Song ngữ: The Pure Land Somewhere

/ Phương Nào Cõi Tịnh

Tuệ Sỹ

(Viêt từ cảm hứng “Cõi Phật Đâu Xa” của Đỗ Hồng Ngọc)

Ta hỏi kiến nơi nào Cõi Tịnh,

Ngoài hư không có dấu chim bay?

Từ tiếng gọi màu đêm đất khổ,

Thắp tâm tư thay ánh mặt trời.

Lần đầu tiên tôi tình cờ gặp bản dịch Duy-ma-cật sở thuyết của ngài Huệ Hưng; hành tung ly kỳ và chuổi lý luận của Duy-ma-cật khiến đọc say mê, nhiều đoạn học thuộc lòng. Có thể không “choáng ngợp” như anh Cao Huy Thuần vì trình dộ nhận thức của tôi bấy giờ chỉ là của một cậu bé 14 tuổi, không thể sâu sắc như vị giáo sư trẻ tốt nghiệp Đại học Luật khoa Huế. Một chú tiểu tu chùa Việt nhưng học kinh điển theo hệ Theravāda với các Sư người Lào, do đó cực kỳ kính trọng các A-la-hán, và vì vậy không có cảm giác Duy-ma-cật đã có thể triệt hạ địa vị các Đại Thanh văn. Lớn lên chút nữa, qua nhiều năm học thêm nhiều kinh luận Đại thừa, đọc thêm các nhà luận giải Trung hoa chê bai tư tưởng các vị Thanh văn thấp kêm, tâm tư nhỏ hẹp, và kêt án khá nặng là “hạng tiêu nha bại chủng”, hủy diệt mọi thứ mầm non và hạt giống tốt của giác ngộ.

Cùng với sự phát triển của loại “khẩu đầu Thiền”, thuyết lý Thiền tông trên đầu môi chót lưỡi, phát sinh một lớp sư tăng “cuồng thiền”: thỏng tay vào chợ, thanh lâu, hý viện, đâu chẳng là thanh tịnh đạo tràng. Nhưng với sự huân tập từ hồi còn là tiểu nhóc, tôi chưa hề cảm thấy, mặc dầu với lý luận biện tài vô ngại, Duy-ma-cật đã lấn lướt vượt qua các vị Thanh văn như thế nào. Tuy nhiều vị luận giải Trung hoa quả có chế diễu ngài Xá-lợi-phất, và nhiều vị Đại Thanh văn khác nữa, như khi ngài hỏi Duy-ma-cật các Thánh giả sẽ ăn cơm ở đâu, sẽ ngồi chỗ nào; dù vậy, tôi vẫn cảm thấy trong đó có ẩn ngữ mình chưa hiểu.

Cho tới một lúc, lớn thêm chút nữa, giữa xã hội xô bồ đảo điên, tăng đồ như một cộng đồng ô hợp, riêng Phật riêng thầy, riêng tông môn pháp phái, bấy giờ bỗng xuất hiện những cư sỹ lão thành cự phách, mà trình độ thâm hiểu giáo lý không nhường các bậc trưởng lão trong sơn môn. Bên trong, hiểu và hành sâu xa nội điển; bên ngoài nhạy bén trước các biến cố đảo điên của xã hội; hiểu đạo sâu mà hiểu đời rộng, tài và trí ấy, hiểu và hành ấy, đã góp phần rất lớn trong những đoạn đường khơi lạc nguồn mạch tư duy.

Không chỉ một Duy-ma-cật, mà có rất nhiều Duy-ma-cật, khoác nhiều hành trạng khác nhau trong nhiều địa vị xã hội khác nhau, đã từng xuất hiện ở đây, sống giữa chúng ta. Họ lăn lóc trong bụi đời, nếm đủ thứ “mùi tục lụy” nhưng vẫn không ngừng vươn lên theo chiều cao của Đạo Pháp. Trong một thời đại mà không còn tìm thấy thấp thoáng bóng dáng của Duy-ma-cật, Phật pháp đạo lý có thể chỉ như món hàng trong siêu thị; có lúc chỉ như gánh hàng rong trên hè phố.

Duy-ma-cật là ai mà được ví von như thế? Một nhân vật nửa lịch sử, nửa huyền thoại. Nhân cách ấy là tập hợp tất cả phẩm tính để được gọi là “đích tử”, con chân thật, của các đấng Giác Ngộ. Mỗi nhân cách nổi lên trong một thời đại lịch sử riêng biệt, trong mỗi thời đại ấy là những nhân cách từ phẩm chất và phẩm trật trong từng xã hội cá biệt. Nhân cách ấy ẩn mình đơn độc trong rừng sâu, hoặc hiện diện giữa chợ đời huyên náo, mà không gian bao trùm bởi trực tâm và thâm tâm. Trực tâm, mà Huyền Trang gọi là “thuần ý lạc (āśaya)”, đó chính là ý chí hướng thượng, nhìn đời bằng con mắt yêu thương, định hướng cho cuộc đời của mình và cùng với tất cả cùng đi lên bằng tình yêu và trí tuệ. Từ trực tâm ấy, với ý chí quyết định, kiên trì mục đích, đó gọi là thâm tâm, cũng nói là tăng thượng ý lạc (adhy-āśaya). Đó là nhân vật mà ta có thể gặp đâu đó.

Bằng thuần ý lạc địa, từ cơ sở đó mà bảy bước phát khởi tâm bồ đề, khởi từ tình yêu thâm thiết đối với Mẹ thân sinh, vì sự an lạc của Mẹ mà phát nguyện hành bồ-đề. Rồi với tình Mẹ bao la mà tâm nguyện bồ-đề cũng theo đó mà rộng lớn lên, theo một đường thẳng như tấm lòng ngay thẳng. Từ tâm tư thuần ý lạc địa ấy mà kiên định chí hướng, in sâu trong tận cũng tâm khảm, trong thâm tâm.

Thế nhưng có thể chúng ta dễ bị choáng ngợp bởi những từ ngữ mang tính triết học, do đó mà thấy Duy-ma-cật là một nhân vật cao diệu, xa vời. Vậy, chúng ta bắt đầu từ diễn tả bằng ngôn ngữ đời thường, như Đỗ Hồng Ngọc viết trong Cõi Phật Đâu Xa: anh viêt Kinh dễ dàng và cũng rất thận trọng cân nhắc, y như bác sỹ viết toa thuốc:

“Lòng ngay thẳng – trực tâm – chính là sự bình đẳng, không phân biệt, không kỳ thị … Không kỳ thị, không phân biệt đối xử mới có lòng tôn trọng như Thường Bất Khinh, mới có lòng Từ bi, Thấu cảm như Quán Thế Âm, mới có lòng Chân thành để “ai thấy cũng vui, ai gặp cũng mừng” như Dược Vương. Tôn trọng, chân thành, thấu cảm phải dựa trên điều kiện tiên quyết không phân biệt, là Bình đẳng. Đó chính là Bất nhị.”

Tránh vỏ dưa gặp vỏ dừa cũng sợ; chúng ta lại gặp một từ ngữ triết học rắc rối hơn nữa: “bất nhị.” Đó là nguyên lý chỉ đạo cho tư duy và hành động của Duy-ma-cật, khi ông nói với ngài Xá-lợi-phất: “Hiện các oai nghi (đi, đứng, nằm, ngồi) mà vẫn không xuất tưởng thọ diệt định, đó mới chính là tĩnh tọa.” Hoặc khi ông chào đón Bồ-tát Văn-thù đến thăm bệnh, và ở đó, trong “Cõi Phật Đâu Xa”, ta cũng nghe rõ như lời bệnh nhân chào đón y sỹ: “Lành thay, Văn-thù mới đến! Tướng chẳng đến mà đến. Tướng chẳng thấy mà thấy.” Bệnh chứng, bệnh nguyên, tất cả các tướng ấy, chẳng đến mà đến, chẳng thấy mà thấy; bệnh nhân không tìm đến y sỹ, và y sỹ không đi đến bệnh nhân.

Trong đối thoại này, Duy-ma-cật cũng chào đón Văn-thù bằng ngôn ngữ thông thường: svāgatam: nghĩa đen được hiểu đã đến một cách khéo léo, tốt đẹp; đây là một từ chào hỏi tương đương chính xác với lời chào tiếng Anh: “Welcom!” Từ chào hỏi này liên hệ đến từ Tathāgata: Như Lai, mà Kinh Kim cang định nghĩa: “Như Lai, vị khéo đến, vì không từ đâu đến, cũng không đi đến đâu.” Nó cũng liên hệ các từ Phạn gata, āgata, anāgata: đã đi, đã đến, không đến, chưa đến, đó là những từ mà chúng ta đọc hằng ngày trong Tâm Kinh: gate gate paragate parasaṃgate bodhi svāha. Đến mà không đến, đi mà không đi, là thể tính Như Lai: Tathāgata: tathā gata/āgata. Các vị Thánh giả chào nhau bằng ngôn ngữ đời thường mà trong đó vẫn bao hàm thế giới siêu việt.

Nhưng, tư tưởng bất nhị là căn nguyên tư tưởng của một nhánh trong triết học Vedānta, tiếng Phạn nói là advaita-vāda, dịch theo ngôn ngữ triết học quen dùng ngày nay, đó là chủ thuyết lý “Nhất nguyên Tuyệt đối”. Đạt đến nhất nguyên tuyệt đối, là đạt đến giải thoát, bấy giờ Phạm-Ngã đồng nhất, Tiểu ngã và Đại Ngã hiệp thành nhất thể tuyệt đối. Nói cách khác, Linh hồn và Thượng đế là Nhất thể Tuyệt đối. Kinh Phật không nhận có Thật Ngã tồn tại, dó đó không thừa nhận thuyết Nhất nguyên tuyệt đối này.

Để khỏi phái bối rối, choáng ngợp trước những từ ngữ và lý luận biện chứng siêu nghiệm, từ nhất nguyên tuyệt đối của Phạm-Ngã nhất thể, cho đến “Như Lai đến mà không đến, đi mà không đi”, chúng ta cũng có thể bắt đầu với nhận thức đơn giản hơn từ dẫn giải bởi Đỗ Hồng Ngọc, hiểu theo cách y sỹ chẩn đoán bệnh:

“Ở tại nơi sanh tử mà chẳng làm việc ô trược, trụ nơi Niết-bàn mà chẳng diệt độ mãi; hành tánh không mà vẫn trồng các cội công đức; hành vô tướng mà vẫn độ chúng sanh; hành vô khởi mà khởi tất cả thiện hạnh…”

Đây là đoạn dẫn tóm tắt khi Duy-ma-cật nói với Văn-thù về sở hành cảnh giới của Bồ-tát, môi trường hành đạo và đối tượng quán sát của Bồ-tát; trong đó nói hành tánh không (śūnyatā-gocara), hành vô tướng (animitta-gocara), là hai trong ba giải thoát môn mà một vị Thanh văn lập làm đối tượng quán sát để chứng nghiệm Niết-bàn. Ba giải thoát này là Không, Vô tướng, Vô nguyện (apraṇihita), hay nói là Vô tác theo La-thập. Chưa thấy và chưa biết Niết-bàn là gì thì chớ vội nói sinh tử và Niết-bàn là một, không hai. Thế nhưng, đây là những lời người bệnh nói với người thăm bệnh. Bệnh hay vô bệnh, sinh tử hay Niết-bàn, đây và đó qua lại trong ba ngõ: người bệnh vốn không, hiện tượng bệnh cũng không, cho nên không có gì để nói hy vọng hay tuyết vọng.

Những điều như vậy cũng không phải dễ hiểu; do đó chúng ta nên nghe lời dẫn từ Cõi Phật Đâu xa:

“Bồ-tát luôn đứng giữa hai bờ…” và tại đây ông giới thiệu lời trong ca khúc của Trịnh Công Sơn: trên hai vai ta đôi vầng nhật nguyêt/ Rọi suốt trăm năm một cõi đi về. Nếu đưa thẳng vào tư duy triết học thì lời nhạc của Trịnh Công Sơn không liên hệ gì đến pháp môn bất nhị. Nhưng nó cũng khiến chúng ta nhớ đến câu chuyện một nhạc công của Thiên đế Indra thất tình với một thiên nữ, bèn tìm đến đức Phât, hát lên “bản tình ca dâng Phật”, với đoạn tả tình thắm thiết: “Tôi yêu nàng như A-la-hán yêu Chánh Pháp”. Có lẽ chẳng có ca từ mô tả tình yêu chung thủy nào chân tình hơn thế. Lời nhạc đã lạ lùng với đôi tai người đọc kinh Phật nghiêm túc, mà câu trả lời của Phât cũng thất lạ lùng khó hiểu: “Hay lắm, nhạc hòa hợp với lời, lời hòa hợp với nhạc; trong đó có ái dục mà cũng có Niết-bàn,” Ái dục là tình yêu hệ lụy sắc dục, và Niết-bàn là cảnh giới ly dục. Há lại có nghĩa, từ trong ái dục mà thấy Niết-bàn, từ Niết-bàn mà thấy rõ thể tính của ái dục? Đơn giản hơn, từ bùn lầy hôi thối mà tìm thấy hoa sen?

Rốt cục, cửa dẫn vào pháp bất nhị này là đâu, là cái gì?

Chuyện tình nhạc công của Thiên đế diễn thành kịch bản để nói những điều không thể nói, vì tính chẩt phản diện được cấu trúc trong đó. Cũng thế đó, người đọc Duy-ma-cật sở thuyết có thể dễ dàng nhận ra bản văn này được cấu trúc theo thể loại kịch. Trong kịch bản, tính phản diện của các nhân vật được sử dụng để diễn tả nội dung theo ý nghĩa muốn nói.

Trong đoạn dẫn của Đỗ Hống Ngọc nêu trên, chúng ta thấy Bồ-tát tu tâm như một Thánh giả Thanh văn xuất thế, nhưng hành đạo như một phàm phu trong sinh tử: trong bùn mà chằng hôi tanh mùi bùn. Đó là căn bản của tư duy bất nhị. Thánh nhân xuất thế, và phàm phu sinh tử, hai mặt phàn diện mà lại đồng nhất thể tính. Người đọc nếu không nhìn ra những cặp phản diện trong Sở thuyết này tất sẽ thấy Duy-cật-đã đã “lấn lướt” các Thánh giả Thanh văn, đã “dồn ví” các ngài vào ngõ bí.

Trong kịch bản Duy-ma-cật sở thuyết, người ta nghe được những đối đáp tương xứng giữa Văn-thù và Duy-ma-cật, nhưng đây không phải là cặp nhân vật phản diện; mà trong đây Văn-thù chính là vai người dẫn kịch. Không có người dẫn kịch thì khó có thể hiểu nội dung của kịch bản. Đây là cấu trúc cổ điển của kịch. Như trong khi Văn-thù nói và hỏi, Duy-ma-cật im lặng; nếu không có Văn-thù như là vị dẫn kịch, thì sự im lăng của Duy-ma-cật chẳng có ý nghĩa gì; do đó đây không phải là cặp đối đáp phản diện.

Thực ra, Duy-ma-cật xuất hiện trong nhiều lớp áo khác nhau, nên đồng thời thủ vai phản diện cho nhiều vị Thánh giả, từ các A-la-hán cho đến các Bồ-tát. Khi ngài Xá-lợi-phất tĩnh tọa trong rừng vắng, Duy-ma-cật xuất hiện với lý luận sắc bén khiến cho vị Đại Thanh văn này không còn lời đối đáp. Dễ chừng người ta chỉ thấy một Tôn giả Xá-lợi-phất trong rừng vắng nhập tưởng thọ diệt tận định, thân tâm bất động, có thể lưu thọ hành để giữ cho thân thể tồn tại không mục rã qua một đại kiếp, hằng triệu năm của mặt trời; ấy thế nhưng lại không thấy ngài ôm bát lang thang trong hang cùng ngõ hẻm với cái bụng đói. Nếu để thọ hưởng an lạc tịch tĩnh chính mình qua hằng nghìn năm cho đến khi thân ấy mục rã nếu muôn, thế thì cần gì phải ăn để mà sống. Vậy ôm bát đi khất thực vì lẽ gì? Vì cơn đói sẽ hành hạ bản thân, hay vì để thức tỉnh thế gian đang trầm luân trong khổ lụy? Thế thì Duy-ma-cật đi vào đời để xây dựng cho đời an vui có cao quý hơn ngài Xá-lợi-phất ngồi trong tịch nhiên bất động? Phải chăng tượng Phật ngồi bất động trên bàn chẳng ích lợi gì cho ai, chẳng bằng sư trụ trì tụng kinh cầu siêu, cầu an cho bá tánh? Đấy là cặp phản diện làm hiện rõ bản chất của tồn tại.

Mặt khác, trong phong thái Thánh giả xuất trần Xá-lợi-phất lại xuất hiện trước một phản diện là cô thiên nữ cực kỳ diễm lệ. Với sắc đẹp vượt lên cả hàng thiên hương quốc sắc ây, với vũ điệu thiên nữ tán hoa kỳ ảo hơn cả vũ khúc nghê thường ấy, cũng rất dễ khiến cho Đường Mimh Hoàng mất ngôi mất nước. Nhưng sao nàng sống chung trong một căn phòng trống trải với lão cư sỹ Duy-ma-cật; rồi lại xuất hiện múa hát trước các Thánh nhân xuất thế, những vị mà tâm tư lắng đọng không hề gợn sóng dục tình; hiện diện với ý nghĩa gì? Đối đáp giữa thiên nữ và Xá-lợi-phất đã dẫn cặp phản diện ô nhiễm và thanh tịnh lên đến kịch tính gay cấn, khiến cho Xá-lợi-phất biến hình thành thiên nữ kiều diễm, và thiên nữ biến hình thành Thánh giả Xá-lợi-phất nghiêm trang.

Nhận diện được những cặp nhân vật phản diện trong Kinh thì cũng có thể bằng hình ảnh ấy mà chiêm nghiệm thế nào là ý nghĩa bất nhị, bằng cánh cửa nào để đi vào cảnh giới bất nhị ấy.

Thêm nữa, ngoài những nhân vật phản diện, cũng nên đi sâu vào những bối cảnh phản diện. Khu vườn xoài, sở hữu của kỹ nữ Am-la-bà-lị, nơi các vương tôn công tử buông mình thả trôi trong dục vọng, lại trở thành nơi tịnh tu của các Thanh văn xuất thế, trong ô nhiễm mà không ô nhiễm. Tư gia của Duy-ma-cật, nơi ông tiếp những chính khách đang lao mình trong đấu trường quyền lực, những thương gia đang cạnh tranh ráo riết trên thương trường, mhưng chỗ ấy lại cũng là nơi lai vãng của các Thánh giả xuất trần, Thanh văn và Bồ tát. Tư gia của trưởng giả Duy-ma-cật, khu vườn xoài của kỹ nữ Am-la-bà-lị: cặp phản diện của náo nhiệt và tịch tĩnh, của ô nhiễm và thanh tịnh.

Giữa thế giới Ta-bà và cõi Phật Chúng Hương, tòa sư tử và thành Tì-la-da, cái vô cùng lớn đến trong cái vô cùng nhỏ, và cái nhỏ đi vào trong cái lớn: đây cũng là cặp phản diện bối cảnh làm lộ rõ thể tính tồn tại của thế gian, vũ trụ. Bằng hình ảnh đó mà tập luyện cho tư duy vượt ngoài khuôn sáo ước lệ, vượt qua thế giới thường nghiệm để vươn lên cảnh giới siêu nghiệm, bất khả tư nghị.

Như thế, đọc Duy-ma-cật sở thuyết như đang xem một kịch bản, với những nhân vật và bối cảnh phản diện, với những biến cố mang đầy kịch tính, đó là cách tự huấn luyện và tự trang bị cho mình một công cụ định hướng tự duy để vươn lên chiều cao của giác ngộ.

Trong khi chúng tôi cùng tìm hiểu ý nghĩa phản diện và kịch tính trong Duy-ma-cật sở thuyết, hai ông bạn cư sỹ Đỗ Hồng Ngọc và Thân Trong Minh tỏ ra tâm đắc và cao hứng, cố ý muốn viết lại một kịch bản và dàn dựng sân khấu như thế nào đó để có thể hiểu rõ hơn điều mà Kinh muốn chỉ điểm; vì trình độ ngôn ngữ và năng lực tư duy của chúng ta vốn hữu hạn, cho nên bằng con đường nghệ thuật mà đi vào ngõ đạo có thể tương đối dễ hơn.

Hy vọng các bạn cư sỹ thành tựu như ý. Riêng tôi, trở về thảo am thơ thẩn, gởi lại hai bạn cư sỹ hai câu thơ:

Nhà tranh mái cũ quen chừng,

Chén trà lão Triệu mà chưng hoa ngàn.

Thị ngạn am, tiết Lập xuân, Đinh dậu

Tuệ Sỹ

(3.2017)

Nguồn:

https://thuvienhoasen.org/a32508/phuong-nao-coi-tinh

The Pure Land Somewhere

Author: Tuệ Sỹ

Translated by Nguyên Giác

(Written from inspiration after reading “Cõi Phật Đâu Xa” by Đỗ Hồng Ngọc.)

Translator's note: This translation was made to celebrate the 84th birthday of the writer Đỗ Hồng Ngọc. The translator could not fully translate the profound words of the author, Tuệ Sỹ, a genius bodhisattva of this realm who used non-dual principles to write about Đỗ Hồng Ngọc, a very remarkable layman. Please watch this new screenplay appearing on words: Zen Master Tuệ Sỹ and writer Đỗ Hồng Ngọc are coming out of the Vimalakirti Sutra.

I asked the ants if they saw where the Pure Land was

and if the sky kept the traces of birds flying.

A heart lighted up to replace the sun after hearing

a call in the depths of the night in the country of pain.

The first time I came across Venerable Huệ Hưng's translation of the Vimalakirti Sutra, Vimalakirti's thrilling movements and reasoning series made me read with passion, and I memorized many passages. My feelings at that time may not have been as "overwhelming" as those of Mr. Cao Huy Thuần because my cognitive level at that time was only that of a 14-year-old boy, not as profound as that of a young professor who had graduated from the Huế University of Law.

As a novice monk in a Vietnamese temple but studying Theravada scriptures with Lao monks, I have great respect for the Arahants, and so I had no feeling that Vimalakirti could have brought down the status of the Great Hearers. It was only when I was a little older and over the years of studying more and more Mahayana texts that I read more Chinese commentators who disparaged the hearers' thinking as low-minded and narrow-minded and rather heavily condemned them as "destroyed seeds" who destroyed all the sprouts and good seeds of enlightenment.

Along with the growth of the "Zen mouth" type, who exclusively articulated Zen Buddhist principles on the tip of their lips and tongues, a class of monks went "meditatively insane," freely wandering into the market, entering the adult bar, entering the theater, and declaring that every location is a pure temple. But with training, since I was a small child, I have never felt, in spite of his unabashedly eloquent reasoning, how Vimalakirti overcame the Great Hearers. Although many Chinese commentators have mocked Sariputra and many other Great Hearers, such as when he asked Vimalakirti where the sages would eat and where they would sit, even so, I still felt that there was a hidden meaning in it that I did not understand.

Until a while ago, when I grew up a little more in the midst of a chaotic society, the monks were like a mixed community. In this way, the Buddha, and in many other ways, the monks and their theoretical schools, suddenly appeared many great senior persons whose level of understanding of the teachings did not yield to the elders in the mountain sect.

Looking inward, they understand and practice deeply the scriptures; looking outward, they are sensitive to the crazy events of society. With their deep comprehension of the Way and broad experience of life, as well as their talents and wisdom, these lay persons have greatly contributed to the passages of reopening the proper source of thought.

Not only one Vimalakirti, but many Vimalakirtis, dressed in different behaviors in various social positions, have appeared here, living among us. They roll in the dust of life, taste all kinds of "smells of filth," but still constantly rise to the heights of the Dharma. In an era where Vimalakirti's image can no longer be found, the Dharma can be just like a supermarket item, sometimes just like the items on the shoulder poles of street vendors.

Who is Vimalakirti to be compared like that? A half-historical, half-legendary figure. That personality is the collection of all the qualities to be called the "lineage son," the true son, of the Enlightened Ones. Each personality emerges in a particular historical epoch, each of which is a personality based on the quality and hierarchy of each society. That personality is hidden alone in the deep forest, or present in the bustling market of life, whose space is covered by their direct and profound minds. The direct mind, which Huyền Trang calls the joy of pure intention, is the will to go up, to see life with loving eyes, to orient one's life, and to go up together with love and wisdom. From that direct mind, with the will to decide and to persevere in the purpose, that is called the profound mind, also said to increase the joy of pure intention. It's a character we can meet somewhere.

From the ground of pure-intention joy, the practitioner takes seven more steps to generate bodhicitta, from a deep love for his birth mother, and for the sake of the mother's peace, makes the vow to practice the bodhi path. Then, with the immense mother's love, the bodhicitta aspiration also grows and expands in a straight line like an upright mind. From that ground of pure-intention joy, the practitioner generates a steadfast determination that is imprinted in the depths of his mind.

However, it is possible that we will easily be overwhelmed by philosophical words, thereby seeing Vimalakirti as a noble and distant figure. So, let's start with the description in everyday language, as Đỗ Hồng Ngọc writes in the book "Cõi Phật Đâu Xa," in which he writes about the Sutras with ease and with great care, just like a doctor writes a prescription:

"Righteousness, i.e., a direct mind, is equality, non-discrimination, non-disparagement... With a mind of non-discrimination and non-disparagement, a respectful mind appears and is embodied by Boddhisattva Thường Bất Khinh, a compassionate and empathetic mind appears and is embodied by Boddhisattva Avalokitesvara, and a sincere mind appears for "everyone who sees will be happy, and everyone who meets will be happy" and is embodied by Boddhisattva Medicine King. Respect, sincerity, and empathy must be based on the non-discriminatory prerequisite, that is Equality. That is Non-Dualism."

While we try to avoid the rind of the melon, we also tend to panic when we come across a coconut shell. We come across an even more troubling philosophical term, "non-dual." That is the guiding principle for Vimalakirti's thoughts and actions when he said to Sariputra, "Appearing in all postures (walking, standing, lying down, sitting), but still not leaving the state of concentration on the cessation of perception and feeling; thus, it is the true state of peaceful sitting." Or when he, as a patient, welcomed Manjushri Bodhisattva who came to visit, and there, in “Cõi Phật Đâu Xa,” we hear the patient greeting the physician with great relief: "It's a good thing Manjushri has just arrived! The form has not yet arrived, but it has arrived. The form is not seen, but it is really seen." The symptoms of the disease, the causes of the disease—all those forms of the disease—don't appear but they do appear, unseen but still visible; the patient does not visit the doctor, and the doctor does not visit the patient.

In this dialogue, Vimalakirti also greets Manjushri in ordinary language: svāgatam, which literally means "has arrived skillfully, well." Here is the exact equivalent of the English greeting: "Welcome!" This greeting word is connected to the term Tathāgata: Tathagata (Như Lai), which is defined in the Diamond Sutra as "Tathagata, the one who skillfully arrives because he neither comes from anywhere nor does he go anywhere." It also refers to the Sanskrit words gata, āgata, anāgata (already gone, already come, not coming, not yet come), which we read every day in the Heart Sutra: gate gate paragate parasaṃgate bodhi svāha. Coming but not coming, going without going, is the nature of the Tathagata: Tathāgata: tathā gata/āgata. The enlightened saints greet each other in everyday language that still encompasses the transcendental world.

But the concept of non-dualism forms the ideological foundation of a branch of Vedānta philosophy known as advaita-vāda in Sanskrit. In the contemporary philosophical language, it is translated as the doctrine of the "Absolute One Source." This theory states that when one attains the Absolute One Source, which represents liberation, Brahma and Self unite; the Little Self and the Great Self merge into the Absolute One. In other words, the Soul and the Creator God are the One Absolute. The Buddhist scriptures state that there is no concept of a truly existing Self, and therefore reject the theory of an Absolute One Source.

In order to avoid confusion and being overwhelmed by transcendental dialectical words and arguments, ranging from the absolute one source of the union of Brahma and Self to "The Tathagata arrives without coming, goes without leaving," we can also begin with a simpler understanding as explained in the commentary by Đỗ Hồng Ngọc, which can be likened to how doctors diagnose diseases:

"They remain in the realms of birth and death without engaging in any unwholesome actions. They abide in Nirvana without ever ceasing to exist. They cultivate the mind of inherent emptiness and simultaneously accumulate merits. They dwell in the signless mind and yet continue to save sentient beings. They do not arise themselves, yet they inspire the arising of all virtuous actions..."

That passage summarizes Vimalakirti's conversation with Manjushri about the Bodhisatta's realm practice. It discusses the practice's environment and the object of the Bodhisattva's observations. It mentions that dwelling in emptiness (śūnyatā-gocara) and signless formations (animitta-gocara) are two of the three doors of liberation that a Hearer focuses on to attain Nibbāna. These three doors of liberation are Emptiness, Signlessness, and Nonaspirational (apraṇihita), the latter of which is also called Non-action according to the monk La-thập. If you have not seen or do not know what Nirvana is, do not rush to say that birth, death, and Nirvana are one, not two. These, however, are the words that the sick say to the visitors. Sickness or no sickness, samsara or nirvana, here and there in the three realms, the sick person embodies inherent emptiness, and the phenomenon of illness is also empty. Therefore, there is no need to discuss hope or hopelessness.

Such things are not easy to understand either; therefore we should listen to the quote from the book Cõi Phật Đâu Xa: "Bodhisattvas always stand between the two banks..."

And here he introduced the lyrics of Trịnh Công Sơn's song: "On our shoulders, the moon and the sun both shine, illuminating a realm that returns for a hundred years." If we examine Trịnh Công Sơn's lyrics from a philosophical perspective, we can see that they are not related to the non-dual Dharma gate. But it also reminds us of the story of a musician who lived in the heavenly realm of the Indra Heaven Emperor and fell in love with a goddess. He went to the Buddha and sang a love song as an offering, expressing his passion with the words, "I love her as an Arahant loves the Dharma."

Perhaps there is no description of faithful love more sincere than that. The lyrics were unfamiliar to serious Buddhist readers, but the Buddha's response was equally perplexing: "Very well, the music complements the words, just as the words complement the music. In it, there is craving, but there is also Nirvana.” Craving refers to a strong desire, often with sexual implications, while Nirvana represents a state of seclusion or enlightenment. Does it mean that one can look through the craving to see Nirvana, or one can look through Nirvana to clearly see the nature of the craving? Is it in the stinking mud that the lotus flower is found?

After all, what is the door to this non-dualistic dharma?

The love story of the Indra Heaven Emperor's musician is made into a script to say the unspeakable because of its villainous nature. Likewise, readers of the Vimalakirti Sutra can easily recognize that this text is structured according to the dramatic genre. In the script, the villains of the characters are used to express the content according to the intended meaning.

In the passage quoted by Đỗ Hồng Ngọc mentioned above, we see that the Bodhisattva cultivates his mind like a Hearer Saint who lives in the transcendent world but practices his way like an ordinary person in the realm of birth and death: in the mud but without the foul smell of mud. That is the basis of non-dualistic thinking. The sages live in the transcendent world, and the mortals are born and die; the sages and the mortals are in two opposite worlds but of the same nature. Readers who do not see the antagonistic pairs in this theory will surely see that Vimalakirti has "overwhelmed" and "chased" the Hearer Saints into a dead-end alley.

In the script of the Vimalakirti Sutra, one hears corresponding responses between Manjushri and Vimalakirti, but this is not a pair of villains; in the sutra, Manjushri is actually the theater conductor. Without a theater conductor, it is difficult to understand the content of the script. This is the classical structure of drama. While Manjushri spoke and asked, Vimalakirti remained silent. Without Manjushri as the theater conductor, Vimalakirti's silence has no meaning, so this is not a pair of antagonistic reciprocals.

In fact, Vimalakirti appeared in many different roles, so he simultaneously played the villain for many saints, from arahants to bodhisattvas. When Sāriputta was sitting quietly in a deserted forest, Vimalakirti appeared with such sharp reasoning that this great hearer was speechless. It is easy for people to see only a Venerable Sariputra in a deserted forest who is absorbed in the immersion of cessation of feeling and perception, who sits in the stillness of body and mind, and who is able to keep his body from decaying through a great kalpa, through millions of years; however, he is not seen wandering around for alms with a hungry stomach.

If he wants to enjoy peace and quiet for himself for thousands of years until his body decays, then he doesn't need to eat to be alive. So why is the monk holding his bowl for alms? Is it because hunger will torment him or to wake up the worldly beings in misery? Is the scene in which Vimalakirti goes into the world to help human beings live in joyful peace nobler than Sariputra sitting in silence? Is the statue of the Buddha sitting motionless on the table of no benefit to anyone, not equal to a monk who chants sutras to pray for the dead ancestors and for peace for the living? It is a pair of antagonists that reveal the essence of existence.

On the other hand, in the manner of the saint who had gone beyond this world, Sariputra appeared before an opposite character who was an extremely beautiful goddess. With the beauty that surpasses all the beauty of the heavens, she danced to the musical piece named "The goddess offers a rain of flowers," which was more magical than any others and one that would make the Emperor Xuanzong of Tang lose his throne and his country.

But why did she live in an empty room with the old layman Vimalakirti and then dance and sing in front of the dignified saints, whose minds were quiet and never had sexual ripples? In what sense was she present? The exchange between the goddess and Sariputra pushed the contrast between defilement and purity to dramatic drama, causing Sariputra to transform into a beautiful goddess and the goddess to transform into the dignified Saint Sariputra.

Those who recognize the pairs of opposite characters between the main and antagonist in the Buddhist scriptures would contemplate those images to see the meaning of non-dualism and would know the door leading to the realm of non-dualism.

Moreover, we should observe carefully the villainous antagonists and the villainous scenes. The mango garden, owned by the courtesan Amrapali, became a place where the princes and rich young men let themselves drift in lust and a retreat place for the hearer monks who had gone beyond this world and lived in purity in the polluted environment. Meanwhile, Vimalakirti's residence, where he received politicians who were rushing in the arena of power and merchants who were competing fiercely in the marketplace, was also the hangout spot for the saints, the hearer monks, and the bodhisattvas. Vimalakirti's home and the mango garden of the courtesan Amrapali were the two opposite images of the villainous antagonists: the noise and the stillness, the polluted and the purified.

Between the Samsara world and the Fragrance Buddha Realm, between the lion throne and the city of Kapilvastu, between the infinity coming into the infinitely small and the small entering the vastness, these are pairs of antagonistic backgrounds that would reveal the core of the existence of the world and the universe. With those images, Buddhists practice how to think beyond conventional stereotypes, transcending the empirical world to rise to the transcendent and inconceivable realm.

Thus, reading the Vimalakirti Sutra is like watching a screenplay, with dramatic events and antagonistic characters and backgrounds. This is a way to train and equip yourself with a self-directed tool to rise to enlightenment heights.

While I was exploring the antagonistic and dramatic meanings in the Vimalakirti Sutras, my two lay friends, Đỗ Hồng Ngọc and Thân Trọng Minh, expressed their enthusiasm and aspiration, intentionally wanting to rewrite a screenplay and stage a theater so that the audiences could better understand what the sutra wants to point out. Because our language skills and thinking capacity are limited, it can be relatively easier to enter the righteous path through the artistic path.

I hope you lay people achieve as you wish. As for me, returning to the grass cottage to wander with poetry, I now send to my lay friends two poetic lines as follows:

Sitting in this familiar, old thatched-roof cottage,

I raised the teacup from the old Master Triệu and saw thousands of flowers blooming.

Written in Thị Ngạn am, at the beginning of spring, in the year of the Rooster.

Tuệ Sỹ

(3.2017)

(dohongngoc.com)