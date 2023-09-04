Song ngữ: Live In The Present Moment / Sống Trong Giây Phút Hiện Tại

Sống trong giây phút hiện tại

Trong bài trước, chúng tôi đã trình bày đề tài “Cuộc đời thì vô thường, đầy bất trắc, sự sống chỉ có mặt ngay trong giây phút hiện tại”. Hôm nay chúng tôi xin khai triển rộng thêm về đề tài này, vì đối với nhà Phật, “giác ngộ lý vô thường” và “sống trong giây phút hiện tại” là hai vấn đề căn bản của con đường tu tập để được an vui giải thoát trong đời sống hằng ngày, đồng thời cũng là những bước khởi đầu của con đường tiến tu để hội nhập lại Bản Thể Chân Tâm Phật Tánh.

Đạo Phật là con đường đưa chúng sinh giải thoát khỏi mê lộ để đi tới giác ngộ. Ngay lúc đang đi trên đường, người Phật tử đã nếm được mùi vị của giải thoát, với điều kiện là người đó phải thực hành những lời dạy của đức Phật và chư Tổ. Có thể ví những lời dạy của đức Phật và chư Tổ như là những cuốn sách dạy cách nấu món ăn. Người đọc sách nấu ăn hoài mà không bao giờ thực hành, không nấu, không ăn, thì cơ thể vẫn đói, không bổ ích gì cả. Vì thế, điều quan trọng, người học Phật phải thực hành những điều đã học. Đạo Phật là đạo thực hành, không phải là để nghiên cứu những đề tài triết học để bàn luận suông. Kinh sách nhà Phật là ngón tay để chỉ lên mặt trăng chân lý, mặt trăng thực tại. Nương theo ngón tay, thấy được mặt trăng rồi thì phải hành trì tu tập để đạt tới giác ngộ giải thoát, không phải là để tích lũy sự hiểu biết về cái ngón tay. Một trong những pháp môn hành trì đó là "Thiền".

Vậy mục tiêu của Thiền là gì?

Đức Phật dạy tất cả chúng sanh ngụp lặn trong biển luân hồi sanh tử là do nghiệp dẫn (thân nghiệp, khẩu nghiệp và ý nghiệp). Trong ba nghiệp thì ý nghiệp là chủ. Nếu ý nghĩ tốt thì lời nói tốt, thân làm tốt; ý nghĩ xấu thì lời nói xấu, thân làm xấu. Nên ý là chủ động, ý dẫn đầu các pháp. Nếu ý lặng thì nghiệp cũng theo đó mà dứt. Vì thế mục đích của người tu thiền là phải làm thế nào để ý lặng. Khi những niệm trong tâm không còn dấy động thì ngay lúc đó hết sanh tử.

Thiền đích thực ở ngay trong tâm người, không phải ở ngoại cảnh, nơi này hoặc chỗ kia. Nếu hiểu được mục tiêu của thiền thì không chỉ khi ngồi mới là hành thiền mà bất cứ nơi nào và khi nào, dù vắng vẻ hay ồn ào náo nhiệt cũng có thể hành Thiền được. Thiền như thế mới là thiền trong đời sống.

Lẽ dĩ nhiên những người mới hành thiền nên tập thói quen mỗi ngày dành ít thời gian cho riêng mình trong yên lặng, hơn là lúc nào cũng bên cạnh người khác dù là người thân, bạn bè hoặc bên máy truyền thanh, truyền hình hay Iphone, Ipad bởi vì nếu như thế chúng ta rất dễ bị động tâm, bị vướng vào các hoạt động và những câu chuyện không bổ ích. Tuy nhiên, ở nơi yên tĩnh, chỉ có một mình, đôi khi trong tâm vẫn dấy lên đủ thứ niệm tưởng (kỷ niệm quá khứ, kế hoạch tương lai, hình ảnh xấu đẹp hay nỗi buồn vui lẫn lộn).

Vì thế bước khởi đầu cho tất cả các pháp hành thiền trong đạo Phật là pháp định tâm, tức là dùng phương pháp đếm hơi thở và theo dõi hơi thở để tâm được an định.

Bắt đầu tu tập hành giả sẽ làm quen với hơi thở, một phương tiện sẵn có rất là gần gũi và tiện lợi để có thể thực tập bất cứ khi nào và ở đâu. Pháp hành này được thực tập từng bước một: đầu tiên là đếm hơi thở (sổ tức) cho đến khi không còn tạp niệm xen vào thì bắt đầu theo dõi sự ra vào của hơi thở (tùy tức) để có thể đạt được sự lắng dịu của ý niệm và đạt được trạng thái tĩnh lặng (chỉ) rồi dùng năng lực tĩnh lặng này để nhìn thấu các pháp (quán - vipassana) tức nhìn thật sâu sắc vào các pháp để thấy như thật về tính chất duyên sinh của chúng. Vạn pháp do duyên sinh nên vô thường và do duyên khởi nên vô ngã. Phàm đã vô thường, vô ngã thì vạn sự vạn vật tuy có đó nhưng chỉ là giả có, không chắc thật, tất cả thế gian này đều như bóng, như vang nên tốt nhất là không bám víu, không dính mắc. Chủ đích của pháp hành này không nhằm xua đuổi hay lưu giữ niệm tưởng mà chỉ là quán sát quá trình xuất hiện và biến mất của niệm tưởng. Chúng không phải là mình và cũng không phải là của mình. Chúng chỉ là duyên hợp không thật.

Chúng ta cũng có thể áp dụng pháp hành Thiền này khi đang ngồi hay đứng chờ xe bus, xe lửa, máy bay ở bến xe hay nhà ga hàng không hay đi bộ trong công viên. Tuy nhiên, hành thiền không chỉ là khi ngồi, khi đứng hay khi đi mà nên áp dụng cho mọi thời, mọi việc và mọi nơi. Thiền trong trong giây phút hiện tại, không nghĩ tưởng về quá khứ vì quá khứ đã qua, không nghĩ tưởng đến tương lai vì tương lai chưa tới; chỉ biết sống với hiện tại và ở đây. Khi làm việc lao động chân tay như làm vườn, làm ruộng, ráp máy, sửa máy, chạy máy và may mặc thì làm việc gì, chuyên tâm vào việc đó ngay lúc đó. Ngay cả những việc làm văn phòng như đánh máy vi tính thì tay đánh máy, mắt nhìn chữ, không nghĩ cái gì khác. Với các nhân viên quản lý nhân sự hay giao tiếp khách hàng cũng thế, chỉ biết công việc đang làm với đối tác, đang lắng nghe họ nói và chăm chú vào sự việc, không nghĩ đến thứ khác như chuyện gia đình hay lo lắng sắp bị nghỉ việc, nhớ việc lầm lỗi đã qua..vv.

Thiền sư Thích Thanh Từ cho biết “tu như vậy là tu ngay trong cái động. Nghĩa là mình đang làm việc mà mình tu mình không hay. Bởi vì ngồi thiền một giờ đồng hồ là cốt lặng vọng tưởng. Còn bây giờ mình ngồi hàng giờ nhìn cái máy chạy. Mình không có cho vọng tưởng chen vào. Mình chăm chú vào đó, chú tâm vào đó, không có vọng tưởng xen vào thì cũng như ngồi thiền và tâm được an định.”

Nói tóm lại, trong bất cứ hoạt động nào, làm việc, lái xe, đi bộ chúng ta không nghĩ gì đến chuyện đã qua, không nghĩ đến thành công hay thất bại trong cuộc đời, không nghĩ đến những vui buồn của thuở thiếu thời, kể cả bất cứ điều gì vừa xảy ra. Chúng ta không cho phép quá khứ tác động vào tâm chúng ta. Hãy để quá khư trôi đi. Còn về tương lai, các kế hoạch dài hạn và ngắn hạn, chúng ta cứ để đó, không nghĩ đến. Khi nào đến hạn, mở hồ sơ ra xem để thực hiện thế thôi. Chúng ta luôn giữ sự chú tâm vào việc đang làm, đang hay biết vào giây phút hiện tại. Chúng ta ở tại đây, giây phút này và đang tỉnh thức. Đó là Thiền trong đời sống, là giai đoạn đầu của pháp hành thiền, sự tỉnh thức được nuôi dưỡng trong giây phút hiện tại. Trong ba thời: quá khứ hiện tại và tương lai. Quá khứ là thời gian đã qua, vị lai là thời gian chưa đến, hiện tại là thời gian con người đang sống và đang làm việc và cũng đang dần trôi qua. Nếu như đã có quá khứ thì phải có hiện tại, hiện tại đã có thì phải có tương lai. Tương lai đó như thế nào đều tùy thuộc vào hiện tại. Do vậy, chúng ta cần phải biết trân quý giây phút hiện tại, sống thực với giây phút hiện tại, xem đó như là hạt mầm cho tương lai.

(Trích từ "Phật Pháp Trong Đời Sống" - nxb Hồng Đức, 2014)

Live in the present moment

Author: Tâm Diệu

Translated by Nguyên Giác

In the previous article, we presented the topic, "Life is impermanent and full of uncertainties; life only exists in the present moment." Today, we would like to discuss this topic further because, for Buddhists, "enlightenment on impermanence" and "living in the present moment" are two fundamental aspects of the path of practice. These concepts help individuals live their daily lives with joyful peace and liberation, while also taking the initial steps towards realizing the Essence of True Mind, which is also known as the Buddha Nature.

Buddhism is the path to guide sentient beings out of the labyrinth and towards enlightenment. While walking on the road, a Buddhist can experience the taste of liberation, as long as they have diligently followed the teachings of the Buddha and the Patriarchs. The teachings of the Buddha and patriarchs can be compared to cookbooks that teach how to prepare food. People often read cookbooks, but if they do not put what they learn into practice by cooking and eating, they will still remain hungry, rendering the books useless. Therefore, it is important for Buddhists to practice what they have learned. Buddhism is a practical religion, not meant for studying philosophical topics or engaging in mere discussion. Buddhist scriptures are like fingers pointing to the moon of truth, the moon of reality. Leaning on the finger and seeing the moon is something one must practice to attain enlightenment and liberation, not to accumulate knowledge about the finger. One of those practices is meditation.

So, what is the goal of meditation?

The Buddha taught that all sentient beings bobbling in the sea of samsara are caused by karma (body karma, speech karma, and mind karma). Of the three karmas, the karma of the mind is the most influential. If your thoughts are positive, your words will reflect that positivity, and your actions will align with goodness. If your thoughts are negative, your words will reflect that negativity, and your actions will follow suit. So, the mind is the master, leading all aspects of your life. If your mind is tranquil, your karma will vanish. The goal of a meditator is to achieve mindful tranquility. When the thoughts in your mind no longer stir, at that moment, the cycle of birth and death ceases.

True meditation resides within one's mind, rather than in any external environment, whether it be here or there. If you understand the purpose of meditation, you can practice Zen not only when sitting in meditation, but also anywhere and anytime, whether it's quiet or noisy. Such meditation is meditation in life.

Of course, those who are new to meditation should make it a habit to spend less time each day alone in silence and more time with other people, be it family, friends, or engaging with technology like the radio, television, iPhone, or iPad. This is because when we are alone, we are easily distracted and can get caught up in unhelpful activities and stories. However, in a quiet place, alone, various thoughts often arise in the mind. These thoughts can range from memories of the past and plans for the future to both negative and positive images and emotions, all blending together.

The first step in all meditation methods in Buddhism is concentration. This involves using the technique of counting the breath and following it to achieve a calm state of mind.

When starting to practice, the practitioner should become familiar with the breath, which is a readily available and convenient means to practice anytime and anywhere. This practice is done step-by-step: first, counting the breaths until there are no distractions. Then, start to monitor the inhalation and exhalation of the breath in order to calm the mind and achieve stillness. Finally, using this power of stillness to gain insight into things (vipassana), that is, to deeply observe things as they truly appear in the law of dependent origination. All dharmas are dependently arisen, making them impermanent. Furthermore, their dependent nature also means that they lack a permanent self. Since everything is impermanent and lacks a self, everything appears to exist, but it is merely a deceptive illusion, not a true self. Therefore, everything in this world is comparable to a shadow or an echo. It is advisable not to hold onto or become attached to anything. The purpose of this practice is not to reject or cling to thoughts, but to observe the process of their arising and disappearing. Nothing can be regarded as one's self or as belonging to oneself. They are simply an unreal combination of conditions.

We can also practice this meditation while sitting or standing, whether we are waiting for a bus, train, or plane at a bus station, train station, or airport, or while walking in a park. However, the practice of meditation should not only be limited to sitting, standing, or walking, but should be applied continuously, in all actions, and in all places. Meditate in the present moment, without dwelling on the past, as it is already gone, and without fixating on the future, as it has not yet arrived. Live solely in the present and in the here and now. When engaging in manual labor such as gardening, farming, assembling machines, repairing machines, operating machines, or sewing clothes, it is important to focus solely on the task at hand. Even in office jobs, such as typing on a computer, your hands are engaged in typing while your eyes are focused on the words, leaving no room for any other thoughts. The same applies to human resource management or customer communication staff. They can effectively serve their customers by actively listening and focusing on the task at hand, without distractions such as thoughts about family or business, concerns about job security, or dwelling on past mistakes.

Zen master Thích Thanh Từ said, "To practice in this manner is to practice correctly in all movements. That means that while you are working, you unintentionally practice meditation. Because sitting in meditation for an hour is meant to calm your mind, and now, as you sit for hours watching the machine run, you don't let any delusive thoughts get in the way. If you focus your mind on your work, pay attention to your tasks, and do not let any distracting thoughts interfere, it is akin to practicing meditation, and your mind will be calm and peaceful."

In short, during any activity - whether it be working, driving, or walking - we do not dwell on the past. We don't think about our successes or failures in life, the joys and sorrows of our childhood, or even whatever just happened. We do not allow the past to affect our minds. Let the past slip away. As for future plans, both long-term and short-term, we tend to neglect them and not give them much thought. When it's due, open the file to view it. We always maintain our focus on the task at hand, remaining mindful of the present moment. We are here, in this moment, and awake. It is the essence of life, the initial step in the practice of meditation, the awakening that is cultivated in the present moment. The three times are the past, present, and future. The past is the time that has already passed; the future is the time that has not yet come; and the present is the time when people are living, working, and gradually moving forward. If there is a past, there must be a present; if there is a present, there must be a future. The future depends on the present. Therefore, we need to know how to cherish the present moment, live in the present moment, and see it as the seed for the future.

(Excerpt from the book "Phật Pháp Trong Đời Sống" - Hồng Đức Publishing House, 2014)

