật giáo Nam Tông Theravada.

Về phía Phật giáo Bắc Tông, hay còn gọi là Phật giáo Đại Thừa, thì quan niệm rằng không hẳn là tất cả mọi người sau khi chết đều tái sinh ngay lập tức. Trường phái này quan niệm rằng những người có nghiệp cực thiện thì ngay sau khi chết sẽ sanh vào các cõi Tịnh, thí dụ cõi Tây Phương Tịnh Độ, Đông Phương Tịnh Độ, vân vân, và những người có nghiệp cực ác thì sau khi chết sẽ sanh ngay vào các cảnh giới ác, như Địa Ngục, Ngạ Quỷ hoặc tái sinh thành các loài súc sinh. Trường hợp đó gọi là chết đây sinh kia. Ngoài hai trường hợp đó, sau khi chết, người ta có thể còn lưu tâm thức lại một thời gian trong trạng thái gọi là Thân Trung Ấm, và mơ màng trong cảnh giới này từ 1 lần 7 ngày, cho tới 7 lần 7 ngày, là 49 ngày. Trong thời gian đó, nhất là 21 ngày đầu, người đã qua đời vẫn còn có ấn tượng mạnh mẽ về kiếp sống vừa qua. Và chính từ niềm tin này, người ta coi trọng sự cầu nguyện để giúp chuyển hóa tâm trạng người chết khiến cho thần thức của họ hòa nhập được vào các cõi an lành.

Như vậy thì cả hai truyền thống Phật giáo, Bắc Tông và Nam Tông đều không nói đến những hình thức cúng kiếng cho người đã chết từ lâu, hàng năm trời, mà chỉ có thể giúp cho người mới chết qua những lời kinh tiếng kệ, qua lòng chí thành thanh tịnh của chư vị chân tu và thân nhân, hy vọng họ chuyển hóa các tâm niệm xấu mà thôi.

Tuy nhiên, theo truyền thống của người Việt Nam, việc cúng giỗ là điều rất tốt, nhưng nên được xem như là ngày tưởng niệm, ngày nhớ tưởng đến người đã khuất, trước là nói lên lòng thành kính tưởng nhớ, sau là nhắc nhở con cháu nên tiếp nối mỹ tục biết cảm ơn các bậc sinh thành, cũng như mỗi quốc gia đều có những ngày kỷ niệm Chiến Sĩ Trận Vong, để nói lên lòng nhớ ơn các anh hùng liệt sĩ có công với đất nước vậy.

Chúng ta có thể tổ chức cúng giỗ tại nhà, hoặc tại chùa với mục đích tưởng niệm, không thiết lễ cầu siêu dâng sớ và đốt vàng mã theo văn hóa Trung Hoa (vì tin chắc là ông bà hoặc đã lên các cõi Tịnh hay đã tái sanh làm người ngay từ lúc nhắm mắt lìa đời). Nếu đủ phương tiện có thể tổ chức cúng giỗ tại chùa thì tốt hơn. Trước nhất, đây là một duyên lành giữa thân nhân người chết đối với nhà Phật, có dịp cho con cháu, họ hàng tiếp cận với các vị Sư, nhân đó, họ có thể tìm hiểu để học hỏi thêm về Phật pháp. Thứ nữa là thân nhân người chết có thể tạo chút phước qua việc cúng dường Tam Bảo, để nhà chùa có thêm khả năng ấn tống kinh sách, phổ biến Phật pháp rộng rãi, thêm phương tiện để hoàn thành các Phật sự vì chúng sinh và cho chúng sinh. Các vị Sư là những Trưởng Tử Như Lai, là những Đạo Sư, có nhiệm vụ thiêng liêng là hoằng dương Chánh Pháp song song với việc tu tập bản thân để giải thoát luân hồi. Phật tử tại gia cũng vậy, ngoài việc lo cho gia đình, xã hội cũng cần phải tu tập bản thân và giúp phương tiện cho các vị Đạo Sư trong công cuộc hoằng truyền và bảo vệ sự trong sáng của đạo Phật.

(Trích từ sách Phật Pháp Trong Đời Sống, Nhà xuất bản Hồng Đức 2014)

Praying for the deceased

Author: Tâm Diệu

Translated by Nguyên Giác

Every religion has its own ritual of worshiping and praying for the deceased. Not only that, even in primitive, pre-religious times, many people prayed to beings they believed were sacred and possessed supernatural powers to protect and save their deceased loved ones. They do this because, in the face of disasters, people feel insignificant in the presence of nature, leading to an overwhelming fear of darkness, lightning, towering mountains, deep rivers, epidemics, and more. They have imagined many types of gods and ghosts. When their loved ones die, they feel sorry for them and realize that they can no longer provide help and protection. As a result, they turn to the concept of holy unseen beings. The ancient human beings, who existed long ago, have now become enigmatic and powerful figures in a realm of ghosts that remains unknown to everyone. It is believed that their departed relatives may be lost and vulnerable in this realm.

Out of compassion for their beloved ones, whom they could no longer bear to see suffer, they sought assistance from the enigmatic beings known as the hidden ones. These individuals were employed by those who exploited sacred symbols to frighten the deceased's relatives, compelling them to make substantial donations in exchange for blessings from the sacred, yet unseen, spirits.

When Buddhism spreads to new regions, it often adapts and integrates itself flexibly, depending on the prevailing circumstances, by utilizing local vessels to contain Buddhist nectar. So, in addition to embodying the principles of living the Dharma, such as compassion, kindness, joy, equanimity, meditation, and practice within the framework of the Enlightenment religion, Buddhists also engage in local rituals that have been practiced for thousands of years. These rituals gradually transformed the local cultures into Dharmic cultures. Therefore, on the Northern Path, some ritual forms from the regions where Buddhism has passed through still peacefully coexist alongside Buddhism.

Some countries in this case already have very profound religious traditions, such as Confucianism and Taoism. Worship is an important ritual in Confucianism and is considered a fundamental principle of human life. Worshiping ancestors is a form of filial piety. Not having a son to continue the family line and worship ancestors is considered a grave violation of filial piety. In order to live in harmony with local communities, Buddhism must adapt to local rituals, as long as it does not become overly superstitious and violate the law of cause and effect, which is a fundamental belief of Buddhism in the realm of relative phenomena.

So, how does Buddhism view the rituals of praying for the dead?

First of all, we need to explore Buddhism's perspective on birth and death, as well as its stance on the questionable existence of an eternal soul that continues to exist in a ghostly realm and returns to its descendants annually to have a meal.

To address this question, we would like to cite a sermon from the book "The Buddha and His Teachings," compiled by Venerable Narada Mahathera based on Buddhist scriptures. The Vietnamese version was translated by Pham Kim Khanh, a layperson. The following paragraphs are from the original English version.

(starting quote)

"To the dying man at this critical stage, according to Abhidhamma philosophy, is presented a Kamma, Kamma Nimitta, or Gati Nimitta.

By Kamma is here meant some good or bad act done during his lifetime or immediately before his dying moment. It is a good or bad thought. If the dying person had committed one of the five heinous crimes (Garuka Kamma) such as parricide etc. or developed the Jhānas (Ecstasies), he would experience such a Kamma before his death. These are so powerful that they totally eclipse all other actions and appear very vividly before the mind's eye. If he had done no such weighty action, he may take for his object of the dying thought-process a Kamma done immediately before death (Āsanna Kamma); which may be called a "Death Proximate Kamma."

In the absence of a "Death-Proximate Kamma" a habitual good or bad act (Ācinna Kamma) is presented, such as the healing of the sick in the case of a good physician, or the teaching of the Dhamma in the case of a pious Bhikkhu, or stealing in the case of a thief. Failing all these, some casual trivial good or bad act (Katattā Kamma) becomes the object of the dying thought-process.

Kamma Nimitta or "symbol," means a mental reproduction of any sight, sound, smell, taste, touch or idea which was predominant at the time of some important activity, good or bad, such as a vision of knives or dying animals in the case of a butcher, of patients in the case of a physician, and of the object of worship in the case of a devotee, etc...

By Gati Nimitta, or "symbol of destiny" is meant some symbol of the place of future birth. This frequently presents itself to dying persons and stamps its gladness or gloom upon their features. When these indications of the future birth occur, if they are bad, they can at times be remedied. This is done by influencing the thoughts of the dying man. Such premonitory visions of destiny may be fire, forests, mountainous regions, a mother's womb, celestial mansions, and the like.

Taking for the object a Kamma, or a Kamma symbol, or a symbol of destiny, a thought-process runs its course even if the death be an instantaneous one.

For the sake of convenience let us imagine that the dying person is to be reborn in the human kingdom and that the object is some good Kamma.

His Bhavanga consciousness is interrupted, vibrates for a thought-moment and passes away; after which the mind-door consciousness (manodvāravajjana) arises and passes away. Then comes the psychologically important stage --Javana process -- which here runs only for five thought moments by reason of its weakness, instead of the normal seven. It lacks all reproductive power, its main function being the mere regulation of the new existence (abhinavakarana).

The object here being desirable, the consciousness he experiences is a moral one. The Tadālambana-consciousness which has for its function a registering or identifying for two moments of the object so perceived, may or may not follow. After this occurs the death-consciousness (cuticitta), the last thought moment to be experienced in this present life.

There is a misconception amongst some that the subsequent birth is conditioned by this last death-consciousness (cuticitta) which in itself has no special function to perform. What actually conditions rebirth is that which is experienced during the Javana process.

With the cessation of the decease-consciousness death actually occurs. Then no material qualities born of mind and food (cittaja and āhāraja) are produced. Only a series of material qualities born of heat (utuja) goes on till the corpse is reduced to dust.

Simultaneous with the arising of the rebirth consciousness there spring up the 'body-decad,' 'sex-decad,' and 'base-decad' (Kāya-bhāva-vatthu-dasaka).

According to Buddhism, therefore, sex is determined at the moment of conception and is conditioned by Kamma not by any fortuitous combination of sperm and ovum-cells.

The passing away of the consciousness of the past birth is the occasion for the arising of the new consciousness in the subsequent birth. However, nothing unchangeable or permanent is transmitted from the past to the present.

Just as the wheel rests on the ground only at one point, so, strictly speaking, we live only for one thought-moment. We are always in the present, and that present is ever slipping into the irrevocable past. Each momentary consciousness of this ever-changing life-process, on passing away, transmits its whole energy, all the indelibly recorded impressions on it, to its successor. Every fresh consciousness, therefore, consists of the potentialities of its predecessors together with something more. At death, the consciousness perishes, as in truth it perishes every moment, only to give birth to another in a rebirth. This renewed consciousness inherits all past experiences. As all impressions are indelibly recorded in the ever-changing palimpsest-like mind, and all potentialities are transmitted from life to life, irrespective of temporary disintegration, thus there may be reminiscence of past births or past incidents. Whereas if memory depended solely on brain cells, such reminiscence would be impossible.

"This new being which is the present manifestation of the stream of Kamma-energy is not the same as, and has no identity with, the previous one in its line -- the aggregates that make up its composition being different from, having no identity with, those that make up the being of its predecessor. And yet it is not an entirely different being since it has the same stream of Kamma-energy, though modified perchance just by having shown itself in that manifestation, which is now making its presence known in the sense-perceptible world as the new being.

Death, according to Buddhism, is the cessation of the psycho-physical life of any one individual existence. It is the passing away of vitality (āyu), i.e., psychic and physical life (jīvitindriya), heat (usma) and consciousness (vi?āna).

Death is not the complete annihilation of a being, for though a particular life-span ends, the force which hitherto actuated it is not destroyed.

Just as an electric light is the outward visible manifestation of invisible electric energy, so we are the outward manifestations of invisible Kammic energy. The bulb may break, and the light may be extinguished, but the current remains and the light may be reproduced in another bulb. In the same way, the Kammic force remains undisturbed by the disintegration of the physical body, and the passing away of the present consciousness leads to the arising of a fresh one in another birth. But nothing unchangeable or permanent "passes" from the present to the future.

In the foregoing case, the thought experienced before death being a moral one, the resultant rebirth-consciousness takes for its material an appropriate sperm and ovum cell of human parents. The rebirth-consciousness (patisandhi vi?āna) then lapses into the Bhavanga state.

The continuity of the flux, at death, is unbroken in point of time, and there is no breach in the stream of consciousness.

Rebirth takes place immediately, irrespective of the place of birth, just as an electromagnetic wave, projected into space, is immediately reproduced in a receiving radio set. Rebirth of the mental flux is also instantaneous and leaves no room whatever for any intermediate state (antarabhava). Pure Buddhism does not support the belief that a spirit of the deceased person takes lodgement in some temporary state until it finds a suitable place for its "reincarnation."..."

(Excerpt from chapter 28 of the book "The Buddha and His Teachings" written by Venerable Narada Mahathera: http://www.buddhism.org/Sutras/BuddhaTeachings/page_28.html)

The section just mentioned is from the perspective of Theravada Buddhism, also known as Southern Buddhism or The Way of the Elders.

As for Northern Buddhism, also known as Mahayana Buddhism, the concept is that not everyone is reborn immediately after death. This school of thought posits that individuals with exceptionally good karma will be reborn in pure lands immediately after death, such as the Western Pure Land or the Eastern Pure Land. Conversely, those with extremely negative karma will be born into evil realms after death, such as Hell, Hungry Ghosts, or animals. That phenomenon is referred to as dying here and being born there.

In addition to those two cases, after death, the consciousness of the deceased will remain for a while in a state called the bardo of becoming. During this time, they will experience dream-like states, alternating between 1 time in 7 days and up to 7 times in 7 days, for a total of 49 days. During that time, especially within the first 21 days, the deceased still retained strong impressions of their past lives. It is based on this belief that people value prayer to help transform the state of the deceased, enabling their consciousness to merge with the realms of peace.

Thus, both Buddhist traditions, Northern and Southern Buddhism, do not mention forms of praying for people who have died long ago, for years. Instead, they focus on helping the newly deceased through chanting sutras and Dhammic verses, relying on the pure sincerity of true practitioners and relatives. The intention is to encourage the deceased to transform their negative thoughts.

According to Vietnamese tradition, the ritual of praying for the deceased is considered a significant event. However, it should be viewed as a day of remembrance, a time to honor and remember the departed. The primary purpose is to show respect and pay tribute, while also serving as a reminder to future generations to carry on the practice of expressing gratitude to their ancestors. Just like every country has Memorial Day to express gratitude to the heroic martyrs who have contributed to the country.

We can hold a death anniversary ceremony at home or in a temple for memorial purposes. Please disregard the Chinese cultural practice of praying for the deceased over multiple generations and burning joss paper for them. Just believe that your deceased grandparents have either attained enlightenment in the Pure Lands or been reborn as humans immediately after they passed away from this world. If you have sufficient resources, it is preferable to arrange death anniversary offerings at a temple. First of all, this relationship between the deceased's relatives and the Buddhists is beneficial, as it allows children, grandchildren, and other relatives to interact with the monastics and gain a deeper understanding of Buddhism. Second, the relatives of the deceased can offer blessings to the Three Jewels through offerings. This will enhance the pagoda's ability to distribute scriptures, spread Buddhism extensively, and provide more resources to carry out Buddhist activities for the benefit of all sentient beings.

Monks are the first sons of Tathagata, the Dharma Masters, with the sacred mission of propagating the Dharma while simultaneously cultivating themselves to attain liberation from the cycle of samsara. The same goes for lay Buddhists. In addition to taking care of their families and society, they also need to practice Buddhism themselves and assist the Dharma Masters in propagating and safeguarding the purity of the religion.

(Excerpted from the book Live The Buddhist Teachings, Hồng Đức Publishing House, 2014)

.... o ....