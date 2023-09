Frank O’Hara (1926 – 1966) - Khế Iêm dịch

* Trích từ : Thơ Mỹ – Một Thời Đáng Nhớ

American Poetry – A Memorable Time

MORNING





I’ve got to tell you how I love you always I think of it on grey mornings with death





in my mouth the tea is never hot enough then and the cigarette dry the maroon robe





chills me I need you and look out the window at the noiseless snow At night on the dock





the buses glow like clouds and I am lonely thinking of flutes I miss you always





when I go to the beach the sand is wet with tears that seem mine although I never weep





and hold you in my heart with a very real humor you’d be proud of the parking lot is





crowded and I stand rattling my keys the car is empty as a bicycle what are you doing now





where did you eat your lunch and were there lots of anchovies it is difficult to think





of you without me in the sentence you depress me when you are alone last night the stars





were numerous and today snow is their calling card I’ll not be cordial there is nothing that





distracts me music is only a crossword puzzle do you know how it is when you are the only





passenger if there is a place further from me I beg you do not go



Frank O’Hara (1926 – 1966)

