Song ngữ: Walking On The Path With Father As A Protector/Con Đường Con Đi Đó, Có Ba Là “Hộ Pháp”

Thanh Thị

Con sinh ra trong một gia đình thuần nông, lớn lên với cánh đồng lúa xanh mướt, với mùi rơm rạ; con trưởng thành từ những đêm ngủ tại rẫy cùng ba và em để đem lại sự tươi mát, sức sống cho rừng cà phê bạt ngàn vào mùa nắng.

Tuổi thơ của con là những ngày theo mẹ ra đồng, bắt cua làm bạn; là những ngày mò mẫm với mãnh đất đỏ bazan nhặt từng hạt cà phê rơi vãi khi mùa đến. Kí ức tuổi thơ con gắn liền với bạt ngàn bắp và đậu, với cả những măng tre và đêm trăng nghêu ngao mỗi một bài hát: “Trăng rằm sáng lên em đi đến chùa…”. Và không thể thiếu được ba, với những đòn roi của mẹ khi mãi chơi, quên đường về nhà; để rồi đêm về ba vừa xoa dầu vừa nói : “Tội nghiệp con gái tui”.

Con lớn lên rồi, vội xa gia đình, đi con đường lý tưởng tâm linh mà con đã chọn. Con đã để lại sau lưng cả cánh đồng lúa xanh non, để lại cả rẫy cà phê đang độ đỏ lựng giữa mùa, con bỏ lại cả nắng và gió cao nguyên; hành trang con mang theo chỉ là tình thương và giọt nước mắt của mẹ, là lời nói của ba: “Hay con đừng đi tu nữa, ở nhà ba nuôi!”

Con từng trách ba không thương con, nhưng con biết có người cha nào mà lại không thương con, hơn nữa con lại là đứa con gái duy nhất của ba, là cháu gái duy nhất của dòng họ bên nội. Làm sao ba lại không thương con cho được.

Con từng giận ba, giận lắm; vì ba không thương mẹ, ba làm mẹ khổ, nhưng khi ba nói câu: “Cô tu rồi mà còn giận dai quá, ba biết ba sai, ba đã sửa sai, vậy mà cô còn giận ba, không về nhà thăm ba lấy một lần”, nghe câu ấy, bao nhiêu giận hờn trong con bổng tan biến hết. Con về thăm ba vào một ngày cuối tháng Giêng, cái lạnh tê tái của xứ cao nguyên vẫn chưa tàn, con sung sướng hòa mình vào mùi của “rừng bông tuyết trắng” đặc trưng của xứ cao nguyên - hoa cà phê, con hạnh phúc đi quanh góc sân thân quen ngày xưa, hái những quả mận trái mùa, ngắm hàng cau kiểng ba vừa trồng năm ngoái. Khi con thấy mình lớn lên đôi chút, ba đã vội già đi. Lúc xưa ba hay gọi con lại, nhờ con lấy hạt lúa kẹp vào cộng tóc bạc, nhổ tóc bạc cho ba. Giờ đây tóc ba đã bạc trắng, hạt lúa nào dám làm nhiệm vụ nhổ tóc nữa, cô bé ngày nào giờ nhìn tóc ba chỉ chực trào nước mắt; sợi đen sợi trắng, nhổ sợi nào đây ba ơi?

Con ở Sài Gòn bao năm, quen mùi khói bụi, quen cái hối hả tấp nập, quen cảnh kẹt xe hàng giờ đồng hồ khi đi học về chiều, cũng quen luôn cảnh ngập nước tới nữa thân người khi mùa mưa đến. Đôi lần con vấp ngã với cái tôi quá lớn, sự chuyển hóa tâm thức trong con chưa trọn vẹn, con bất lực với chính mình; là lúc những kỉ niệm về một thời quá khứ ùa về trong con, nhớ về một nơi mà ở đó con đã được yêu thương hết mực, ở đó có một người với câu nói vẫn in đậm mãi trong tâm trí: “Sao con biết ba không thương con?”

Con đi rồi, em cũng bước theo con, ba như suy sụp hoàn toàn. Ba thương em, ba thương đứa con đã kề cận sớm tối bên ba bao năm nay, ba thương em con nhỏ dại, tính hay lạt lòng, ba sợ em bị người ta ăn hiếp, ba lo đủ thứ, ba không cho em đi theo con đường như con đang đi. Nhưng rồi em cũng quyết dứt áo ra đi, bỏ lại là nước mắt của ba. Lần đầu tiên ba khóc, khóc cho đứa con trai mà ba thương nhất.

Mùa cà phê năm ấy, không có em, cà phê vẫn chín mọng đúng độ. Ba cười mĩm khi thấy em trông chững chạt với bộ đồ nâu hò, quét từng chiếc lá bồ đề trong sân, lặt từng lá mai. Đó là lần đầu tiên ba vào Sài Gòn, thăm đứa con trai nối dõi tông đường của ba. Thấy con đã lớn, ba yên tâm ra về với tượng Bụt em tặng, như mang cả thế giới của Bụt về nhà.

Đối với ai đó là bốn mùa yêu thương, nhưng với con: ba là cả trời yêu thương. Vì ba đã cho con hình hài, lại cho con cả một tuổi thơ đẹp; và rồi giờ đây, ba vẫn đang tiếp tục hy sinh cho con, là hộ pháp – ông thí chủ ủng hộ hết lòng cho sự tu học của con. Ơn sâu đậm như vậy, khi nào con mới trả hết đây?

Tháng nữa lại về trong quy luật tuần hoàn của vũ trụ. Vẫn còn đó cánh đồng lúa ngai ngái mùi rơm rạ, vẫn còn rừng cà phê bạt ngàn xanh mướt và những trái chín đầu mùa chen chúc trong nách lá xanh, và vẫn còn đó ba_ người mà con có lỗi nhiều nhất. Ba ơi! Sài Gòn vẫn nắng mưa thất thường với con đường đến trường ngập úng, ngày tháng này, ở nơi ấy có còn lạnh se thắt sáng sớm không ba?

Walking on the Path with Father as a protector

Author: Thanh Thị

Translated by Nguyên Giác

I was born into a farming family and grew up surrounded by lush green rice fields, permeated with the scent of straw. I grew up sleeping in the fields with my father and younger brother, working to bring freshness and vitality to the vast coffee forest during the sunny season.

My childhood was the days when I followed my mother to the field to catch crabs to play with as friends, the days of groping with the red basalt soil to pick up every drop of coffee beans when the season came. My childhood memories are filled with endless fields of corn, beans, and bamboo shoots. I remember the moonlit nights when I would sing a single song: "The full moon illuminates, guiding me to the temple..." My father was always there for me, especially when my mother scolded me and I got lost while playing. At night, my father would massage oil onto my whiplash lines and say, "My poor daughter."

When I was growing up, I quickly departed from my family to pursue the spiritual path that I had chosen. I left behind a lush green rice field and a coffee field that was vibrant red in the middle of the season, with the sun and wind embracing the plateau. The baggage I brought with me consisted only of my mother's love and tears, and my father's words: "Or don't go to the monastery anymore. Stay home, and I'll take care of you!"

I used to wrongly say that my father did not love me, but I now understand that there is no father who does not love his child. Furthermore, I am his only daughter and the sole granddaughter of his paternal family. How could my father not love me?

I used to be very angry at my father because he didn't love my mother and made her miserable. However, even though my father said, "You are now a nun, but you are still angry. I know that I was wrong, and I have corrected my mistakes, but you are still angry with your father. You did not go home to visit your father even once." Upon hearing those words, all the anger within me suddenly vanished. I visited my father on the last day of January in the lunar calendar, when the cold of the highlands had not yet ended. I was delighted to immerse myself in the fragrance of the snow-white flowers that are characteristic of the highlands—the coffee flowers. Furthermore, I was happy walking around the corner of the old familiar yard, picking out-of-season plums, and admiring the ornamental areca trees that my father planted last year. When I found myself growing up a little, my father aged quickly. In the past, my father used to beckon me over, asking me to take a single grain of rice and clip it to his gray hair before plucking it out. Now that my father's hair had turned white, no grain of rice could serve the purpose of pulling out his hair anymore. The little girl, who was now gazing at her father's hair, was on the verge of bursting into tears. Black threads next to white ones - which one do I pull, Dad?

I have lived in Saigon for many years, surrounded by the smell of smoke and dust. I have become familiar with the hustle and bustle of the city and have adapted to enduring hours of traffic jams on my way to school in the afternoon. Additionally, during the rainy season, I often find myself wading through floodwaters that reach up to half of my body. Sometimes I have stumbled due to my inflated ego. I have come to realize that my journey toward self-improvement is not yet complete, and at times, I have felt powerless and lost within myself. That's when the memories of a pastime came rushing back to me. Remembering a place where I was dearly loved, there was a person who said something that is still imprinted in my mind: "How do you know that your father doesn't love you?"

I left, and my younger brother followed me. As a result, my father was completely devastated. My father loved my younger brother, his son, who had been with him every morning and evening for many years. My father adored my younger brother during his youth when he was naive and impulsive. He was concerned that my brother might be targeted by bullies, so he took it upon himself to protect him from any harm. He did not allow my younger brother to follow the same path of Dharma that I am walking. But then my younger brother decided to move forward, leaving our father's tears behind. For the first time, my father cried, and he cried for the son he loved the most.

Without my younger brother, the harvest of coffee that year was still abundant. My father smiled when he saw my brother, who looked mature in his brown monk's robe, sweeping every leaf from the bodhi trees in the yard and collecting the leaves from the plum trees. It was the first time my father went to Saigon to visit his son, whom my father had hoped would carry on his clan's legacy. Seeing that his son had grown up, my father left with peace of mind, taking the Buddha statue given to him by my brother. He hoped that the statue would bring the essence of Buddha into our home, encompassing the entire world of enlightenment.

For some people, love may come in the form of four seasons, but for me, my father is the whole sky of unconditional love. Because my father gave me life and wonderful childhood and continues to make sacrifices for me. He is a guardian of the Dharma and a dedicated supporter of my studies and spiritual practice. My debt to my father is profound and burdensome; when will I be able to repay it?

Another month in the cyclical nature of the universe. There are still rice paddies that smell like straw; there are still vast green coffee groves with the first ripe fruits crowded in the green leaf axils; and there's still my father, the person I feel most guilty towards. Dear Father! Saigon is known for its unpredictable weather, both sunny and rainy days. The road to school is often prone to flooding. Will it still be chilly there in the early morning this month, Father?

