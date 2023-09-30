Song ngữ: Cultivating the Mind with 10 Meditation Songs of Ox Herding / Thực Tập Tu Tâm Cùng 10 Bài Thiền Ca Chăn Trâu

Thực Tập Tu Tâm Cùng 10 Bài Thiền Ca Chăn Trâu

Thơ: Thích Tuệ Sỹ

Bình luận: Thích Phước Tịnh

Thêm lời và nhạc: Tâm Nhuận Phúc

Giọng ca: Tâm Tường Chơn

BỨC TRANH CHĂN TRÂU 1 – TÌM TRÂU

Thầy Tuệ Sỹ (TS):

Nức lòng vạch cỏ rong tìm

Non xa nước rộng đường chim mịt mù

Sức cùng dạ mỏi tìm mô

Rừng phong bóng ngả nghe hồ ve ngâm

Tâm Nhuận Phúc (TNP):

Tâm Phật tìm ở chốn nào

Tìm trong nỗi buồn, niềm vui dạt dào?

Kiếp người còn có là bao

Đường tu hối hả quay về phương nao

Thầy Phước Tịnh (PT):

Một câu hỏi mà mỗi người hay tự đặt ra với chính mình: Ta là ai? Ta là gì? Kiếp sống này mai kia chết rồi sẽ đi về đâu? Có cái gì không sinh không diệt trong hình hài này?

Trong quá trình tu tâm, nhiều Phật tử thắc mắc: Tâm Phật là gì? Niết Bàn ở đâu? Chân Tâm là vui, buồn, oán, thương, hay là những dòng suy nghĩ luôn tuôn chảy trong ý thức của ta? Khi ta không vui không buồn, vắng bặt suy nghĩ, khi ta ngủ hay hôn mê, cái tâm ấy còn hay mất? Làm sao để giữ cho tâm bình an trong cuộc đời đầy xao động?

Những câu hỏi đó đi theo chúng ta cả đời. Đến khi tuổi già dần đến, thấy cái chết đã gần kề, ta càng hoang mang, hối hả đi tìm câu trả lời, để mong có được sự thanh thản cho tâm hồn.Cũng giống như chú mục đồng đi tìm con trâu, không biết tìm ở đâu trong rừng chiều mù mịt …

BỨC TRANH CHĂN TRÂU 2 – THẤY DẤU

TS:

Dấu chân ven suối bên rừng

Cỏ thơm che lối biết chừng nơi đâu

Dù cho núi thẳm rừng sâu

Trời xanh mũi rộng nơi nao dấu mày

TNP:

Quay lại nhìn rõ tâm mình

Phật Tâm đâu đó khuất vào vô minh

Lần theo hơi thở vào ra

Làm tâm tĩnh lặng là ta đã về

PT:

Chú mục đồng bắt gặp được những dấu chân trâu để lại ven rừng. Chú đã bắt đầu tin là con trâu đang ở quanh đây, nên bớt hoang mang.

Chiêm nghiệm từ cuộc đời, do quan sát tâm, con người bắt đầu nhận ra vui-buồn, khổ đau-hạnh phúc đều bắt nguồn từ trong tâm người mà ra. Đối với người Phật tử, ta bắt đầu thoáng hiểu Niết Bàn, hay Tâm Phật, hay Chân Tâm có thể tìm được ngay trong tâm mình. Phật tâm hình như nằm đâu đó ngay trong thân tâm này. Quá trình đi tìm hạnh phúc, hay đi tìm cái không sinh không diệt, đều là quá trình quay cái nhìn vào bên trong tự thân, chứ không phải đi tìm bên ngoài.

MỘt phương pháp đơn giản, nhưng hữu hiệu để bắt đầu điều phục tâm là theo dõi hơi thở. Chú tâm vào hơi thở vào, hơi thở ra để lắng tâm, đem tâm trở về với giây phút hiện tại.Người Phật tử bắt đầu lần theo dấu vết của Chân Tâm.

BỨC TRANH CHĂN TRÂU 3 – THẤY TRÂU

TS:

Thấy trâu rồi, thấy trâu rồi, thấy trâu rồi!

Trên cành chim hót líu lo

Gió lay nắng ấm bên bờ cỏ xanh

Chỗ này thôi hết chạy quanh

Đầu sừng bề bộn họa hình khó thay

TNP:

Thấy trâu rồi, thấy trâu rồi, thấy trâu rồi!

Tâm Phật đã thấy trong ta

Đức tin chưa vững nên gần mà xa

Tu là tỉnh thức từng giây

Đem tâm ta về tĩnh lặng nơi nầy

Thấy trâu rồi, thấy trâu rồi, thấy trâu rồi!

PT:

Sau một thời gian dài mỏi công tìm kiếm, chú mục đồng reo vui, vì đã thấy được con trâu rồi! Lúc đó chú thấy cuộc đời tươi vui trở lại, cảnh sắc thiên nhiên xung quanh cũng vui theo.

Đối với người Phật Tử, nhờ vào thiền tập, tụng kinh, niệm Phật, lễ bái Hồng Danh, ta nhận ra bóng dáng Phật Tâm ngay trong thân này, vào ngay giây phút hiện tại này. Đó là lúc tâm ta bình an, hạnh phúc. Đó là những lúc nhờ tu tập, ta thấy tâm thoát được não phiền, có được những giây phút tĩnh lặng, tự tại.

Một cách đơn giản để bắt đầu sống với Phật Tâm là hãy sống với giây phút hiện tại. Ta tạm thời bỏ qua những lo toan của cuộc sống, tạm thời không vướng mắc vào những buồn vui đến và đi liên tục. Ta tập thắp sáng sự Nhận Biết trong từng động tác mà mình đang làm, bây giờ và ở đây. Tuy nhiên, vì sự thực hành chưa thuần thục, vì chúng ta vẫn chưa đủ niềm tin vững chắc, nên những phút giây mà Phật tâm hiển lộ kéo dài chưa được lâu. Chúng ta cần thêm thời gian, kinh nghiệm tu tập.

BỨC TRANH CHĂN TRÂU 4 – ĐƯỢC TRÂU

TS:

Trăm đường mới chộp được mi

Tánh hung sức bạo làm chi được nào

Đôi khi nhảy đến đồi cao

Lại trong mây nổi dạt dào buông lung

TNP:

Tâm mình tất tả ngược xuôi

Núi cao biển rộng vượt lên tận trời

Đang nơi quá khứ mù khơi

Chợt tâm phóng về một ngày tương lai

Tâm người biến đổi không nguôi

Oán thương ghét giận nổi trôi một đời

Đem tâm an trú tại thân

Buồn vui xa dần lộ bày Chân Tâm

PT:

Lúc chú mục đồng bắt được con trâu, cũng là lúc chú nhận ra sức mạnh của nó. Nó hung hăng, không lúc nào chịu đứng yên! Lúc nào nó cũng muốn vùng ra sự kềm tỏa, để chạy đi đây đi đó, sang ăn lúa mạ của cánh đồng người.

Trong tiến trình tu tâm, người Phật tử nhận ra tâm mình cũng vậy. Quả là Tâm người như con vượn chuyền cành. Tâm như Tề Thiên Đại Thánh, chu du khắp nơi chỉ trong nháy mắt. Đang tính chuyện của hiện tại, mà tâm đã nhớ về chuyện quá khứ, nghĩ tới tương lai hồi nào mà mình không hay! Đang quan sát một đóa hoa hồng trong vườn nhà, vậy mà tâm đã nghĩ đến một rừng hoa ở xứ sở nào xa xôi, mà ta không cưỡng lại được.

Người Phật tử phải kiên trì sống trong sự tỉnh thức, phải biết đem tâm quay trở về với thân. Khi sống được với chánh niệm, ta sẽ thấy những xao động trong tâm thức như vui buồn tự nhiên rơi rụng. Lúc đó, Tâm bình an sẽ từ từ thay thế, hiện hữu lâu hơn trong ta.

BỨC TRANH CHĂN TRÂU 5 – CHĂN TRÂU

TS:

Dây roi mang sẵn kè kè

Sợ mi tung vó theo bè trần ai

Bao giờ thuần tánh hăng say

Roi giàm vứt bỏ mà mày vẫn ngoan

TNP:

Khi đang đi đứng nằm ngồi

Đặt tâm ngay đó tâm mình thảnh thơi

Tâm nhìn ta khóc ta vui

Tâm không vướng bận, tâm tự do rồi!

Thân tâm an trú từng giây

Đường tu đã rõ từ đây.

PT:

Để làm thuần tính hung hăng của con trâu, chú mục đồng phải biết chăn dắt nó. Chú phải dùng dây để giữ nó lại. Chú phải có cây roi, để mỗi khi trâu định chạy sang ăn lúa của cánh đồng người, chú quất roi để nó trở về, từ bỏ thói quen xấu.

Để điều tâm, một trong những phương pháp hữu hiệu nhất là Thiền Tứ Niệm Xứ, bao gồm quán thân, quán cảm thọ, quán tâm, quán pháp. Bước đầu căn bản nhất, dễ thực hành nhất chính là quán thân. Trước tiên là tập theo dõi hơi thở. Sau đó là niệm thân hành. Chỉ cần trong mọi động tác thông thường như đi, đứng, năm ngồi, ta đặt trọn vẹn tâm mình vào chúng, ngay trong phút giây hiện tại. Nói một cách khác, ta dùng sự Nhận Biết để quan sát mọi động thái của thân. Từ đó, ta thấy ngoài cái thân này, trong ta còn có một cái Tâm đứng ngoài quan sát. Ta không là thân này, mà ta là Sự Nhận Biết sáng tỏ, hiện tiền.

Rồi khi quán cảm thọ cũng thế. Mỗi khi có một cảm thọ vui buồn, yêu thương, hờn giận khởi lên trong ý thức, ta hãy lập tức nhận diện nó. Ta hãy đặt ngay câu hỏi: “Ai đang giận? Ai đang buồn?”. Khi hỏi như vậy, ta sẽ nhận ra là ta không hề là buồn, vui, oán hận. Chúng đến rồi đi, nhưng cái Tâm Nhận Biết chúng thì vẫn còn ở lại trong ta.

Tu tâm chỉ đơn giản vậy thôi! Hãy sống trong chánh niệm, ta sẽ nhận ra Phật Tâm chính làSự Nhận Biết, có sẵn ở trong ta. Ta sẽ làm chủ được thân, tâm của mình. Ta sẽ có được an lạc cho chính ta trong mọi hoàn cảnh.Ta nhận ra rằng Niết Bàn có ngay bây giờ, ở đây trong tâm mình.

BỨC TRANH CHĂN TRÂU 6

TS:

Về nhà…về nhà… về nhà…

Lưng trâu thong thả ta về

Sáo lên vi vút ngoài tê ráng chiều

Lời ca tiếng diệp phiêu diêu

Tri âm nào phải ra điều nói năng

TNP:

Về nhà…về nhà… về nhà…

Thong dong tâm tự trở về

Như bông hoa nở nhẹ trong nắng hè

Đừng nên hối hả cầu mong

Tu như nhịp thở đâu cần gắng công

Về nhà…về nhà… về nhà…

PT:

Con trâu qua một thời gian được chăn dắt nay đã thuần tính. Chú mục đồng không còn phải nhọc công chăn trâu nữa. Chú ngồi trên lưng trâu, thổi sáo an nhàn, trâu vẫn thong thả tự tìm đường về nhà. Hình ảnh thanh bình làm sao!

Khi người Phật tử đã thuần thục các pháp thực hành để điều tâm, đến một lúc nào đó, tâm sẽ tự an trú trong chánh niệm. Ta không cần phải gắng công theo dõi tâm, kéo tâm trở về giây phút hiện tại như ban đầu nữa.Không cần cầu xin, không cần cố gắng. Chính cái tâm còn mong cầu “thấy Phật” sẽ làm cản trở cho tâm ta thể nhập vào chiều sâu tĩnh lặng của Chân Tâm.

Tu tâm đòi hỏi thời gian, đòi hỏi phải có sự thực hành đều đặn, kiên trì. Khi đã kéo dài được thời gian tâm an trú trong Sự Nhận Biết đơn thuần, không vướng bận vào buồn vui, lo nghĩ, toan tính, lúc đó Tâm Phật Bất Động sẽ tự tỏa sáng. Ta làm bất cứ việc gì trong ngày như đi đứng, ăn uống, tập thể dục, lái xe… cũng đều trong tỉnh thức, không xa rời chánh niệm.

BỨC TRANH CHĂN TRÂU 7- QUÊN TRÂU CÒN NGƯỜI

TS:

Cưỡi trâu về đến quê xưa

Buông tay thả quách người vừa rảnh rang

Trời cao nắng ấm mộng vàng

Dây roi chăn dắt có cần nữa đâu

TNP

Dây roi chăn dắt có cần nữa đâu

Trước đây người dõi theo tâm

Nay tâm về với người thành một thôi

Đường tu thong dong từ nay

Thân tâm an trú bây giờ ở đây

Thân tâm an trú bây giờ ở đây

PT:

Chú mục đồng đã cưỡi trâu quay về nhà rồi. Vậy thì chú còn giữ trâu làm gì nữa? Chú thả trâu, bỏ luôn cả roi chăn, dây dắt. Chú thảnh thơi, thong dong với chính mình, không còn bận tâm đến việc chăn trâu nữa.

Người Phật tử lúc bắt đầu tập điều phục tâm, phải dùng cái “Tâm Nhận Biết” để quan sát thân, cảm thọ, dòng ý nghĩ tuôn chảy. Khi đã thuần thục rồi, thì ta chỉ còn sống với cái Tâm Phật bất động duy nhất, không còn chủ thể và đối tượng. Ta chính là Sự Nhận Biết. Ta không cần phải “quan sát” một đối tượng nào bên ngoài để duy trì cho Sự Nhận Biết có mặt. Ta thể nhập vào Lý Bất Nhị, vắng bặt mọi ngôn ngữ.

BỨC TRANH CHĂN TRÂU 8 – TRÂU NGƯỜI ĐỀU QUÊN

TS:

Người trâu roi vọt chẳng còn

Trời xanh bằng bặt tin mòn mỏi tin

Lò hồng sạch dấu tuyết in

Đến đây Phật Tổ và mình không hai

TNP:

Người tu phép tu chẳng còn

Tịch nhiên tĩnh lặng tâm về cõi không

Nghiệp trần sạch hết không hay

Bất sinh bất diệt niết bàn là đây

PT:

Đã không còn trâu để chăn dắt, thì người cũng khôngcòn. Chỉ còn một không gian bát ngát, vô tận, tĩnh lặng, nhưng vẫn sống động. Người Phật tử đến giai đoạn này thể nhập vào tánh không của vạn pháp. Cả cuộc đời tu tập để có được trạng thái nhiệm mầu, vô sinh vô diệt này. Tâm Phật Bất Động, hay Niết Bàn, hay Chân Như là đây! Người Phật tử đoạn được tử sinh, thênh thang đi vào cõi Niết Bàn ngay trong giây phút hiện tại.

BỨC TRANH CHĂN TRÂU 9 – TRỞ VỀ NGUỒN CỘI

TS:

Phí công về đến nhà xưa

Đâu bằng ngay đó lặng lờ bạch duyên

Trong am bặt hết nẻo huyền

Nước trôi hoa thắm an nhiên một trời

TNP:

Niết bàn có sẵn từ lâu

Thấy Phật đâu khác, thấy Phật ngay đây

An nhiên mặc cho vui sầu

Giống như gương sáng Tâm Không nhiệm mầu

PT:

Thật là bất ngờ,chú mục đồng khi trở về nhà thì mới nhận ra rằng cái mà mình mãi đi tìm lâu nay đã có sẵn trong nhà từ lâu, mà trước đó chú không hề nhận ra!

Người tu tâm thể nhập vào Tâm Niết Bàn, mới nhận ra nó đã có sẵn trong tâm mình tự bao đời nay rồi. Chúng ta giống như một người ngồi trên đống vàng mà không biết, luôn than mình nghèo khổ! Phật Tâm chưa từng sinh, chưa từng diệt, chưa từng rời khỏi cái tâm bình thường! Bây giờ vui buồn dù có khởi lên trong tâm cũng không thể nào che khuất được Chân Tâm rạng ngời. Người xưa vẫn thường nói: Phật Tâm như mặt hồ tĩnh lặng. Chim trời bay qua, mặt hồ in bóng. Khi chim đã bay đi rồi, mặt hồ lại sạch không trở lại, chẳng hề in lại dấu vết.

BỨC TRANH CHĂN TRÂU 10 – THÕNG TAY VÀO CHỢ

TS:

Lưng để trần, chân đạp đất, giữa chợ người

Cát lầm bụi vẫn ta cười cười say sưa

Thần tiên mấy biết cũng thừa

Cây khô thoắt đã đong đưa đưa nhụy vàng

TNP:

Giữa đất trời ta vẫn nói ta vẫn cười

Không ngần ngại giúp cho người người an vui

Thành bồ tát giữa chợ đời

Từ bi sưởi ấm cho đời đời nở hoa

PT:

Chú mục đồng giờ đây thong dong đi giữa chợ đời như bao người. Chú bình thản tiếp xúc, giúp đỡ mọi người với một cái tâm vô cầu, thảnh thơi, không vướng mắc.

Khi đã thấu đạt đạo lý, người Phật tử có thể tùy duyên thực hành bồ tát đạo trong cuộc sống thường nhật. Bồ tát như hoa sen nở giữa chốn bùn nhơ, không những không hôi tanh mùi bùn, mà còn làm đẹp thêm cho cả hồ sen. Người mạng hạnh bồ tát hiến tặng tình thương, bình an đến cho mọi người. Bởi vì người ta chỉ có thể cho những gì mà mình có. Bồ tát cứu nhân độ thế giữa nhân gian, nhưng không hề để mất Phật Tâm, và cũng không tạo thêm duyên nghiệp nào để vướng vào vòng tử sinh nữa.

Cultivating the Mind with 10 Meditation Songs of Ox Herding

Poems by Thích Tuệ Sỹ

Comments by Thích Phước Tịnh

Additional lyrics and music by Tâm Nhuận Phúc

Vocally performed by Tâm Tường Chơn

Translated into prose by Nguyên Giác

OX-HERDING 1 - IN SEARCH OF THE OX

Thầy Tuệ Sỹ (TS):

In search of the ox, the oxherd traces the grassy path, looks into the distant mountains, observes the banks of the large river, and sees no signs of birds flying in the sky. Sometimes, the oxherd becomes tired and stops in the maple forest to listen to the sound of cicadas by the lake.

Tâm Nhuận Phúc (TNP):

Where should the practitioners seek the mind of Buddha? Is it in the minds of sadness and joy? Human life passes by very quickly. Which direction should the practitioners urgently head towards for enlightenment?

Thầy Phước Tịnh (PT):

The questions that Buddhists often asks themselves are: Who am I? What am I? When we finish this life and die tomorrow, where will we go? Is there anything in this body that is neither born nor destroyed?

While practicing and studying, many Buddhists wonder: What is the mind of the Buddha? Where is Nirvana? Is the True Mind happiness, sadness, resentment, love, or the streams of thoughts always flowing in our consciousness? Does our consciousness still persist or does it cease to exist when we are neither happy nor sad, when our minds are devoid of thoughts, and when we are asleep or in a coma? How do you keep your mind peaceful in a life full of turmoil?

Those questions have followed us throughout our lives. When old age gradually approaches and we realize that death is near, we often become overwhelmed and desperate for answers, yearning for inner peace. It is akin to an oxherd searching for a lost ox in a dark forest, unsure of where to begin.

OX-HERDING 2 - SEEING THE FOOTPRINTS

TS:

The oxherd notices the ox's footprints along the stream, adjacent to a forest. However, the path is obscured by tall grass, making it difficult to locate the ox. However, the oxherd is determined to find the ox, even searching for it in high mountains and deep forests.

TNP:

The practitioners should turn their attention towards the mind, as the Buddha's mind is concealed within the dense forest of ignorance. Practitioners should focus on noticing their breath as they inhale and exhale, calming their minds, and bringing their attention back home to the present moment.

PT:

The oxherd sees the footprints of the ox left on the edge of the forest and infers that the ox is nearby, which reduces his confusion.

By observing the mind, Buddhists begin to realize that it is the place where joy, sadness, suffering, and happiness manifest. Thus, Buddhists begin to glimpse that the mind is where Nirvana, the Buddha Mind, or the True Mind can be found. The Buddha's mind appears to be situated within this body and mind. Therefore, the path to finding happiness, or to discovering what is neither birth nor death, must involve introspection.

A simple yet effective method to begin quieting your mind is to focus on your breathing. When focusing on inhalation and exhalation to calm the mind and bring it back to the present moment, Buddhists begin to see the traces of the True Mind.

OX-HERDING 3 - SEEING THE OX

TS:

The oxherder now sees the ox clearly grazing on the lush green grass under the warm sunshine, as the wind gently sways the tree branches and the birds sing their melodious tunes. The head and horns of the ox have appeared, and it will be difficult for it to go astray anymore.

TNP:

The ox has already been seen. The Buddha's mind was seen in the mind; although it was near, it was still far away. Practicing now means being constantly mindful, bringing the mind to calmness in this present moment. The ox has already been seen.

PT:

After a long and exhausting search, the oxherd shouted with joy because he had found the ox! At that moment, he realized that life had become joyful once more, and the surrounding natural scenery seemed to share in his happiness.

Thanks to meditation, chanting sutras, reciting the Buddha's name, and worshiping, Buddhists can recognize the presence of the Buddha's mind within their own bodies and minds in the present moment. That's when the mind is calm and happy. Those are the times when, thanks to practice, practitioners find their minds free from worries and experience moments of tranquility and liberation.

A simple way to start cultivating the Buddha's mindset is to live in the present moment. Temporarily set aside the worries of life and refrain from becoming entangled in the fleeting joys and sorrows that constantly arise and fade away. Practice bringing awareness to every movement you are doing, right here and now. However, due to the immaturity of the practice and the lack of strong faith, the moments when the Buddha's mind is revealed do not last long. We always need more time and practice to gain experience.

OX-HERDING 4 - CATCHING THE OX

TS:

The oxherd went through numerous paths in an attempt to capture the strong and still aggressive ox. The ox sometimes runs up high hills, but now it cannot escape the oxherd any longer.

TNP:

The practitioner realizes that the mind has traveled extensively, reaching high mountains, and far seas, and even surpassing the clouds and sky. The mind has continuously wandered from the distant past to the future. The mind changes constantly, shifting from love to hate, from sadness to happiness, and then wanders throughout a lifetime. Now, bring your mind to rest in your body. When both sadness and happiness gradually subside, the True Mind slowly reveals itself.

PT:

When the oxherd caught the ox, he realized its strength. It's aggressive, never standing still! It always wants to break free from control, roam around, and devour rice seedlings from other people's fields.

In the process of cultivating the mind, Buddhists realize that their mind can be as unruly as an aggressive ox. Indeed, the human mind is like a monkey swinging from branch to branch. The mind is like Qi Tian Great Saint, traveling everywhere in the blink of an eye. While contemplating the present, your mind automatically recalls the past and contemplates the future, often without your conscious awareness. While observing a rose in the garden, your mind may already envision a lush forest of flowers in a distant land, and sometimes you can't help but succumb to the temptation.

You must live mindfully, be aware of your surroundings, and know how to bring your mind back to your body. When you live mindfully, you will see the disturbances in your mind, such as happiness and sadness, naturally fall away. At that time, a peaceful mind will gradually replace itself and last longer internally.

OX-HERDING 5 - TAMING THE OX

TS:

Being alert and vigilant, the oxherd keeps a whip ready, ensuring that the ox does not stray into the dust of the world. The oxherd tames the ox, instilling the right attitude so that when the whip is thrown, the ox stays on the right track.

TNP:

The practitioners must pay attention to every movement, whether walking, standing, lying down, or sitting, in order to maintain a relaxed and happy mind. Practitioners pay attention and keep their minds clear so that they do not get caught up in unnecessary emotions like crying and laughing. In every moment, keep your mind centered on your body and mind to clearly see how to practice for peace.

PT:

To tame the aggressive nature of an ox, the oxherd must know how to herd it. You need to use a rope to support it. He must have a whip so that every time the ox tries to run and eat rice from the field, he can whip it to make it return and give up its bad habit.

The Four Foundations of Mindfulness Meditation is one of the most effective methods to tame the mind. It involves contemplation of the body, contemplation of feelings, contemplation of the mind, and contemplation of dharmas. The most basic and easiest first step to practice is to meditate on the body. First, practice observing your breath. Next, practice mindfulness of bodily actions. In all common movements such as walking, standing, lying down, and sitting, you should pay attention to them and always be mindful of the present moment. In other words, you should be aware of and observe every movement of the body. From there, you will see that there is a mind that stands outside and observes the body. You are not just this body, but rather the clear and present Awareness.

Similarly, when you observe the feelings in your body and mind. Every time a feeling of happiness, sadness, love, or anger arises in your consciousness, immediately identify it. Immediately ask the question, "Who is feeling angry? Who is feeling sad?" When you ask yourself that question, you will realize that you are not defined by feelings of sadness, happiness, love, or hate. Feelings come and go, but the Mind that Perceives them remains within you.

Cultivating the mind is as simple as that! Live in mindfulness, and you will realize that the Buddha Mind is the awareness that is always available within you. You will master your body and mind. You will find peace within yourself in every situation. You will realize that Nirvana is real right now, right here in your mind.

OX-HERDING 6 - RIDING THE OX HOME

TS:

Riding home... Riding home... Riding home...

Riding home, the oxherd leisurely sits on the back of the ox, playing his flute under the warm afternoon sun, and occasionally singing joyfully. Those who hear these sounds understand that the oxherd is at peace and happy.

TNP:

Riding home... Riding home... Riding home...

There will come a time when the practitioner observes the mind effortlessly returning on its own, akin to a flower delicately blossoming in the summer sunlight. Don't rush for anything. Practice diligently and naturally, allowing your breath to guide you, until you reach a point where no effort is required and your mind is in a state of peace.

Riding home... Riding home... Riding home...

PT:

After being herded for a period of time, the ox has become docile. The oxherd no longer has to work hard to keep the ox on the right track. He sits on the back of the ox, peacefully playing the flute, while the ox leisurely finds its way home. What a peaceful image!

When Buddhists have mastered the practices of calming the mind, at some point, the mind will naturally settle into a state of mindfulness. At that time, you will no longer need to make an effort to monitor your mind and bring it back to the present moment as before. You don't need to beg or pray, and you can be mindful effortlessly. The mind that still desires to "see the Buddha" will obstruct its own journey to delve into the profound depths of the True Mind.

Cultivating the mind requires time, as well as regular and persistent practice. When you have extended the time during which your mind can dwell in pure awareness, no longer entangled in sadness, happiness, worry, or planning, then the immovable Buddha mind will shine on its own. Whatever you do during the day, such as walking or standing, eating or drinking, exercising or driving, should all be done mindfully, with a sense of awareness.

OX-HERDING 7 - THE OX GONE BEYOND

TS:

After leading the ox home, the oxherd lets go of the rope and whip, no longer worried about losing the ox. The sun is high in the sky, it is warm, there is no need for ropes or whips, there is no more disturbance, and everything is peaceful.

TNP:

There is no need for ropes and whips anymore. That is when the mind no longer needs to be guided, and the practitioner naturally becomes one with awareness and peacefulness. The path of practice is now leisurely. The unity of body and mind resides in the here and now. The unity of body and mind resides in the here and now.

PT:

The oxherd has already returned home with his ox. So, why does he still need to keep the ox? He releases the ox, letting go of the whip and rope. He is relaxed and at peace with himself, no longer concerned about herding the ox.

When Buddhists begin practicing the taming of the mind, they must utilize the Mind of Awareness to observe the body, feelings, and the flow of thoughts. Once you have mastered it, you will live solely with the unchanging Buddha Mind, free from any subject or object. You become the awareness. You do not need to observe any external objects in order to maintain present awareness. You enter the state of non-dual realization, where all language is absent.

OX-HERDING 8 - BOTH OX AND OXHERD GONE BEYOND

TS:

When the oxherd, the ox, and the whips all have no trace left, they are realized in emptiness. All across the sky, nothing can be seen except for this Void, where all the snow melts in the furnace. Here, the Buddha and you are seen as no different, not as two separate entities.

TNP:

When the practitioner and the method of practice are no longer visible, there is the stillness of no mind. Karma will naturally be completely resolved. Nirvana, without birth and without death, is here.

PT:

Once you realize that the ox is emptiness, there is nothing left to tame, and the oxherder ceases to exist. At that time, it was a vast, endless, quiet, yet still lively space. Buddhists who reach this stage can enter the realm of emptiness, where all phenomena exist. Practice throughout your life to attain this miraculous state of being without birth or death. The Immovable Buddha Mind, Nirvana, or True Suchness is here! Buddhists believe that they can transcend the cycle of life and death and attain Nirvana in the present moment.

OX-HERDING 9 - RETURNING TO THE SOURCE

TS:

Having gone through many hardships to reach the source, the practitioner realizes that everything on the path is simply a normal state of mind. Right from the beginning, one should release all attachments, let go of all thoughts, and let go of all distractions. By doing so, inner peace will manifest throughout the entire universe.

TNP:

Nirvana has been around for a long time. See the Buddha appearing right here, quietly, detached from both joy and sadness. Buddha nature is the empty and serene essence of the luminous mirror mind, which manifests the entire noble world.

PT:

What a surprise! When the oxherd returned home, he realized that what he had been searching for so diligently had been in the house all along, unbeknownst to him!

When practitioners enter the state of Nirvana, they will realize that it has always been inherently present in their minds. You are like a person sitting on a pile of gold without knowing it, always complaining about your poverty! Buddha's mind was never born, never died, and never separated from the ordinary mind! Now, even if happiness or sadness arises in the mind, it cannot obscure the radiant True Mind. The ancients often said that Buddha's mind was like a calm lake. A bird flies by, and the surface of the lake reflects the form of the bird. Once the bird had flown away, the surface of the lake was clean again, leaving no trace behind.

OX-HERDING 10 - LEISURLY ENTERING THE MARKET

TS:

Walking barefoot and bare-backed, the practitioner, filled with laughter, enters the bustling market, unaffected by the dust on the road, without relying on any magical powers. The branches that were once dried and empty on the ground are now blooming.

TNP:

Walking between the earth and the sky, the practitioner continues to talk, smile, and strive to help people find happiness, living the bodhisattva way in the marketplace of life. Practitioners use kindness and compassion to bring warmth to this world, ensuring that life is always filled with blooming flowers.

PT:

The oxherd now walks leisurely through the market, just like any other person. He calmly interacts with and assists people with an unconditional, relaxed, and detached mindset.

By understanding the Dharma, Buddhists can practice the bodhisattva path in their daily lives, adapting it to their individual circumstances. Bodhisattvas are like lotus flowers blooming in a muddy place. They are not affected by the smell of the mud; instead, they enhance the beauty of the entire lotus pond. Bodhisattvas bring love and peace to everyone. Thus, you can only give what you have. The Bodhisattva assists humanity in the human world without losing the Buddha's wisdom or creating additional karmic conditions that would bind them to the cycle of birth and death.

