Song ngữ: A very short sermon by His Holiness the Dalai Lama for Vietnamese Buddhists on top of the hills of Dharamsala./ Bài pháp rất ngắn của Đức Đạt Lai Lạt Ma dành cho Phật tử Việt Nam trên đỉnh Dharamsala

Bài pháp rất ngắn của Đức Đạt Lai Lạt Ma dành cho Phật tử Việt Nam trên đỉnh Dharamsala

Tâm Diệu

Thật là một hạnh phúc lớn lao và một duyên lành đặc biệt cho đoàn hành hương chiêm bái các thánh tích Phật Giáo được vinh dự gặp đức Đạt Lai Lạt Ma và được ngài ban cho một bài pháp vô cùng tuyệt diệu. Hạnh phúc vì được nghe những lời pháp nhũ và có được duyên lành vì đoàn không hẹn trước mà lại được gặp ngài trong lúc ngài vô cùng bận rộn Phật sự lẫn chính sự.

Đức Đạt Lai Lạt Ma, ngoài cương vị lãnh đạo tinh thần nhân dân Tây Tạng, ngài còn là quốc trưởng của một nước, nên muốn được vào tư dinh gặp ngài, khách phải trải qua thủ tục khám xét an ninh rất gắt gao của cảnh sát liên bang Cộng Hòa Ấn Độ và mất rất nhiều thời giờ chờ đợi. Mặc dầu vậy, quý thầy cô áo vàng và cư sĩ Phật tử áo lam chúng tôi cũng rất hoan hỷ sắp hàng một để từng người bước qua các thủ tục an ninh, khám xét thân thể và các vật dụng tùy thân như khi vào dinh nguyên thủ các quốc gia khác hay như đi qua các phi trường quốc tế ở Hoa Kỳ.

Khoảng 12 giờ trưa, ngài ra trước dinh đón gặp và tự tay trao tặng cho từng người, mỗi người một bức hình tôn tượng đức Phật thờ tại Đại tháp Bồ Đề Đạo Tràng. Sau đó chụp hình chung lưu niệm với từng nhóm trong đoàn do đoàn quá đông, và cuối cùng ngài nói một bài pháp ngắn khoảng năm phút.

Sau lời chào mừng ngắn gọn với đoàn Phật tử Việt Nam, ngài nói ngay rằng:

“Đức Phật không phải là đấng tạo hóa (Creator). Ngài là một con người bình thường, đã tu hành và đã giác ngộ viên mãn, và đối với đạo Phật, mọi sự mọi vật đều do nhân duyên sinh khởi, do tác động của định luật nhân quả: “Law of Cause and Effect.”

Sau đó ngài nói tiếp “muốn đạt được hạnh phúc chân thật thì cần phải có một tinh thần an lạc, và muốn có tinh thần an lạc, cần phải có tình thương và lòng từ bi (love and compassion).

Ngài ngừng một lát và hỏi các Phật tử: “làm sao để chúng ta phát triển được tình thương và lòng từ?

Chỉ nghĩ đến cũng chưa đủ, chúng ta cần phải làm sao để chuyển hóa tâm niệm và hành động của mình trong đời sống hàng ngày. Chúng ta phải gieo hạt giống từ bi bằng thân khẩu ý. Chìa khóa cho một thế giới hòa bình, hạnh phúc và an lạc bản thân chính là phát triển tình thương và lòng từ bi.”

Ngài cũng nhắc nhở “mỗi người chúng ta đều có Phật tánh và cần nỗ lực thực hành để trờ thành vị giác ngộ như Phật đã thành”. Ngài cũng không quên nhắc nhở Phật tử Việt Nam “nên đọc và thực hành kinh Đại Bát Nhã, nhất là những phẩm nói về Từ Bi, Trí Tuệ, Ba La Mật Đa (paramitas) và Tánh Không (emptiness)…”

Người viết đã nhiều lần được nghe trực tiếp các buổi thuyết giảng dành cho Phật tử Việt Nam tại Hoa Kỳ, bao giờ ngài cũng mở đầu bằng cách khuyên nhủ Phật tử Việt Nam hãy giữ truyền thống tu tập sẵn có của mình mà không nên chạy theo một truyền thống khác, nhưng đặc biệt lần này ngài không nói như vậy mà ngài đã lập lại đến hai lần trong một bài pháp ngắn rằng: “Đức Phật không phải là một đấng tạo hóa (đấng thần linh, thần quyền)”. Có lẽ đây là một thông điệp quan trọng và ngài chỉ muốn nhắc nhở Phật tử Việt Nam đừng xem ông Phật như một đấng thần quyền đầy quyền năng sáng tạo, có quyền ban phước giá họa cho muôn loài. Đừng cầu xin van lạy Ngài (Đức Phật) mà phải nỗ lực tinh tấn tự thân tu tập.

Không biết Đức Đạt Lai Lạt Ma có tha tâm thông không mà hình như ngài biết rõ tâm tư của người Phật tử Việt Nam, đa số đều đặt nặng lòng tin, sùng kính lễ lạy và bái sám cầu nguyện. Trong một bài pháp ngắn không soạn trước mà ngài đã lập lại ít nhất là hai lần về mỗi từ “Tạo Hóa”, từ “Nhân Quả”, từ “Thực Hành” và nhiều lần về từ “Từ Bi”, lại nhắc nhở Phật tử Việt Nam nên đọc và thực hành hạnh từ bi, trí tuệ, ba la mật đa và Tánh Không trong kinh Đại Bát Nhã.

Đức Đạt Lai Lạt Ma không nói chi tiết nhưng qua nội dung bài pháp, dường như ngài muốn nhắc nhở người Phật tử Việt Nam ba điều: (1) Đừng xem Đức Phật như là một đấng tạo hóa, có quyền năng ban phước giá họa. (2) Hãy tin sâu, tin bền và tin chắc về Phật tính, về mỗi người đều có giác tính, đều có khả năng thành Phật và về nhân quả. Chỉ có tinh tấn tu tập tự thân mới có thể chuyển hóa được nghiệp quả. (3) Nỗ lực thực hành Phật Pháp trong đời sống hàng ngày qua việc phát triển tình thương và lòng từ bi, qua việc thực hành Ba La Mật.

Chỉ với năm phút ngắn mà ngài đã phác họa một lộ đồ tu tập (road map) cho người Phật tử, nhất là cho người Phật tử Việt Nam vốn đặt nặng lòng tin, sùng kính lễ bái và cầu nguyện.

Sau khi dứt lời, ngài bắt tay từ giã một số Phật tử đứng gần ngài. Các cận vệ của ngài đưa ngài vào tư dinh, để lại cho đoàn một nuối tiếc. Chúng tôi, những người cuối cùng đi sau đoàn, lững thững bước từng bước trên con đường dốc soai soải ra cổng. Đồng hồ tay tôi chỉ 12 giờ 30 phút rưa ngày 11-3-2011. Đi một đoạn dường dài 500 cây số từ Delhi đến đây và mất hơn 4 tiếng đồng hồ chờ đợi chỉ để gặp ngài và nghe ngài nói trong năm phút quả là đặc biệt, khó có thể tưởng tượng nổi với một người bình thường. Nếu không thực hành hàng ngày những lời dạy của Ngài mà xem như cơn gió thoảng thì tiếc lắm thay.

Hai bên dốc, hoa vàng, hoa đỏ đang đua sắc báo hiệu mùa Xuân đang trở về trên đỉnh Dharamsala. Mùa Xuân lặng lẽ trở về cùng với lễ hội Losar đón mừng năm mới của người Tây Tạng, trở về cùng với ngày kỷ niệm 52 năm xa xứ. Happy Losar những người bà con, những người anh em đang sống tha hương, đang mong chờ một ngày quy cố hương.

Tâm Diệu (viết từ Dharamsala 12-3-2011)

(Trích từ sách Phật Pháp Trong Đời Sống, nxb Hồng Đức, 2014)

A very short sermon by His Holiness the Dalai Lama for Vietnamese Buddhists on top of the hills of Dharamsala.

Author: Tâm Diệu

Translated by Nguyên Giác

It was a great joy and a special blessing for the group of pilgrims who were visiting the Buddhist pilgrimage sites to have the opportunity to meet His Holiness the Dalai Lama and listen to his incredibly inspiring sermon. We were delighted to hear Dharma's words and grateful for the opportunity, as the group met him without an appointment while he was preoccupied with Buddhist and political affairs.

In addition to serving as the spiritual leader of the Tibetan people, the Dalai Lama also held the position of head of state. Therefore, anyone wishing to visit his private residence had to undergo a rigorous security search conducted by the Federal Police of the Republic of India. This process often resulted in significant waiting times. Even so, the yellow-robed monks and nuns, as well as the blue-robed lay Buddhists in my group, were very content to form a line and undergo security procedures. They willingly allowed their bodies and belongings to be searched, as if they were entering a palace of foreign dignitaries or passing through international airports in the United States.

At around noon, His Holiness the Dalai Lama went to the front of the palace to meet and personally give each person a picture of the Buddha statue worshipped at the Bodh Gaya Tower. Then, he took souvenir photos with each group in the pilgrimage because the whole group was too large. Finally, he delivered a short sermon that lasted about five minutes.

After a brief welcome to the Vietnamese Buddhist group, he immediately said, "Buddha was not the creator. He was an ordinary individual who practiced and achieved full enlightenment. According to Buddhism, everything in the world arises due to causes and conditions, as a result of the law of cause and effect."

He then continued, "To achieve true happiness, one must possess a peaceful spirit, and to possess a peaceful spirit, one must cultivate love and compassion."

He paused for a moment and asked the Buddhists, "How do we develop love and compassion? Just thinking about it is not enough; we need to transform our thoughts and actions in daily life. We must sow the seeds of compassion with our body, speech, and mind. The key to achieving a world of peace, happiness, and personal well-being is to cultivate love and compassion."

He also reminded us that "each of us has Buddha nature and needs to make efforts to practice in order to become enlightened, just as the Buddha did." He also made sure to remind Vietnamese Buddhists "to read and practice the Maha Prajnaparamita Sutra, particularly the chapters on Compassion, Wisdom, Paramitas, and Emptiness."

The writer has had the opportunity to directly listen to the Dalai Lama's lectures for Vietnamese Buddhists in the United States many times. He almost always opened by advising Vietnamese Buddhists to maintain their existing practice traditions and not to adopt other traditions. However, this time he did not say so, but he repeated twice in a short sermon that "Buddha was not the creator (a sacred divine, or a powerful god)." Perhaps this is an important message, and he just wants to remind Vietnamese Buddhists not to see Buddha as a deity with the ability to create and bless all living beings. Don't beg the Buddha, but make an effort to practice the Dharma diligently on your own.

I did not know if the Dalai Lama could read the thoughts of other people, but it appeared that he had a deep understanding of the thoughts of Vietnamese Buddhists. Many of them highly value belief, devotion, worship, repentance, and prayers. In a short, unprepared sermon, he repeated the terms of Creation, the law of Cause and Effect, Practice, and the word Compassion multiple times. He urged Vietnamese Buddhists to read and practice compassion, wisdom, paramitas, and Emptiness as described in the Maha Prajnaparamita Sutra.

The Dalai Lama did not elaborate, but based on the content of the sermon, it seemed that he wanted to remind Vietnamese Buddhists of the following three things: (1) Do not consider Buddha as the creator god with the power to bless and punish. (2) Believe deeply and firmly in the concept of Buddha nature; everyone possesses the inherent nature of awareness and has the potential to become a Buddha. Also, believe deeply and firmly in the law of cause and effect. Only by diligently cultivating oneself can one transform karma. (3) Make an effort to practice Buddha Dharma in daily life by cultivating love and compassion through the Paramitas.

In just five short minutes, His Holiness the Dalai Lama outlined a path of practice for Buddhists, particularly for Vietnamese Buddhists who placed significant importance on faith, devotion, prostration, and prayers.

After finishing his speech, the Dalai Lama shook hands and bid farewell to several Buddhists who were standing nearby. His guards escorted him to his private residence, leaving the group feeling regretful that the time was too short. We, the last people in the group, slowly walked step by step along the sloping path towards the gate. My watch showed 12:30 PM on March 11, 2011. Traveling a distance of 500 kilometers from Delhi to here and spending more than 4 hours waiting just to meet him and listen to him speak for five minutes is truly extraordinary and difficult to fathom for an average person. If we don't practice His teachings every day and instead treat them as fleeting gusts of wind, it would be a pity.

On both sides of the slope, yellow and red flowers bloomed, signaling that spring was arriving at the top of the Dharamsala hills. Spring quietly returned with the Losar festival, which celebrated the Tibetan New Year and marked the 52nd anniversary of expatriation. We would like to send Happy Losar wishes to our relatives and brothers who are living in exile, hoping that one day they will be able to return to their homeland.

Written by Tâm Diệu from Dharamsala on March 12, 2011.

(Excerpted from the book Phật Pháp Trong Đời Sống, Hồng Đức Publishing House, 2014.)

