Song ngữ: Last day of life: preaching the Dharma to Mom / Ngày Cuối Cho Mẹ

Ngày Cuối Cho Mẹ

Hạnh Chiếu

Thánh sử đi qua cuộc đời của những bậc Thánh tăng để lại những bài kinh bất diệt trong lòng thế gian sanh diệt. Đạo Phật vì thế đã trở thành lẽ sống, thành suối nguồn vi diệu, tái tạo và nuôi dưỡng những mảnh đời, tưởng chừng như không gì có thể cứu rỗi.

Có những câu chuyện ta cứ ngỡ đã đi qua mất rồi nhưng thật ra nó vẫn còn đọng lại trong trái tim con người, nấc lên những rúng động ngàn năm. Đó là câu chuyện của vô lượng vô lượng Đức Phật, của Mục-kiền-liên, của Xá-lợi-phất, của tất cả những ai có mẹ có cha, có trái tim biết rụng về nguồn cội thiêng liêng.

Ráng chiều không dám lướt nhanh trên bầu trời Nàlakà, bởi vì ở đây, tất cả như đang dừng lại chờ đợi một bóng hình rất thân. Người trở về. Sẽ ở lại nơi này vĩnh viễn hay tiếp tục ra đi? Không ai dám nghĩ tới. Đoàn Sa-môn cứ lẳng lặng bước theo sau Tôn giả, mặc dù Ngài đã nhiều lần khẩn khoản khước từ. Chẳng ai muốn quay về, chẳng ai không dán mắt vào từng bước chân già cỗi của Tôn giả trên con đường quê. Sanh lão bệnh tử đổ xuống đời người bất dung tình, cho dù đó là bậc Thánh tăng. Vận hết thần lực, Tôn giả cố gắng duy trì mạng căn, về cho kịp tới nhà. Bởi vì ở đó có mẹ già.

Mẹ ngài là một tín đồ Bà-la-môn giáo, rất không thích Đức Phật và Tăng đoàn. Bà tức giận khi Ngài xuất gia theo Phật biết bao nhiêu. Sau đó, cứ mỗi lần nhớ con bà thiết trai cúng dường. Gặp con bà uất ức nguyền rủa. Xa con bà nhớ mong trông đợi. Đó là chuỗi nhân duyên lạ lùng của hai mẹ con Ngài. Cho nên Tôn giả biết rất rõ, ngoài Ngài ra không ai có thể độ mẹ thoát khỏi khổ hình. Nghe tin con trai về, bà ngạc nhiên “Ông con này, sao nay lại về?”. Rồi vẫn như mọi khi, bà vừa càm ràm, vừa tất bật đón Tôn giả và các bậc Thánh tăng.

Tuy nhiên, lần này Xá-lợi-phất đòi mẹ phải dọn phòng cũ, nơi ngày xưa Tôn giả chào đời. Bà cũng thuận theo, trong lòng chẳng nghĩ ngợi chi. Thế là Ngài tĩnh tọa suốt đêm trong phòng, chư thiên lần lượt kéo đến đảnh lễ, ánh sáng chói tỏa, Kàlakà tràn ngập trong biển hào quang, khiến cho mẹ ngài hoảng kinh. Bà tìm đến và chiêm ngưỡng, thấy Tôn giả Xá-lợi-phất an định trong từng hơi thở. Thật khẽ, thật nhẹ, thật khinh an. Bà nhìn mãi không thôi, tâm mắt chẳng rời.

Từ trong chánh định, Tôn giả dùng tuệ nhãn xem thấy căn cơ của mẹ đã thuần thục. Thế là Ngài xuất định, vì mẹ thuyết pháp. Nghe xong, bà phát khởi lòng tin chân chánh, quy hướng Thế Tôn, quy hướng Tam bảo, tà kiến chóng dứt, thân an tâm lạc, vào được Sơ quả Tu-đà-hoàn. Ngay khi lão mẫu vừa sanh vào dòng thánh, Tôn giả Xá-lợi-phất lặng lẽ thu thần nhập diệt. Hoành tráng. Diễm lệ.

Tròn đầy. Một sự viên tịch hiếu đạo lưỡng toàn. Thì ra, nơi bậc đại trí tuệ không chỉ có tình mẹ, mà còn hơn cả tình mẹ - tình thương vô nhiễm, vô ưu.

Cả một đời theo Phật thuyết pháp độ sanh, Tôn giả đã vâng lệnh Thế Tôn rống tiếng sư tử, độ vô lượng chúng sanh. Cho tới giây phút cuối cùng, trước khi giã từ cõi mộng, Ngài đã rống lên tiếng rống vang dội nhất, chấn động nhất. Bởi vì ở đó động đến trái tim của mẹ, đang từng phút từng giây, chờ đợi nhịp đập quả tim con, dẫn máu chảy về nguồn. Đại địa chấn động, mây mù ảm đạm, muông thú kêu vang, buồn thương bậc Đại trí tuệ đã rời xa thế gian. Nhưng đó lại là giây phút Tôn giả vui mừng nhất vì đã làm được công việc sau cùng, độ mẹ thoát khỏi trầm luân.

Toàn bộ cuộc đời của Ngài không bỏ sót một hạnh nguyện nào. Vị đệ nhất thượng thủ Thánh đệ tử của Đức Phật, xứng đáng cho đời đời thế hệ Tăng lữ noi theo, độ tận chúng sanh mới vào Niết-bàn, trong đó nhất định có cha và mẹ. Nếu đem cuộc đời của Tôn giả Xá-lợi-phất lồng vào cuộc đời của tôn giả Mục-kiền-liên thì thật là vừa vặn làm sao. Mỗi ngài một sự thị hiện, bổ sung kiện toàn cho nhau một cách khít khao. Một bà mẹ còn tại thế, một bà mẹ đã qua đời, cả hai đều nhờ lòng đại hiếu của con mà vượt qua ách nạn.

Có phải chúng ta cũng là người con Phật? Trong trái tim mình hẳn có đấng song thân? Cho nên bằng mọi cách hãy quay về chăm sóc cha mẹ. Trong tinh thần đạo pháp và hiếu hạnh của người xuất gia. Đừng để quá muộn màng. Có một điều chúng ta cũng chớ quên, đó là muốn kịp quay về với cha mẹ, trước nhất hãy quay về với chính mình. Có những bước chân quên mất đường về. Có những bước chân đã biết đường về mà không chịu về. Cung đường nào chắn ngang? Ma mị nào dẫn lối? Rồi ra, cũng sáu nẻo luân hồi mà thôi.

Hãy như Tôn giả Xá-lợi-phất quay về lo cho mẹ trước khi người qua đời. Hay như Tôn giả Mục-kiền-liên lặn tận đáy sâu của tâm thức tìm mẹ, khi người đã qua đời. Nên nhớ là hai ngài đã chứng Thánh, chúng ta thì chưa. Khác nhau rất xa. Cho nên phải ráng tu trước cái đã. Người tu cần lắm đạo lực. Cha mẹ nhất định sẽ cộng hưởng theo. Ngày cuối cho mẹ, xin chờ tất cả chúng con.

Hạnh Chiếu

Thiền Viện Thường Chiếu

Nguồn:

https://thuvienhoasen.org/a17935/ngay-cuoi-cho-me

.... o ....

Last day of life: preaching the Dharma to Mom

Author: Hạnh Chiếu

Translated by Nguyên Giác

The historical accounts of the lives of the holy monastics have left enduring teachings in the hearts of those living in the realm of birth and death. Since its inception, Buddhism has become a guiding principle for many, serving as a profound source of inspiration and transformation for sentient beings who once believed that there was no escape from suffering.

There are stories that we thought would be forgotten after experiencing them, but in reality, they continue to reside in people's hearts, resonating with the echoes of thousands of years. These are the stories of countless Buddhas, including Muggallana and Sariputra, as well as all those who have mothers and fathers and whose hearts know how to turn to the divine source.

At that time, the afternoon sun hesitated to swiftly glide across the sky of Nàlakà because everything here appeared to come to a halt, eagerly anticipating the arrival of a very familiar figure. Returnee, would he stay here forever or continue to leave? No one dared to think. The group of monastics quietly followed the Senior Venerable, even though he repeatedly implored them not to. No one wanted to go back; everyone's eyes were fixed on every step of the Senior Venerable on the country road. Birth, old age, sickness, and death fell brutally into the lives of people, even saintly monks. Trying his utmost, the Senior Venerable attempted to preserve his life in order to return home on time. Because his elderly mother was there.

The Senior Venerable's mother was a Brahmin believer who strongly disliked the Buddha and the Sangha. She was furious when her son left home to follow the Buddha. Then, every time she missed her son, the old woman performed an offering ceremony. Every time she saw her son again, the old woman was resentful and cursed. But when she was away from her son, she missed him and waited for him to return. That is the strange chain of predestined relationships between the old woman and her son. So the Senior Venerable knew very well that no one but himself could save the old woman from future karmic suffering. When she heard that her son had returned, the old woman was surprised. "Son, why have you returned home?" Then, as always, she grumbled and busily welcomed her son, the Senior Venerable, and other holy monastics.

This time, however, Sariputra insisted that his mother tidy up the old room where he had been born. The old woman also agreed without hesitation in her heart. So, while the Senior Venerable meditated all night in his room, heavenly beings came to pay their respects. They illuminated the whole city of Kalakà, filling it with a sea of light and causing the monk's mother to panic. The old woman came and admired Sariputra, noticing his calm demeanor with each breath. The scene around him was gentle, fragile, and peaceful. The old woman kept looking at her son in the sea of light, her eyes never wavering.

With deep concentration, the Senior Venerable utilized his wisdom eye to perceive that his mother's faculties had already reached maturity. So the Senior Venerable came out of meditation and began preaching the Dharma to his mother. After hearing the teachings, the old woman developed genuine faith and sought refuge in the Blessed One and the Three Jewels. As a result, her erroneous beliefs ceased, and she experienced a sense of peace in both her body and mind. She also attained the stage of stream-enterer. As soon as the old woman was born into the noble lineage, Sariputra peacefully entered Nirvana. So monumental. So magnificent.

Perfection. Complete filial piety before a noble death. It has been found that individuals with profound wisdom not only love their mothers, but they also strive to elevate their mothers to a state of purity, free from suffering.

For a lifetime, the Senior Venerable followed the Buddha's footsteps in preaching the Dharma to save sentient beings. He obediently carried out the World Honored One's command to roar like a lion, thus saving countless sentient beings. Until the very last moment, before departing from the realm of dreams, he let out the loudest and most startling roar. Because his voice touched his mother's heart, who anxiously awaited her son's heartbeat and felt the blood flowing back to its origin. The great earthquake shook, the clouds were gloomy, and the animals cried, mourning for the great wisdom who had departed from the world. But that was the moment when the noble monk was happiest because he had taken the final action of saving his mother from Samsara.

Throughout his entire life, he never broke a single vow. The first and foremost noble disciple of the Buddha has been worthy of eternal admiration from generations of monks who followed, as he sought to save all sentient beings and lead them to Nirvana, including his own parents. If we were to merge the lives of Venerable Sariputra and Venerable Moggallana, how fitting it would be! Each of them is a manifestation, complementing each other closely. A mother was saved while still alive, and another mother was saved after death, both thanks to the great filial piety of their children, who helped them cross the river of suffering and reach the other shore.

Are we also children of Buddha? In our hearts, we must have love for our father and mother. So, by all means, go back to taking care of your parents in the spirit of Dharma and the filial piety of the monastic tradition. Don't let it be too late. One thing we must not forget is that if we want to help our parents in time, we must first save ourselves. There are steps that forget the way home. There are footsteps that know the way back home but refuse to return. Which road is blocked by a barrier? Which Mara leads the wrong way? Just one wrong step will lead to the six realms of Samsara.

Do as Venerable Sariputra, who returned to take care of his mother before she died. Or like Venerable Moggallana, who dived to the depths of his mind to find his mother when she had passed away. Remember that both of them have reached the highest level of nobility, while we have not. Very different. So, try to practice diligently first. The practitioners need a lot of powerful cultivation that will resonate and have an impact on our parents. The last day of a practitioner should be spent with his or her mother. Dear Mom, please wait for your children.

Hạnh Chiếu

Written at Thiền Viện Thường Chiếu

.... o ....