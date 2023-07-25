Song ngữ: The method of guarding the senses / Phương pháp phòng hộ các căn

Thích Trung Định

Trong rất nhiều phương pháp tu tập thì phòng hộ các căn (bảo vệ các giác quan) được Đức Phật giảng dạy rất chi tiết.

Có sáu giác quan là: mắt, tai, mũi, lưỡi, thân và ý, tiếp xúc với sáu đối tượng trần cảnh là: sắc, thanh, hương, vị, xúc và pháp. Theo quan điểm của Phật giáo, sự tiếp xúc giữa các giác quan và các đối tượng trần cảnh là một cơ hội để tham muốn, chán nản, bất thiện tràn vào tâm thức. Định lý duyên khởi chỉ ra rằng, sự tiếp xúc sinh các cảm thọ, từ cảm thọ sinh ra ái dục, từ ái dục sinh ra chấp thủ, từ chấp thủ sinh ra hiện hữu, từ hữu có sinh, già, bệnh, chết, sầu bi khổ ưu não. Khi cắt đứt một mắt xích nào trong chuỗi duyên khởi này thì khổ đau chấm dứt. Đó là ý nghĩa của phương pháp phòng hộ các căn.

Khi căn tiếp xúc với trần, con người có thói quen tồn tại hai khuynh hướng phản ứng tâm lý, một là yêu thích, dễ chịu; hai là ghét bỏ, khó chịu. Theo Phật giáo, cả hai khuynh hướng trên đều do vô minh chi phối và là nguyên nhân sâu xa gây đau khổ. Chính vì thiếu hiểu biết về bản chất phụ thuộc và luôn thay đổi của các giác quan cùng các đối tượng của chúng mà con người yêu những gì hợp ý hoặc trở nên giận ghét với những gì không phù hợp và điều này làm cho chúng ta đau khổ. Có thể nói rằng đau khổ phát sinh chủ yếu là do tham, sân, si. Do vậy, phòng hộ các căn là ngăn chặn tâm tham, sân, si phát sinh do sự tiếp xúc.

Trong bài giảng đầu tiên, Bài giảng về lửa, Đức Phật tuyên bố rằng: “Tất cả đều đang cháy”. Tất cả chỉ là sáu căn, sáu trần và sáu thức. Con mắt đang cháy với sắc trần, lỗ tai đang cháy với thanh trần… tương tự như vậy với các căn và trần còn lại. Chúng đang cháy với những đám cháy của phiền não và đau khổ.

Tương ưng về xứ tuyên bố rằng, để đoạn tận vô minh và tạo ra sự hiểu biết chân thật, chúng ta phải quán chiếu tất cả sáu nội ngoại xứ (thập nhị xứ) là vô thường, khổ đau và vô ngã. Sáu căn đang cháy với sáu trần sinh ra tham đắm, chấp thủ, thì cũng từ nơi sáu xứ này để dập tắt, đoạn trừ chúng. Đây là con đường thực tập để đạt được Niết-bàn (S.35:147). Một con đường khác, được đề cập trong kinh Sự trống rỗng của thế giới (S.35:85), là phải thấy rằng sáu giác quan trống rỗng - trống rỗng về một cái tôi hay cái gì thuộc về tự ngã của tôi. Vì tất cả chỉ là sự phát sinh từ sáu căn, sáu trần và sáu thức, nên nó cũng là vô ngã1.

Phòng hộ các căn không có nghĩa là đóng bít các giác quan không cho tiếp xúc với các trần cảnh. Điều này là không thể. Chỉ chánh niệm tỉnh giác, phòng hộ các căn không để cho tâm rong ruổi tìm cầu rồi dẫn đến khổ đau. Trong kinh Tương ưng bộ, Đức Phật trình bày về phòng hộ các căn như sau:“Và làm thế nào, này các Tỷ-kheo, một người luôn phòng hộ các căn môn?

Ở đây, vị Thánh đệ tử, khi mắt thấy sắc, không nắm giữ tướng chung, không nắm giữ tướng riêng. Những nguyên nhân gì vì nhãn căn không được chế ngự, khiến tham ưu, các ác, bất thiện pháp khởi lên, vị ấy tự chế ngự nguyên nhân ấy, hộ trì nhãn căn, thực hành sự hộ trì nhãn căn. Khi tai nghe tiếng… mũi ngửi hương… lưỡi nếm vị… thân cảm xúc… ý nhận thức các pháp, vị ấy không nắm giữ tướng chung, không nắm giữ tướng riêng. Những nguyên nhân gì vì ý căn không được chế ngự, khiến tham ưu, các ác, bất thiện pháp khởi lên, vị ấy chế ngự nguyên nhân ấy, hộ trì ý căn, thực hành sự hộ trì ý căn. Như vậy là vị Thánh đệ tử hộ trì các căn”2.

Kinh Trường bộ (kinh Sa-môn quả), Đức Phật dạy: “Vị ấy, nhờ sự hộ trì cao quý các căn ấy, nên hưởng lạc thọ nội tâm, không vẩn đục”3. Hộ trì các căn bằng cách thực tập chánh niệm tỉnh giác, tâm không còn tham luyến với các trần cảnh, tâm an định và bắt đầu phát sinh niềm hỷ lạc. Đây chính là kết quả lợi lạc của pháp môn phòng hộ các căn, tức thực nghiệm một nếp sống sáng suốt, thanh thản, an lạc với cái tâm không còn bị chi phối bởi ngoại cảnh, không còn phản ứng dao động bởi mọi thứ thuận duyên hay nghịch ý. Được như vậy, hành giả không còn bị ngoại cảnh chi phối, làm chủ được tâm và bắt đầu đi vào chánh đạo.

Trong kinh Trung bộ (kinh Căn tu tập), Đức Phật dạy về phương pháp chế ngự các căn như sau: “Này Ananda, thế nào là vô thượng căn tu tập trong giới luật bậc Thánh? Ở đây, này Ananda, vị Tỷ-kheo, mắt thấy sắc, khởi lên khả ý, khởi lên bất khả ý, khởi lên khả ý và bất khả ý. Vị ấy tuệ tri như sau: ‘Khả ý này khởi lên nơi ta, bất khả ý này khởi lên nơi ta, khả ý và bất khả ý này khởi lên nơi ta. Cái này khởi lên, vì là hữu vi nên thô. Nhưng cái này là an tịnh, cái này là thù diệu, tức là xả’.

Cho nên, dẫu cho cái gì khởi lên là khả ý, bất khả ý hay khả ý và bất khả ý, tất cả đều đoạn diệt (trong vị ấy), và xả tồn tại. Này Ananda, như một người có mắt, sau khi mở mắt, lại nhắm mắt lại, hay sau khi nhắm mắt, lại mở mắt ra; cũng vậy, như vậy là tốc độ, như vậy là sự mau chóng, như vậy là sự dễ dàng đối với cái gì đã khởi lên, khả ý, bất khả ý hay khả ý và bất khả ý, (tất cả) đều đoạn diệt (trong vị ấy), và xả tồn tại. Trong giới luật bậc Thánh, này Ananda, như vậy gọi là vô thượng căn tu tập đối với các sắc do mắt nhận thức…”4.Vị ấy cũng thực hành như vậy với các căn còn lại.

Như vậy, để phòng hộ các giác quan có hai nhiệm vụ chính cần phải làm. Một là, vị ấy phải học cách kiểm soát ham muốn của mình khi căn tiếp xúc với trần. Hai là, vị ấy học cách nhìn rõ bản chất của tất cả những cảm giác là không thật, vô thường, biến đổi.

Tuy nhiên, sự thực tập này đi ngược lại thói quen của xã hội văn minh vốn đề cao chủ nghĩa duy vật và chủ nghĩa duy cảm. Do đó, phần lớn con người vẫn thường sống trong sự chi phối bởi cảm xúc giác quan. Ngành quảng cáo, du lịch, ẩm thực, âm nhạc tập trung đánh vào, nhằm thỏa mãn thị giác, thính giác, khứu giác, vị giác và xúc giác của khách hàng để thu về lợi nhuận. Như chúng ta đã biết, ham muốn của con người để thỏa mãn về thị giác, thính giác, khứu giác, vị giác, xúc giác và các đối tượng tinh thần đã sinh ra cái gọi là nền văn minh của nhân loại.

Nhưng chính những ham muốn này đã trở thành một sự thật nghiệt ngã tạo nên mối đe dọa lớn đối với sự tồn vong của chúng ta. Mâu thuẫn của nền văn minh hiện đại nằm ở ngay chính nó: trong tâm ích kỷ cố hữu của con người đã vẽ ra một viễn cảnh để con người đạt được mục đích phục vụ sự thỏa mãn cảm giác. Bất chấp những thành tựu vượt trội của nó, thật khó để giả định rằng một nền văn minh đề cao tính tự trọng và hoạt động theo cách kích thích sự gia tăng ham muốn nhục dục ở con người như hiện nay có thể đảm bảo sự phát triển liên tục và lâu dài mà không mang lại sự rắc rối.

Kết quả của xu hướng này là từ những suy nghĩ tham lam và hiếu chiến xuất phát từ tính tự cho mình là trung tâm đã mở đường cho mọi tệ nạn trong xã hội. Càng nhiều người tìm kiếm sự thỏa mãn trong các thú vui nhục dục thì thế giới càng rơi vào khủng hoảng. Ngày nay, người đã hiểu được rằng lòng tham hay dục vọng là đầu mối của chiến tranh và khủng hoảng toàn cầu như: ô nhiễm môi trường, cạn kiệt tài nguyên, v.v… Do đó, cách duy nhất để thoát khỏi tình trạng này là thực tập kiềm chế lòng tham dục.

Bằng kinh nghiệm cá nhân, Đức Phật đã chỉ ra cho mọi người thấy rằng, một người không thể chinh phục được ham muốn của mình đối với các thú vui giác quan trừ khi bản thân vị ấy trải nghiệm được hỷ lạc phát sinh từ kết quả của sự thực tập thiền định. Điều này cho thấy thiền định của Phật giáo có khả năng điều phục những ham muốn nhục dục và con người có thể tìm kiếm những thú vui khác vượt lên những thú vui giác quan.

Đức Phật gọi những trải nghiệm hạnh phúc sinh ra từ thiền định ‘là hạnh phúc của sự từ bỏ, hạnh phúc của sự xả ly, hạnh phúc của sự an bình và hạnh phúc của sự tỉnh giác’. Điều này giải thích trong thực tế rằng, những niềm vui sinh ra từ việc phòng hộ các căn có bản chất ôn hòa và vị tha, trong khi những niềm vui của giác quan có bản chất hung hăng và ích kỷ.

Do đặc tính của chúng, niềm vui sinh ra từ thiền định trong Phật giáo được gọi là ‘những thứ tuyệt vời, thánh thiện và không sợ hãi’, trong khi những ham muốn giác quan được xem là ‘thấp hèn, xấu xa và đáng sợ’. Từ quan điểm này, chúng ta có thể nói rằng thế giới sẽ thoát khỏi thảm họa do con người tạo ra và phẩm giá con người sẽ tăng trưởng một khi việc chế ngự các căn của Phật giáo trở thành một trong những mục tiêu phấn đấu của toàn thể nhân loại.

Author: Thích Trung Định

Translated by Nguyên Giác

The Buddha taught in great depth about protection of the senses (guarding the senses against defilements), among many Buddhist practices.

There are six senses, namely eyes, ears, nose, tongue, body and mind, which will come into contact with the six sense objects of sight, sound, smell, taste, touch, and dharmas. From the Buddhist point of view, the contact between the senses and worldly objects is an opportunity for lustful, unwholesome, and unwholesome thoughts to flood the mind. The law of dependent origination states that contact gives rise to feelings, then from feeling arises craving, then from craving arises grasping, then from grasping arises being, which leads to birth, old age, illness, death, grief, and suffering. When a link in this chain of dependent origination is severed, suffering ceases. That is the meaning of the method of protecting the senses.

When the senses come into contact with objects, there are usually two directions of psychological reaction: liking when the feeling is pleasant and aversion when the feeling is unpleasant. According to Buddhism, both of these tendencies are driven by ignorance and are the root cause of suffering. It is out of ignorance of the nature of those reactions and because of the constant flux of the senses and their objects that we either love what is pleasant or hate what is unpleasant, which, as a result, makes us miserable. Therefore, it can be said that suffering arises mainly due to greed, hatred, and delusion. And so, guarding the senses has the purpose of preventing thoughts of greed, hatred, and delusion from arising from that contact.

In the first group of suttas, the Fire Sermon Discourse (i.e., SN 35.28), the Buddha declared: "All is on fire." All means six senses, six objects, and six consciousnesses. The eye is burning with what is seen, the ear is burning with what is heard, and so on with the remaining senses and sense objects. They are burning with fires of affliction and suffering.

The Linked Discourses on the Six Sense Fields state that, in order to end ignorance and create true understanding, we must contemplate all six internal and six external sense bases (i.e., the twelve fields) as impermanent, unsatisfactory, and not-self. The six senses that are burning with the six sense objects give rise to greed and grasping, and from these six fields, the burning fire can be extinguished and annihilated. This path of practice can lead us to attain Nirvana (SN 35.147 Sutta: Aniccanibbānasappāyasutta). Another path, mentioned in the Sutta The Emptiness of the World (SN 35.85 Sutta: Suññatalokasutta), is to see that the six senses are empty of self and of what belongs to self. Since everything arises from the six senses, the six sense objects, and the six consciousnesses, everything is empty of self.

Protecting the senses does not mean blocking the senses from contact with objects. Such a thing is not possible. Just keep your mind in mindfulness and clear comprehension, guarding the senses, and not letting the mind wander and search (a mind that wanders and searches will lead to suffering). In the Saṃyutta Nikāya, the Buddha presented the protection of the senses as follows:

“And how does a mendicant guard the sense doors? When a mendicant sees a sight with their eyes, they don’t get caught up in the features and details. If the faculty of sight were left unrestrained, bad unskillful qualities of covetousness and displeasure would become overwhelming. For this reason, they practice restraint, protecting the faculty of sight, and achieving its restraint. When they hear a sound with their ears … When they smell an odor with their nose … When they taste a flavor with their tongue … When they feel a touch with their body … When they know a thought with their mind, they don’t get caught up in the features and details. If the faculty of mind were left unrestrained, bad unskillful qualities of covetousness and displeasure would become overwhelming. For this reason, they practice restraint, protecting the faculty of mind, and achieving its restraint. That’s how a mendicant guards the sense doors.” (AN 3.16 Sutta, translated by Bhikkhu Sujato)

In the discourses of Dīgha Nikāya (DN 2 Sutta: The Fruits of the Ascetic Life), the Buddha taught: "Endowed with this noble restraint of the sense faculties, he experiences within himself an unblemished happiness." (Trans. by Bhikkhu Bodhi) By guarding the senses with mindfulness and clear comprehension, the mind will be unattached to objects, settle down, and begin to generate joy and happiness. This is the beneficial result of the method of protecting the senses, that is, experiencing a clear, relaxing, peaceful life with a mind that is unaffected by external circumstances and no longer reacts to the fluctuations of everything favorable or unfavorable. Having done so, the practitioner is unaffected by any external circumstance, masters his mind, and begins to enter the right path.

In the discourses of Majjhima Nikāya (MN 152 Sutta: The Development of the Faculties), the Buddha taught the method of guarding the senses as follows:

“And how, Ānanda, is there the supreme development of the faculties in the training of the Noble One? When a mendicant sees a sight with their eyes, liking, disliking, and both liking and disliking come up in them. They understand: ‘Liking, disliking, and both liking and disliking have come up in me. That’s conditioned, coarse, and dependently originated. But this is peaceful and sublime, namely equanimity.’ Then the liking, disliking, and both liking and disliking that came up in them cease, and equanimity becomes stabilized. It’s like how a person with clear eyes might open their eyes then shut them; or might shut their eyes then open them. Such is the speed, the swiftness, the ease with which any liking, disliking, and both liking and disliking at all that came up in them cease, and equanimity becomes stabilized. In the training of the Noble One this is called the supreme development of the faculties regarding sights known by the eye." (Trans. by Bhikkhu Sujato) The mendicant also practices the same with the remaining senses.

Thus, in order to guard the senses, there are two main tasks that need to be done. First, the practitioner has to learn to control his desires when his sense organs are in contact with the objects. Second, he learns to see clearly the nature of all sensations as unreal, impermanent, and ever-changing.

However, these practices go against the habits of a civilized society that promote materialism and emotionalism. Therefore, most people still live under the influence of the emotions of the senses. Businesses in advertising, tourism, food, and music focus on satisfying customers' vision, hearing, smell, taste, and touch to earn profits. And as we all know, humanity's desire for the satisfaction of sight, hearing, smell, taste, touch, and mental objects gave birth to the so-called civilization of mankind.

It is those desires that have become a harsh truth and pose a great threat to the very existence of humanity. The contradiction of modern civilization lies in itself: man's inherent selfish desire has drawn a vision for man to achieve his goal, to serve sensory gratification. Despite the remarkable achievements of civilized society, it is difficult to assume that a civilization that promotes self-interest and operates in such a way as to stimulate an increase in lustful desire in humans can ensure continuous and long-term development without bringing trouble.

The result of this tendency is the greedy and belligerent thoughts that come from the self-centeredness that has paved the way for all evils in society. The more people seek satisfaction in sensual pleasures, the more the world is in crisis. Nowadays, it is understood that greed and lust are the sources of war and of global crises such as environmental pollution, resource depletion, etc. Therefore, the only way out of this disaster is to practice mindfulness to prevent greed and craving.

By personal experience, the Buddha pointed out to everyone that a person cannot conquer his desire for sensory pleasures unless he himself experiences the joy and happiness that arise as a result of meditation practice. This shows that Buddhist meditation has the ability to subdue sensual desires and that the practitioner can seek other pleasures beyond sensory pleasures.

The Buddha called the happy experiences born of meditation "the happiness of renunciation, the happiness of equanimity, the happiness of peace, and the happiness of awareness." This explains the fact that the pleasures born from guarding the senses are of a peaceful and altruistic nature, while the pleasures of the senses are of an aggressive and selfish nature.

Because of their properties, the joys born of meditation in Buddhism are called "wonderful, holy, and fearless things," while sensory desires are seen as "lowly, evil, and terrifying." From this point of view, we can say that the world will be free from man-made catastrophes and that human dignity will increase once the Buddhist method of guarding the senses becomes one of the striving goals of all mankind.

.... o ....